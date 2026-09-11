Overall, Spread Co is an FCA-regulated UK provider specialising in financial spread betting and CFDs. It has operated since 2006 and gives clients access to more than 1,000 markets through proprietary web and mobile platforms, with charting powered by TradingView.

For South African traders, the regulatory picture needs a little more care. Spread Co Limited is authorised by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority under reference number 446677, but that should not be presented as South African FSCA authorisation. South African residents should confirm current account eligibility directly with Spread Co before applying, especially because product access, funding and investor protections can differ by country.

Our 2026 view: Spread Co is most interesting for traders who value FCA oversight, fixed spreads on many core markets, TradingView-powered charting and a straightforward proprietary platform. It is less suitable for traders who specifically want MT4, MT5, local ZAR funding or an FSCA-authorised broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Is Spread Co regulated?

Yes. Spread Co Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom under Financial Services Register number 446677. The company is also registered in England and Wales under company number 05614477.

This is an important strength, but it is worth being precise about what FCA regulation means. FCA authorisation applies to the UK entity and its permitted activities. It does not automatically mean Spread Co is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa.

Regulatory Feature Detail Legal Entity Spread Co Limited UK Regulator Financial Conduct Authority FCA Reference Number 446677 UK Company Number 05614477 Registered Office 22 Bruton Street, London, W1J 6QE Retail Client Protections Apply subject to FCA rules and client classification Professional Classification Available to eligible clients Financial Ombudsman Service Available to eligible UK complaints Financial Services Compensation Scheme Potential protection for eligible claims, subject to FSCS rules FSCA Authorisation Not confirmed

South African traders comparing international brokers should distinguish between an FCA-regulated broker and an FSCA-regulated forex broker. The two regulators supervise different jurisdictions and the protections available to a client can depend on which legal entity holds the account.

Can South African traders open an account with Spread Co?

South African residents should confirm current eligibility with Spread Co before starting an application. Spread Co is a UK-regulated provider and its public information does not give a blanket promise that every South African resident can open every account type.

Before applying, check three things directly with the broker: whether South African residents are currently accepted, whether both CFD and spread-betting products are available to your country of residence, and which legal protections would apply to your account.

Funding deserves attention too. Spread Co currently lists dedicated bank-transfer currencies in GBP, USD, EUR and AED. A South African client funding from a rand-denominated bank account may therefore face foreign-exchange conversion costs or international bank charges. That makes total funding cost more important than simply looking at the trading spread.

Traders who want a local regulatory framework, ZAR-based funding and South Africa-specific support may prefer to compare Spread Co with brokers listed in our guide to the best FSCA-regulated forex brokers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority Not confirmed as FSCA-authorised in South Africa More than 1,000 tradable markets South African resident eligibility should be confirmed before applying Spread betting and CFD account structures Spread betting is jurisdiction-sensitive and its UK tax treatment should not be assumed elsewhere Fixed spreads on many FX, index and commodity markets No MT4 or MT5 core platform offering TradingView-powered charting Traders who rely on MetaTrader EAs may find the platform unsuitable Web, mobile and tablet trading No dedicated ZAR funding account currently listed Retail major-FX margin from 3.33% on selected pairs International withdrawals can attract a £30 broker fee 0% financing advertised on short index positions Overnight financing can still apply to other positions Zero account fees on Spread Betting and CFD accounts Leveraged products can produce rapid losses Demo account available Professional classification removes some retail protections

Overview

Spread Co is a London-based provider of financial spread betting, CFDs and forex trading . The company says it has served traders since 2006, using custom-built technology rather than building its service around MetaTrader.

. The company says it has served traders since 2006, using custom-built technology rather than building its service around MetaTrader. Its range covers more than 1,000 markets across currencies, indices, equities, ETFs and commodities. The attraction is not simply the number of markets. Spread Co combines that range with fixed spreads on many core instruments, web and mobile access, and integrated TradingView charting.

For experienced traders, professional classification may provide lower margin requirements on selected products. Retail clients, however, retain protections that professionals may give up, so higher leverage should never be treated as automatically better.

What markets can you trade with Spread Co?

Major, minor and selected exotic forex pairs

Global stock indices

UK, U.S. and European equities

ETFs and ADRs where available

Commodities

Precious metals

Energy markets

Is Spread Co suitable for forex trading?

