Exness offers forex and CFD trading spreads from 0.0 pips, with commissions depending on the account type. Standard, Standard Cent, and Pro accounts have no separate standard trading commission, while Raw Spread and Zero accounts use spreads combined with commission charges.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum spread at Exness?

Exness advertises spreads starting from 0.0 pips on its Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Actual spreads vary.

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Does Exness charge trading commissions?

Yes, on Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Standard, Standard Cent, and Pro do not charge separate standard dealing commissions.

Exness Fees and Spreads – Key Facts

Feature Exness Minimum advertised spread From 0.0 pips Standard Account spread From 0.2 pips Standard Cent spread From 0.3 pips Pro Account spread From 0.1 pips Raw Spread Account spread From 0.0 pips Zero Account spread From 0.0 pips Standard trading commission None Standard Cent trading commission None Pro trading commission None Raw Spread commission Up to $3.50 per lot per side Zero commission From $0.05 per lot per side Exness deposit processing fee None Exness withdrawal processing fee None Third-party payment charges May apply Overnight swap fees May apply Swap-free status Available, subject to conditions Overnight administration fees May apply to certain trading activity Currency conversion costs May apply ZAR trading accounts Available on eligible account types Minimum deposits Depend on account, payment method and region Trading platforms MT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms Sign Up Open Account

Overview Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.

Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.

guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country. Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

What Fees Does Exness Charge?

Exness primarily earns trading revenue through spreads and, on certain accounts, commissions.

The spread is the difference between the price at which you can buy an instrument and the price at which you can sell it.

If you use a commission-free account, the spread is generally the main direct cost of entering and exiting a position, excluding other possible charges.

Raw Spread and Zero work differently. You may receive a much smaller spread, but a separate commission is charged on eligible transactions.

Overnight fees can also become relevant when positions remain open beyond the daily rollover time.

Exness Trading Fees Overview

Fee Type Does It Apply? Explanation Trading spreads Yes Vary by instrument and account Trading commissions On Raw Spread and Zero Charged according to instrument and volume Overnight swap Sometimes Depends on instrument and swap-free status Overnight administration fee Under certain conditions May apply based on trading activity Deposit processing fee from Exness No Third-party charges may apply Withdrawal processing fee from Exness No Third-party charges or special-case fees may apply Currency conversion Where relevant Depends on account and transaction currencies Guaranteed fixed spread No Spreads can change with market conditions

Exness Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

📦 Asset Class 📈Spread Type ⚖️Typical Spread 🔎 Commission 💱 Forex (e.g., EUR/ZAR) Standard / Raw Spread Variable: from 0.2–0.9 pips Zero & Standard: none; Raw/Zero: $0.05–$3.50 per side/lot ➡️ CFD Indices (e.g., S&P 500) Standard / Raw Spread Variable: from ~1 pip Standard: none; Raw/Zero: up to $3.50 per side/lot 📜 CFD Stocks (e.g., Apple) Spread markup (no pip) From $0.03 per share Standard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission varies per share 🪙 CFD Commodities (e.g., Gold) Spread markup From approx. $3.2 per contract Standard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission included 💵 CFD Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC) Spread markup From approx. $25–616 (Zero/Pro) Varies by instrument; Zero accounts charge $0.20–$45+

Spreads

Famous for its narrow spreads , Exness offers rates as low as 0.0 pips on select forex pairs.

, Exness offers rates as low as 0.0 pips on select forex pairs. Such compelling pricing greatly benefits traders who want to reduce trading costs or participate in high-frequency transactions.

Below, South Africans can see the typical spreads they could expect according to the account type and financial instrument:

🧾 Account Type 💳 EUR/USD 💳 XAGUSD 💳 BTC/USD 💳 US Oil 🍎 AAPL (Stock CFD) 📈 USTEC (Nasdaq CFD) 🥇 Standard Account From 0.3 pips 0.3 (Gold) 200 pips Variable Spread markup (~$0.03/share) Variable 🥈 Standard Cent Account From 0.3 pips 0.3 (Gold) 200 pips Variable Spread markup (~$0.03/share) Variable 🥉 Raw Spread Account From 0.0 pips, $3.50/lot commission per side Ultra-tight, commission applies Spread 0, commission $7/lot Tight raw spreads, commission applies Commission applies per share Commission applies per lot 🏅 Zero Account From 0.0 pips, commission from $0.10/side Very tight, commission-based Spread 0, commission $7/lot Tight, commission applies Commission applies per share Commission applies per lot 🎖️ Pro Account From 0.1 pips, no commission Competitive, no commission 100 pips, commission-free Variable, no commission No commission No commission

Commissions

Exness offers a range of account types, with some featuring zero-commission trading and others entailing volume-based commissions

offers a range of account types, with some featuring zero-commission trading and others entailing The structure of these fees is transparent, enabling traders to forecast their expenses accurately.

Certain accounts have a predictable commission fee rate, so Exness can receive compensation for facilitating transactions.

This applies to the following account categories:

🧾 Account Type 📉 Spread 💸 Commission (per side) 💰 Round‑Turn Cost ⚙️ Raw Spread From 0 pips Up to $3.50 $7 per lot 🅾️ Zero Account From 0 pips, often zero Typically $3.50 (fixed) $7 per lot 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Overnight Fees

Swap or overnight fees are levied for holding a position open beyond the market hours.

are levied for holding a position open beyond the market hours. The applicable rates may vary based on the trading instrument and account category.

Exness offers exhaustive insights into these charges to assist traders in making informed choices.

