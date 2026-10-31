Exness Account Types - Main Banner

Exness offers five main trading account types in South Africa: Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero. The accounts differ in their minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, execution methods, and available trading instruments.

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

How many account types does Exness offer?

Exness offers five main account types: Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, and Zero.

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Which Exness account is best for beginners?

 

The Standard Account is generally suitable for new traders because it offers commission-free, spread-based pricing. Beginners can also practise with a Demo Account.

Exness Account Types – Key Facts

FeatureExness
Total main account types5
Standard accountsStandard and Standard Cent
Professional accountsPro, Raw Spread and Zero
Standard Account minimum depositPayment-method and region-dependent
Standard Cent minimum depositPayment-method and region-dependent
Professional Account minimum depositHigher initial requirement, region-dependent
Standard Account spreadsFrom 0.2 pips
Standard Cent spreadsFrom 0.3 pips
Pro Account spreadsFrom 0.1 pips
Raw Spread Account spreadsFrom 0.0 pips
Zero Account spreadsFrom 0.0 pips
Commission-free accountsStandard, Standard Cent and Pro
Commission-based accountsRaw Spread and Zero
ZAR account currencySupported on Standard, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero
Trading platformsMT4, MT5 and supported Exness platforms
Demo accountsAvailable except for Standard Cent
South African regulatory entityExness ZA (Pty) Ltd
FSCA FSP number51024
Sign UpOpen Account

Trading conditions depend on the client's region, account currency, platform, and instrument. Published starting spreads are not guaranteed execution spreads.

Overview

  • Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.
  • Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.
  • Exness is a global multi-asset broker founded in 2008, offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

   

What Account Types Does Exness Offer in South Africa?

Exness divides its trading accounts into two main categories: Standard and Professional.

Standard accounts are designed for traders who prefer a relatively straightforward trading environment, while Professional accounts offer different spread structures, execution methods, and commission arrangements.

Account TypeMinimum DepositSpreadsCommissionLeverageExecution Speed
🟢 Standard$10 USD / R200 ZARFrom 0.20 pipsNo commission1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🟡 Standard Cent$10 USD / R200 ZARFrom 0.30 pipsNo commission1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🔴 Raw Spread$2,000 USD From 0.00 pipsUp to 3.50 USD per lot, per side1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🔵 Zero$2,000 USD From 0.0 pipsFrom 0.05 USD per lot, per side1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🟣 Pro$2,000 USDFrom 0.10 pipsNo commission1:UnlimitedInstant Execution
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

 Standard Account

  • The Standard account remains a preferred choice among traders, regardless of experience.
  • Its ease of use and practicality attract beginners and veterans alike, given that no minimum deposit is required to set up the account.

  Exness Account Types Standard  

 Standard Cent Account

  • The Standard Cent Account caters to beginners or individuals who prefer low-risk trading.
  • Since transactions are carried out in cents, traders can easily manage their investments with lower transaction rates.

  Exness Account Types Standard Cent  

 Raw Spread Account

  • The Raw Spread account is designed for those who prefer to trade with the narrowest spreads.
  • This type of account offers raw spreads and a minimal trading commission, making it perfect for high-volume traders and scalpers seeking to benefit from low-spread pricing in volatile market conditions.

  Exness Account Types Raw Spread  

 Zero Account

  • The Zero account's standout feature is its absence of spread charges on a wide range of significant currency pairs.
  • For those using this option, trade commissions apply, but they stand to gain from the lack of spreads in instances where minimal variation counts.

  Exness Account Types Zero  

 Pro Account

  • Tailored to meet the needs of seasoned traders, the Pro account offers a perfect blend of reduced spreads and zero commission.
  • The advanced trading features and quick transaction speeds make it appropriate for those looking for an intricate trading experience.

  Exness Account Types Pro  

 Demo Account

  • Exness provides a comprehensive demo account for South African traders.
  • This account is intended to serve as a risk-free platform for testing methods and familiarizing oneself with the broker’s features and trading instruments.