Yes, particularly for traders comfortable with Spread Co's proprietary platform. On the spread-betting side, EUR/USD is currently listed from around 0.8 points, while the CFD table lists EUR/USD from around 1.5. Retail margin on several major forex pairs starts at 3.33%, roughly equivalent to 1:30 leverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offering

Spread Co's most distinctive combination is FCA regulation, fixed pricing on many core markets and proprietary trading technology with TradingView-powered charts.

The broker also promotes 0% financing on short index positions. That can reduce one recurring cost for traders who keep qualifying short index positions open overnight, although it does not mean all trading is fee-free. Spreads, equity pricing adjustments, currency conversion and financing on other positions can still affect the final cost.

Feature Spread Co Broker Type Spread Betting and CFD Provider Regulation FCA FCA Number 446677 Operating Since 2006 Markets 1,000+ Spread Betting Yes, subject to eligibility/jurisdiction CFDs Yes Lowest Advertised Spread From 0.6 on selected markets Retail Major-FX Margin From 3.33% on selected major pairs Account Fee £0 Negative Balance Protection Available to qualifying retail clients Professional Accounts Available subject to eligibility Web Platform Yes Mobile Platform Yes TradingView Charting Yes Demo Account Yes

Spread Co Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can be useful, but they should be treated as one part of the due-diligence process rather than as proof that a broker is good or bad. Individual experiences can differ according to the product traded, market volatility, position size, payment route and the speed of identity verification.

When reading Spread Co reviews, focus on repeated patterns around execution, platform stability, customer support, withdrawals and the handling of complaints. Then compare those claims with the broker's current legal documents and official fee schedules.

We do not treat anonymous reviews as stronger evidence than regulator records or the broker's published terms. For this review, the FCA status, company information, trading conditions, payment rules and platform features were checked against primary or official sources.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co Safety and Security

Spread Co's FCA authorisation is the foundation of its safety profile. The broker also publishes information about client-money segregation and says client funds are held in separate NatWest accounts rather than being mixed with its ordinary operating money.

afety Feature Spread Co FCA Regulation Yes FCA Number 446677 Segregated Client Money Yes, according to Spread Co Client Money Bank NatWest Bank Negative Balance Protection Available to qualifying retail clients Retail Margin Close-Out Rule Applies under FCA retail rules Financial Ombudsman Service Eligible complaints may be referred FSCS Potentially available to eligible claimants/claims Identity Verification Required FSCA Regulation Not confirmed

How does Spread Co protect client money?

Spread Co says client money is held in segregated bank accounts with NatWest and kept separate from the company's own funds. The broker also states that segregated client money is not passed to hedging counterparties.

Does Spread Co offer negative balance protection?

Yes, for qualifying retail clients. Spread Co's key information documents explain that retail clients benefit from negative balance protection when market conditions cause losses to exceed available cash. Professional clients can have different protections.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co at a Glance

Feature Detail Broker Spread Co Legal Company Spread Co Limited Company Number 05614477 Operating Since 2006 Head Office London, United Kingdom Regulator Financial Conduct Authority FCA Number 446677 Products Spread Betting and CFDs Markets 1,000+ Main Platform Spread Co proprietary web platform Mobile Trading Yes Charts Powered by TradingView Demo Account Yes Lowest Advertised Spread From 0.6 on selected markets EUR/USD Spread Betting Spread From around 0.8 EUR/USD CFD Spread From around 1.5 Retail Major-FX Margin From 3.33% Retail Index Margin From 5% Account Fee £0 Deposit Methods Credit/debit card and bank transfer Deposit Currencies GBP, EUR, USD, AED Withdrawal Method Bank transfer only International Withdrawal Fee £30 plus possible receiving/intermediary bank charges ZAR Funding Account Not currently listed FSCA Authorisation Not confirmed Open an Account

Open Account

Spread Co Account Types

Spread Co keeps its account structure relatively simple. The two core product accounts are a Spread Betting Account and a CFD Account. Clients are generally treated as retail clients unless they qualify for and request professional classification.

The important point is that account type and client classification are not the same thing. A trader may use a spread-betting or CFD product while still being classified as retail. Professional status changes margin and regulatory protections, not just the platform.

