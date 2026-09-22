Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers - Main Banner-min

  6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers. Here is a collection of some of the Best CFTC Regulated Forex brokers, according to research in South Africa. CFTC is an independent regulatory organization situated in the United States and has the very important task of regulating the financial markets of all firms and individuals who are dealing in futures contracts, including swaps and commodities.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best CFTC regulated forex brokers in the USA 2026
  • Top NFA and CFTC licensed forex brokers for US traders
  • CFTC approved forex brokers with low spreads and fast execution
  • Secure and trusted CFTC regulated forex trading platforms
  • Forex brokers registered with the CFTC and NFA in America
  • Best US-based CFTC regulated brokers for beginners and professionals

   

6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker📝Sign up ⚖️ Regulation / CFTC Status📈 Leverage
Forex.com CTA logo👉Open AccountApprovedUp to 1:30
Oanda CTA logo👉Open AccountApprovedUp to 1:50
IG CTA logo👉Open AccountApprovedUp to 1:200
A review about Interactive Brokers👉Open AccountApprovedUp to 1:400
Charles Schwab CTA Logo👉Open AccountApprovedNot indicated
Trading.com CTA Logo👉Open AccountApprovedUp to 1:500
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What are CFTC-regulated Forex brokers?

CFTC-regulated Forex brokers are forex trading companies that are licensed and supervised by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — the main government body responsible for regulating futures, options, and forex markets in the United States.

 

6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers

  1. ☑️FOREX.com – Trusted U.S. broker with strict regulation.
  2. ☑️OANDA – Reliable trading with transparent CFTC oversight.
  3. ☑️IG – Globally recognized broker offering U.S. compliance.
  4. ☑️Interactive Brokers – Professional platform under CFTC regulation.
  5. ☑️Charles Schwab – Reputable U.S. broker ensuring secure trading.
  6. ☑️Trading.com – Innovative, CFTC-regulated platform for traders.

 

1. FOREX.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FOREX.com is one of the leading CFTC-regulated forex brokers in the United States, operated by GAIN Capital, a subsidiary of StoneX Group.

It offers traders a secure and transparent trading environment backed by NFA membership and full CFTC compliance.

With competitive spreads, advanced charting tools, and powerful platforms like MetaTrader 4 and its proprietary Web Trader, FOREX.com is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking a reliable and well-regulated U.S. broker.

 

Featured

🔎 Broker's NameForex.com CTA logo
🏛️ HeadquartersSt. Vincent and the Grenadines
📅 Year Founded2001
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesCIRO / FCA / CySEC / FSA / NFA / CFTC / MAS / CIMA / ASIC
🧑🏻‍💻Account TypesStandard Account / MetaTrader 4 Account/ RAW Pricing Account
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsDeposit bonus & cash rebates (varies by region)
📒 Demo AccountYes
✴️ Institutional AccountsNo
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsYes
⬆️ Maximum LeverageUp to 1:50 (USA), 1:500 (Global)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1600 ZAR
📊 Trading PlatformsMT4 / MT5 / Proprietary
🖥️ Web Trading FeaturesCustomizable charts, Multi-time frame analysis, Real-time data feed
📈 Available InstrumentsForex / Stock Trading / Gold and Silver /Futures and Futures Options
💵 Spreads & FeesCompetitive spreads, commission-based accounts available
💬 Languages supported on WebsiteMultilingual
🚀 Execution SpeedFast execution, no dealing desk (NDD)
🔧 Trading ToolsAdvanced charting, Economic Calendar, Market Research
🏛 Deposit & Withdrawal MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, Skrill Neteller
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, trading guides, and analysis
📞 Customer Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone
💼 Risk Management FeaturesStop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders, Negative Balance Protection, Auto Close feature
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Forex.com Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
Great variety of currency pairs Limited product portfolio
Fast and easy account opening High stock CFD fees
Fast execution of trades Higher spreads than some brokers
Low Forex fees No negative balance protection
No withdrawal fees Inactivity fee
 

Is FOREX.com regulated by the CFTC?

Yes, FOREX.com is fully regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA), ensuring strong protection, transparency, and compliance for all U.S. forex traders.

 

What makes FOREX.com a reliable broker?

FOREX.com is owned by StoneX Group and provides traders with institutional-grade liquidity, fast execution, and advanced trading platforms, making it one of the most trusted and secure brokers operating under strict U.S. regulatory oversight.

 

2. OANDA

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA
Start Trading Read Review
 

OANDA is a highly reputable U.S.-based broker, registered with the CFTC and a member of the NFA, ensuring top-level regulatory protection for traders.

Known for its transparent pricing, strong financial backing, and user-friendly trading tools, OANDA offers a seamless trading experience across multiple platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and TradingView.

Its commitment to client security and ethical trading practices makes it a top choice for U.S. forex traders seeking trust and reliability.

