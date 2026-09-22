Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa - Main Banner-min

  8 Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa. Day trading is a popular trading strategy where traders buy and sell financial instruments in short periods, often during a trading day or session. When traders use this trading strategy, they are not concerned with the overall market moves, either up or down, but they purely focus on the market volatility that is experienced in the financial market.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Best day trading apps for beginners
  • Safest day trading apps regulated in South Africa
  • Low-spread day trading apps for South African traders
  • Best mobile apps for forex day trading
  • Day trading apps with zero commissions
  • Fastest execution day trading platforms in South Africa

 

8 Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa

📱App📝Sign up⚖️Regulation 📉Tradable Assets
Webull CTA Logo👉Open AccountAuthorised Financial Services Provider (FSP 50863) in South Africa.US stocks, ETFs, options
Plus500 CTA logo👉Open AccountLicensed in SA under Plus500AU Pty Ltd, FSP #47546.CFDs: forex, indices, shares, commodities, cryptos
Markets.com CTA👉Open AccountOperated in SA by Markets (South Africa) Pty Ltd, FSCA / FSP licence #46860.CFDs: forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs
XM-CTA-logo.png👉Open AccountGlobal broker, accepts South African clientsForex, CFDs (commodities, indices, shares)
IG CTA logo👉Open AccountIncludes aluminium in its commodity portfolio with fixed margin requirements.CFDs, Forex, Indices, Shares
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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What are Day Trading Apps in South Africa?

Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa” refers to the top mobile and desktop trading platforms that offer fast execution, low spreads, strong regulation, and easy-to-use tools for South African traders who buy and sell financial assets within the same day.

These apps provide access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies while supporting ZAR deposits, secure withdrawals, and user-friendly charting tools.

   

8 Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa

  1. ☑️Webull -  A powerful SA-licensed app with advanced tools for fast day trading.
  2. ☑️Plus500 -  A simple, beginner-friendly CFD app ideal for quick intraday trades.
  3. ☑️Markets.com -  A feature-rich trading app offering strong tools for active day traders.
  4. ☑️XM - A smooth, reliable mobile platform with fast execution for forex day trading.
  5. ☑️IG - A professional-grade trading app built for serious, high-speed day traders.
  6. ☑️AvaTrade - Popular for its powerful AvaTradeGO mobile trading app.
  7. ☑️Pepperstone - Known for ultra-fast execution and advanced trading platforms.
  8. ☑️HFM - FSCA-regulated broker with strong mobile trading features.

 

1. Webull

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4
🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Webull stands out in South Africa as a strong day-trading app thanks to its FSCA licensing, advanced charting tools, and access to US markets.

It offers zero-commission stock trading, technical indicators, and fast execution, making it suitable for active and analytical day traders.

Webull is a powerful app for active stock traders in South Africa, offering US stocks, ETFs, and options. With its FSCA-licensed status, it gives access to advanced charting, Level 2 market data, and extended trading hours — ideal for day traders who focus on equities.

 

Featured

FeatureWebull CTA Logo
⚖️ RegulationFSCA-licensed (South Africa)
📈 AssetsUS stocks, ETFs, options
🛠️ ToolsLevel 2 data, advanced charts
💰 PricingZero commissions
📱 PlatformWebull Mobile & Desktop
📊 PricingRaw spreads + low commissions
⚡ SpeedFast execution for day trading
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

IG app reviews

  Webull Day Trading Apps  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
SA-licensed (FSP 50863)Limited local SA shares
Zero-commission US stocksNot ideal for beginners
Advanced charting + indicatorsNo ZAR trading accounts
 

Is Webull good for day trading in South Africa?

Yes. Webull is FSCA-regulated and offers advanced tools like multi-chart layouts, indicators, and extended hours trading. South African day traders benefit from zero-commission pricing, fast execution, and professional-grade analytics suitable for active and intraday trading strategies.

 

Does Webull offer the tools needed for high-speed trading?

Absolutely. Webull provides Level 2 market data, customizable charts, and rapid order execution. These tools help South African traders react quickly to market movements, monitor volatility, and place trades efficiently, which is essential for successful day trading performance.

 

2. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  Plus500 is a beginner-friendly day-trading app that offers fast execution, easy navigation, and a wide variety of CFDs—including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks. It’s South African-authorised and provides risk-management tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders, making intraday trading simpler and safer. Plus500 also offers negative balance protection, real-time charts, and a wide range of funding options from debit cards, credit cards, electronic payment gateways, bank transfers, and more.  

Featured

FeaturePlus500 CTA logo
⚖️ RegulationFSCA-recognised entity
📈 AssetsCFDs on forex, indices, shares, crypto
🛠️ ToolsGuaranteed stop-loss, risk alerts
💰 PricingZero commissions
📱 PlatformPlus500 App
💳 DepositR750
⚡ ExecutionFast, user-friendly trading
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

IG app reviews

  Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Highly simple and intuitiveLimited local SA shares
Supports SA tradersNo MT4/MT5
Guaranteed stop ordersNo deep technical tools
Commission-free CFD tradingNot ideal for advanced traders
 

Is Plus500 suitable for beginners doing day trading?