Feature Spread Betting Account CFD Account Product Financial Spread Betting Contracts for Difference Markets 1,000+ Broad Spread Co market range Forex Yes Yes Indices Yes Yes Equities Yes Yes Commodities Yes Yes Pricing Spread-based Spread-based on many markets; equity pricing adjustments apply EUR/USD Example From around 0.8 From around 1.5 Retail Major-FX Margin From 3.33% From 3.33% on selected major pairs Negative Balance Protection For qualifying retail clients For qualifying retail clients Short Index Financing 0% advertised 0% advertised Trading Platform Spread Co Web/Mobile Spread Co Web/Mobile Open an Account

Open Account Open Account

Spread Betting Account

The Spread Betting Account gives eligible clients access to more than 1,000 markets. Spread Co advertises spreads from 0.6 on selected markets and retail margin requirements from 3.33% on major forex pairs and from 5% on indices.

UK spread betting can receive specific tax treatment, but that is not a universal benefit. Tax depends on individual circumstances and jurisdiction. South African residents should not assume the UK tax treatment applies to them.

CFD Account

The CFD Account offers leveraged exposure to currencies, indices, shares and commodities without ownership of the underlying asset. It may be the more familiar structure for international traders who already use CFDs.

Retail Account Classification

Retail clients receive the protections that apply under the FCA retail framework, including leverage restrictions, margin close-out rules and negative balance protection where applicable. For most beginners, keeping retail classification is the more sensible starting point.

Professional Account Classification

Spread Co allows eligible clients to request professional status. Its published eligibility checker asks about three areas: recent trading frequency and size, a financial-instrument portfolio above €500,000, and at least one year of relevant professional experience. Eligibility should be confirmed directly with Spread Co because professional classification changes both margin and client protections.

Professional status may lower margin requirements, but it also means giving up some protections provided to retail clients. Higher leverage is not a free benefit; it increases exposure to loss as well as potential gains.

Spread Co Demo Account

A demo account is available for traders who want to explore the proprietary platform before risking real money. This is especially useful for people moving from MT4 or MT5 because the order ticket, charts and account controls are different.

What account types does Spread Co offer?

Spread Co mainly offers Spread Betting and CFD accounts, with retail classification as the standard regulatory category and professional classification available to qualifying experienced traders.

Which Spread Co account is best for beginners?

Beginners are generally better served by a retail classification and should use the demo account before funding. The right product account depends on country eligibility and the trader's objectives, but new traders should prioritise risk controls and regulatory protections over higher leverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Spread Co Account

Opening a Spread Co account is completed online. The application includes personal details, regulatory questions, financial information and identity checks. Spread Co's live application currently runs through a multi-step process and requires applicants to review key risk and legal documents.

Step 1 – Confirm Country Eligibility

Before entering detailed information, confirm that Spread Co currently accepts residents of your country and that the product you want is available there. This step is particularly important for South African applicants.

Step 2 – Choose Live or Demo

Start with a demo if you want to test the platform first, or continue to the live-account application if you are ready to complete full verification.

Step 3 – Select the Product

Choose the available Spread Betting or CFD account option that fits your circumstances and jurisdiction.

Step 4 – Enter Personal Details

Full legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Email address

Telephone number

Country of residence

Tax information where required

Step 5 – Complete the Financial and Experience Assessment

Expect questions about employment, income, financial resources, investment experience and knowledge of leveraged products. These questions help determine whether the product and requested client classification are appropriate.

Step 6 – Verify Your Identity

Spread Co may verify identity electronically or request documents such as government-issued identification and proof of address. Additional documentation can be required when automated checks are not sufficient.

Step 7 – Wait for Approval

The broker reviews the application and any supporting documents before full live trading access is provided.

Step 8 – Fund the Account

Once approved, clients can fund by eligible credit/debit card or bank transfer. Payments must come from an account or card in the client's own name.

Step 9 – Learn the Platform and Check Costs

Before the first live trade, review the spread, margin requirement, overnight financing, stop level, position size and worst-case loss you are prepared to accept.

Step 10 – Start Trading Carefully

Begin only once the account is approved and funded, and keep position size appropriate for your available capital. Leverage should be treated as a risk multiplier, not as extra money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Spread Co's costs depend on the market, product and position size. The broker advertises fixed spreads on many index, FX and commodity markets, with spreads starting from 0.6 on selected spread-betting markets.

A key detail is that spread-betting and CFD prices are not always identical. For example, the current market-information table lists EUR/USD at around 0.8 for spread betting and around 1.5 for CFDs. Traders should therefore check the correct product table rather than relying on one headline spread.

