Overall, XS.com is a low-risk, well-regulated Forex Broker with very competitive trading fees. XS.com offers access to the easy-to-use MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms paired with excellent customer support. XS.com has a trust score of 91 out of 99.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the ASIC, CySEC, LFSA, and FSCA. ?️ 1076 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Many “preferred” account types (Standard, Cent, Micro) have no minimum deposit; professional/VIP accounts require higher deposits (e.g. ~$100,000 for VIP). 🎁Sign-Up Bonus No clear information found about a sign-up bonus. 💸Fees Some accounts have no commission; others charge (pro / raw spreads accounts) commissions (e.g. ~$6 per lot). 📉Spreads & Commissions Some accounts have no commission; others charge (pro / raw spreads accounts) commissions (e.g. ~$6 per lot). 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank transfers (from ≈ $300), Visa/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller with processing times ranging from instant to a few days. 🖥️Platforms MT4 & MT5 are supported for multiple account types. 🛡️Regulation Multiple jurisdictions: ASIC, CySEC, FSA (Seychelles), LFSA, FSCA etc. 🔐Trust Score TrustPilot shows ~ 4.4/5 from over 600 reviews. Also "trust score" 91/99 in some reviews. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal times depend on method: e-wallets/cards are often instant, bank transfers take 1-7 working days. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XS.com Spider Chart

🔎Trading Feature 🔖Rating (1–10) 🛡️Regulation ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 💻Trading Platforms ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 💱Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼Account Types ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 💳Deposit & Withdrawal ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 📞Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 📚Education & Tools ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ 👨🏼‍💼 Mobile Trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons South Africans can choose from several account types, each tailored to different traders XS.com is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa XS.com’s demo account is unlimited XS.com does not offer a ZAR-denominated account There is an Islamic Account conversion available across all account types Traders cannot register a demo account on all trading accounts; only Standard, Elite, VIP, and Pro There is a low 0 ZAR minimum deposit requirement on the Cent, Standard, and Micro Accounts South Africans cannot deposit or withdraw in ZAR

Overview

XS.com is a global multi-asset broker offering access to a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Established in 2010, the company has grown into a trusted provider in the financial services industry. XS.com is regulated by multiple reputable authorities, ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment for its clients.

The platform supports advanced trading technologies, providing users with real-time market data, customizable charts, and technical indicators.

With a focus on client satisfaction, XS.com offers multilingual customer support and a variety of account types to cater to different trading needs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

XS.com offers a comprehensive suite of trading instruments, including Forex, metals, shares, energy, futures, crypto, indices, and commodities.

Traders benefit from advanced platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, dynamic leverage up to 1:2000, and various account types tailored to different trading styles.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types XS offers multiple account tiers: Preferred accounts (Standard, Cent, Micro), Professional accounts (Pro, Elite, VIP), Partner / Special accounts (Classic, Extra, Plus), and Copy Trading account types (Copy Standard, Copy Pro) ⚖️ Leverage Dynamic leverage is available on many instruments and account types. Maximum leverage can go up to 1:2000 for certain classes (e.g., majors & gold). Fixed leverage applies on some classes (e.g., on Cent & Micro accounts, and for futures, commodities, shares & cryptos except some major cryptos). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads depend on account type: Preferred accounts (Standard, Cent, Micro) have average EUR/USD spreads around 1.1 pips with no commission. Pro / Elite / VIP accounts offer tighter spreads (as low as 0.1-0.7 pips) but may include commissions per side on some. 🌐 Instruments Offered Wide variety: currencies (majors, minors, exotics), precious metals, energies, indices, futures, shares, cryptocurrencies. Some account types may limit certain instruments. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MT4 and MT5 are supported across most account types. Also web platform and mobile trading. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available: many account types have a swap-free option. For example, the Pro account offers a “Swap Free Option”. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting No clear evidence found that XS.com offers free VPS hosting as a standard feature. Not listed among their main features or benefits. 👥 Copy Trading Yes—XS.com has introduced copy-trading via partnership with Brokeree, with Copy Standard & Copy Pro account types. 🛡️ Client Fund Security They maintain segregated client funds in authorized banks, apply KYC/AML procedures, offer negative balance protection, and comply with regulatory requirements in jurisdictions where they are licensed. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Operates under multiple global regulators: Seychelles (FSA), Australia (ASIC), Cyprus (CySEC), Malaysia Labuan (LFSA), South Africa (FSCA). New license also in Mauritius.

