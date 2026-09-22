Minimum Deposit Exness

  The Exness minimum deposit required to register a live trading account is $10. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to R200 ZAR.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What is the minimum deposit for Exness?

  • The minimum deposit for opening an Exness trading account depends on the account type.
  • For a Standard account, it is just $10 (or the equivalent in local currency), while Pro and Zero accounts require a higher deposit, typically $200 or more.
  • Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets, and funds are usually credited instantly, allowing traders to start trading immediately.
  • Exness offers flexible deposit options suitable for both beginner and experienced traders worldwide.

 

CategoryDetails
📊 Account Types & Minimum DepositsStandard / Standard Cent – Minimum R200 (≈ $10) suitable for most beginners. Pro / Zero / Raw Spread – Higher minimum (~R4,000 / $200) with tighter spreads or commissions.
💳 Deposit MethodsLocal Bank Transfers (EFT) – ZAR deposits via Standard Bank, FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Capitec. Credit/Debit Card (Visa/Mastercard) – Instant and widely supported. E-Wallets – Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money (instant). Cryptocurrencies – BTC, USDT (network-dependent).
🕐 Processing Times (Deposits)Bank Transfers – Same day or 1–4 hours typically. Cards & E-Wallets – Instant or within minutes. Crypto – ~30 minutes to few hours per network conditions.
🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific NotesZAR Support – Local deposits often processed in ZAR with auto conversion as needed. Regulation – Exness operates with local availability under FSCA-relevant regimes and supports familiar SA payment rails. Verification Required – Identity & proof of address needed before funding or withdrawing.
💸 Withdrawal Rules & TimingSame Method Required – Withdrawals must generally use the same method as deposit for security and compliance. Processing – E-wallets and some local transfers often fastest (within a day). Cards/Bank – 1–5+ business days depending on method and bank. Crypto – Timing depends on blockchain confirmations.
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Exness minimum deposit requirements in South Africa

In South Africa, Exness allows traders to open a Standard account with a minimum deposit of just $10 (or ZAR equivalent). Higher-tier accounts like Pro or Zero require $200 or more.

Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, or e-wallets, and funds are usually credited instantly, enabling South African traders to start trading quickly.

 

Overview

Overview

 

  • Exness is well known in South Africa, making sure both new and veteran traders benefit from safe and clear trading conditions.
  • Since it is under the FSCA’s oversight, Exness’s FSP number 51024 guarantees that the trading platform meets South African regulations and protects clients in the country.
  • Payments to Exness are permitted by local bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and electronic wallets such as Skrill and Neteller for South African users.
  • Sending or receiving money is efficient, and transactions usually take less than a day to finish.
  • People who trade on Exness can use MT4, MT5, and the mobile Exness Trader App, allowing them to deal with flexibility.

   

Exness Deposits and Withdrawals

Exness Deposits and Withdrawals

  Exness offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

  • Capitec Pay
  • Bank Cards
  • Internet Banking (EFT)
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
  • Perfect Money
  • SticPay
  • OZOW

 

How to make a Deposit with Exness

To deposit funds to an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:
  • Log in to your Exness personal area with your credentials.
  • Locate and select the ‘Deposit’ area on your account dashboard.
  • You can choose from various deposit options, including Capitec Pay, Bank Cards, Internet Banking (EFT), Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, SticPay, and OZOW.
  • Enter the amount you want to deposit. You can make deposits in various currencies, including ZAR.
  • To complete the transaction, follow the steps on-screen.
  • Once completed, you should receive a deposit confirmation on your Exness account.

 

How to Withdraw from Exness

To withdraw funds from an account with Exness, South African traders can follow these steps:
  • Log in to your Exness account.
  • On your account dashboard, go to the ‘Withdrawal’ tab.
  • Select your preferred withdrawal method. It should be noted that not all deposit methods are available for withdrawal.
  • Enter the amount to be withdrawn. Be mindful of any minimum withdrawal amounts.
  • To complete the withdrawal, follow the instructions and any additional steps required by the payment provider.
  • Wait for confirmation that your withdrawal has been processed after finishing the process.

 

Exness Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Details
Bank Transfers logo
Debit Cards logo
Skrill logo
Bitcoin logo
💴 Minimum Deposit$10VariesVariesVaries
💶 Maximum Deposit$24,000VariesVariesVaries
⏱️ Deposit Processing TimeInstantInstantInstantInstant
💵 Minimum Withdrawal$4VariesVaries$200
💷 Maximum Withdrawal$12,500VariesVariesVaries
⏰ Withdrawal Processing TimeUp to 3 business days1 to 30 business daysWithin 24 hoursWithin 24 hours
💰 FeesFreeFreeFreeFree
📋 NotesMay be delayed on weekends/holidaysDepends on bank & countryMust match Exness account name
 

Broker Comparison - Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker
Exness logo
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
HFM CTA logo
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time24 hoursInstant10 Minutes
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time3 daysUp to 14 business days10 business days
⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsNoneYes, on PayPal, Neteller, and SkrillNone
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What deposit methods does Exness support?