Trading Cost Current Published Detail Account Fee £0 for Spread Betting and CFD accounts Lowest Advertised Spread From 0.6 on selected markets EUR/USD – Spread Betting Around 0.8 EUR/USD – CFD Around 1.5 AUD/USD – Spread Betting Around 1 GBP/USD – Spread Betting Around 1 USD/JPY – Spread Betting Around 1 UK Equity Pricing Adjustment From around 0.05% per side on specified UK equities FX/Index/Commodity Commission No separate commission beyond the trading spread on these markets Overnight Financing Applies to relevant positions Short Index Financing 0% advertised Currency Conversion Can apply when account and instrument currencies differ

How tight are Spread Co's forex spreads?

Spread Co's spread-betting table currently shows EUR/USD from around 0.8 and several other major pairs from around 1 point. CFD spreads can be wider, including EUR/USD from around 1.5. Larger spread-betting stakes can also move onto a wider spread scale.

Does Spread Co charge commission?

Spread Co says there is no separate commission beyond the fixed trading spread on commodity, FX and index markets. Equity pricing works differently, with an additional percentage-based adjustment incorporated into the quoted price.

Does Spread Co charge an inactivity fee?

Spread Co states that holders of Spread Betting or CFD accounts pay zero account fees, and it also advertises no charge simply for not using the account. Always check the latest fee list before relying on this long term.

Does Spread Co charge overnight financing?

Yes, financing can apply to positions held overnight. Spread Co currently advertises 0% financing on short index positions, while futures financing is incorporated into the quoted contract price.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co Trading Platforms

Spread Co uses its own trading technology rather than MT4 or MT5. Clients can trade through the broker's browser-based platform and mobile app, with TradingView-powered charting integrated into the experience.

Platform Availability Key Features Spread Co Web Platform Yes Browser trading, watchlists, alerts, chart trading, stop/limit orders and position management Spread Co Mobile App Yes iPhone and Android access, order management and live pricing Tablet Access Yes Trading away from a desktop environment TradingView-Powered Charts Yes Interactive charting and technical-analysis tools MetaTrader 4 No core offering Not the broker's primary platform MetaTrader 5 No core offering Not the broker's primary platform Open an Account Open Account Open Account

Spread Co Web Platform

The browser platform lets traders place orders directly from charts, create watchlists, set market alerts, use stop-loss and limit orders, monitor margin and manage multiple open positions without installing MetaTrader.

Spread Co Mobile Platform

The mobile app supports iPhone and Android devices and allows traders to open, monitor and close positions while away from a desktop. It includes live pricing and interactive charting across the broker's market range.

TradingView-Powered Charting

TradingView-powered charts are one of the stronger parts of Spread Co's platform. They give technical traders a familiar charting environment without requiring a separate TradingView broker connection.

Does Spread Co Offer MetaTrader 4?

No. MT4 is not part of Spread Co's core platform offering. Traders who depend on MetaTrader Expert Advisors, custom indicators or MT4-specific workflows may be better served elsewhere.

Does Spread Co Offer MetaTrader 5?

No. Spread Co also does not position MT5 as a core platform. Its proposition is centred on proprietary web/mobile trading and TradingView-powered charting.

Which trading platform does Spread Co use?

Spread Co uses proprietary web and mobile platforms with TradingView-powered charting rather than the standard MT4 or MT5 ecosystem.

Can I trade Spread Co from my phone?

Yes. Spread Co offers a mobile app for iPhone and Android devices, allowing clients to monitor markets and manage positions while away from a desktop.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co Deposits and Withdrawals

Spread Co accepts eligible credit/debit card deposits and bank transfers. The broker currently lists GBP, EUR, USD and AED as supported deposit currencies and does not list a dedicated ZAR client-money account.

Withdrawals work differently from deposits: Spread Co currently processes withdrawals by bank transfer only. The withdrawal must go to a bank account in the client's own name.

