Overall, XBTFX can be summarised as a trustworthy and highly regulated Forex Broker with an extensive asset offering. XBTFX offers access to the main and minor Forex pairs and excellent customer support. XBTFX has a trust score of 80 out of 99.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSA. ?️ 0110 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

XBTFX Spider Chart

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

Overview

As a cryptocurrency-based Forex and CFD broker, XBTFX provides a unique option for South African traders, particularly in light of the country's unique economic and financial situation.

Established in 2019, XBTFX has positioned itself as a bridge between traditional financial markets and the expanding world of digital assets, a combination that resonates with South African investors' evolving interests.

For South Africans, one of the most appealing aspects of XBTFX is its extensive asset offering. The platform offers access to main and minor Forex pairs and a wide range of commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

This is especially enticing in South Africa, with a rising appetite for diverse investment portfolios that transcend local market constraints. Introducing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum corresponds to South Africa's growing interest in digital currencies, driven by currency volatility and the quest for alternative investment options.

Featured Offered

XBTFX provides multiple account types (Standard, ECN, Islamic, Demo) with flexible trading conditions, including low minimum deposits and high leverage up to 1:500.

The broker offers multi-asset trading across forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, and stocks (all via CFDs), giving traders a wide range of markets.

XBTFX supports advanced trading platforms (MT4, MT5, and cTrader) with fast execution, customizable tools, and crypto-based account funding for modern trading flexibility.

XBTFX Safety and Security

XBTFX operates through multiple entities registered in offshore jurisdictions and holds a Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) license under XBTFX (SC) Ltd.

While this provides a level of legal registration, it is considered Tier-3 regulation, which offers lower investor protection compared to top-tier regulators.

The broker states that it enhances client safety by working with regulated counterparties, using segregated client funds, and integrating trusted payment providers such as Skrill and banking partners like ABSA.

Additionally, XBTFX utilizes regulated liquidity providers and crypto payment processors to support secure transactions.

However, the absence of strong regulatory oversight and investor protection schemes means traders should exercise caution and perform thorough due diligence before trading.

Is XBTFX a safe and regulated broker?

XBTFX is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) license under XBTFX (SC) Ltd.

Are my funds secure with XBTFX?

XBTFX may offer basic protections like segregated accounts, but due to its offshore status, there is no strong investor compensation scheme or guaranteed protection, and some reports mention risks such as withdrawal issues or limited transparency.

XBTFX Trade at a Glance

Customer Review

Positive: Users often highlight fast transactions, a clean interface, and ease of use for beginners in trading or exchanging assets.

Negative: Some complaints focus on customer support delays and concerns about transparency or withdrawal issues.

Customers Ratings

XBTFX Account Types

Standard Account

The XBTFX Standard Account is ideal for novices or individuals who prefer a simple trading method.

is ideal for novices or individuals who prefer a simple trading method. Although it has broader spreads starting at 1 pip, the benefit of no commission fees makes this account appealing to novice traders and those with limited capital, as it streamlines the cost structure while reducing upfront expenses.

With its lower minimum deposit requirement, the standard account offers accessibility to South African beginners seeking entry into the Forex and cryptocurrency markets without raising significant financial commitments.

ECN Account

The ECN Account caters to proficient traders seeking greater efficiency with tighter spreads and quicker execution. With this account, currency pairs can experience remarkably low starting spreads at 0.01 pips but with a small commission fee of $3.5 per lot; cryptocurrency trades are also subject to a 0.075% charge.

caters to proficient traders seeking greater efficiency with tighter spreads and quicker execution. With this account, currency pairs can experience remarkably low starting spreads at 0.01 pips but with a small commission fee of $3.5 per lot; cryptocurrency trades are also subject to a 0.075% charge. This type of account is highly sought-after by high-volume traders who use algorithmic strategies due to its direct connection with liquidity providers for swift trade implementation.

Professional South African traders looking for advanced trading features will find the ECN Account useful in executing complex trading plans that optimize profitability while minimizing risks.

