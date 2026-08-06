Global Prime is an established forex and CFD broker that offers Standard and Raw pricing, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, a $0 broker-set account-opening minimum and access to more than 150 global markets. It is a more natural fit for experienced South African traders who understand offshore regulation, leveraged CFDs and the cost of converting rand into a supported account currency. It is less suitable for anyone who specifically wants an FSCA-regulated account, ZAR as a base currency or a local South African complaints route.

The most important point is not the Global Prime brand name. It is the legal company named in the client agreement. Global Prime discloses an Australian company regulated by ASIC and an international company regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission. South African applicants should confirm which company will hold the account before depositing, because the available leverage, client-money rules, complaints process and other protections may differ.

Quick verdict: Global Prime is worth considering for South African traders who want MT4 or MT5, a choice between spread-only and commission pricing, support for scalping and Expert Advisors, and access to forex and CFDs. The main drawback is local protection. Global Prime does not disclose an FSCA-authorised entity, ZAR is not listed as a base currency, and an international account may be opened under the VFSC-regulated Vanuatu company. Confirm the contracting entity, leverage, stop-out level, negative balance protection and withdrawal route in writing before funding the account.

Is Global Prime regulated for South African traders?

Global Prime operates through regulated companies in Australia and Vanuatu, but it is not presented as an FSCA-regulated South African broker. The broker states that FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd, trading as Global Prime, operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 385620. It also states that Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited, trading as Global Prime FX, is registered in Vanuatu under company number 40256 and regulated by the VFSC.

These licences do not automatically give every client the same protection. ASIC rules apply when FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd is the contracting entity. Global Prime's international legal-document section is written for Global Prime FX in Vanuatu, so a South African resident should not assume that the Australian licence governs the account simply because it appears on the broker's website.

Global Prime does not list an FSCA licence on its current regulation page. This means the broker should be treated as an offshore provider unless the exact company named in the client agreement can be matched to an authorised South African financial services provider. Check the company name on the application, agreement, statements and payment instructions, then verify it through the FSCA's official FSP search.

Entity Regulator Reference What it means for a South African client FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd trading as Global Prime ASIC, Australia AFSL 385620 The Australian regulatory framework applies only when this company holds the account Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited trading as Global Prime FX VFSC, Vanuatu Company number 40256 An offshore regulatory framework applies, with different protections and complaint options South African entity FSCA No FSCA licence listed in Global Prime's regulatory disclosures Do not assume that local FSCA protection applies; check the register yourself

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Can South African traders open an account with Global Prime?

South Africa is not listed among Global Prime's displayed restricted jurisdictions, so eligible South African residents may be able to apply. Acceptance is not guaranteed. Applications remain subject to identity checks, sanctions screening, product rules, suitability questions and the broker's current onboarding policy.

Before registering, ask Global Prime to confirm five points in writing: the company that will hold the account, the regulator responsible for that company, the leverage limit, whether negative balance protection applies, and the deposit and withdrawal methods available to a South African resident. An approved application does not mean the account is regulated by the FSCA.

Global Prime advertises a $0 broker-set minimum account size. This means the broker does not require a fixed opening balance, not that every payment method accepts a zero-value transaction. Its funding page currently shows a $10 minimum for several card, e-wallet and crypto methods. Because ZAR is not listed among the main processing or account currencies, South African clients should also expect possible conversion costs.

Global Prime Quick Facts Details Broker Name Global Prime Founded 2010 Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Regulation ASIC in Australia and VFSC in Vanuatu FSCA Regulation Not listed in the broker's regulatory disclosures; check the FSCA register independently Main Trading Accounts Standard and Raw Minimum Account Size $0, although individual payment methods may have transaction minimums Account Base Currencies USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD, and JPY; ZAR is not listed Markets 250+ CFD markets across forex, crypto, indices, commodities, and US shares Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and MT4 WebTrader Support 24/7 support through email, phone, and online channels Best For Active traders looking for MetaTrader, raw pricing, EAs, hedging, and offshore CFD access

Global Prime Trust Score

Our editorial trust score for Global Prime is 76 out of 100. This is an internal assessment rather than a regulator rating, and it is not a guarantee that client money or trading results are risk-free.

This is an internal assessment rather than a regulator rating, and it is not a guarantee that client money or trading results are risk-free. The score reflects the broker's operating history, published ASIC and VFSC details, client-money disclosures, pricing transparency, platform range and the reduced local protection available to a South African client using an offshore entity.

Trust Factor Assessment Reason Editorial Trust Score 76/100 Solid international credentials, offset by offshore onboarding and no verified FSCA protection Regulation Good, but entity-dependent ASIC and VFSC details are disclosed, although protection depends on which company holds the account Operating History Strong Global Prime states that it has operated since 2010 Client Funds Moderate to good Client money is described as segregated, although the Vanuatu disclosure says it may be used for hedging Compensation Scheme Weak The broker's client-money table says neither reviewed entity has a deposit compensation scheme Transparency Good Global Prime publishes legal documents, account pricing, average spreads, funding rules, and regulatory details South African Protection Limited We did not establish that South African clients are covered by an FSCA-regulated Global Prime entity Main Risk High product risk Leveraged CFDs can produce fast losses, particularly around news, rollover, or when excessive leverage is used

How was the Global Prime trust score calculated?

