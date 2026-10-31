Exness offers five main trading account types in South Africa: Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero. The accounts differ in their minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, execution methods, and available trading instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

How many account types does Exness offer?

Exness offers five main account types: Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Which Exness account is best for beginners?

The Standard Account is generally suitable for new traders because it offers commission-free, spread-based pricing. Beginners can also practise with a Demo Account.

Exness Account Types – Key Facts

Feature Exness Total main account types 5 Standard accounts Standard and Standard Cent Professional accounts Pro, Raw Spread and Zero Standard Account minimum deposit Payment-method and region-dependent Standard Cent minimum deposit Payment-method and region-dependent Professional Account minimum deposit Higher initial requirement, region-dependent Standard Account spreads From 0.2 pips Standard Cent spreads From 0.3 pips Pro Account spreads From 0.1 pips Raw Spread Account spreads From 0.0 pips Zero Account spreads From 0.0 pips Commission-free accounts Standard, Standard Cent and Pro Commission-based accounts Raw Spread and Zero ZAR account currency Supported on Standard, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero Trading platforms MT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms Demo accounts Available except for Standard Cent South African regulatory entity Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP number 51024 Sign Up Open Account

Trading conditions depend on the client's region, account currency, platform, and instrument. Published starting spreads are not guaranteed execution spreads.

Overview

Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.

Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.

guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country. Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

What Account Types Does Exness Offer in South Africa?

Exness divides its trading accounts into two main categories: Standard and Professional.

Standard accounts are designed for traders who prefer a relatively straightforward trading environment, while Professional accounts offer different spread structures, execution methods, and commission arrangements.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Spreads Commission Leverage Execution Speed 🟢 Standard $10 USD / R200 ZAR From 0.20 pips No commission 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🟡 Standard Cent $10 USD / R200 ZAR From 0.30 pips No commission 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🔴 Raw Spread $2,000 USD From 0.00 pips Up to 3.50 USD per lot, per side 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🔵 Zero $2,000 USD From 0.0 pips From 0.05 USD per lot, per side 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🟣 Pro $2,000 USD From 0.10 pips No commission 1:Unlimited Instant Execution 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Standard Account

The Standard account remains a preferred choice among traders, regardless of experience.

remains a preferred choice among traders, regardless of experience. Its ease of use and practicality attract beginners and veterans alike, given that no minimum deposit is required to set up the account.

Standard Cent Account

The Standard Cent Account caters to beginners or individuals who prefer low-risk trading.

caters to beginners or individuals who prefer low-risk trading. Since transactions are carried out in cents, traders can easily manage their investments with lower transaction rates.

Raw Spread Account

The Raw Spread account is designed for those who prefer to trade with the narrowest spreads.

is designed for those who prefer to trade with the narrowest spreads. This type of account offers raw spreads and a minimal trading commission, making it perfect for high-volume traders and scalpers seeking to benefit from low-spread pricing in volatile market conditions.

Zero Account

The Zero account's standout feature is its absence of spread charges on a wide range of significant currency pairs.

range of significant currency pairs. For those using this option, trade commissions apply, but they stand to gain from the lack of spreads in instances where minimal variation counts.

Pro Account

Tailored to meet the needs of seasoned traders, the Pro account offers a perfect blend of reduced spreads and zero commission.

offers a perfect blend of reduced spreads and zero commission. The advanced trading features and quick transaction speeds make it appropriate for those looking for an intricate trading experience.

Demo Account

Exness provides a comprehensive demo account for South African traders.

provides a comprehensive demo account for This account is intended to serve as a risk-free platform for testing methods and familiarizing oneself with the broker’s features and trading instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Islamic Account

Exness provides swap-free accounts to traders in Islamic nations that follow Sharia law and even extends this service to some non-Islamic countries.

provides to traders in that follow and even extends this service to some non-Islamic countries. These accounts are intended to adhere to Islamic financial principles, especially by eliminating exchange fees.

Swap-free accounts do not credit or withdraw swaps, which is aligned with the Islamic finance prohibition on riba (interest).

💼Account Type 🔧Features 📈Spreads 📊Commission 🪙Best For 🥇Standard No commission, flexible leverage From 0.2 pips None Beginners and casual traders 🥈Cent Standard Micro-lots for low-risk trading, low deposit From 0.3 pips None New traders and micro-account users 🥉Pro Instant execution, customizable trading From 0.1 pips None Advanced and high-volume traders 🏅Zero Zero spreads on key instruments, STP execution 0.0 pips From $3.50/lot Scalpers and EA users 🎖Raw Spread Tightest spreads, commission-based 0.0 pips From $3.50/lot Professionals and strategy testers 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What types of trading accounts does Exness offer?

Exness offers Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts, designed to suit both beginners and professionals. Each account type has different spreads, commission structures, and minimum deposit requirements.

Are there Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts on Exness?

Yes, Exness offers swap-free Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. You get all the features of standard accounts without overnight interest, fully Sharia-compliant and easy to activate during sign-up.

How to Open an Exness Account in South Africa, step by step

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/06/How-to-open-Exness.mp4"][/video] To open an account with Exness, South Africans can follow these steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the Exness website first.

Select the "Register" or "Open an Account" button, which is often located on the site.

Step 2: Fill in the Registration

Input your Country, including your email address, and password.

Since the information will be required to verify the account, ensure it is accurate.

Step 3: Choose the kind of trading account

Choose the kind of trading account (Standard, Pro, etc.) you want to open. Select an account type based on the features and advantages that best suit your trading requirements.

Select the leverage ratio that works best for your trading style. Remember that greater leverage can raise possible gains as well as losses.

Upload the necessary files so they may be verified. This often consists of a utility bill or bank statement as evidence of residency and a government-issued ID for identification verification.

