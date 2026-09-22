Overall, FXTrading.com can be summarised as a credible and trusted broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs). Spreads offered are very low, with an overall trust score of 99 out of 100.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

?️Regulated and trusted by the ASIC and VFSC. ?️1118 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $50 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Varies by promotion; often includes deposit-based welcome offers 💸Fees No deposit fees; competitive trading and withdrawal fees 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on Pro Accounts, low commissions 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods including bank transfer, cards, and e-wallets 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for desktop, web, and mobile 🛡️Regulation ASIC, and VFSC. 🔐Trust Score High — recognized for transparency and client fund safety ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXTrading.com Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅ PROS ❌ CONS Regulated by ASIC for strong client protection Limited to MetaTrader 4 platform only Access to MetaTrader 4 with advanced trading tools No support for MetaTrader 5 or proprietary apps Tight spreads and low commissions (especially on Pro accounts) Fewer educational resources compared to top-tier brokers Multiple account types for all experience levels No cryptocurrency deposit options available

Overview

According to research in South Africa, FXTrading.com is an Australian company founded in 2009 with its headquarters in Sydney, Australia.

FXTrading.com is an Australian foreign exchange trading (FOREX) brokerage firm, regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC)

Featured Offered

FXTrading.com provides a wide range of features tailored for both beginner and advanced traders.

These include access to the MetaTrader 4 platform, tight spreads, fast execution, high leverage options, and a variety of trading instruments such as forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

The broker also offers demo accounts, educational tools, and multilingual customer support to enhance the overall trading experience.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXTrading.com Safety and Security

FXTrading.com prioritizes client protection by operating under ASIC regulation, ensuring transparency and strict compliance.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts to prevent misuse.

The platform also uses advanced encryption technology to protect all personal and financial data.

Topic Detail 🛡️Primary Regulators Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) — AFSL 337985 (via Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Ltd) 🌍Secondary Regulator Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) — Securities Dealers License 40256 (via Gleneagle Securities Pty Ltd) 💰Client Fund Protection All client funds are held in segregated trust accounts at AA-rated National Australia Bank (NAB) 🔐Personal Info Security Uses strong security measures to protect personal data 🚨AML & Compliance Strict compliance with anti-money-laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing laws 📑Dispute & Complaints Process Structured internal and external dispute resolution available 📑Restricted Countries Accounts not available to residents of USA, Ontario (Canada), North Korea, Iran, New Zealand

How does FXTrading.com protect client funds?

FXTrading.com claims client funds are held in segregated accounts at AA‑rated banks and backed by negative balance protection, reducing the risk of misuse and preventing losses that exceed your deposited balance.

Is FXTrading.com regulated and secure to use?

According to its website, FXTrading.com states it operates under multi‑jurisdiction oversight (including ASIC and VFSC) and uses industry‑grade infrastructure with secure data encryption, although independent verification is advised before trading.

FXTrading.com at a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Australia 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) No. 337985 The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) No. 40256 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States 📒 Account Types Standard account Alpha account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 / R895 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards (Visa and MasterCard) PayPal Skrill Neteller Bank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer 💰 Sign up bonus None 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Iress 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Metals Energies CFDs on cryptocurrencies CFDs on indices 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese (Traditional and Simplified), Vietnamese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 twenty four hours, five days a week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Review

FXTrading reviews are polarized: many users on Trustpilot praise its platform, demo experience, and support, but independent sites and forums report withdrawal delays, lack of transparency, and regulatory concerns, prompting caution about the broker’s reliability.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Generally positive on Trustpilot (~4.4/5) with many 5-star reviews praising the platform and experience, though some critical sites label serious concerns. 👏Customer Satisfaction Many users report good trading conditions, intuitive platform, helpful demo and quick support, but independent review forums highlight mixed experiences with support and withdrawals. 📞Customer Service Some traders praise responsive live chat and prompt replies, while others on complaint boards mention poor or delayed support and difficulty resolving issues.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users praise consistent performance and transparency in trading metrics. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally positive reviews with mentions of reliable execution and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed but mostly favorable feedback on account features and user experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users highlight good customer support and platform stability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Commended for helpful support staff and straightforward withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Strong reputation for fast execution, transparency, and responsive support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

FXTrading Account Types

🏷️ Account Type 💡 Who It’s For 📉 Spreads 💵 Commission 🚀 Best For Standard Account Beginners & casual traders From ~1.0 pip (variable) None Learning, demo-to-live transition Pro Account Experienced & high-volume Raw (from ~0.0 pip) Around $2 USD per lot per side Professional trading, expert strategies

Standard Account

The Standard Account is tailored for novice or casual traders, offering commission-free trading with variable spreads starting a bit wider than its Pro counterpart.

