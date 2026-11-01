Exness Fees and Spreads - Main Banner

Exness offers forex and CFD trading spreads from 0.0 pips, with commissions depending on the account type. Standard, Standard Cent, and Pro accounts have no separate standard trading commission, while Raw Spread and Zero accounts use spreads combined with commission charges.

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
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What is the minimum spread at Exness?

Exness advertises spreads starting from 0.0 pips on its Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Actual spreads vary.

 

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Does Exness charge trading commissions?

Yes, on Raw Spread and Zero accounts. Standard, Standard Cent, and Pro do not charge separate standard dealing commissions.

Exness Fees and Spreads – Key Facts

FeatureExness
Minimum advertised spreadFrom 0.0 pips
Standard Account spreadFrom 0.2 pips
Standard Cent spreadFrom 0.3 pips
Pro Account spreadFrom 0.1 pips
Raw Spread Account spreadFrom 0.0 pips
Zero Account spreadFrom 0.0 pips
Standard trading commissionNone
Standard Cent trading commissionNone
Pro trading commissionNone
Raw Spread commissionUp to $3.50 per lot per side
Zero commissionFrom $0.05 per lot per side
Exness deposit processing feeNone
Exness withdrawal processing feeNone
Third-party payment chargesMay apply
Overnight swap feesMay apply
Swap-free statusAvailable, subject to conditions
Overnight administration feesMay apply to certain trading activity
Currency conversion costsMay apply
ZAR trading accountsAvailable on eligible account types
Minimum depositsDepend on account, payment method and region
Trading platformsMT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms
Sign UpOpen Account

What Fees Does Exness Charge?

Exness primarily earns trading revenue through spreads and, on certain accounts, commissions.

The spread is the difference between the price at which you can buy an instrument and the price at which you can sell it.

If you use a commission-free account, the spread is generally the main direct cost of entering and exiting a position, excluding other possible charges.

Raw Spread and Zero work differently. You may receive a much smaller spread, but a separate commission is charged on eligible transactions.

Overnight fees can also become relevant when positions remain open beyond the daily rollover time.

Exness Trading Fees Overview

Fee TypeDoes It Apply?Explanation
Trading spreadsYesVary by instrument and account
Trading commissionsOn Raw Spread and ZeroCharged according to instrument and volume
Overnight swapSometimesDepends on instrument and swap-free status
Overnight administration feeUnder certain conditionsMay apply based on trading activity
Deposit processing fee from ExnessNoThird-party charges may apply
Withdrawal processing fee from ExnessNoThird-party charges or special-case fees may apply
Currency conversionWhere relevantDepends on account and transaction currencies
Guaranteed fixed spreadNoSpreads can change with market conditions

Exness Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

📦 Asset Class📈Spread Type⚖️Typical Spread🔎 Commission
💱 Forex (e.g., EUR/ZAR)Standard / Raw SpreadVariable: from 0.2–0.9 pipsZero & Standard: none; Raw/Zero: $0.05–$3.50 per side/lot
➡️ CFD Indices (e.g., S&P 500)Standard / Raw SpreadVariable: from ~1 pipStandard: none; Raw/Zero: up to $3.50 per side/lot
📜 CFD Stocks (e.g., Apple)Spread markup (no pip)From $0.03 per shareStandard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission varies per share
🪙 CFD Commodities (e.g., Gold)Spread markupFrom approx. $3.2 per contractStandard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission included
💵 CFD Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC)Spread markupFrom approx. $25–616 (Zero/Pro)Varies by instrument; Zero accounts charge $0.20–$45+
 

Spreads

  • Famous for its narrow spreads, Exness offers rates as low as 0.0 pips on select forex pairs.
  • Such compelling pricing greatly benefits traders who want to reduce trading costs or participate in high-frequency transactions.

 Below, South Africans can see the typical spreads they could expect according to the account type and financial instrument:  

🧾 Account Type💳 EUR/USD💳 XAGUSD💳 BTC/USD💳 US Oil🍎 AAPL (Stock CFD)📈 USTEC (Nasdaq CFD)
🥇 Standard AccountFrom 0.3 pips0.3 (Gold)200 pipsVariableSpread markup (~$0.03/share)Variable
🥈 Standard Cent AccountFrom 0.3 pips0.3 (Gold)200 pipsVariableSpread markup (~$0.03/share)Variable
🥉 Raw Spread AccountFrom 0.0 pips, $3.50/lot commission per sideUltra-tight, commission appliesSpread 0, commission $7/lotTight raw spreads, commission appliesCommission applies per shareCommission applies per lot
🏅 Zero AccountFrom 0.0 pips, commission from $0.10/sideVery tight, commission-basedSpread 0, commission $7/lotTight, commission appliesCommission applies per shareCommission applies per lot
🎖️ Pro AccountFrom 0.1 pips, no commissionCompetitive, no commission100 pips, commission-freeVariable, no commissionNo commissionNo commission
 

Commissions

  • Exness offers a range of account types, with some featuring zero-commission trading and others entailing volume-based commissions
  • The structure of these fees is transparent, enabling traders to forecast their expenses accurately.
  • Certain accounts have a predictable commission fee rate, so Exness can receive compensation for facilitating transactions.

  This applies to the following account categories:

🧾 Account Type📉 Spread💸 Commission (per side)💰 Round‑Turn Cost
⚙️ Raw SpreadFrom 0 pipsUp to $3.50$7 per lot
🅾️ Zero AccountFrom 0 pips, often zeroTypically $3.50 (fixed)$7 per lot
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Overnight Fees

  • Swap or overnight fees are levied for holding a position open beyond the market hours.
  • The applicable rates may vary based on the trading instrument and account category.
  • Exness offers exhaustive insights into these charges to assist traders in making informed choices.

