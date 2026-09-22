Overall, VT Markets is considered low-risk, with an overall Trust Score of 71 out of 100. VT Markets can be summarised as a trustworthy and worthwhile broker that is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs).

What is VT Markets?

VT Markets is an online forex and CFD broker that gives traders access to markets like forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and bonds. It is aimed at traders who want multi-asset CFD trading from one account, instead of using separate platforms for every market. The broker offers popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which makes it familiar for traders who already know the MetaTrader setup.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Who is VT Markets best suited for?

VT Markets is best suited for traders who want a straightforward CFD broker with forex, indices, commodities, and share CFDs in one place. It may suit active traders who prefer MT4 or MT5, as well as traders who want access to copy trading or social trading tools. Beginners can use it too, but they should check the account type, fees, leverage, and regulation that applies in their region before funding a live account.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $10 USD (or equivalent in base currency) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 50% Welcome Bonus on first deposit, up to $500 USD 💸Fees Low FX fees; no inactivity fee; basic withdrawal fee is $0; additional fees may apply 📉Spreads & Commissions STP accounts: spreads from 1.2 pips; ECN accounts: $3 commission per lot plus spread 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Methods include credit/debit cards, wire transfers, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay; withdrawals must be made via the same method as deposits 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, VT Markets mobile app 🛡️Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Mauritius) 🔐Trust Score 70/99 (Average Risk) ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1–3 business days; subject to method and verification 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

VT Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ✅ VT Markets has won a few industry rewards for its excellent customer support ❌ VT Markets does not offer 24/7 customer support

Overview

Overall, VT Markets is considered an average risk, with an overall Trust Score of 71 out of 100. VT Markets is licensed by 1 Tier-1 Regulator (high trust), 1 Tier-2 Regulator (average trust), and 1 Tier-3 Regulator (low trust). VT Markets offers two retail trading accounts, namely a Standard STP Account and a Raw ECN Account, with the option for a Demo Account and an Islamic Account.

What is VT Markets?

VT Markets is a forex and CFD broker founded in 2015. It gives traders access to 1,000+ CFD products, including forex, gold, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and bonds. Traders can use platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, WebTrader, and the VT Markets app.

Is VT Markets regulated?

Yes. VT Markets operates through different entities in different regions. Its South African entity, VT Markets (Pty) Ltd, is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 50865. VT Markets Limited is also regulated by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission under licence number GB23202269. Always check which entity you are registering with before opening an account.

Featured Offered

VT Markets is a global multi-asset broker that offers a wide range of trading tools and account types to meet the needs of diverse traders.

The broker provides access to over 1,000 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies, through popular platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and TradingView.

Traders can choose from various account types, including Standard STP, RAW ECN, Swap-Free, and Cent accounts, with minimum deposits starting at $50 for Cent accounts and $100 for other accounts.

Leverage options vary, with up to 500:1 available on RAW ECN accounts, providing flexibility for different trading strategies.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, Raw, Islamic (Swap-Free) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 📉 Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips, commission varies by account 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Shares 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader, Mobile Apps ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for eligible accounts 👥 Copy Trading Available via MyFXBook & ZuluTrade 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Mauritius)

VT Markets Customer Reviews

VT Markets has garnered a mixed reputation among its users, with a Trustpilot rating of 4.2 out of 5 based on over 1,500 reviews.

Positive feedback highlights the broker's responsive customer support and user-friendly platform, with many users praising the assistance provided by support agents like Ray and Francisco.

Traders have also noted the availability of bonuses and the simplicity of account setup.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Around 4.2 to 4.4 out of 5 based on thousands of global user reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive — traders appreciate smooth trading execution and fast withdrawals, though some report issues with delays or verification. 📞Customer Service Customer support is considered responsive and professional through live chat and email, with occasional complaints about delayed responses during peak hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSCA, SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

VT Markets' safety and security

VT Markets prioritizes client safety and security through comprehensive regulatory oversight and robust fund protection measures.

The broker is regulated by reputable authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, ensuring adherence to stringent financial standards.

Is VT Markets a regulated broker?

Yes, VT Markets is regulated by multiple reputable authorities, including ASIC in Australia, FSCA in South Africa, and FSC in Mauritius. These regulations ensure compliance with strict financial standards and client fund protection.

How does VT Markets protect client funds?

VT Markets keeps client funds in segregated accounts, separate from company funds, and provides Negative Balance Protection. They also use advanced monitoring and security measures to prevent fraud and ensure safe trading.

