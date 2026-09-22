FXPro Minimum Deposit ZAR

  FxPro Minimum Deposit required to open an FxPro Account is  USD 100 / 1700 ZAR.  FxPro provides 4 different live trading accounts: Standard, Pro, Raw+, and Elite.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro Minimum Deposit -  Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️FxPro Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️How to make a FxPro Minimum Deposit – A Step-By-Step Guide
  4. ☑️FxPro Deposit and Withdrawal
  5. ☑️FxPro at a Glance
  6. ☑️FxPro Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • FxPro offers access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes, top-tier liquidity, and advanced trade execution with no dealing desk intervention.
  • Furthermore, FXPro offers various account types with excellent trading conditions and ultra-fast execution.
  • FxPro is available to South African traders.
  • It was founded in 2006 and has gained popularity with traders because of its access to different markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

   

FxPro Minimum Deposit

FxPro Minimum Deposit

  The minimum deposit required to open an FXPro Account is USD 100.  FxPro provides 4 different live trading accounts: Standard, Pro, Raw+, and Elite.  

🔎 Account Type🚀 Open an Account💰 Minimum Deposit
🏅 Standard👉 Open Account$100 / 1700 ZAR
🥉 Pro👉 Open Account$1000 / 18200 ZAR
🥈 Raw+👉 Open Account$500 / 9100 ZAR
🥇 Elite👉 Open Account$30'000 / 546010 ZAR
 

How to make a FxPro Minimum Deposit – A Step-By-Step Guide

 

Step 1: Log in to your portal

Sign in

to FxPro Direct with your email and password.   How to make a FxPro Minimum Deposit step 1  

Step 2: Click the “Deposit” button.

Open the “Wallet” section and click the “Deposit” button.  

Step 3: Choose your method

  • Now you can choose from a selection of convenient payment methods. All the deposits and withdrawals are processed with no commissions from the FxPro side.
  • Choose the method and specify the amount you want to deposit. Then fill out payment details and follow the prompts on the screen to confirm the payment.
  • Once approved, the deposited amount will appear in your FxPro Wallet balance or the trading account specified, and will be displayed in your Transaction History.
  • You can now transfer funds to an account and begin trading

 

FxPro Deposit and Withdrawal

FxPro Deposit and Withdrawal

 

  • FxPro supports a fine assortment of clients’ choices. Clients can use for deposits are wire transfers, plastic money, and some e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal.
  • However, the withdrawal methods are similar to the depositing ones, but for credit/debit cards.

 

🔍 Details🔄 Broker-to-Broker Transfer
⏱️ Deposit TimeInstant3–5 business days Within 10 minutesWithin 10 minutes Within 10 minutes Within 10 minutes Varies
⏱️ Withdrawal Time1–10 business days3–5 business days Same daySame day Same day 1 business day3–5 business days
💰 FeesNoneMay vary (bank charges)NoneNoneNoneNoneNone
💱 CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN, AUDUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN, AUD, ZARUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLNNoneUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLNUSD, EUR, GBPVaries by countryUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, PLN, AUD, ZAR
📌 NotesMay take up to 10 business days to withdrawFxPro does not charge, but intermediary fees may applyAvailable in select countriesAvailable in select countriesAvailable in select countriesTimes and currencies depend on the local bankSubject to processing time of the sending broker
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

FxPro at a Glance

🔎 BrokerFxPro logo
⚖️RegulationFCA (United Kingdom), SCB (Bahamas)
💶 Minimum Deposit$100 USD / 1700 ZAR
💳 Funding Fees0%
📉 Micro Lot Trading0.01
⚙️ Instruments2100+
➡️ Ultra-fast Execution<13ms
📈 LeverageOffers various leverage levels based on account type and regulatory requirements.
🔍 Asset Classes6
📌 ForexYes
📍 SharesYes
©️ cTraderYes
🆓 Demo AccountYes
👥Account TypesOffers a variety of account types to suit different trading styles, including Standard, MT4, MT5, and ECN accounts.
💻Trading PlatformsProvides access to popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
📊SpreadsCompetitive spreads on a wide range of instruments.
📐Market InstrumentsOffers forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies.
💳Deposit/Withdrawal MethodsSupports various deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and electronic payment systems.
👍PAMM AccountsYes
🫶 Affiliate ProgramYes
🇿🇦 Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
🎥FxPro WebinarsYes
📌Research ToolsEconomic Calendar, Market Analysis, Autochartist
🎖AwardsYes
☎️Customer SupportProvides multi-lingual customer support through various channels, including live chat, email, and phone.
🗺 Supported Languagesover 30 languages
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FxPro Customer Reviews

  • FxPro, as observed, has collected reviews and ratings that have been mostly good by customers on different platforms, giving it a good reliability and professional impression.
  • Among the tools available to users are MetaTrader platforms, proprietary trading applications, and complete risk management.
  • Constantly praised attributes regarding the broker include fast order execution and multilingual customer service.
  • Nonetheless, some customers often complain that withdrawals appear to take longer than average, plus charges are somewhat higher than those of competitors.

