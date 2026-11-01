Exness offers forex and CFD trading spreads from 0.0 pips, with commissions depending on the account type. Standard, Standard Cent, and Pro accounts have no separate standard trading commission, while Raw Spread and Zero accounts use spreads combined with commission charges.
What is the minimum spread at Exness?
Exness advertises spreads starting from 0.0 pips on its Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Actual spreads vary.
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Does Exness charge trading commissions?
Yes, on Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Standard, Standard Cent, and Pro do not charge separate standard dealing commissions.
Exness Fees and Spreads – Key Facts
|Feature
|Exness
|Minimum advertised spread
|From 0.0 pips
|Standard Account spread
|From 0.2 pips
|Standard Cent spread
|From 0.3 pips
|Pro Account spread
|From 0.1 pips
|Raw Spread Account spread
|From 0.0 pips
|Zero Account spread
|From 0.0 pips
|Standard trading commission
|None
|Standard Cent trading commission
|None
|Pro trading commission
|None
|Raw Spread commission
|Up to $3.50 per lot per side
|Zero commission
|From $0.05 per lot per side
|Exness deposit processing fee
|None
|Exness withdrawal processing fee
|None
|Third-party payment charges
|May apply
|Overnight swap fees
|May apply
|Swap-free status
|Available, subject to conditions
|Overnight administration fees
|May apply to certain trading activity
|Currency conversion costs
|May apply
|ZAR trading accounts
|Available on eligible account types
|Minimum deposits
|Depend on account, payment method and region
|Trading platforms
|MT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms
|Sign Up
|Open Account
What Fees Does Exness Charge?
Exness primarily earns trading revenue through spreads and, on certain accounts, commissions.
The spread is the difference between the price at which you can buy an instrument and the price at which you can sell it.
If you use a commission-free account, the spread is generally the main direct cost of entering and exiting a position, excluding other possible charges.
Raw Spread and Zero work differently. You may receive a much smaller spread, but a separate commission is charged on eligible transactions.
Overnight fees can also become relevant when positions remain open beyond the daily rollover time.
Exness Trading Fees Overview
|Fee Type
|Does It Apply?
|Explanation
|Trading spreads
|Yes
|Vary by instrument and account
|Trading commissions
|On Raw Spread and Zero
|Charged according to instrument and volume
|Overnight swap
|Sometimes
|Depends on instrument and swap-free status
|Overnight administration fee
|Under certain conditions
|May apply based on trading activity
|Deposit processing fee from Exness
|No
|Third-party charges may apply
|Withdrawal processing fee from Exness
|No
|Third-party charges or special-case fees may apply
|Currency conversion
|Where relevant
|Depends on account and transaction currencies
|Guaranteed fixed spread
|No
|Spreads can change with market conditions
Exness Fees, Spreads, and Commissions
|📦 Asset Class
|📈Spread Type
|⚖️Typical Spread
|🔎 Commission
|💱 Forex (e.g., EUR/ZAR)
|Standard / Raw Spread
|Variable: from 0.2–0.9 pips
|Zero & Standard: none; Raw/Zero: $0.05–$3.50 per side/lot
|➡️ CFD Indices (e.g., S&P 500)
|Standard / Raw Spread
|Variable: from ~1 pip
|Standard: none; Raw/Zero: up to $3.50 per side/lot
|📜 CFD Stocks (e.g., Apple)
|Spread markup (no pip)
|From $0.03 per share
|Standard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission varies per share
|🪙 CFD Commodities (e.g., Gold)
|Spread markup
|From approx. $3.2 per contract
|Standard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission included
|💵 CFD Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC)
|Spread markup
|From approx. $25–616 (Zero/Pro)
|Varies by instrument; Zero accounts charge $0.20–$45+
Spreads
- Famous for its narrow spreads, Exness offers rates as low as 0.0 pips on select forex pairs.
- Such compelling pricing greatly benefits traders who want to reduce trading costs or participate in high-frequency transactions.
