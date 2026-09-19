Swissquote is Swiss tier-1 regulated (FINMA, FCA, DFSA) with an 88/100 trust score and $1,000+ minimums. It offers 200+ instruments on MT4/5 with 1:100 leverage—solid regulation and heritage come with higher fees and minimums than offshore competitors.

Quick Verdict Swissquote suits South African traders who prioritize tier-1 regulation, Swiss banking stability, and professional trading tools. The $1,000 minimum and 1:100 leverage appeal to serious retail and institutional traders. Segregated funds, multiple compensation schemes, and FINMA oversight provide strong investor protection. ZAR support is available, making it convenient for local traders. Not ideal for beginners with limited capital or those seeking maximum leverage, but excellent for safety-conscious traders who value regulatory certainty. Best suited to: Safety-conscious retail traders, institutional clients, South African traders seeking FINMA regulation, professionals prioritizing stability. Not suited to: Beginners with minimal capital, leverage seekers, traders wanting ultra-low minimums.

Is Swissquote Regulated and Safe?

Swissquote is regulated by multiple tier-1 financial authorities including FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong), and others—making it one of the most heavily regulated brokers in the world. Founded in 1990 and publicly traded on SIX Swiss Exchange, the company maintains strict capital requirements, segregated client funds, and investor compensation schemes across all regulated jurisdictions. FINMA, as the primary regulator, enforces rigorous compliance standards and conducts regular audits.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from Swissquote's operational finances. In the unlikely event of insolvency, clients are protected through multiple compensation schemes: CHF 100,000 per client in Switzerland (protected.swiss), £50,000 through FSCS in the UK, and similar protections in other jurisdictions. For South African traders, this multi-layered protection exceeds what most offshore brokers offer.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required?

The minimum deposit at Swissquote is $1,000 USD (approximately ZAR 18,000), making it a tier-1 regulated broker with accessible entry for serious traders. This minimum is standard for institutional-grade brokers and reflects Swissquote's focus on serious retail and professional clients rather than micro-traders. South African traders can deposit in ZAR directly, converting at live rates without manual USD conversion steps.

The $1,000 minimum qualifies you for all account types (Standard, Premium, Prime, Professional). While higher than offshore brokers like FXChoice ($10), it's lower than many traditional Swiss banks. Demo accounts are free and unlimited, allowing risk-free testing of platforms and execution before funding.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Base Currencies Spreads (EUR/USD) Leverage 📝 Sign up Standard Account $1,000 CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR 1.7 pips Up to 1:100 👉 Open Account Premium Account $1,000 CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR 1.4 pips Up to 1:100 👉 Open Account Prime Account $5,000 CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR 1.1 pips Up to 1:100 👉 Open Account Professional Account $10,000 CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR 0.5 pips Up to 1:100 👉 Open Account Demo Account Free CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR Live spreads Up to 1:100 👉 Open Account

Swissquote Trust Score

Swissquote receives a trust score of 88/100. The score reflects its tier-1 regulation by FINMA and FCA, 33+ year operational history, publicly traded status on SIX Swiss Exchange, client fund segregation, multiple compensation schemes, and zero major fraud or insolvency issues. It is penalized slightly for higher account minimums ($1,000) and lower leverage (1:100) compared to some competitors, which limit accessibility for retail traders with minimal capital. However, these restrictions reflect prudent risk management rather than weakness.

Why the Score Is High

Regulated by FINMA (tier-1 Swiss), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong), and others—among the world's strictest regulators.

Founded 1990, publicly traded on SIX Swiss Exchange; 33+ years of stability with zero insolvency.

Client fund segregation confirmed; CHF 100,000 compensation scheme in Switzerland, £50,000 in UK.

Swiss banking heritage and FINMA capital requirements ensure financial stability.

Transparent fee structure; no hidden charges or surprise closures.

Strong reputation in institutional and retail markets across Europe and beyond.

Regular third-party audits of segregated accounts and reserves.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tier-1 regulation (FINMA, FCA, DFSA, SFC); one of the most regulated brokers worldwide $1,000 minimum deposit; higher than offshore competitors Publicly traded on SIX Swiss Exchange; institutional transparency and financial strength Max leverage 1:100; lower than offshore brokers offering 1:1000 Swiss banking heritage; 33+ year history with zero insolvency Spreads from 1.7 pips (Standard) higher than raw ECN brokers CHF 100,000 compensation scheme (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK), similar across jurisdictions Professional account requires $10,000 minimum for tightest spreads Accepts ZAR deposits; direct local currency funding for South African traders No bonuses or welcome offers; focuses on trading conditions only MetaTrader 4, MT5, Swissquote Pro, Advanced Trader; multiple platforms Limited educational content compared to some retail brokers Institutional-grade tools and APIs for professional traders and fund managers Primarily caters to serious/professional traders; less welcoming to absolute beginners Multi-currency accounts (CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR); no forced conversions Account maintenance possible for inactive accounts (check current policy)

Main Advantages

Tier-1 regulation by FINMA and multiple top-tier authorities; strongest safety profile in the industry.

