The Exness minimum deposit required to register a live trading account is $10. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to R200 ZAR. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit for Exness ?

The minimum deposit for opening an Exness trading account depends on the account type.

For a Standard account, it is just $10 (or the equivalent in local currency), while Pro and Zero accounts require a higher deposit, typically $200 or more.

Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets, and funds are usually credited instantly, allowing traders to start trading immediately.

Exness offers flexible deposit options suitable for both beginner and experienced traders worldwide.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Standard / Standard Cent – Minimum R200 (≈ $10) suitable for most beginners. Pro / Zero / Raw Spread – Higher minimum (~R4,000 / $200) with tighter spreads or commissions. 💳 Deposit Methods Local Bank Transfers (EFT) – ZAR deposits via Standard Bank, FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Capitec. Credit/Debit Card (Visa/Mastercard) – Instant and widely supported. E-Wallets – Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money (instant). Cryptocurrencies – BTC, USDT (network-dependent). 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Bank Transfers – Same day or 1–4 hours typically. Cards & E-Wallets – Instant or within minutes. Crypto – ~30 minutes to few hours per network conditions. 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Support – Local deposits often processed in ZAR with auto conversion as needed. Regulation – Exness operates with local availability under FSCA-relevant regimes and supports familiar SA payment rails. Verification Required – Identity & proof of address needed before funding or withdrawing. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Same Method Required – Withdrawals must generally use the same method as deposit for security and compliance. Processing – E-wallets and some local transfers often fastest (within a day). Cards/Bank – 1–5+ business days depending on method and bank. Crypto – Timing depends on blockchain confirmations. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Exness minimum deposit requirements in South Africa

In South Africa, Exness allows traders to open a Standard account with a minimum deposit of just $10 (or ZAR equivalent). Higher-tier accounts like Pro or Zero require $200 or more.

Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets, and funds are usually credited instantly, enabling South African traders to start trading quickly.

Overview

Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.

Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.

Payments to Exness are permitted by local bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and electronic wallets such as Skrill and Neteller for South African users.

Sending or receiving money is efficient, and transactions usually take less than a day to finish.

People who trade on Exness can use MT4, MT5, and the mobile Exness Trader App, allowing them to deal with flexibility.

Exness Deposits and Withdrawals

Exness offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

Capitec Pay

Bank Cards

Internet Banking (EFT)

Skrill

Neteller

Perfect Money

SticPay

OZOW

How to make a Deposit with Exness To deposit funds to an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps: Log in to your Exness personal area with your credentials.

Locate and select the ‘Deposit’ area on your account dashboard.

You can choose from various deposit options, including Capitec Pay, Bank Cards, Internet Banking (EFT), Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, SticPay, and OZOW.

Enter the amount you want to deposit. You can make deposits in various currencies, including ZAR.

To complete the transaction, follow the steps on-screen.

Once completed, you should receive a deposit confirmation on your Exness account. To deposit funds to an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:

How to Withdraw from Exness To withdraw funds from an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps: Log in to your Exness account.

On your account dashboard, go to the ‘Withdrawal’ tab.

Select your preferred withdrawal method. It should be noted that not all deposit methods are available for withdrawal.

Enter the amount to be withdrawn. Be mindful of any minimum withdrawal amounts.

To complete the withdrawal, follow the instructions and any additional steps required by the payment provider.

Wait for confirmation that your withdrawal has been processed after finishing the process. To withdraw funds from an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:

Exness Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Details 💴 Minimum Deposit $10 Varies Varies Varies 💶 Maximum Deposit $24,000 Varies Varies Varies ⏱️ Deposit Processing Time Instant Instant Instant Instant 💵 Minimum Withdrawal $4 Varies Varies $200 💷 Maximum Withdrawal $12,500 Varies Varies Varies ⏰ Withdrawal Processing Time Up to 3 business days 1 to 30 business days Within 24 hours Within 24 hours 💰 Fees Free Free Free Free 📋 Notes May be delayed on weekends/holidays Depends on bank & country Must match Exness account name —

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time 24 hours Instant 10 Minutes ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 3 days Up to 14 business days 10 business days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals None Yes, on PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill None

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods does Exness support?

