RoboForex - Sign Up Bonus

  RoboForex Sign Up Bonus is offered.  A Sign Up bonus of $30 USD / R500 ZAR. A Trader has to deposit $10 USD / R160 ZAR into a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency, in order to claim the bonus amount.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

RoboForex Sign-Up Bonus - Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Sign-Up Bonus
  3. ☑️RoboForex at a Glance
  4. ☑️RoboForex Customer Reviews
  5. ☑️Pros and Cons
  6. ☑️Conclusion
  7. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.
  • RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.
  • Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.
  • With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.

   

Sign-Up Bonus

RoboForex Sign-Up Bonus

  RoboForex offers a sign-up bonus to all new applicants of USD 30 / R500 ZAR in initial funds.  Traders will be able to withdraw the profit, and the funds are offered without restriction.  

  • Open a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency.
  • Complete the verification procedure of identity, address, and phone number in the Members Area.
  • Deposit at least 10 USD into the account via a bank card.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Receive the USD 30 / R500 ZAR RoboForex Sign-up Bonus

 

  • Open a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency.
  • Complete the verification procedure of identity, address, and phone number in the Members Area.
  • Deposit at least 10 USD into the account via a bank card.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's NameRoboForex CTA logo
📍 HeadquarteredCyprus
📅 Year Founded2009
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFSC
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeUS, Canada, Australia, and Japan
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👍 Demo AccountYes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:2000
💰 Minimum Deposit$10
💳 Deposit OptionsBank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
💳 Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more.
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade
📱 OS CompatibilityMac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad.
📈 Tradable assets offeredCurrency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteRussian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more.
👥 Customer Support Languages18 languages
📆 Customer Service Hours24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

RoboForex Customer Reviews

  • Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.
  • Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.
  • Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.
  • The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues.⭐⭐⭐
Sitejabber logo
Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions.⭐⭐⭐
google logo
Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness.⭐⭐
TrustPilot Logo
Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads from 0 pipsNot FSCA Regulated
Fast order executionNo fixed spread accounts
5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD)Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan
 

Conclusion

Overall, RoboForex is well-known for its excellent promotional offerings, such as the sign-up bonus of $30 USD / R500 ZAR.

 

You might also like:

RoboForex Account TypesRoboForex Demo AccountRoboForex Fees and SpreadsRoboForex Islamic AccountRoboForex Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does Roboforex offer a sign-up bonus?

Yes, RoboForex has a Sign Up Bonus  

How much is the Sign-up bonus for Roboforex?

The Roboforex sign-up bonus is USD 30.  

Why do forex brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

Sign-up bonuses are a way of compensating traders for opening an account with a selected Forex broker.  

Do all brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

No, not all Forex brokers will make a sign-up bonus available.  

Does Roboforex offer a referral bonus?

No.  RoboForex does not make a Referral Bonus available at this time.  

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