You can open it with just a $50 minimum deposit, and it grants full access to MT4/MT5 platforms (web, desktop, mobile).

This account supports forex, metals, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies—enabling hedging and EA use—while providing the same high leverage (up to 2000:1) and micro‑lot trading as the Pro account.

Pro Account

The Pro Account is designed for experienced and high-volume traders, featuring raw spreads (from 0.0 pips) and a transparent commission of $2 USD per lot, per side.

It also requires a $50 minimum deposit and allows full access to the MT4/MT5 suite, along with identical trading instruments, leverage, and support for EAs and hedging.

This account is ideal if you prioritize tighter spreads and trade in larger sizes

Demo Account

Risk-free practice: Offers virtual funds so you can trade without risking real money.

Real-market conditions: Simulates live market prices and execution for realistic strategy testing.

Platform access: Available on standard trading platforms (e.g., MT4/MT5) to familiarize users before live trading.

🧾 Account Type 💰 Min. Deposit 📊 Spread 💵 Commission ⚪ Standard Account $50 From 0.2 pips No commission 🔵 Pro Account $100 (Standard Pro) From 0.1 pips No commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FXTrading offer?

FXTrading typically provides a Demo account for practice, a Standard account (lower minimum deposit, variable spreads), and a Pro account (tighter spreads), catering to beginners and more experienced traders.

How do the Standard and Pro accounts differ?

The Standard account usually has slightly wider spreads and no commission, while the Pro account offers tighter spreads and still no commission, making it better for more active or cost-sensitive traders.

How to Open an FXTrading Account

Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with FXTrading.com for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow FXTrading.com to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 1 – Start the process

In order for the applicant to start the process, they can simply click on the “Open Account” button on the FXTrading.com homepage.

Step 2 – Complete Registration

The second step in the account registration process is to complete a short and simple registration form with a full name, email, and password.

Once the registration form has been completed, the applicant can accept the privacy policy and click “Continue”.

Step 3 - Download Platform

The third step in the account registration process is to download the trading platform and fill in the login details received in order to start trading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

FXTrading Fees and Spreads

Costs and fees depend on different factors, like spreads and margins, and FX Trading clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

Traders can expect the following:

💰 Fee / Spread Type 📊 Details 🪙 Standard Account Spreads Variable spreads from ~0.1–0.3 pips on major forex; no commission charged, costs are embedded in the spread. ⚖️ Standard Plus Account Spreads Variable spreads from ~0.3 pips; no commission and suitable for traders seeking mid-range costs. 📈 Standard Pro Account Spreads Tight spreads from ~0.1 pips with no commission — good balance of low cost and accessibility. 🔍 Zero Account Spreads & Commissions Ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips with a fixed commission from about $0.40 per lot per side on most instruments. 📉 Raw Spread Account Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads from ~0.1 pips plus commission (up to ~$3.50 per lot each side). 🕐 Swap / Overnight Fees Charged for positions held past daily close; swap rates vary by instrument and are visible in MT4/MT5. 💸 Deposit Fees Typically no broker deposit fees, though third-party payment providers may charge. 🏦 Withdrawal Fees Usually no broker withdrawal fees, subject to payment method/provider charges. 📅 Account / Maintenance Fees No monthly/account maintenance fees; trading costs come from spreads, commissions and swaps. 📊 Additional Notes Spreads vary with market conditions; during high volatility spreads may widen beyond their minimums.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

What are FXTrading.com’s trading costs?

FXTrading.com advertises competitive pricing with spreads from as low as 0.0 pips on certain accounts and transparent commissions or none depending on the account type, helping keep trading costs low.

