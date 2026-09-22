7 Best Forex Traders to follow on Twitter. These days, every time a person turns on the TV or scrolls online, there is some mention about Twitter, right?

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best professional forex traders to follow on Twitter for daily trade setups

Top forex analysts on Twitter for real-time market updates

Most accurate forex signal providers to follow on Twitter

Best Twitter accounts for forex technical analysis and chart patterns

Forex traders on Twitter who share live scalping strategies

Trusted forex experts on Twitter for fundamental market analysis

7 Best Forex Traders to follow on Twitter

👤 Trader / Account 🐦 X Handle 📊 Primary Focus 🌍 Specialization ⭐ Why Follow Them? 💼 Kathy Lien @kathylienfx Fundamental & Technical Analysis Major FX Pairs Clear macro + technical breakdowns 📈 James Chen @JamesChenFX Technical Analysis Chart Patterns & Indicators Educational chart insights 📰 ForexLive @ForexLive Real-Time News Global FX Markets Fast breaking forex news 🌐 FXStreet @FXstreetNews Market Updates FX & Macro 24/5 currency coverage 📉 Valeria Bednarik @ValBednarik Technical Setups Short-Term FX Frequent trade setups 🎯 Casey Stubbs @caseystubbs Trading Strategy Retail Forex Practical trading lessons 💡 Brenda Kelly @Brenda_Kelly Market Commentary FX & Indices Concise trend analysis

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What are the Best Forex Traders to Follow on Twitter (X)

Best Forex Traders to Follow on Twitter (X) are experienced market analysts, professional traders, and financial news accounts that provide real-time insights into currency markets. By following top forex traders on Twitter, investors can access live trade setups, technical analysis, macroeconomic commentary, and breaking market news. Whether you are a beginner or advanced trader, these forex experts help you stay updated on major currency pairs, central bank decisions, and global economic trends, improving your trading strategies and market awareness.

7 Best Forex Traders to follow on Twitter

1. Kathy Lien (@kathylienfx)

is a well-known currency strategist and author specializing in macroeconomic and central bank–driven forex analysis. Her posts often focus on interest rate decisions, Federal Reserve commentary, and major currency pair reactions. She blends fundamental catalysts with technical confirmation, making her insights valuable for swing and position traders.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Real-time global communication Information overload Strong networking opportunities Spread of misinformation Free basic access Algorithm limits organic reach Wide industry coverage High competition for visibility

2. James Chen (@JamesChenFX)

James Chen is a veteran technical analyst recognized for clear chart-based breakdowns and pattern identification. His content frequently explains support/resistance zones, trend structures, and indicator usage. Ideal for traders wanting structured technical guidance rather than signal-style calls.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant market updates False signals from unverified accounts Access to expert insights Emotional market hype Community sentiment analysis No guarantee of accuracy Fast economic news dissemination Can encourage impulsive trading

3. ForexLive (@ForexLive)

ForexLive provides real-time forex news coverage, focusing on economic data releases, central bank updates, and breaking geopolitical events. It is less about personal trading opinions and more about delivering immediate, actionable information to active traders.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free educational threads Quality varies significantly Exposure to different strategies Overwhelming for beginners Learn from experienced traders No structured curriculum Real-time chart examples Risk of copying without understanding

4. FXStreet (@FXstreetNews)

FXStreet is a global forex news portal delivering 24/5 updates, analyst commentary, and economic calendar insights. It aggregates expert opinions and technical outlooks, making it useful for traders needing broad market coverage.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free account available Premium features cost extra Optional analytics tools Subscription does not guarantee growth Monetization opportunities Limited features without upgrade Enhanced visibility (Premium) May not suit casual users

5. Valeria Bednarik (@ValBednarik)

Valeria Bednarik is a technical analyst known for short-term trade setups and chart-based commentary. Her posts often focus on intraday price movements, momentum shifts, and key breakout levels in major currency pairs.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Frequent trade setups Short-term trading bias Practical technical commentary Less focus on long-term trends Active market updates May not suit position traders Focus on major currency pairs Limited macro depth

6. Casey Stubbs (@caseystubbs)

Casey Stubbs focuses on trader psychology, system development, and structured trading strategies. Rather than frequent signals, his content emphasizes disciplined execution and consistent methodology.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong trading psychology focus Fewer real-time trade ideas Emphasis on strategy discipline Less frequent live market commentary Educational content for retail traders Not signal-oriented Encourages structured systems Limited macroeconomic updates

7. Brenda Kelly (@Brenda_Kelly)

Brenda Kelly shares macro-driven market commentary across forex, indices, and commodities. Her posts typically connect economic releases with broader market sentiment shifts.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong macro-driven insights Less detailed chart analysis Multi-asset perspective (FX, indices, commodities) Not scalping-focused Connects economic data to sentiment Fewer technical entry-level setups Professional strategist background Less frequent intraday posts

How do Users get started with Twitter?