Exness supports cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto options. Most deposits are processed instantly, and there are no internal fees charged by the broker.  

Are withdrawals fast with Exness?

Yes, withdrawals are incredibly fast many are processed instantly or within a few hours. It's one of the fastest brokers when it comes to getting your money out.  

Exness Deposit Fees and Methods

Account TypeMinimum DepositSpreadsCommissionLeverageExecution Speed
🟢 Standard$10 USD / R200 ZARFrom 0.20 pipsNo commission1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🟡 Standard Cent$10 USD / R200 ZARFrom 0.30 pipsNo commission1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🔴 Raw Spread$2,000 USD From 0.00 pipsUp to 3.50 USD per lot, per side1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🔵 Zero$2,000 USD From 0.0 pipsFrom 0.05 USD per lot, per side1:UnlimitedMarket Execution
🟣 Pro$2,000 USDFrom 0.10 pipsNo commission1:UnlimitedInstant Execution
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness At a Glance

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🏦OfficesOffices 307 & 308, Third Floor, North Wing, Granger Bay Court, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town. Waterfront Cape Town, 8001.
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 200 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
💸Withdrawal Speed & Fees98% of withdrawals processed instantly, with zero withdrawal or inactivity fees.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
🔧Execution & SlippageVery fast execution with minimal slippage (e.g., <1% slippage rate on gold), plus “more speed, less slippage” tech-enabled infrastructure.
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

How to Make a Deposit with Exness step by step

Deposits and withdrawals can be executed with Exness 24/7. Exness accepts Global, local, and secure payment methods. Deposits can be made in three easy steps:   How to Make a Deposit with Exness  

Step 1. Log In

  • Log in to your Area (PA) and click the Deposit tab.

  How to Make a Deposit with Exness step 1  

Step 2. Payment Method

  • Select a payment method, taking note of the minimum and maximum limits and the processing time.

  How to Make a Deposit with Exness step 2  

Step 3. Deposit

  • Enter the amount you want to deposit and click Continue. Check the details in the summary presented and confirm.
  • In addition, Traders can access their funds with the Exness instant withdrawal feature.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Broker Comparison

🔎 Broker
Exness logo
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
HFM CTA logo
🖥️ Trading PlatformMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness App Exness TerminalMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTraderMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 HFM App
💴 Withdrawal FeeNoneNoneNone
🆓 Demo AccountYesYesYes
💶 Min Deposit200 ZAR3,800 ZAR0 ZAR
📈 LeverageUp to 1:20001:5001:2000
📉 SpreadVariable, from 0.0 pipsFrom 0.0 pips0.0 pips
📊 CommissionsFrom $0.1 per side, per lotFrom $3 to $3.5$6 per round turn
⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out60%/0%100%/50%50%/20%
📌 Order ExecutionMarketMarketMarket
🎁 No-Deposit BonusNoneNoneNone
🪙 Cent AccountsYesNoneNone
🛡️ FSCA RegulationYesNoneYes
💷 ZAR DepositsYesNoneYes
💴 ZAR AccountNoneNoneNone
⏰ Customer Service Hours24/724/724/5
🔟 Retail Investor Accounts534
☪️ Islamic AccountYesYesYes
📉 Minimum Trade Size0.01 lots0.01 lots0.01 lots
📈 Maximum Trade SizeUnlimitedUnlimited500 lots
⏲️ Minimum Withdrawal Time24 hoursInstant10 Minutes
⌚ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time3 daysUp to 14 business days7 business days
💳 Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsNoneYes, on PayPal, Neteller, and SkrillYes, Deposits
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Exness Customer Reviews

Exness Customer Reviews

 

  • Exness, as expected, has attracted very positive customer reviews and ratings, reflecting its goal of making the trading experience as reliable and user-friendly as possible.
  • A number of traders tout its speedy and seamless withdrawal, narrow spreads, and 24-hour customer service.
  • The easiest use is in the mobile application of the platform, which is tremendously commended for its access and functions.