We assessed regulation, legal-entity clarity, client-money treatment, operating history, pricing transparency, platform reliability, complaints information and South African account protection. Global Prime received credit for operating since 2010, disclosing its Australian and Vanuatu entities, publishing account and funding terms, offering established MetaTrader platforms and maintaining an active VFSC registration for Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited.

Points were deducted because Global Prime does not disclose an FSCA-regulated company, an eligible South African account may be held under the offshore entity, neither disclosed entity lists a deposit compensation scheme, and some important protections vary by company, product and client classification.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Standard and Raw pricing gives traders a straightforward choice No verified FSCA-regulated Global Prime entity for South African clients Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with $3.50 commission per side on eligible trades ZAR is not listed as an account base currency No broker-set account-opening minimum Several payment methods have a $10 transaction minimum MT4 and MT5 support desktop, web, and mobile trading Available leverage depends on the entity and can increase losses very quickly Scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors are allowed on Standard and Raw accounts No deposit compensation scheme is listed for the Australian or Vanuatu company 250+ CFD markets, including more than 100 US share CFDs on MT5 Different Global Prime pages publish different stop-out levels, so the account specification needs to be checked Spread, swap, funding, and legal information is published online The education section is smaller than those offered by some large multi-platform brokers 24/7 support and a free demo account Bank charges and currency-conversion costs may still apply even where the broker charges no deposit fee

Global Prime Overview

Global Prime was founded in 2010 and developed its reputation around MetaTrader execution, raw pricing and services for active traders. Its current public account pages advertise Standard and Raw accounts, MT4, MT5, more than 150 global markets, automated-trading support, technical tools and 24/7 customer service.

The account choice is uncomplicated. The Standard account starts from 0.9 pips and does not charge a separate forex commission. The Raw account starts from 0.0 pips and charges from $3.50 per side per standard lot on qualifying forex and metals trades. Both accounts allow minimum trades from 0.01 lots and permit scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors.

The main concern for South African traders is not the platform or account pricing. It is the offshore account structure. Global Prime does not disclose an FSCA licence, ZAR is not listed as a base currency, and the international legal pages focus on the Vanuatu company. That does not make the broker unusable, but it places more responsibility on the trader to understand the agreement and calculate the full cost of depositing, trading and withdrawing in a foreign currency.

Standard and Raw are the broker's two main live pricing accounts.

Global Prime advertises access to more than 150 global markets, with the exact instrument list depending on the platform and account conditions.

MT4 suits established forex systems and MQL4 Expert Advisors, while MT5 adds broader multi-asset functions and access to US share CFDs.

The broker advertises a $0 account-opening minimum, although payment-method minimums and practical margin requirements still apply.

Global Prime publishes spreads, swaps, contract information, funding rules and legal documents.

South Africans should confirm the account entity and protections before sending money.

Who is Global Prime best for?

Global Prime is better suited to intermediate and experienced traders who already understand variable spreads, commission accounts, margin, leverage, overnight financing and stop-out risk. It may also appeal to scalpers and algorithmic traders because the Standard and Raw account pages permit Expert Advisors, hedging and scalping.

Who should consider another broker?

A beginner who values local support and protection may be more comfortable with a broker offering a verified FSCA-regulated entity, ZAR accounts, local banking methods and a structured education programme. Traders who require cTrader or confirmed live TradingView execution should also compare alternatives, because Global Prime's active platform range centres on MT4 and MT5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Global Prime combines straightforward account pricing with tools intended for active and automated traders.

Its strongest features are MT4 and MT5, support for Expert Advisors and hedging, published spread information, a free demo account, Autochartist, calculators, an economic calendar and a sponsored VPS subject to eligibility.

Feature Global Prime Offering Important Qualification Forex Trading Major, minor, and selected exotic currency pairs Pricing, leverage, and commission depend on the account and legal entity Crypto CFDs More than 35 crypto CFDs advertised Availability and leverage vary by region; traders are buying CFDs, not the underlying coins Indices Global index CFDs with no separate commission advertised Spreads may widen when the underlying market is closed Commodities Metals, energy, and other commodity CFDs Swap and financing charges may apply US Shares 100+ US share CFDs on MT5 CFD traders do not own the underlying shares Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, MT4 WebTrader, and mobile apps TradingView is described as coming soon on some pages, rather than as a confirmed live platform Trading Tools Autochartist, VPS, calculators, economic calendar, and platform indicators These tools support analysis but cannot guarantee profitable trades Trading Styles Scalping, hedging, and EAs allowed on Standard and Raw Trading activity remains subject to the client agreement and execution policy Minimum Account Size $0 Some deposit and withdrawal methods have minimum transaction amounts Support 24/7 support No dedicated South African phone number was listed on the contact page we reviewed

Global Prime Customer Reviews

Independent customer reviews are useful for identifying patterns in withdrawals, verification, support and execution, but they do not replace a licence check or the client agreement. Forex Peace Army displayed a rating of 4.609 from 441 reviews when its Global Prime profile was updated on 22 July 2026.

