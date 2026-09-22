RoboForex Islamic Account is offered. on 4 trading account levels. Prime Swap-Free, ECN Swap-free, ProCent Swap-Free, and Pro Swap-free. RoboForex offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Points Quick Overview

Overview

The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.

RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.

With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.

Islamic, Swap-Free Account Overview

The RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on the MetaTrader4 platform.

is available on the MetaTrader4 platform. Swap-Free services are only available for cent and standard MetaTrader4-based accounts, as well as for pro affiliate accounts.

When an applicant changes their account type to Swap-Free, all other forex trading conditions will remain intact, and the overnight commission will depend solely on the instrument and the volume of open positions.

The Applicant will open the account as normal, followed by contacting RoboForex Live Support to convert their account to the Islamic Account option.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Sign Up

To start the registration process, simply click on the green open trading account button on their official website

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form.

Complete the simple registration form and click on the Registration button below the online form.

Step 3: Deposit

Now the applicant can make their first deposit and start to trade.

Step 4: Contact Support to Enable Swap-Free Service

Once you have an account, contact RoboForex's Live Support to request the Swap-Free service.

Make sure you have no open positions on the account you want to convert to Swap-Free

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RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, Canada, Australia, and Japan ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Russian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more. 👥 Customer Support Languages 18 languages 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

RoboForex Customer Reviews

Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.

Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.

Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.

The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness. ⭐⭐ Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads from 0 pips Not FSCA Regulated Fast order execution No fixed spread accounts 5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD) Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan

Conclusion Overall, the RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on most RoboForex live trading accounts. Swap-Free services are only available to a Muslim clientele, and verification will be needed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does RoboForex offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, RoboForex offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia principles. These accounts remove overnight interest charges (swaps) and replace them with fixed administrative fees on selected instruments, ensuring fair and halal trading conditions for Muslim traders worldwide.

How do I open an Islamic account with RoboForex?

To open an Islamic account, traders must first register for a standard RoboForex account, verify their profile, and then request a swap-free option through the Members Area. Approval is typically fast, making the account Sharia-compliant instantly.

Which account types are available as Islamic accounts at RoboForex?

RoboForex provides swap-free options across multiple account types, including Pro, ProCent, ECN, Prime, and R StocksTrader. This flexibility allows Muslim traders to choose the most suitable account type while still complying with Islamic finance principles.

Are Islamic accounts at RoboForex free of swaps on all instruments?

Not all instruments are swap-free. While most forex pairs and metals are included, some CFDs and exotic assets may carry fixed administrative charges instead of swaps. Traders should check RoboForex’s terms to confirm which assets qualify.

Do RoboForex Islamic accounts have higher trading costs?

Islamic accounts generally replace swaps with fixed administration fees on specific instruments. While this may slightly increase costs compared to standard accounts, the overall trading conditions remain competitive, allowing Muslim traders to operate under Sharia law fairly.

Can non-Muslim traders use RoboForex Islamic accounts?

Yes, RoboForex does not restrict Islamic accounts solely to Muslim traders. Anyone who wishes to trade without swaps can apply, though the feature is primarily designed to meet the needs of traders following Islamic finance principles.

Is the profit from RoboForex Islamic accounts withdrawable?

Yes, profits earned from RoboForex Islamic accounts are fully withdrawable without restrictions. The swap-free structure only affects overnight financing charges, not profits, ensuring traders can benefit from halal trading while maintaining complete access to their earnings.