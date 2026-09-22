Top forex brokers offering guaranteed stop-loss orders (GSLO) include IG, CMC Markets, Plus500, Saxo, and Capital.com, which provide enhanced risk protection against gapping and volatility.

These brokers ensure positions close at the exact specified price for a fee, ideal for high-risk trading.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best forex brokers with guaranteed stop loss orders

Forex brokers offering stop loss protection for beginners

Regulated forex brokers with stop loss and risk management tools

Best forex trading platforms with automatic stop loss orders

Forex brokers with negative balance protection and stop loss

Low spread forex brokers supporting advanced stop loss features

10 Best Forex Brokers with Guaranteed Stop Losses in 2026 - A Comparison

🏦 Broker 💹 GSLO Feature 📝Sign up 💰 Premium / Cost 📊 Instruments / Availability easyMarkets Free GSLOs on many trades 👉Open Account Free Major FX pairs, CFDs CMC Markets GSLO with refundable premium 👉Open Account Refundable premium Wide FX & CFD range Forex.com Limited / Region dependent 👉Open Account Paid (where available) Forex, CFDs XTB GSLO available on select markets 👉Open Account Paid / Variable Forex, indices, CFDs IG Strong GSLO offerings 👉Open Account Paid / Variable Forex, indices, commodities Plus500 GSLO on select instruments 👉Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk) Included in spread FX, CFDs OANDA GSLO support on many FX pairs 👉Open Account Paid optional Major FX pairs Markets.com Guaranteed stop-loss on many instruments 👉Open Account Paid FX, CFDs ThinkMarkets GSLO available 👉Open Account Paid FX, CFDs, metals AvaTrade GSLO & guaranteed stops available 👉Open Account Paid / Variable FX, crypto, indices

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Guaranteed Stop Loss - A Definition

A guaranteed stop is a stop-loss that ensures a position is closed at a pre-selected price. A guaranteed stop-loss is a common risk management tool used to protect an investor's trades from unnecessary losses during times of volatility.

10 Best Forex Brokers with Guaranteed Stop Losses (2026)

☑️EasyMarkets - Low Minimum Amount GSLO Broker ☑️CMC Markets - Top Worldwide GSLO Broker ☑️Forex.com – GSLO availability depends on region and instrument. ☑️XTB – Offers GSLOs on selected markets with competitive spreads. ☑️IG – Major global broker with strong GSLO protection. ☑️Plus500 – GSLO available on select CFD instruments. ☑️OANDA – Offers optional GSLOs on many forex pairs. ☑️Markets.com – Provides guaranteed stops across multiple markets. ☑️ThinkMarkets – Regulated broker offering GSLO functionality. ☑️AvaTrade – Features GSLOs with strong risk management tools.

1. easyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a brokerage firm that allows users to trade CFDs on commodities, forex, shares, indices, and cryptocurrency.is well-regulated by both ASIC and CySEC and offers clients negative balance and segregated account protection.offers free guaranteed stop Loss and Negative Balance Protection as a standard feature on the easyMarkets web and app platform. Other standard features include:

🔎 Broker 🥇 EasyMarkets 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD 💻 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 ⚙️ Crypto Yes 💵 Total Currency Pairs 65 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2003 Limited range of instruments Regulated by CySEC and ASIC Not FCA Regulated

What makes EasyMarkets a top choice for guaranteed stop losses?

EasyMarkets offers guaranteed stop losses on every trade, ensuring that your position automatically closes at the set level, regardless of market volatility or gaps, providing strong protection against unexpected losses.

Does EasyMarkets charge extra for guaranteed stop losses?

No, EasyMarkets includes guaranteed stop losses as a free feature across all accounts. This transparency helps traders manage risk easily without worrying about hidden fees or slippage during sudden market movements.

2. CMC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a global CFD and forex broker company that is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities globally. Amongst other premium services,makesavailable to registered account holders.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit (Rec.) $0 USD 🛑 Inactivity Fee Yes 💻 Demo Account Yes 💵 Base Currency 10 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low forex fees High stock CFD fees Great Mobile platforms Only CFDs are available Advanced Research Customer support only 24/5

How does CMC Markets’ guaranteed stop loss work?