⚖️ VT Markets registered entity 🌐 Country of registration #️ Company registration number 🏛️ Regulatory entity 🥇 Tier #️ License no / Ref VT Market (PTY) Ltd South Africa 2015/072049 FSCA 2 FSP 50865 VT Global (PTY) Ltd Australia ABN 14631408609 ASIC 1 AFSL 516246 VT Markets LLC Saint Vincent and The Grenadines 673 SVG FSA 3 673 LLC 2026

VT Markets at a glance

🏢 Headquartered Sydney, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2015 🌐 Global Offices South Africa, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Taiwan ⚖️ Regulation Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), ASIC (Australia), FSC (Mauritius) 📒 Order Execution Market Execution ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📈 Starting spread 0.0 pips EUR/USD 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR) $10 📒 Demo Account Yes 💯 Rating for VT Markets South Africa 8/10 💯 Trust score for VT Markets South Africa 71% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

VT Markets Account Types

Overall, VT Markets is considered an average risk, with an overall Trust Score of 71 out of 100.

VT Markets is licensed by 1 Tier-1 Regulator (high trust), 1 Tier-2 Regulator (average trust), and 1 Tier-3 Regulator (low trust).

VT Markets offers two retail trading accounts, a Standard STP and Raw ECN Account, with the option for a Demo and Islamic Account.

Standard STP Account

The Standard STP Account is designed for retail traders seeking direct market access without the involvement of a dealing desk.

This account type offers competitive spreads, typically starting from 1.2 pips, and operates on a Straight Through Processing (STP) model, ensuring swift and transparent order execution.

It's well-suited for traders who prefer a straightforward trading experience without additional commissions.

RAW ECN Account

The RAW ECN Account caters to experienced traders who demand low spreads and high execution speed.

With spreads starting from 0.0 pips and a fixed commission of $6 per round turn, this account provides direct access to the interbank market, ensuring minimal slippage and enhanced trading conditions.

It's ideal for scalpers and algorithmic traders seeking precision and cost-efficiency.

Cent Account

The Cent Account is tailored for beginners and those looking to test strategies with minimal risk.

By allowing trading in cents rather than full dollars, this account enables traders to practice and gain experience without significant financial exposure.

It's an excellent choice for those new to trading or those wishing to experiment with different strategies in a live market environment.

Swap-Free Account

The Swap-Free Account is designed for traders who cannot participate in transactions involving swaps due to religious reasons.

This account type offers the same trading conditions as the Standard STP or RAW ECN accounts but without overnight swap fees.

It's suitable for traders seeking to maintain their trading strategies while adhering to their personal beliefs.

Pro ECN Account

The Pro ECN Account is aimed at professional traders and institutions requiring advanced trading features.

It offers ultra-low spreads, high leverage, and direct market access, ensuring optimal trading conditions for high-volume and institutional-level trading.

This account type is ideal for those who engage in large-scale trading and demand the best possible execution speeds and pricing.

What types of trading accounts does VT Markets offer?

VT Markets provides multiple account types, including Standard, Raw, and Islamic accounts. Each account type caters to different trading needs, offering varying spreads, commissions, and leverage options to suit both beginner and professional traders.

Can I switch between VT Markets account types?

Yes, VT Markets allows clients to upgrade or switch between account types. Traders can choose the account that best fits their trading style, while retaining their existing funds and login credentials without opening a new account.

How to set up a VT Markets Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register Your Account

Visit the VT Markets homepage and click “Open an Account”.

Enter your country, email, and create a secure password.

Step 2: Provide Personal Details

Fill in your full name, date of birth, nationality, phone number, and other required information for identity verification.

Step 3: Choose Account Preferences

Select your trading platform (MetaTrader 4 or 5), account type (Standard STP or Raw ECN), and base currency (USD, EUR, or GBP).

Accept the terms and conditions.

Step 4: Verify, Fund, and Start Trading

Submit proof of identity and address for verification.

Once approved, deposit funds and begin trading.

VT Markets Fees and Spreads

VT Markets offers two main account types with competitive trading conditions.

The Standard STP Account has commission-free trading with spreads starting from 1.2 pips, suitable for traders who prefer simple pricing.

The RAW ECN Account provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a transparent commission of $6 per standard lot per round turn, ideal for active traders seeking tighter spreads.

Both accounts have a minimum deposit of $100, leverage up to 1:500 depending on the region, no inactivity fees, and mostly free withdrawal methods, though some payment providers may charge their own fees.

What are the trading fees on VT Markets?

