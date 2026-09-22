RoboForex Sign Up Bonus is offered. A Sign Up bonus of $30 USD / R500 ZAR. A Trader has to deposit $10 USD / R160 ZAR into a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency, in order to claim the bonus amount.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex Sign-Up Bonus - Key Points Quick Overview

Overview

The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.

RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities.

Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.

With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.

Sign-Up Bonus

RoboForex offers a sign-up bonus to all new applicants of USD 30 / R500 ZAR in initial funds. Traders will be able to withdraw the profit, and the funds are offered without restriction.

Open a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency.

Complete the verification procedure of identity, address, and phone number in the Members Area.

Deposit at least 10 USD into the account via a bank card.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Receive the USD 30 / R500 ZAR RoboForex Sign-up Bonus

Open a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency.

Complete the verification procedure of identity, address, and phone number in the Members Area.

Deposit at least 10 USD into the account via a bank card.

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RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, Canada, Australia, and Japan ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Russian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more. 👥 Customer Support Languages 18 languages 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

RoboForex Customer Reviews

Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.

Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among their available options.

Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.

The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness. ⭐⭐ Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads from 0 pips Not FSCA Regulated Fast order execution No fixed spread accounts 5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD) Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan

Conclusion Overall, RoboForex is well-known for its excellent promotional offerings, such as the sign-up bonus of $30 USD / R500 ZAR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Roboforex offer a sign-up bonus?

Yes, RoboForex has a Sign Up Bonus

How much is the Sign-up bonus for Roboforex?

The Roboforex sign-up bonus is USD 30.

Why do forex brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

Sign-up bonuses are a way of compensating traders for opening an account with a selected Forex broker.

Do all brokers offer sign-up bonuses?

No, not all Forex brokers will make a sign-up bonus available.

Does Roboforex offer a referral bonus?

No. RoboForex does not make a Referral Bonus available at this time.