Swiss banking foundation and publicly traded status; institutional-grade financial stability.

Compensation schemes across all jurisdictions (CHF 100,000 in Switzerland, £50,000 in UK); client protection exceeds most brokers.

33+ year track record with zero insolvency or major fraud incidents.

ZAR support for South African traders; direct local currency funding and withdrawals.

Multiple trading platforms (MT4, MT5, Swissquote Pro) for different trader types.

Segregated client funds audited regularly by third-party auditors.

Professional execution and institutional APIs for serious traders and fund managers.

Main Drawbacks

$1,000 minimum deposit limits accessibility for traders with minimal capital.

Maximum leverage of 1:100 is lower than offshore alternatives (FXChoice 1:1000, XM 1:888).

Spreads from 1.7 pips on Standard account higher than some ECN models (0.0 pips).

No deposit bonuses or promotional offers; pricing is straightforward with no incentives.

Professional account requires $10,000 minimum for tightest spreads (0.5 pips).

Limited crypto trading compared to offshore brokers specializing in digital assets.

Primarily institutional-focused; less hand-holding for absolute beginners.

Account inactivity fees possible (varies by jurisdiction); check current policy before opening.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote Overview

Swissquote is a Swiss online investment bank founded in 1990 and headquartered in Gland, Switzerland. Publicly traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: SQN), it serves over 500,000 clients globally with online financial and trading services. The platform combines institutional-grade technology with retail accessibility, offering forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies across multiple platforms (MetaTrader, Swissquote Pro, Advanced Trader).

The company operates regulated entities in Switzerland (Swissquote Bank Ltd), UK (Swissquote Europe Ltd), and UAE (Swissquote Limited DFSA), serving retail traders, institutional clients, asset managers, and fund managers. Unlike offshore brokers, Swissquote's business model relies on regulatory compliance, transparency, and long-term client relationships rather than high leverage or exotic promotions.

What Can You Trade with Swissquote?

Swissquote offers 200+ tradable instruments across all major asset classes. These include 40+ major and exotic forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.), 1,500+ stocks and ETFs from global exchanges (US, EU, Swiss), 80+ indices (S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100), commodities (gold, silver, oil), bonds, and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin). The platform also provides access to mutual funds, structured products, and options for more sophisticated strategies. Leverage is 1:100 across forex; stocks and crypto carry lower leverage or no leverage, depending on asset class.

What Makes Swissquote Different?

Swissquote differentiates through tier-1 Swiss regulation, institutional banking infrastructure, and a 33-year history of stability. It competes on trust and execution quality rather than promotional bonuses or extreme leverage. The broker accepts ZAR deposits for South African traders, offers multi-currency accounts (no forced conversions), and provides institutional APIs for professional traders. Swissquote Pro platform is particularly strong for asset managers and fund managers managing multiple client portfolios. This is not a broker for traders seeking maximum leverage or minimal deposits; it is a Swiss bank for serious, safety-conscious traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 desktop, web, and mobile with Expert Advisor support and custom indicators.

MetaTrader 5 with 21 timeframes, built-in economic calendar, and depth of market.

Swissquote Pro institutional platform for asset managers and portfolio management.

Advanced Trader web-based platform with advanced charting, 40+ indicators, and Bloomberg newsfeeds.

200+ tradable instruments: forex, stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, bonds, crypto.

Leverage up to 1:100 on forex; lower on stocks, crypto, commodities per regulatory rules.

Segregated client funds with CHF 100,000 compensation scheme (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK).

Multi-currency accounts: CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR (no forced conversions).

ZAR deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer; no currency friction for South Africans.

APIs and FIX connectivity for institutional and professional traders.

VPS hosting available for running automated strategies.

24/5 multilingual customer support (phone, email, live chat).

Demo account free; full market access with virtual funds.

Educational resources (webinars, market insights, educational articles).

Feature Swissquote Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Swissquote Pro, Advanced Trader Account Types Standard, Premium, Prime, Professional, Demo, Islamic Minimum Deposit $1,000 (Standard/Premium), $5,000 (Prime), $10,000 (Professional) Spreads (Major Pairs) 1.7 pips (Standard), 1.4 pips (Premium), 1.1 pips (Prime), 0.5 pips (Professional) Commission None on forex; varies on stocks, ETFs, bonds Leverage Up to 1:100 on forex; lower on other assets Tradable Instruments 200+ (40+ forex, 1,500+ stocks/ETFs, 80+ indices, commodities, bonds, crypto) Segregated Funds Yes; CHF 100,000 compensation (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK) ZAR Support Yes; direct ZAR deposits and withdrawals Copy Trading Limited; primarily professional traders Crypto Trading Yes; limited selection vs. crypto-focused brokers Customer Support 24/5 via phone, email, live chat; multilingual Regulation FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE), SFC (Hong Kong), and others 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Swissquote Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on Swissquote is overwhelmingly positive among serious traders and institutional clients. Users praise the tier-1 regulation, Swiss stability, segregated funds, and professional execution. Complaints are rare but center on the $1,000 minimum (excludes very small accounts), lower leverage (1:100 vs. 1:1000 offshore), and lack of promotional bonuses. Institutional clients particularly appreciate Swissquote Pro platform and API access. Overall sentiment: Swissquote is the go-to broker for safety-conscious traders who value regulation over leverage.

