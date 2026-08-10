Headway is a South African forex and CFD broker operated by JAROCEL PTY LTD. For local traders, there are a few things that stand out straight away: a very low starting deposit, ZAR account currency on Standard and Pro, MT4 and MT5, and a South African entity regulated by the FSCA. The part I would pay more attention to is the leverage. Headway advertises extremely high leverage, its quoted spreads are starting spreads rather than the price you will necessarily trade at, and the current stop-out level for South African accounts is 20%. We last checked these details on 8 August 2026.

Quick answer: Headway may be an option for South African traders who want forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, a low listed minimum deposit from USD 1, ZAR account currency support on Standard and Pro accounts, and FSCA regulation through JAROCEL PTY LTD under licence number 52108. However, South Africans should still verify the licence directly with the FSCA, check which account type supports ZAR, understand the risks of high or unlimited leverage, and confirm withdrawal methods and any currency-conversion fees before depositing funds.

Is Headway regulated for South African traders?

Yes. Headway says its South African website is operated by JAROCEL PTY LTD, registration number 2021/883863/07, with an address at 3 Flamingo Crescent, Beacon Bay, East London, 5241.

The company states that JAROCEL PTY LTD is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under FSP number 52108. That is the legal entity I would check rather than relying on the Headway brand name alone. Regulation gives traders a clearer legal and supervisory framework, but it does not protect you from trading losses or poor risk management. Before opening an account, search the FSCA register yourself and make sure the entity shown there matches the company named in your Headway client agreement.

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Can South African traders open an account with Headway?

Yes. Headway currently accepts South African clients and lists ZAR as an account currency on its Standard and Pro accounts.

You will still need to pass registration and KYC, and the exact setup depends on the entity and account conditions you are offered. Before you deposit, check which legal entity holds your account, which payment methods are available, whether the account is actually denominated in ZAR, the live spread on the markets you intend to trade, leverage limits, withdrawal rules, and any promotion conditions.

Headway Quick Facts Details Broker Name Headway Operating Company JAROCEL PTY LTD Company Registration 2021/883863/07 South African Regulator Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) FSCA Number 52108 South African Address Disclosed 3 Flamingo Crescent, Beacon Bay, East London, 5241 Account Types Cent, Standard, and Pro Recommended Minimum Deposit $1 Cent; $10 Standard; $100 Pro. Actual payment-method minimums can differ. Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, including MT5 WebTerminal access Markets Forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, energies, stocks, indices, and FX indices; instrument availability varies by platform/account Account Currency USD on Cent; Standard and Pro list USD, EUR, IDR, JPY, THB, NGN, ZAR, BRL, and MYR Advertised Execution Market execution from 0.16 seconds Leverage From 1:1 to 1:Unlimited, subject to eligibility, equity, trading history, instrument limits, and Headway's current conditions Margin Call 30% South Africa Stop Out 20% according to Headway's June 2026 help-centre update

Headway Trust Score

We score Headway on the things that matter when you are deciding whether to send money to a broker: regulation, the legal entity behind the account, pricing disclosure, platforms, account safeguards, withdrawal rules, operating history, and the amount of risk created by the leverage available.

The 86/100 score below is our editorial assessment. It is not an FSCA score and it does not mean every trader will have the same experience.

Trust Factor Headway Assessment Editorial Trust Score 86 out of 100 South African Regulation Headway states JAROCEL PTY LTD is FSCA-authorised under number 52108 Legal Entity Disclosure Company registration, East London address, telephone number, risk warning, and legal documents are publicly disclosed Platform Offering MT4 and MT5 are available, with MT5 WebTerminal access Withdrawal Controls KYC is required for withdrawals; deposited funds are generally returned through the original funding method Pricing Transparency Minimum spreads and commissions are published, but minimum spreads are not the same as average live trading costs Main Risk Very high leverage can amplify losses quickly; instrument and equity-based leverage limits apply