Demo Account

XBTFX provides a demo account for South African traders, a wonderful tool for novices and experienced traders to practice and perfect their trading techniques without incurring any financial risk.

provides a for South African traders, a wonderful tool for novices and experienced traders to practice and perfect their trading techniques without incurring any financial risk. This account replicates real-world market circumstances, allowing users to practice trading forex, cryptocurrencies, and other financial products XBTFX provides.

provides. The demo account is especially useful for people new to trading or who want to try new techniques because it gives a risk-free environment to learn and experiment.

Islamic Account

XBTFX's Islamic trading accounts offer the same high-quality execution and advanced trading infrastructure as the ECN and Standard accounts.

offer the same high-quality execution and advanced trading infrastructure as the ECN and Standard accounts. South African traders can use the XBTFX MT5 platform to trade all instruments, including cryptocurrency pairs, without incurring swap interest.

to trade all instruments, including cryptocurrency pairs, without incurring swap interest. Notably, the MetaTrader 5 platform allows Islamic trading accounts using Tether (USDT) as the foundation currency, enabling seamless transactions in Tether and other supported cryptocurrencies.

South African traders who use XBTFX's Islamic accounts benefit from a minimal deposit requirement of just $10 equivalent, quick deposit upon block confirmation, same-day withdrawals, and no fees on deposits or withdrawals.

benefit from a minimal deposit requirement of just $10 equivalent, quick deposit upon block confirmation, same-day withdrawals, and no fees on deposits or withdrawals. This stringent regulation guarantees the integrity of the Islamic account's purpose and Sharia compliance.

Corporate Account

XBTFX offers corporate accounts. Depending on deposit size and volume, these accounts could be subject to special terms.

However, due to the nature of dealing with corporations, we need to go through a thorough AML/KYB procedure for Corporate Clients.

What account types does XBTFX offer?

XBTFX provides Standard, ECN, and Islamic (swap-free) accounts, along with a Demo account for practice. Each type is designed for different trading styles, from beginners to advanced traders.

What is the minimum deposit for XBTFX accounts?

The minimum deposit is $10 for most account types, making it accessible for new traders while still supporting professional-level features like high leverage and low spreads.

How to open an XBTFX Account

Step 1 – Register an account

Visit the XBTFX website and complete the sign-up form with your basic details such as name, email, and password. Verify your email to activate your account.

Step 2 – Complete Questionnaire

Fill out the required questionnaire, including your trading experience, financial background, and identity verification (KYC). This helps ensure compliance and account security.

Step 3 – Download MT4 Platform

Download and install the Download and install the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, log in using your account credentials, fund your account, and start trading.

XBTFX Trade Fees

Commission Structure: Standard accounts are commission-free, while ECN accounts charge about $2.75–$3.5 per lot per side for trades.

Spreads: Standard accounts have higher spreads (from ~1 pip), while ECN accounts offer raw spreads (from ~0.01 pips) with added commission.

Crypto & Exchange Fees: Crypto CFD fees can be 0% (Standard) or around 0.05% per trade (ECN), while internal exchange fees are typically 2–4% built into rates.

Other Fees: No deposit/withdrawal fees, but inactivity fees may apply, and costs vary with market conditions (spreads can widen during volatility).

Does XBTFX charge commissions on trades?

XBTFX offers zero commission on Standard accounts, while ECN accounts charge around $3.5 per lot per side for Forex and CFD trading.

Are there any hidden or additional trading fees?

Most trading costs are transparent—either built into spreads or charged as commission—but currency exchange fees (about 2–4%) and overnight swap fees may apply depending on the trade and market conditions.

XBTFX Market Instruments

Multi-Asset Offering: XBTFX provides access to 5+ asset classes and over 200 instruments, giving traders a wide range of markets to explore.

Forex Trading: Includes major, minor, and exotic currency pairs, with competitive spreads and high leverage options.