Platform Feedback Summary Rating FX-Ratings Positive on execution and regulation; noted high minimum deposit 4.2/5 FX Peace Army Strong reputation for tier-1 regulation and fund protection; professional trader base 4.3/5 BrokerRank 88/100 overall; highest ratings on regulation and safety, moderate on leverage/minimums 4.4/5 Fintech Mag Rankings Listed among Europe's top-rated brokers; praised for innovation and stability 4.5/5

Customer Ratings

Rating Aspect Score Comments Platform Reliability 4.6/5 Execution speed fast; platform uptime excellent; no reports of major outages Spreads & Fees 4.0/5 Competitive for tier-1 regulation; Professional spreads (0.5 pips) tight; no hidden fees Customer Support 4.3/5 24/5 availability; responsive via phone and email; multilingual support strong Regulatory Safety 4.9/5 FINMA, FCA, DFSA regulation; compensation schemes; segregated funds; highest in class Deposit & Withdrawal 4.4/5 ZAR support; fast processing; clear fee disclosure; no unexpected delays Account Features 4.2/5 Multiple platforms; institutional tools available; $1,000 minimum may limit some traders Overall Satisfaction 4.4/5 Highly rated by safety-conscious and professional traders; not ideal for leverage seekers

Swissquote Safety and Security

Swissquote implements multiple protective measures backed by tier-1 regulation. Client funds are segregated in accounts separate from Swissquote's operational finances with Swiss banks (UBS, Credit Suisse). Advanced encryption (SSL/TLS) protects all data in transit and at rest. Swissquote is regulated by FINMA, requiring strict capital requirements and regular audits. In Switzerland, clients receive CHF 100,000 compensation per account in case of broker insolvency; UK clients receive £50,000 through FSCS (Financial Services Compensation Scheme). Similar protections apply in other jurisdictions where Swissquote operates.

FINMA conducts annual on-site audits of segregated accounts and capital reserves. Two-factor authentication is available and recommended for login and withdrawals. Swissquote's 33-year history with zero insolvency incidents provides additional confidence. Unlike offshore brokers, Swissquote's business model depends on regulatory compliance; any major violation would risk its Swiss banking license, a penalty far exceeding potential short-term gains.

Segregated funds: Confirmed with Swiss banks (UBS, Credit Suisse); third-party audited annually.

Confirmed with Swiss banks (UBS, Credit Suisse); third-party audited annually. Investor compensation: CHF 100,000 (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK), similar across all jurisdictions.

CHF 100,000 (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK), similar across all jurisdictions. Negative balance protection: Not applicable; leverage cap of 1:100 prevents extreme losses.

Not applicable; leverage cap of 1:100 prevents extreme losses. Data encryption: Industry-standard SSL/TLS and advanced encryption at rest.

Industry-standard SSL/TLS and advanced encryption at rest. Two-factor authentication: Available and recommended for all account access.

Available and recommended for all account access. Complaint process: Formal escalation to FINMA or FCA; enforcement is strong and swift.

Formal escalation to FINMA or FCA; enforcement is strong and swift. Fund custody: Segregated; checked annually by FINMA-appointed auditors.

Segregated; checked annually by FINMA-appointed auditors. Publicly traded: SIX Swiss Exchange; quarterly financial reporting and transparency.

How Does Swissquote Protect Client Funds?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from Swissquote's operational finances. These segregated accounts are held at Swiss banks and audited annually by independent auditors appointed by FINMA. Swissquote cannot use client funds for operational purposes or to cover losses. If Swissquote faces insolvency, segregated client money is protected from creditors and returned to clients in full before any company creditors are paid. Compensation schemes provide additional protection (CHF 100,000 in Switzerland, £50,000 in UK).

What Happens If Swissquote Fails?

Recovery is swift and certain. Switzerland's compensation scheme covers CHF 100,000 per client per account. For UK clients, FSCS covers £50,000. The Swiss Banking Commission (FINMA) has strict procedures for returning segregated funds within days of a closure announcement. Swissquote's 33-year history with zero insolvency and its status as a publicly traded bank make failure extremely unlikely. This is the main advantage of tier-1 regulation: recovery procedures are formal, transparent, and guaranteed rather than ad hoc and uncertain as with offshore brokers.

