Overall, Fxview can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated broker that offers fast execution with a client-first approach. Fxview is licensed and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission and the FSCA. Fxview has a trust score of 84 out of 99.

Is FXView regulated and should I trust them?

FXView – verify their regulation independently. That's the first thing. Check their licensing on official registers. Don't just take their word for it. Do your homework. If regulation checks out, decent. If not, think twice. Too many brokers claim stuff they don't actually have.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads at FXView?

Depends on their current offer but usually low minimums. Spreads are competitive on paper. Real question though – check their actual conditions. Test demo first. See if execution matches what they promise. Don't open live account until you're sure they deliver. Paper promises don't matter if real trading's different.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $50 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Available for eligible users (terms apply) 💸Fees Low trading fees; zero commission on some accounts 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips (on RAW ECN account); low commissions 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods: Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, E-wallets, Crypto 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), ActTrader 🛡️Regulation Regulated by CySEC, FSCA, FSA, and SEBI 🔐Trust Score High — Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and offers transparent conditions ⏱️Payout Schedule Fast withdrawals — typically processed within 1 business day 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fxview Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit ($5) Limited educational resources Tight spreads from 0.0 pips No proprietary platform Regulated in multiple jurisdictions Bonuses not available in all regions Supports MT4, MT5, and ActTrader Fewer account types than some brokers Fast deposits & withdrawals No crypto trading on some accounts

Overview

Fxview is a leading provider in the Forex Industry and creates some of the lowest spreads and commission levels when compared to similar brokers. Fxview is regulated by CySEC and FSCA with multiple registrations all over the world. Fxview is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with license number 367/18, and Fxview Global is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority of South Africa with license number 50410.

What's Fxview actually about, and what can you trade there?

Fxview – forex, metals, indices, crypto. Standard range. Nothing fancy. You get what most people need. Not exotic but adequate. No stocks or energies or anything weird. Just straightforward stuff if you want basics covered. They're fine. Nothing jumps out, but nothing's broken either.

How is Fxview different from other brokers?

Honestly? Not much. They're regulated, spreads are okay, and support works. But that's like every other broker basically. Fxview's solid but boring. No special features. No magic happening. Just reliable if you want something straightforward and don't care about flashy stuff. That's it, really.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $50 📌 Regulation CySEC, FSCA 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Yes 5️⃣ MetaTrader5 Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes (Global Traders) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Featured Offered

Experience next‑level trading with Fxview’s “Featured Offers.”

Dive into ultra‑tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips across Raw ECN, Premium ECN, zero‑commission, and Islamic accounts.

Enjoy leveraged access up to 1000×, award‑winning MT5, ActTrader, ZuluTrade, free VPS, social trading via ZuluTrade, and a 100 % deposit bonus supported by secure, multi‑regulated infrastructure from CySEC and South Africa’s FSCA

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types RAW ECN, Islamic (Swap-Free), Demo ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region and instrument) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips; $2/lot commission on RAW ECN 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptos 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), ActTrader ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for eligible clients with minimum volume 👥 Copy Trading Integrated via third-party platforms like ZuluTrade 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts, top-tier banks 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by CySEC, FSCA, FSA, and SEBI

Fxview Customer Reviews

Fxview has received generally positive feedback from its users, with many praising the platform's low spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support.

Traders appreciate the user-friendly interface and the variety of trading platforms offered, including MetaTrader 4 and eActTrader.

Overall, Fxview is seen as a trustworthy broker that caters well to both beginner and experienced traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5 — Highly rated for low fees and platform reliability 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users praise fast execution, transparent pricing, and user-friendly setup 📞Customer Service ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 — Responsive support via live chat, email, and phone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Positive feedback on execution speed and spreads ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users report good reliability, some mixed support reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Praised for transparency, low fees, and account flexibility ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ High marks for ease of use and fast withdrawals ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive South African reviews, focused on local support ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Strong global reputation with consistent praise for low-cost trading ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Fxview Safety and Security

Fxview is highly regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number 367/18 and is also a member of the Investors Compensation Fund (ICF) and the Financial Commission.