Ratings can change, and review platforms use different moderation and scoring methods.

South African traders should focus on practical details rather than the headline score. Look for repeated comments about withdrawal timing, additional verification requests, spreads during volatile periods, slippage and how support handled disputes.

Also check which legal entity held the reviewer's account, because an Australian client's experience may not reflect a Vanuatu account.

Review Area What to Look For Why It Matters Withdrawals Time from request to receipt, document requests, bank charges, and returned-payment rules The funding experience often matters more than the advertised broker fee Execution Slippage, rejected orders, platform stability, and performance during news or rollover Execution quality affects the real cost of trading Support Whether support solves account-specific problems rather than repeating basic information Offshore traders may depend heavily on remote support Entity ASIC or VFSC account, country of residence, and account type Trading conditions and protections may differ between companies Pricing Standard or Raw account and whether commission was included A quoted spread of 0.0 pips does not include the full cost when commission applies

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Editorial Rating Comment Regulation Good internationally ASIC and VFSC companies are disclosed, although no FSCA entity was verified Trading Platforms Very good MT4 and MT5 cover manual, mobile, and automated MetaTrader trading Trading Costs Very good Standard and Raw pricing is clearly published, but commission and swaps still need to be included Market Range Good More than 250 CFDs provide a decent selection, although some competitors offer considerably more Beginner Friendliness Moderate The demo account helps, but offshore leverage and CFD risk still require experience and discipline South Africa Fit Moderate South African residents may be eligible, but the reviewed disclosures do not offer ZAR accounts or FSCA protection

Global Prime Safety and Security

Global Prime publishes meaningful safeguards, but the protection attached to an account depends on the contracting company. The broker states that client money is separated from company operating funds and held in segregated client trust accounts. Its detailed client-money disclosure reviewed in August 2026 names National Australia Bank.

The broker states that client money is separated from company operating funds and held in segregated client trust accounts. Its detailed client-money disclosure reviewed in August 2026 names National Australia Bank. The same disclosure shows an important entity difference. Money held under the Vanuatu company may be used for hedging, while money held under the Australian company may not be used in that way under the ASIC client-money rules cited by Global Prime. Neither entity is shown as participating in a deposit compensation scheme.

Global Prime's public pages are less consistent on negative balance protection. A share-CFD page refers to it, but the wider legal and account material does not clearly confirm that it applies to every company, client classification and product. Treat it as unconfirmed until it appears in the agreement for the exact account.

How does Global Prime protect client funds?

Global Prime says client funds are kept separately from its operating money. Segregation is useful, but it is not the same as a government compensation guarantee. The statutory protection and permitted use of the money still depend on the account entity. Under Global Prime's own client-money table, the Vanuatu company can use client money for hedging and is not covered by the ASIC Client Money Reporting Rules 2017.

Is Global Prime safe for South African traders?

Global Prime is an established broker with disclosed legal entities, published licences, pricing information and legal documents. Even so, a South African account may not receive FSCA protection, neither reviewed entity lists a deposit compensation scheme, and leveraged CFDs can produce rapid losses. Confirm the entity, use sensible leverage, enable available account security and test a small withdrawal before maintaining a larger balance.

Safety Area Australia Entity Vanuatu Entity South African Takeaway Contracting Company FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd t/a Global Prime Gleneagle Securities Pty Ltd t/a Global Prime FX Check that the company name matches the client agreement Regulator ASIC VFSC Neither regulator is the FSCA Client Funds Segregated Yes, according to Global Prime Yes, according to Global Prime Segregation is useful but does not guarantee repayment Client Money Used for Hedging No, according to the broker's disclosure Yes, according to the broker's disclosure This is an important difference between the two companies Deposit Compensation Scheme None listed None listed No stated compensation limit if the company fails Negative Balance Protection Product- and client-dependent; confirm before trading Not confirmed for every account Get written confirmation before using high leverage

Global Prime at a Glance

Broker Detail Global Prime Founded 2010 Regulated By ASIC and VFSC, depending on the company holding the account FSCA-Regulated No verified licence identified for the reviewed companies Main Accounts Standard and Raw Minimum Account Size $0 Base Currencies USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD, JPY ZAR Base Account Not listed Markets 250+ global CFD markets Platforms MT4 and MT5 Standard Spread From 0.9 pips Raw Spread From 0.0 pips plus commission Raw Commission From $3.50 per side per standard lot on eligible products Minimum Trade 0.01 lot Scalping / EAs / Hedging Allowed on Standard and Raw accounts Support 24/7

Global Prime Account Types

Global Prime has two main live pricing accounts: Standard and Raw. Demo, joint and corporate options should not be described as equivalent pricing accounts.

