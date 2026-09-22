Overall, HFM offers cashback Forex Rebates on the Micro, Premium, PAMM Premium, PAMM Premium Plus, and Zero Spread Accounts of up to $4 per lot.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

A Quick Overview of our HFM Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

HFM Rebates System Overview

The HFM rebates system operates through its affiliate and partner structure, allowing partners to share a portion of their earned commission with referred traders as cashback.

This system is highly flexible, enabling affiliates to customize rebate percentages for each client and automatically credit these rebates directly into the client’s trading account.

The rebates are calculated based on trading volume (lots traded) and can be distributed daily once minimum thresholds are met, ensuring consistent and transparent earnings.

Additionally, HFM supports an auto-rebate mechanism, meaning payouts can be processed seamlessly without manual intervention.

With an earning potential of up to $30 per lot and the ability to allocate up to 100% of affiliate commissions as rebates, the system is designed to benefit both partners and traders by reducing trading costs while maintaining scalable, performance-based rewards.

💼 Account Type 💱 Forex 🛢️ Oil/Energies 🪙 Metals (Gold) 📈 Shares/Equities 📊 Indices 💰 Crypto ⚡ Zero Spread $2.00 Per Lot $0.50 Per Lot $3.50 Per Lot MT4 - $0.50 / MT5 - $0.005 $0.50 Per Lot ₿ $0.50 Per Lot 💼 Pro Account Up to $14.00 Per Lot $0.50 Per Lot Up to $6.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $0.50 Per Lot ₿ $0.50 Per Lot 💎 Premium Account $1.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $1.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot 🚫 Not Available 👥 PAMM Premium Client $1.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $1.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot 🚫 Not Available 👥 PAMM Premium Plus Client $1.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $1.00 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot $0.25 Per Lot 🚫 Not Available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

HFM Rebates Payments

When South Africans earn rebates of US$5 or more, these are paid directly into their HFM trading account. HFM can also be credited daily (auto-rebate setups). Sometimes weekly (via IB/rebate providers), using these payment methods:

💳 Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Electronic Transfer 💳 Credit/Debit Card 💳 Skrill

Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ South African traders who register their accounts with the Seychelles HFM entity will not be eligible for rebates. ✅ Traders from Portugal and France will not qualify for rebates. ✅ Deals that involve margins from bonus funds will not be eligible for rebates, including those made by South African traders through a rebate partner/affiliate. ✅ South African traders who engage in HFM’s Social Accounts, PAMM Managers, Hedges, and UK Share trades will not be eligible for rebates. ✅ To trigger the rebate, a completed transaction is required, and the position must have been held for a certain time. ✅ South African traders can collect a maximum cumulative rebate of $8,000. ✅ Open positions with a duration of less than one minute are ineligible for rebates, which means that South Africans must be careful when they use scalping strategies. ✅ South African traders with positions open for more than two minutes can receive 50% of the fixed rebate amount. ✅ The minimum daily rebate for South African traders credited to their trading account is US$5. ✅ Rebates will only be paid in USD, which also applies to South African traders with ZAR accounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with HFM

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with HFM.

Step 1: Register Through a Rebate / Affiliate Link

Start by clicking a cashback provider or partner link

This ensures your account is tracked under an IB (Introducing Broker)

Without this step, you won’t receive rebates

Cashback only works if your account is linked from the beginning

Step 2: Create Your HFM Trading Account

Name

Email

Country

During signup:

Add a Partner Code / IB ID (if required)

This links your account to the rebate system

Step 3: Verify Your Account (KYC)

ID (passport or ID card)

Proof of address

Wait for approval

You must be verified before trading or receiving rebates

Step 4: Open a Trading Account (MT4/MT5)

Log in to your myHFM dashboard Choose:

Account type (Cent, Premium, Zero, etc.)

Platform (MT4 or MT5)

This creates the actual account used for trading

Step 5: Link Your Account to the Rebate System

Approval/confirmation

Rebates only activate after the link is approved

Step 6: Deposit Funds

Cards

Bank transfer

E-wallets

You need funds to start trading and generating rebates

Step 7: Start Trading

Trade forex, metals, or other eligible instruments

Rebates are:

Based on trading volume (lots)

Earned regardless of profit or loss

Step 8: Receive Cashback Automatically

Credited daily or weekly (depending on setup)

Sent directly to your HFM trading account or wallet

Some systems credit once minimum thresholds (e.g., $1–$5) are reached

HFM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Conclusion The Cashback Forex Rebates system from HFM provides traders with an outstanding opportunity to gain additional value through each completed trade. Users of all experience levels can collect rebates according to their trading volume through HFM’s rebate system, which issues money reimbursement directly to their trading accounts. The rebate system reduces both trading costs and improves long-term profitability. The cashback rebate system of HFM boosts the broker's appeal to traders who want to optimize their profit potential through its combination with tight spreads, solid trading conditions, and regulatory oversight.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible for HFM rebates?

HFM rebates are available to all traders, including South African clients, who meet the rebate program’s terms and conditions, ensuring fair access to both new and existing account holders.

How are HFM rebates calculated?

Rebates are calculated based on trading volume. For each successful Forex lot transaction, the rebate equals the USD pip value of the product for 0.2 lots (20,000 units of the currency pair).

When are HFM rebates paid?

HFM calculates daily rebates automatically and credits them directly to clients’ trading accounts at 2 AM server time, ensuring timely and consistent payments.

Are there any restrictions on the types of trades that qualify for HFM rebates?

Yes. Trades involving bonus fund margins, HFM Social Accounts, PAMM Managers, hedges, and UK Share trades are excluded from the rebate program.

Is there a maximum cumulative rebate that can be collected?

Yes. Traders can collect a maximum cumulative rebate of $8,000 under HFM’s rebate program, regardless of trading volume.

Are rebates paid in USD only?

Yes. All HFM rebates are issued in USD, regardless of the account’s base currency, and are credited directly to the trader’s account.

Are there any restrictions on the duration of open positions to be eligible for HFM rebates?

Yes. Positions open for less than one minute are not eligible, while those open for more than two minutes qualify for 50% of the fixed rebate amount.

How long does it take for HFM rebates to be credited to a trading account?

Rebates are credited once a qualifying transaction is closed, with exact timing depending on the rebate program’s terms and conditions.