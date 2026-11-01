Exness offers swap-free trading conditions to eligible South African clients, but its Islamic-country swap-free programme is different from the swap-free status available in South Africa. South Africa is not on the broker's designated Islamic-country list, and local traders should confirm their actual swap-free status in the Exness Personal Area.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Does Exness offer an Islamic Account in South Africa?

Exness offers conditional swap-free trading to eligible South African clients. However, South Africa is not included in the broker's designated Islamic-country list.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Exness automatically swap-free in South Africa?

Exness states that general swap-free status is assigned by default, but qualification depends on trading activity and may be revoked.

Exness Islamic Account – Key Facts

Feature Exness Islamic-style trading option Swap-free trading conditions Available to South African clients Subject to eligibility South Africa on designated Islamic-country list No Separate named Islamic account required Not generally for the standard swap-free programme Swap-free status Managed at Personal Area level Eligible account types Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero Overnight swap charges Waived on qualifying instruments while eligible Swap-free instruments Selected forex pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices USD/ZAR swap-free eligibility Listed as eligible Other ZAR pairs May incur swap charges Administration fees May apply Spread charges Apply Raw Spread and Zero commissions Apply Minimum deposit Depends on account type, region and payment method Trading platforms MT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms ZAR account currency Available on eligible account types Swap-free status review Based on trading activity Guaranteed Sharia certification Not established by Exness's general account documentation South African regulatory entity Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP number 51024 Sign Up Open Account

Overview

Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.

Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.

guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country. Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

To better understand Islamic forex trading, it is important to first gain an insight into the guiding principles of Islamic finance.

To this end, Islamic finance differs significantly from conventional finance in that it is guided by a set of ethics rather than by a purely profit motive.

With these guiding principles, the fundamental feature of Islamic finance is to encourage socio-economic justice.

It is for this reason that interest (or riba) is prohibited. Excessive risk (or gharar) is also prohibited, as is excessive gambling or speculation.

Why is interest discouraged or prohibited by Sharia law?

Interest is any pre-agreed fee paid over and above the principal amount, whether it is a personal or commercial loan. Charging interest, according to Sharia law, or making money from money, is unlawful. The major reasons for its condemnation include:

Riba promotes negative growth. It may increase money quantitatively, but there is no primary progression in social wealth.

Riba disgraces the human spirit. It effectively promotes a culture that places undue significance on that which is monetary, while disregarding that which is human.

Riba is seen as the unlawful acquisition of property.

When entrenched, Riba corrupts society.

Riba is, for all intents and purposes, unjust. While it creates money for the lender, it is extremely oppressive to the borrower.

🔎 Feature 🕌 Shariah Compliance The account adheres to Islamic finance principles by eliminating swap or interest charges on overnight positions, ensuring compliance with Shariah law. 💰 Account Types Available Islamic options are available for various account types, including Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts, allowing traders to choose based on their preferences. 📈 Trading Instruments Traders have access to a wide range of instruments, such as forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, and indices, facilitating diversified trading strategies. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Exness supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, ensuring convenient transactions. 🛠️ Trading Platforms The Islamic account is compatible with platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and Exness WebTrader, offering flexibility in trading. 🕒 Customer Support Exness provides 24/7 customer support in multiple languages, including Arabic, to assist traders at any time. 🔒 Security The broker employs robust security measures to protect traders' funds and personal information, ensuring a safe trading environment. ​ 📱 Mobile Trading Traders can manage their accounts and trade on-the-go using the Exness mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

How to open an Exness Islamic Account step by step

Step 1: Log in to your client’s Area

It appears that swap-free status can be granted automatically by applying in the client’s Personal Area.

The broker’s automated system identifies which clients are residents of countries where Islam is the predominant religion and flags their accounts as swap-free.

Step 2: Choose your account

Swap-free status can be applied to the Standard, Pro, Zero, and Raw Spread accounts.

Prospective swap-free clients should note that when clients are found to have abused the swap-free status attributed to their accounts, the broker can do the following:

Cancel the swap-free status on all the client's trading accounts.

Once the swap-free status is discontinued, swap charges will be applicable for open orders and orders opened in the future.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Which Exness Account Types Can Be Swap-Free?

Exness lists swap-free availability on both its Standard and Professional trading accounts.

The key point is that swap-free status operates across the Personal Area. It is not normally necessary to convert an individual Standard Account into a separately named Islamic account to receive the general swap-free treatment.

Exness Swap-Free Account Types Compared

Account Type Advertised Spread From Commission Swap-Free Availability Standard 0.2 pips None Available, subject to conditions Standard Cent 0.3 pips None Available, subject to conditions Pro 0.1 pips None Available, subject to conditions Raw Spread 0.0 pips Up to $3.50/lot/side Available, subject to conditions Zero 0.0 pips From $0.05/lot/side Available, subject to conditions

What are Exness’s spread costs on an Islamic Account?

The Islamic, or swap-free, accounts will have the same spread conditions as those on the Standard, Pro, Zero, and Raw Spread accounts.

