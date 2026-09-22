HFM Sign Up bonus is structured as a + 30% bonus program. A trader has to deposit $50/R800 ZAR to earn a Deposit bonus of (50 USD/R800 ZAR).

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM Sign Up Bonus - A Quick Overview.

Overview

HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.

It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides

Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.

The broker focuses on the trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

Bonuses and Promotions by HFM

Bonus Offerings

HFM’s bonus offerings are designed to enhance trading potential by automatically applying bonuses to eligible deposits.

These bonuses provide additional trading capital, allowing traders to access more than 500 instruments while increasing flexibility and market exposure without requiring manual activation.

HFM Loyalty Program

The HFM Loyalty Program rewards active traders as they progress through different levels.

By trading consistently, users earn points and unlock premium rewards, including luxury trips, high-end gadgets, and even supercars, making trading more engaging and incentive-driven.

The Gold Drive

The Gold Drive promotion focuses on gold trading, where traders earn points for every lot traded.

Additional points are awarded for profitable trades, which can be redeemed for entries into prize draws featuring luxury rewards such as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Profit Leaders – Round 2

Profit Leaders is a competitive trading contest where participants aim to achieve the highest closed profit in USD.

Traders compete for top leaderboard positions, with the top three winners sharing a prize pool of $6,500 before the promotion deadline.

Volume Leaders

The Volume Leaders promotion rewards traders based purely on trading activity.

Participants earn $100 for every 100 lots traded, with total rewards reaching up to $1,000, making it ideal for high-volume traders without requiring competition rankings.

Refer a Friend

HFM’s Refer a Friend program allows traders to earn up to $200 for each successful referral.

Once a referred client registers and starts trading, the referrer receives a cash reward, creating an easy way to earn additional income.

Shield 500 Account

The Shield 500 Account provides a safety net for new traders by covering losses up to $500 as tradable credit during the first 25 days.

This helps beginners reduce initial risk while gaining experience in live trading conditions.

Traders Awards 2026

The Traders Awards recognize top-performing traders, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize and a prestigious HFM Crystal Obelisk.

This promotion highlights exceptional trading performance and rewards skill and consistency.

Demo Contest

The HFM Demo Contest allows traders to compete in a risk-free environment using demo accounts.

Participants can test strategies, improve skills, and win trading bonuses without risking real money, making it ideal for beginners and practice.

HFM Merchandise

HFM Merchandise offers a range of branded products for loyal traders and partners.

These high-quality items serve as rewards or promotional gifts, helping strengthen brand engagement and community recognition among active users.

The broker offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

🎯 Category 🧾 Details 📌 Notes 📈 Program Name HFM Loyalty Program (Rewards for active trading) Earn Trophy Road Points (TRP) by trading live accounts. 🎁 Joining Bonus Receive 100 TRP upon joining Start collecting points immediately. 📊 Reward Levels Four tier levels based on trading activity Progress from Rookie → Rising Star → Pro → Legend. 🧩 TRP Earned per Volume Rookie: 25 TRP / $1M volume Rising Star: 30 TRP / $1M Pro: 35 TRP / $1M Legend: 40 TRP / $1M Earn more points as you level up. 🎖️ Points Boosters Complete Missions for extra TRP Activate Crystal Boosters to double TRP on select instruments (up to 80 TRP) Accelerates progress toward rewards. 💰 Cash Prizes Up to $500,000 in total cash rewards Earn cash as part of the trophy rewards pool. 🚗 Luxury Rewards Supercar High-value experiential reward. ✈️ Travel Rewards All-inclusive luxury vacations Lifestyle prizes for high tier progress. 💻 Tech Rewards High-end electronic devices Gadgets and premium gear for traders. 📍 Eligibility HFM live trading accounts — existing & new clients Excludes PAMM and demo accounts. ⚠️ Important Loyalty points and rewards are earned as you trade; Terms & Conditions apply Rewards are tied to real trading activity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Does HFM offer a sign-up bonus?

Yes, HFM offers a shield 500 bonus and loyalty rewards on deposits, helping traders increase their equity and trading potential.

Are bonuses withdrawable?

No, bonus amounts are not withdrawable, but profits earned from trading with them can be withdrawn under the bonus terms.

HFM Affiliate Program

Competitive Commission Structure : Affiliates earn a commission for each lot their referred clients trade. The commission structure is designed to be competitive and rewarding.

: Affiliates earn a commission for each lot their referred clients trade. The commission structure is designed to be competitive and rewarding. Multi-Tier Affiliate System : HFM offers a multi-tier affiliate system, allowing affiliates to earn additional commissions by recruiting sub-affiliates.

: HFM offers a multi-tier affiliate system, allowing affiliates to earn additional commissions by recruiting sub-affiliates. Dedicated Affiliate Support : HFM's affiliate management team provides dedicated support to affiliates, providing guidance and assistance throughout the partnership.

: HFM's affiliate management team provides dedicated support to affiliates, providing guidance and assistance throughout the partnership. Marketing Materials: HFM offers a range of marketing materials to help affiliates promote their affiliate links effectively.

Can I earn money by referring clients to HFM?

Yes, HFM has a competitive affiliate and IB program that pays commissions based on referred client activity and volume.

What support is offered to affiliates?

Affiliates receive marketing materials, tracking tools, dedicated account managers, and performance-based incentives to help grow their network.

How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM

Step 1 - Click on the 'Become an Affiliate' button.

Go to HFM's official website and click the 'Become an Affiliate' button in the top right corner.

Step 2 - Click on the Join Now option.

When redirected to the affiliate page, read through and click the Join Now button.

Step 3 - Fill out the form.

Complete the online form and provide your details. Then click on the register option.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience, it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/5 multilingual customer support.

In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.

Traders love its platforms, spread anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.

HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5/5 👏Customer Satisfaction High 📞Customer Service 24/5 Multilingual Support

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance. 4.5 / 5 Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices. 2.5 / 5 Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management. 3.4 / 5 Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness. 2.9 / 5

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Conclusion Overall, HFM includes great trading conditions, smart trading, superior trading tools, multiple account types, convenient platform options, and safe, secure trading. HFM is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that is globally recognized for covering a well-rounded trading experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does HFm have a welcome bonus?

Yes, HFM (HF Markets) offers a 50% Welcome Bonus to new clients who deposit for the first time, with a minimum deposit of 50 USD/700 ZAR.

Is the HFM Sign-up bonus available to South African clients?

Yes, the HFM Sign-up bonus is available to traders in South Africa when opening a Micro trading account for a minimum deposit of $50 or R800 ZAR.

Does HFM have a wide range of account options available?

Yes, HFM does have a wide range of account options available. Types of accounts available include Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, HFCopy, and Demo accounts.

Are Demo accounts made available by HFM?

Yes, according to our HFM review, HFM does offer a free demo trading account for beginner traders. The Demo account interface is ideal for traders who want to learn to trade without incurring any trading risks or losses. HFM practices forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment.

Is HFM a safe, well-regulated Forex Broker?

Yes, HFM is a safe, well-regulated Forex Broker, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority or FCA.

Does HFM have any other bonus offers?

Yes, HFM has other bonus offers, including a Supercharged bonus, a rescue bonus, and a credit bonus.