XS.com Customer Reviews

XS.com has garnered positive feedback from its global user base, with many traders praising its user-friendly platform, fast execution speeds, and competitive spreads.

The broker offers a diverse range of over 400 financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, catering to both beginner and professional traders.

Clients appreciate the availability of multiple account types, such as Standard, Raw Spread, Pro, and Elite, each tailored to different trading styles and preferences.

Additionally, XS.com's commitment to regulatory compliance and transparent services has earned it a reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in the trading community.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating About 4.5 / 5 across several review platforms. For example, Trustpilot shows ~4.4–4.5 out of 5 based on ~630 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction Many users praise the ease of deposits, variety of account types, tight spreads, responsive support, and regulatory credentials. Some complaints around clarity on fees/spread transparency. 📞Customer Service Generally rated positively: users mention live chat, email support are helpful and fairly quick. But there are also specific negative reports regarding delays or difficulties withdrawing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users report positive trading experience: stable platform, fair pricing, and responsive support. Some note room for improvement in tools or spread tightness. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Only one review visible recently; limited data makes reliability low. Some concerns mentioned about clarity/regulation. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Out of ~450 reviews, overall satisfaction is high. Many users praise fast deposits/withdrawals and good customer experience. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback pattern: some users appreciative of platform usability; others list complaints about withdrawal delays. Not enough verified aggregate score found. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Strong positive feedback: 4.4-4.5/5 based on 600-650+ reviews. Users highlight ease of funding, platform stability; occasional complaints about customer responses. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

XS.com Safety and Security

XS.com places a strong emphasis on client safety and security by implementing multiple layers of protection.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, ensuring they remain separate from company assets, while civil liability insurance provides additional coverage against potential risks.

Advanced encryption protocols, two-step verification, and secure transaction measures safeguard both personal data and financial information.

The broker operates under strict regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, and a thorough account verification process ensures that only authorized individuals can access accounts.

How does XS.com protect client funds?

XS.com prioritizes the safety of client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s operational funds. This ensures that client deposits are protected and cannot be used for business purposes, providing a secure trading environment.

What security measures are in place for trading accounts?

XS.com employs advanced encryption, two-factor authentication, and strict compliance procedures to protect trading accounts. These measures safeguard personal and financial information, prevent unauthorized access, and maintain the integrity of client transactions at all times.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing XS.com is regulated by multiple authorities including ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles), LFSA (Malaysia), FSC (Mauritius), and FSCA (South Africa). 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from company operational funds, held with reputable financial institutions to protect traders’ capital in case of insolvency 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance XS.com has a Civil Liability Insurance Program underwritten by Lloyd’s of London. This provides clients protection from certain risks (fraud, negligence, etc.) up to USD 5,000,000. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No publicly verified data was found about credit ratings or capital strength metrics such as equity, liabilities, or audited financials that produce a formal rating. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) While there is no specific mention of crypto-account specific security (e.g. cold wallets, multi-sig), XS.com enforces strong general account security: data encryption, two-step verification, password requirements. 📈 Negative Balance Protection XS.com offers negative balance protection, meaning retail client accounts are not expected to go into debt beyond their deposited funds during extreme market events. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits The broker publishes regulatory compliance info, implements KYC/AML rules, uses external audits, has clear safety/security pages, and discloses insurance programs.