Security Feature Swissquote Status Regulated by Tier-1 Authority Yes—FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong) Client Fund Segregation Yes, with Swiss banks; third-party audited annually by FINMA Government Compensation Scheme Yes (CHF 100,000 Switzerland, £50,000 UK, similar in other jurisdictions) Ombudsman or Dispute Resolution Yes; formal escalation to FINMA/FCA with strong enforcement power Negative Balance Protection Not needed; 1:100 leverage cap prevents extreme losses Guaranteed Stop Loss Orders No; slippage possible during gaps but rare with 1:100 leverage Two-Factor Authentication Yes; available and recommended for all logins Data Encryption Yes, SSL/TLS and advanced encryption at rest Annual Fund Audits Yes, by FINMA-appointed independent auditors Operational History Since 1990; 33+ years with zero insolvency, publicly traded 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Swissquote at a Glance

Broker Detail Swissquote Headquartered Gland, Switzerland Year Founded 1990 Primary Regulators FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong), MFSA (Malta), and others Regulatory Tier Tier-1 (Multiple top-tier authorities) Listed Company Yes, publicly traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker: SQN) Countries Accepted 200+ countries; restricted: USA (non-US persons welcome) Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes, available across all account types Demo Account Yes, free; full market access with virtual funds Institutional Accounts Yes, dedicated institutional division for funds, asset managers, brokers Maximum Leverage 1:100 on forex; lower on stocks, crypto, commodities Minimum Deposit $1,000 (Standard/Premium), $5,000 (Prime), $10,000 (Professional) Deposit Methods Bank Wire (SWIFT), Credit Card, Debit Card, ZAR Transfer, E-wallets (limited) Withdrawal Methods Same as deposit; 1-3 business days standard Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Swissquote Pro, Advanced Trader OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, iOS, Android; Web-based platforms Tradable Assets 200+ instruments: 40+ forex, 1,500+ stocks/ETFs, 80+ indices, commodities, bonds, crypto Languages Supported English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin, and others Customer Support Hours 24/5 (Monday-Friday); phone, email, live chat Compensation Scheme CHF 100,000 (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK), similar in other jurisdictions Trust Score 88/100 📝 Sign up Open Account



Key Findings

Trust score: 88/100 (tier-1 regulation, compensation scheme, 33+ year history).

88/100 (tier-1 regulation, compensation scheme, 33+ year history). Risk classification: Low-to-moderate; suitable for retail, professional, and institutional traders prioritizing safety.

Low-to-moderate; suitable for retail, professional, and institutional traders prioritizing safety. Regulation: FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong), and others—tier-1 globally.

FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong), and others—tier-1 globally. Client fund segregation: Confirmed with Swiss banks; third-party audited annually.

Confirmed with Swiss banks; third-party audited annually. Compensation schemes: CHF 100,000 (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK), similar across jurisdictions.

CHF 100,000 (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK), similar across jurisdictions. Minimum deposits: $1,000 (Standard/Premium), $5,000 (Prime), $10,000 (Professional).

$1,000 (Standard/Premium), $5,000 (Prime), $10,000 (Professional). Base currencies: CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR (no forced conversions).

CHF, EUR, USD, ZAR (no forced conversions). Platforms: MetaTrader 4, MT5, Swissquote Pro (institutional), Advanced Trader.

MetaTrader 4, MT5, Swissquote Pro (institutional), Advanced Trader. Account types: Standard, Premium, Prime, Professional, Demo, Islamic.

Standard, Premium, Prime, Professional, Demo, Islamic. Leverage: Up to 1:100 on forex; lower on stocks/crypto per regulatory rules.

Up to 1:100 on forex; lower on stocks/crypto per regulatory rules. Spreads: From 1.7 pips (Standard) to 0.5 pips (Professional).

From 1.7 pips (Standard) to 0.5 pips (Professional). ZAR support: Yes; direct ZAR deposits and withdrawals for South African traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote Account Types

Swissquote offers four live forex account types, each designed for different capital levels and trading activity. Standard and Premium are accessible to retail traders; Prime and Professional cater to active traders and institutions. All support MetaTrader platforms and come with segregated funds and compensation scheme protection. Choose based on your deposit size, desired spreads, and trading frequency.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Spreads (EUR/USD) Commission Leverage Best For 📝 Sign up Standard $1,000 1.7 pips None 1:100 New traders, retail traders, those prioritizing regulation over tight spreads Open Account

Premium $1,000 1.4 pips None 1:100 Active retail traders, improved spreads with same minimum Open Account

Prime $5,000 1.1 pips None 1:100 Serious traders, scalpers, those seeking tighter spreads Open Account

Professional $10,000 0.5 pips None 1:100 Active traders, professional traders, scalpers, tight spread priority Open Account

Demo Free Live spreads Virtual trading 1:100 Testing, learning, strategy development Open Account

Islamic Same as base Same as base No overnight swap 1:100 Muslim traders, Shariah-compliant trading Open Account



Standard Account

The Standard account is the entry point with a $1,000 minimum, spreads from 1.7 pips, zero commission, and 1:100 leverage. It's ideal for retail traders new to forex who want tier-1 regulation and Swiss stability without committing to higher minimums. Spreads are wider than Professional but acceptable for most trading strategies. This account bridges beginner accessibility with institutional safety.

