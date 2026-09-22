This is a complete listing of the 10 Best Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms for Intermediate Forex Traders in South Africa. We have researched and tested several third-party trading platforms and those offered by reputable Forex and CFD Brokers to find the 10 best listed.
- Top 10 Forex Trading Platforms for Intermediate Traders.
- An Intermediate Trading Platform – Explained.
- What are the benefits of trading platforms?
- Best Forex Brokers in South Africa.
Top Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms for Intermediate Forex Traders
|🔎Broker
|👉Open Account
|💰Minimum Deposit
|📊Spreads
|📈Leverage
|🥇AvaTrade
|👉Open Account
|$100
|From 0.9 pips (Forex)
|Up to 1:400 (Professional)
|🥈Exness
|👉Open Account
|$1
|From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread)
|Up to 1:2000+
|🥉HFM
|👉Open Account
|$5
|From 0.1 pips (Zero Spread Account)
|Up to 1:1000
|🥇Tickmill
|👉Open Account
|$100
|From 0.0 pips (Pro Account)
|Up to 1:500
|🥈FXPro
|👉Open Account
|$100
|0.0 pips
|Up to 1:500
|🥉OctaFX
|👉Open Account
|$100
|From 0.0 pips (ECN Account)
|Up to 1:500
|🥇XM
|👉Open Account
|$5
|0 pips
|Up to 1:30
|🥈FXTM
|👉Open Account
|$1
|From 0.0 pips (ECN Account)
|Up to 1:3000
|🥉IC Markets
|👉Open Account
|$200
|From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account)
|Up to 1:500
|🥇Plus500
|👉Open Account
|$100
|From 0.8 pips
|Up to 1:30
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Intermediate Traders – A DefinitionIntermediate in the Forex Market refers to a Forex Trader who has learned how to trade in the Financial Markets through demo or mini accounts, for instance, and would like to take the next steps in becoming a professional in the field.
10 Best Forex Brokers and Trading Platforms for Intermediate Traders December (2026)
- ☑️AvaTrade – Best Overall Trading Broker.
- ☑️Exness – Offers the best Trading Conditions.
- ☑️HFM – Excellent Online Trading Experience.
- ☑️Tickmill – Best Trading Platform for Beginners.
- ☑️FXPro - Offering multiple platform options.
- ☑️Octa - Robust security measures.
- ☑️XM - Overseen by several authorities.
- ☑️FXTM – High Forex Trust Score.
- ☑️IC Markets – Award-Winning Social Trading Broker.
- ☑️Plus500 - User-friendly platform.
1. AvaTrade
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 1250 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and indices
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
|🔣Platforms
|Desktop, tablet, mobile, and web-based trading with Metatrader 5, MetaTrader 4, and the AvaTrade app
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
|💱Automated Trading
|A range of automated trading platforms and EA compatibility
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
|💻Account Types
|Fixed & competitive spread accounts
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
|🛡️Security
|Client funds held in segregated accounts, regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
|🚀Promotions
|New client bonus of up to $10,000, 21-day demo trading account, AvaTrade Premium Membership, AvaSocial
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
|📚Tools & Resources
|AvaTrade Calculator, Economic calendar, Stocks Earnings Releases, CFD Rollover, Holiday trading hours, Islamic Trading, AvaTrade Professional, AvaTrade Premium benefits
|Standard, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaTrade Islamic
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, Sofort, iDeal, Giropay, EPS, POLi, BPay
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy and Fast account opening
|Only CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered
|Free deposit and withdrawal options
|Poor phone support
|No withdrawals fees
|Inactivity fee
Our FindingsAvaTrade requires a minimum deposit of $100 to start, and a demo account is available for those who want to get acquainted with the popular MT4 forex trading platform.
Why is AvaTrade suitable for intermediate traders?
AvaTrade offers advanced tools, a variety of trading platforms, and tight spreads. It’s ideal for intermediate traders seeking stable execution, educational resources, and risk management tools while trading forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies on a regulated global platform.
Does AvaTrade offer social or copy trading options?
Yes, AvaTrade provides social and copy trading through AvaSocial and ZuluTrade. These platforms allow intermediate traders to learn from professionals, replicate successful strategies, and refine their trading decisions while maintaining full control of their portfolios.
