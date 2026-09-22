RoboForex - Islamic Account

  RoboForex Islamic Account is offered. on 4 trading account levels. Prime Swap-Free, ECN Swap-free, ProCent Swap-Free, and Pro Swap-free. RoboForex offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

RoboForex Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️How to Open a RoboForex Account – Step-by-Step Guide
  3. ☑️RoboForex Customer Reviews
  4. ☑️Pros and Cons
  5. ☑️Conclusion
  6. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.
  • RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
  • Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.
  • With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.

   

Islamic, Swap-Free Account Overview

Islamic, Swap-Free Account Overview

 

  • The RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on the MetaTrader4  platform.
  • Swap-Free services are only available for cent and standard MetaTrader4-based accounts, as well as for pro affiliate accounts.
  • When an applicant changes their account type to Swap-Free, all other forex trading conditions will remain intact, and the overnight commission will depend solely on the instrument and the volume of open positions.
  • The Applicant will open the account as normal, followed by contacting RoboForex Live Support to convert their account to the Islamic Account option.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step-by-Step Guide

 

Step 1: Sign Up

  • To start the registration process, simply click on the green open trading account button on their official website

  How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step 1  

Step 2:  Complete the Registration Form.

  • Complete the simple registration form and click on the Registration button below the online form.

  How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step 2  

Step 3: Deposit

  • Now the applicant can make their first deposit and start to trade.

  How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step 3  

Step 4: Contact Support to Enable Swap-Free Service

  • Once you have an account, contact RoboForex's Live Support to request the Swap-Free service.
  • Make sure you have no open positions on the account you want to convert to Swap-Free

 

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RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's NameRoboForex CTA logo
📍 HeadquarteredCyprus
📅 Year Founded2009
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFSC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUS, Canada, Australia, and Japan
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:2000
💰 Minimum Deposit$10
💳 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
💳 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade
📱 OS CompatibilityMac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
📈 Tradable assets offeredCurrency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteRussian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more.
👥 Customer Support Languages18 languages
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

RoboForex Customer Reviews

  • Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.
  • Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.
  • Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.
  • The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues.⭐⭐⭐
Sitejabber logo
Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions.⭐⭐⭐
google logo
Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness.⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads from 0 pipsNot FSCA Regulated
Fast order executionNo fixed spread accounts
5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD)Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan
 

Conclusion

Overall, the RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on most RoboForex live trading accounts.  Swap-Free services are only available to a Muslim clientele, and verification will be needed.

 

You might also like:

RoboForex Account Types OverviewRoboForex Demo Account – Step by StepRoboForex Fees and SpreadsRoboForex Minimum Deposit RoboForex Sign up BonusSA Shares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does RoboForex offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, RoboForex offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia principles. These accounts remove overnight interest charges (swaps) and replace them with fixed administrative fees on selected instruments, ensuring fair and halal trading conditions for Muslim traders worldwide.  

How do I open an Islamic account with RoboForex?

To open an Islamic account, traders must first register for a standard RoboForex account, verify their profile, and then request a swap-free option through the Members Area. Approval is typically fast, making the account Sharia-compliant instantly.  

Which account types are available as Islamic accounts at RoboForex?

RoboForex provides swap-free options across multiple account types, including Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime, and R StocksTrader. This flexibility allows Muslim traders to choose the most suitable account type while still complying with Islamic finance principles.  

Are Islamic accounts at RoboForex free of swaps on all instruments?

Not all instruments are swap-free. While most forex pairs and metals are included, some CFDs and exotic assets may carry fixed administrative charges instead of swaps. Traders should check RoboForex’s terms to confirm which assets qualify.  

Do RoboForex Islamic accounts have higher trading costs?

Islamic accounts generally replace swaps with fixed administration fees on specific instruments. While this may slightly increase costs compared to standard accounts, the overall trading conditions remain competitive, allowing Muslim traders to operate under Sharia law fairly.  

Can non-Muslim traders use RoboForex Islamic accounts?

Yes, RoboForex does not restrict Islamic accounts solely to Muslim traders. Anyone who wishes to trade without swaps can apply, though the feature is primarily designed to meet the needs of traders following Islamic finance principles.  

Is the profit from RoboForex Islamic accounts withdrawable?

Yes, profits earned from RoboForex Islamic accounts are fully withdrawable without restrictions. The swap-free structure only affects overnight financing charges, not profits, ensuring traders can benefit from halal trading while maintaining complete access to their earnings.  

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