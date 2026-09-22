HFM offers Islamic swap-free trading on 2 trading account levels. Micro Swap-free and Premium Swap-free. HFM offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM Islamic Account - A Quick Overview

Overview

HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.

It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides

Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.

The broker focuses on the trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

Islamic Account

The Swap-Free Islamic Account at HFM (formerly HotForex) has been designed by the platform to serve traders who practice Sharia law.

The Islamic finance standards are fulfilled by this account type because it removes all fees related to interest and swaps from overnight positions.

There are multiple swap-free accounts available through HFM that allow flexibility with religious considerations.

🔎 Account Option 📌 Features Islamic Option Does not generate any swap interest. Follows the principles of Islamic finance. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

The Principles of Halal Forex Trading

The four basic principles of Islamic finance:

Prohibition of payment and receipt of any interest rate (Riba)

Immediate exchanges in the context of trading operations

Prohibition of gambling

Distribution of risks and benefits

These four basic principles do not always fit into Western banking and trading. In order to respect the principles of Islamic finance, specific trading accounts have been created, namely Islamic or Swap Free Forex trading accounts.

How to Open an HFM Islamic Account Step-by-Step

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Step 1 – Complete Your Personal Information.

The first step is to head to the HFM homepage. Click “Register” on the top right, as shown below, and enter your personal information.

Step 2 – Complete Your HFM Live Account Profile.

Traders will be required to complete their required personal information for the process to be completed.

Step 3 – Verify Email

Verify your email account.

Step 4 – Choose a Trading Platform.

The HFM live trading account verification should generally be completed within minutes of uploading all documentation.

Once a trader is fully confirmed, they will receive an email notification as confirmation.

Upload the requested Documents to verify your chosen HFM Markets Live Account.

Traders must upload the requested documentation before selecting a Forex trading platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Step 5 - Request an Islamic Account

After signing up for a Live Account, email HFM and request an Islamic Account with proof of documents.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience, it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/5 multilingual customer support.

In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.

Traders love its platforms, spread anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.

HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5/5 👏Customer Satisfaction High 📞Customer Service 24/5 Multilingual Support

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance. 4.5 / 5 Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices. 2.5 / 5 Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management. 3.4 / 5 Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness. 2.9 / 5

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

Conclusion Halal trading will largely depend on a trader's actions and on the broker they wish to choose. Whatever the Islamic investment online, whether it be in stocks or Forex, HFM will offer its clientele an Islamic Halal Trading Account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can Muslim traders from South Africa open an Islamic account with HFM?

Yes. Muslim traders in South Africa can convert a live HFM account into an Islamic (Swap-Free) account, ensuring compliance with Sharia principles by removing overnight interest charges on open positions.

What is the minimum deposit requirement for the HFM Islamic account?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type converted to Islamic: Micro – $5/R85 and Premium – $10/R170, based on the current USD/ZAR exchange rate.

Can deposits to the HFM Muslim account be made in ZAR?

Yes. HFM allows deposits in South African Rand (ZAR) for Islamic accounts, making funding more convenient for local traders without needing currency conversion.

Which trading platforms are available for the HFM Islamic account?

HFM Islamic accounts support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary HFM trading platform, all offering advanced charting, automated trading, and multi-device accessibility.

Are there additional charges on the HFM Islamic account?

No. HFM does not impose extra fees for opening or maintaining an Islamic (Swap-Free) account, ensuring fair and Sharia-compliant trading conditions.