2. Exness
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 3000 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities, and indices
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
|🔣Platforms
|Desktop, tablet, mobile, and web-based trading with MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the Exness Trading Terminal
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
|💱Automated Trading
|A range of automated trading platforms and EA compatibility
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
|💻Account Types
|Fixed & floating spread accounts, swap-free accounts
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
|🛡️Security
|Client funds held in segregated accounts, regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, cashback rewards, contests and giveaways
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, educational materials, analytical tools
|Standard, Pro, Zero
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tight spreads on major currency pairs
|Limited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers
|Multiple account types to suit different traders
|Restricted availability of some features in certain regions
|Fast and reliable order execution
|Limited educational resources for beginners
Our Findings
Exness is an ideal broker due to its competitive Raw Spread account. The FSCA regulates Exness, so South African traders benefit from a certain level of protection against possible losses.
What makes Exness a strong choice for intermediate traders?
Exness offers ultra-fast execution, high leverage, and low spreads, making it excellent for strategy testing and growth. Its reliable platforms and transparent pricing cater to traders transitioning from beginner to professional levels with confidence.
Does Exness provide analytical tools for improvement?
Yes, Exness features in-depth market analysis, trading signals, and risk management tools. Intermediate traders can leverage these resources to refine strategies, enhance accuracy, and stay informed about global forex trends and volatility shifts.
3. HFM
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 1000 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HF Trader, HF WebTrader, HF Mobile
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|💻Account Types
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Micro, Standard, Pro, Swap-Free, HF VIP, HF Prime
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers multiple account options
|High leverage can increase risk
|Provides tight spreads and low commissions
|Lacking its own trading platform.
|Offers comprehensive educational content
|Support may be limited
Our FindingsHFM is a regulated broker offering a competitive trading environment.
It provides a decent range of assets, competitive spreads, and a user-friendly platform.
Why is HFM ideal for intermediate traders?
HFM combines flexible account types, tight spreads, and educational tools, offering a smooth learning curve. Intermediate traders benefit from its advanced MetaTrader platforms and personalized analytics to develop stronger strategies and trading confidence.
What trading platforms does HFM offer?
HFM supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, accessible via desktop, web, and mobile. These platforms provide powerful charting tools, automated trading options, and seamless execution—ideal for traders advancing their technical and analytical skills.
4. Tickmill
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 1000 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill Trader, Tickmill WebTrader, Tickmill Mobile
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💻Account Types
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Swap-Free, MT5
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans
|Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
|South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus
|South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
|Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively
|Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
Our Findings
Tickmill has earned its reputation as a forex and CFD broker that caters to many traders. The broker is known for its competitive spreads and ability to provide traders with MetaTrader platforms such as MetaTrader 4 or 5.
What advantages does Tickmill offer intermediate forex traders?
Tickmill provides low trading costs, lightning-fast execution, and a no-requote environment. It’s perfect for intermediate traders seeking ECN conditions, transparent pricing, and efficient access to forex, indices, and commodities markets.
Does Tickmill support strategy testing?
Yes, Tickmill’s MetaTrader platforms allow backtesting, automation, and real-time market analysis. This makes it ideal for intermediate traders to test and fine-tune trading strategies before applying them in live conditions.
5. FxPro
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 8000 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FxPro Edge, FxPro Trader
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💻Account Types
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Standard, MT5, VIP, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Easy account opening
|Only CFDs and forex
|Great customer service
|High trading fees
|Free deposit and withdrawal
|Inactivity fee
Our Findings
Overall, FxPro is a trustworthy and regulated broker regulated by multiple entities, including the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority.
Why is FxPro recommended for advanced traders?
FxPro offers competitive spreads, strong regulatory backing, and a wide asset range. Intermediate traders appreciate its robust execution model, advanced charting tools, and reliability for building long-term trading experience.
What platforms can FxPro users access?
FxPro supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary web platform. Each provides professional-grade tools for order management, analytics, and automated trading, ideal for traders growing their technical proficiency.
