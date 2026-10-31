The Exness Demo Account is free for South African traders and comes with $10,000 in virtual funds when a standard MT5 demo account is created during registration. It allows traders to practise forex and CFD trading without depositing real money or risking their savings.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Is the Exness demo account free in South Africa?

Yes. Exness offers free demo trading without requiring a real-money deposit.

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How much virtual money does Exness give you?

Exness creates a Standard MT5 demo account with $10,000 in virtual funds by default during registration.

Exness Demo Account – Key Facts Feature Exness Demo Account Account type Demo / Practice Account Available in South Africa Yes, subject to eligibility Minimum deposit $0 Registration fee Free Default virtual balance $10,000 on the initial Standard MT5 demo Virtual balance adjustment Available Real-money trading No Real-money losses No Supported demo account types Standard, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero Standard Cent demo Not available MT4 demo Available MT5 demo Available Exness Terminal Available on compatible Exness-platform demo accounts Exness Trade App Supported Trading instruments Forex and eligible CFDs Demo trading duration Subject to account activity and platform conditions Inactive MetaTrader demos May be permanently deleted Demo profits Cannot be withdrawn South African regulatory entity Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP number 51024 Sign Up Open Account

Exness Demo Account

Exness provides a comprehensive demo account for South African traders.

provides a comprehensive demo account for This account is intended to serve as a risk-free platform for testing methods and familiarizing oneself with the broker’s features and trading instruments.

with the broker’s features and trading instruments. A forex demo account is also referred to as a practice account, which is used for practicing trading or to test a new trading strategy without any risk to actual money.

🔎Feature 🔹 Account Types Available All Exness account types except Standard Cent 💰 Virtual Funds Up to $10,000 📊 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Exness WebTrader 🔄 Market Conditions Real-time simulation 🆓 Cost Free ⚙️ Leverage Up to 1:Unlimited (Varies) 📈 Instruments Forex, Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Crypto 🏆 Best For Beginners & strategy testing ⏳ Expiration No expiration 📲 Mobile App Available 🔄 Top-Up Process Users can set their balance via the Personal Area 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Option Available for eligible accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What Is the Exness Demo Account?

The Exness Demo Account is a virtual trading account that allows users to practise trading financial instruments using simulated money.

It works in a similar way to a live trading account. Traders can open and close positions, review price charts, monitor profit and loss, and experiment with trading strategies.

The main difference is that no real money is involved.

For example, you can open a simulated EUR/USD position, place a stop-loss order, and monitor how the trade performs as market prices change.

Any profit or loss appears in the virtual balance rather than your actual bank account.

Exness designs its demo environment to reflect live market conditions, but this does not mean that every demo order will experience exactly the same execution conditions as a real trade.

Demo trading is useful for learning, but it cannot fully reproduce the financial and emotional pressures of live trading.

Is the Exness Demo Account Free in South Africa?

Yes. South African traders can open an Exness demo account without paying a registration fee or making a real-money deposit.

Exness provides virtual trading funds for practice, and traders can use the demo environment to test platform features and strategies.

Exness Demo Account Costs

Feature Cost Demo registration Free Minimum deposit $0 Initial virtual balance $10,000 on the default Standard MT5 demo Platform access Free Additional virtual balance Available without payment Real-money trading risk None within the demo Trading practice Free Demo profit withdrawal Not available

How to set up a Demo Account in South Africa – Step by Step

Opening a demo account with Exness is a simple and straightforward process that consists of the following:

Step 1: Navigate to the Exness website first.

Click on the "Try free Demo" tab on the Exness webpage.

Step 2: Fill in the Registration

Input your contact information, including your phone number, email address, and name.

Since the information will be required to verify the account, ensure it is accurate.

Step 3: Choose a Demo Account

Choose the Demo Account at the bottom of the left side.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Why Is My Exness Demo Account Not Working?

Demo account problems can result from incorrect login details, platform compatibility issues, connection problems, or inactivity-related deletion.

Common Exness Demo Account Problems

Problem Possible Cause Suggested Action Cannot log in Incorrect account number or password Verify login details Invalid account Wrong trading server or platform Check account information Account missing Inactivity-related deletion Check Demo tab and create a new account if necessary No trading connection Platform or internet issue Check connectivity Cannot place a trade Market closed or insufficient virtual margin Review trading conditions Wrong platform MT4, MT5 or Exness-platform mismatch Use the compatible platform No Standard Cent demo Account type not supported Select another demo account Virtual balance too low Simulated losses Use Set Balance

Exness At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🏦Offices Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees 98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔧Execution & Slippage Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure. 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo accounts do not expire if used consistently Demo accounts expire after 21 days of inactivity

Our Verdict: Is the Exness Demo Account Worth Using?

The Exness Demo Account is a practical option for South African traders who want to learn the trading platform before risking real money.

The default $10,000 virtual balance gives users room to explore different instruments, while the ability to reset the balance makes it easier to simulate a smaller live account.

Support for Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero demos is another advantage. Traders can compare different pricing models and platform features without first funding the corresponding live accounts.

The main limitations are straightforward. Demo profits cannot be withdrawn, Standard Cent doesn't have a demo version, and inactive MetaTrader demo accounts can be permanently deleted.

Our assessment: Exness offers a flexible free demo environment for beginners and experienced traders. It is most useful for platform practice, order management, and strategy testing rather than predicting live trading profits.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use Exness Terminal with a demo account?

Yes, on compatible Exness-platform demo accounts.

Can I use the Exness demo account on my phone?

Yes. Supported mobile options include the Exness Trade app and MetaTrader mobile applications.

Does the Exness demo account expire?

Exness does not specify one universal expiry period for every platform. Inactive MT4 and MT5 demo accounts may be permanently deleted.

Can I recover a deleted Exness demo account?

No. Exness states that demo accounts deleted because of inactivity cannot be restored. You can create a new one.

Can I withdraw money from my Exness demo account?

No. Demo funds and simulated profits have no cash value.

Can I trade gold on the Exness demo account?

Gold trading is available on supported demo account types and platforms.

Can I practise USD/ZAR trading on Exness?

You can check whether USD/ZAR is available in your demo instrument list. Availability depends on the account and platform.

Can I open multiple Exness demo accounts?

Yes. Exness allows multiple demo trading accounts, subject to account-type and platform limits.

Do I need to verify my identity to use the Exness demo account?

Exness allows users to practise through demo registration without completing all the documentation needed for real-money trading. Additional account verification is required for applicable live services.

Is Exness regulated in South Africa?

Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 51024. The Exness group also operates through other regulated entities, so traders should review the entity named in their account agreement.