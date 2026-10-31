Exness Demo Account - Main Banner

The Exness Demo Account is free for South African traders and comes with $10,000 in virtual funds when a standard MT5 demo account is created during registration. It allows traders to practise forex and CFD trading without depositing real money or risking their savings.

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Is the Exness demo account free in South Africa?

Yes. Exness offers free demo trading without requiring a real-money deposit.

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How much virtual money does Exness give you?

Exness creates a Standard MT5 demo account with $10,000 in virtual funds by default during registration.

Exness Demo Account

Exness Demo Account

  • Exness provides a comprehensive demo account for South African traders.
  • This account is intended to serve as a risk-free platform for testing methods and familiarizing oneself with the broker’s features and trading instruments.
  • A forex demo account is also referred to as a practice account, which is used for practicing trading or to test a new trading strategy without any risk to actual money.

🔎FeatureExness-logo.png
🔹 Account Types AvailableAll Exness account types except Standard Cent
💰 Virtual FundsUp to $10,000
📊 Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, Exness WebTrader
🔄 Market ConditionsReal-time simulation
🆓 CostFree
⚙️ LeverageUp to 1:Unlimited (Varies)
📈 InstrumentsForex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Crypto
🏆 Best ForBeginners & strategy testing
⏳ ExpirationNo expiration
📲 Mobile AppAvailable
🔄 Top-Up ProcessUsers can set their balance via the Personal Area
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) OptionAvailable for eligible accounts
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

 What Is the Exness Demo Account?

  • The Exness Demo Account is a virtual trading account that allows users to practise trading financial instruments using simulated money.
  • It works in a similar way to a live trading account. Traders can open and close positions, review price charts, monitor profit and loss, and experiment with trading strategies.
  • The main difference is that no real money is involved.
  • For example, you can open a simulated EUR/USD position, place a stop-loss order, and monitor how the trade performs as market prices change.
  • Any profit or loss appears in the virtual balance rather than your actual bank account.
  • Exness designs its demo environment to reflect live market conditions, but this does not mean that every demo order will experience exactly the same execution conditions as a real trade.
  • Demo trading is useful for learning, but it cannot fully reproduce the financial and emotional pressures of live trading.

Is the Exness Demo Account Free in South Africa?

Yes. South African traders can open an Exness demo account without paying a registration fee or making a real-money deposit.

Exness provides virtual trading funds for practice, and traders can use the demo environment to test platform features and strategies.

Exness Demo Account Costs

FeatureCost
Demo registrationFree
Minimum deposit$0
Initial virtual balance$10,000 on the default Standard MT5 demo
Platform accessFree
Additional virtual balanceAvailable without payment
Real-money trading riskNone within the demo
Trading practiceFree
Demo profit withdrawalNot available

How to set up a Demo Account in South Africa – Step by Step

  Opening a demo account with Exness is a simple and straightforward process that consists of the following:  

Step 1: Navigate to the Exness website first.

  • Click on the "Try free Demo" tab on the Exness webpage.

  How to set up a Demo Account in South Africa – Step by Step 1  

Step 2: Fill in the Registration

  • Input your contact information, including your phone number, email address, and name.
  • Since the information will be required to verify the account, ensure it is accurate.

  How to set up a Demo Account in South Africa – Step by Step 2  

Step 3: Choose a Demo Account

  • Choose the Demo Account at the bottom of the left side.

  How to set up a Demo Account in South Africa – Step by Step 3  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Why Is My Exness Demo Account Not Working?

Demo account problems can result from incorrect login details, platform compatibility issues, connection problems, or inactivity-related deletion. 

Common Exness Demo Account Problems

ProblemPossible CauseSuggested Action
Cannot log inIncorrect account number or passwordVerify login details
Invalid accountWrong trading server or platformCheck account information
Account missingInactivity-related deletionCheck Demo tab and create a new account if necessary
No trading connectionPlatform or internet issueCheck connectivity
Cannot place a tradeMarket closed or insufficient virtual marginReview trading conditions
Wrong platformMT4, MT5 or Exness-platform mismatchUse the compatible platform
No Standard Cent demoAccount type not supportedSelect another demo account
Virtual balance too lowSimulated lossesUse Set Balance

Exness At a Glance

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🏦OfficesOffices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 200 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔧Execution & SlippageVery fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Demo accounts do not expire if used consistentlyDemo accounts expire after 21 days of inactivity

Our Verdict: Is the Exness Demo Account Worth Using?

The Exness Demo Account is a practical option for South African traders who want to learn the trading platform before risking real money.

The default $10,000 virtual balance gives users room to explore different instruments, while the ability to reset the balance makes it easier to simulate a smaller live account.

Support for Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero demos is another advantage. Traders can compare different pricing models and platform features without first funding the corresponding live accounts.

The main limitations are straightforward. Demo profits cannot be withdrawn, Standard Cent doesn't have a demo version, and inactive MetaTrader demo accounts can be permanently deleted.

Our assessment: Exness offers a flexible free demo environment for beginners and experienced traders. It is most useful for platform practice, order management, and strategy testing rather than predicting live trading profits.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use Exness Terminal with a demo account?

Yes, on compatible Exness-platform demo accounts.

Can I use the Exness demo account on my phone?

Yes. Supported mobile options include the Exness Trade app and MetaTrader mobile applications.

Does the Exness demo account expire?

Exness does not specify one universal expiry period for every platform. Inactive MT4 and MT5 demo accounts may be permanently deleted.

Can I recover a deleted Exness demo account?

No. Exness states that demo accounts deleted because of inactivity cannot be restored. You can create a new one.

Can I withdraw money from my Exness demo account?

No. Demo funds and simulated profits have no cash value.

Can I trade gold on the Exness demo account?

Gold trading is available on supported demo account types and platforms.

Can I practise USD/ZAR trading on Exness?

You can check whether USD/ZAR is available in your demo instrument list. Availability depends on the account and platform.

Can I open multiple Exness demo accounts?

Yes. Exness allows multiple demo trading accounts, subject to account-type and platform limits.

Do I need to verify my identity to use the Exness demo account?

Exness allows users to practise through demo registration without completing all the documentation needed for real-money trading. Additional account verification is required for applicable live services.

Is Exness regulated in South Africa?

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 51024. The Exness group also operates through other regulated entities, so traders should review the entity named in their account agreement.

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