Yes. Plus500 provides a clean interface, fast order placement, and risk tools that assist new traders. The South African entity is regulated, ensuring safety while offering easy access to markets, making it ideal for casual or starting day traders.

 

What makes Plus500 useful for intraday CFD trading?

Its platform is built for quick, efficient trades across forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With no commissions and built-in protections like negative balance protection, it allows SA traders to manage risks effectively while executing multiple daily trades.

 

3. Markets.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: 1:300
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC
Start Trading
 

Markets.com is a popular choice among South African day traders due to its strong FSCA supervision, diverse trading instruments, and powerful CFD platforms.

It provides fast execution, advanced charting, market intelligence, and access to global assets, making it suitable for active daily trading.

 

Featured

FeatureMarkets.com CTA
⚖️ RegulationFSCA-regulated (FSP 46860)
📈 AssetsForex, commodities, equities, indices, ETFs
🛠️ ToolsMarket sentiment, news, indicators
💰 PricingZero commissions
📱 AppMarkets.com Mobile
💳 Deposit$100
⚡ ExecutionFast CFD execution
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

IG app reviews

  Markets.com Day Trading Apps  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated in SALimited local SA shares
Wide asset selectionNot ideal for scalpers seeking raw spreads
Strong market research toolsMinimum deposit required
Good mobile and web appsFewer automation options
 

Why is Markets.com appealing to SA day traders?

Markets.com offers strong regulatory protection under the FSCA, combined with powerful tools for market analysis. Day traders benefit from broad asset access, quick execution, and high-quality research resources designed to support fast-paced trading decisions.

 

Is Markets.com good for commodity and forex day trading?

Yes. Markets.com provides a stable, fast platform with detailed charts and professional tools. It supports forex and commodities trading with transparent spreads, making it suitable for intraday strategies that require rapid entries and market awareness.

 

4. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a globally trusted broker known for tight spreads, strong execution, and a highly polished mobile app.

South African day traders benefit from fast trading speeds, flexible account types, and access to forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs through MT4 and MT5.

 

Featured

FeatureXM-CTA-logo.png
⚖️ RegulationInternationally regulated, SA accepted
📈 AssetsForex, indices, metals, energies
🛠️ ToolsMarket sentiment, news, indicators
📱 AppXM Mobile App
🖥️ PlatformsMT4 & MT5
💳 DepositLow minimum
⚡ ExecutionVery fast
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

IG app reviews

  XM Day Trading Apps  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreadsLimited share CFD variety
Fast executionNo ZAR trading accounts
MT4/MT5 supportedPlatform may feel technical for beginners
Low minimum depositSome features vary by region
 

Is XM good for forex day trading in South Africa?

Yes. XM offers tight spreads, quick market execution, and strong liquidity, which are essential for day traders. MT4 and MT5 platforms provide advanced chart features, allowing South Africans to trade short-term forex movements effectively and smoothly.

 

Does XM support high-speed intraday strategies like scalping?

Absolutely. Many XM account types support scalping, rapid entries, and algorithmic trading. Its low-latency servers and tight spreads help day traders execute quickly, especially during high-volatility sessions where timing and execution precision are crucial.

 

5. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG is considered one of the most advanced and reliable day-trading apps available to South Africans.

With professional-grade charting, low-latency execution, and access to global markets, IG is ideal for serious intraday traders seeking high performance and deep trading tools.

 

Featured

FeatureIG CTA logo
⚖️ RegulationGlobal top-tier regulation
📈 AssetsForex, indices, metals, energies
🛠️ ToolsAdvanced charting & analysis
🖥️ PlatformsIG App, WebTrader, ProRealTime
📉 CostsCompetitive spreads
⚡ SpeedLow-latency execution
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

IG app reviews

  IG  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
World-class trading toolsHigher minimum deposit requirements
Excellent execution speedCan be complex for beginners
Broad market accessCharges premium for some advanced features
Very strong regulationNot the cheapest CFD pricing
 

Why is IG recommended for professional day traders?

IG offers institutional-level charting, ultra-fast execution, and access to a huge range of assets. These tools provide South African day traders with the analytical edge and reliability needed for consistent intraday performance across global markets.

 

Does IG offer strong mobile tools for high-speed trading?

Yes. The IG Trading App includes powerful charts, fast order placement, and real-time data. South African traders can execute trades quickly, monitor trends, and manage risk, making the mobile platform ideal for day-trading strategies.

 

6. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade has become a favourite among mobile traders mainly because of the AvaTradeGO app. The app feels clean, easy to navigate, and doesn’t overwhelm beginners, but it still gives experienced traders enough tools to manage positions properly on the go.  