Premium Account

The Premium account requires the same $1,000 minimum but tightens spreads to 1.4 pips. It offers a middle ground: accessible entry point with better execution. Zero commission and 1:100 leverage remain standard. This is Swissquote's sweet spot for retail traders who value tight spreads without the $5,000 Prime commitment.

Prime Account

Prime requires a $5,000 minimum and delivers spreads from 1.1 pips with zero commission. It targets active traders and scalpers who execute dozens of trades daily. The 1.1 pips spread + no commission often beats cheaper entry models on total trading costs. 1:100 leverage remains the safety cap across all accounts.

Professional Account

Professional is Swissquote's premium tier with a $10,000 minimum and spreads from 0.5 pips. This is the tightest spread available and appeals to professional traders and institutions. Zero commission; 1:100 leverage. At 0.5 pips, this account competes with ECN brokers on execution while maintaining Swiss banking oversight.

Islamic Account (Swap-Free)

Swissquote offers Islamic swap-free accounts across all account types. Overnight interest charges are removed to comply with Islamic finance principles. The spreads and leverage remain identical to the base account type; only swap fees change. Contact support to convert an existing account to Islamic or open a new Islamic account; the process typically takes 24-48 hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Swissquote Account – Step-by-Step

Opening a Swissquote account takes 10-15 minutes online plus identity verification, which typically completes within 24-48 hours. The process is fully digital; no forms to print or bank visits needed.

Step 1: Visit Swissquote Website and Click Register

Go to Swissquote.com and click "Open Account" or "Sign Up" to begin. You will be directed to an account creation page.

Step 2: Fill Out Personal and Account Information

Provide your full name, email, phone number, country of residence (South Africa), and date of birth. Select your account type (Standard, Premium, Prime, Professional). Choose your base currency (ZAR recommended for South African traders to avoid forex conversion). Agree to the terms and privacy policy.

Step 3: Email Verification

Swissquote sends a verification link to your registered email. Click the link to confirm your email address and proceed.

Step 4: Identity Verification (KYC)

Upload a government-issued ID (passport, national ID, driver's license) and proof of address (utility bill, bank statement, or lease agreement dated within 180 days). Documents must be clear, readable, and match your registered name and address exactly.

Step 5: Account Approval and Funding

Swissquote typically approves KYC within 24-48 hours and sends login credentials via email. Once approved, fund your account via bank transfer (SWIFT), credit card, debit card, or ZAR transfer. Download MetaTrader 4 or 5, log in, and start trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote Fees and Spreads

Swissquote's fee structure is straightforward: spreads vary by account type, no commission on forex, and transparent pricing with no hidden charges. There are no deposit or withdrawal fees charged by Swissquote (banks may charge their own incoming wire fees). No inactivity penalties on standard accounts; professional accounts may have minimal maintenance fees (verify current policy).

Standard spreads: From 1.7 pips on major pairs; zero commission.

From 1.7 pips on major pairs; zero commission. Premium spreads: From 1.4 pips on major pairs; zero commission.

From 1.4 pips on major pairs; zero commission. Prime spreads: From 1.1 pips on major pairs; zero commission.

From 1.1 pips on major pairs; zero commission. Professional spreads: From 0.5 pips on major pairs; zero commission.

From 0.5 pips on major pairs; zero commission. Swap/overnight fees: Apply to positions held past daily close; rates vary by instrument and published daily on the platform.

Apply to positions held past daily close; rates vary by instrument and published daily on the platform. Deposit fees: Swissquote charges none; banks may charge wire fees.

Swissquote charges none; banks may charge wire fees. Withdrawal fees: Swissquote charges none; receiving banks may charge incoming wire fees.

Swissquote charges none; receiving banks may charge incoming wire fees. Inactivity fee: None on standard accounts; check policy for professional accounts.

None on standard accounts; check policy for professional accounts. Demo account: Free; expires only after 12 months of no login.

Are Swissquote's Trading Costs Competitive?

For tier-1 regulated brokers, yes. Standard at 1.7 pips is mid-market and reflects Swiss regulation. Premium at 1.4 pips is reasonable for commission-free trading. Prime at 1.1 pips is competitive. Professional at 0.5 pips matches or beats ECN brokers while maintaining Swiss banking oversight. The key trade-off: you pay for safety through spreads, not leverage or exotic structures. For traders prioritizing regulation over maximum leverage, Swissquote offers excellent value.

Account Type Deposit Fee Withdrawal Fee Spreads (EUR/USD) Commission Swap Fee Standard Free Free 1.7 pips None Yes (varies) Premium Free Free 1.4 pips None Yes (varies) Prime Free Free 1.1 pips None Yes (varies) Professional Free Free 0.5 pips None Yes (varies) Inactivity Fee N/A N/A N/A None (standard accounts) N/A

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote Trading Platforms

Swissquote offers four trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Swissquote Pro (institutional), and Advanced Trader (web). All are available on desktop, web, and mobile, with identical trading conditions across platforms. Choose based on your experience level and preferred interface.