Funding / Withdrawal Detail Current Published Information Credit Card Deposit Yes, subject to eligibility Debit Card Deposit Yes Bank Transfer Deposit Yes Third-Party Funding Not accepted Cash / Cheque Not accepted Deposit Currencies GBP, EUR, USD, AED Deposit Fee from Spread Co No card-deposit fee; bank/card provider charges may still apply Withdrawal Method Bank transfer only Standard UK Next-Day Withdrawal Free Same-Day UK Withdrawal £10 International Bank Withdrawal £30 plus possible bank/intermediary charges SEPA Transfer Free from Spread Co; receiving/intermediary charges may apply International Withdrawal Time Typically 1–3 working days after processing ZAR Dedicated Funding Currency Not currently listed

How can I deposit money into Spread Co?

Clients can deposit using an eligible credit/debit card through the trading platform or by bank transfer into one of Spread Co's segregated client-money trust accounts. Funding must come from an account in the client's own name.

Can South Africans fund Spread Co in ZAR?

Spread Co currently lists Sterling, euros, U.S. dollars and UAE dirhams as funding currencies rather than ZAR. A South African client may therefore need currency conversion, which can add bank or FX costs before trading even begins.

How do Spread Co withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are requested from the Payments section of the platform and are sent by bank transfer. Spread Co says requests can take up to 24 hours to process. International transfers are typically received within 1–3 working days and carry a £30 broker fee, with possible additional charges from receiving or intermediary banks.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co Leverage and Margin

Leverage varies by instrument and client classification. For retail clients, selected major forex pairs carry margin requirements from 3.33%, broadly equivalent to maximum leverage of around 1:30. Many other FX pairs and major indices use 5% retail margin, or roughly 1:20 leverage.

Product / Client Indicative Published Margin Selected Major FX – Retail From 3.33% Other FX – Retail Often 5% Major Indices – Retail From 5% Selected Major FX – Professional From 0.50% on qualifying pairs Professional Leverage Higher, subject to classification and instrument

Does Spread Co offer 1:30 leverage?

Yes, in practical terms. A 3.33% margin requirement is roughly equivalent to 1:30 leverage. The exact margin depends on the pair and account classification, so traders should check the current market-information table before opening a position.

How does professional leverage work?

Professional clients can qualify for lower margin requirements on selected instruments, but they also give up some retail protections. A lower margin requirement can make positions easier to open, yet it also means the same capital can control a much larger exposure.

Spread Co Forex Trading

Forex is a core part of Spread Co's offering, with major, minor and selected exotic pairs available through both spread betting and CFDs. The broker publishes fixed spread schedules for many currency pairs, though pricing differs between the two product types.

EUR/USD

GBP/USD

USD/JPY

EUR/GBP

AUD/USD

USD/CAD

USD/CHF

GBP/ZAR

USD/ZAR

The availability of GBP/ZAR and USD/ZAR is useful for South African traders following rand volatility. However, trading a ZAR pair is not the same as holding a ZAR-denominated account, and funding or account-currency conversion charges can still apply.

Spread Co Equity Trading

Spread Co provides derivative exposure to UK, U.S. and selected European equities. Clients trade the price movement rather than taking ordinary ownership of the underlying shares.

Equity pricing differs from the broker's core FX and index spread model. Spread Co publishes percentage-based additions to the underlying market spread, including around 0.05% per side for specified UK100 equities and 0.075% for specified UK250 equities under current conditions.

Spread Co Index Trading

Indices are one of Spread Co's strongest product areas. The broker offers major UK, U.S., European and Asian indices, with fixed spreads on many markets and retail margin commonly starting from 5%.

Spread Co also advertises 0% financing on short index positions. Traders should still check the exact contract, quoting hours and spread because pricing can differ inside and outside the main cash-market session.

Spread Co Research and Trading Tools

Spread Co's standout analytical feature is its TradingView-powered charting. Traders can combine live pricing with interactive charts, market alerts, watchlists and order controls inside the broker's own platform.

The broker also publishes market updates and an economic calendar. This is enough for traders who prefer an integrated, relatively uncluttered workflow, although users who want institutional research feeds, third-party plugins or the MetaTrader ecosystem may find the toolset more limited.

Spread Co Education

Spread Co provides educational guides, FAQs and a glossary covering spread betting, CFDs, forex, margin, funding and platform use. The material is practical rather than course-heavy and is designed to help clients understand how the broker's products work.

The demo account is the more useful learning tool for many beginners because it allows users to practise order placement, explore TradingView-powered charts and understand margin requirements before real money is at risk.

Is Spread Co Good for Beginners?