VT Markets has two main account types with different fee structures. The Standard STP Account is commission-free, with the broker earning through a small markup on the spreads. The Raw ECN Account offers spreads from 0.0 pips and charges a commission of $3 per lot, providing direct access to the interbank market with transparent costs.

What are the typical spreads offered by VT Markets?

VT Markets provides competitive spreads depending on the account type. The Standard STP Account has spreads starting at 1.2 pips for major currency pairs like EUR/USD. The Raw ECN Account can offer spreads as low as 0.0 pips, depending on market conditions, helping traders minimize transaction costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSCA, SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to Medium 💰 Required Min Deposit $10 USD 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No internal withdrawal fees (third-party charges may apply) 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees on most payment methods 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips on Raw Account, around 1.2 pips on Standard Account 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

VT Markets Trading Platforms

VT Markets offers a comprehensive suite of trading platforms designed to accommodate both novice and experienced traders.

Their offerings include the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), known for their user-friendly interfaces and advanced charting tools.

For traders seeking a more streamlined experience, VT Markets provides a WebTrader platform, accessible directly through a web browser without the need for installation.

Additionally, the TradingView platform is available, offering advanced charting capabilities and social trading features.

For mobile trading, the VT Markets App delivers real-time data and essential trading tools, ensuring traders can manage their positions on the go.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a globally recognized trading platform known for its intuitive interface and powerful features.

VT Markets’ MT4 offers over 30 technical indicators, customizable charting tools, and real-time market data, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Traders can access forex, commodities, and indices, with fast execution and flexible trading options.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is an advanced version of MT4, designed for traders who require enhanced capabilities.

VT Markets’ MT5 supports over 1,000 instruments, including stocks, commodities, indices, and forex.

It offers 21 timeframes, 80 technical indicators, and the ability to open multiple charts simultaneously.

MT5 also supports algorithmic trading and advanced charting, providing a professional-level trading experience.

WebTrader

The WebTrader platform is a browser-based solution, allowing traders to access accounts and execute trades without downloading any software.

It provides real-time data, advanced charting tools, and instant order execution.

WebTrader is ideal for traders who need a lightweight and accessible platform for trading from any device.

TradingView

TradingView is a web-based platform renowned for its advanced charting tools and social trading features.

VT Markets’ integration with TradingView allows traders to analyze markets with over 100 indicators and 50 drawing tools.

It also provides a community for sharing trading ideas and strategies, making it ideal for technical analysis and collaborative trading.

VT Markets Mobile App

The VT Markets Mobile App allows traders to manage their trades on the go.

Available for both iOS and Android, it provides real-time market data, advanced charting, and secure account management.

The app is user-friendly and supports multiple languages, offering a seamless trading experience from anywhere.

Which trading platforms are available with VT Markets?

VT Markets offers a variety of trading platforms to suit different trading styles, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader, TradingView, and the VT Markets Mobile App. Each platform provides advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and flexible order execution.

Can I trade on VT Markets platforms using my mobile device?

Yes, VT Markets provides a mobile app compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The app allows traders to manage accounts, execute trades, access real-time market data, and use advanced charting tools, enabling a seamless trading experience on the go.

VT Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

The VT Markets minimum deposit amount required to register a live trading account is $100.

This minimum deposit is equivalent to R1700 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

Deposit fees are not charged when traders transfer funds into a VT Markets account.

How can I deposit funds into my VT Markets account?

Depositing funds into a VT Markets account is straightforward. You can use various payment methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Deposits are processed through the Client Portal and must come from the same account used for withdrawal. Typically, deposits are processed within one business day, though processing times may vary depending on the method used.

How do I withdraw funds from my VT Markets account?

To withdraw funds, log in to your Client Portal and submit a withdrawal request. Withdrawals are usually processed within one business day, but the time to receive funds depends on the chosen withdrawal method. VT Markets may withhold or refuse withdrawals if account conditions, such as margin requirements, are not met, or if the destination account is not held in the same name as the trading account.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Wire Transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Fasapay, UnionPay, Mobile Pay, and Local Bank Transfers. Same as deposit methods; withdrawals must be made using the same source as the deposit. ⏱️ Processing Time Deposits are usually instant to within 30–60 minutes for e-wallets and cards; international bank transfers may take 3–7 business days. Processed within 1 business day by VT Markets; funds may take 1–7 business days to reflect depending on the method 💵 Minimum Amount Minimum deposit is generally 50 USD or equivalent depending on the payment method. Minimum withdrawal is usually 40 USD or equivalent. 💳 Fees No internal deposit fees are charged by VT Markets, but third-party or bank fees may apply. Withdrawal fees vary by method — e-wallets may charge small percentages, while international bank transfers may cost around 20 USD.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSCA, SVG FSA Start Trading Read Review

VT Markets Leverage

VT Markets offers leverage of up to 500:1, allowing traders to control larger positions with a relatively small capital outlay.

