HFM offers Islamic swap-free trading on 2 trading account levels. Micro Swap-free and Premium Swap-free. HFM offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.
HFM Islamic Account - A Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️Islamic Account
- ☑️The Principles of Halal Forex Trading
- ☑️How to Open an HFM Islamic Account Step-by-Step
- ☑️HFM At a Glance
- ☑️Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.
- It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients.
- Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.
- The broker focuses on the trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.
Islamic Account
- The Swap-Free Islamic Account at HFM (formerly HotForex) has been designed by the platform to serve traders who practice Sharia law.
- The Islamic finance standards are fulfilled by this account type because it removes all fees related to interest and swaps from overnight positions.
- There are multiple swap-free accounts available through HFM that allow flexibility with religious considerations.
|🔎 Account Option
|📌 Features
|Islamic Option
|Does not generate any swap interest.
|Follows the principles of Islamic finance.
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
The Principles of Halal Forex Trading
The four basic principles of Islamic finance:
- Prohibition of payment and receipt of any interest rate (Riba)
- Immediate exchanges in the context of trading operations
- Prohibition of gambling
- Distribution of risks and benefits
These four basic principles do not always fit into Western banking and trading. In order to respect the principles of Islamic finance, specific trading accounts have been created, namely Islamic or Swap Free Forex trading accounts.
How to Open an HFM Islamic Account Step-by-Step
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Step 1 – Complete Your Personal Information.
- The first step is to head to the HFM homepage. Click “Register” on the top right, as shown below, and enter your personal information.
Step 2 – Complete Your HFM Live Account Profile.
- Traders will be required to complete their required personal information for the process to be completed.
Step 3 – Verify Email
- Verify your email account.
Step 4 – Choose a Trading Platform.
- The HFM live trading account verification should generally be completed within minutes of uploading all documentation.
- Once a trader is fully confirmed, they will receive an email notification as confirmation.
- Upload the requested Documents to verify your chosen HFM Markets Live Account.
- Traders must upload the requested documentation before selecting a Forex trading platform.
Step 5 - Request an Islamic Account
- After signing up for a Live Account, email HFM and request an Islamic Account with proof of documents.
HFM At a Glance
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2010
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|500+
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|300,500 000 mil
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️HFM Group Regulation
|FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Not offered
|📇Minor account currencies
|AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
|💰Minimum Deposit
|0 USD
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|Instant. Depending on chosen payment method.
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free up to a certain amount
|📊Spreads from
|0.1 pips
|💸Commissions
|No
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|Over 50
|🚀Swap Fees
|No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply.
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region.
|📏Margin requirements
|0.50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 500+
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|HFM Platform, MT4, MT5
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes 24/7
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@hfm.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+44-203 097 85 71
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, X, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|27 languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|41 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Customer Reviews
- HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience, it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/5 multilingual customer support.
- In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.
- Traders love its platforms, spread anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.
- HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.
|🔍Aspect
|🔖Details
|🌟Overall Rating
|4.5/5
|👏Customer Satisfaction
|High
|📞Customer Service
|24/5 Multilingual Support
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance.
|4.5 / 5
|Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices.
|2.5 / 5
|Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management.
|3.4 / 5
|Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness.
|2.9 / 5
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
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|🥈
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|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
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|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
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|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
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|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
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|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
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|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
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|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
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Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.
|Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
|Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.
|No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
|Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.
|Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
|High leverage: Up to 1:2000
|Fees applicable when the account has been unused
|Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays
|Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
|Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA
|Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
ConclusionHalal trading will largely depend on a trader's actions and on the broker they wish to choose. Whatever the Islamic investment online, whether it be in stocks or Forex, HFM will offer its clientele an Islamic Halal Trading Account.
You might also like:HFM Account TypesHFM Demo AccountHFM Fees and SpreadsHFM Minimum DepositHFM Sign up Bonus
Frequently Asked Questions
Can Muslim traders from South Africa open an Islamic account with HFM?
Yes. Muslim traders in South Africa can convert a live HFM account into an Islamic (Swap-Free) account, ensuring compliance with Sharia principles by removing overnight interest charges on open positions.
What is the minimum deposit requirement for the HFM Islamic account?
The minimum deposit depends on the account type converted to Islamic: Micro – $5/R85 and Premium – $10/R170, based on the current USD/ZAR exchange rate.
Can deposits to the HFM Muslim account be made in ZAR?
Yes. HFM allows deposits in South African Rand (ZAR) for Islamic accounts, making funding more convenient for local traders without needing currency conversion.
Which trading platforms are available for the HFM Islamic account?
HFM Islamic accounts support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary HFM trading platform, all offering advanced charting, automated trading, and multi-device accessibility.
Are there additional charges on the HFM Islamic account?
No. HFM does not impose extra fees for opening or maintaining an Islamic (Swap-Free) account, ensuring fair and Sharia-compliant trading conditions.
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