Spread Co can work for beginners who are prepared to learn leveraged trading properly, but it is not a low-risk beginner product. The demo account, proprietary web platform and straightforward account structure reduce some of the complexity around software.

The harder part is the product itself. CFDs and spread betting use leverage, so losses can escalate quickly. New traders should remain on retail classification, start with the demo, use modest position sizes and understand margin close-out and financing before moving to a live account.

Is Spread Co Good for Experienced Traders?

Experienced traders may find more value in Spread Co's fixed spreads, broad market range, TradingView-powered charts and professional-client option. The 0% financing policy on short index positions can also be relevant for specific trading styles.

The main limitation for advanced users is platform ecosystem rather than market access. Traders who rely heavily on MT4/MT5 Expert Advisors, specialist third-party plugins or VPS-based MetaTrader automation may prefer another broker.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Spread Co vs Other Brokers

Spread Co competes differently from a typical MetaTrader-focused forex broker. Its strength is a regulated proprietary environment with fixed spreads on many markets and TradingView charting. Its weakness is that traders who want MT4/MT5, local ZAR funding or confirmed FSCA authorisation may need to look elsewhere.

Feature Spread Co Typical Multi-Platform Forex Broker FCA Regulation Yes Varies FSCA Regulation Not confirmed Varies Spread Betting Yes, subject to eligibility Often no CFDs Yes Usually Forex Yes Yes Equities Yes Usually MetaTrader 4 No core offering Often available MetaTrader 5 No core offering Often available Proprietary Web Platform Yes Varies TradingView-Powered Charts Yes Varies Professional Classification Yes Often available in regulated jurisdictions Negative Balance Protection Qualifying retail clients Depends on jurisdiction Short Index Financing 0% advertised Varies Dedicated ZAR Funding Account Not listed Available from some South Africa-focused brokers

For a wider comparison, see our forex brokers compared guide.

Who should consider Spread Co?

Traders who value FCA regulation and a UK-regulated legal entity

Users who prefer proprietary web/mobile trading over MetaTrader

Technical traders who want TradingView-powered charts

Active index traders interested in the broker's 0% short-index financing policy

Experienced traders who may qualify for professional classification

Who may prefer another broker?

South African traders who specifically require FSCA authorisation

Users who want a ZAR-denominated funding account

Traders who rely on MT4, MT5 or MetaTrader Expert Advisors

Investors who want direct ownership of shares rather than derivatives

Clients who want fee-free international withdrawals

Spread Co Customer Support

Spread Co provides separate contact routes for client services, sales/relationship management and trading queries. Client Services is currently available Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm UK time, while the dealing team operates from Sunday 10:00pm to Friday 10:00pm UK time.

Support Channel Current Detail Client Services Phone +44 (0) 1923 832 682 Client Services Email cs@spreadco.com Client Services Hours Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm UK time Sales / Relationship Team +44 (0) 1923 832 659 Trading / Dealing Team +44 (0) 1923 832 609 Trading Team Hours Sunday 10:00pm–Friday 10:00pm UK time Dedicated Relationship Manager Available to live-account clients according to Spread Co

For South African clients, the time-zone difference is relatively manageable for daytime support, but support remains UK-based rather than locally South African.

How We Reviewed Spread Co

This Spread Co review was checked on 11 September 2026. We compared the broker's public claims with primary sources including the FCA register information, Companies House, Spread Co's official market-information pages, fee information, deposit and withdrawal FAQs, client-security disclosures and platform pages.

We assessed regulation, client-money protections, trading costs, account structure, leverage, platforms, funding, withdrawals, South African relevance, support and product limitations. We do not claim to have placed trades, funded an account or tested withdrawals unless that process has actually been completed.

Conclusion

Spread Co is an established UK spread-betting and CFD provider with a credible regulatory foundation through the Financial Conduct Authority. The FCA reference number is 446677, and the company says client money is held separately from its own funds in segregated NatWest accounts.

From a trading perspective, the broker is strongest where its offering is most distinctive: proprietary web and mobile platforms, TradingView-powered charts, fixed spreads on many core markets and more than 1,000 instruments. Spread betting prices can be competitive, including EUR/USD from around 0.8 and selected index spreads from 0.6, while retail margin on selected major FX pairs starts at 3.33%.

There are clear trade-offs. Spread Co does not centre its service on MT4 or MT5, there is no dedicated ZAR funding account currently listed, and international bank withdrawals carry a £30 broker fee. South African traders should also verify residency eligibility and should not confuse FCA authorisation with FSCA authorisation.