Are there any non‑trading fees at FXTrading.com?

The broker states no monthly or account maintenance fees, and most deposit and withdrawal methods may be free, though third‑party provider fees can still apply.

FXTrading.com - Trading Platforms

The forex trading platform provided by FXTrading.com to its clients is the software to carry out their trades.

Some brokers provide only one, others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

FXT Trading App

The FXT Trading App lets you manage your FXTRADING.com account on the go, combining trading, charting, order execution, deposits/withdrawals, social trading, and portfolio tools in one mobile interface so you never miss market opportunities.

FXT WebTrader

FXT WebTrader is a browser‑based trading platform that requires no software download, offering full trading functionality, advanced charting tools, order management, and real‑time market access directly from your web browser on any device.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a globally popular trading platform at FXTRADING.com featuring intuitive charting, technical indicators, automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs), one‑click execution, and support across desktop and mobile devices.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 builds on MT4 with multi‑asset support, expanded charting tools, additional timeframes, market depth insight, and an advanced strategy tester, making it a more powerful choice for traders seeking enhanced analysis and broader asset access.

Which trading platforms are available at FXTrading.com?

Clients can trade via FXT Mobile App, FXT WebTrader, MetaTrader 4 (MT4), and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), providing desktop, web, and mobile access with advanced charting and order execution tools.

Does FXTrading.com support algorithmic or professional tools?

Yes, FXTrading.com’s platforms are compatible with industry standards like MT4/MT5 and may support features such as technical indicators, automated strategies, and fast execution suitable for various trading styles.

FXTrading.com Deposits and Withdrawals

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.

Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of FXTrading.com, the following methods and minimum deposits are required: $50

are required: $50 Currencies allowed to be used are USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, SGD, ZAR, and CAD. FXTrading.com does not charge any extra fees for deposits and withdrawals with bank wires, but it does for cards.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

What payment methods does FXTrading.com accept?

The broker accepts deposits via bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards (Visa & Mastercard), e‑wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller), and local payment options, usually with instant processing for most methods.

How long do withdrawals take with FXTrading.com?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, with e‑wallets being faster and credit/debit cards or bank transfers taking several business days, depending on the provider.

FXTrading.com Sign Up Bonus

FXTrading.com offers a range of promotions to enhance the trading experience for both new and existing clients.

One notable offer is the New Trader Programme, which provides protection on up to 25% of your initial deposit, helping mitigate early trading risks.

For more experienced traders, the Frequent Trading Bonus rewards active trading with a 10% upfront bonus on deposits of $1,000 or more, which becomes withdrawable after trading 50 lots.

These promotions are designed to support traders at various levels, offering financial incentives and risk management tools to enhance their trading journey.

🎁 Promotion 💰 Bonus Details 📌 Requirements 🆕 New Trader Programme Up to 25% protection on your initial deposit. Minimum deposit: $200. Protection calculated monthly and credited within 5 business days. ⚡ Frequent Trading Bonus 10% upfront bonus on deposits of $1,000 or more; up to $50,000 in total bonuses. Bonus becomes withdrawable after trading 50 lots.

FXTrading.com Partner Program

The FXTRADING.com partner program is designed to help individuals and businesses earn commissions by referring traders. It offers real-time payouts, transparent tracking, and flexible payment options, making it a scalable income opportunity for affiliates, educators, and trading communities.

Loyalty Program Rewards

The loyalty program rewards high-performing partners with luxury incentives such as cars, international trips, and even property or cash equivalents.

This tier-based system motivates partners to grow their network and trading volume while unlocking increasingly valuable rewards.

Introducing Broker (IB) Program

The Introducing Broker (IB) program allows partners to earn commissions by referring new traders.

Partners can earn up to 57% spread share, access promotional tools, and benefit from real-time tracking, making it one of the more competitive affiliate structures in the forex industry.

Funds Management (PAMM/MAM)

FXTrading.com offers fund management solutions through PAMM accounts, enabling professional traders to manage multiple client accounts from one master account.

Profits and losses are automatically allocated, providing scalability, transparency, and efficient portfolio management for money managers.