 Here are some swap fees that traders can expect:

🔎 Instrument Group↪️ Swap Long / Short Rates➡️ Triple Swap Day
💱Forex (major/minor)YesWednesday (Thursday for USDCAD)
🪙Metals (XAU, XAG)YesWednesday
🛢️Energies (e.g. USOIL)YesNo triple swap
₿CryptocurrenciesYesWednesday (crypto crosses) / Friday (others)
📈 IndicesYesFriday
🏢 SharesYesFriday
 

Additional Trading Fees

  • Exness offers swapfree (Islamic) account options, available in most regions, which do not charge any swap fees on eligible instruments for traders observing Sharia law
  • The Exness rollover occurs at 23:59 – 00:01 MT4 Server Time.
  • A swap or rollover fee is the net interest return on a currency position held overnight by a trader.
  • That is, when trading currencies, an investor borrows one currency to buy another.
  • The interest paid, or earned, for holding the position overnight is called the rollover rate.
  • Exness does offer an Islamic, or swap-free account, for Muslim traders who are prohibited from partaking in such interest by Sharia law.

🌟 Feature📋 Details
💱 Swap Fees Charged?Yes, on overnight forex/CFD positions
⏰ Rollover TimeAround 23:59–00:01 MT4 (≈ 22:00 GMT+0)
📅 Triple Swap DayWednesday (covers weekend), except Thursday for USDCAD
🧮 Calculation BasisInterest rate differential × lot size × holding duration
💵 Example Cost$5/night for 1 lot EUR/USD → ~$25/week
🕌 Islamic AccountsAvailable: swap-free, but possible alternative costs apply
 

Broker Fees

  • Traders should also be sure to check with the client support or account manager on any additional broker fees that may be waived by their financial institution.
  • As already noted, traders may be subjected to currency conversion fees should they transfer funds to a currency that is different from their account-based currency.
  • As Exness is not a spread betting broker, spread betting fees will not apply.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness Fees – Example Cost of a EUR/USD Trade

Spread costs are easier to understand when converted into money.

For a standard one-lot EUR/USD position, a one-pip price movement is generally worth $10 when the account is denominated in USD.

The examples below show how spreads influence the direct transaction cost.

Illustrative Forex Spread Costs

Spread0.01 Lot0.10 Lot1.00 Lot
0.1 pip$0.01$0.10$1.00
0.2 pips$0.02$0.20$2.00
0.3 pips$0.03$0.30$3.00
0.5 pips$0.05$0.50$5.00
1.0 pip$0.10$1.00$10.00
2.0 pips$0.20$2.00$20.00

Are Exness trading fees high?

Not at all. Exness is known for low and transparent fees. Standard accounts have zero commission, while Raw and Zero accounts offer ultra-tight spreads with low per-lot commissions.  

Does Exness charge any hidden fees?

No hidden charges. Exness clearly lists any applicable fees. Most payment methods are free, and spreads/commissions vary based on account type and market conditions.

Exness At a Glance

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🏦OfficesOffices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 200 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔧Execution & SlippageVery fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive spreadsProfessional accounts require higher minimum deposit
Low commissionsEducational resources are limited compared to some brokers
Swap-free accounts availableCommissions apply on Raw Spread and Zero accounts
No deposit or withdrawal feesSpreads can widen during high market volatility
Multiple account types for different tradersSome features may vary depending on region

Our Verdict: Are Exness Fees and Spreads Competitive?

Exness offers flexible pricing across its five main trading accounts.

The Standard Account keeps things simple with commission-free trading, while Pro offers tighter advertised spreads without adding a separate dealing commission.

Raw Spread and Zero provide alternative pricing for active traders who want to evaluate spreads and commission separately.

The main advantage is choice. Traders can compare different pricing arrangements depending on their position sizes, preferred markets and trading frequency.

However, Exness's fee structure is more complicated when overnight trading is involved.

Swap-free conditions are subject to eligibility, and the broker reserves the right to apply administration fees based on certain trading behaviour.

For South African traders, the best approach is to compare total trading costs, not just the advertised minimum spread.

Our assessment: Exness has competitive published starting spreads and flexible account pricing, but overnight fees, commissions and instrument-specific costs should be checked carefully before trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Exness spreads fixed?

No. Exness spreads are variable and depend on market conditions, instruments, and account types.

Does Exness charge overnight swap fees?

Yes, certain positions may attract overnight swap charges depending on the instrument and account's swap-free status.

Is Exness swap-free in South Africa?

Swap-free status is available to eligible traders and instruments, including certain ZAR pairs. The status is conditional and can change.

Does Exness charge administration fees?

Exness reserves the right to charge administration fees on certain overnight positions based on trading activity.

What is the Exness EUR/USD spread?

The spread depends on the account type and live market conditions. Check the current EUR/USD quote in your trading platform.

What are Exness gold trading fees?

Gold trading expenses depend on the quoted spread, account commission structure, and any applicable overnight costs.

Does Exness charge an inactivity fee?

Exness has generally advertised no standard inactivity fee. This should not be confused with conditional overnight administration fees.

A ZAR account can reduce certain conversions, but conversions may still occur when payments or instruments use other currencies.

Which Exness account is cheapest?

It depends on the instrument and trade size. Pro may suit traders wanting no separate commission, while Raw Spread and Zero can suit traders comparing tighter spreads with commission charges.

Are Exness trading fees the same in South Africa?

The published account pricing structures apply according to the relevant entity and account conditions, but instruments, commissions, payment methods and regional availability must be checked for the individual trader.

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