Along with that, Fxview is also regulated by the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under the license number 50410.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by CySEC, FSCA, FSA, and SEBI, ensuring compliance with global standards 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company funds in top-tier banks 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Additional protection through civil liability insurance (up to €1,000,000) 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves to meet operational and regulatory requirements 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Uses two-factor authentication and encryption for platform and fund protection 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their deposited amount 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Subject to regular audits and adheres to strict financial reporting standards

Is Fxview a regulated broker?

Yes, Fxview is fully regulated and operates under strict oversight. It is authorized by reputable financial authorities, ensuring compliance with industry standards and offering a secure trading environment for all clients.

How does Fxview protect my funds and personal information?

Fxview keeps client funds in segregated accounts separate from company funds and uses advanced SSL encryption technology to safeguard personal data. These measures ensure your money and sensitive information remain safe at all times.

Fxview at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Limassol, Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2017 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FSCA, FSA, SEBI 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade USA, North Korea, Iran, and other restricted jurisdictions ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available on request 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Not offered 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by region and asset) 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfer, E-wallets, Cryptocurrency 💳 Withdrawal Options Same as deposit options 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), ActTrader ZuluTrade 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Arabic, and more 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual (including English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, etc.) 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 (Monday to Friday) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Fxview Account Types

Fxview offers three main account types to suit different trader needs: Raw ECN, Premium ECN, and Islamic (swap-free).

The Raw ECN account starts with just a $50 deposit and offers tight spreads and low commissions.

The Premium ECN account, ideal for high-volume traders, starts at $5,000 and features even lower commissions.

For clients seeking Sharia-compliant trading, the Islamic account provides swap-free conditions while maintaining competitive spreads and leverage.

🏦 Account Type 💬 Key Features 🔹 RAW ECN Account Ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, $2/lot commission, fast execution, ideal for pros 🔹 Islamic Account Swap-free (no overnight interest), Shariah-compliant, available on request 🔹 Demo Account Risk-free trading with virtual funds, great for beginners to practice strategies

Raw ECN Account

Minimum deposit: US$50 (or €200 for EU clients)

Spreads: from 0.0 pips

Commission: US$2 per USD 100k, per side

Leverage: up to 1000x (global) / 30x (EU)

Execution: ECN model with ultra-fast fills, deep liquidity, suitable for scalping, EAs, and hand edging

Premium ECN Account

Minimum deposit: US$5,000

Spreads: from 0.0 pips

Commission: US$1 per USD 100k, per side

Leverage: up to 1000x

Ideal for high‑volume and experienced traders who want ultra‑low trading costs

Islamic (Swap‑Free) Account

Minimum deposit: US$50

Spreads: from 0.6 pips

Commission: US$2 per USD 100k (some may vary)

Leverage: up to 1000x

Fully Sharia‑compliant, with no overnight swaps and low commission

Fxview Demo Account

Fxview does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment.

trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The FXview demo account expires after 30 days of inactivity.

🔎 Broker 🆓 Demo Account Yes 📈 Expiry Date 30 Days of Inactivity ⛔ Risk Level None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What types of trading accounts does Fxview offer?

Fxview offers a Standard Account that suits both beginner and experienced traders. It features low spreads starting from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:500, and supports all major trading platforms like MT4, MT5, and ActTrader.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement for FXView accounts?

Yes, Fxview requires a low minimum deposit of just $5 for its Standard Account. This makes it accessible for new traders looking to start with a small investment while enjoying professional-grade trading conditions.

How to open an Fxview Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start the FXview Account Registration Process.

In order to open an Fxview Account, the applicant can simply click on the green "Register Now" button located at the top of the Fxview Webpage.

Step 2: Complete the FXview Account Registration Process.

In order for the account registration to be completed, the applicant will be required to complete an online registration form and submit select information.

Fxview Fees, Spreads, and Commission

Fxview’s pricing structure offers crystal‑clear trading conditions tailored to different trader profiles.

Spreads on ECN accounts start from as low as 0.0 pips, delivering ultra‑tight quotes with institutional-grade liquidity.

Commissions vary by account: Raw ECN traders pay $2 per 100k per side, whereas Premium ECN accounts enjoy a reduced rate of $1 per 100k per side.

