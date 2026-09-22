8 Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa. Day trading is a popular trading strategy where traders buy and sell financial instruments in short periods, often during a trading day or session. When traders use this trading strategy, they are not concerned with the overall market moves, either up or down, but they purely focus on the market volatility that is experienced in the financial market.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best day trading apps for beginners

Safest day trading apps regulated in South Africa

Low-spread day trading apps for South African traders

Best mobile apps for forex day trading

Day trading apps with zero commissions

Fastest execution day trading platforms in South Africa

8 Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa

📱App 📝Sign up ⚖️Regulation 📉Tradable Assets 👉Open Account Authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP 50863) in South Africa. US stocks, ETFs, options 👉Open Account Licensed in SA under Plus500AU Pty Ltd, FSP #47546. CFDs: forex, indices, shares, commodities, cryptos 👉Open Account Operated in SA by Markets (South Africa) Pty Ltd, FSCA / FSP licence #46860. CFDs: forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs 👉Open Account Global broker, accepts South African clients Forex, CFDs (commodities, indices, shares) 👉Open Account Includes aluminium in its commodity portfolio with fixed margin requirements. CFDs, Forex, Indices, Shares

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are Day Trading Apps in South Africa?

Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa” refers to the top mobile and desktop trading platforms that offer fast execution, low spreads, strong regulation, and easy-to-use tools for South African traders who buy and sell financial assets within the same day.

These apps provide access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies while supporting ZAR deposits, secure withdrawals, and user-friendly charting tools.

8 Best Day Trading Apps in South Africa

☑️ Webull - A powerful SA-licensed app with advanced tools for fast day trading. ☑️ Plus500 - A simple, beginner-friendly CFD app ideal for quick intraday trades. ☑️ Markets.com - A feature-rich trading app offering strong tools for active day traders. ☑️ XM - A smooth, reliable mobile platform with fast execution for forex day trading. ☑️ IG - A professional-grade trading app built for serious, high-speed day traders. ☑️ AvaTrade - Popular for its powerful AvaTradeGO mobile trading app. ☑️ Pepperstone - Known for ultra-fast execution and advanced trading platforms. ☑️ HFM - FSCA-regulated broker with strong mobile trading features.

1. Webull

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Webull stands out in South Africa as a strong day-trading app thanks to its FSCA licensing, advanced charting tools, and access to US markets.

It offers zero-commission stock trading, technical indicators, and fast execution, making it suitable for active and analytical day traders.

Webull

is a powerful app for active stock traders in South Africa, offering US stocks, ETFs, and options.

With its FSCA-licensed status, it gives access to advanced charting, Level 2 market data, and extended trading hours

— ideal for day traders who focus on equities.

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Feature ⚖️ Regulation FSCA-licensed (South Africa) 📈 Assets US stocks, ETFs, options 🛠️ Tools Level 2 data, advanced charts 💰 Pricing Zero commissions 📱 Platform Webull Mobile & Desktop 📊 Pricing Raw spreads + low commissions ⚡ Speed Fast execution for day trading 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IG app reviews

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons SA-licensed (FSP 50863) Limited local SA shares Zero-commission US stocks Not ideal for beginners Advanced charting + indicators No ZAR trading accounts

Is Webull good for day trading in South Africa?

Yes. Webull is FSCA-regulated and offers advanced tools like multi-chart layouts, indicators, and extended hours trading. South African day traders benefit from zero-commission pricing, fast execution, and professional-grade analytics suitable for active and intraday trading strategies.

Does Webull offer the tools needed for high-speed trading?

Absolutely. Webull provides Level 2 market data, customizable charts, and rapid order execution. These tools help South African traders react quickly to market movements, monitor volatility, and place trades efficiently, which is essential for successful day trading performance.

2. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a beginner-friendly day-trading app that offers fast execution, easy navigation, and a wide variety of CFDs

—including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks.

It’s South African-authorised and provides risk-management tools like guaranteed stop-loss orders, making intraday trading simpler and safer.

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Plus500 also offers negative balance protection, real-time charts, and a wide range of funding options from debit cards, credit cards, electronic payment gateways, bank transfers, and more.

Feature ⚖️ Regulation FSCA-recognised entity 📈 Assets CFDs on forex, indices, shares, crypto 🛠️ Tools Guaranteed stop-loss, risk alerts 💰 Pricing Zero commissions 📱 Platform Plus500 App 💳 Deposit R750 ⚡ Execution Fast, user-friendly trading 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IG app reviews

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly simple and intuitive Limited local SA shares Supports SA traders No MT4/MT5 Guaranteed stop orders No deep technical tools Commission-free CFD trading Not ideal for advanced traders

Is Plus500 suitable for beginners doing day trading?

