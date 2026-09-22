RoboForex - Minimum Dep Banner

  RoboForex Minimum Deposit trading account is $10 USD.  This minimum deposit is equivalent to R160 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
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What is the minimum deposit for RoboForex?

  • For RoboForex, the minimum deposit requirement is very low, typically just $10 (or the equivalent in your account currency) for most live trading accounts, including the popular ProStandard account.
  • This low threshold makes it accessible for new and budgetconscious traders to start live forex and CFD trading once their account is verified and funded.
  • Higherend account types like ECNType or Prime may require larger minimums, depending on region and payment method.

 

CategoryDetails
📊 Account Types & Minimum DepositsPro‑Cent, Pro‑Standard, ECN & Prime Accounts: Minimum deposit is about $10 (≈ R160 ZAR) for most forex trading accounts. R StocksTrader Account: Requires a higher minimum deposit (≈ $100 / R1 600 ZAR). Brokers sometimes list multiple base currency options for these deposits.
💳 Deposit MethodsCredit/Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard, JCB): Instant deposits with broad global support. Bank Transfers (Local & International): Typically available; processing may be longer. E‑wallets (Skrill, Neteller, AdvCash, Perfect Money, AstroPay): Instant or near‑instant. Other Methods: Local transfers and other electronic options as supported in the client portal.
🕐 Processing Times (Deposits)Cards & E‑wallets: Instant to within minutes for many methods. Bank Transfers: Usually up to 1–3 business days depending on your bank and jurisdiction. RoboForex often runs deposit promotions with 0% commission, meaning deposits arrive as funded.
🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific NotesZAR Funding: South African traders can make deposits in ZAR with the equivalent minimum (≈ R160) for standard accounts; conversion applies if the account base currency differs. Wide Method Availability: Local bank transfers, global cards, and e‑wallets are typically available to SA clients, but availability may vary by region. Verification: Standard identity/KYC requirements apply before funding and withdrawals.
💸 Withdrawal Rules & TimingReturn‑to‑Source Rule: Withdrawals generally must go back to the original deposit method. Processing Time: Once requested, RoboForex often processes within 1 business day; overall receipt depends on method: cards may take up to a week, bank transfers a few days, and e‑wallets within 24 hours. Fees: While RoboForex offers periodic withdrawal promotions with no commissions, standard provider/bank fees may apply.
📝Sign up👉Open Account

 

RoboForex minimum deposit requirements for South Africa

In South Africa, RoboForex’s minimum deposit to open a live trading account is typically around $10 (or the ZAR equivalent) for standard accounts, making it accessible for new traders.

Some specialized accounts (e.g., ECNType or Prime) may require higher minimums depending on the chosen account type and payment method.

 

Overview

  • The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.
  • RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
  • Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.
  • With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.

   

RoboForex Minimum Deposit

🔎 RoboForex Account💵 Minimum Deposit
🥇 ProCent$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🥈 Pro$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🥉 ECN$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🥇R Stocks Trader$100 USD / R1600 ZAR
🥈Prime$100 USD / R1600 ZAR
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

How to make a minimum deposit step by step

  In order to make a minimum deposit, here are the following six simple steps to follow in the process.  

Step 1: Log In

  • Log in to your dashboard with your credentials.

  How to make a minimum deposit step 1  

Step 2: "Deposit Funds"

  • Navigate to the "Deposit Funds" page.
  • Select the account to which to deposit funds from the dropdown list.
  • Choose the payment system.
  • The client must now decide whether or not they want to deposit funds and receive the bonus funds, or not, and choose the percentage.
  • Specify the amount and the currency
  • Click "Deposit funds".

  How to make a minimum deposit step - Step 2  

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

 

Deposit Methods and Associated Fees

  • The platform provides multiple funding options that support traders from different international regions.
  • Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and the e-payment systems Skrill, NETELLER, and AstroPay are among the available options for deposits.
  • The deposit process at RoboForex lacks internal fees, but the external payment providers may impose fees based on the method used.
  • The versatility of funding options and reasonable costs enable traders to manage their funding method based on personal choice.