Bottom line: Spread Co is a credible option for traders who want an FCA-regulated proprietary platform and are comfortable with leveraged derivatives. South African users who place local regulation, ZAR funding or MetaTrader at the top of their list should compare alternatives before opening an account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Spread betting and CFDs are leveraged products and carry a high risk of financial loss. Spread Co's live website currently states that 63.3% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading spread bets and CFDs with this provider. This figure can change, so always read the broker's latest risk warning.

Leverage magnifies both gains and losses. Margin rules, spreads, financing and product availability can also change according to the instrument, account type, client classification and jurisdiction.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and local law. South African traders should not assume that the UK tax treatment of spread betting applies in South Africa.

This review is informational and does not constitute personal investment, tax or legal advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Spread Co?

Spread Co is a UK financial trading provider that has operated since 2006. It offers financial spread betting and CFDs across more than 1,000 markets, including forex, indices, equities and commodities, through proprietary web and mobile platforms with TradingView-powered charting.

Is Spread Co regulated?

Yes. Spread Co Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority under reference number 446677. The company is also registered in England and Wales under company number 05614477.

Is Spread Co FSCA-regulated?

Spread Co is FCA-regulated in the United Kingdom, but this review could not confirm a South African FSCA authorisation for Spread Co Limited. South African traders should therefore distinguish its UK regulatory status from brokers that hold a local FSCA licence.

Can South Africans open a Spread Co account?

South African residents should confirm current eligibility directly with Spread Co before applying. The broker is UK-regulated and product availability can depend on residence, account type and regulatory permissions. Do not assume that every product offered to UK clients is automatically available in South Africa.

What account types does Spread Co offer?

Spread Co mainly offers Spread Betting and CFD accounts. Clients are normally treated as retail unless they qualify for professional classification. Retail status carries stronger regulatory protections, while professional clients may receive lower margin requirements but give up some retail safeguards.

Does Spread Co offer a demo account?

Yes. Spread Co provides a demo account that lets prospective clients explore its proprietary trading platform, charts and order controls without immediately risking real money. It is particularly useful for traders who are used to MetaTrader and want to test a different interface first.

What is the minimum deposit at Spread Co?

Spread Co does not publish a fixed minimum account-maintenance balance in its spread-betting FAQ. Its deposit FAQ says clients do not need to deposit immediately to activate an account and suggests around £100 as a first funding amount so there is enough capital to place and maintain a trade.

What are Spread Co's minimum spreads?

Spread Co advertises spreads from 0.6 on selected markets. Product matters: its current forex table lists EUR/USD from around 0.8 for spread betting and around 1.5 for CFDs. Spreads can also differ by instrument, session and position size.

What leverage does Spread Co offer?

Retail margin on selected major forex pairs starts at 3.33%, which is roughly equivalent to 1:30 leverage. Many other FX pairs and indices use 5% retail margin. Professional clients may qualify for lower margin rates and higher effective leverage.

Does Spread Co offer MetaTrader 4?

No. MT4 is not part of Spread Co's core platform offering. The broker uses proprietary web and mobile technology instead, so traders who depend on MT4 Expert Advisors or custom MetaTrader indicators may need another provider.

Does Spread Co offer MetaTrader 5?

No. MT5 is also not listed as a core Spread Co platform. The broker's technology proposition centres on its own web/mobile platforms and TradingView-powered charting.

Does Spread Co use TradingView?

Yes. Spread Co states that its charts are powered by TradingView. This gives clients access to interactive technical charting while still placing and managing trades through Spread Co's proprietary trading environment.

What markets can I trade with Spread Co?

Spread Co offers more than 1,000 markets across forex, global indices, equities, ETFs and commodities. The exact selection and contract conditions vary between spread betting and CFD accounts.

Can I trade ZAR forex pairs with Spread Co?

Yes. Spread Co's published forex tables include GBP/ZAR and USD/ZAR. That does not mean the account itself is ZAR-denominated, however, so South African traders should still check account-currency and conversion costs.

Can I fund Spread Co in South African rand?

Spread Co currently lists GBP, EUR, USD and AED as its deposit currencies rather than ZAR. A South African client may therefore need to convert rand before funding or may incur conversion costs through a bank or payment provider.