Finally, Fxview’s transparency promise underscores that traders receive exactly the same spreads they obtain from liquidity providers, with fixed, low commissions and zero‑cost funding

What are the trading fees and commissions at Fxview?

Fxview offers zero commission on most account types, with tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips. For raw spread accounts, a low commission fee of $2 per side per lot is charged, making trading cost-effective for all users.

Does Fxview charge any hidden fees or additional costs?

No, Fxview maintains transparent pricing with no hidden charges. There are no deposit or withdrawal fees, and swap-free (Islamic) accounts are available. All applicable costs are clearly displayed on the platform before trade execution.

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 🔁 Spreads from 0.0 Pips 💵 Commission $1/$100 K 📊 Leverage 1:30 EU 1:500 Global 🪙 Deposit Fee None 💳 Withdrawal Fee None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Fxview Trading Platforms

Fxview offers a range of trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActTrader, and ZuluTrade.

These platforms support advanced charting, algorithmic and social trading, and are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile for flexible, efficient trading.

🔎 Platform 4️⃣ MT4 5️⃣ MT5 ☑️ ActTrader ⏰ Time Frames 9 21 11 📊 Pending Order Types 4 6 4 📌 Interface Single Single Three Interfaces ✔️ Default Indicators 30 38 48 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

A classic, highly popular platform widely used by forex traders.

It supports desktop, mobile, and web versions, and offers advanced charting, technical indicators, and algorithmic trading via Expert Advisors support.tradetheday.com.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

The next-generation version of MT4 offers lightning-fast back-testing, multi-asset trading (including stocks and futures), additional order types, an economic calendar, and extensive charting tools.

ActTrader

A customizable alternative platform featuring drag‑and‑drop strategy development, robust risk‑management tools, one‑click trading, and real-time market data. Available on desktop, web, Android, and iOS.

ZuluTrade

A social copy-trading service integrated with Fxview, allowing users to follow and automatically replicate trades from professional signal providers. Includes performance rankings and advanced tools like ZuluGuard.

What trading platforms does Fxview offer?

Fxview provides access to several popular trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), ActTrader, and ZuluTrade. These platforms cater to different trading styles, from manual and algorithmic trading to social copy-trading.

Can I use FXview’s trading platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, Fxview’s trading platforms are available on mobile for both iOS and Android. MT4, MT5, ActTrader, and ZuluTrade all support mobile versions, allowing traders to manage their accounts and execute trades on the go.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Fxview Deposit and Withdrawal

Fxview offers multiple funding and withdrawal options in different base currencies. Depending on the country of residence.

Withdrawals from Fxview will be processed within 1 working day, with no additional fees being charged by Fxview.

Minimum Withdrawals will range between $5 USD - $50 USD, depending on the method of withdrawal selected.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant to a few hours Usually free or low fees 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–3 business days May incur bank charges 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant to few hours Usually free or low fees ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Minutes to 1 hour Network fees apply 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1–2 business days Usually free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 1–3 business days Possible bank charges 💳 Credit / Debit Card 1–2 business days Usually low or no fees 🌐 E-Wallets Instant to few hours Usually free or minimal fees ₿ Cryptocurrency Minutes to 1 hour Network fees apply 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets Varies by region Varies, often low 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What deposit methods does Fxview support?

Fxview supports various deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, bank wire transfers, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and cryptocurrencies. Deposits are usually processed quickly, and most methods come with no additional fees from Fxview.

How long do withdrawals take with Fxview?

Withdrawal processing times at Fxview vary depending on the method used. E-wallets are typically the fastest (within 24 hours), while bank transfers and card withdrawals may take 2–5 business days. Fxview aims to process all requests promptly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

So Fxview – they let you use leverage up to 1:500 which honestly is pretty wild if you're not careful.

That's a ton of power to blow up an account real quick. Most people shouldn't even go near that much. Smart traders keep it low like 1:10 or 1:20.

Look leverage is a double-edged sword. It multiplies your wins but it'll multiply your losses just as fast.

The fact that Fxview lets you crank it to 1:500 doesn't mean you should. Use your head. Control yourself. You've got the tool available but that doesn't mean you need to use it like an idiot. Keep it reasonable and you'll be fine.