Here are some swap fees that traders can expect:

🔎 Instrument Group ↪️ Swap Long / Short Rates ➡️ Triple Swap Day 💱Forex (major/minor) Yes Wednesday (Thursday for USDCAD) 🪙Metals (XAU, XAG) Yes Wednesday 🛢️Energies (e.g. USOIL) Yes No triple swap ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes Wednesday (crypto crosses) / Friday (others) 📈 Indices Yes Friday 🏢 Shares Yes Friday

Additional Trading Fees Exness offers swap ‑ free (Islamic) account options, available in most regions, which do not charge any swap fees on eligible instruments for traders observing Sharia law

The Exness rollover occurs at 23:59 – 00:01 MT4 Server Time.

A swap or rollover fee is the net interest return on a currency position held overnight by a trader.

That is, when trading currencies, an investor borrows one currency to buy another.

The interest paid, or earned, for holding the position overnight is called the rollover rate.

Exness does offer an Islamic, or swap-free account, for Muslim traders who are prohibited from partaking in such interest by Sharia law.

🌟 Feature 📋 Details 💱 Swap Fees Charged? Yes, on overnight forex/CFD positions ⏰ Rollover Time Around 23:59–00:01 MT4 (≈ 22:00 GMT+0) 📅 Triple Swap Day Wednesday (covers weekend), except Thursday for USDCAD 🧮 Calculation Basis Interest rate differential × lot size × holding duration 💵 Example Cost $5/night for 1 lot EUR/USD → ~$25/week 🕌 Islamic Accounts Available: swap-free, but possible alternative costs apply

Broker Fees

Traders should also be sure to check with the client support or account manager on any additional broker fees that may be waived by their financial institution.

As already noted, traders may be subjected to currency conversion fees should they transfer funds to a currency that is different from their account-based currency.

As Exness is not a spread betting broker, spread betting fees will not apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness Fees – Example Cost of a EUR/USD Trade

Spread costs are easier to understand when converted into money.

For a standard one-lot EUR/USD position, a one-pip price movement is generally worth $10 when the account is denominated in USD.

The examples below show how spreads influence the direct transaction cost.

Illustrative Forex Spread Costs

Spread 0.01 Lot 0.10 Lot 1.00 Lot 0.1 pip $0.01 $0.10 $1.00 0.2 pips $0.02 $0.20 $2.00 0.3 pips $0.03 $0.30 $3.00 0.5 pips $0.05 $0.50 $5.00 1.0 pip $0.10 $1.00 $10.00 2.0 pips $0.20 $2.00 $20.00

Are Exness trading fees high?

Not at all. Exness is known for low and transparent fees. Standard accounts have zero commission, while Raw and Zero accounts offer ultra-tight spreads with low per-lot commissions.

Does Exness charge any hidden fees?

No hidden charges. Exness clearly lists any applicable fees. Most payment methods are free, and spreads/commissions vary based on account type and market conditions.

Exness At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🏦Offices Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees 98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔧Execution & Slippage Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure. 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive spreads Professional accounts require higher minimum deposit Low commissions Educational resources are limited compared to some brokers Swap-free accounts available Commissions apply on Raw Spread and Zero accounts No deposit or withdrawal fees Spreads can widen during high market volatility Multiple account types for different traders Some features may vary depending on region

Our Verdict: Are Exness Fees and Spreads Competitive?

Exness offers flexible pricing across its five main trading accounts.

The Standard Account keeps things simple with commission-free trading, while Pro offers tighter advertised spreads without adding a separate dealing commission.

Raw Spread and Zero provide alternative pricing for active traders who want to evaluate spreads and commission separately.

The main advantage is choice. Traders can compare different pricing arrangements depending on their position sizes, preferred markets and trading frequency.

However, Exness's fee structure is more complicated when overnight trading is involved.

Swap-free conditions are subject to eligibility, and the broker reserves the right to apply administration fees based on certain trading behaviour.

For South African traders, the best approach is to compare total trading costs, not just the advertised minimum spread.

Our assessment: Exness has competitive published starting spreads and flexible account pricing, but overnight fees, commissions and instrument-specific costs should be checked carefully before trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Exness spreads fixed?

No. Exness spreads are variable and depend on market conditions, instruments, and account types.

Does Exness charge overnight swap fees?

Yes, certain positions may attract overnight swap charges depending on the instrument and account's swap-free status.

Is Exness swap-free in South Africa?

Swap-free status is available to eligible traders and instruments, including certain ZAR pairs. The status is conditional and can change.

Does Exness charge administration fees?

Exness reserves the right to charge administration fees on certain overnight positions based on trading activity.

What is the Exness EUR/USD spread?

The spread depends on the account type and live market conditions. Check the current EUR/USD quote in your trading platform.

What are Exness gold trading fees?

Gold trading expenses depend on the quoted spread, account commission structure, and any applicable overnight costs.

Does Exness charge an inactivity fee?

Exness has generally advertised no standard inactivity fee. This should not be confused with conditional overnight administration fees.

A ZAR account can reduce certain conversions, but conversions may still occur when payments or instruments use other currencies.

Which Exness account is cheapest?

It depends on the instrument and trade size. Pro may suit traders wanting no separate commission, while Raw Spread and Zero can suit traders comparing tighter spreads with commission charges.

Are Exness trading fees the same in South Africa?

The published account pricing structures apply according to the relevant entity and account conditions, but instruments, commissions, payment methods and regional availability must be checked for the individual trader.