Best Forex Brokers with Stop Loss Orders - Main Banner-min

 

Top forex brokers offering guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLO) include IG, CMC Markets, Plus500, Saxo, and Capital.com, which provide enhanced risk protection against gapping and volatility.
These brokers ensure positions close at the exact specified price for a fee, ideal for high-risk trading.

 

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best forex brokers with guaranteed stop loss orders
  • Forex brokers offering stop loss protection for beginners
  • Regulated forex brokers with stop loss and risk management tools
  • Best forex trading platforms with automatic stop loss orders
  • Forex brokers with negative balance protection and stop loss
  • Low spread forex brokers supporting advanced stop loss features

   

10 Best Forex Brokers with Guaranteed Stop Losses in 2026 - A Comparison

🏦 Broker💹 GSLO Feature📝Sign up 💰 Premium / Cost📊 Instruments / Availability
easyMarketsFree GSLOs on many trades👉Open AccountFreeMajor FX pairs, CFDs
CMC MarketsGSLO with refundable premium👉Open AccountRefundable premiumWide FX & CFD range
Forex.comLimited / Region dependent👉Open AccountPaid (where available)Forex, CFDs
XTBGSLO available on select markets👉Open AccountPaid / VariableForex, indices, CFDs
IGStrong GSLO offerings👉Open AccountPaid / VariableForex, indices, commodities
Plus500GSLO on select instruments👉Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)Included in spreadFX, CFDs
OANDAGSLO support on many FX pairs👉Open AccountPaid optionalMajor FX pairs
Markets.comGuaranteed stop-loss on many instruments👉Open AccountPaidFX, CFDs
ThinkMarketsGSLO available👉Open AccountPaidFX, CFDs, metals
AvaTradeGSLO & guaranteed stops available👉Open AccountPaid / VariableFX, crypto, indices
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Guaranteed Stop Loss - A Definition

A guaranteed stop is a stop-loss that ensures a position is closed at a pre-selected price. A guaranteed stop-loss is a common risk management tool used to protect an investor's trades from unnecessary losses during times of volatility.  

10 Best Forex Brokers with Guaranteed Stop Losses (2026)

  1. ☑️EasyMarkets - Low Minimum Amount GSLO Broker
  2. ☑️CMC Markets - Top Worldwide GSLO Broker
  3. ☑️Forex.com – GSLO availability depends on region and instrument.
  4. ☑️XTB – Offers GSLOs on selected markets with competitive spreads.
  5. ☑️IG – Major global broker with strong GSLO protection.
  6. ☑️Plus500 – GSLO available on select CFD instruments.
  7. ☑️OANDA – Offers optional GSLOs on many forex pairs.
  8. ☑️Markets.com – Provides guaranteed stops across multiple markets.
  9. ☑️ThinkMarkets – Regulated broker offering GSLO functionality.
  10. ☑️AvaTrade – Features GSLOs with strong risk management tools.

 

1. easyMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  EasyMarkets is a brokerage firm that allows users to trade CFDs on commodities, forex, shares, indices, and cryptocurrency.  EasyMarkets is well-regulated by both ASIC and CySEC and offers clients negative balance and segregated account protection. easyMarkets offers free guaranteed stop Loss and Negative Balance Protection as a standard feature on the easyMarkets web and app platform.  Other standard features include:  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 EasyMarkets
💰 Min. Deposit$100 USD
💻 Trading PlatformMetaTrader 4
⚙️ CryptoYes
💵 Total Currency Pairs65
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  EasyMarkets Landing Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsDoesn’t offer VPS
Established in 2003Limited range of instruments
Regulated by CySEC and ASICNot FCA Regulated
 

What makes EasyMarkets a top choice for guaranteed stop losses?

EasyMarkets offers guaranteed stop losses on every trade, ensuring that your position automatically closes at the set level, regardless of market volatility or gaps, providing strong protection against unexpected losses.

 

Does EasyMarkets charge extra for guaranteed stop losses?

No, EasyMarkets includes guaranteed stop losses as a free feature across all accounts. This transparency helps traders manage risk easily without worrying about hidden fees or slippage during sudden market movements.