Platform Desktop Web Mobile Strengths 📝 Sign up MetaTrader 4 Windows/Mac Browser-based iOS/Android Expert Advisors, 60+ indicators, forex focus, backtesting, most popular 👉 Open Account MetaTrader 5 Windows/Mac Browser-based iOS/Android More timeframes (21), economic calendar, depth of market, multi-asset trading 👉 Open Account Swissquote Pro Desktop Browser-based Limited Institutional-grade, portfolio management, multiple client accounts, APIs 👉 Open Account Advanced Trader Browser Browser-based Mobile-lite 40+ indicators, Bloomberg newsfeeds, advanced charting, one-click trading 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is the industry standard and Swissquote's most popular choice. It supports Expert Advisors (automated trading systems) with MQL4 language, 60+ technical indicators, charting tools, and backtesting. Desktop MT4 is strongest for strategy development; mobile MT4 and web MT4 offer portability. MT4 is ideal for forex traders and those using automated strategies.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 is newer and offers more timeframes (21 vs. MT4's 9), a built-in economic calendar, Depth of Market (DOM) for stocks, and MQL5 language. It's better for multi-asset traders and those needing advanced features. However, many Expert Advisors are MT4-only, so if you rely on automated strategies, MT4 may remain your choice.

Swissquote Pro

Swissquote Pro is an institutional platform for asset managers, fund managers, and brokers. It provides portfolio management tools, multiple client account grouping, custom reporting, APIs, and direct liquidity access. Not for retail traders; reserved for professional and institutional clients managing multiple accounts.

Advanced Trader

The Advanced Trader is a web-based platform with 40+ indicators, Bloomberg newsfeeds, advanced charting, one-click trading, and pattern recognition tools. It's accessible via desktop browser and offers a modern alternative to MT4/MT5 for traders preferring web-based interfaces. No download required.

Platform Feature MT4 MT5 Advanced Trader Swissquote Pro Technical Indicators 60+ (custom available) 80+ (custom available) 40+ (Bloomberg feeds) Multi-asset tools Timeframes 9 standard 21 standard Same as MT5 Custom Expert Advisors (EAs) Yes, MQL4; vast library Yes, MQL5; smaller library No direct EA support API-based automation Charting Tools Good; dated UI Better layout; depth of market Advanced; modern UI Institutional-grade News/Analysis External link needed Built-in economic calendar Bloomberg newsfeeds Institutional research One-Click Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes (bulk orders) Best For Forex, EAs, scalping, backtesting Multi-asset, advanced features Modern web traders, news integration Asset managers, funds, brokers 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Swissquote Deposits and Withdrawals

Swissquote accepts deposits in USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, and ZAR. South African traders can deposit in ZAR directly via bank transfer without manual USD conversion. Withdrawals must return to the original funding method and the original account holder's name. Processing times are 1-3 business days for bank transfers, instant for some e-wallets.

Account base currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, ZAR (no forced conversions).

Deposits and withdrawals must originate from and return to an account in your name.

Third-party payments are not accepted (must be your own bank account).

Processing times: Bank transfer 1-3 business days; credit card instant-few minutes.

No broker-side deposit or withdrawal fees; banks may charge their own.

Crypto deposits not available (Swissquote focuses on traditional banking).

Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Speed Broker Fees Currencies Bank Transfer (SWIFT) 1-3 business days Free; bank may charge All currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, etc.) Credit Card (Visa/Mastercard) Instant-few minutes Free; card processor may charge USD, EUR, GBP, AUD Debit Card Instant-few minutes Free USD, EUR, GBP, AUD ZAR Bank Transfer (South Africa) 1-2 business days Free; receiving bank may charge ZAR (converted to account currency at live rate)

Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Speed Broker Fees Notes Bank Transfer (SWIFT) 1-3 business days (processing) + bank time Free; receiving bank may charge Most reliable for larger amounts; international transfers Credit Card Reversal 3-7 business days Free Only if deposit was made via card; smaller amounts ZAR Bank Transfer (South Africa) 1-2 business days Free; receiving bank may charge Direct ZAR withdrawal for South African traders; no conversion needed

Swissquote Leverage

Swissquote offers leverage up to 1:100 on forex pairs, with lower leverage on stocks (1:5), commodities (1:10-50), and crypto (1:10-20). The 1:100 cap reflects Swissquote's regulatory approach: maximize accessibility while capping extreme risk. A 1% adverse move on 1:100 leverage costs 100% of your margin (account wipeout); at 1:50, it takes 2% to wipe you out. This is far safer than 1:1000 offshore brokers but still requires disciplined risk management.

At 1:100 leverage, a 1% adverse move costs 100% of margin—account wipeout risk.

Typical swing traders use 1:50 or less internally to manage risk.

Stocks limited to 1:5 leverage; crypto to 1:10-20; commodities to 1:10-50 (varies by instrument).