XS.com at a glance

🔎 Broker 📌 Headquartered Australia 🌎 Global Offices Australia, Seychelles, Cyprus 📍 Local Market Regulators in South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) ➡️ Foreign Direct Investment in South Africa 10309.28 billion ZAR 📈 Foreign Exchange Reserves in South Africa 46.3 billion ZAR 📉 Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA 📊 Regional Restrictions United States, Iran, North Korea ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes ⏰ Non-expiring Demo Yes ⏱️ Demo Duration Unlimited 6️⃣ Retail Investor Accounts 6 💹 PAMM Accounts MAM 🤝 Affiliate Program Yes, several 🖥️ Order Execution Instant, Market 🫰🏻 One-Click Trading Yes 🚩 Scalping Yes 🧱 Hedging Yes 📖 Expert Advisors Yes 📰 News Trading Yes 📈 Trading API Yes 📉 Starting spread 0.1 pips 📊 Minimum Commission per Trade From $6 per lot traded 💱 Decimal Pricing 5th Decimal after the comma 🅰️ Margin Call 60% - 40% 🅱️ Stop-Out 20% - 10% 📈 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 📉 Maximum Trade Size 100 open orders 🪙 Crypto trading offered Yes ▶️ Maximum Leverage 1:1000 ⏩ Leverage Restrictions for South Africa Yes, depending on the account type 💴 Minimum Deposit (ZAR) 0 ZAR ($0) 💵 Deposit Currencies EUR, USD, GBP 💶 Account Base Currency USD 👥 Active South Africa Trader Stats 200,000+ 🔃 South Africa Daily Forex Turnover 13.1 billion USD ⌚ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant ⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 10 working days 🔖 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes 🏷️ Customer Support Languages Multilingual ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 😎 Most Successful Trader in South Africa Ref Wayne (500 million USD+) ❤️ Is XS.com a safe broker for South African Traders Yes 7️⃣ Rating for XS.com South Africa 7/10 💯 Trust score for XS.com South Africa 91% 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XS.com Account Types

XS.com offers a diverse range of account types tailored to meet the needs of various traders.

Whether you're a beginner seeking a straightforward entry into the markets or an experienced professional aiming for advanced trading conditions, XS.com has options to suit your preferences.

Cent Account

The Cent Account is ideal for beginners who want to start trading with minimal risk.

It allows trading in micro-lots, providing an opportunity to practice strategies in real market conditions without committing large amounts of capital.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is suitable for both new and experienced traders.

It offers access to multiple asset classes with competitive spreads, no commissions, and flexible trading conditions, making it a balanced option for everyday trading needs.

Micro Account

The Micro Account allows trading with slightly larger lot sizes than the Cent Account while still keeping risk low.

It is designed for traders who want to test strategies or trade cautiously in real market conditions.

Pro Account

The Pro Account is built for experienced traders seeking tighter spreads and cost-efficient trading.

It provides low spreads with no commissions, suitable for those executing higher volumes or seeking precise market entry and exit points.

Elite Account

The Elite Account offers raw spreads with a commission per trade, targeting professional traders who require tight spreads for high-frequency or advanced trading strategies.

It provides enhanced trading conditions for serious market participants.

VIP Account

The VIP Account is designed for high-net-worth traders.

It features the tightest spreads, premium execution, and access to a broad range of instruments, catering to those who trade large volumes and expect elite trading conditions.

Classic Account (Partner Account)

The Classic Account is tailored for partners or affiliates who want competitive spreads without commissions.

It provides a solid entry point for introducing clients to trading while offering a standard set of trading conditions.

Extra Account (Partner Account)

The Extra Account is aimed at partners seeking slightly higher rebates with competitive spreads.

It allows flexibility in managing client relationships and is ideal for affiliates looking to balance trading costs and benefits.

Plus Account (Partner Account)

The Plus Account offers partners the tightest spreads with a commission structure.

It is designed for affiliates who manage significant client volumes and want to maximize trading efficiency and profitability.

What account types does XS.com offer?

XS.com provides a variety of account types designed to suit different trading needs, including Standard, Raw Spread, Pro, and Institutional accounts. Each account offers specific features such as spreads, commissions, and leverage, allowing traders to choose what best matches their strategies.

How do I choose the right XS.com account type?

The right account type depends on your trading style and goals. Beginners may prefer Standard accounts with lower entry requirements, while experienced traders often choose Raw Spread or Pro accounts for tighter spreads and advanced trading conditions.

How to Open an XS.com Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1

Register on the XS.com website by providing your personal details and creating a secure password.

Step 2

Verify your email and complete your profile by submitting the required KYC documents, including a government ID and proof of address.

Step 3

Once your account is approved, deposit funds and start trading across available markets.

XS.com Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

XS.com offers a range of account types with competitive fees, spreads, and commissions to suit different trading needs.

Standard and micro accounts feature spreads starting from 1.1 pips with no commissions, making them ideal for cost-conscious traders.

Pro accounts provide tighter spreads from 0.7 pips, also commission-free, balancing affordability with precision.

