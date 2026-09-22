RoboForex Islamic Account is offered. on 4 trading account levels. Prime Swap-Free, ECN Swap-free, ProCent Swap-Free, and Pro Swap-free. RoboForex offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.
RoboForex Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Points Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️How to Open a RoboForex Account – Step-by-Step Guide
- ☑️RoboForex Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.
- RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
- Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.
- With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.
Islamic, Swap-Free Account Overview
- The RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on the MetaTrader4 platform.
- Swap-Free services are only available for cent and standard MetaTrader4-based accounts, as well as for pro affiliate accounts.
- When an applicant changes their account type to Swap-Free, all other forex trading conditions will remain intact, and the overnight commission will depend solely on the instrument and the volume of open positions.
- The Applicant will open the account as normal, followed by contacting RoboForex Live Support to convert their account to the Islamic Account option.
How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step-by-Step Guide
Step 1: Sign Up
- To start the registration process, simply click on the green open trading account button on their official website
Step 2: Complete the Registration Form.
- Complete the simple registration form and click on the Registration button below the online form.
Step 3: Deposit
- Now the applicant can make their first deposit and start to trade.
Step 4: Contact Support to Enable Swap-Free Service
- Once you have an account, contact RoboForex's Live Support to request the Swap-Free service.
- Make sure you have no open positions on the account you want to convert to Swap-Free
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RoboForex at a Glance
|🔍Broker's Name
|📍 Headquartered
|Cyprus
|📅 Year Founded
|2009
|⚖️ Regulating Authorities
|FSC
|🌐 Countries not accepted for trade
|US, Canada, Australia, and Japan
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|👍 Demo Account
|Yes
|📊 Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|📊 Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10
|💳 Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
|💳 Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
|💻 Platform Types
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Mac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
|📈 Tradable assets offered
|Currency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil
|👨💼 Languages supported on Website
|Russian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more.
|👥 Customer Support Languages
|18 languages
|📆 Customer Service Hours
|24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
RoboForex Customer Reviews
- Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.
- Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.
- Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.
- The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.
Customer Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues.
|⭐⭐⭐
|Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions.
|⭐⭐⭐
|Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness.
|⭐⭐
|Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tight spreads from 0 pips
|Not FSCA Regulated
|Fast order execution
|No fixed spread accounts
|5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD)
|Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan
ConclusionOverall, the RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on most RoboForex live trading accounts. Swap-Free services are only available to a Muslim clientele, and verification will be needed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Does RoboForex offer Islamic accounts?
Yes, RoboForex offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia principles. These accounts remove overnight interest charges (swaps) and replace them with fixed administrative fees on selected instruments, ensuring fair and halal trading conditions for Muslim traders worldwide.
How do I open an Islamic account with RoboForex?
To open an Islamic account, traders must first register for a standard RoboForex account, verify their profile, and then request a swap-free option through the Members Area. Approval is typically fast, making the account Sharia-compliant instantly.
Which account types are available as Islamic accounts at RoboForex?
RoboForex provides swap-free options across multiple account types, including Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime, and R StocksTrader. This flexibility allows Muslim traders to choose the most suitable account type while still complying with Islamic finance principles.
Are Islamic accounts at RoboForex free of swaps on all instruments?
Not all instruments are swap-free. While most forex pairs and metals are included, some CFDs and exotic assets may carry fixed administrative charges instead of swaps. Traders should check RoboForex’s terms to confirm which assets qualify.
Do RoboForex Islamic accounts have higher trading costs?
Islamic accounts generally replace swaps with fixed administration fees on specific instruments. While this may slightly increase costs compared to standard accounts, the overall trading conditions remain competitive, allowing Muslim traders to operate under Sharia law fairly.
Can non-Muslim traders use RoboForex Islamic accounts?
Yes, RoboForex does not restrict Islamic accounts solely to Muslim traders. Anyone who wishes to trade without swaps can apply, though the feature is primarily designed to meet the needs of traders following Islamic finance principles.
Is the profit from RoboForex Islamic accounts withdrawable?
Yes, profits earned from RoboForex Islamic accounts are fully withdrawable without restrictions. The swap-free structure only affects overnight financing charges, not profits, ensuring traders can benefit from halal trading while maintaining complete access to their earnings.
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