Go over the terms and conditions very carefully. Permit them to continue if you agree.

Step 4: Make a Deposit

You can make a deposit as soon as your account is validated. Select a deposit method based on your convenience.

They accept several payment options, including some common in South Africa, like Skrill, EFT, OZOW, or Capitec Pay.

Download the trading platform—MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or the Exness terminal or app—appropriate for your type of account.

You can start trading when the platform is set up and your account is funded.

How to Close an Exness Account

To close a live trading account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:

Before canceling your account, make sure you withdraw any remaining balance. To do so, log in to your account, go to the withdrawal section, and follow the directions.

Close any open trades you may have. Closed accounts cannot have open trade positions.

Speak with customer service. You can contact them by phone, email, or live chat.

Next, you must submit your account information for verification. This is a security precaution to make sure the request is authentic.

The customer service representatives could ask for more details or provide you with explicit instructions. Pay close attention to these instructions.

Your account will be closed after everything has been finished and approved. Once this process is finished, you should receive a confirmation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Which Exness Account Type Is Best for Beginners?

The Standard Account is generally the most straightforward option for beginners because it uses a familiar spread-based structure with no separate dealing commission.

Standard Cent may be useful for traders who want to experiment with smaller real-money positions.

However, the best starting point for someone who has never traded before is usually a Demo Account, where available.

Best Exness Account Type by Trader Profile

Trader Profile Account to Consider Reason Complete beginner Standard Demo Practise without real-money exposure New retail trader Standard Straightforward commission-free pricing Small-volume live trader Standard Cent Smaller nominal position sizes Experienced trader Pro Tighter advertised spreads without commission Active, cost-focused trader Raw Spread Low spreads with separate commission Trader focused on zero-spread instruments Zero Zero-spread conditions on eligible products

Exness At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🏦Offices Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees 98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔧Execution & Slippage Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure. 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-authorised South African intermediary Limited Local Support Exness (SC) Ltd also holds FSCA ODP authorisation Very high leverage can wipe out an account quickly Very high leverage can wipe out an account quickly Complex Fee Structure ZAR is available as an account currency Withdrawal Fees Variety of Trading Instruments Payment methods and limits may change inside the Personal Area Educational Resources Customer Service Variability Payment methods and limits may change inside the Personal Area Regional Variations in Service No inactivity fee Customer Service Variability Demo Accounts Potential Over-Reliance on Automation

Why South African Traders Choose Exness

🇿🇦 Feature 📌 Benefit FSCA Regulation Legal operation in South Africa ZAR Accounts No currency conversion fees Local Payment Methods EFT, Ozow, Capitec Pay Fast Withdrawals Often processed instantly High Leverage Flexible trading conditions

Our Verdict: Which Exness Account Type Should South Africans Choose?

Exness offers a broad account selection that caters to different trading needs.

For beginners and traders who prefer straightforward pricing, Standard is generally the most practical live account. Standard Cent provides an alternative for traders who want smaller nominal position sizes.

The Pro Account may appeal to more experienced traders who prefer tighter advertised spreads without separate dealing commissions.

Raw Spread and Zero are more specialised. They may suit active traders who understand how to compare spreads, commissions and total transaction costs.

The availability of ZAR-denominated accounts is useful for South African traders, but it doesn't mean every funding method is free from conversion costs.

Our assessment: Standard is the most accessible general-purpose Exness account, while Pro, Raw Spread and Zero are better suited to traders with specific pricing and execution requirements.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can traders from South Africa open an Exness account?

Yes, South African traders can easily open a live Exness account. The platform accepts clients from South Africa, offering localized support, ZAR account options, and access to a variety of trading instruments through regulated operations.

Does Exness have a ZAR account?

Yes, Exness offers ZAR-based trading accounts, allowing South African traders to deposit, trade, and withdraw in their local currency. This feature helps minimize currency conversion fees and simplifies account funding and withdrawals for local users.

Does Exness have NAS100?

Yes, Exness provides access to trade the NAS100 index, which represents the top 100 non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ. Traders can speculate on the price movement of this popular U.S. stock market index through CFDs.

What types of Exness accounts are available for professional traders?

Exness offers professional traders three advanced account types: Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro. These accounts feature tight spreads, fast execution, and flexibility in trading conditions, catering to experienced traders who need superior performance and control.

How much is the minimum deposit for a Pro account with Exness?

The minimum deposit for Exness Pro, Raw Spread, or Zero accounts is $500, which is approximately R8,622 based on the current exchange rate. These accounts are designed for skilled traders seeking better spreads and enhanced trading conditions.

Is Exness legit and safe to use?

Yes, Exness is considered a legitimate and regulated forex and CFD broker. The company operates under several financial regulators, including the FSCA in South Africa. It has been active since 2008 and is known for transparent trading conditions, fast withdrawals, and strong global oversight.

What is the difference between the Exness Standard and Pro accounts?

The Standard account is designed for beginners and offers commission-free trading with spreads starting from around 0.3 pips. The Pro account targets experienced traders and provides tighter spreads, faster execution speeds, and more advanced trading conditions.

Can I open multiple Exness trading accounts?

Yes, traders can open multiple trading accounts within a single Exness personal area. This allows traders to test different account types, strategies, and leverage settings while managing all accounts from one dashboard.

What is the minimum deposit required for Exness accounts?

Exness Standard and Standard Cent accounts require a $10 minimum deposit, allowing traders to start with very small amounts. However, professional accounts such as Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro typically require a minimum deposit of around $500.

Which Exness account is best for scalping?

The Raw Spread account is generally considered the best option for scalping because it offers spreads starting from 0.0 pips with a small commission per trade. This pricing model allows traders to benefit from tighter spreads and faster market execution.