The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Group revenue for the interim period grew to EUR3.98 billion (EUR3.91 billion), EBITDA lowered to EUR355 million (EUR539 million) and operating loss came to EUR178 million (profit of EUR303 million). Loss for the period attributable to shareholders was EUR255 million (profit of EUR170 million). Furthermore, basic headline earnings per share decreased to EUR5.4 cents per share (EUR37.2 cents per share). Dividends An interim ordinary dividend of EUR9.42 cents per share has been declared reflecting one-third of prior year's full year ordinary dividend (H1 2025: EUR23.33 cents per share).

The Company announced that the interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of EUR9.42 cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday 25 September 2026 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 21 August 2026. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 19.04409. Therefore, the equivalent gross interim dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 179.39533.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Mondi plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Mondi plc shares today in rands sit near R192.63, and the price forecast leans on the latest charts and historical graph data, which still point to steady growth rather than a sharp reversal. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend and payout profile matters alongside the for sale interest visible in the market. Monaï? No — for Mondi plc, the share code is MNP, and the data suggest the cost of entry is manageable for online trading through a funded trading account or a preference shares comparison if income is the priority. On the JSE, traders can use this price today in rands to judge whether the current share is a buy, with the graph and prediction signaling a cautious stance rather than chasing momentum.

Mondi plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:56:13 Share Name & Ticker Mondi plc (MNP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Packaging & Containers Current Price 192.63 Market Capitalization 83.88bn P/E Ratio 58.40 Dividend Yield 1.44 Trading Volume (Live Data) 29 838 Recent Price Change 1.37

Mondi plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R192.63, reflecting a 1.37 move from the previous close. Market Cap 83.88bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 58.40, suggesting overvaluation relative to earnings. Dividend Yield 1.44, offering a modest income profile. Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price and volume set.

Mondi plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The near-term tone is balanced to mildly constructive. The share’s price action around R192.63, combined with trading volume of 29 838, suggests steady interest rather than an aggressive breakout. A sustained move in the direction of the recent 1.37 change would need follow-through volume and broader packaging-sector support.

Macro conditions matter here: demand trends in packaging, industrial activity, input-cost pressure, and margin discipline can all influence sentiment on the JSE. With a high P/E of 58.40, investors are likely to demand cleaner earnings delivery before assigning a stronger upside rating.

FAQ on Mondi plc Shares

Q1: What are Mondi plc shares?

Answer: Mondi plc shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed packaging business with the ticker MNP. The current price per share is R192.63, and the market capitalization of 83.88bn shows it is a major listed company.

Q2: How can I buy Mondi plc shares?

Answer: You can buy Mondi plc shares through a JSE-approved trading account using the MNP ticker. Based on the live data, the price per share is R192.63, so you would need enough funds to cover that cost plus any fees.

Q3: What affects the price of Mondi plc shares?

Answer: The price of Mondi plc shares is influenced by live trading volume, currently 29 838, the recent price change of 1.37, and valuation metrics such as the 58.40 P/E ratio. Sector conditions and dividend expectations also influence sentiment.

Q4: Does Mondi plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.44, which indicates Mondi plc does pay a dividend. That yield is modest, but it still gives income-focused investors a reason to watch the share alongside the current price of R192.63.

Q5: How can I track my Mondi plc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Mondi plc shares and dividends inside your online trading account by monitoring the MNP ticker, the current price of R192.63, and the dividend yield of 1.44. Volume and recent change help you follow day-to-day market activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Mondi plc share price?

Answer: The Mondi plc share price is being shaped by the current price of R192.63, a 1.37 move from the previous close, and a trading volume of 29 838. The 83.88bn market cap and 58.40 P/E also frame investor expectations.

Q7: Is Mondi plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Mondi plc may appeal to investors seeking a large JSE-listed name with a dividend yield of 1.44 and a price per share of R192.63. However, the 58.40 P/E suggests the market is paying up, so valuation should be weighed carefully.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Mondi plc shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, buying Mondi plc shares now depends on your risk tolerance and view of valuation. The R192.63 price, 1.37 recent change, and 29 838 volume show active trading, but the 58.40 P/E may limit upside.

Q9: How much does one Mondi plc share cost?

Answer: One Mondi plc share costs R192.63 today. That price per share is the key reference for any buy, trade, or purchase decision on the JSE, especially when comparing the share’s cost with its 1.44 dividend yield.

Q10: How to sell Mondi plc shares?

Answer: To sell Mondi plc shares, log into your trading account, select MNP, and place a sell order at the price you want. With the current price at R192.63 and volume at 29 838, execution depends on market demand.

How to Buy Mondi plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and search for MNP.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Place your purchase order and monitor execution.

Mondi plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Mondi plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.