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons South African operating entity states FSCA authorisation under number 52108 Very high and potentially unlimited leverage can magnify losses Recommended minimum deposit starts from $1 on the Cent Account Headway is not regulated across as many major jurisdictions as some larger global competitors ZAR account currency is listed on Standard and Pro accounts Cent Account lists USD rather than ZAR as its account currency MT4, MT5, MT5 WebTerminal, and the Headway mobile app are available Advertised spreads are minimums and can widen with market conditions No commission is listed on Cent and Standard accounts Pro charges up to $1.5 each side per lot Copytrade, market news, education, and an economic calendar are available Bonuses can include trading-volume or withdrawal conditions and should not drive the broker decision Headway says it does not charge normal deposit or withdrawal commissions Some cryptocurrency/payment-system or currency-conversion costs may still apply

Overview

Headway is a forex and CFD broker operated in South Africa by JAROCEL PTY LTD.

The broker says JAROCEL PTY LTD is authorised by the FSCA under number 52108.

You can trade through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with desktop, web and mobile access depending on the platform.

The live account range consists of Cent, Standard and Pro.

Headway's account comparison lists more than 300 instruments on Cent and Standard and more than 350 on Pro. Its main accounts page advertises 476 instruments in total.

The product range covers forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, energies, stocks, indices and FX indices. Some instruments are only available through MT5.

ZAR is available as an account currency on Standard and Pro, which can be useful if you fund and withdraw in rand.

Headway also offers Copytrade, educational material, market news, an economic calendar, promotions and its own mobile app.

Is Headway a good broker for South African traders?

For the right trader, yes. Headway makes the most sense if you care about a low starting deposit, MT4 or MT5, a ZAR-denominated account and having a South African regulatory entity behind the service.

For many local traders, I think the Standard Account is the easiest one to understand. The recommended minimum is $10, ZAR is supported, the minimum position size is 0.01 lot and there is no separate trading commission listed. Pro may work better if you trade more actively and care about tighter quoted spreads, but you need to price in the commission and the larger 0.1-lot minimum trade size before deciding that it is cheaper.

Is Headway regulated in South Africa?

Headway says JAROCEL PTY LTD is authorised and regulated by the FSCA under number 52108. The legal entity matters more than the logo at the top of the website. Check the company named in your client documents and compare it with the FSCA register before sending money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Cent, Standard and Pro accounts with different deposits, lot sizes, spreads and commission structures.

More than 300 instruments on Cent and Standard and more than 350 on Pro, according to Headway's account specifications.

Headway Copytrade for following other traders or publishing your own strategy. Strategy-owner commissions can apply.

MT5 WebTerminal if you prefer trading from a browser without installing the desktop platform.

A Headway mobile app for account management, payments and access to trading accounts.

Forex news, beginner material, trading education and an economic calendar.

Promotions including the current Bonus $150 and deposit-bonus offers. These come with their own eligibility and withdrawal rules.

Feature Headway Offering Forex Trading Available through MT4 and MT5 Crypto CFDs Available on supported instruments; leverage conditions differ from forex Metals Includes supported precious-metal CFDs Energies Includes supported oil, gas, and other energy CFDs Stocks Available on supported MT5 instruments Indices Available on supported MT5 instruments FX Indices Listed among supported MT5 instruments Platforms MT4, MT5, and MT5 WebTerminal Advertised Execution Market execution from 0.16 seconds; actual execution can vary Copy Trading Headway Copytrade Education and Research Forex news, theory, beginner guides, education, and economic calendar Mobile Headway app plus MetaTrader mobile apps

Headway Customer Reviews

I would never judge a broker from a handful of online reviews alone. A five-star review can tell you very little, and a one-star complaint can sometimes turn out to be a KYC issue, a bonus restriction or simply a trader who lost money.

What matters is the detail behind the complaint. Was the account verified? Did the trader use the same payment method for the withdrawal? Did spreads widen during a major news release? Was a bonus active on the account? Was the actual problem execution, payment processing, platform stability or something else?