Fxview vs AvaTrade vs FXCM - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $50 $100 USD $50 USD 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 🎉 Bonus Offers Yes Yes Yes 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Yes Yes Yes ©️ Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes 📊 Leverage 1:30 EU 1:500 Global 1:400 1:30 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

So Fxview gives you research tools – economic calendar, market analysis, and some basic charts.

It's fine honestly. Nothing groundbreaking. You get what you need to stay informed but they're not gonna tell you what to trade. That's on you.

The research is there, it works, does the job. Economic calendar's useful for knowing when big announcements hit.

Market analysis – yeah it's decent but don't treat it like gospel. Do your own thinking. The tools exist. Use them or don't. They won't make or break your trading. It's just support stuff basically.

Awards

Look, awards don't mean anything honestly. Every broker claims they won something or got recognized by somebody.

Fxview's probably picked up some plaques over the years but who cares really? That's marketing noise. Don't pick a broker because they've got some shiny award on their website.

Pick them because they've got tight spreads, good execution, and they actually pay you when you ask for your money back.

Fxview Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a Senior Account Manager at Fxview, known for his professional approach and deep understanding of the trading landscape. Clients appreciate his prompt responses, insightful guidance, and ability to simplify complex trading concepts.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently highlight the exceptional support provided by Aristos Panteli. His quick response times, clear communication, and willingness to go the extra mile have earned him high praise from traders of all experience levels.

⭐ I have worked with many different. Many users express that, after working with several brokers, their experience with Fxview stands out—especially due to the personal attention and reliable service offered by team members like Aristos Panteli. His dedication and professionalism make a lasting impression.

Conclusion In conclusion, Fxview stands out as a reliable and innovative broker offering low-cost trading, tight spreads, and access to powerful platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActTrader, and cTrader. With a strong focus on transparency, regulation, and client-centric service, Fxview caters to both beginner and professional traders across global markets. Their competitive pricing, multilingual support, and wide range of trading instruments make them a trusted choice for those seeking a seamless and efficient trading experience.

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in the loss of capital.

You might also like:

ATC Brokers

Fxview Review

FXGT Review

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Fxview, and what does it offer?

Fxview is a global forex and CFD broker providing access to forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets. It offers competitive spreads, low commissions, fast execution, and supports platforms like MetaTrader 4/5 and ActTrader for all trader levels.

Is Fxview a regulated broker?

Yes, Fxview is fully regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and complies with EU financial regulations. This ensures client fund protection, operational transparency, and adherence to strict standards in the financial trading industry.

What trading platforms does Fxview support?

Fxview supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and ActTrader platforms. These platforms offer advanced trading features such as automated strategies, real-time analytics, technical indicators, and multi-device compatibility for desktop, web, and mobile trading experiences.

What types of accounts are available on Fxview?

Fxview offers Raw ECN and Islamic swap-free accounts to meet different trading needs. Raw ECN accounts provide ultra-tight spreads and low commissions, while Islamic accounts are interest-free and compliant with Sharia law for Muslim traders.

What are Fxview’s deposit and withdrawal options?

Fxview supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and other regional solutions. Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 business hours, and there are no internal fees on deposits or withdrawals.

What is the minimum deposit required to open a Fxview account?

The minimum deposit to start trading with Fxview is $50. This low threshold allows new traders easy entry into the market while still enjoying professional trading conditions, high-speed execution, and access to a wide range of instruments.

Does Fxview offer demo accounts?

Yes, Fxview provides free demo accounts with virtual funds, allowing users to practice trading in real market conditions. It’s a risk-free way for beginners to learn and for experienced traders to test strategies and platforms.

Are my funds safe with Fxview?

Fxview ensures fund security through segregated accounts with top-tier banks and follows strict compliance with regulatory bodies. This separation means client funds are not used for company operations, offering an extra layer of protection and trust.

Does Fxview offer educational resources?

Fxview offers a range of educational materials, including trading articles, webinars, video tutorials, and market insights. These resources support traders of all levels in improving their trading knowledge and decision-making skills across different financial instruments.

Can I trade with Fxview on mobile?

Yes, Fxview offers mobile trading through MT4 and MT5 apps on iOS and Android. These apps allow users to monitor markets, place trades, access real-time data, and use indicators while on the go for full trading flexibility.