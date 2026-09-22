HFM islamic account - Main Banner-min

  HFM offers Islamic swap-free trading on 2 trading account levels.  Micro Swap-free and Premium Swap-free. HFM offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM Islamic Account - A Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️Islamic Account
  3. ☑️The Principles of Halal Forex Trading
  4. ☑️How to Open an HFM Islamic Account Step-by-Step
  5. ☑️HFM At a Glance
  6. ☑️Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.
  • It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients.
  • Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.
  • The broker focuses on the trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

   

Islamic Account

Islamic Account

 

 

🔎 Account Option📌 Features
Islamic OptionDoes not generate any swap interest.
Follows the principles of Islamic finance.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

The Principles of Halal Forex Trading

The four basic principles of Islamic finance:

  • Prohibition of payment and receipt of any interest rate (Riba)
  • Immediate exchanges in the context of trading operations
  • Prohibition of gambling
  • Distribution of risks and benefits

  These four basic principles do not always fit into Western banking and trading. In order to respect the principles of Islamic finance, specific trading accounts have been created, namely Islamic or Swap Free Forex trading accounts.  

How to Open an HFM Islamic Account Step-by-Step

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/01/How-to-HFM-.mp4"][/video]  

Step 1 – Complete Your Personal Information.

  • The first step is to head to the HFM homepage. Click “Register” on the top right, as shown below, and enter your personal information.

  How to Open an HFM Account Step-by-Step 1  

Step 2 – Complete Your HFM Live Account Profile.

  • Traders will be required to complete their required personal information for the process to be completed.

  How to Open an HFM Account Step-by-Step 2  

Step 3 – Verify Email

  • Verify your email account.

  How to open an HFM Account step 3  

Step 4 – Choose a Trading Platform.

  • The HFM live trading account verification should generally be completed within minutes of uploading all documentation.
  • Once a trader is fully confirmed, they will receive an email notification as confirmation.
  • Upload the requested Documents to verify your chosen HFM Markets Live Account.
  • Traders must upload the requested documentation before selecting a Forex trading platform.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Step 5 - Request an Islamic Account

  • After signing up for a Live Account, email HFM and request an Islamic Account with proof of documents.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM At a Glance

Company InformationHFM-CTA-logo.png
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️HFM Group RegulationFSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationKenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant. Depending on chosen payment method.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesNo swap fees. Terms and conditions apply.
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000. Varies according to region.
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4, MT5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44-203 097 85 71
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience, it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/5 multilingual customer support.
  • In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.
  • Traders love its platforms, spread anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.
  • HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.5/5
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh
📞Customer Service24/5 Multilingual Support
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance.4.5 / 5
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices.2.5 / 5
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management.3.4 / 5
HelloPeter logo
Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness.2.9 / 5
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
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Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

Conclusion

Halal trading will largely depend on a trader's actions and on the broker they wish to choose. Whatever the Islamic investment online, whether it be in stocks or Forex, HFM will offer its clientele an Islamic Halal Trading Account.

 

You might also like:

HFM Account TypesHFM Demo AccountHFM Fees and SpreadsHFM Minimum DepositHFM Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Can Muslim traders from South Africa open an Islamic account with HFM?

Yes. Muslim traders in South Africa can convert a live HFM account into an Islamic (Swap-Free) account, ensuring compliance with Sharia principles by removing overnight interest charges on open positions.  

What is the minimum deposit requirement for the HFM Islamic account?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type converted to Islamic: Micro – $5/R85 and Premium – $10/R170, based on the current USD/ZAR exchange rate.  

Can deposits to the HFM Muslim account be made in ZAR?

Yes. HFM allows deposits in South African Rand (ZAR) for Islamic accounts, making funding more convenient for local traders without needing currency conversion.  

Which trading platforms are available for the HFM Islamic account?

HFM Islamic accounts support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary HFM trading platform, all offering advanced charting, automated trading, and multi-device accessibility.  

Are there additional charges on the HFM Islamic account?

No. HFM does not impose extra fees for opening or maintaining an Islamic (Swap-Free) account, ensuring fair and Sharia-compliant trading conditions.  

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