Headway has both positive and negative feedback on independent review platforms. I would use those reviews to spot recurring issues, then compare them with the broker's own terms and withdrawal rules.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Withdrawals Whether the account was fully verified, which method funded the account, and whether the withdrawal followed Headway's same-method rule Deposits Payment-method minimums, local availability, processing status, and possible third-party or conversion costs Account Verification Identity/residence documents, name matching, and whether verification was completed before a withdrawal request Trading Costs Actual spread at the time of the trade, Pro commission, swap/rollover, and conversion costs Execution Slippage, requotes if applicable, connection quality, server choice, and volatile-market conditions Support Whether the issue was resolved through documented live-chat/email channels and whether an escalation reference was provided

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Comment Regulatory Disclosure Good Headway publicly names JAROCEL PTY LTD, the FSCA, and number 52108 South Africa Fit Good ZAR account currency is listed on Standard and Pro accounts Trading Platforms Good MT4 and MT5 are supported, including MT5 WebTerminal Account Choice Good Cent, Standard, and Pro cover different deposit and pricing preferences Cost Transparency Fair to Good Minimum spreads and commissions are published, but average live spreads are not presented on the account table Risk Controls High Risk Very high leverage is available and South African accounts have a 20% stop-out level

Headway Safety and Security

Headway names JAROCEL PTY LTD as the company operating its South African website and says the entity is authorised by the FSCA under number 52108.

The broker publishes its legal documents, risk warning, company registration details, East London address and contact details.

KYC is required before withdrawals. Headway also says deposited funds are normally returned through the original payment method in proportion to the amount deposited.

The account specifications show a 30% margin call, while Headway's June 2026 help-centre update gives South African accounts a 20% stop-out level.

The biggest trading risk here is still leverage. An FSCA licence does not stop a highly leveraged position from wiping out a large part of an account.

How does Headway protect South African traders?

The protection is mainly regulatory and procedural. Headway identifies a South African legal entity, says that entity is regulated by the FSCA, requires KYC for withdrawals and publishes its account terms.

Those controls matter, but they cannot make leveraged forex and CFD trading safe. You can still lose money through poor entries, oversized positions, gap risk, spread widening or simply being wrong on the market.

What does FSCA regulation not guarantee?

An FSCA licence does not mean you will make money. It also does not guarantee fixed spreads, instant withdrawals or zero counterparty risk.

For that reason, I would still verify the entity, read the client agreement and risk disclosure, and keep records of deposits, withdrawals and support conversations. If something goes wrong later, those records matter.

Is Headway safe for beginners?

The $1 Cent Account makes it easy to start with a small amount of money. That is useful, but it should not be confused with low-risk trading.

Beginners need to understand leverage, lot size, the 20% stop-out level and what happens to spreads during volatile sessions. If you are still learning the platform, a demo account or very small Cent positions make far more sense than jumping straight into the maximum leverage offered.

Safety Area Headway Regulation Headway states FSCA authorisation through JAROCEL PTY LTD FSCA Number 52108 Local Address Disclosed 3 Flamingo Crescent, Beacon Bay, East London, 5241 Margin Call 30% South Africa Stop Out 20% according to Headway's June 2026 help update Withdrawal Security KYC plus payment-method/name matching rules Important Check Verify the FSCA record, client entity, legal documents, and live trading conditions before depositing

Headway at a Glance

Broker Detail Headway Broker Type Forex and CFD broker South African Entity JAROCEL PTY LTD FSCA Number Disclosed 52108 Account Types Cent, Standard, and Pro Recommended Minimum Deposit From $1, subject to payment-method minimums Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, MT5 WebTerminal, and mobile access Advertised Spreads From 0.3 pips on Cent/Standard; from 0.0 pips on Pro Commission No listed trading commission on Cent/Standard; Pro up to $1.5 each side per lot Leverage From 1:1 to 1:Unlimited, with eligibility and instrument restrictions South Africa Stop Out 20% Copy Trading Headway Copytrade

Headway Account Types

Headway has three live accounts: Cent, Standard and Pro. The deposit is only part of the difference.

Cent is designed around much smaller live exposure. Standard gives you ZAR support and commission-free pricing. Pro starts higher, has a larger minimum trade size and adds commission, but Headway advertises spreads from 0.0 pips.

Whichever account you choose, South African traders should keep the 20% stop-out level in mind when sizing positions.