6. Octa
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 1000 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, OctaTrader, OctaWebTrader, Octa Mobile
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💻Account Types
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Swap-Free
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Octa offers powerful trading platforms that cater to different traders.
|Octa has no local office in South Africa
|The platform offers a diverse set of trading instruments.
|The minimum deposit is $25 or equivalent in ZAR if you are using a bank transfer.
|Octa Group is regulated with 1 Tier-2 regulation CySEC (372/18). Their entity ‘Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd’ is Authorized under FSCA.
|Does not offer ZAR accounts
|Octa accepts South African Rand (ZAR) transactions
|No local phone support
|Often included in lists that recognise Islamic-friendly brokers.
|Swap-free terms may vary and require verification with support.
Our Findings
Octa is a commendable Forex trading platform, especially for its adaptability to beginner and experienced traders. The combination of the OctaTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 platforms provides a blend of user-friendly interfaces and complex trading functions.
What makes Octa appealing to intermediate traders?
Octa delivers zero-commission trading, competitive spreads, and multiple trading platforms. Intermediate traders benefit from easy account management, solid customer support, and the ability to refine strategies through real and demo accounts.
Does Octa provide educational resources?
Yes, Octa offers webinars, tutorials, and analytical insights designed to help traders enhance performance. Intermediate traders can deepen their understanding of market behavior while learning advanced trading strategies.
7. XM
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 3500 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💻Account Types
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Micro, Standard, Ultrafast, Zero, ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers a low entry barrier
|Charges inactivity fees
|Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
|Does not offer fixed spreads
|Offers extensive educational content
|Lacks some advanced trading tools
Our Findings
XM operates as a forex brokerage that provides different categories of accounts and trading platforms, including well-known choices such as MetaTrader 4 and 5.
Why is XM a reliable option for intermediate traders?
XM offers tight spreads, flexible leverage, and quick execution under strong regulation. Intermediate traders value its consistent market access, diverse account types, and professional support across major and minor forex pairs.
What learning tools does XM provide?
XM features daily webinars, video tutorials, and expert-led courses. These help intermediate traders develop advanced techniques, improve decision-making, and build confidence when managing trades across global markets.
8. FXTM
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 3000 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FXTM Trader, FXTM WebTrader, FXTM Mobile
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|💻Account Types
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Standard, ECN, MT5, Cent, Shares
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Great customer Service
|Limited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers
|Strong Educational tools for the beginner trader
|Restricted availability of some features in certain regions
|Fast account opening
|Limited educational resources for beginners
Our FindingsFXTM is a reliable broker that offers many financial instruments and interesting trading conditions. The availability of educational resources and courteous customer service teams is a noteworthy asset.
What benefits does FXTM provide for intermediate traders?
FXTM offers advanced analytics, variable leverage, and tight spreads. Its user-friendly platform and transparent pricing make it ideal for traders looking to transition into more advanced forex and CFD trading strategies.
Does FXTM offer social or copy trading features?
Yes, FXTM’s Copy Trading platform allows users to follow and mirror professional traders’ strategies. This helps intermediate traders gain experience while observing proven approaches and market behaviors in real-time.
9. IC Markets
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 600 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🔣Platforms
|MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|💱Automated Trading
|Expert Advisors and automated trading tools
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|💻Account Types
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Raw Spread, Standard, True ECN
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay, Paytrustup, PayMaya
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Low fees on Forex
|No investor protection
|Account opening is fast and hassle free
|No protection on negative balance
|Deposit and withdrawals are free of charge
|Lack of research tools
Our Findings
In our experience, IC Markets has proven to be a reliable solution for South Africans looking for a global Forex and CFD trading platform.
Why is IC Markets considered ideal for experienced intermediates?
IC Markets provides raw spreads, institutional-grade liquidity, and ultra-fast execution speeds. It’s favored by intermediate traders who require precision, advanced tools, and high-quality market access for algorithmic and manual trading.
What trading platforms are available at IC Markets?
IC Markets offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, all equipped with customizable charts, one-click trading, and advanced analysis features—perfect for improving efficiency and trade execution accuracy.
