Forex.com can be summarised as a trustworthy broker with a reputable, well-established reputation that provides Contracts for Difference (CFDs), trading facilities on forex, user-friendly trading conditions, education materials, and research tools for a global market.

Is Forex.com actually regulated and legit?

Yeah, Forex.com is legit. They're regulated by CFTC in the US, FCA in the UK, and operate through multiple jurisdictions. That matters because they can't just disappear with your money – regulators would come down hard. Not saying regulation makes them perfect, but it means someone's actually watching them. Way better than some offshore broker you've never heard of operating from god knows where.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit at Forex.com and are their spreads decent?

Minimum deposit starts around $250-$500 depending on the account. Not crazy high but not super low either. Spreads on major pairs sit around 1.0-1.5 pips usually, which is competitive. They're not the cheapest out there but not the most expensive either. Honestly it's solid middle ground – you get regulation and decent execution without paying through the nose.

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆

Forex.com Spider chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited to Forex and CFDs Variety of Currency Pairs High Stock CFD fees Diverse technical tools Not user friendly

Overview

FOREX.com is a leading global forex and CFD (Contracts for Difference) broker that operates under the umbrella of StoneX Group Inc., a Fortune 100 financial services organization listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol SNEX. As part of StoneX, FOREX.com benefits from the group's robust financial foundation, transparency, and commitment to regulatory compliance. StoneX Group Inc. adheres to the highest standards of corporate governance, financial reporting, and public disclosure, offering clients an additional layer of trust and stability. Established in 2001, FOREX.com has earned a strong reputation for offering a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience to both retail and institutional clients. The platform provides access to a wide range of markets, including foreign exchange (forex), indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and shares via CFDs. Traders benefit from competitive pricing, deep liquidity, fast execution speeds, and advanced trading tools designed to meet the needs of both beginners and seasoned professionals.

What can I actually trade on Forex.com, and is the range any good?

Forex.com – you've got forex, metals, indices, crypto. That's it. No stocks or energies or anything fancy. Honestly? It covers what most people need. You won't feel limited unless you're after something super specific. It's fine. Nothing special but adequate.

How is Forex.com different from other regulated brokers?

They're not really. They've been around forever, so people know them. Regulated, solid execution, customer service that actually picks up the phone. Spreads are competitive. But so are other brokers. Forex.com isn't bad – just reliable. No magic here, just dependable if you want straightforward.

Features Offered

Forex.com offers a wide range of features tailored to both beginner and advanced traders.

The platform provides access to over 80 currency pairs, along with CFDs on stock indices, commodities, and select shares, as well as popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It supports advanced charting tools, customizable indicators, and a suite of technical analysis features through its web, desktop, and mobile platforms.

Forex.com also offers competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and multiple account types, including commission-based and commission-free options.

💱Currency Pairs Yes – Offers 80+ currency pairs including majors, minors, and exotics. 📊Stock index CFDs Yes – Includes major indices like S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE, DAX, and more. 🏦Stock CFDs Yes – Available in select regions; access to U.S. and global company shares. 📈ETF CFDs Not offered – ETF trading is not available as CFDs on Forex.com. ⛏️Commodity CFDs Yes – Includes metals, energy (like oil), and agricultural products. 🏛️Bond CFDs Not available – Bond CFD trading is not supported on Forex.com. ₿Cryptos Yes – Offers popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin as CFDs.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Forex.com are generally positive, especially among traders who value its user-friendly platform, extensive market access, and educational resources.

Many users highlight the platform’s reliability, fast execution speeds, and helpful analysis tools as major advantages.

Beginners appreciate the guided learning materials, while experienced traders benefit from advanced charting and customizable strategies.

However, some users have noted that spreads can be higher during volatile market periods and that withdrawal processing times may vary.

Overall, Forex.com is seen as a trustworthy and well-regulated broker that balances ease of use with powerful trading capabilities.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.1/5) – Generally praised for platform reliability and market variety. 👏Customer Satisfaction Many users appreciate the intuitive platform, educational resources, and fast execution. Some concerns exist around fees and withdrawal speed. 📞Customer Service Support is available 24/5 via live chat, email, and phone. Reviews are mixed—helpful overall, but occasional delays reported during peak times.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 🔖Myfxbook Generally positive; users highlight platform stability, charting tools, and trade execution. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.1/5) 🔖Forex Peace Army Mixed reviews; some praise regulatory trust and features, others cite withdrawal delays. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (3.6/5) 🔖Sitejabber Limited reviews; mostly neutral with comments on account setup and customer service. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (3.5/5) 🔖Google High praise for mobile usability, customer support, and educational content. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (4.2/5) 🔖HelloPeter Few reviews; criticism mostly related to response times and regional account issues. ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆ (3.4/5)

Safety and Security

Forex.com boasts a long-standing reputation for strength, stability, and trustworthiness in the online trading industry.