Demo, joint and corporate options should not be described as equivalent pricing accounts. Standard and Raw determine how trading costs are charged. Demo describes a simulated trading environment, while joint and corporate describe account ownership.

Account Feature Standard Account Raw Account Spread From 0.9 pips 0.0 pips Commission $0 separate forex commission; cost is included in the spread $3.50 per side per standard lot on eligible forex and metals trades Minimum Trade 0.01 lot 0.01 lot Maximum Trade Up to 1,000 lots, where product conditions allow Up to 1,000 lots, where product conditions allow Account Currencies USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD, JPY USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD, JPY Scalping Allowed Allowed Expert Advisors Allowed Allowed Hedging Allowed Allowed Best For Traders who prefer a simpler spread-only cost Active traders who want spread and commission shown separately

Standard Account

The Standard account starts from 0.9 pips and does not charge a separate forex commission. This makes the cost structure easier to follow because most of the immediate trading charge is included in the spread.

The account is not fee-free. Overnight swaps or financing can apply, spreads can widen and a South African client may also pay currency-conversion or payment-provider charges.

Raw Account

The Raw account starts from 0.0 pips and charges from $3.50 per side per standard lot on qualifying forex and metals trades. Opening and closing one standard lot would generally create a $7 round-turn commission before the spread, swaps, conversion and any instrument-specific charge.

This structure can be easier for scalpers, Expert Advisor users and high-volume traders to measure. It is not automatically cheaper than Standard. The final cost depends on the live spread, trade size, commission terms and number of transactions.

Demo Account

Global Prime offers a free demo account through the GP Hub. It can be used to learn MT4 or MT5, test indicators, practise order entry and evaluate an Expert Advisor without risking real capital. Demo results will not fully reproduce live liquidity, slippage, emotional pressure, execution during volatile conditions or the withdrawal process.

Joint Account

Joint accounts are available to eligible international clients and require additional documentation. Both applicants should understand who may trade, approve withdrawals, receive statements and close the account. South African applicants should also consider bank verification, beneficial ownership and tax-reporting implications.

Corporate Account

Corporate accounts require company documents, director and beneficial-owner information, and compliance approval. A South African company should obtain suitable tax, legal and exchange-control guidance before opening an offshore leveraged-trading account in the company's name.

Account or Structure What It Is Best For Main Check Standard Live account with forex costs built mainly into the spread Newer and lower-frequency traders Compare typical spreads rather than focusing only on the advertised minimum Raw Live account charging raw spread plus commission Scalpers, EA users, and active traders Add the commission when comparing the total trading cost Demo Simulated trading account Platform practice and strategy testing Demo results do not guarantee live results Joint Account shared by two holders Two eligible applicants Withdrawal authority and documentation Corporate Account held in a company's name Eligible companies and professional structures Beneficial ownership, tax, and compliance requirements

What account types does Global Prime offer?

Global Prime offers Standard and Raw live pricing accounts, a free demo and eligible joint and corporate account arrangements. Standard and Raw determine the pricing model. Demo, joint and corporate describe how the account is tested, operated or owned.

Which Global Prime account is better for beginners?

A beginner should start with the free demo. When moving to a live account, Standard is easier to understand because there is no separate forex commission to calculate. Raw may be more cost-effective for some strategies, but the advertised 0.0-pip minimum should never be read as free trading.

How to Open a Global Prime Account

Step 1 - Confirm the Legal Entity

Open the official application and check the company named in the footer, terms and client agreement.

Do not rely on the Global Prime brand name alone.

Confirm whether the account will be held by FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd or Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited.

Save copies of the documents that apply on the date the account is opened.

Step 2 - Register and Complete the Suitability Questions

Enter your full legal name, contact details, country of residence and tax information.

Provide accurate employment, income, financial-position and trading-experience details.

Answer the CFD knowledge and risk questions honestly.

Incorrect or conflicting information can delay approval and later withdrawals.

Step 3 - Verify Your Identity and Address

Upload a valid government-issued identity document.

Provide proof of address that meets the broker's date and format requirements.

Make sure the trading-account name matches the funding account or card.

Global Prime does not accept third-party payments.

Step 4 - Choose Standard or Raw and Select MT4 or MT5

Choose Standard for spread-based pricing or Raw for lower quoted spreads plus commission.

Select a supported base currency. Current broker pages list USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD and JPY.

ZAR is not listed, so check the conversion rate and fees before funding.

Use MT4 for an established MQL4 workflow. Use MT5 for more platform functions and wider CFD access.

Step 5 - Fund Carefully and Test a Withdrawal

Deposit through the GP Hub using a payment method in your own name.

Check the transaction minimum, processing currency, conversion rate and withdrawal route.

Start with an amount that is small relative to your finances and risk tolerance.