 

2. CMC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review
  CMC Markets is a global CFD and forex broker company that is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities globally. Amongst other premium services, CMC Markets makes Stop Loss Orders available to registered account holders.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerCMC Markets CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit (Rec.)$0 USD
🛑 Inactivity FeeYes
💻 Demo Account Yes
💵 Base Currency10
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  CMC Markets Guaranteed Stop Loss Order  

 Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low forex feesHigh stock CFD fees
Great Mobile platformsOnly CFDs are available
Advanced ResearchCustomer support only 24/5
 

How does CMC Markets’ guaranteed stop loss work?

CMC Markets allows traders to set guaranteed stop losses for a small premium, ensuring positions close exactly at chosen prices even during extreme volatility or price gaps, giving peace of mind and precise risk control.

 

Why should beginners choose CMC Markets for risk management?

CMC Markets combines guaranteed stop loss options, advanced trading tools, and robust regulation. These features help beginners protect capital while gaining trading experience in dynamic markets safely and confidently.

 

3. Forex.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  FOREX.com is a global FX and CFD broker that forms part of StoneX Group Inc. The StoneX group is a publicly-traded company that is regulated in four tier-1 jurisdictions. Forex.com makes a guaranteed stop-loss order available as a crucial part of a client's risk-management arsenal.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerForex.com CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit$100 USD
🔁 Spreads from0.1
🔽 Commissions Yes
▶️ Forex$5 USD per round lot
🛑 Inactivity Fee$15 monthly after 12 months
💳 Deposit FeeThird-Party
💳 Withdrawal FeeThird-Party
💻 Trading PlatformsMT4 / MT5 / Proprietary
🆓 Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountNo
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Forex.com Landing Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited to Forex and CFDs
Variety of Currency PairsHigh Stock CFD fees
Diverse technical toolsNot user friendly
 

What benefits come with using guaranteed stop losses at FOREX.com?

FOREX.com’s guaranteed stop loss orders ensure that trades close at predetermined prices, even in volatile conditions. This minimizes slippage risks and helps traders maintain consistent risk management strategies in unpredictable markets.

 

Are guaranteed stop losses available on all FOREX.com accounts?

Guaranteed stop losses are available on specific account types and instruments for a small premium. FOREX.com’s flexible tools allow traders to choose between standard and guaranteed options based on their risk tolerance.

 

4. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review
  XTB is one of the largest, stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field.  XTB regulations include the FCA, KNF, CySEC, and IFSC. XTB Stop Loss and Take Profit orders are automatic features available on both the xStation and MT4 trading platforms to close trades when prices hit specific levels set by the account holder.  

Overview

🔎 BrokerXTB CTA logo
💰 Min. Deposit RequiredNone
🛑 Inactivity Fee$0 USD / R0 ZAR
🆓 Demo AccountYes
🔁 Spreads from0.1
📌 CommissionsPro Account
🎉 Sign Up BonusYes
🔘Products OfferedForex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies
👨‍💼Account TypesStandard, Pro, and XTB Zero accounts
💻Trading PlatformsXTB Trader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
⚖️RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, and Poland's KNF
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, market analysis, educational materials
📞Customer Support24/7
📍FocusUser-friendly platform, competitive spreads, range of trading instruments
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
🎉 Sign Up BonusYes
📈 CFD Markets1500+
💰 Cash BackYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  XTB Guaranteed Stop Loss Orders  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Used by 230,000+ tradersDoesn’t offer VPS
Established in 2002Limited range of instruments
Regulated by Financial Conduct AuthorityNot ASIC Regulated
 

What makes XTB reliable for guaranteed stop loss trading?

XTB offers guaranteed stop losses on selected instruments, ensuring total protection from market gaps. This feature locks in risk levels, making it ideal for traders seeking secure and predictable trade outcomes.

 

Is there a cost for using guaranteed stop losses with XTB?

Yes, XTB may charge a small premium for guaranteed stop loss activation. However, this cost is often outweighed by the significant protection it offers during rapid market swings or price gaps.

 

5. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  IG is a major international broker offering robust GSLO protection across multiple asset classes. Its strong regulation, deep liquidity, and advanced trading platforms make it a top choice for serious and professional traders.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 IG
💰 Min. Deposit$0 (varies by region; bank transfer may differ)
💻 Trading PlatformIG Web Platform, MT4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer
⚙️ CryptoYes – Crypto CFDs (region dependent)
💵 Total Currency Pairs80+ Forex pairs
☪️ Islamic AccountYes (Swap-Free account available on request)
🆓 Demo AccountYes – Free demo with virtual funds
📝 Sign Up👉Open Account
  IG Stop Loss Orders  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Very large range of markets & instrumentsHigher fees on some products
Advanced platforms (ProRealTime, MT4)Not the cheapest for forex spreads
Strong regulation globallyCrypto only via CFDs (no direct ownership)
Excellent research & educationInactivity fee applies
 

Is IG a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, IG is considered a highly regulated broker, authorised by major regulators including the FCA in the UK and ASIC in Australia. It is publicly listed, which increases transparency, and client funds are held in segregated accounts.  