The company, along with its global affiliates, operates under a comprehensive and robust regulatory framework, ensuring that clients' funds and personal information are protected to the highest standards.

It is regulated by multiple top-tier financial authorities, including the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the National Futures Association (NFA), the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and other prominent regulatory bodies in various jurisdictions.

This wide regulatory oversight ensures strict compliance with industry standards, client fund segregation, and transparent business practices.

🥇 Regulatory Authority 📌 Abbreviation 🌎 Country Cayman Islands Monetary Authority CIMA Cayman Islands

Is Forex.com a regulated broker?

Yes, Forex.com is regulated by multiple top-tier authorities, including the FCA, CFTC, and NFA. This ensures high compliance standards, fund segregation, and strong protection for client investments in South Africa and globally.

How does Forex.com protect my funds?

Forex.com keeps client funds in segregated bank accounts, separate from company money. They use encryption, two-factor authentication, and regulatory oversight to ensure safe, transparent, and secure trading conditions for all users.

Forex.com At a Glance

🔎Broker 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500,000 (claimed/may need verification) 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes ➕Accounts Premium, Zero Spread, Pro, HFcopy 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1–3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No 📈Leverage Up to 1:30 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) No 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes – includes US30, UK100, more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes – Gold, Oil, and others 📜CFD Shares Yes – Amazon, Meta, etc. 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Same method as deposit 💻Trading Platforms MT4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support.za@forex.com.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27-104 439 924 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Forex.com Account Types

So Forex.com has a few different account options depending on what you're into. There's the standard account – that's where most people start. Spreads are wider but you don't need much money to get going. Then they've got a premium tier if you're trading more frequently. Tighter spreads, but you've gotta deposit more. Honestly, it's pretty straightforward stuff. You pick what fits your budget and how often you're actually gonna trade. If you're just testing things out, standard works fine. If you're doing this seriously and making tons of trades, maybe the premium makes sense because the tighter spreads add up. But yeah, nothing crazy complicated about their account structure. It's just – pick the one that matches where you're at right now.

Standard Account

Start here if you're new. Spreads are a bit wider – that's how they make money.

You don't need much to open it.

Honestly, it works fine for testing things out before you commit serious cash.

Premium Account

Trading more than a few times a month? This might make sense. Spreads tighten up. Costs more to open, though.

Math works out cheaper if you're actually active.

Do the math yourself, though – don't just assume.

VIP Account

For the serious traders throwing real volume at it.

Tight spreads, dedicated support, the whole thing.

Requires decent capital upfront. Only worth it if you're trading constantly and moving real money around.

Most people don't need this.

Professional Account

If you actually know what you're doing and you've got the experience to back it up.

Different rules apply. Different spreads, different requirements.

But honestly? Most retail traders shouldn't even think about this one.

What types of accounts does Forex.com offer?

Forex.com offers Standard, Commission, and DMA accounts. Each suits different trading styles. Standard is spread-based, Commission has raw spreads with fees, and DMA provides institutional-grade pricing for professional traders.

Which Forex.com account is best for beginners?

The Standard Account is ideal for beginners. It has no commission fees, simple pricing, and user-friendly access to forex and CFD trading, making it easy to understand and manage for new traders.

🆓 Demo Account 🥈 MetaTrader ✅ Valid 90 Days 30 Days 💰 Virtual Funding Yes Yes 🤝 Customer Support Yes Yes

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Forex.com Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Select Account

The First step in the application process is for the applicant to select a preferred live trading account.

Step 2: General Information

The Forex.com registration process will require the applicant to disclose a selection of personal information.

This includes Date of Birth, Secure Password creation, Residential Address, and Trading Experience.

Step 3: Funding

The final step in the Live account registration process is to fund the newly created account in order to make a live trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Forex.com Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trading with Forex.com will involve fees from $15 USD / R 230 ZAR, spreads from 0.01 pips, and commission-free trading, depending on the account traders select.

A minimum deposit fee of $100 USD / R 1600 ZAR will be required.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 🔁 Spreads from Commission-free account spreads start at 0.8 pips commission-based accounts can go as low as 0.0 pips 🔽 Commissions Commission-based (Raw) accounts charge $5 per standard round lot, or $2–$6 per lot depending on volume ▶️CFDs/DMA (US Stocks) Equity CFDs cost $0.018 per share per side for US-listed stocks with minimums 🛑 Inactivity Fee $15 USD (or equivalent) monthly after 12 months of zero activity 💳 Deposit Fee No internal deposit fees third-party processing fees may apply (0%–2% depending on method) 💳 Withdrawal Fee No internal withdrawal fees third-party processor fees may still apply (regional differences may exist)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What are Forex.com’s spreads and commissions?