Cryptocurrencies: Offers a large selection of crypto CFDs, allowing trading on popular coins with leverage instead of direct ownership.

Commodities & Metals: Traders can access gold, silver, and energy products like oil, often used for diversification and hedging.

Indices & Stocks: Includes global indices and stock CFDs, enabling speculation on major markets without owning underlying assets.

What market instruments can you trade on XBTFX?

XBTFX offers over 200 instruments across 5+ asset classes, including Forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, metals, energies, and global indices—all traded as CFDs.

Does XBTFX offer real asset ownership or CFDs?

XBTFX mainly provides CFD (Contract for Difference) trading, meaning you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying assets, often using leverage.

XBTFX Trading Platforms

cTrader

cTrader is distinguished by its clean, user-friendly design, making it a popular choice for novice and experienced traders in South Africa. This platform is especially beneficial for individuals who prefer technical trading because it has excellent charting capabilities and many analytical tools.

is distinguished by its clean, user-friendly design, making it a popular choice for novice and experienced traders in South Africa. This platform is especially beneficial for individuals who prefer technical trading because it has excellent charting capabilities and many analytical tools. South African traders will value cTrader's direct market access, which incorporates Level II pricing and provides an in-depth picture of market liquidity - a key benefit for those dealing in huge quantities or wanting a more transparent trading environment.

Furthermore, cTrader's support for algorithmic trading is a godsend for traders wishing to automate their tactics, and it aligns nicely with South Africa's growing interest in tech-driven trading solutions.

MetaTrader 4

The South African trading community values MetaTrader 4's reputation for dependability and full capabilities. Its comprehensive technical analysis tools and indicators are ideal for traders who base their strategies on technical insights.

The platform's customization features enable South African traders to personalize their trading experience to their requirements, improving usability and efficiency.

Furthermore, MT4's capability for automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs) is especially advantageous for those who prefer a hands-off approach or have time constraints, making it a versatile alternative for the many trading styles widespread in South Africa.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 , a more powerful version of the popular MT4 , provides South African traders with access to a greater range of markets, including Forex, commodities, and stocks .

, a more powerful version of the popular , provides South African traders with access to a greater range of markets, including and . This multi-asset platform has improved trading tools, more periods, and greater order management features, making it ideal for traders looking for a more comprehensive trading environment.

The integrated economic calendar is a noteworthy feature, providing timely insights into market-moving events, which is critical for making informed trading decisions. The upgraded strategy tester in MT5 is especially appealing to traders who use algorithmic strategies, as it provides efficient back-testing possibilities.

This platform is well-suited to the changing needs of the South African market, as traders are increasingly seeking dynamic, multi-functional trading environments.

Which trading platforms does XBTFX support?

XBTFX supports the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, available on desktop, web, and mobile devices for flexible trading access.

Can I trade on XBTFX using mobile or web platforms?

Yes. XBTFX allows trading via mobile apps (iOS & Android), WebTrader, and desktop versions, so you can manage trades anytime, anywhere with full account functionality.

XBTFX Deposits and Withdrawals

Multiple Payment Methods: Supports bank wire transfers, cards (Visa/Mastercard), e-wallets (Skrill, Sticpay, Volet), and cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and USDT.

Fast Processing: Internal wallet transfers are instant, while withdrawals typically take 1–4 business days, depending on the method.

Zero Broker Fees: XBTFX does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, though third-party providers or banks may apply their own charges.

Secure Funding System: Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, improving safety and compliance.

Funding Rules Apply: Deposits and withdrawals must generally use the same payment method, especially for crypto vs fiat transactions.

What deposit and withdrawal methods does XBTFX support?

XBTFX supports multiple funding options, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Sticpay, Volet), and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT.

How long do withdrawals take on XBTFX?

Withdrawals are usually processed within 1–4 business days, depending on the payment method, with crypto and e-wallets generally being the fastest.

XBTFX vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

XBTFX Affiliate Options

The XBTFX affiliate program offers a flexible partnership model designed for individuals and businesses looking to generate passive income through client referrals.