  Demo Account  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

 Islamic Account

  • Exness provides swap-free accounts to traders in Islamic nations that follow Sharia law and even extends this service to some non-Islamic countries.
  • These accounts are intended to adhere to Islamic financial principles, especially by eliminating exchange fees.
  • Swap-free accounts do not credit or withdraw swaps, which is aligned with the Islamic finance prohibition on riba (interest).

 

💼Account Type🔧Features📈Spreads📊Commission🪙Best For
🥇StandardNo commission, flexible leverageFrom 0.2 pipsNoneBeginners and casual traders
🥈Cent StandardMicro-lots for low-risk trading, low depositFrom 0.3 pipsNoneNew traders and micro-account users
🥉ProInstant execution, customizable tradingFrom 0.1 pipsNoneAdvanced and high-volume traders
🏅ZeroZero spreads on key instruments, STP execution 0.0 pipsFrom $3.50/lotScalpers and EA users
🎖Raw SpreadTightest spreads, commission-based0.0 pipsFrom $3.50/lotProfessionals and strategy testers
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

What types of trading accounts does Exness offer?

Exness offers Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts, designed to suit both beginners and professionals. Each account type has different spreads, commission structures, and minimum deposit requirements.  

Are there Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts on Exness?

Yes, Exness offers swap-free Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. You get all the features of standard accounts without overnight interest, fully Sharia-compliant and easy to activate during sign-up.  

How to Open an Exness Account in South Africa, step by step

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/06/How-to-open-Exness.mp4"][/video]   To open an account with Exness, South Africans can follow these steps:  

 Step 1: Navigate to the Exness website first.

Select the "Register" or "Open an Account" button, which is often located on the site.   How to Open an Exness Account in South Africa step 1  

Step 2: Fill in the Registration

  • Input your Country, including your email address, and password.
  • Since the information will be required to verify the account, ensure it is accurate.

  How to Open an Exness Account in South Africa step 2  

Step 3: Choose the kind of trading account

  • Choose the kind of trading account (Standard, Pro, etc.) you want to open. Select an account type based on the features and advantages that best suit your trading requirements.
  • Select the leverage ratio that works best for your trading style. Remember that greater leverage can raise possible gains as well as losses.
  • Upload the necessary files so they may be verified. This often consists of a utility bill or bank statement as evidence of residency and a government-issued ID for identification verification.
  • Go over the terms and conditions very carefully. Permit them to continue if you agree.

  How to Open an Exness Account in South Africa step 3  

Step 4: Make a Deposit

  • You can make a deposit as soon as your account is validated. Select a deposit method based on your convenience.
  • They accept several payment options, including some common in South Africa, like Skrill, EFT, OZOW, or Capitec Pay.
  • Download the trading platform—MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or the Exness terminal or app—appropriate for your type of account.
  • You can start trading when the platform is set up and your account is funded.

How to Close an Exness Account

To close a live trading account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:

  • Before canceling your account, make sure you withdraw any remaining balance. To do so, log in to your account, go to the withdrawal section, and follow the directions.
  • Close any open trades you may have. Closed accounts cannot have open trade positions.
  • Speak with customer service. You can contact them by phone, email, or live chat.
  • Next, you must submit your account information for verification. This is a security precaution to make sure the request is authentic.
  • The customer service representatives could ask for more details or provide you with explicit instructions. Pay close attention to these instructions.
  • Your account will be closed after everything has been finished and approved. Once this process is finished, you should receive a confirmation.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Which Exness Account Type Is Best for Beginners?

The Standard Account is generally the most straightforward option for beginners because it uses a familiar spread-based structure with no separate dealing commission.

Standard Cent may be useful for traders who want to experiment with smaller real-money positions.

However, the best starting point for someone who has never traded before is usually a Demo Account, where available. 

