6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers. Here is a collection of some of the Best CFTC Regulated Forex brokers, according to research in South Africa. CFTC is an independent regulatory organization situated in the United States and has the very important task of regulating the financial markets of all firms and individuals who are dealing in futures contracts, including swaps and commodities.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best CFTC regulated forex brokers in the USA 2026

Top NFA and CFTC licensed forex brokers for US traders

CFTC approved forex brokers with low spreads and fast execution

Secure and trusted CFTC regulated forex trading platforms

Forex brokers registered with the CFTC and NFA in America

Best US-based CFTC regulated brokers for beginners and professionals

6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are CFTC-regulated Forex brokers?

CFTC-regulated Forex brokers are forex trading companies that are licensed and supervised by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — the main government body responsible for regulating futures, options, and forex markets in the United States.

6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers

☑️ FOREX.com – Trusted U.S. broker with strict regulation. ☑️ OANDA – Reliable trading with transparent CFTC oversight. ☑️ IG – Globally recognized broker offering U.S. compliance. ☑️ Interactive Brokers – Professional platform under CFTC regulation. ☑️ Charles Schwab – Reputable U.S. broker ensuring secure trading. ☑️ Trading.com – Innovative, CFTC-regulated platform for traders.

1. FOREX.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FOREX.com is one of the leading CFTC-regulated forex brokers in the United States, operated by GAIN Capital, a subsidiary of StoneX Group.

It offers traders a secure and transparent trading environment backed by NFA membership and full CFTC compliance.

With competitive spreads, advanced charting tools, and powerful platforms like MetaTrader 4 and its proprietary Web Trader, FOREX.com is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking a reliable and well-regulated U.S. broker.

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🔎 Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters St. Vincent and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2001 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CIRO / FCA / CySEC / FSA / NFA / CFTC / MAS / CIMA / ASIC 🧑🏻‍💻Account Types Standard Account / MetaTrader 4 Account/ RAW Pricing Account 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Deposit bonus & cash rebates (varies by region) 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage Up to 1:50 (USA), 1:500 (Global) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1600 ZAR 📊 Trading Platforms MT4 / MT5 / Proprietary 🖥️ Web Trading Features Customizable charts, Multi-time frame analysis, Real-time data feed 📈 Available Instruments Forex / Stock Trading / Gold and Silver /Futures and Futures Options 💵 Spreads & Fees Competitive spreads, commission-based accounts available 💬 Languages supported on Website Multilingual 🚀 Execution Speed Fast execution, no dealing desk (NDD) 🔧 Trading Tools Advanced charting, Economic Calendar, Market Research 🏛 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, Skrill Neteller 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, trading guides, and analysis 📞 Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone 💼 Risk Management Features Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders, Negative Balance Protection, Auto Close feature 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Great variety of currency pairs Limited product portfolio Fast and easy account opening High stock CFD fees Fast execution of trades Higher spreads than some brokers Low Forex fees No negative balance protection No withdrawal fees Inactivity fee

Is FOREX.com regulated by the CFTC?

Yes, FOREX.com is fully regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA), ensuring strong protection, transparency, and compliance for all U.S. forex traders.

What makes FOREX.com a reliable broker?

FOREX.com is owned by StoneX Group and provides traders with institutional-grade liquidity, fast execution, and advanced trading platforms, making it one of the most trusted and secure brokers operating under strict U.S. regulatory oversight.

2. OANDA

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA is a highly reputable U.S.-based broker, registered with the CFTC and a member of the NFA, ensuring top-level regulatory protection for traders.

Known for its transparent pricing, strong financial backing, and user-friendly trading tools, OANDA offers a seamless trading experience across multiple platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and TradingView.

Its commitment to client security and ethical trading practices makes it a top choice for U.S. forex traders seeking trust and reliability.