 

AspectFeedbackRating (Out of 5)
💸Withdrawal ProcessFast, transparent, and reliable.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
📉Spreads and CostsCompetitive and well-suited for various trading strategies.⭐⭐⭐⭐
📞Customer Support24/7 availability and multilingual support praised by users.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👍Ease of UseUser-friendly interface, especially on the mobile app.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👥Account OptionsWide range of account types catering to different trading needs.⭐⭐⭐⭐
⚙️Technical PerformanceOccasional issues reported by some users.⭐⭐⭐
🌍Global AccessibilityMultilingual support but limited features in specific regions.⭐⭐⭐⭐
🏆Overall ReputationTrusted broker with a solid track record among traders.⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logoGenerally positive feedback Users appreciate competitive spreads Favorable high leverage options Wide variety of trading instruments available⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logoSome users praise the broker's customer service and trading features. Others report concerns with fund withdrawals and unexpected account closures.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logoReviewers praise Exness for its fast and reliable trading platform. Competitive spreads, and excellent customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
google logoUsers highlight the platform's user-friendly interface. Efficient customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logoSome users praised their user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and reliable customer support. Others expressed dissatisfaction with the broker's withdrawal policies, high fees, and limited educational resources.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot LogoUsers praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Variety of Payment MethodsWithdrawal processing times can vary based on the payment method
Low Minimum DepositWhile many deposits are free, some payment methods may incur fees
Deposits via e-wallets and credit/debit cards are typically processed instantlyExness generally requires that withdrawals be made using the same method as the deposit
Deposits are generally free of chargeVerification Requirements
The deposit and withdrawal process is straightforwardRegional Limitations
Secure TransactionsPotential Issues with Third-Party Payments
 
AVA Top 10 Top

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6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Conclusion

In our experience, Exness is an appealing alternative for South African traders.

It offers a variety of account types, including specialty options such as Islamic accounts, to meet a wide range of trading demands and ethical concerns. We also found that incorporating local payment methods like Capitec Pay and Internet Banking (EFT) illustrates a personalized approach to the South African market.

 

You might also like:

Exness ReviewExness Account TypesExness Demo AccountExness Fund Withdrawal ProcessExness Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for Exness in South Africa?

The minimum deposit for Exness in South Africa starts from approximately R200 (USD 10) for Standard and Cent accounts. This low entry point makes it ideal for beginners looking to start trading affordably.  

Can I deposit in South African Rand (ZAR) on Exness?

Yes, Exness supports deposits in South African Rand (ZAR) through local payment methods. This helps traders avoid conversion fees and ensures faster, more convenient deposits directly from local banks.  

What account types are available with a low minimum deposit?

The Standard and Cent accounts at Exness both require a minimum deposit of just USD 10 (around R200), offering accessible trading for beginners and those testing strategies.  

Is there a minimum deposit for the Exness Pro account?

Yes, the Pro account at Exness requires a minimum deposit of USD 500, which is about R8903 in South Africa. It offers tight spreads and fast execution for experienced traders.  

How do I make a deposit to Exness in South Africa?

South African traders can deposit to Exness using local bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, or mobile money options. Most deposits are processed within a few hours.  

Does Exness charge deposit fees in South Africa?

No, Exness does not charge deposit fees for South African clients. However, check with your payment provider for any external transaction or currency conversion charges.  

How long does it take for Exness deposits to reflect?

Exness deposits usually reflect instantly or within a few hours, depending on the payment method. Local bank transfers in South Africa may take up to 24 hours.  

Is Exness' minimum deposit the same for all account types?

No, it varies. Standard and Cent accounts require USD 10, while Raw Spread, Zero, and Pro accounts require a minimum USD 500 deposit, approximately R8903 in South Africa.  

What is the minimum deposit for an Exness Raw Spread account?

The Raw Spread account on Exness requires a minimum deposit of USD 500, around R8903. This account suits experienced traders looking for ultra-low spreads with commission.  

Can beginners start trading on Exness with R200?

Yes, beginners can open a Standard or Cent account with just R200, thanks to Exness's low minimum deposit requirement in South Africa, making it accessible for new traders.  

Is the minimum deposit amount fixed on Exness?

Yes, each account type has a set minimum deposit. Standard and Cent accounts require USD 10, while other professional accounts require a minimum of USD 500.  

Are there any promotions for first-time deposits on Exness?

Exness occasionally runs promotions and bonuses, but these vary by region. South African traders should check the official Exness website or client portal for available deposit incentives.  

Does Exness offer demo accounts in South Africa?

Yes, Exness provides free demo accounts with virtual funds. No deposit is required, allowing South African traders to practice strategies before committing real money.  

Can I deposit to Exness via mobile money in South Africa?

Yes, Exness supports mobile-friendly deposit methods, including mobile banking apps and e-wallets, enabling easy and fast deposits for traders in South Africa.  

What currencies can I deposit with on Exness South Africa?

South African traders can deposit in ZAR, USD, or EUR, depending on the account and payment method. ZAR deposits are converted based on current exchange rates.  

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