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Exness offers swap-free trading conditions to eligible South African clients, but its Islamic-country swap-free programme is different from the swap-free status available in South Africa. South Africa is not on the broker's designated Islamic-country list, and local traders should confirm their actual swap-free status in the Exness Personal Area.

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Does Exness offer an Islamic Account in South Africa?

Exness offers conditional swap-free trading to eligible South African clients. However, South Africa is not included in the broker's designated Islamic-country list.

 

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Is Exness automatically swap-free in South Africa?

Exness states that general swap-free status is assigned by default, but qualification depends on trading activity and may be revoked.

Exness Islamic Account – Key Facts

FeatureExness
Islamic-style trading optionSwap-free trading conditions
Available to South African clientsSubject to eligibility
South Africa on designated Islamic-country listNo
Separate named Islamic account requiredNot generally for the standard swap-free programme
Swap-free statusManaged at Personal Area level
Eligible account typesStandard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero
Overnight swap chargesWaived on qualifying instruments while eligible
Swap-free instrumentsSelected forex pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices
USD/ZAR swap-free eligibilityListed as eligible
Other ZAR pairsMay incur swap charges
Administration feesMay apply
Spread chargesApply
Raw Spread and Zero commissionsApply
Minimum depositDepends on account type, region and payment method
Trading platformsMT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms
ZAR account currencyAvailable on eligible account types
Swap-free status reviewBased on trading activity
Guaranteed Sharia certificationNot established by Exness's general account documentation
South African regulatory entityExness ZA (Pty) Ltd
FSCA FSP number51024
Sign UpOpen Account

Overview

  • Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.
  • Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.
  • Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

   

What exactly is an Islamic Account?

What exactly is an Islamic Account

 

  • To better understand Islamic forex trading, it is important to first gain an insight into the guiding principles of Islamic finance.
  • To this end, Islamic finance differs significantly from conventional finance in that it is guided by a set of ethics rather than by a purely profit motive.
  • With these guiding principles, the fundamental feature of Islamic finance is to encourage socio-economic justice.
  • It is for this reason that interest (or riba) is prohibited. Excessive risk (or gharar) is also prohibited, as is excessive gambling or speculation.

Why is interest discouraged or prohibited by Sharia law?

Interest is any pre-agreed fee paid over and above the principal amount, whether it is a personal or commercial loan.   Charging interest, according to Sharia law, or making money from money, is unlawful. The major reasons for its condemnation include:

  • Riba promotes negative growth. It may increase money quantitatively, but there is no primary progression in social wealth.
  • Riba disgraces the human spirit. It effectively promotes a culture that places undue significance on that which is monetary, while disregarding that which is human.
  • Riba is seen as the unlawful acquisition of property.
  • When entrenched, Riba corrupts society.
  • Riba is, for all intents and purposes, unjust. While it creates money for the lender, it is extremely oppressive to the borrower.

 

🔎 FeatureExness-logo.png
🕌 Shariah ComplianceThe account adheres to Islamic finance principles by eliminating swap or interest charges on overnight positions, ensuring compliance with Shariah law.
💰 Account Types AvailableIslamic options are available for various account types, including Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero accounts, allowing traders to choose based on their preferences.
📈 Trading InstrumentsTraders have access to a wide range of instruments, such as forex, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, and indices, facilitating diversified trading strategies.
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal OptionsExness supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, ensuring convenient transactions.
🛠️ Trading PlatformsThe Islamic account is compatible with platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and Exness WebTrader, offering flexibility in trading.
🕒 Customer SupportExness provides 24/7 customer support in multiple languages, including Arabic, to assist traders at any time.
🔒 SecurityThe broker employs robust security measures to protect traders' funds and personal information, ensuring a safe trading environment. ​
📱 Mobile TradingTraders can manage their accounts and trade on-the-go using the Exness mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

How to open an Exness Islamic Account step by step

Step 1: Log in to your client’s Area

  • It appears that swap-free status can be granted automatically by applying in the client’s Personal Area.
  • The broker’s automated system identifies which clients are residents of countries where Islam is the predominant religion and flags their accounts as swap-free.

  How to open an Exness Islamic Account step 1  

Step 2: Choose your account

  • Swap-free status can be applied to the Standard, Pro, Zero, and Raw Spread accounts.

  Prospective swap-free clients should note that when clients are found to have abused the swap-free status attributed to their accounts, the broker can do the following:

  • Cancel the swap-free status on all the client's trading accounts.
  • Once the swap-free status is discontinued, swap charges will be applicable for open orders and orders opened in the future.

  How to open an Exness Islamic Account step 2  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Which Exness Account Types Can Be Swap-Free?

Exness lists swap-free availability on both its Standard and Professional trading accounts.

The key point is that swap-free status operates across the Personal Area. It is not normally necessary to convert an individual Standard Account into a separately named Islamic account to receive the general swap-free treatment.

Exness Swap-Free Account Types Compared

Account TypeAdvertised Spread FromCommissionSwap-Free Availability
Standard0.2 pipsNoneAvailable, subject to conditions
Standard Cent0.3 pipsNoneAvailable, subject to conditions
Pro0.1 pipsNoneAvailable, subject to conditions
Raw Spread0.0 pipsUp to $3.50/lot/sideAvailable, subject to conditions
Zero0.0 pipsFrom $0.05/lot/sideAvailable, subject to conditions

What are Exness’s spread costs on an Islamic Account?