Account Type Recommended Minimum Deposit Account Currency Advertised Spreads Commission Best For Cent Account $1 USD Floating from 0.3 pips No listed trading commission Beginners, smaller exposure, and strategy testing Standard Account $10 USD, EUR, IDR, JPY, THB, NGN, ZAR, BRL, MYR Floating from 0.3 pips No listed trading commission General trading and South Africans wanting ZAR base currency Pro Account $100 USD, EUR, IDR, JPY, THB, NGN, ZAR, BRL, MYR Floating from 0.0 pips Up to $1.5 each side per lot Experienced and active traders comparing spread plus commission

Cent Account

The recommended minimum deposit is $1, although your payment method can have a higher practical minimum.

The account is USD-denominated, with the balance displayed in cents.

Headway advertises floating spreads from 0.3 pips and no separate trading commission.

You can use MT4 or MT5, with more than 300 instruments listed.

The minimum position size is 0.01 cent lot, the maximum is 1,000 cent lots, and the account supports up to 150 positions.

I would use this account for small-scale live testing rather than as an excuse to trade aggressively with high leverage.

Standard Account

The Standard Account has a recommended minimum deposit of $10 and is probably the most straightforward choice for many South African traders.

ZAR is available alongside USD, EUR, IDR, JPY, THB, NGN, BRL and MYR.

Headway advertises floating spreads from 0.3 pips with no separate trading commission.

The minimum position size is 0.01 lot, the maximum is 500 lots, and up to 500 positions can be open.

MT4 and MT5 are supported, with more than 300 instruments listed.

Pro Account

The Pro Account starts at a recommended $100 deposit and is aimed more at active traders.

ZAR is available as an account currency.

Headway advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, although that does not mean you will trade at zero spread all day.

Commission runs up to $1.5 each side per lot. When comparing Pro with Standard, use the round-turn commission plus the live spread.

The minimum trade size is 0.1 lot. Headway lists unlimited maximum lot size and unlimited maximum positions in its current specifications.

More than 350 instruments are listed for Pro.

Account Feature Cent Standard Pro Recommended Minimum Deposit $1 $10 $100 Account Currency USD USD, EUR, IDR, JPY, THB, NGN, ZAR, BRL, MYR USD, EUR, IDR, JPY, THB, NGN, ZAR, BRL, MYR Advertised Spreads Floating from 0.3 pips Floating from 0.3 pips Floating from 0.0 pips Commission No No Up to $1.5 each side per lot Minimum Lot Size 0.01 cent lot 0.01 0.1 Maximum Lot Size 1,000 cent lots 500 Unlimited Maximum Positions 150 500 Unlimited Leverage 1:1 to 1:Unlimited, subject to conditions 1:1 to 1:Unlimited, subject to conditions 1:1 to 1:Unlimited, subject to conditions Advertised Order Execution From 0.16 seconds From 0.16 seconds From 0.16 seconds Swap-Free Available subject to eligibility/activation Available subject to eligibility/activation Available subject to eligibility/activation Margin Call 30% 30% 30% South Africa Stop Out 20% 20% 20%

What types of accounts does Headway offer?

Headway offers Cent, Standard and Pro. Cent is the low-entry option, Standard gives you commission-free trading with ZAR support, and Pro is built for traders willing to pay commission in exchange for tighter quoted spreads.

Which Headway account is best for South African beginners?

If you want to move from demo to real money without putting much capital at risk, Cent is the obvious starting point. The balance is displayed in cents and the recommended minimum deposit is only $1.

Standard is more convenient if you specifically want a ZAR base account. Either way, the account type is less important than the size of the position you put on. A $1 deposit can still disappear quickly if the leverage is too high.

How to Open a Headway Account

Step 1 – Register for an Account

Start from Headway's official website.

Enter your personal details and country of residence accurately.

Create your login and check that the site shows the JAROCEL PTY LTD regulatory information.

Be careful with links sent through social media, Telegram or WhatsApp. Broker clone sites are a real problem, so use the official domain.

Step 2 – Complete Your Profile

Fill in the requested profile information inside the Headway Personal Area.

This can include identity, residence, financial details and previous trading experience.