Standard accounts offer spreads from 0.8 pips with no commission. Commission accounts offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips plus a $5 round lot fee. DMA accounts have volume-based pricing for professionals.

Are there hidden fees with Forex.com?

No, Forex.com is transparent. All trading fees are clearly displayed. There is an inactivity fee of $15/month after 12 months of no trading, and third-party deposit/withdrawal fees may apply.

Forex.com Trading Platforms

Forex.com makes both MT4 and MT5 trading platforms available to traders, plus the broker's proprietary Advanced Trading Platform, which is made available as a desktop client and a web-based option.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Yeah, they've got MT4. It's the standard everybody knows.

Honestly? Reliable, familiar, does the job. You won't have any surprises.

Charts work, orders execute. Nothing fancy, but it's solid. Most people just stick with it.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Newer version of MT4. Got some extra features if you want them. More timeframes, more order types.

Learning curve's a bit steeper though. Fewer people use it so less community support around it. Works fine if you're comfortable exploring.

Web Platform

They've got a web version too so you don't need to download anything. Trade from your browser.

Honestly, it's convenient if you're bouncing between computers.

Not as powerful as the desktop versions, but it gets the job done when you need quick access.

Mobile App

iOS and Android both work. You can trade on your phone if you're stuck waiting somewhere.

Don't get crazy with it, though – trading on mobile is sketchy when you're distracted.

Good for checking positions, not ideal for serious trading.

What platforms does Forex.com support?

Forex.com offers Web Trader, MT4, MT5, its own Mobile App, TradingView integration, and a DMA desktop platform. These platforms suit both beginners and professional traders needing advanced tools.

Can I trade on mobile with Forex.com?

Yes, the Forex.com mobile app is available on iOS and Android. It supports full trading functionality, live charts, market news, and account management for trading on the go.

🖥️ Platform 📲 Device 💡 Key Features ✅ Best For 🌐 Web Trader Web (browser-based) No download needed, easy access, clean interface, TradingView charts Beginners & quick access 📱 Forex.com Mobile App iOS & Android Full trading control, live charts, deposit/withdrawal, price alerts Mobile traders & on-the-go users 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Custom indicators, EAs, fast execution, widely supported Advanced traders & algo trading 🖥️ MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Windows, Mac, iOS, Android Multi-asset, advanced order types, Depth of Market CFD traders & technical analysts 📈 TradingView Web & Mobile Advanced charting tools, trade via integrated broker connection Visual traders & strategy testers 💼 DMA Platform Windows (advanced desktop) Direct Market Access, Level 2 pricing, stock trading precision Professional stock & CFD traders

Forex.com Deposit And Withdrawal

Getting money in and out is pretty smooth. Wire transfer, credit card, debit card, e-wallets like Skrill – they've got options.

Deposits are instant with cards, couple days for wire. Withdrawals go back the same way. Takes 2-3 business days and you'll get it.

The annoying part? They want verification documents eventually – ID, proof of address. Just have it ready or they'll hold you up.

But honestly it's normal stuff. Money flows in fine, flows out fine. No drama.

How do I deposit funds into my Forex.com account?

You can deposit via bank transfer, debit/credit card, or selected e-wallets. Most methods are processed instantly or within 1 business day, depending on your region and method used.

Are there withdrawal fees at Forex.com?

Forex.com doesn’t charge internal withdrawal fees. However, your bank or payment provider may apply third-party charges. Withdrawals typically take 1–2 business days to reflect in your account.

Leverage

So leverage – they cap you at 1:50 for most pairs, which is actually pretty reasonable. Not crazy high like 1:500 offshore brokers try to push.

Honestly, that limit saves you from yourself sometimes because you can only lose so much. If you're in the US, CFTC regulations force it lower anyway.

The point is – you get decent leverage without the insane stuff that blows accounts up in seconds. It's more protective than restrictive.

Forex.com vs FXCM vs Plus500 - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Min Deposit $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 💻 Tradeable Symbols 5500 276 +2800 📌 Forex Pairs 91 42 71 ✅ MetaTrader 4 Yes Yes No ☑️ MetaTrader5 Yes No No 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)

Research

They've got market analysis and research available. Economic calendars, price charts, and some analyst commentary. It's decent enough – nothing groundbreaking, but you won't feel like you're flying blind.

Honestly, it's the basics. You get what you need to make decisions.