Partners earn commissions based on the trading activity (volume) of referred clients, receiving a share of the fees generated without increasing trading costs for users.

The program includes a dedicated partner portal where affiliates can track performance metrics such as registrations, deposits, trading activity, and earnings in real time.

Additional features like custom referral links, hourly payouts, and detailed reporting tools make it easy to manage and scale affiliate operations efficiently.

Overall, XBTFX positions its affiliate system as a transparent, performance-based revenue opportunity suitable for both beginners and experienced marketers in the forex and crypto trading space.

XBTFX Education

How long do withdrawals take on XBTFX? Withdrawals are usually processed within 1–4 business days, depending on the payment method, with crypto and e-wallets generally being the fastest.

Learning Hub Available: XBTFX provides a dedicated education section with articles, guides, and trading insights for beginners and advanced traders.

Market Analysis Content: Regular updates cover market trends, crypto movements, and trading opportunities to help traders understand price action.

Beginner to Advanced Topics: Education ranges from basic forex/CFD concepts to advanced strategies like algorithmic trading and chart patterns.

Risk Management Focus: Materials emphasize trading psychology, leverage control, and risk management principles for safer trading.

Trading Guides & Tutorials: Step-by-step explanations help users learn how markets work, including technical analysis and strategy building.

Accessible Online Resources: Education content is free and available through the XBTFX website, blog, and learning sections anytime.

Conclusion In our experience, XBTFX offers a mix of characteristics that South African traders must carefully consider. On the plus side, the platform's vast selection of financial instruments, including many cryptocurrency pairs, is a significant draw. Furthermore, high-leverage options, particularly in forex trading, entice traders seeking to increase their trading capacity. According to our research, the options of cTrader, MetaTrader 4, and MetaTrader 5 cater to a wide range of trading preferences, ensuring that both rookie and expert traders can pick a platform that suits their needs. These systems' user-friendly interfaces, advanced tools, and capabilities considerably improve the trading experience.

Customer Reviews

Mostly smooth transactions (crypto and fiat), though occasional delays are reported. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Trading Experience Stable platform with smooth execution across forex, crypto, and CFD markets. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Crypto Trading Experience Highly rated by crypto traders for wide asset selection and competitive conditions. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Regulation & Trust Some concerns about regulation and occasional withdrawal delays suggest caution is still needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What trading platforms does XBTFX offer in South Africa?

South African traders can choose from the MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms, each with features tailored to particular trading styles.

Can South Africans trade cryptocurrencies with XBTFX?

Yes, South African traders can trade various cryptocurrencies with XBTFX, taking advantage of competitive spreads and cutting-edge trading platforms.

Does XBTFX have the Nasdaq 100?

XBTFX offers Nasdaq to South Africans under the symbol “NDXUSD.”

Is XBTFX Safe or a Scam?

XBTFX is safe. However, XBTFX is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa or other known and trusted regulatory entities.

Is XBTFX regulated?

No, XBTFX is not regulated locally in South Africa or other regions where the broker operates.

How do I open an XBTFX account in South Africa?

To open an XBTFX account in South Africa, go to the XBTFX website, enter your personal information, present identification documents, fund your account with supported cryptocurrencies, and select a trading platform.

How long does it take to withdraw from XBTFX?

Withdrawals are typically same-day when South Africans use crypto wallets. However, bank transfers could take up to 3 days.

Is XBTFX a regulated broker in South Africa?

No, XBTFX is not officially regulated by South African financial authorities.

What deposit methods are available for South African traders on XBTFX?

South African traders can fund their XBTFX accounts with bank transfers and alternative cryptocurrencies.

Does XBTFX have VIX 75?

No, XBTFX does not offer the Volatility 75 index as part of its product portfolio.

How can I contact XBTFX customer support from South Africa?

South African traders can reach XBTFX customer service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, via live chat, email, phone, and social media platforms.