Use your legal name exactly as it appears on your documents. Withdrawal details need to match the verified account holder.

Read the risk disclosure before selecting leverage or accepting a promotion.

Step 3 – Verify Your Account

Upload the proof of identity and proof of residence requested by Headway.

Use clear, valid documents that match the information on your profile.

You need to complete verification before withdrawals can be processed.

If verification takes longer than expected, keep copies of the documents you submitted and any support conversations.

Step 4 – Choose an Account Type

Choose Cent, Standard or Pro, then select MT4 or MT5.

If ZAR is useful for your funding setup, choose it on Standard or Pro when available.

There is rarely a good reason to choose the highest leverage simply because a broker makes it available.

If you want a swap-free setup, check eligibility and activation first. Do not assume it is automatic.

Step 5 – Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Open the Finance or Money section to see which payment methods are currently available in South Africa.

Check the payment minimum, processing time, currency and any third-party charges.

The payment provider can set a different minimum from Headway's recommended account deposit.

Before your first trade, understand what the 30% margin-call level and 20% stop-out level mean for your actual position size.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Register Create a Headway profile using the official website and accurate details Complete Profile Provide required personal and financial information Verify Complete KYC before attempting withdrawals Select Account Choose Cent, Standard, or Pro and the appropriate base currency Choose Platform Select MT4 or MT5 Deposit Funds Use a payment method shown in your Personal Area and check its own limits Start Trading Use sensible position sizing and conservative leverage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Headway Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

The pricing table looks simple, but there is one word I would pay attention to: from.

Cent and Standard advertise floating spreads from 0.3 pips with no separate trading commission. Pro advertises spreads from 0.0 pips and charges up to $1.5 each side per lot. Those figures are starting points. Your real cost depends on the instrument, liquidity, time of day, volatility, swap charges and any currency conversion involved.

Fee Type Cent Standard Pro Recommended Minimum Deposit $1 $10 $100 Advertised Spreads Floating from 0.3 pips Floating from 0.3 pips Floating from 0.0 pips Commission No listed trading commission No listed trading commission Up to $1.5 each side per lot Swap/Rollover Instrument swaps can apply. Swap-free conditions are subject to eligibility/activation and do not mean every instrument is always free of overnight charges. Deposit/Withdrawal Fee Headway says it does not normally charge deposit or withdrawal commission; cryptocurrency/payment-system charges can still apply. Account Currency USD Includes ZAR and other listed currencies Includes ZAR and other listed currencies Possible Extra Costs Currency conversion, payment-provider charges, instrument-specific commission, swaps, and wider spreads during volatile/illiquid periods

What are the trading fees at Headway?

On Cent and Standard, your main trading cost is usually the spread because there is no separate commission listed. Pro adds commission of up to $1.5 per side per lot.

Do not judge Pro purely by the “0.0 pip” figure. A minimum spread of zero is not the same thing as trading at zero cost. You still need to include the live spread, commission and any overnight financing.

Does Headway support ZAR accounts?

Yes. ZAR is listed as a base currency on Standard and Pro, while Cent is USD-denominated.

If you deposit and withdraw in rand, a ZAR account can remove one unnecessary currency conversion from the process. It does not mean every trade is free from currency exposure or conversion, because the underlying market may still be priced in USD, EUR or another currency.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Headway Trading Platforms

Headway supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, and it also provides MT5 WebTerminal access. Its own mobile app is mainly useful for managing accounts, payments and access to your trading accounts.

If you already have a stack of MT4 indicators or EAs, there is no strong reason to move just for the sake of it. For a new account, I would lean toward MT5 because Headway offers a wider instrument range there and you get the newer platform functionality.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 supports charts, indicators, Expert Advisors and automated trading.

Headway offers fewer instruments on MT4 than on MT5.

It still makes sense if your trading setup depends on MT4-specific EAs or indicators.

Check the contract specification inside the platform before placing a trade, especially lot size, swap, margin and trading hours.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 gives Headway traders access to more instruments and additional order functionality.

Headway currently shows more than 330 instruments on MT5 compared with up to 102 on MT4.

Stocks, indices and FX indices are tied to MT5 availability in Headway's account specifications.