CMC Markets allows traders to set guaranteed stop losses for a small premium, ensuring positions close exactly at chosen prices even during extreme volatility or price gaps, giving peace of mind and precise risk control.

Why should beginners choose CMC Markets for risk management?

CMC Markets combines guaranteed stop loss options, advanced trading tools, and robust regulation. These features help beginners protect capital while gaining trading experience in dynamic markets safely and confidently.

3. Forex.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

FOREX.com is a global FX and CFD broker that forms part of StoneX Group Inc. The StoneX group is a publicly-traded company that is regulated in four tier-1 jurisdictions.makes a guaranteed stop-loss order available as a crucial part of a client's risk-management arsenal.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $100 USD 🔁 Spreads from 0.1 🔽 Commissions Yes ▶️ Forex $5 USD per round lot 🛑 Inactivity Fee $15 monthly after 12 months 💳 Deposit Fee Third-Party 💳 Withdrawal Fee Third-Party 💻 Trading Platforms MT4 / MT5 / Proprietary 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited to Forex and CFDs Variety of Currency Pairs High Stock CFD fees Diverse technical tools Not user friendly

What benefits come with using guaranteed stop losses at FOREX.com?

FOREX.com’s guaranteed stop loss orders ensure that trades close at predetermined prices, even in volatile conditions. This minimizes slippage risks and helps traders maintain consistent risk management strategies in unpredictable markets.

Are guaranteed stop losses available on all FOREX.com accounts?

Guaranteed stop losses are available on specific account types and instruments for a small premium. FOREX.com’s flexible tools allow traders to choose between standard and guaranteed options based on their risk tolerance.

4. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

Overview

XTB is one of the largest, stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers with more than 15 years of experience in the field.regulations include the FCA, KNF, CySEC, and IFSC. XTB Stop Loss and Take Profit orders are automatic features available on both the xStation and MT4 trading platforms to close trades when prices hit specific levels set by the account holder.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit Required None 🛑 Inactivity Fee $0 USD / R0 ZAR 🆓 Demo Account Yes 🔁 Spreads from 0.1 📌 Commissions Pro Account 🎉 Sign Up Bonus Yes 🔘Products Offered Forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼Account Types Standard, Pro, and XTB Zero accounts 💻Trading Platforms XTB Trader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 ⚖️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities including the UK's FCA, Cyprus' CySEC, and Poland's KNF 📚Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational materials 📞Customer Support 24/7 📍Focus User-friendly platform, competitive spreads, range of trading instruments 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 🎉 Sign Up Bonus Yes 📈 CFD Markets 1500+ 💰 Cash Back Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by 230,000+ traders Doesn’t offer VPS Established in 2002 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated

What makes XTB reliable for guaranteed stop loss trading?

XTB offers guaranteed stop losses on selected instruments, ensuring total protection from market gaps. This feature locks in risk levels, making it ideal for traders seeking secure and predictable trade outcomes.

Is there a cost for using guaranteed stop losses with XTB?

Yes, XTB may charge a small premium for guaranteed stop loss activation. However, this cost is often outweighed by the significant protection it offers during rapid market swings or price gaps.

5. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

IG is a major international broker offering robust GSLO protection across multiple asset classes. Its strong regulation, deep liquidity, and advanced trading platforms make it a top choice for serious and professional traders.

🔎 Broker 🥇 IG 💰 Min. Deposit $0 (varies by region; bank transfer may differ) 💻 Trading Platform IG Web Platform, MT4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer ⚙️ Crypto Yes – Crypto CFDs (region dependent) 💵 Total Currency Pairs 80+ Forex pairs ☪️ Islamic Account Yes (Swap-Free account available on request) 🆓 Demo Account Yes – Free demo with virtual funds 📝 Sign Up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Very large range of markets & instruments Higher fees on some products Advanced platforms (ProRealTime, MT4) Not the cheapest for forex spreads Strong regulation globally Crypto only via CFDs (no direct ownership) Excellent research & education Inactivity fee applies

Is IG a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, IG is considered a highly regulated broker, authorised by major regulators including the FCA in the UK and ASIC in Australia. It is publicly listed, which increases transparency, and client funds are held in segregated accounts.