A small test withdrawal can expose verification or payment-route issues before the balance is increased.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do South African Check Entity Identify the contracting company and its regulator Do not assume that FSCA protection applies Application Complete personal, financial, and experience information Use accurate South African tax-residency details Verification Upload identity and proof-of-address documents Make sure the bank account and broker-account names match Account Choice Select Standard or Raw and choose MT4 or MT5 Compare the cost of converting ZAR into the selected base currency Funding Deposit through the GP Hub Check payment minimums and international bank charges Risk Setup Use controlled leverage, position sizing, and pre-planned exits Confirm negative balance protection and the stop-out level

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Global Prime Fees, Spreads and Commissions

The Standard account starts from 0.9 pips with no separate forex commission, while the Raw account starts from 0.0 pips and charges from $3.50 per side per standard lot. The total cost can also include the live spread, swaps or CFD financing, currency conversion, intermediary-bank charges and instrument-specific fees.

Minimum spreads are best-case figures, not a promise of the price available at every moment. Global Prime also publishes historical average spreads. For the period from 12 to 16 January 2026, the broker displayed averages of 0.10 pips on EUR/USD, 0.12 on AUD/USD, 0.28 on GBP/USD and 0.30 on USD/JPY. These are historical figures and may exclude Raw commission.

Fee Type Current Published Information What to Check Standard Spread From 0.9 pips The typical spread on the instruments and trading sessions you use Raw Spread From 0.0 pips Add commission before comparing the total cost Raw Commission From $3.50 per side per standard lot The charge may vary by product and account currency Crypto Commission 0.1% is stated on the broker's crypto and forex pages Check current availability and pricing inside the platform Indices No separate commission advertised The spread and overnight financing still apply Deposit Fee $0 broker fee on listed methods Banks, payment providers, and currency conversion may still add charges Withdrawal Fee $0 broker fee on listed methods Minimum withdrawals and bank deductions may apply Overnight Swap / Financing Charged on positions held beyond rollover FX may carry triple swap on Wednesday, while some CFDs may carry triple financing on Friday Currency Conversion Applies when the funding or trading currency differs from the account currency This matters to South Africans because ZAR is not a listed base currency

Example of the Raw account cost

A one-standard-lot qualifying forex trade may cost $3.50 to open and $3.50 to close.

The $7 round-turn commission is charged before the spread, swaps and any currency conversion.

Commission on smaller trades is normally reduced in proportion to lot size, subject to account and platform rules.

What are the trading fees at Global Prime?

Trading costs may include the spread, Raw account commission, swaps or CFD financing and currency conversion. A deposit or withdrawal can carry no Global Prime fee and still cost money because of an international bank, intermediary bank, payment provider or exchange-rate margin.

Does Global Prime charge overnight fees?

Yes. Positions held through rollover may receive or pay swaps or financing. Global Prime states that forex swaps are commonly tripled on Wednesday, while some CFD financing is tripled on Friday to account for the weekend. Current rates are shown in MetaTrader and can change.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Global Prime Trading Platforms

Global Prime's active platform range centres on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

MT4 remains useful for established forex traders and MQL4 systems.

MT5 offers more timeframes, order types and analytical tools, as well as broader multi-asset support and Global Prime's US share CFDs.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Available through desktop, web and mobile versions promoted by Global Prime.

Supports MQL4 Expert Advisors, custom indicators, templates and strategy testing.

Suited to forex traders with an established MT4 setup.

Global Prime advertises execution from as low as 10ms, although actual speed depends on location, connection, server and market conditions.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Available on desktop, mobile and browser-based WebTrader.

Includes 21 timeframes, 38 built-in indicators, additional graphical tools, more order types and depth of market.

Supports MQL5 Expert Advisors and multi-threaded strategy testing.

Global Prime's MT5 WebTrader page lists 56 forex pairs, 23 commodities, 40 crypto CFDs, 18 indices, more than 100 share CFDs and three bond CFDs.

Mobile Trading

The MT4 and MT5 mobile apps let traders monitor positions, use charts and modify orders away from a desktop. They are practical for account supervision, but a small screen and unstable connection can increase the chance of order-entry mistakes. Avoid making rushed leveraged decisions simply because the account is available on a phone.

Trading Tools

Autochartist: scans markets for technical patterns and price levels.

scans markets for technical patterns and price levels. Economic calendar: lists scheduled events that may increase volatility.

lists scheduled events that may increase volatility. Trading calculators: help estimate pip value, margin and position size.

help estimate pip value, margin and position size. Sponsored VPS: supports continuous platform access and Expert Advisors, subject to eligibility.

supports continuous platform access and Expert Advisors, subject to eligibility. Trade receipts and execution data: help active traders review fills and execution quality.

Platform or Tool Best For Main Strength Limitation MetaTrader 4 Forex and established EA users Large MQL4 ecosystem of indicators and automated systems Older architecture and more limited multi-asset support MetaTrader 5 Multi-asset and share-CFD traders More tools, timeframes, order types, and depth of market MT4 EAs and indicators usually need to be rewritten for MQL5 WebTrader Browser-based trading No desktop installation is needed May offer fewer advanced functions than the desktop platform Mobile Apps Monitoring and basic order management Access through iOS and Android Smaller screens and connection risk Autochartist Technical market scanning Automatically searches for chart patterns A detected pattern is not a guaranteed trading signal VPS Automated strategies May reduce platform interruptions and latency Eligibility or volume requirements may apply

Which trading platforms does Global Prime offer?