Yes. Plus500 provides a clean interface, fast order placement, and risk tools that assist new traders. The South African entity is regulated, ensuring safety while offering easy access to markets, making it ideal for casual or starting day traders.

What makes Plus500 useful for intraday CFD trading?

Its platform is built for quick, efficient trades across forex, commodities, indices, and shares. With no commissions and built-in protections like negative balance protection, it allows SA traders to manage risks effectively while executing multiple daily trades.

3. Markets.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: 1:300 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC Start Trading

Markets.com is a popular choice among South African day traders due to its strong FSCA supervision, diverse trading instruments, and powerful CFD platforms.

It provides fast execution, advanced charting, market intelligence, and access to global assets, making it suitable for active daily trading.

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Feature ⚖️ Regulation FSCA-regulated (FSP 46860) 📈 Assets Forex, commodities, equities, indices, ETFs 🛠️ Tools Market sentiment, news, indicators 💰 Pricing Zero commissions 📱 App Markets.com Mobile 💳 Deposit $100 ⚡ Execution Fast CFD execution 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IG app reviews

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated in SA Limited local SA shares Wide asset selection Not ideal for scalpers seeking raw spreads Strong market research tools Minimum deposit required Good mobile and web apps Fewer automation options

Why is Markets.com appealing to SA day traders?

Markets.com offers strong regulatory protection under the FSCA, combined with powerful tools for market analysis. Day traders benefit from broad asset access, quick execution, and high-quality research resources designed to support fast-paced trading decisions.

Is Markets.com good for commodity and forex day trading?

Yes. Markets.com provides a stable, fast platform with detailed charts and professional tools. It supports forex and commodities trading with transparent spreads, making it suitable for intraday strategies that require rapid entries and market awareness.

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a globally trusted broker known for tight spreads, strong execution, and a highly polished mobile app.

South African day traders benefit from fast trading speeds, flexible account types, and access to forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs through MT4 and MT5.

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Feature ⚖️ Regulation Internationally regulated, SA accepted 📈 Assets Forex, indices, metals, energies 🛠️ Tools Market sentiment, news, indicators 📱 App XM Mobile App 🖥️ Platforms MT4 & MT5 💳 Deposit Low minimum ⚡ Execution Very fast 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IG app reviews

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads Limited share CFD variety Fast execution No ZAR trading accounts MT4/MT5 supported Platform may feel technical for beginners Low minimum deposit Some features vary by region

Is XM good for forex day trading in South Africa?

Yes. XM offers tight spreads, quick market execution, and strong liquidity, which are essential for day traders. MT4 and MT5 platforms provide advanced chart features, allowing South Africans to trade short-term forex movements effectively and smoothly.

Does XM support high-speed intraday strategies like scalping?

Absolutely. Many XM account types support scalping, rapid entries, and algorithmic trading. Its low-latency servers and tight spreads help day traders execute quickly, especially during high-volatility sessions where timing and execution precision are crucial.

5. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is considered one of the most advanced and reliable day-trading apps available to South Africans.

With professional-grade charting, low-latency execution, and access to global markets, IG is ideal for serious intraday traders seeking high performance and deep trading tools.

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Feature ⚖️ Regulation Global top-tier regulation 📈 Assets Forex, indices, metals, energies 🛠️ Tools Advanced charting & analysis 🖥️ Platforms IG App, WebTrader, ProRealTime 📉 Costs Competitive spreads ⚡ Speed Low-latency execution 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IG app reviews

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons World-class trading tools Higher minimum deposit requirements Excellent execution speed Can be complex for beginners Broad market access Charges premium for some advanced features Very strong regulation Not the cheapest CFD pricing

Why is IG recommended for professional day traders?

IG offers institutional-level charting, ultra-fast execution, and access to a huge range of assets. These tools provide South African day traders with the analytical edge and reliability needed for consistent intraday performance across global markets.

Does IG offer strong mobile tools for high-speed trading?

Yes. The IG Trading App includes powerful charts, fast order placement, and real-time data. South African traders can execute trades quickly, monitor trends, and manage risk, making the mobile platform ideal for day-trading strategies.

6. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

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AvaTrade has become a favourite among mobile traders mainly because of the AvaTradeGO app. The app feels clean, easy to navigate, and doesn’t overwhelm beginners, but it still gives experienced traders enough tools to manage positions properly on the go.

AvaTrade app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.3 ⭐ 10.7K+ Mixed feedback some praise app performance, while others report slowness, buffering, and login issues 🏆 App Store (global) 4.0 ⭐ Not specified Generally praised as professional and user-friendly 🇿🇦 AvaTradeGo – South Africa site 2.7 ⭐ — Described as a “cutting‑edge, state‑of‑the‑art mobile trading app” with advanced tools and smooth UX

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ZAR funding is available for South African accounts. ZAR accounts are only available through certain deposit methods. The AvaTradeGO app is well-suited for making fast trade entries. Demo access is limited to 21 days. You can use AvaProtect to insure high-risk trades. You pay inactivity fees if you pause trading. Spreads are competitive on pro accounts. The spreads are not as competitive as other day trading brokers.

Is AvaTrade good for mobile trading?

Yes, especially for beginners. The AvaTradeGO app is simple to use, loads quickly, and makes it easy to manage trades without feeling cluttered or confusing.

Does AvaTrade work in South Africa?

Yes. AvaTrade accepts South African traders and gives access to forex, CFDs, crypto, commodities, and more through both desktop and mobile platforms.

7. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

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Pepperstone is widely known for speed. Trades execute quickly, spreads stay competitive, and platforms like cTrader and MetaTrader make the mobile trading experience feel smooth even during busy market hours.

Pepperstone app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.1 45,000+ Fast MT4/MT5 integration, low spreads on ZAR pairs, fast deposits via bank card. 🏆 App Store (global) 4.4 20,000+ Seamless iOS performance, Face ID login, FSCA-registered access.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Account opening is fast and fully digital Only Forex, CFDs, and crypto Majority clients belong to a top-tier authority High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Low Forex and equity index CFD fees High financing rate for CFDs Low non-trading fees Basic news flow, no fundamental data No deposit fee Does not hold a banking license Great customer service Not listed on the stock exchange Seamless and free deposit and withdrawal Financial information not publicly available

Why do traders like Pepperstone for day trading?

A lot of traders use Pepperstone because execution is fast and the spreads stay competitive, especially during active market hours.

Does Pepperstone support mobile trading apps?

Yes. Pepperstone supports MetaTrader and cTrader mobile apps, which are both popular for charting, scalping, and fast order execution.

8. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

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HFM stands out for South African traders because it’s FSCA-regulated and offers a solid mobile trading setup. The app supports one-click trading, easy account management, and gives traders access to multiple markets directly from their phone.

HFM app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 3.6 out of 5 7.6K reviews Android users report solid functionality and access to CFDs, but some mention freezing during news events and glitches in stop-loss & trade executions 🏆 App Store (global) 3.4 out of 5 216 ratings iOS users value the modern interface and fast chart tools, but note occasional failures to close trades and persistent bugs affecting reliability

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes. HFM is regulated by the FSCA, which is one of the main reasons many South African traders feel comfortable using the broker.

Can you trade on HFM using your phone?

Yes. HFM offers mobile trading through its app and MetaTrader platforms, so traders can open, close, and monitor trades directly from their phone.

Conclusion The best day trading apps in South Africa combine speed, low costs, and reliable regulation, giving traders the tools needed for fast and informed intraday decisions. Platforms like Webull, Plus500, Markets.com, XM, and IG stand out for their advanced charting, tight spreads, and mobile-friendly performance. Whether you prefer simple CFD trading or professional-grade analytics, these apps offer safe, efficient, and flexible environments tailored to South African traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a trading strategy?

A trading strategy is simply a set of objectives or predefined rules that indicate the conditions of entry and exit points for traders, and where they should place their stop-loss and take-profit orders, among other risk management protocols.

What is day trading?

Day trading is a trading strategy that is executed in short bursts within a trading day or session.

Can day trading be profitable?

Yes, it can be profitable, but traders make small profits with every trade.

Is mobile trading safe?

Yes, it can be safe if traders employ different security measures such as password protection, biometric safety, two-factor verification, and others.

How much capital is needed to start trading through these apps?

Some of these apps allow traders to start trading from as little as 140 ZAR or less.

Are these brokers and apps regulated?

Yes, these apps are regulated and safe to use.

Where can I download these apps, and how much does it cost?

Most of these apps can be downloaded either from Google Play for Android or the App Store for iOS, and they are often free of charge.