What can you trade on IG?

IG offers access to forex, indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies (via CFDs), bonds, and ETFs. Traders can use IG’s proprietary platform, MetaTrader 4, and ProRealTime depending on their region and account type.

6. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

Plus500 offers GSLOs on selected CFD instruments, with costs typically built into the spread. Its intuitive web and mobile platforms suit traders looking for simplicity and fast market access without complex tools.

🔎 Broker 🥇 Plus500 💰 Min. Deposit $100 (varies by region & method) 💻 Trading Platform Proprietary WebTrader + mobile app ⚙️ Crypto Yes (crypto CFDs available) 💵 Total Currency Pairs ~70+ forex pairs ☪️ Islamic Account Available on request (swap-free) 🆓 Demo Account Yes – free unlimited demo 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Easy-to-use proprietary platform Limited advanced tools No minimum for some regions No direct crypto ownership (CFDs only) Competitive spreads on major FX Few educational resources Free unlimited demo Limited product range vs larger brokers

What is the minimum deposit at Plus500?

Plus500 typically requires a minimum deposit of around $100, though this may vary depending on region and payment method. Deposits can be made via card, bank transfer, or selected e-wallets.

Does Plus500 offer MetaTrader platforms?

No, Plus500 does not support MT4 or MT5. It operates exclusively on its proprietary WebTrader platform and mobile app, designed for simplicity and ease of use for beginner and intermediate CFD traders.

7. OANDA

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

OANDA supports optional GSLOs on many major forex pairs, appealing to precision-focused traders. Known for transparent pricing and strong execution, it is widely used by both retail and institutional market participants.

🔎 Broker 🥇 OANDA 💰 Min. Deposit No minimum for basic account 💻 Trading Platform MT4, MT5, OANDA fxTrade web & mobile ⚙️ Crypto Yes (CFDs on crypto available) 💵 Total Currency Pairs 60+ forex pairs (major/minor/exotics) ☪️ Islamic Account Available swap-free on request 🆓 Demo Account Yes – free unlimited demo 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons No minimum deposit Spreads can widen in volatile markets Multiple platform choices (OANDA fxTrade, MT4/5) Less competitive crypto offering Strong regulatory oversight Fewer tradable markets than some competitors Good research & API access Islamic account must be requested

Does OANDA require a minimum deposit?

OANDA generally does not require a fixed minimum deposit for standard accounts, making it accessible for beginners. However, traders should deposit enough capital to properly manage risk and margin requirements.

What platforms does OANDA support?

OANDA supports its proprietary fxTrade platform, as well as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in selected regions. It also provides API integration for algorithmic traders and advanced market data tools.

8. Markets.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC Start Trading

Overview

Markets.com provides guaranteed stop-loss protection on many instruments, including forex and CFDs. The broker emphasizes risk management, market insights, and a user-friendly trading experience.

🔎 Broker 🥇 Markets.com 💰 Min. Deposit ~$100 (~ZAR 1500 regionally) 💻 Trading Platform MT4, MT5, MarketsX proprietary, mobile & web ⚙️ Crypto Yes – crypto CFDs offered 💵 Total Currency Pairs 67+ forex pairs ☪️ Islamic Account Yes – swap-free available 🆓 Demo Account Yes – free demo 📝 Sign up Via Markets.com official

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Wide selection of assets Higher spreads on some instruments Multiple platforms (MT4/5 & MarketsX) Limited professional tools Good educational content CFD only (no direct asset ownership) Islamic (swap-free) option Crypto trading not offered in all regions

Is Markets.com good for beginners?

Markets.com offers user-friendly platforms, educational materials, and a demo account, making it suitable for beginners. However, traders should understand that it mainly offers CFD products, which involve leveraged risk.

Does Markets.com offer an Islamic account?

Yes, Markets.com provides a swap-free Islamic account for traders who cannot receive or pay overnight interest. Availability depends on the region and may require verification documentation.

9. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

ThinkMarkets offers GSLO functionality on selected instruments, backed by strong regulation and low-latency execution. It suits traders who prioritize fast order execution, institutional-grade platforms, and risk control.

🔎 Broker 🥇 ThinkMarkets 💰 Min. Deposit $0 (standard) / $500 (ThinkZero raw spread) 💻 Trading Platform MT4, MT5, ThinkTrader ⚙️ Crypto Yes – crypto CFDs available 💵 Total Currency Pairs ~45+ forex pairs ☪️ Islamic Account Yes – swap-free available 🆓 Demo Account Yes – free demo 📝 Sign up Via ThinkMarkets site

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons ThinkTrader platform is powerful Smaller forex pair offering Competitive spreads on some accounts Standard account conditions vary by region Access to MT4/5 Crypto availability dependent on region Swap-free Islamic account available Less global reach than largest brokers

What account types does ThinkMarkets offer?

ThinkMarkets offers a Standard account with spread-based pricing and a ThinkZero account featuring raw spreads plus commission. Account features vary by region and regulatory entity.

Can you trade crypto on ThinkMarkets?

Yes, ThinkMarkets offers cryptocurrency CFDs in eligible regions. Traders can speculate on price movements without owning the underlying digital asset.

10. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

AvaTrade features GSLOs and guaranteed stops as part of its comprehensive risk management tools. With broad market coverage and multiple trading platforms, it appeals to traders seeking flexibility and strong downside protection.

🔎 Broker 🥇 AvaTrade 💰 Min. Deposit ~$100 💻 Trading Platform MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, WebTrader ⚙️ Crypto Yes – crypto CFDs supported 💵 Total Currency Pairs ~53 forex pairs ☪️ Islamic Account Yes – swap-free Islamic account 🆓 Demo Account Yes – free demo 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Multiple platforms (MT4/5, AvaTradeGO) Some fees for inactivity Strong educational resources Spreads can be wider Good regulatory footprint Crypto only via CFDs Islamic (swap-free) account available Bonus/promotions restricted in some regions

What is AvaTrade’s minimum deposit?

AvaTrade generally requires a minimum deposit of around $100, though this may vary by country and payment method. It supports bank transfers, cards, and selected online payment systems.

Does AvaTrade offer a demo account?

Yes, AvaTrade provides a free demo account with virtual funds, allowing traders to practice strategies and test platforms such as MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO before committing real capital.

Conclusion Choosing the best Forex brokers with reliable stop loss orders is essential for managing risk effectively, especially in volatile markets. These brokers provide advanced trading platforms, fast execution, and customizable risk management tools. Whether you’re a beginner or professional trader, selecting a regulated broker with dependable stop loss features ensures better control, minimizes unexpected losses, and builds long-term trading confidence.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most popular Broker with guaranteed stop-loss orders in South Africa?

According to research, Oanda is the most popular Broker with a Guaranteed Stop Loss order in South Africa.

What is a guaranteed stop loss order, and how does it work with a broker?

A guaranteed stop loss order is a trade order that allows traders to set a maximum loss level for a trade by specifying a specific price. With a guaranteed stop loss order, the broker guarantees to close the trade at the specified price, even if the market gaps or moves rapidly in an unexpected direction.

Are there any additional fees for using a guaranteed stop loss order with a broker?

Some brokers may charge additional fees for using a guaranteed stop loss order, such as a premium for the guaranteed execution of the trade at the specified price. It is important to check the fees and conditions of each broker before placing a trade.

Is a guaranteed stop loss order the same as a standard stop loss order?

A guaranteed stop loss order is similar to a standard stop loss order in that both allow traders to set a maximum loss level for a trade. However, a guaranteed stop loss order provides an additional level of security as the broker guarantees to execute the trade at the specified price, even if the market gaps or moves rapidly.

Can I change or remove a guaranteed stop loss order after it has been placed?

This will depend on the specific conditions of the broker. Some brokers may allow traders to modify or remove a guaranteed stop loss order, while others may have restrictions or fees for doing so. It is important to familiarize yourself with the conditions of your broker before placing.