Global Partnership Opportunities

The platform supports global partnerships, allowing affiliates to access international markets and clients.

With a worldwide presence and multi-language support, partners can expand their business beyond local regions and tap into a diverse and growing trader base.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Does FXTrading.com offer a referral or bonus program?

FXTrading.com often promotes bonuses and incentives such as deposit bonuses or loss protection schemes to attract new accounts, though bonus terms and conditions should be read carefully before accepting.

Are there risks with FXTrading.com referral bonuses?

Referral and deposit bonuses can come with restrictive conditions, such as high trade requirements or withdrawal limits attached to bonus use, so traders should understand the fine print before participating.

FXTrading.com Minimum Deposit

FXTrading.com charges a minimum deposit amount of $50.

This minimum deposit is the average that most brokers charge. The minimum deposit required is equal to R896,51 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 USD $50 USD 💰 ZAR R895 ZAR R895 ZAR 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes 💰 Spreads 0.0 pips 1 pip ☪️️ Islamic Account No Yes 💳 Demo trading Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly regarded Senior Account Manager at FXTrading.com, known for his professional expertise and dedication to client success. He offers tailored support, clear guidance, and consistently goes above and beyond to ensure a smooth trading experience. ⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his exceptional support and responsiveness. His ability to explain complex trading concepts in a simple way and provide timely solutions makes him a valuable asset to both new and experienced traders alike. ⭐I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different brokers and account managers over the years, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism and attention to detail. His genuine approach and personalized service have significantly improved my confidence and trading results.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Conclusion FX Trading.com is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) is required by law to hold client funds in segregated trust accounts, adding an extra level of protection to your capital.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The use of leverage can amplify gains as well as losses. Always consider your financial situation and risk tolerance before trading. Past performance does not guarantee future results. FXTrading.com does not offer investment advice, and all trading decisions are made at your own discretion. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading the broker’s full risk disclosure and seeking independent financial advice if necessary.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXTrading.com?

FXTrading.com is an online forex and CFD broker offering trading services on a wide range of financial instruments, including currencies, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. It provides access to the MetaTrader 4 platform, competitive spreads, and client-focused support.

Is FXTrading.com regulated?

Yes, FXTrading.com is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This regulation ensures that the broker operates under strict financial standards, providing clients with a secure and transparent trading environment that prioritizes safety and compliance.

What trading platforms does FXTrading.com offer?

FXTrading.com offers the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform for desktop, web, and mobile. MT4 is popular for its user-friendly interface, advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs), and overall reliability for various trading strategies.

What account types are available at FXTrading.com?

FXTrading.com offers multiple account types, including a Standard Account and a Pro Account. The Standard Account is commission-free with slightly wider spreads, while the Pro Account offers tighter spreads with commission charges, catering to different levels of traders.

What is the minimum deposit at FXTrading.com?

The minimum deposit to open a trading account with FXTrading.com typically starts from $200. This allows new traders to access the markets without requiring a large upfront investment, while still benefiting from full platform functionality and trading tools.

Are there any deposit or withdrawal fees?

FXTrading.com does not usually charge fees on deposits or withdrawals. However, third-party payment providers (such as banks or e-wallets) may apply their own processing fees. It's advisable to check these details before initiating a transaction on the platform.

What instruments can I trade on FXTrading.com?

Clients can trade forex currency pairs, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and metals on FXTrading.com. This diverse asset offering allows traders to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of global market movements across multiple sectors and asset classes.

Does FXTrading.com offer demo accounts?

Yes, FXTrading.com provides free demo accounts that simulate live trading conditions using virtual funds. These accounts are ideal for beginners to practice trading, or for experienced traders to test strategies without risking real capital in the market.

What leverage does FXTrading.com provide?

Leverage at FXTrading.com depends on the trader’s region and account type. It typically ranges up to 1:500 for professional clients. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, but it also increases the risk of losses.

Is FXTrading.com suitable for beginners?

Yes, FXTrading.com is beginner-friendly, offering educational resources, demo accounts, and a user-friendly platform. The broker’s responsive customer support and simple account setup make it a good choice for those new to forex and CFD trading.