Don't expect them to tell you exactly what to trade – that's on you. But the tools are there, and they work.

Awards

Look, awards don't mean much, honestly. Every broker claims they won something.

Forex.com's been around forever, so yeah, they've picked up some recognition over the years. But don't pick a broker based on the awards they won.

Pick them based on spreads, regulation, and whether they actually pay you out.

Awards are nice to see, but they shouldn't be your deciding factor.

Forex.com Customer Reviews

⭐ Excellent! Many traders praise Forex.com for its robust trading platform, lightning-fast execution, and top-tier security. Customers often highlight the platform’s reliability and the depth of its market analysis tools, making it a trusted choice for both beginners and seasoned traders.

⭐ Top Choice. Forex.com stands out for its user-friendly mobile app and competitive spreads. Reviews frequently mention the responsive customer support and extensive educational resources, which help traders make informed decisions and grow their skills.

⭐ Incredible. Users are impressed by the seamless account setup and funding process, with many calling it one of the smoothest in the industry. The ability to access a wide range of currency pairs and CFDs adds to its appeal, earning Forex.com strong loyalty from its global client base.

Conclusion Overall, Forex.com can be summarized as a trustworthy broker with a reputable, well-established presence in the trading industry. With over two decades of experience, it has built a solid reputation for reliability, transparency, and performance. The platform is regulated by top-tier financial authorities, offering traders peace of mind when it comes to the security of their funds and the integrity of their trades. Forex.com is particularly well-regarded for its advanced trading technology, competitive pricing, and comprehensive educational resources that cater to both new and experienced traders. Customer reviews consistently reflect satisfaction with the platform’s user experience, the breadth of available trading instruments, and the quality of customer support.

Disclaimer

FOREX.com warns potential traders to carefully consider their investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before deciding to participate in the Forex market. Most importantly, they should not invest money they cannot afford to lose. Since there is considerable exposure to risk in any off-exchange foreign exchange transaction, including, but not limited to, leverage, creditworthiness, limited regulatory protection, and market volatility it may substantially affect the price.

Moreover, the leveraged nature of forex trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on a trader’s deposited funds. This may work against you as well as for you. The possibility exists that you could sustain a total loss of initial margin funds and be required to deposit additional funds to maintain your position. If you fail to meet any margin requirement, your position may be liquidated, and you will be responsible for any resulting losses.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Forex.com a legit and safe broker?

Yes, Forex.com is a legitimate and regulated broker, authorized by top-tier regulators like the FCA, NFA, and CFTC. It offers strong security measures and segregated accounts to ensure client fund protection and trading integrity.

What are the pros and cons of Forex.com?

Pros include strong regulation, advanced trading platforms, and wide market access. Cons are a limited product range for non-forex assets and higher spreads on some accounts. It’s best suited for serious traders wanting reliability and solid tools.

Does Forex.com offer a good trading platform?

Yes, Forex.com offers multiple trading platforms, including its proprietary platform and MetaTrader 4. Both are user-friendly, fast, and equipped with advanced charting tools and indicators, ideal for both beginners and experienced traders looking for performance.

What account types are available on Forex.com?

Forex.com offers Standard, Commission, and Direct Market Access (DMA) accounts. These cater to different trading styles, with varying spreads, commissions, and execution speeds. Traders can choose based on preference for cost, transparency, and control.

Are Forex.com fees competitive compared to other brokers?

Forex.com’s fees are competitive, especially on the Commission and DMA accounts. The Standard account has slightly wider spreads. There are no deposit fees, but inactivity and withdrawal fees may apply depending on your account type.

Does Forex.com have good customer support?

Forex.com offers 24/5 customer support via phone, live chat, and email. Reviews generally report helpful and knowledgeable support, with quick response times and assistance available for both technical issues and account-related inquiries.

Is Forex.com suitable for beginners?

Yes, Forex.com is suitable for beginners due to its educational resources, demo account, and user-friendly platforms. However, new traders should still take time to understand forex risks before trading with real money.

What educational resources does Forex.com provide?

Forex.com offers webinars, video tutorials, trading guides, and a comprehensive learning center. These cover topics from forex basics to advanced strategies, helping traders at all levels improve skills and stay informed about market conditions.

How fast are deposits and withdrawals on Forex.com?

Deposits are typically instant via cards or e-wallets, while bank transfers may take longer. Withdrawals usually take 1–2 business days, depending on the method. Processing is smooth, but delays may occur with third-party providers.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies on Forex.com?

Yes, Forex.com offers cryptocurrency CFDs like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. However, availability may vary by region due to regulations. Crypto trading comes with higher volatility and risk, so caution and strategy are essential.