Featured

 

AvaTrade app reviews

📱 App Platform⭐ Rating (out of 5)🗣️ Review Count📝 South Africa Highlights
📲Google Play4.3 ⭐10.7K+Mixed feedback some praise app performance, while others report slowness, buffering, and login issues
🏆 App Store (global)4.0 ⭐Not specifiedGenerally praised as professional and user-friendly
🇿🇦 AvaTradeGo – South Africa site2.7 ⭐Described as a “cutting‑edge, state‑of‑the‑art mobile trading app” with advanced tools and smooth UX
  AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ZAR funding is available for South African accounts. ZAR accounts are only available through certain deposit methods.
The AvaTradeGO app is well-suited for making fast trade entries. Demo access is limited to 21 days.
You can use AvaProtect to insure high-risk trades. You pay inactivity fees if you pause trading.
Spreads are competitive on pro accounts. The spreads are not as competitive as other day trading brokers.
 

Is AvaTrade good for mobile trading?

Yes, especially for beginners. The AvaTradeGO app is simple to use, loads quickly, and makes it easy to manage trades without feeling cluttered or confusing.  

Does AvaTrade work in South Africa?

Yes. AvaTrade accepts South African traders and gives access to forex, CFDs, crypto, commodities, and more through both desktop and mobile platforms.  

7. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone is widely known for speed. Trades execute quickly, spreads stay competitive, and platforms like cTrader and MetaTrader make the mobile trading experience feel smooth even during busy market hours.  

Featured

 

Pepperstone app reviews

📱 App Platform⭐ Rating (out of 5)🗣️ Review Count📝 South Africa Highlights
📲Google Play 4.145,000+Fast MT4/MT5 integration, low spreads on ZAR pairs, fast deposits via bank card.
🏆 App Store (global)4.420,000+Seamless iOS performance, Face ID login, FSCA-registered access.
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Account opening is fast and fully digitalOnly Forex, CFDs, and crypto
Majority clients belong to a top-tier authorityHigh bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia
Low Forex and equity index CFD feesHigh financing rate for CFDs
Low non-trading feesBasic news flow, no fundamental data
No deposit feeDoes not hold a banking license
Great customer serviceNot listed on the stock exchange
Seamless and free deposit and withdrawalFinancial information not publicly available
 

Why do traders like Pepperstone for day trading?

A lot of traders use Pepperstone because execution is fast and the spreads stay competitive, especially during active market hours.  

Does Pepperstone support mobile trading apps?

Yes. Pepperstone supports MetaTrader and cTrader mobile apps, which are both popular for charting, scalping, and fast order execution.  

8. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  HFM stands out for South African traders because it’s FSCA-regulated and offers a solid mobile trading setup. The app supports one-click trading, easy account management, and gives traders access to multiple markets directly from their phone.  

Featured

 

HFM app reviews

📱 App Platform⭐ Rating (out of 5)🗣️ Review Count📝 South Africa Highlights
📲Google Play3.6 out of 57.6K reviewsAndroid users report solid functionality and access to CFDs, but some mention freezing during news events and glitches in stop-loss & trade executions
🏆 App Store (global)3.4 out of 5216 ratingsiOS users value the modern interface and fast chart tools, but note occasional failures to close trades and persistent bugs affecting reliability
  HFM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes. HFM is regulated by the FSCA, which is one of the main reasons many South African traders feel comfortable using the broker.  

Can you trade on HFM using your phone?

Yes. HFM offers mobile trading through its app and MetaTrader platforms, so traders can open, close, and monitor trades directly from their phone.  

Conclusion

The best day trading apps in South Africa combine speed, low costs, and reliable regulation, giving traders the tools needed for fast and informed intraday decisions. Platforms like Webull, Plus500, Markets.com, XM, and IG stand out for their advanced charting, tight spreads, and mobile-friendly performance. Whether you prefer simple CFD trading or professional-grade analytics, these apps offer safe, efficient, and flexible environments tailored to South African traders.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a trading strategy?

A trading strategy is simply a set of objectives or predefined rules that indicate the conditions of entry and exit points for traders, and where they should place their stop-loss and take-profit orders, among other risk management protocols.  

What is day trading?

Day trading is a trading strategy that is executed in short bursts within a trading day or session.  

Can day trading be profitable?

Yes, it can be profitable, but traders make small profits with every trade.  

Is mobile trading safe?

Yes, it can be safe if traders employ different security measures such as password protection, biometric safety, two-factor verification, and others.  

How much capital is needed to start trading through these apps?

Some of these apps allow traders to start trading from as little as 140 ZAR or less.  

Are these brokers and apps regulated?

Yes, these apps are regulated and safe to use.  

Where can I download these apps, and how much does it cost?

Most of these apps can be downloaded either from Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS, and they are often free of charge.  

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