These spreads and commissions are as follows:

The Standard Account has EUR/USD with a 1.0 pip commission-free spread.

has EUR/USD with a 1.0 pip commission-free spread. The Raw Spread Account is a commission-based option, with spreads as low as 0.0 pips and a minimum cost of $3.50 (50 ZAR) per side or $7.00 (101 ZAR) per round lot.

is a commission-based option, with spreads as low as 0.0 pips and a minimum cost of $3.50 (50 ZAR) per side or $7.00 (101 ZAR) per round lot. The Zero Account has spreads close to 0.0 pips, with varying commissions depending on the asset.

has spreads close to 0.0 pips, with varying commissions depending on the asset. The Pro Account has the best spread offering, which averages at about 0.6 pips.

What other features does Exness’ Islamic Account have?

For traders who reside in Islamic countries, the Exness Islamic Account will have the same features as those provided on the swap-rated versions.

Broadly speaking, traders will be able to choose between the use of the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platforms, as well as a variety of other trading features.

For example, trading tools include VPS hosting, calculators, currency converters, and special independent analysis provided by the broker, outside of the analytical features already built into the MetaTrader suite.

Traders in the non-Islamic accounts can expect two varying levels of swap-free, which will be determined by their trading activity.

Traders can transition between these levels easily and automatically depending on their activity.

On the Standard swap-free level, the following trading instruments are exempt from swaps: XAU/USD, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. The extended swap-free level consists of more than 20 forex pairs, which include majors, minors, and exotics. It also includes indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. Instruments that do not form part of this comprehensive list will be subject to swaps.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🏦Offices Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees 98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔧Execution & Slippage Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure. 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Islamic Account opening process No US Clients Islamic Account grants all the same features as other accounts Small amount of tradeable financial instruments No additional charges on the Islamic account Accounts are not multi-currency

Our Verdict: Is the Exness Islamic Account Suitable for South Africans?

Exness offers a potentially useful swap-free arrangement for South African traders who want to avoid ordinary overnight swap charges on eligible instruments.

Its general swap-free list includes several major forex pairs, USD/ZAR, selected commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.

The ability to use swap-free conditions on existing Standard and Professional accounts also makes the arrangement relatively straightforward.

However, the restrictions matter.

South Africa is not on the broker's designated Islamic-country list, and its general swap-free programme operates under different conditions. Traders may lose eligibility, instruments outside the published list can attract swaps, and conditional administration fees remain possible.

From an Islamic finance perspective, Exness's published swap-free arrangements should not be treated as an independent guarantee of Sharia compliance.

Our assessment: Exness is worth considering for South African traders seeking conditional swap-free trading, but the account's instrument coverage, potential fees and individual religious suitability must be checked before opening overnight positions.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Exness have the option of an Islamic Account?

Yes, Exness offers Islamic account options on both Standard Swap-free and Extended Swap-free levels. These accounts are designed to comply with Shariah law by eliminating overnight swap fees on selected instruments, making them suitable for Muslim traders.

Are there any additional charges on the Islamic account?

No, Exness does not impose additional charges on its Islamic account. The broker ensures that Muslim traders can trade without interest or hidden fees, keeping the account fully compliant with Islamic financial principles and fair trading conditions.

Which platforms are available on the Exness Islamic account?

Exness Islamic account holders can access both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. These platforms offer powerful trading tools, charting capabilities, and automated trading options, making them ideal for both beginner and advanced traders.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with an Exness Islamic account?

Yes, Exness allows cryptocurrency trading on its Islamic accounts. Traders can access a range of popular crypto assets without incurring swap fees, making it possible to trade digital currencies while remaining compliant with Islamic finance rules.

Is Exness regulated by the FSCA?

Yes, Exness is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa. It is also licensed by other reputable regulators, including CySEC, FCA, CBCS, FSA, and FSC, ensuring a high level of trust and transparency.

Who can apply for an Exness Islamic account?

Muslim traders who follow Shariah law can apply for an Exness Islamic account. The broker provides swap-free trading conditions to ensure compliance with Islamic finance principles, allowing traders to participate in forex and CFD markets without paying or receiving interest.

How can I activate an Exness Islamic account?

To activate an Exness Islamic account, traders need to open a standard trading account and request swap-free status through the Exness personal area or customer support. Once approved, eligible instruments will automatically be traded without overnight swap charges.

What instruments are available on the Exness Islamic account?

Exness Islamic accounts allow trading across various instruments, including major and minor forex pairs, commodities like gold and oil, indices, cryptocurrencies, and selected stocks. Availability may vary depending on the account type and trading platform chosen.

Does the Exness Islamic account support high leverage?

Yes, Exness Islamic accounts provide access to flexible leverage options, similar to standard accounts. Depending on the trader’s equity and regulatory conditions, leverage can be very high, allowing traders to increase their market exposure while maintaining swap-free trading.

Is the Exness Islamic account suitable for beginners?

Yes, the Exness Islamic account can be suitable for beginners who require swap-free trading conditions. Combined with user-friendly platforms, educational resources, and flexible account options, it allows new traders to participate in financial markets while respecting Islamic finance guidelines.