10. Plus500
Trading Benefits
|📌Feature
|💻Trading Features
|💳Accounts Offered
|💰Funding Methods
|📊Instruments
|Over 2000 instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🔣Platforms
|Plus500 WebTrader, Plus500 Mobile
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💱Automated Trading
|Automated trading tools and strategies
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|💻Account Types
|Plus500
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🛡️Security
|Regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, client funds held in segregated accounts
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|🚀Promotions
|Welcome bonus, deposit bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, trading contests, loyalty programs
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
|📚Tools & Resources
|Economic calendar, trading signals, market analysis, educational resources, trading calculators
|Retail Account
|Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Perfect Money, UnionPay, FasaPay, WebMoney, China UnionPay
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|User-friendly platform
|Lack of in-depth research tools
|Listed on the London Stock Exchange
|Only an average educational section
|Low trading fees
|Limited product range. Only CFD
Our Findings
Plus500 is an impressive Forex Brokerage with a comprehensive offering. The most impressive Broker benefits include access to a Trading Academy, a wide range of trading instruments, and remarkable customer support.
Why is Plus500 a good fit for intermediate traders?
Plus500 provides a simple yet powerful proprietary platform with intuitive controls and built-in risk management tools. Intermediate traders benefit from fast execution and a wide range of CFDs in one unified environment.
Does Plus500 offer demo accounts for skill-building?
Yes, Plus500 includes an unlimited free demo account. It allows intermediate traders to practice strategies, explore instruments, and gain confidence before transitioning to live trading under real market conditions.
Steps for Intermediate Forex Traders to Go Professional
Set Realistic Goals
- Focus on achievable, long-term objectives.
- Understand that profits will fluctuate monthly.
- Don’t expect huge earnings from small investments.
- Trade sizes should match your risk tolerance.
- Clear goals help guide your strategies and tools.
Test Strategies
- Refine and test trading strategies regularly.
- Professional traders often succeed with simple, effective systems.
- Consistent testing helps identify what truly works.
Technical Trading
- Master technical analysis and chart reading.
- Focus on market patterns and trends.
- Avoid distractions, use only essential tools and alerts.
Fundamental Trading
- Don’t rely solely on market news.
- Use fundamental insights to support technical analysis.
- Predicting reactions to news is challenging but valuable.
Automated Trading
- Avoid overdependence on trading bots or algorithms.
- Automation can’t always adapt to volatile markets.
- Human skill and adaptability remain key advantages.
Never Stop Learning
- Continuously improve your trading knowledge.
- Learn from experienced traders and online communities.
- Stay updated through market analysis and education resources.
Choose the Best Broker for the Next Step
- Research brokers thoroughly before investing.
- The right broker ensures safety, better tools, and smoother progress.
- A reliable partner can help bridge the gap to professional trading.
Conclusion
An intermediate Forex Trader will need to follow a number of fundamental steps, such as those mentioned above, to become a professional. The time it will take for Intermediate Traders to become professionals will vary between individuals, and staying focused on their end goal is key.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key factors when choosing a forex broker for intermediate traders?
Regulation, evaluate the platforms' features, compare the trading costs and leverage offered, and consider the availability of educational materials to enhance your trading knowledge.
What are the differences between a standard account and an ECN account?
- Standard accounts typically have fixed spreads suitable for beginners and those who prefer a simpler trading environment.
- ECN (Electronic Communication Network) accounts: Offer raw spreads, often narrower than standard accounts, but may have additional commissions. They are suitable for more experienced traders who seek better pricing and execution.
What are the key features intermediate traders should look for in a trading platform?
- Charting tools: Advanced charting capabilities, including customizable indicators, drawing tools, and timeframes.
- Order types: A variety of order types, such as market orders, limit orders, stop orders, and trailing stop orders.
- Automated trading: Support for automated trading strategies through Expert Advisors (EAs).
- Backtesting: The ability to test trading strategies on historical data.
- News and analysis: Access to real-time market news and analysis.
What are the benefits of using a proprietary trading platform?
- Customization: Proprietary platforms can be tailored to specific trading needs and preferences.
- Integration: They may offer seamless integration with other trading tools and services.
- Unique features: Proprietary platforms may have unique features that are not found on standard platforms.
What common mistakes do intermediate traders make, and how can I avoid them?
- Overtrading: Avoid trading excessively, especially when emotional.
- Ignoring risk management: Always use stop-loss orders and position sizing.
- Chasing losses: Don't try to recover losses by taking excessive risks.
- Not staying updated: Keep informed about market news and economic events.
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