 

🔍 Details
🌐 TypeBankCardE-walletE-walletE-wallet
💸 Fee (RoboForex)No feeNo feeNo feeNo feeNo fee
⚠️ NotesMay incur fees from intermediary banksCard provider may apply a feeInstant processingInstant processingRegion-dependent availability
 

Withdrawal Fees and Processing Times

  • The withdrawal page on RoboForex shows numerous transaction channels, yet it does not disclose the exact costs and durations needed for processing requests.
  • The cost of withdrawing funds through credit/debit cards includes a 2.6% fee, together with either $1.3 or €1 basedd on the account currency.
  • The transfer of funds through bank channels requires 5 business days, but Visa and Mastercard withdrawals extend to 10 business days.
  • Withdrawal efficiency planning, together with cash flow management, requires knowledge of these specific details.

 

🔍 Details
🌐 TypeBankCardE-walletE-walletE-wallet
💸 Fee (RoboForex)Depends on intermediary banks2.6% + $1.3 or €1No feeNo feeNo fee
⏳ Processing TimeUp to 5 business daysUp to 10 business daysWithin 1 business dayWithin 1 business dayWithin 1 business day
⚠️ NotesExternal bank fees may applyMay vary by issuing bankFast and widely usedReliable for global usersAvailability varies by region
 
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RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's NameRoboForex CTA logo
📍 HeadquarteredCyprus
📅 Year Founded2009
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFSC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUS, Canada, Australia, and Japan
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:2000
💰 Minimum Deposit$10
💳 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
💳 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade
📱 OS CompatibilityMac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
📈 Tradable assets offeredCurrency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteRussian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more.
👥 Customer Support Languages18 languages
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

RoboForex Customer Reviews

  • Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.
  • Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.
  • Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.
  • The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues.⭐⭐⭐
Sitejabber logo
Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions.⭐⭐⭐
google logo
Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness.⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads from 0 pipsNot FSCA Regulated
Fast order executionNo fixed spread accounts
5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD)Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan
 

Conclusion

Overall, the minimum deposit amount required to register a live RoboForex trading account can be classed as low, yet highly competitive. This minimum deposit of $10 USD is equivalent to R160 ZAR at the current exchange rate.

 

You might also like:

RoboForex Account Types RoboForex Demo AccountRoboForex Fees and SpreadsRoboForex Islamic AccountRoboForex Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit required at RoboForex?

RoboForex has a very low entry requirement, with a minimum deposit of only $10 on most accounts. This makes it highly accessible for beginner traders, allowing them to start trading without committing large amounts of capital initially.  

Does the minimum deposit differ by account type at RoboForex?

Yes, RoboForex’s minimum deposit varies by account type. Pro and ProCent accounts require just $10, while Prime and ECN accounts may require higher deposits, starting from $10–$100, depending on trading conditions and chosen funding methods.  

Is the RoboForex minimum deposit the same for all payment methods?

No, the minimum deposit can differ depending on the payment system used. Some methods, such as bank transfers or e-wallets, may require slightly higher minimum amounts compared to card deposits. Always confirm requirements before funding your account.  

Can I open a RoboForex account with less than $10?

No, $10 is the absolute minimum required for most RoboForex accounts. However, ProCent accounts effectively allow traders to control smaller positions, making trading affordable and reducing risk exposure, even with the minimum starting balance in place.  

Does RoboForex charge fees on minimum deposits?

RoboForex itself does not charge deposit fees on most methods, but third-party payment providers may apply charges. The broker frequently runs promotions offering 100% deposit bonuses, ensuring traders maximize their capital even on minimum deposits.  

Is the RoboForex minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes, RoboForex’s low $10 minimum deposit makes it especially beginner-friendly. New traders can start with small amounts, test strategies, and gain experience without risking significant capital, while still accessing real market conditions and professional trading platforms.  

Can the RoboForex minimum deposit change over time?

Yes, minimum deposit requirements may vary depending on promotions, account types, or funding methods. RoboForex occasionally adjusts conditions to suit market demands. Traders should always verify updated minimum deposit terms on the official website before funding.  

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