How to Make a Twitter Account on Desktop

Go to com or download the app and sign up for an account.

The "Full name" requested will be a trader's display name, but unlike Facebook, traders have the option to change their display name to whatever they would like want as many times as they want, making it relatively easy to stay anonymous if a user so chooses.

Users will be requested to enter their phone number, which is a form of authentication that will help users in the case of ever losing access to their account. Users should use a phone that they have access to because the next step will request the user to verify a number sent via text.

Pick a password, and make it secure! It is always a good idea to make use of a random password generator as a user must take every possible step to guard their account and all information within.

Next, the trader will be asked to choose their interests; in this case, Forex or Trading will be a good start. This will help with the next step, which is where Twitter will give the user some suggestions of people they can follow.

Once these steps are completed, the users can click on the grey silhouette next to the "Tweet" button on the top right of the screen, and click "Settings & Privacy." Pick a username or handle.

Pick an avatar or Profile Picture.

Write a bio.

How to Make a Twitter Account on Mobile will follow the same steps as the Desktop setup.

How to Search on Twitter

Facebook, is not set up for or about friending; rather, it is about following. Users can follow people they know personally, artists, projects, or, in this case, traders or trading accounts that they are a fan of. Users may already be following some people or accounts if they have selected them during the account setup. Twitter , unlikeis not set up for or about friending; rather, it is about following. Users can follow people they know personally, artists, projects, or, in this case,orthat they are a fan of. Users may already be following some people or accounts if they have selected them during the account setup.

Users can search in the top right-hand box for personalities they like. If they are a fan of DailyFX, follow @DailyFXTeam, or if they are a fan of ZeroHedge, follow @zerohedge, and so on – the jest stays the same. Twitter will continue to offer suggestions for users to follow as they continue to use it based on recent activity, and these suggestions will appear in their feed if they are making use of the app, or on the side of the screen if they are using the website.

If a user is making use of the mobile app, they can also click on the Connect feature, which will offer them suggestions based on what they have tweeted or liked. Users can keep adding people, as there is no limit.

Conclusion The community of financial traders on Twitter has substantially grown over the last few years, and there are now many professional traders, both retail and institutional, who engage with the public on a daily basis on this popular social media platform. They offer a constantly updated rundown of the best stock, forex, and crypto for traders to follow, and this can be a fantastic way for new traders to learn about how professional traders approach the market, as well as to glean useful insights from the regular market commentary. Our compilation list is of the best traders and trading accounts available on Twitter, which we feel traders should be following.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Twitter (X)?

Twitter (X) is a global social media platform that allows users to share short posts called tweets. It is widely used for news updates, financial market insights, networking, brand promotion, and real-time conversations across industries worldwide.

Why is Twitter (X) popular among traders?

Twitter (X) is popular among traders because it delivers real-time market news, economic data releases, and expert analysis. Forex, crypto, and stock traders use the platform to monitor sentiment, discover trade setups, and follow experienced analysts instantly.

How can beginners use Twitter (X) for trading education?

Beginners can follow professional traders, financial news accounts, and educational threads on Twitter (X). By observing chart analyses, macroeconomic commentary, and strategy discussions, new traders can improve market understanding and develop structured trading approaches.

Is Twitter (X) free to use?

Yes, Twitter (X) is free to create an account and use basic features such as posting, following accounts, and interacting with tweets. However, premium subscriptions like X Premium offer additional features, analytics tools, and enhanced visibility.

How do traders find reliable accounts on Twitter (X)?

Traders find reliable accounts by checking follower count, engagement levels, posting consistency, and professional background. Verifying credentials, reviewing past market calls, and avoiding accounts promising guaranteed profits help ensure credibility and reduce misinformation risk.

Can Twitter (X) influence financial markets?

Yes, Twitter (X) can influence financial markets because breaking news, central bank statements, and influential figures often share updates instantly. Market sentiment can shift quickly when major economic or geopolitical developments trend on the platform.

What is the difference between Twitter and X?

Twitter rebranded to X as part of a broader vision to become an all-in-one digital platform. While the core microblogging function remains similar, X aims to expand into payments, long-form content, and enhanced communication tools.

How can businesses use Twitter (X) effectively?

Businesses use Twitter (X) to build brand awareness, share updates, engage with customers, and drive website traffic. Consistent posting, trending hashtag usage, and real-time interaction improve visibility and strengthen online credibility.

Are trading signals on Twitter (X) trustworthy?

Not all trading signals on Twitter (X) are trustworthy. Traders should perform independent analysis, verify track records, and avoid accounts offering unrealistic profit guarantees. Risk management and due diligence remain essential when using social media insights.

How can users grow their audience on Twitter (X)?

Users can grow their audience on Twitter (X) by posting valuable content consistently, engaging with trending discussions, using relevant hashtags, and networking with industry influencers. Authentic insights and consistent interaction increase visibility and follower growth organically.