Below, South Africans can see the typical spreads they could expect according to the account type and financial instrument:
|🧾 Account Type
|💳 EUR/USD
|💳 XAGUSD
|💳 BTC/USD
|💳 US Oil
|🍎 AAPL (Stock CFD)
|📈 USTEC (Nasdaq CFD)
|🥇 Standard Account
|From 0.3 pips
|0.3 (Gold)
|200 pips
|Variable
|Spread markup (~$0.03/share)
|Variable
|🥈 Standard Cent Account
|From 0.3 pips
|0.3 (Gold)
|200 pips
|Variable
|Spread markup (~$0.03/share)
|Variable
|🥉 Raw Spread Account
|From 0.0 pips, $3.50/lot commission per side
|Ultra-tight, commission applies
|Spread 0, commission $7/lot
|Tight raw spreads, commission applies
|Commission applies per share
|Commission applies per lot
|🏅 Zero Account
|From 0.0 pips, commission from $0.10/side
|Very tight, commission-based
|Spread 0, commission $7/lot
|Tight, commission applies
|Commission applies per share
|Commission applies per lot
|🎖️ Pro Account
|From 0.1 pips, no commission
|Competitive, no commission
|100 pips, commission-free
|Variable, no commission
|No commission
|No commission
Commissions
- Exness offers a range of account types, with some featuring zero-commission trading and others entailing volume-based commissions
- The structure of these fees is transparent, enabling traders to forecast their expenses accurately.
- Certain accounts have a predictable commission fee rate, so Exness can receive compensation for facilitating transactions.
This applies to the following account categories:
|🧾 Account Type
|📉 Spread
|💸 Commission (per side)
|💰 Round‑Turn Cost
|⚙️ Raw Spread
|From 0 pips
|Up to $3.50
|$7 per lot
|🅾️ Zero Account
|From 0 pips, often zero
|Typically $3.50 (fixed)
|$7 per lot
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Overnight Fees
- Swap or overnight fees are levied for holding a position open beyond the market hours.
- The applicable rates may vary based on the trading instrument and account category.
- Exness offers exhaustive insights into these charges to assist traders in making informed choices.
Here are some swap fees that traders can expect:
|🔎 Instrument Group
|↪️ Swap Long / Short Rates
|➡️ Triple Swap Day
|💱Forex (major/minor)
|Yes
|Wednesday (Thursday for USDCAD)
|🪙Metals (XAU, XAG)
|Yes
|Wednesday
|🛢️Energies (e.g. USOIL)
|Yes
|No triple swap
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|Wednesday (crypto crosses) / Friday (others)
|📈 Indices
|Yes
|Friday
|🏢 Shares
|Yes
|Friday
Additional Trading Fees
- Exness offers swap‑free (Islamic) account options, available in most regions, which do not charge any swap fees on eligible instruments for traders observing Sharia law
- The Exness rollover occurs at 23:59 – 00:01 MT4 Server Time.
- A swap or rollover fee is the net interest return on a currency position held overnight by a trader.
- That is, when trading currencies, an investor borrows one currency to buy another.
- The interest paid, or earned, for holding the position overnight is called the rollover rate.
- Exness does offer an Islamic, or swap-free account, for Muslim traders who are prohibited from partaking in such interest by Sharia law.
|🌟 Feature
|📋 Details
|💱 Swap Fees Charged?
|Yes, on overnight forex/CFD positions
|⏰ Rollover Time
|Around 23:59–00:01 MT4 (≈ 22:00 GMT+0)
|📅 Triple Swap Day
|Wednesday (covers weekend), except Thursday for USDCAD
|🧮 Calculation Basis
|Interest rate differential × lot size × holding duration
|💵 Example Cost
|$5/night for 1 lot EUR/USD → ~$25/week
|🕌 Islamic Accounts
|Available: swap-free, but possible alternative costs apply
Broker Fees
- Traders should also be sure to check with the client support or account manager on any additional broker fees that may be waived by their financial institution.
- As already noted, traders may be subjected to currency conversion fees should they transfer funds to a currency that is different from their account-based currency.
- As Exness is not a spread betting broker, spread betting fees will not apply.
Exness Fees – Example Cost of a EUR/USD Trade
Spread costs are easier to understand when converted into money.
For a standard one-lot EUR/USD position, a one-pip price movement is generally worth $10 when the account is denominated in USD.
The examples below show how spreads influence the direct transaction cost.
Illustrative Forex Spread Costs
|Spread
|0.01 Lot
|0.10 Lot
|1.00 Lot
|0.1 pip
|$0.01
|$0.10
|$1.00
|0.2 pips
|$0.02
|$0.20
|$2.00
|0.3 pips
|$0.03
|$0.30
|$3.00
|0.5 pips
|$0.05
|$0.50
|$5.00
|1.0 pip
|$0.10
|$1.00
|$10.00
|2.0 pips
|$0.20
|$2.00
|$20.00
Are Exness trading fees high?
Not at all. Exness is known for low and transparent fees. Standard accounts have zero commission, while Raw and Zero accounts offer ultra-tight spreads with low per-lot commissions.
Does Exness charge any hidden fees?