Exness supports cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto options. Most deposits are processed instantly, and there are no internal fees charged by the broker.

Are withdrawals fast with Exness?

Yes, withdrawals are incredibly fast many are processed instantly or within a few hours. It's one of the fastest brokers when it comes to getting your money out.

Exness Deposit Fees and Methods

Account Type Minimum Deposit Spreads Commission Leverage Execution Speed 🟢 Standard $10 USD / R200 ZAR From 0.20 pips No commission 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🟡 Standard Cent $10 USD / R200 ZAR From 0.30 pips No commission 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🔴 Raw Spread $2,000 USD From 0.00 pips Up to 3.50 USD per lot, per side 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🔵 Zero $2,000 USD From 0.0 pips From 0.05 USD per lot, per side 1:Unlimited Market Execution 🟣 Pro $2,000 USD From 0.10 pips No commission 1:Unlimited Instant Execution 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2008 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 2,100 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 320,000 🏦Offices Offices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001. 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD & USD/JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 200 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees 98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.3 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported +40 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 🔧Execution & Slippage Very fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure. 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 200 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@exness.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +35725030959 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 64 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

How to Make a Deposit with Exness step by step

Deposits and withdrawals can be executed with Exness 24/7. Exness accepts Global, local, and secure payment methods. Deposits can be made in three easy steps:

Step 1. Log In

Log in to your Area (PA) and click the Deposit tab.

Step 2. Payment Method

Select a payment method, taking note of the minimum and maximum limits and the processing time.

Step 3. Deposit

Enter the amount you want to deposit and click Continue. Check the details in the summary presented and confirm.

In addition, Traders can access their funds with the Exness instant withdrawal feature.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Broker Comparison

🔎 Broker 🖥️ Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness App Exness Terminal MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 HFM App 💴 Withdrawal Fee None None None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💶 Min Deposit 200 ZAR 3,800 ZAR 0 ZAR 📈 Leverage Up to 1:2000 1:500 1:2000 📉 Spread Variable, from 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips 0.0 pips 📊 Commissions From $0.1 per side, per lot From $3 to $3.5 $6 per round turn ⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out 60%/0% 100%/50% 50%/20% 📌 Order Execution Market Market Market 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus None None None 🪙 Cent Accounts Yes None None 🛡️ FSCA Regulation Yes None Yes 💷 ZAR Deposits Yes None Yes 💴 ZAR Account None None None ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/7 24/5 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 5 3 4 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📉 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 📈 Maximum Trade Size Unlimited Unlimited 500 lots ⏲️ Minimum Withdrawal Time 24 hours Instant 10 Minutes ⌚ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 3 days Up to 14 business days 7 business days 💳 Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals None Yes, on PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill Yes, Deposits 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Exness Customer Reviews

Exness, as expected, has attracted very positive customer reviews and ratings, reflecting its goal of making the trading experience as reliable and user-friendly as possible.

A number of traders tout its speedy and seamless withdrawal, narrow spreads, and 24-hour customer service.

The easiest use is in the mobile application of the platform, which is tremendously commended for its access and functions.

Aspect Feedback Rating (Out of 5) 💸Withdrawal Process Fast, transparent, and reliable. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📉Spreads and Costs Competitive and well-suited for various trading strategies. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 📞Customer Support 24/7 availability and multilingual support praised by users. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👍Ease of Use User-friendly interface, especially on the mobile app. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👥Account Options Wide range of account types catering to different trading needs. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⚙️Technical Performance Occasional issues reported by some users. ⭐⭐⭐ 🌍Global Accessibility Multilingual support but limited features in specific regions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 🏆Overall Reputation Trusted broker with a solid track record among traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback Users appreciate competitive spreads Favorable high leverage options Wide variety of trading instruments available ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users praise the broker's customer service and trading features. Others report concerns with fund withdrawals and unexpected account closures. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise Exness for its fast and reliable trading platform. Competitive spreads, and excellent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface. Efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. Others expressed dissatisfaction with the broker's withdrawal policies, high fees, and limited educational resources. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Variety of Payment Methods Withdrawal processing times can vary based on the payment method Low Minimum Deposit While many deposits are free, some payment methods may incur fees Deposits via e-wallets and credit/debit cards are typically processed instantly Exness generally requires that withdrawals be made using the same method as the deposit Deposits are generally free of charge Verification Requirements The deposit and withdrawal process is straightforward Regional Limitations Secure Transactions Potential Issues with Third-Party Payments