Elite and VIP accounts are designed for professional traders, offering ultra-low spreads from 0.1 pips, with commissions ranging from $3 to $10 per side per lot depending on the account.

XS.com also provides swap-free accounts that avoid overnight interest fees without increasing spreads, ensuring transparent trading conditions.

What fees does XS.com charge for trading?

XS.com maintains a transparent fee structure designed to suit different account types and trading styles. Standard accounts typically include costs within the spread, while Raw Spread or Pro accounts may have tighter spreads with added commission charges per trade.

What spreads and commissions can traders expect at XS.com?

XS.com offers competitive spreads starting from zero pips on Raw Spread accounts, while Standard accounts provide commission-free trading with slightly wider spreads. The broker’s commission rates and spread levels vary depending on the account type and selected trading instrument.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Standard accounts: no commissions, spreads include broker markup. Elite / VIP / Pro / Raw accounts: tight spreads + fixed commission per side. 💰 Required Min Deposit Some accounts (Cent, Micro, Standard, Classic, Extra) require no minimum deposit; other account types (Pro, Elite) require about US$ 500. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee XS.com does not charge fees for withdrawals; however third-party/bank charges may apply. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees from XS.com (but payment processors / banks may charge separately). 📝 Average Spread EUR/USD spread ≈ 1.1 pips on Standard / Preferred non-commission accounts; ~0.7 pips on Pro; ~0.1 pips on Elite / Raw/ECN-type accounts (with commission) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XS.com Trading platforms

XS.com offers traders access to leading platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both renowned for their reliability and advanced features.

These platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices, ensuring seamless trading across various devices.

MT4 is favored for its user-friendly interface and robust charting tools, while MT5 provides enhanced functionalities, including additional timeframes and order types.

Both platforms support automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), catering to traders seeking efficiency and precision in their trading strategies.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a renowned trading platform trusted by millions of traders worldwide.

It offers a user-friendly interface, advanced technical analysis tools, and customizable features that cater to both beginner and experienced traders.

Benefit from its robust functionality and unleash your trading potential with MT4 combined with the best trading experience with XS.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is a cutting-edge trading platform that offers enhanced features and functionality.

Built on the success of MT4, MT5 provides advanced charting, multiple order types, and improved execution capabilities.

Discover the next level of trading innovation with MT5 combined with the best trading experience with XS

What trading platforms does XS.com provide?

XS.com offers traders access to industry-leading platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). These platforms are equipped with advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading features, and user-friendly interfaces suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

Can I trade on mobile devices with the XS.com platforms?

Yes, XS.com supports mobile trading through the MT4 and MT5 applications available on smartphones and tablets. This allows traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts seamlessly while on the go, ensuring flexibility and convenience

XS.com Deposit and Withdrawal

XS.com provides a secure and efficient deposit and withdrawal system to ensure a smooth trading experience.

Traders can fund their accounts using bank transfers, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, with most deposits processed instantly.

Withdrawals are handled through the same methods, typically completing within 24 hours for e-wallets and cards, while bank transfers may take 1–7 working days.

Minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts vary by method, and all transactions are free of charge.

How can I deposit funds into my XS.com account?

XS.com provides a variety of secure deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Deposits are processed quickly, with most transactions credited instantly or within a few hours, ensuring traders can access funds without delay.

How are withdrawals processed at XS.com?

Withdrawals at XS.com are straightforward and reliable. Clients can request withdrawals through the secure client portal using the same method as their deposit. The broker aims to process withdrawal requests promptly, prioritizing fund safety and smooth transactions for traders worldwide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

XS.com Leverage

XS.com offers flexible leverage options that allow traders to maximize their market exposure with smaller capital requirements.

Leverage levels vary depending on the account type, instrument, and regulatory jurisdiction, giving clients the ability to tailor risk and trading strategies effectively.

XS.com vs FP Markets vs Exness - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA CySEC, FSCA, ASIC, FSC, FSA FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 📉 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader IRESS FP Markets App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness App Exness Terminal 📊 Withdrawal Fee None Yes None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💴 Min Deposit 0 ZAR 1,200 ZAR 190 ZAR 💹 Leverage 1:1000 1:500 Unlimited ▶️ Spread From 0.1 pips 0.0 pips Variable, from 0.0 pips 💵 Commissions $6 per lot traded From US$3 From $0.1 per side, per lot 💶 Order Execution Market, Instant Market Market 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus None None None 🪙 Cent Accounts Yes No Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

XS.com Research provides traders with in-depth market insights, daily analysis, and expert commentary to support informed decision-making.