 

AspectFeedbackRating (Out of 5)
⭐Overall RatingGenerally positive feedback from users⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
💬 Positive FeedbackReliable trading platforms, fast execution, multilingual support.⭐⭐⭐⭐
😟 Common ComplaintsWithdrawal delays, slightly higher fees.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📊 User ExperienceSmooth interface, excellent trading tools, and responsive customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📱 Mobile App ReviewsHighly rated for usability, but occasional lag reported.⭐⭐⭐⭐
🌍 Global AppealWidely trusted across multiple regions, with strong international presence.⭐⭐⭐
💵 Value for MoneyGood for advanced traders, but fees could be more competitive for beginners.⭐⭐⭐
🕒 Response TimeQuick live chat responses; email responses may take longer during peak hours.⭐⭐⭐⭐
🌟 Customer SatisfactionHigh overall, with the majority of users recommending FxPro for a secure trading experience.⭐⭐⭐
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Mixed reviews some users appreciate the platform's features, while others express concerns about spreads and execution speed.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed feedback some traders commend the broker's reliability, while others raise issues about customer support and withdrawal processes.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Reviewers praise the broker's advanced trading platforms, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. However, some users mention difficulties with account verification and withdrawals⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logo
Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendliness and efficient customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
FxPro appears to be a well-regarded online trading platform. Users have praised the broker for its competitive spreads, fast execution speeds, and reliable customer support. However, some reviewers have noted issues with platform crashes, slippage, and inconsistent trading conditions.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Predominantly positive reviews users praise the broker's transparency, fast execution, and responsive support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsNot ASIC Regulated
Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB)High trading fees
Low Minimum DepositInactivity Fee
User-Friendly account registrationOnly CFDs and Forex
Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency)No Bonuses or Promotions
Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge)Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs)
No Deposit FeesHigher Spreads on Some Accounts
24/5 Multilingual SupportNo Social Trading Features
 

Conclusion

Overall, the minimum deposit required to open a FxPro Account is USD 100.

 

You might also like:

FxPro ReviewFxPro Sign-Up BonusFxPro Account TypesFxPro Demo AccountFxPro Fees, Spreads, and Commission

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for FxPro?

FxPro does not enforce a strict minimum deposit requirement, but it generally recommends a minimum deposit of around $100. This amount ensures traders have sufficient margin to manage positions effectively and handle market fluctuations without unnecessary risk exposure during trading.  

Can I open an FxPro account with less than $100?

Yes, traders can technically deposit less than $100, as FxPro allows flexible funding. However, lower deposits may limit trading opportunities and increase risk, especially when managing leverage, spreads, and margin requirements in volatile market conditions.  

Does the minimum deposit vary by account type?

FxPro maintains a flexible deposit structure across its accounts, including Standard, Raw+, and cTrader accounts. While no strict minimum is enforced, higher deposits are recommended for accounts with tighter spreads and commission-based pricing to maximize trading efficiency and performance.  

What is the recommended deposit for beginners on FxPro?

For beginners, FxPro typically recommends depositing at least $100 to $500. This range provides better flexibility for risk management, position sizing, and absorbing market volatility, helping new traders avoid margin calls while gaining practical trading experience.  

Are there minimum deposit requirements for specific payment methods?

Yes, certain payment methods may have their own minimum deposit thresholds. For example, bank transfers, cards, or e-wallets can require different minimum amounts depending on the provider, although FxPro itself remains flexible regarding overall deposit requirements.  

What is the minimum deposit in South African Rand (ZAR)?

For South African traders, the recommended minimum deposit of $100 typically translates to approximately 1,800–2,000 ZAR, depending on exchange rates. This makes FxPro accessible while still encouraging sufficient capital for effective trading and proper risk management.  

Does FxPro charge fees on deposits?

FxPro generally does not charge deposit fees, allowing traders to fund their accounts without additional costs. However, third-party payment providers or banks may apply their own fees, which traders should consider when choosing a deposit method.  

Can I increase my deposit after opening an account?

Yes, FxPro allows traders to add funds at any time after opening an account. This flexibility enables users to start small and gradually increase their trading capital as they gain confidence and develop more advanced trading strategies.  

Is a higher deposit better for trading on FxPro?

A higher deposit can improve trading conditions by providing greater margin flexibility, better risk management, and the ability to hold positions longer. It also helps traders diversify strategies and reduce the likelihood of margin calls during volatile market conditions.  

Is there a minimum deposit required to withdraw funds?

FxPro does not impose a minimum deposit requirement for withdrawals. However, traders must meet account verification requirements and comply with payment provider rules. Withdrawals are typically processed using the same method used for depositing funds initially.  

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