No hidden charges. Exness clearly lists any applicable fees. Most payment methods are free, and spreads/commissions vary based on account type and market conditions.
Exness At a Glance
|🔎Broker
|Company Information
|📅Year Founded
|2008
|🧑🏻💻Amount of staff
|Over 2,100
|👩💻Amount of active traders
|Over 320,000
|🏦Offices
|Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
|🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)
|No
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
|🌎Country of regulation
|Cyprus
|💻Account Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🔋Investor Protection Schemes
|Yes
|Account Types and Features
|➕Accounts
|Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
|💳Institutional Accounts
|Yes
|👨💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|📇Minor account currencies
|EUR/USD & USD/JPY
|💰Minimum Deposit
|$10 / 200 ZAR
|Trading Conditions
|🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time
|Instant to 1 business day
|💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees
|98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
|🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee
|Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type
|📊Spreads from
|0.3 pips
|💸Commissions
|Varies by account type, often commission-free
|💱Number of base currencies supported
|+40
|🚀Swap Fees
|Overnight financing fees apply
|📈Leverage
|Up to 1:2000
|🔧Execution & Slippage
|Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
|📏Margin requirements
|50%
|☪️Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|💻Demo Account
|Yes
|⌛Order Execution Time
|Typically within milliseconds
|📆VPS Hosting
|Yes
|Trading Instruments
|🧾CFDs-Total Offered
|Over 200
|🗠CFD Stock Indices
|Yes
|⚖️CFD Commodities
|Yes
|📜CFD Shares
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
|💵Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
|👩💻OS Compatibility
|Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
|🖥️Forex trading tools
|Yes
|Customer Support
|🗣️Live chat availability
|Yes, 24/7
|📱Customer Support email address
|support@exness.com
|📞Customer Support Contact Number
|+35725030959
|👾Social media Platforms
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
|🗣️Languages supported on Website
|15 Languages
|Educational Resources and Support
|🖺Forex course
|Yes
|🧏♀️Webinars
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|👨🏫Amount of partners
|64 000
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🏃♂️➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?
|Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
|🪙Rebate program
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive spreads
|Professional accounts require higher minimum deposit
|Low commissions
|Educational resources are limited compared to some brokers
|Swap-free accounts available
|Commissions apply on Raw Spread and Zero accounts
|No deposit or withdrawal fees
|Spreads can widen during high market volatility
|Multiple account types for different traders
|Some features may vary depending on region
Our Verdict: Are Exness Fees and Spreads Competitive?
Exness offers flexible pricing across its five main trading accounts.
The Standard Account keeps things simple with commission-free trading, while Pro offers tighter advertised spreads without adding a separate dealing commission.
Raw Spread and Zero provide alternative pricing for active traders who want to evaluate spreads and commission separately.
The main advantage is choice. Traders can compare different pricing arrangements depending on their position sizes, preferred markets and trading frequency.
However, Exness's fee structure is more complicated when overnight trading is involved.
Swap-free conditions are subject to eligibility, and the broker reserves the right to apply administration fees based on certain trading behaviour.
For South African traders, the best approach is to compare total trading costs, not just the advertised minimum spread.
Our assessment: Exness has competitive published starting spreads and flexible account pricing, but overnight fees, commissions and instrument-specific costs should be checked carefully before trading.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are Exness spreads fixed?
No. Exness spreads are variable and depend on market conditions, instruments, and account types.
Does Exness charge overnight swap fees?
Yes, certain positions may attract overnight swap charges depending on the instrument and account's swap-free status.
Is Exness swap-free in South Africa?
Swap-free status is available to eligible traders and instruments, including certain ZAR pairs. The status is conditional and can change.
Does Exness charge administration fees?
Exness reserves the right to charge administration fees on certain overnight positions based on trading activity.
What is the Exness EUR/USD spread?
The spread depends on the account type and live market conditions. Check the current EUR/USD quote in your trading platform.
What are Exness gold trading fees?
Gold trading expenses depend on the quoted spread, account commission structure, and any applicable overnight costs.
Does Exness charge an inactivity fee?
Exness has generally advertised no standard inactivity fee. This should not be confused with conditional overnight administration fees.
A ZAR account can reduce certain conversions, but conversions may still occur when payments or instruments use other currencies.
Which Exness account is cheapest?
It depends on the instrument and trade size. Pro may suit traders wanting no separate commission, while Raw Spread and Zero can suit traders comparing tighter spreads with commission charges.
Are Exness trading fees the same in South Africa?
The published account pricing structures apply according to the relevant entity and account conditions, but instruments, commissions, payment methods and regional availability must be checked for the individual trader.
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