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Category ⭐ Features Forex and CFD trading Advanced charting MetaTrader 4 TradingView API access Risk management tools 🏛️ Regulation FCA ASIC CFTC MAS Not by FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $1 minimum deposit required Only enough to open and maintain trades 📊 Average Spreads From From 1.1–1.6 pips on EUR/USD (standard) from 0.4 pips on core pricing accounts 💹 Commissions From $0 on standard account $5 per $100,000 traded on core pricing account 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Limited free withdrawals per month Wire transfers may incur fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 50:1 on major forex pairs (varies by regulatory region) 🔥 Bonus No publicly advertised welcome bonus or promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via live chat WhatsApp SMS Email 👥 Account Types Standard Core Core Plus Premium Elite Trader program for high-volume traders 📈 Leverage Margin-based, typically from 2% (50:1) for majors Lower leverage in restricted regions 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Metals Shares (CFDs) Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free demo account available to test strategies and platforms 💰 Spreads EUR/USD spreads from 1.6 pips (standard) Tighter with core pricing and commission 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP SGD ZAR not available 📙 Education Webinars Trading guides Market analysis Strategy articles 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards Wire transfers 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR only tradable in forex pairs ☎️ South African Telephone Number Email Online Chat 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The account opening process is fully digital High withdrawal fee for bank transfers Easy and digital account opening Only FX and some CFDs are available

Is OANDA licensed to operate in the U.S.?

Yes, OANDA is registered with the CFTC and a member of the NFA, giving U.S. traders access to a secure and transparent forex trading environment with strong investor protection.

Why is OANDA popular among U.S. traders?

OANDA is trusted for its transparent pricing, reliable trading execution, and advanced charting tools. Its long-standing regulatory compliance and customer-focused service make it a preferred choice for American traders seeking safety and performance.

3. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is a globally recognized broker that operates under strict CFTC regulation in the U.S., providing traders with a safe and transparent trading environment.

Known for its professional-grade platform and advanced charting tools, IG offers competitive spreads and a wide range of educational resources.

With its strong regulatory framework and commitment to fair trading, IG stands as a trusted choice for American traders seeking both reliability and innovation in forex trading.

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Category IG ⭐ Features Advanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.6 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From $0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC) 🔥 Bonus N/A ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Phone Email Live Chat 👥 Account Types Standard DMA (Forex Direct) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA) 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity) 🚀 Bonus No deposit or welcome bonuses 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD GBP EUR AUD 📙 Education IG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone +27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of tradable assets There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options Excellent platform offerings Limited payment processors No minimum deposit requirements No copy trading feature

Does IG operate under CFTC regulation?

Yes, IG is regulated by the CFTC and is an NFA member, ensuring that all trading activities adhere to U.S. laws and maintain the highest standards of financial integrity and client protection.

What trading advantages does IG offer?

IG provides U.S. traders with advanced charting tools, tight spreads, and a user-friendly trading interface, backed by global expertise and a strong regulatory framework that prioritizes transparency and client security.

4. Interactive Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Interactive Brokers is a CFTC-regulated brokerage firm renowned for its institutional-grade trading platform, deep liquidity, and advanced trading technology.

It caters to both retail and professional traders who value competitive pricing and global market access.

With robust risk management, NFA membership, and strong compliance standards, Interactive Brokers ensures a secure and transparent environment, making it a top choice for serious traders in the U.S. forex market.

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Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Connecticut, United States and Budapest, Hungary for Central and Eastern Europe 📅 Year Founded 1978 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Afghanistan, Burundi, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, and several others. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:5 to 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer and PayPal 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH 📊 Platform Types Client Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader IBKR APIs 📶 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📈 Tradable assets offered Stocks Options Futures Forex Metals Bonds ETFs Mutual Funds Hedge Funds Robo Portfolios 💬 Languages supported on Website English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese 💬 Customer Support Languages Multi-lingual ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Wide range of products Withdrawals and funding by bank transfer only Highly regulated Better for experienced investors Trades on 80+ exchanges worldwide Commission structure benefits high volume trades

Is Interactive Brokers a CFTC-regulated firm?

Yes, Interactive Brokers is registered with the CFTC and NFA, providing traders with regulated access to forex, futures, and global markets under strict compliance and risk management standards.