 

Featured

CategoryOanda CTA logo
⭐ FeaturesForex and CFD trading Advanced charting MetaTrader 4 TradingView API access Risk management tools
🏛️ RegulationFCA ASIC CFTC MAS Not by FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$1 minimum deposit required Only enough to open and maintain trades
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.1–1.6 pips on EUR/USD (standard) from 0.4 pips on core pricing accounts
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard account $5 per $100,000 traded on core pricing account
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Limited free withdrawals per month Wire transfers may incur fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 50:1 on major forex pairs (varies by regulatory region)
🔥 BonusNo publicly advertised welcome bonus or promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via live chat WhatsApp SMS Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Core Core Plus Premium Elite Trader program for high-volume traders
📈 LeverageMargin-based, typically from 2% (50:1) for majors Lower leverage in restricted regions
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Metals Shares (CFDs) Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo account available to test strategies and platforms
💰 SpreadsEUR/USD spreads from 1.6 pips (standard) Tighter with core pricing and commission
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP SGD ZAR not available
📙 EducationWebinars Trading guides Market analysis Strategy articles
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit cards Wire transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR only tradable in forex pairs
☎️ South African Telephone NumberEmail Online Chat
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  OANDA  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
The account opening process is fully digitalHigh withdrawal fee for bank transfers
Easy and digital account openingOnly FX and some CFDs are available
 

Is OANDA licensed to operate in the U.S.?

Yes, OANDA is registered with the CFTC and a member of the NFA, giving U.S. traders access to a secure and transparent forex trading environment with strong investor protection.

 

Why is OANDA popular among U.S. traders?

OANDA is trusted for its transparent pricing, reliable trading execution, and advanced charting tools. Its long-standing regulatory compliance and customer-focused service make it a preferred choice for American traders seeking safety and performance.

 

3. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG is a globally recognized broker that operates under strict CFTC regulation in the U.S., providing traders with a safe and transparent trading environment.

Known for its professional-grade platform and advanced charting tools, IG offers competitive spreads and a wide range of educational resources.

With its strong regulatory framework and commitment to fair trading, IG stands as a trusted choice for American traders seeking both reliability and innovation in forex trading.

 

Featured

CategoryIG
⭐ FeaturesAdvanced trading tools DMA access Large product range Award-winning platform
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA ASIC NFA MAS
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$0–$250 / ZAR 0- 4 543
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions From$0 (forex is commission-free) DMA accounts may incur fees
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:200 (FSCA) 1:30 (FCA/ASIC)
🔥 BonusN/A
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Phone Email Live Chat
👥 Account TypesStandard DMA (Forex Direct)
📈 Leverage1:30 (UK/EU) 1:200 (SA – FSCA)
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs (Shares, Indices, Commodities) Option Crypto ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – unlimited use
💰 Spreads0.6–1.2 pips (depending on pair and liquidity)
🚀 BonusNo deposit or welcome bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD GBP EUR AUD
📙 EducationIG Academy Webinars Video tutorials eBooks
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Debit/credit cards PayPal (some regions)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone+27 (0)10 344 0053 (local SA office)
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  IG  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of tradable assetsThere is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options
Excellent platform offeringsLimited payment processors
No minimum deposit requirementsNo copy trading feature
 

Does IG operate under CFTC regulation?

Yes, IG is regulated by the CFTC and is an NFA member, ensuring that all trading activities adhere to U.S. laws and maintain the highest standards of financial integrity and client protection.

 

What trading advantages does IG offer?

IG provides U.S. traders with advanced charting tools, tight spreads, and a user-friendly trading interface, backed by global expertise and a strong regulatory framework that prioritizes transparency and client security.

 

4. Interactive Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review
 

Interactive Brokers is a CFTC-regulated brokerage firm renowned for its institutional-grade trading platform, deep liquidity, and advanced trading technology.

It caters to both retail and professional traders who value competitive pricing and global market access.

With robust risk management, NFA membership, and strong compliance standards, Interactive Brokers ensures a secure and transparent environment, making it a top choice for serious traders in the U.S. forex market.

 

Featured

Broker's NameA review about Interactive Brokers
🏛️ HeadquartersConnecticut, United States and Budapest, Hungary for Central and Eastern Europe
📅 Year Founded1978
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesCFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeAfghanistan, Burundi, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, and several others.
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)No
📒 Demo AccountYes
✴️ Institutional AccountsYes
👨🏼‍💼 Managed AccountsYes
⬆️ Maximum Leverage1:5 to 1:400
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
💳 Deposit OptionsBank Wire Transfer and PayPal
💳 Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire Transfer US Automated Clearing House (ACH) Transfer Initiated at Interactive Brokers Cheques Direct Debit/Electronic Money Transfer Canadian Electronic Funds Transfer, or EFT Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) BACS/GIRO/ACH
📊 Platform TypesClient Portal Desktop TWS IBKR Mobile IBot IBKR WebTrader IBKR APIs
📶 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
📈 Tradable assets offeredStocks Options         Futures Forex Metals Bonds ETFs Mutual Funds Hedge Funds Robo Portfolios
💬 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Japanese
💬 Customer Support LanguagesMulti-lingual
⏲️ Customer Service Hours24/5
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Interactive Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Wide range of productsWithdrawals and funding by bank transfer only
Highly regulatedBetter for experienced investors
Trades on 80+ exchanges worldwideCommission structure benefits high volume trades
 

Is Interactive Brokers a CFTC-regulated firm?