No negative balance protection needed; 1:100 cap prevents extreme losses.

Stop-losses and position sizing are essential for safe trading at any leverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote vs Competitors – Comparison Table

Broker Swissquote eToro XM Minimum Deposit $1,000 $200 $5 Max Leverage 1:100 1:30 (retail) 1:888 Spreads (EUR/USD) 1.7 pips (Standard); 0.5 pips (Professional) 1.0 pips 1.6 pips Platforms MT4, MT5, Swissquote Pro, Advanced Trader Proprietary eToro platform MT4, MT5 Regulation FINMA, FCA, DFSA (tier-1 multiple) CySEC, FCA, ASIC (tier-1) CySEC, ASIC, FCA (tier-1) Compensation Scheme CHF 100,000 (Switzerland), £50,000 (UK) FSCS £50,000; ICF coverage FSCS £50,000; ICF coverage ZAR Support Yes (direct ZAR deposits/withdrawals) Limited; USD conversion Yes Crypto Deposits No (traditional banking only) Limited Yes Copy Trading Limited Yes (primary feature) Yes (via Myfxbook) Best For Safety-focused retail, professional traders, South Africans prioritizing regulation Copy trading, social trading, accessible entry High leverage seekers, offshore traders, crypto funding 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Swissquote ranks highest on regulation and compensation scheme; eToro leads on accessibility and copy trading; XM wins on leverage and minimal deposits. Choose Swissquote if you prioritize Swiss stability and ZAR support; eToro if you want copy trading and social features; XM if you seek maximum leverage and ultra-low entry.

Swissquote Research and Trading Tools

Swissquote provides solid research and trading tools for institutional and retail clients. Economic calendar is built into MT5; market analysis and webinars are available on the Swissquote website. Professional clients access institutional research and APIs. MT4 and MT5 support custom indicators and Expert Advisors, allowing automation. A basic news feed is available within platforms; Bloomberg newsfeeds are built into Advanced Trader.

Economic calendar: Built into MT5; real-time event calendar with impact ratings.

Built into MT5; real-time event calendar with impact ratings. Market analysis: Daily technical analysis and commentary published on Swissquote website.

Daily technical analysis and commentary published on Swissquote website. Webinars: Educational webinars on trading basics, platform tutorials, market trends.

Educational webinars on trading basics, platform tutorials, market trends. Technical indicators: 60+ on MT4, 80+ on MT5; unlimited custom indicators available.

60+ on MT4, 80+ on MT5; unlimited custom indicators available. Expert Advisors: Full EA support on MT4/MT5; code your own with MQL4/MQL5.

Full EA support on MT4/MT5; code your own with MQL4/MQL5. News feed: Bloomberg newsfeeds in Advanced Trader; basic news in MT5.

Bloomberg newsfeeds in Advanced Trader; basic news in MT5. VPS: Paid hosting available for running EAs 24/7 without your computer on.

Paid hosting available for running EAs 24/7 without your computer on. APIs: FIX API and REST APIs available for institutional and professional traders.

These tools support active traders, scalpers, and professional traders. While not as extensive as some retail brokers' education, they serve the serious trader audience Swissquote targets.

Swissquote Bonuses and Promotions

Swissquote does not offer deposit bonuses, welcome bonuses, or promotional cash-back programs. The broker's marketing focus is on regulatory credibility and trading conditions rather than signup incentives. This reflects its positioning: serious traders prioritize regulation and execution quality over bonus hype. No current promotions are advertised; check the website for any seasonal offers, but none are typically available.

Swissquote Customer Support

Swissquote operates customer support 24 hours a day, 5 days a week (Monday-Friday). Live chat is available and typically responds within minutes. Email and phone support are also offered and respond within a few hours during business hours. Support staff are multilingual (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin, and others). Before depositing, email support to confirm account features, leverage limits for your intended instruments, and withdrawal processing times.

Is Swissquote Suitable for South African Traders?

Swissquote is highly suitable for South African traders who value tier-1 regulation, ZAR support, and professional execution. Direct ZAR deposits and withdrawals eliminate currency conversion friction. FINMA regulation (Swiss banking authority) exceeds FSCA oversight in rigor and enforcement. There is no local FSCA authorization, but Swissquote's multiple tier-1 licenses globally provide stronger protection than most locally regulated competitors. The $1,000 minimum is higher than offshore brokers but reasonable for serious traders.

For beginners with limited capital or leverage seekers, offshore brokers like FXChoice may be more accessible. For safety-conscious traders, institutional clients, and those seeking local currency support, Swissquote is the top choice in South Africa.

ZAR support: Yes; direct ZAR deposits and withdrawals—major advantage for South Africans.

Yes; direct ZAR deposits and withdrawals—major advantage for South Africans. Regulation: FINMA (stronger than FSCA); FCA and others (UK, Dubai, Hong Kong).