Why choose Interactive Brokers for forex trading?

Interactive Brokers offers institutional-level technology, deep liquidity, and highly competitive pricing, making it an excellent choice for advanced and professional traders seeking robust execution under trusted CFTC regulation.

5. Charles Schwab

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Not indicated 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA, FCA, CFTC, MAS Start Trading Read Review

Charles Schwab is one of the most reputable U.S. financial institutions offering forex trading under full CFTC regulation.

Known for its economic stability, exceptional customer service, and integrated trading tools, Schwab provides a safe environment for currency traders.

Its commitment to investor protection, education, and transparency ensures that clients can trade confidently under one of the strongest regulatory frameworks in the financial industry.

Featured

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered United States 📅 Year Founded 1971 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SEC, FINRA, CFTC, FCA and MAS. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage Not indicated 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 for US citizens 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types Schwab.com StreetSmart Edge StreetSmart Central 📱 OS Compatibility Web, iOS and Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Stocks, Futures, Funds and bonds, Options and futures, ETFs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Free stock and ETF trading High fees for some mutual funds Outstanding research Product selection covers only the US market Great customer service Not well-structured educational platform

Does Charles Schwab offer CFTC-regulated forex trading?

Yes, Charles Schwab provides forex trading through its regulated entities under the CFTC, ensuring secure, transparent, and fully compliant access to global currency markets for U.S. clients.

What are the benefits of trading forex with Schwab?

Schwab offers advanced trading platforms, professional support, and financial stability, giving traders confidence in a trusted environment backed by one of America’s most established and regulated brokerage firms.

6. Trading.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Trading.com is a modern CFTC-regulated broker designed to meet the needs of U.S. forex traders.

With an easy-to-use trading platform and fast execution speeds, it delivers a seamless experience supported by NFA oversight.

Trading.com emphasizes compliance, transparency, and client protection while offering competitive spreads and innovative technology, making it a strong contender among America’s top regulated forex brokers.

Featured

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Australia 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) No. 337985 The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) No. 40256 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States 📒 Account Types Standard account Alpha account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 / R895 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa and MasterCard) PayPal Skrill Neteller Bank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer 💰 Sign up bonus None 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Iress 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Metals Energies CFDs on cryptocurrencies CFDs on indices 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Vietnamese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 twenty four hours, five days a week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated Not the tightest of spreads Fair, reasonable, and competitive trading conditions Cryptocurrency trading is not offered More than an adequate amount of tradable instruments No MetaTrader 4 Negative balance protection No social trading integration MetaTrader 5 Platfrom offered No US clients

Is Trading.com regulated by the CFTC and NFA?

Yes, Trading.com is a fully registered CFTC-regulated broker and an NFA member, providing U.S. traders with a safe and transparent forex trading experience under strict U.S. compliance standards.

What makes Trading.com stand out in the U.S.?

Trading.com combines innovative technology, fast execution, and regulatory security, offering U.S. traders a modern and reliable platform backed by the highest level of oversight and client fund protection.

Conclusion

The CFTC is committed to its task of keeping the integrity of the futures and financial markets intact and makes every effort to inform traders of their every move. CFTC registered brokers offer traders a safe, supervised, and trustworthy environment. CFTC will also track the activities of fraudulent businesses and warn traders against them, according to research in South Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

What does CFTC regulated brokers mean?

Brokers that are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission of the USA, which in turn works in partnership with the National Futures Association and the US Securities and Exchange Commission to ensure that brokers are operating in a responsible way.

Are CFTC regulated brokers safe?

Extremely safe.

Who is the best CFTC regulated Forex Brokers?

Here is a list of the 6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers

How do I make sure that a broker is regulated by CFTC?

The NFA is the CFTC designated regulator for forex brokers. Find the NFA license number on the broker's website. Verify the license number by going to the NFA’s (BASIC) Background Affiliation Status Information Center website and entering the number to check the status of the broker.

Is XM Group a CFTC regulated broker?

Yes.