You can also use MT5 through Headway's browser-based WebTerminal.

Headway Trading App

The Headway app lets you manage real and demo accounts, wallets, payments and MetaTrader access.

Biometric login is available on supported devices.

Mobile access is convenient, although it can also make it easier to interfere with trades or overtrade.

For detailed chart work, I would still rather use desktop or a larger web interface.

Platform Best For Main Features MetaTrader 4 Forex-focused traders and existing EA users Classic MetaTrader interface, indicators, EAs, automated trading, desktop/mobile/web support MetaTrader 5 Multi-asset traders Broader Headway instrument range, more order types/timeframes, technical analysis, automated trading MT5 WebTerminal Browser-based trading Trade through a supported browser without installing desktop software Headway App Mobile account management Manage accounts/wallets, payments, support access, and MetaTrader trading accounts

Which trading platforms does Headway offer?

Headway offers MT4 and MT5, including desktop and mobile access, plus MT5 WebTerminal. Its own app handles account management, payments and access to trading accounts.

Is MT4 or MT5 better for Headway traders?

For a new Headway account, I would choose MT5 unless you have a specific reason to stay on MT4. MT5 gives you access to more of Headway's instruments and more built-in platform functionality.

MT4 is still perfectly usable if your trading process relies on MT4-only indicators, scripts or Expert Advisors.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Headway Deposit and Withdrawal

Headway does not give every country the same public list of payment methods. What you can actually use in South Africa is shown inside the Finance or Money section of your Personal Area.

The broker's help centre refers to bank cards, e-payment systems, crypto and local banks, but the exact options, currencies and limits depend on your region.

Payment Area What South African Traders Should Know Deposit Methods Shown dynamically in the Personal Area based on region Account Minimums Recommended $1 Cent, $10 Standard, $100 Pro; the selected payment method can require a different minimum ZAR ZAR is an account currency on Standard/Pro and a wallet currency for South Africa; confirm the selected funding method supports your preferred route Withdrawal Verification Headway requires account verification before withdrawal Return of Deposited Funds Headway says withdrawals are returned to the deposit method in proportion to the original deposit amount Profit Withdrawals Profit above the deposited amount may be withdrawn through an available method shown in the Personal Area Fees Headway says no normal deposit/withdrawal commission is charged; crypto/payment-system or bank costs may still apply Name Matching Payment details must match the verified account holder

How can I deposit funds into my Headway account?

Log in, open the Deposit or Finance section, choose your wallet or trading account, and select one of the funding methods available for South Africa.

Before confirming the payment, check the method's own minimum. The fact that a Cent Account has a recommended $1 deposit does not mean every card, bank or payment provider will let you deposit exactly $1.

How are withdrawals processed at Headway?

Your account needs to be verified before you withdraw. Headway says the deposited portion is generally returned through the same method used to fund the account, in proportion to the original deposit.

Profit above the deposit amount can be withdrawn through an available method shown in the Personal Area. The payment details must belong to the verified account holder.

Does Headway charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Headway says it does not normally charge deposit or withdrawal commission. That does not rule out charges elsewhere in the payment chain. Crypto networks, banks, card providers, e-wallets and currency conversion can all add their own costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Headway Leverage

Headway advertises leverage from 1:1 up to 1:Unlimited. I would treat the unlimited figure as a conditional maximum, not as a standard account setting.

According to Headway's help centre, unlimited leverage becomes available after a client has traded five standard lots, or 500 cent lots. The leverage you can use also changes with account equity, and Headway applies separate limits to different markets. Unlimited leverage is not available on cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks or indices.

This matters because the headline leverage number is easy to focus on while the actual risk sits in the position size. At very high leverage, a move that would normally be manageable can take a large chunk out of the account before you have much time to react.