What can you trade on IG?

IG offers access to forex, indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies (via CFDs), bonds, and ETFs. Traders can use IG’s proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, and ProRealTime depending on their region and account type.  

6. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Plus500 offers GSLOs on selected CFD instruments, with costs typically built into the spread. Its intuitive web and mobile platforms suit traders looking for simplicity and fast market access without complex tools.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Plus500
💰 Min. Deposit$100 (varies by region & method)
💻 Trading PlatformProprietary WebTrader + mobile app
⚙️ CryptoYes (crypto CFDs available)
💵 Total Currency Pairs~70+ forex pairs
☪️ Islamic AccountAvailable on request (swap-free)
🆓 Demo AccountYes – free unlimited demo
📝 Sign up👉Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)
  Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Easy-to-use proprietary platformLimited advanced tools
No minimum for some regionsNo direct crypto ownership (CFDs only)
Competitive spreads on major FXFew educational resources
Free unlimited demoLimited product range vs larger brokers
 

What is the minimum deposit at Plus500?

Plus500 typically requires a minimum deposit of around $100, though this may vary depending on region and payment method. Deposits can be made via card, bank transfer, or selected e-wallets.  

Does Plus500 offer MetaTrader platforms?

No, Plus500 does not support MT4 or MT5. It operates exclusively on its proprietary WebTrader platform and mobile app, designed for simplicity and ease of use for beginner and intermediate CFD traders.  

7. OANDA

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA
Start Trading Read Review
  OANDA supports optional GSLOs on many major forex pairs, appealing to precision-focused traders. Known for transparent pricing and strong execution, it is widely used by both retail and institutional market participants.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 OANDA
💰 Min. DepositNo minimum for basic account
💻 Trading PlatformMT4, MT5, OANDA fxTrade web & mobile
⚙️ CryptoYes (CFDs on crypto available)
💵 Total Currency Pairs60+ forex pairs (major/minor/exotics)
☪️ Islamic AccountAvailable swap-free on request
🆓 Demo AccountYes – free unlimited demo
📝 Sign up👉Open Account
  OANDA  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
No minimum depositSpreads can widen in volatile markets
Multiple platform choices (OANDA fxTrade, MT4/5)Less competitive crypto offering
Strong regulatory oversightFewer tradable markets than some competitors
Good research & API accessIslamic account must be requested
 

Does OANDA require a minimum deposit?

OANDA generally does not require a fixed minimum deposit for standard accounts, making it accessible for beginners. However, traders should deposit enough capital to properly manage risk and margin requirements.  

What platforms does OANDA support?

OANDA supports its proprietary fxTrade platform, as well as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in selected regions. It also provides API integration for algorithmic traders and advanced market data tools.  

8. Markets.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: 1:300
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC
Start Trading
  Markets.com provides guaranteed stop-loss protection on many instruments, including forex and CFDs. The broker emphasizes risk management, market insights, and a user-friendly trading experience.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 Markets.com
💰 Min. Deposit~$100 (~ZAR 1500 regionally)
💻 Trading PlatformMT4, MT5, MarketsX proprietary, mobile & web
⚙️ CryptoYes – crypto CFDs offered
💵 Total Currency Pairs67+ forex pairs
☪️ Islamic AccountYes – swap-free available
🆓 Demo AccountYes – free demo
📝 Sign upVia Markets.com official
  OANDA  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Wide selection of assetsHigher spreads on some instruments
Multiple platforms (MT4/5 & MarketsX)Limited professional tools
Good educational contentCFD only (no direct asset ownership)
Islamic (swap-free) optionCrypto trading not offered in all regions
 

Is Markets.com good for beginners?

Markets.com offers user-friendly platforms, educational materials, and a demo account, making it suitable for beginners. However, traders should understand that it mainly offers CFD products, which involve leveraged risk.  

Does Markets.com offer an Islamic account?

Yes, Markets.com provides a swap-free Islamic account for traders who cannot receive or pay overnight interest. Availability depends on the region and may require verification documentation.  

9. ThinkMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  ThinkMarkets offers GSLO functionality on selected instruments, backed by strong regulation and low-latency execution. It suits traders who prioritize fast order execution, institutional-grade platforms, and risk control.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 ThinkMarkets
💰 Min. Deposit$0 (standard) / $500 (ThinkZero raw spread)
💻 Trading PlatformMT4, MT5, ThinkTrader
⚙️ CryptoYes – crypto CFDs available
💵 Total Currency Pairs~45+ forex pairs
☪️ Islamic AccountYes – swap-free available
🆓 Demo AccountYes – free demo
📝 Sign upVia ThinkMarkets site
  ThinkMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
ThinkTrader platform is powerfulSmaller forex pair offering
Competitive spreads on some accountsStandard account conditions vary by region
Access to MT4/5Crypto availability dependent on region
Swap-free Islamic account availableLess global reach than largest brokers
 

What account types does ThinkMarkets offer?

ThinkMarkets offers a Standard account with spread-based pricing and a ThinkZero account featuring raw spreads plus commission. Account features vary by region and regulatory entity.  

Can you trade crypto on ThinkMarkets?

Yes, ThinkMarkets offers cryptocurrency CFDs in eligible regions. Traders can speculate on price movements without owning the underlying digital asset.  

10. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade features GSLOs and guaranteed stops as part of its comprehensive risk management tools. With broad market coverage and multiple trading platforms, it appeals to traders seeking flexibility and strong downside protection.  

Overview

🔎 Broker🥇 AvaTrade
💰 Min. Deposit~$100
💻 Trading PlatformMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, WebTrader
⚙️ CryptoYes – crypto CFDs supported
💵 Total Currency Pairs~53 forex pairs
☪️ Islamic AccountYes – swap-free Islamic account
🆓 Demo AccountYes – free demo
📝 Sign up👉Open Account
  AvaTrade Stop Loss    

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Multiple platforms (MT4/5, AvaTradeGO)Some fees for inactivity
Strong educational resourcesSpreads can be wider
Good regulatory footprintCrypto only via CFDs
Islamic (swap-free) account availableBonus/promotions restricted in some regions
 

What is AvaTrade’s minimum deposit?

AvaTrade generally requires a minimum deposit of around $100, though this may vary by country and payment method. It supports bank transfers, cards, and selected online payment systems.  

Does AvaTrade offer a demo account?

Yes, AvaTrade provides a free demo account with virtual funds, allowing traders to practice strategies and test platforms such as MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO before committing real capital.  

Conclusion

Choosing the best Forex brokers with reliable stop loss orders is essential for managing risk effectively, especially in volatile markets. These brokers provide advanced trading platforms, fast execution, and customizable risk management tools. Whether you’re a beginner or professional trader, selecting a regulated broker with dependable stop loss features ensures better control, minimizes unexpected losses, and builds long-term trading confidence.

 

You might also like:

Oanda ReviewEasyMarkets ReviewCMC Markets ReviewCity Index ReviewMarkets.com Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Who is the most popular Broker with guaranteed stop-loss orders in South Africa?

According to research, Oanda is the most popular Broker with a Guaranteed Stop Loss order in South Africa.  

What is a guaranteed stop loss order, and how does it work with a broker?

A guaranteed stop loss order is a trade order that allows traders to set a maximum loss level for a trade by specifying a specific price. With a guaranteed stop loss order, the broker guarantees to close the trade at the specified price, even if the market gaps or moves rapidly in an unexpected direction.  

Are there any additional fees for using a guaranteed stop loss order with a broker?

Some brokers may charge additional fees for using a guaranteed stop loss order, such as a premium for the guaranteed execution of the trade at the specified price. It is important to check the fees and conditions of each broker before placing a trade.  

Is a guaranteed stop loss order the same as a standard stop loss order?

A guaranteed stop loss order is similar to a standard stop loss order in that both allow traders to set a maximum loss level for a trade. However, a guaranteed stop loss order provides an additional level of security as the broker guarantees to execute the trade at the specified price, even if the market gaps or moves rapidly.  

Can I change or remove a guaranteed stop loss order after it has been placed?

This will depend on the specific conditions of the broker. Some brokers may allow traders to modify or remove a guaranteed stop loss order, while others may have restrictions or fees for doing so. It is important to familiarize yourself with the conditions of your broker before placing.  

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