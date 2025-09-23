Remgro has disposed of its remaining 39 603 406 FirstRand shares through further on-market transactions, for an aggregate cash consideration of R3.59 million.

Remgro released a voluntary statement containing a summary of Mediclinic’s financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026. Mediclinic Holdings Ltd. reported a strong operational performance for the year ended 31 March 2026, despite challenging market conditions. Adjusted revenue increased by 11% to USD5.36 billion, driven by volume growth and favourable mix changes. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 14% to USD842 million, with an EBITDA margin of 15.7%. Adjusted earnings grew by 45% to USD345 million. The Group’s net debt remained stable at USD2.27 billion, and cash conversion was 106%. A proposed restructuring involves Remgro acquiring full ownership of Mediclinic Southern Africa for USD950 million, and MSC’s IHL acquiring Hirslanden for the same amount, leading to the classification of these divisions as discontinued operations. Impairment charges of USD555 million related to the Hirslanden division were recognised.

Remgro announced that it had reached agreement with Investment Holding Ltd. S.à.r.l ('IHL'), a subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding SA, Mediclinic Luxembourg, Mediclinic Group Ltd. and Mediclinic Holdings regarding a restructuring of Remgro and IHL's respective interests in the Combined Mediclinic Group.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Remgro Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Remgro Ltd. price today in rands is R194.52, and the live data points to a measured setup rather than a runaway move. The charts and graph structure suggest steady growth support, while the price forecast and prediction lean constructive if the share can hold current cost levels. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the dividend profile and preference shares payout remain part of the appeal, especially for those scanning for sale opportunities on the jse. If you want to know how to buy, the share code REM can be accessed online through a trading account and a regulated trading platform.

Remgro Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Remgro Ltd. (REM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Diversified Financial Services Current Price 194.52 Market Capitalization 102.16bn P/E Ratio 11.60 Dividend Yield 2.17 Trading Volume (Live Data) 74 097 Recent Price Change 0.77 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:11:47

Remgro Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R194.52, up 0.77 from the previous close Market Cap R102.16bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 11.60, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.17, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility, supported by active volume of 74 097 shares

Remgro Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautiously constructive. A positive price response around R194.52, combined with a moderate P/E of 11.60 and steady dividend yield, can help support demand if broader JSE sentiment stays firm. A sustained move above recent trade levels would improve the bullish case.

The main downside risk is a loss of volume-backed momentum, especially if market participants trim positions in higher-quality holding companies. For now, the signal is neutral-to-bullish, but confirmation should come from continued trading above the current price zone.

FAQ on Remgro Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Remgro Ltd. shares?

Answer: Remgro Ltd. shares are listed equity interests in a JSE holding company trading under REM. At R194.52 per share, with a market cap of R102.16bn and a P/E of 11.60, they reflect a large, established financial-services-linked investment.

Q2: How can I buy Remgro Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Remgro Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved online trading account using the REM share code. At the current price of R194.52, investors should compare transaction costs, volume of 74 097, and dividend yield of 2.17 before making a purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Remgro Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by market sentiment, earnings expectations, dividend visibility, and trading activity. With REM at R194.52 and a recent change of 0.77, the current cost is also influenced by valuation, where the P/E ratio of 11.60 matters.

Q4: Does Remgro Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live data shows a dividend yield of 2.17, which indicates that Remgro Ltd. does pay a dividend. At R194.52 per share, the payout profile can matter to income-focused investors watching REM on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Remgro Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track REM through your trading account, where the current price, volume of 74 097, and daily change of 0.77 are visible. Dividend monitoring is simpler when you follow the listed yield of 2.17 and keep records of each purchase.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Remgro Ltd. share price?

Answer: The key factors are the R194.52 price per share, the 11.60 P/E ratio, dividend yield of 2.17, and active trading volume of 74 097. Those figures suggest the market is balancing valuation discipline with income appeal and liquidity.

Q7: Is Remgro Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s data, REM looks reasonably valued rather than expensive, with a P/E of 11.60 and a dividend yield of 2.17. Whether it is a good buy depends on your cost discipline, income goals, and ability to hold through volatility.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Remgro Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s price of R194.52 is supported by moderate volume and a firm market cap of R102.16bn. A purchase may suit investors seeking stability and dividend yield, but a disciplined buy decision should still respect risk and trading conditions.

Q9: How much does one Remgro Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Remgro Ltd. share costs R194.52 today. That price per share sits alongside a dividend yield of 2.17, a P/E ratio of 11.60, and live volume of 74 097, giving investors a clear snapshot of current REM pricing.

Q10: How to sell Remgro Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell REM shares, log into your trading account, select the position, and place a sell order on the JSE. With the current price at R194.52 and recent movement of 0.77, timing and execution quality matter.

How to Buy Remgro Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated JSE-enabled platform.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification to activate your profile.

Explore the trading dashboard and learn the order types.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Buy Remgro Ltd. shares using the REM share code and monitor execution closely.

Remgro Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Remgro Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R194.52 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.