FINMA (stronger than FSCA); FCA and others (UK, Dubai, Hong Kong). Local complaints: Escalate to FINMA; strong enforcement and ombudsman process.

Escalate to FINMA; strong enforcement and ombudsman process. Tax: South African residents remain responsible for own tax and exchange-control obligations.

South African residents remain responsible for own tax and exchange-control obligations. Risk level: Low-to-moderate; suitable for retail, professional, and institutional traders prioritizing safety.

Low-to-moderate; suitable for retail, professional, and institutional traders prioritizing safety. Minimum deposit: $1,000 reasonable for serious traders; higher than offshore competitors.

Final Verdict Swissquote is one of the world's most trusted and heavily regulated forex brokers, ideal for South African traders prioritizing safety and local currency support. The tier-1 regulation (FINMA, FCA, DFSA), CHF 100,000 compensation scheme, 33+ year history, and ZAR support make it exceptional for serious traders. The $1,000 minimum and 1:100 leverage are higher than offshore competitors but reflect prudent risk management. For beginners with minimal capital, offshore alternatives may be more accessible. For safety-conscious traders, institutional clients, and South Africans seeking ZAR convenience, Swissquote is the clear choice.

Swissquote Review Methodology

This review was completed through desk research and public information. We verified Swissquote's FINMA license and regulatory status through official channels. We reviewed platform features, account structures, and fee schedules from Swissquote's official website and current documentation. We analyzed customer reviews across multiple platforms (Trustpilot, FX-Ratings, BrokerRank). We did not open a live account, place trades, or test withdrawals, so this is general information based on published terms, not first-hand experience.

The trust score reflects tier-1 regulation, publicly traded status, fund segregation, compensation scheme coverage, operational history, and regional suitability. We weighted FINMA regulation at the highest level, as Swiss banking standards are among the world's strictest. We penalized the $1,000 minimum slightly for reduced accessibility but recognized it as a prudent risk management tool.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading uses leverage and can result in rapid losses that exceed your deposit. You do not own the underlying asset when trading a CFD. Even at 1:100 leverage, a 1% adverse move wipes out your deposit. This review is general information and does not consider your individual objectives, financial position, risk tolerance, or investment experience. Verify the legal entity, regulation, fees, and product terms independently before depositing. Never deposit money you cannot afford to lose. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Swissquote regulated?

Yes, Swissquote is regulated by multiple tier-1 financial authorities: FINMA (Switzerland), FCA (UK), DFSA (Dubai), SFC (Hong Kong), and others. FINMA is the primary regulator and enforces Swiss banking standards—among the world's strictest. This makes Swissquote one of the most heavily regulated brokers globally.

Is Swissquote safe for South African traders?

Yes. Swissquote is exceptionally safe due to FINMA regulation, CHF 100,000 compensation scheme, segregated funds, and 33+ year operational history with zero insolvency. South African traders benefit from direct ZAR support and no FSCA restriction. It exceeds most local brokers in regulatory rigor and protection.

What is the minimum deposit at Swissquote?

$1,000 USD for Standard and Premium accounts; $5,000 for Prime; $10,000 for Professional. The $1,000 entry is accessible for serious traders. South African traders can deposit in ZAR directly without currency conversion.

Does Swissquote accept ZAR deposits?

Yes. Swissquote accepts ZAR deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer. This is a major advantage for South African traders—no need to manually convert to USD locally. Funds are converted at live market rates with full transparency.

What is the maximum leverage at Swissquote?

Up to 1:100 on forex pairs. Stocks are capped at 1:5, crypto at 1:10-20, and commodities at 1:10-50 per regulatory rules. The 1:100 limit reflects Swissquote's risk management approach—accessible yet safer than offshore 1:1000 leverage.

Does Swissquote offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes, both are available on desktop, web, and mobile. MT4 is ideal for forex and Expert Advisors; MT5 offers more timeframes and multi-asset features. Swissquote also provides proprietary platforms (Swissquote Pro for institutional, Advanced Trader for web-based trading).

How much does Swissquote charge in fees?

Standard account spreads start from 1.7 pips; Premium from 1.4 pips; Prime from 1.1 pips; Professional from 0.5 pips. All forex accounts have zero commission. Swap/overnight fees apply to positions held overnight. No deposit or withdrawal fees charged by Swissquote.

How long do Swissquote withdrawals take?

Bank transfers take 1-3 business days. Credit card reversals take 3-7 days. ZAR withdrawals to South African accounts take 1-2 business days. No broker-side fees; receiving banks may charge incoming wire fees.

Does Swissquote support Islamic accounts?

Yes, swap-free Islamic accounts are available across all account types. Overnight interest charges are removed to comply with Shariah principles. Contact support to convert or open an Islamic account; approval typically takes 24-48 hours.

Is Swissquote good for beginners?

Partially. The free demo account, multiple platforms, and tier-1 regulation make it beginner-friendly for safety. However, the $1,000 minimum and 1:100 leverage (still requires discipline) may be challenging for very new traders. Beginners should use the demo extensively before funding.

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