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Conclusion In our experience, Exness is an appealing alternative for South African traders. It offers a variety of account types, including specialty options such as Islamic accounts, to meet a wide range of trading demands and ethical concerns. We also found that incorporating local payment methods like Capitec Pay and Internet Banking (EFT) illustrates a personalized approach to the South African market. It offers a variety of account types, including specialty options such as Islamic accounts, to meet a wide range of trading demands and ethical concerns. We also found that incorporating local payment methods like Capitec Pay and Internet Banking (EFT) illustrates a personalized approach to the South African market.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for Exness in South Africa?

The minimum deposit for Exness in South Africa starts from approximately R200 (USD 10) for Standard and Cent accounts. This low entry point makes it ideal for beginners looking to start trading affordably.

Can I deposit in South African Rand (ZAR) on Exness?

Yes, Exness supports deposits in South African Rand (ZAR) through local payment methods. This helps traders avoid conversion fees and ensures faster, more convenient deposits directly from local banks.

What account types are available with a low minimum deposit?

The Standard and Cent accounts at Exness both require a minimum deposit of just USD 10 (around R200), offering accessible trading for beginners and those testing strategies.

Is there a minimum deposit for the Exness Pro account?

Yes, the Pro account at Exness requires a minimum deposit of USD 500, which is about R8903 in South Africa. It offers tight spreads and fast execution for experienced traders.

How do I make a deposit to Exness in South Africa?

South African traders can deposit to Exness using local bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, or mobile money options. Most deposits are processed within a few hours.

Does Exness charge deposit fees in South Africa?

No, Exness does not charge deposit fees for South African clients. However, check with your payment provider for any external transaction or currency conversion charges.

How long does it take for Exness deposits to reflect?

Exness deposits usually reflect instantly or within a few hours, depending on the payment method. Local bank transfers in South Africa may take up to 24 hours.

Is Exness' minimum deposit the same for all account types?

No, it varies. Standard and Cent accounts require USD 10, while Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts require a minimum USD 500 deposit, approximately R8903 in South Africa.

What is the minimum deposit for an Exness Raw Spread account?

The Raw Spread account on Exness requires a minimum deposit of USD 500, around R8903. This account suits experienced traders looking for ultra-low spreads with commission.

Can beginners start trading on Exness with R200?

Yes, beginners can open a Standard or Cent account with just R200, thanks to Exness's low minimum deposit requirement in South Africa, making it accessible for new traders.

Is the minimum deposit amount fixed on Exness?

Yes, each account type has a set minimum deposit. Standard and Cent accounts require USD 10, while other professional accounts require a minimum of USD 500.

Are there any promotions for first-time deposits on Exness?

Exness occasionally runs promotions and bonuses, but these vary by region. South African traders should check the official Exness website or client portal for available deposit incentives.

Does Exness offer demo accounts in South Africa?

Yes, Exness provides free demo accounts with virtual funds. No deposit is required, allowing South African traders to practice strategies before committing real money.

Can I deposit to Exness via mobile money in South Africa?

Yes, Exness supports mobile-friendly deposit methods, including mobile banking apps and e-wallets, enabling easy and fast deposits for traders in South Africa.

What currencies can I deposit with on Exness South Africa?

South African traders can deposit in ZAR, USD, or EUR, depending on the account and payment method. ZAR deposits are converted based on current exchange rates.