Global Prime offers MT4 and MT5 through desktop, mobile and browser-based options. cTrader is not currently presented as an active platform, while references to TradingView describe a future addition rather than a confirmed live execution platform.

Is MT4 or MT5 better at Global Prime?

MT4 is the more practical choice for traders who already use MQL4 Expert Advisors, custom indicators and forex-focused systems. MT5 is stronger for broader CFD access, additional analytical functions and US share CFDs. Neither platform makes a strategy safe or profitable by itself.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Global Prime Deposits and Withdrawals

Global Prime advertises no broker fee on its listed deposit and withdrawal methods, but South African traders may still pay currency-conversion, international-bank, intermediary-bank or payment-provider charges. Payments are managed through the GP Hub, and third-party funding is not accepted.

Payments are managed through the GP Hub, and third-party funding is not accepted. The current funding table lists methods including Apple Pay, Visa, Mastercard, crypto and PayPal, with further regional methods available. Several instant methods show a $10 deposit minimum and process supported currencies such as USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, SGD, CAD and JPY. ZAR is not listed in the main table, and not every method is available in every country.

Global Prime states that withdrawal requests submitted before 10:00 AEST or 11:00 AEDT are processed on the same day. Requests received after the cut-off are handled on the next business day. Its table shows international bank wires taking approximately three to five business days after processing, while the receiving and intermediary banks can add delays.

Payment Area Published Detail South African Consideration Account Minimum $0 This is different from the minimum transaction required by a payment method Card / Apple Pay / PayPal Minimum $10 on the displayed funding table The payment may need to be converted from ZAR Broker Deposit Fee $0 on listed methods The bank or payment provider may still charge Bank Wire Withdrawal Generally 1-2 business days in Australia and 3-5 business days internationally after processing Intermediary-bank charges may reduce the final amount received Withdrawal Ownership Funds are returned to an account in the same name Use a personal bank account matching the Global Prime profile Credit Card Refund Rule Only the amount originally deposited may be returned to the card Trading profits may need to be withdrawn by bank wire ZAR Support Not listed as an account or main processing currency Currency-conversion charges and exchange-rate exposure may apply

How can I deposit into a Global Prime account?

Log in to the GP Hub, open Payments and select Deposit. Review the methods shown for your account, the transaction minimum, processing currency, conversion rate and possible provider charges. The funding account must be in your name. The options visible after login are more reliable than a general list because availability can differ by region.

How are Global Prime withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals are requested through the GP Hub and normally returned through an approved method belonging to the account holder. Only the original card deposit amount may be returned to a card; additional funds may need to be paid by bank wire or another approved route. Processing by Global Prime does not guarantee that the receiving institution will credit the money immediately.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Global Prime Leverage

Global Prime promotes leverage of 1:30 for retail accounts and up to 1:1000 for eligible professional or offshore accounts. The actual ratio depends on the account entity, client classification, instrument, account balance and risk rules. South African clients should confirm the leverage assigned to the account rather than relying on the highest promotional figure.

The actual ratio depends on the account entity, client classification, instrument, account balance and risk rules. South African clients should confirm the leverage assigned to the account rather than relying on the highest promotional figure. The broker's public pages also contain inconsistent general stop-out information.

Its account-type page shows a 20% stop-out level, while its forex market page refers to a 100% margin call and 50% margin stop-out. Product-specific pages can use different thresholds. The client agreement and trading-server specifications attached to the actual account should be treated as the final reference.

Leverage Factor What Global Prime Publishes What the Trader Should Do Retail Leverage 1:30 is shown on selected MT5 pages Confirm whether this applies to the account entity and instrument Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:1000 for eligible professional or offshore clients Do not use the maximum simply because the platform allows it Margin Call 100% is shown on a forex conditions page Check the live-account specification Stop-Out 20% on the account page and 50% on another forex page Ask for written confirmation before funding Risk Higher leverage increases the exposure controlled by each rand of capital Use smaller positions and decide the maximum acceptable loss before entering

Is 1:1000 leverage suitable for beginners?

No. At very high leverage, a small adverse price move can consume available margin quickly. Beginners should base position size on the rand amount they can afford to lose, not on the largest position the platform permits.