What are Exness’s spread costs on an Islamic Account

  • The Islamic, or swap-free, accounts will have the same spread conditions as those on the Standard, Pro, Zero, and Raw Spread accounts.

  These spreads and commissions are as follows:

  • The Standard Account has EUR/USD with a 1.0 pip commission-free spread.
  • The Raw Spread Account is a commission-based option, with spreads as low as 0.0 pips and a minimum cost of $3.50 (50 ZAR) per side or $7.00 (101 ZAR) per round lot.
  • The Zero Account has spreads close to 0.0 pips, with varying commissions depending on the asset.
  • The Pro Account has the best spread offering, which averages at about 0.6 pips.

What other features does Exness’ Islamic Account have?

  • For traders who reside in Islamic countries, the Exness Islamic Account will have the same features as those provided on the swap-rated versions.
  • Broadly speaking, traders will be able to choose between the use of the MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platforms, as well as a variety of other trading features.
  • For example, trading tools include VPS hosting, calculators, currency converters, and special independent analysis provided by the broker, outside of the analytical features already built into the MetaTrader suite.
  • Traders in the non-Islamic accounts can expect two varying levels of swap-free, which will be determined by their trading activity.
  • Traders can transition between these levels easily and automatically depending on their activity.

  On the Standard swap-free level, the following trading instruments are exempt from swaps: XAU/USD, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. The extended swap-free level consists of more than 20 forex pairs, which include majors, minors, and exotics. It also includes indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. Instruments that do not form part of this comprehensive list will be subject to swaps.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness At a Glance

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🏦OfficesOffices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 200 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔧Execution & SlippageVery fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Islamic Account opening processNo US Clients
Islamic Account grants all the same features as other accountsSmall amount of tradeable financial instruments
No additional charges on the Islamic accountAccounts are not multi-currency

Our Verdict: Is the Exness Islamic Account Suitable for South Africans?

Exness offers a potentially useful swap-free arrangement for South African traders who want to avoid ordinary overnight swap charges on eligible instruments.

Its general swap-free list includes several major forex pairs, USD/ZAR, selected commodities, cryptocurrencies and indices.

The ability to use swap-free conditions on existing Standard and Professional accounts also makes the arrangement relatively straightforward.

However, the restrictions matter.

South Africa is not on the broker's designated Islamic-country list, and its general swap-free programme operates under different conditions. Traders may lose eligibility, instruments outside the published list can attract swaps, and conditional administration fees remain possible.

From an Islamic finance perspective, Exness's published swap-free arrangements should not be treated as an independent guarantee of Sharia compliance.

Our assessment: Exness is worth considering for South African traders seeking conditional swap-free trading, but the account's instrument coverage, potential fees and individual religious suitability must be checked before opening overnight positions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Exness have the option of an Islamic Account?

Yes, Exness offers Islamic account options on both Standard Swap-free and Extended Swap-free levels. These accounts are designed to comply with Shariah law by eliminating overnight swap fees on selected instruments, making them suitable for Muslim traders.  

Are there any additional charges on the Islamic account?

No, Exness does not impose additional charges on its Islamic account. The broker ensures that Muslim traders can trade without interest or hidden fees, keeping the account fully compliant with Islamic financial principles and fair trading conditions.  

Which platforms are available on the Exness Islamic account?

Exness Islamic account holders can access both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms. These platforms offer powerful trading tools, charting capabilities, and automated trading options, making them ideal for both beginner and advanced traders.  

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with an Exness Islamic account?

Yes, Exness allows cryptocurrency trading on its Islamic accounts. Traders can access a range of popular crypto assets without incurring swap fees, making it possible to trade digital currencies while remaining compliant with Islamic finance rules.  

Is Exness regulated by the FSCA?

Yes, Exness is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa. It is also licensed by other reputable regulators, including CySEC, FCA, CBCS, FSA, and FSC, ensuring a high level of trust and transparency.  

Who can apply for an Exness Islamic account?

Muslim traders who follow Shariah law can apply for an Exness Islamic account. The broker provides swap-free trading conditions to ensure compliance with Islamic finance principles, allowing traders to participate in forex and CFD markets without paying or receiving interest.  

How can I activate an Exness Islamic account?

To activate an Exness Islamic account, traders need to open a standard trading account and request swap-free status through the Exness personal area or customer support. Once approved, eligible instruments will automatically be traded without overnight swap charges.  

What instruments are available on the Exness Islamic account?

Exness Islamic accounts allow trading across various instruments, including major and minor forex pairs, commodities like gold and oil, indices, cryptocurrencies, and selected stocks. Availability may vary depending on the account type and trading platform chosen.  

Does the Exness Islamic account support high leverage?

Yes, Exness Islamic accounts provide access to flexible leverage options, similar to standard accounts. Depending on the trader’s equity and regulatory conditions, leverage can be very high, allowing traders to increase their market exposure while maintaining swap-free trading.  

Is the Exness Islamic account suitable for beginners?

Yes, the Exness Islamic account can be suitable for beginners who require swap-free trading conditions. Combined with user-friendly platforms, educational resources, and flexible account options, it allows new traders to participate in financial markets while respecting Islamic finance guidelines.  

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