Yes, Interactive Brokers is registered with the CFTC and NFA, providing traders with regulated access to forex, futures, and global markets under strict compliance and risk management standards.

 

Why choose Interactive Brokers for forex trading?

Interactive Brokers offers institutional-level technology, deep liquidity, and highly competitive pricing, making it an excellent choice for advanced and professional traders seeking robust execution under trusted CFTC regulation.

 

5. Charles Schwab

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Not indicated
🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA, FCA, CFTC, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
 

Charles Schwab is one of the most reputable U.S. financial institutions offering forex trading under full CFTC regulation.

Known for its economic stability, exceptional customer service, and integrated trading tools, Schwab provides a safe environment for currency traders.

Its commitment to investor protection, education, and transparency ensures that clients can trade confidently under one of the strongest regulatory frameworks in the financial industry.

 

Featured

🔎 Broker's NameCharles Schwab CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredUnited States
📅 Year Founded1971
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesSEC, FINRA, CFTC, FCA and MAS.
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)No
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum LeverageNot indicated
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 for US citizens
💳 Deposit OptionsWire Transfer
💳 Withdrawal OptionsWire Transfer
💻 Platform TypesSchwab.com StreetSmart Edge StreetSmart Central
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb, iOS and Android
📈 Tradable assets offeredStocks, Futures, Funds and bonds, Options and futures, ETFs
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish
👥 Customer Support LanguagesEnglish
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Charles Schwab Trading platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌ Cons
Free stock and ETF tradingHigh fees for some mutual funds
Outstanding researchProduct selection covers only the US market
Great customer serviceNot well-structured educational platform
 

Does Charles Schwab offer CFTC-regulated forex trading?

Yes, Charles Schwab provides forex trading through its regulated entities under the CFTC, ensuring secure, transparent, and fully compliant access to global currency markets for U.S. clients.

 

What are the benefits of trading forex with Schwab?

Schwab offers advanced trading platforms, professional support, and financial stability, giving traders confidence in a trusted environment backed by one of America’s most established and regulated brokerage firms.

 

6. Trading.com

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Trading.com is a modern CFTC-regulated broker designed to meet the needs of U.S. forex traders.

With an easy-to-use trading platform and fast execution speeds, it delivers a seamless experience supported by NFA oversight.

Trading.com emphasizes compliance, transparency, and client protection while offering competitive spreads and innovative technology, making it a strong contender among America’s top regulated forex brokers.

 

Featured

Broker's NameFXTrading CTA logo
📍 HeadquarteredAustralia
📅 Year Founded2009
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesThe Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) No. 337985 The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) No. 40256
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUnited States
📒 Account Types Standard account Alpha account
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)No
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:500
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 / R895 ZAR
💳 Deposit Options Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards (Visa and MasterCard) PayPal Skrill Neteller Bank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer
💰 Sign up bonusNone
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Iress
📈 Tradable assets offeredForex Metals Energies CFDs on cryptocurrencies CFDs on indices
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Vietnamese
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultilingual
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5 twenty four hours, five days a week.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Trading.com - Trading Platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulatedNot the tightest of spreads
Fair, reasonable, and competitive trading conditionsCryptocurrency trading is not offered
More than an adequate amount of tradable instrumentsNo MetaTrader 4
Negative balance protectionNo social trading integration
MetaTrader 5 Platfrom offeredNo US clients
 

Is Trading.com regulated by the CFTC and NFA?

Yes, Trading.com is a fully registered CFTC-regulated broker and an NFA member, providing U.S. traders with a safe and transparent forex trading experience under strict U.S. compliance standards.

 

What makes Trading.com stand out in the U.S.?

Trading.com combines innovative technology, fast execution, and regulatory security, offering U.S. traders a modern and reliable platform backed by the highest level of oversight and client fund protection.

 

Conclusion

The CFTC is committed to its task of keeping the integrity of the futures and financial markets intact and makes every effort to inform traders of their every move. CFTC registered brokers offer traders a safe, supervised, and trustworthy environment. CFTC will also track the activities of fraudulent businesses and warn traders against them, according to research in South Africa  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What does CFTC regulated brokers mean?

Brokers that are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission of the USA, which in turn works in partnership with the National Futures Association and the US Securities and Exchange Commission to ensure that brokers are operating in a responsible way.  

Are CFTC regulated brokers safe?

Extremely safe.  

Who is the best CFTC regulated Forex Brokers?

Here is a list of the 6 Best CFTC Regulated Forex Brokers  

How do I make sure that a broker is regulated by CFTC?

The NFA is the CFTC designated regulator for forex brokers. Find the NFA license number on the broker's website.  Verify the license number by going to the NFA’s (BASIC) Background Affiliation Status Information Center website and entering the number to check the status of the broker.  

Is XM Group a CFTC regulated broker?

Yes.  

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