Global Prime vs IC Markets vs Pepperstone - A Comparison

Feature Global Prime IC Markets Global Pepperstone Core Pricing Accounts Standard and Raw Standard and Raw Spread Standard and Razor Minimum Deposit $0 account minimum Check the current regional funding requirement No broker-set minimum stated on the reviewed FAQ Raw Spread From 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips Platforms MT4 and MT5 MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and the Pepperstone platform Published Product Range 250+ CFDs 2,250+ instruments on the global site 1,350+ markets advertised, with totals varying by entity Regulation Highlight ASIC and VFSC companies Global company regulated by the Seychelles FSA Several international companies; check which one will hold the account Best For Traders wanting a straightforward MT4 or MT5 raw-pricing setup High-volume and automated traders looking for a broad instrument range Traders who place a high value on platform choice and charting integrations South African Check No verified FSCA company and no ZAR base account Confirm the company, regional availability, and account currency Confirm the company and whether local protections apply to the selected website

Global Prime competes with brokers offering raw-spread pricing, MetaTrader and automated trading.

IC Markets generally provides a larger instrument list and more platform choice, while Pepperstone supports a broader active platform range that includes cTrader and TradingView in relevant regions. Global Prime's appeal is a simpler MT4 and MT5 setup and a clear Standard-versus-Raw pricing choice.

Comparisons should be made using the entity and account available in the trader's country. More markets, a lower headline spread or higher leverage do not automatically make one broker the better or safer option.

Global Prime Research and Trading Tools

Global Prime offers a practical set of tools for self-directed traders rather than a large institutional research service. Autochartist, an economic calendar, calculators, MetaTrader indicators and broker-produced articles cover the basics for traders who rely mainly on technical analysis and scheduled-event planning.

Autochartist scans instruments for chart patterns and price levels.

scans instruments for chart patterns and price levels. Economic calendar highlights scheduled events that may increase volatility.

highlights scheduled events that may increase volatility. Trading calculators support pip-value, margin and position-size calculations.

support pip-value, margin and position-size calculations. MT4 and MT5 tools include charts, indicators and automated-strategy support.

include charts, indicators and automated-strategy support. Market articles and glossary explain trading concepts and provide commentary.

Education for beginners

The demo and platform guides are useful starting points, but they do not amount to a complete trading education. New traders still need to understand leverage, margin, stop-out rules, slippage, swaps and the difference between owning an asset and trading a CFD. Position sizing and risk control matter more than finding another indicator or signal.

Are Global Prime research tools trading signals?

No. Autochartist patterns, indicators, calendars and commentary are information tools. They cannot predict outcomes with certainty, and a technically valid setup can still fail.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Global Prime Customer Support

Global Prime advertises 24/7 support through phone, live chat and email.

Its public contact information is international, and we did not find a dedicated South African office or local South African telephone number on the pages reviewed.

Test the support channels with an account-specific question before depositing, particularly if the offshore entity will hold the account.

Support Channel Availability What to Ask Before Depositing Email 24/7 support advertised Ask which company will hold the account and confirm leverage, negative balance protection, and the withdrawal method Phone An international Australian number is listed Check whether international call charges apply from South Africa Online Support Available through the website and client area Request written answers for account-specific conditions Local South African Office Not listed on the reviewed contact page Do not assume that local support or a South African complaints process is available

Global Prime Awards

Global Prime states that TradeProofer named it Best Execution Broker 2025. It also promotes a number-one rating based on a May 2025 Forex Peace Army survey among brokers with at least 100 reviews.

These references provide reputation context, but they are third-party promotional claims rather than regulatory approval.

The legal entity, licence, client-money rules, total trading costs and withdrawal conditions matter more than an award badge. Check the award year, criteria and issuing organisation because promotional claims date quickly.

How We Reviewed Global Prime

We reviewed Global Prime by starting with the legal entity and the protection available to a South African resident. We checked the broker's regulation and legal-document pages, account pricing, platforms, published spread data, swaps, funding rules, withdrawal terms, client-money disclosures, market range, support details and restricted-country notice.

We also checked the VFSC financial dealer list, the official ASIC and FSCA search resources, and the current Forex Peace Army profile. Facts were reviewed on 5 August 2026.

We did not open or fund a live Global Prime account. We did not test withdrawals, latency, slippage, customer-service response times or mobile stability. Comments on those points are based on published information and clearly identified customer-review data, not a first-hand trading test.

Review Category What Was Checked Limitation Regulation Legal companies, ASIC licence reference, VFSC company number, and FSCA disclosures The final contracting company is only confirmed during onboarding Costs Standard and Raw pricing, commission, swaps, funding, and conversion information Live spreads and swap rates change Platforms MT4, MT5, browser access, mobile apps, and trading tools No hands-on platform test was completed Safety Segregation, use of client money for hedging, compensation schemes, and complaint documents Legal outcomes depend on the entity and the facts of each case South African Fit Country restrictions, FSCA status, ZAR availability, and funding currencies Eligibility and payment methods may change

Conclusion Global Prime is a credible international forex and CFD broker with an operating history dating to 2010. It offers Standard and Raw pricing, MT4, MT5, more than 150 global markets, a free demo and support for scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors. Its $0 broker-set opening minimum makes it possible to open an account without committing a large balance immediately, although sensible trading still requires enough capital for margin and risk control. For South African traders, the account entity remains the deciding issue. Global Prime does not disclose an FSCA licence, ZAR is not listed as a base currency, and the international legal pages focus on the VFSC-regulated Vanuatu company. Experienced traders who understand offshore regulation, currency conversion and leveraged-CFD risk may find the broker suitable. Anyone who prioritises South African regulatory protection, rand-based accounts or a local complaints route should compare FSCA-regulated alternatives. Our verdict: Global Prime is a reasonable option for experienced MT4 and MT5 traders, but confirm the entity, leverage, stop-out level, negative balance protection and withdrawal route before depositing.