Best Exness Account Type by Trader Profile

Trader ProfileAccount to ConsiderReason
Complete beginnerStandard DemoPractise without real-money exposure
New retail traderStandardStraightforward commission-free pricing
Small-volume live traderStandard CentSmaller nominal position sizes
Experienced traderProTighter advertised spreads without commission
Active, cost-focused traderRaw SpreadLow spreads with separate commission
Trader focused on zero-spread instrumentsZeroZero-spread conditions on eligible products

Exness At a Glance

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🏦OfficesOffices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 200 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔧Execution & SlippageVery fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-authorised South African intermediaryLimited Local Support
Exness (SC) Ltd also holds FSCA ODP authorisationVery high leverage can wipe out an account quickly
Very high leverage can wipe out an account quicklyComplex Fee Structure
ZAR is available as an account currencyWithdrawal Fees
Variety of Trading InstrumentsPayment methods and limits may change inside the Personal Area
Educational ResourcesCustomer Service Variability
Payment methods and limits may change inside the Personal AreaRegional Variations in Service
No inactivity feeCustomer Service Variability
Demo AccountsPotential Over-Reliance on Automation
 

Why South African Traders Choose Exness

🇿🇦 Feature📌 Benefit
FSCA RegulationLegal operation in South Africa
ZAR AccountsNo currency conversion fees
Local Payment MethodsEFT, Ozow, Capitec Pay
Fast WithdrawalsOften processed instantly
High LeverageFlexible trading conditions

Our Verdict: Which Exness Account Type Should South Africans Choose?

Exness offers a broad account selection that caters to different trading needs.

For beginners and traders who prefer straightforward pricing, Standard is generally the most practical live account. Standard Cent provides an alternative for traders who want smaller nominal position sizes.

The Pro Account may appeal to more experienced traders who prefer tighter advertised spreads without separate dealing commissions.

Raw Spread and Zero are more specialised. They may suit active traders who understand how to compare spreads, commissions and total transaction costs.

The availability of ZAR-denominated accounts is useful for South African traders, but it doesn't mean every funding method is free from conversion costs.

Our assessment: Standard is the most accessible general-purpose Exness account, while Pro, Raw Spread and Zero are better suited to traders with specific pricing and execution requirements.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can traders from South Africa open an Exness account?

Yes, South African traders can easily open a live Exness account. The platform accepts clients from South Africa, offering localized support, ZAR account options, and access to a variety of trading instruments through regulated operations.  

Does Exness have a ZAR account?

Yes, Exness offers ZAR-based trading accounts, allowing South African traders to deposit, trade, and withdraw in their local currency. This feature helps minimize currency conversion fees and simplifies account funding and withdrawals for local users.  

Does Exness have NAS100?

Yes, Exness provides access to trade the NAS100 index, which represents the top 100 non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ. Traders can speculate on the price movement of this popular U.S. stock market index through CFDs.  

What types of Exness accounts are available for professional traders?

Exness offers professional traders three advanced account types: Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro. These accounts feature tight spreads, fast execution, and flexibility in trading conditions, catering to experienced traders who need superior performance and control.  

How much is the minimum deposit for a Pro account with Exness?

The minimum deposit for Exness Pro, Raw Spread, or Zero accounts is $500, which is approximately R8,622 based on the current exchange rate. These accounts are designed for skilled traders seeking better spreads and enhanced trading conditions.  

Is Exness legit and safe to use?

Yes, Exness is considered a legitimate and regulated forex and CFD broker. The company operates under several financial regulators, including the FSCA in South Africa. It has been active since 2008 and is known for transparent trading conditions, fast withdrawals, and strong global oversight.  

What is the difference between the Exness Standard and Pro accounts?

The Standard account is designed for beginners and offers commission-free trading with spreads starting from around 0.3 pips. The Pro account targets experienced traders and provides tighter spreads, faster execution speeds, and more advanced trading conditions.  

Can I open multiple Exness trading accounts?

Yes, traders can open multiple trading accounts within a single Exness personal area. This allows traders to test different account types, strategies, and leverage settings while managing all accounts from one dashboard.  

What is the minimum deposit required for Exness accounts?

Exness Standard and Standard Cent accounts require a $10 minimum deposit, allowing traders to start with very small amounts. However, professional accounts such as Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro typically require a minimum deposit of around $500.  

Which Exness account is best for scalping?

The Raw Spread account is generally considered the best option for scalping because it offers spreads starting from 0.0 pips with a small commission per trade. This pricing model allows traders to benefit from tighter spreads and faster market execution.    

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