Covering global financial markets, the research team offers updates on forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, helping clients stay ahead with reliable strategies and timely information.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

XS.com has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards within the financial industry, showcasing its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction.

These awards highlight the broker’s strong reputation, reliable trading services, and dedication to providing traders worldwide with top-quality market access and support.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and expertise in guiding clients. With a strong focus on personalized support, he ensures traders feel confident and well-informed while navigating the financial markets and broker services. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients often highlight the exceptional assistance provided by Aristos Panteli. His timely responses, clear communication, and genuine care for client needs make the trading experience smooth and reliable, creating trust and long-term relationships with those he supports. ⭐ I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different account managers in the past, but the service from Aristos Panteli stands out. His knowledge, patience, and dedication make a noticeable difference, providing guidance that truly supports traders at every stage of their journey.

Conclusion In our experience, XS.com offers a varied yet intriguing offer to South African traders. The platform's strength comes in its several account types, which cater to various trading experiences and methods, and the sturdy MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms, well-known for their comprehensive features and user-friendly interfaces. Furthermore, international regulatory compliance and a strong emphasis on security measures, such as segregated accounts, are impressive, providing traders with trust and safety in their assets. However, our findings show some significant drawbacks. South African traders can face convenience and currency conversion issues due to the lack of ZAR accounts and local CFDs and the absence of local payment options such as OZOW and EFT.

Disclaimer

The information provided by XS.com is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be regarded as financial advice. Trading leveraged products such as forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Clients should carefully consider their financial situation, trading objectives, and risk tolerance before engaging in any trading activities. XS.com does not guarantee profits and cannot be held responsible for any losses incurred as a result of trading decisions. It is strongly recommended that traders seek independent advice if necessary.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is XS.com?

XS.com is a global multi-asset broker that provides access to financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. The company focuses on delivering reliable trading conditions, advanced platforms, and strong regulatory compliance to support traders worldwide.

Is XS.com a regulated broker?

Yes, XS.com is a regulated broker under multiple jurisdictions. It complies with international financial standards to ensure client safety. Regulation provides traders with confidence, as it guarantees transparency, accountability, and secure handling of client funds in segregated accounts.

What trading platforms does XS.com offer?

XS.com provides access to popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). These platforms are well-known for their powerful charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and user-friendly design, suitable for both beginner and professional traders.

What account types are available at XS.com?

XS.com offers different account types to suit various trading styles, including Standard, Raw Spread, Pro, and Institutional accounts. Each account type has specific features such as spreads, commission structures, and leverage, allowing traders to choose according to their goals.

What is the minimum deposit at XS.com?

The minimum deposit at XS.com depends on the chosen account type. Standard accounts usually require a lower entry point, while professional or institutional accounts may require higher initial deposits to access premium trading conditions and exclusive services.

Does XS.com offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, XS.com provides Islamic accounts, also known as swap-free accounts, for traders who follow Shariah law. These accounts remove overnight interest charges, allowing clients to trade in compliance with their religious principles while still accessing competitive trading conditions.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds with XS.com?

XS.com supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Withdrawals are processed efficiently, with most transactions completed within a reasonable timeframe. The broker also ensures secure fund transfers with encryption and verification procedures.

What trading instruments are available on XS.com?

XS.com gives traders access to a wide range of markets, including forex currency pairs, global stock indices, commodities like gold and oil, equities, and digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. This variety helps traders diversify strategies and manage risks effectively.

Does XS.com provide educational resources?

Yes, XS.com offers educational resources like webinars, tutorials, market analysis, and trading guides. These resources are designed to support beginners in learning market fundamentals while also helping experienced traders sharpen their strategies and stay updated with industry trends.

How does XS.com ensure client fund security?

XS.com prioritizes fund safety by holding client money in segregated accounts separate from company funds. The broker uses advanced encryption, follows strict regulatory compliance, and applies risk management practices to safeguard investments while providing transparent financial operations to traders.