Sources Checked

Disclaimer

CFDs and leveraged derivatives are complex products and carry a high risk of loss.

Losses can occur quickly. Negative balance protection may depend on the entity, client classification and instrument.

This page provides general information and is not personal financial, legal, tax or investment advice.

Broker terms, licences, eligibility, leverage, fees and payment methods may change after the review date.

South African residents should check the FSCA register, read the broker's legal documents and consider applicable tax and exchange-control obligations.

Past performance, awards, customer reviews and demo results do not predict future outcomes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Global Prime?

Global Prime is a forex and CFD broker founded in 2010. It offers Standard and Raw accounts, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, more than 150 global markets, a free demo and support for scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors.

Is Global Prime regulated?

Yes. Global Prime states that FMGP Trading Group Pty Ltd operates under Australian Financial Services Licence 385620. Gleneagle Securities Pty Limited, trading as Global Prime FX, is regulated by the VFSC under Vanuatu company number 40256. The company in the client agreement determines which rules apply.

Is Global Prime regulated in South Africa?

Global Prime does not disclose an FSCA licence on its current regulation page. South African traders should search the official FSCA register and compare any result with the exact legal company named in the client agreement.

Can South Africans open a Global Prime account?

South Africa is not shown on Global Prime's current restricted-country list, so eligible residents may be able to apply. Acceptance remains subject to identification, suitability, sanctions and regional product checks.

What is the minimum deposit at Global Prime?

Global Prime advertises a $0 broker-set minimum account size. Several funding methods display a $10 transaction minimum, while bank-wire and regional method requirements can differ. The amount needed to trade responsibly depends on margin, leverage, position size and personal risk limits.

Does Global Prime offer a ZAR account?

ZAR is not listed among the main account and funding currencies reviewed. Current pages list currencies including USD, AUD, GBP, EUR, CAD, SGD and JPY, so South African clients may pay currency-conversion costs.

What are the Global Prime account types?

The main live pricing accounts are Standard and Raw. Standard starts from 0.9 pips without a separate forex commission. Raw starts from 0.0 pips and charges from $3.50 per side per standard lot on qualifying forex and metals trades. Demo, joint and corporate options are also available.

What platforms does Global Prime offer?

Global Prime offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 through desktop, mobile and browser-based options. MT4 suits established MQL4 systems, while MT5 provides more analytical functions and wider multi-asset access.

Does Global Prime offer a demo account?

Yes. A free demo can be opened through the GP Hub. It is useful for learning the platform and testing strategies, but simulated results do not fully match live spreads, liquidity, slippage, withdrawals or the pressure of trading real money.

What markets can I trade with Global Prime?

Global Prime's general account pages advertise more than 150 global markets across forex, commodities, indices, crypto CFDs and other products. Its MT5 pages list a broader instrument mix that includes more than 100 US share CFDs and bond CFDs. Availability varies by platform and entity.

How much does the Global Prime Raw account cost?

The Raw account starts from 0.0 pips and charges from $3.50 per side per standard lot on qualifying forex and metals. A one-lot open-and-close trade may therefore cost $7 in commission before the spread, swaps and currency conversion.

Does Global Prime charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Global Prime advertises no broker fee on its listed funding and withdrawal methods. Currency conversion, payment-provider costs, international-bank fees and intermediary-bank deductions may still apply.

How long do Global Prime withdrawals take?

Global Prime says requests received before its daily cut-off are processed the same day. Requests received later are processed the next business day. International bank wires are shown as taking approximately three to five business days after processing, although external delays may extend this.

Does Global Prime offer negative balance protection?

A Global Prime share-CFD page refers to negative balance protection, but the wider public disclosures do not clearly confirm universal coverage across every company, client and product. Request written confirmation for the exact account before using high leverage.

What leverage does Global Prime offer?

Global Prime promotes 1:30 leverage for retail accounts and up to 1:1000 for eligible professional or offshore accounts. The actual ratio depends on the entity, classification, instrument, balance and account conditions. Higher leverage increases the speed and size of potential losses.

Does Global Prime allow scalping and Expert Advisors?

Yes. Its Standard and Raw account information states that scalping, hedging and Expert Advisors are allowed. Traders should still read the execution and account rules that apply to their legal entity.

Is Global Prime good for beginners?

Global Prime has a free demo, a straightforward Standard account and a $0 broker-set opening minimum. Even so, offshore regulation, foreign-currency funding and high available leverage make it better suited to informed beginners who start slowly. Anyone wanting FSCA protection and a ZAR account may prefer another broker.