This high leverage is particularly beneficial for those looking to capitalize on short-term market movements.

However, it's important to note that while leverage can amplify potential profits, it also increases the risk of significant losses.

Therefore, traders should use leverage cautiously and employ effective risk management strategies to protect their capital.

VT Markets vs Avatrade vs HFM - A comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 $100 $0 📊 Leverage 1:500 1:30 (Retail) 1:1000 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

VT Markets Research

VT Markets provides a comprehensive research hub through its dedicated blog, offering traders valuable insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of the financial markets.

The research section features articles on diverse topics, including the utilization of market capitalization in trading strategies, approaches to forex trading in inflationary environments, and analyses of global forex trading trends.

For instance, articles like "Utilising Market Capitalisation in Trading Strategies" delve into how this metric can inform investment decisions, while "Strategies for Forex Trading in an Inflationary Environment" explores adaptive trading tactics amidst economic shifts.

VT Markets Awards

VT Markets has garnered multiple industry accolades, underscoring its commitment to providing top-tier trading services globally.

In 2026, the broker was honored with the "Best Global Multi-Asset Broker" award by Acquisition International, recognizing its comprehensive trading solutions across various asset classes.

Additionally, it received the "Best Trading Platform EMEA 2026" from World Business Outlook, highlighting its advanced trading infrastructure.

VT Markets also earned the "Fastest Growing Multi-Asset Brokerage Company Europe" title from Finance Derivative Awards, reflecting its rapid expansion and increasing market presence in the European region.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli – Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager, providing expert guidance and personalized support to clients, ensuring smooth account management and efficient trading experiences.

⭐ Great Assistance from Aristos Panteli Clients frequently praise the great assistance from Aristos Panteli, highlighting his professionalism, responsiveness, and dedication to resolving issues promptly while offering clear and helpful advice.

⭐ Experience with Multiple Brokers I have worked with many different brokers, and Aristos Panteli stands out for his knowledge, reliability, and exceptional client service, making interactions seamless and fostering confidence in trading decisions.

Conclusion By offering a combination of low costs, fast and reliable service, and professional support, VT Markets is well-positioned to meet the needs of traders in the financial markets. VT Markets is an outstanding broker suitable for novice and seasoned traders. Furthermore, VT Markets is heavily regulated and offers Islamic accounts and MetaTrader 4 and 5, among other features.

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in loss of capital.

You might also like:

Pepperstone Review

Exness Review

XM Review

Frequently Asked Questions

Is VT Markets regulated?

Yes. VT Markets is regulated by ASIC, FSCA, and FSC. This ensures compliance with strict financial standards, offering a safe, transparent trading environment with protection measures for clients’ funds and operational integrity.

What trading accounts are available?

Standard STP, RAW ECN, Cent, Swap-Free, and Pro ECN accounts. Each offers different spreads, commissions, and leverage, suitable for beginners, experienced traders, and institutional clients, allowing selection based on trading style and risk preference.

Which trading platforms are supported?

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on desktop, web, and mobile. Both feature advanced charting, automated trading, and real-time market data, enabling efficient strategy execution from any device.

What is the minimum deposit?

Varies by account type. Some accounts start at $10, allowing beginners to trade with minimal risk while accessing full broker services.

Is leverage available?

Yes, up to 1:500 depending on account type and regulations. High leverage increases potential returns but also increases trading risk, requiring careful risk management.

Are deposits and withdrawals secure?

Yes. Client funds are held in segregated accounts. Multiple secure payment methods are available, ensuring safe, efficient deposits and withdrawals while protecting financial information.

Are educational resources provided?

Yes. Resources include webinars, tutorials, articles, and market analysis to help traders improve knowledge, understand trends, and develop effective trading strategies.

Is a swap-free account available?

Yes. Swap-Free accounts follow Islamic finance principles, removing overnight swap fees while maintaining the same trading conditions as standard accounts.

How fast is order execution?

Execution is very fast, especially on RAW ECN and Pro ECN accounts. Advanced STP and ECN technology ensures minimal slippage, precise pricing, and high-speed trade execution.

Are demo accounts available?

Yes. Free demo accounts with virtual funds allow traders to practice strategies, test platforms, and experience live market conditions without risking real money.