Leverage Feature Headway Detail Headline Range From 1:1 to 1:Unlimited Unlimited Leverage Condition Headway says it becomes available after trading 5 standard lots / 500 cent lots Instrument Restrictions Headway says unlimited leverage is not available on cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks, or indices Equity Rule Available leverage changes with account equity and Headway's current limits Margin Call 30% South Africa Stop Out 20% Main Risk A small adverse price move can produce a disproportionately large loss when leverage is high Beginner Approach Use lower leverage, smaller positions, and a pre-defined maximum loss per trade

Headway vs HFM vs Exness – A Comparison

Feature Headway HFM Exness South African Regulatory Highlight JAROCEL PTY LTD; Headway states FSCA number 52108 HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd; FSCA FSP 46632 Exness ZA (PTY) Ltd; FSCA FSP 51024 Entry Deposit Recommended from $1 on Cent, subject to payment method HFM's South African Zero Account advertises no minimum opening deposit Depends on account type and local payment method; check the South African Personal Area Platforms MT4, MT5, MT5 WebTerminal, Headway app MT4, MT5, Webtrader, mobile/HFM platform on supported accounts MT4, MT5, Exness Trade, Exness Terminal, MetaTrader WebTerminal Headline Leverage Up to 1:Unlimited subject to conditions Up to 1:2000 on supported accounts/conditions Up to 1:Unlimited on supported accounts/conditions ZAR Listed account currency on Standard and Pro Availability depends on account/entity settings Availability depends on account/entity/payment settings Best Fit Very low entry, Cent trading, ZAR base currency, and Headway Copytrade Traders who prefer a larger multi-entity group and broad account/platform choice Traders prioritising Exness' platform ecosystem, account choice, and payment automation Main Comparison Point Single South African operating entity disclosure and very high leverage South African FSP acts as intermediary under its disclosed structure Multiple regulatory entities plus a dedicated South African FSP

Headway Research

Headway publishes forex news, beginner material, trading theory, educational articles, blog content and company updates.

An economic calendar is available on the website.

MT4 and MT5 cover the usual charting, indicators, technical analysis and Expert Advisor functionality.

Headway Copytrade gives you strategy statistics and copy settings. Past performance still tells you nothing for certain about the next trade.

The research section is fine for ideas and keeping track of market events, but I would still verify anything that could materially affect a leveraged position.

Headway Awards

Headway currently displays awards including Best for Copy Trading, Best MetaTrader Broker, Best Forex Broker 2026, Most Reliable Forex Broker 2025 and Best Introducing Broker Program. The broker also announced two FXEmpire-related awards in July 2026.

I would treat awards as background information rather than a reason to open an account. What matters is who issued the award, the year, how the winner was selected and whether it came from an editorial process, industry panel or public vote. An award badge does not tell you what your EUR/USD spread will be at 15:30 on NFP Friday or how smoothly your withdrawal will be handled.

Headway Bonuses and Promotions

Headway is running several promotions in 2026, including a no-deposit Bonus $150 and a deposit bonus.

The $150 offer is not the same as being handed $150 that you can immediately withdraw. The current terms use a seven-day trading period, daily balance increases or tasks, and separate rules for withdrawing profit. Headway says the maximum profit available from the promotion is capped at $100, with different payout routes.

The current deposit bonus can add up to 75% to a qualifying first deposit. Again, I would read the exact terms before using it. Bonus money can change margin, withdrawal and trading-volume conditions, and promotions can be restricted by country or account type.

Promotion Current Headway Detail What to Check Bonus $150 No-deposit promotional account with a seven-day trading period and activity-based bonus balance Eligibility, instrument schedule, profit-withdrawal cap, payout option, and lot requirements Deposit Bonus Up to 75% on a qualifying first deposit under current terms; later deposits can receive different percentages Whether bonus funds affect margin, withdrawal/transfer rules, conversion conditions, and regional eligibility Demo Contests / Giftshop Headway currently advertises additional promotions and reward campaigns Dates, country eligibility, prize conditions, and whether trading volume is required

South African Trader Notes: Complaints and Tax

How can a South African trader complain about Headway?

Start with Headway's own complaints or support process and keep everything in writing. Save the account number, transaction IDs, screenshots, emails, chat transcripts and dates.

If the complaint concerns the conduct of an FSCA-regulated person or company, the FSCA provides a complaint and enquiry process. Some contractual or claims disputes may need to go through an Ombud instead. The FAIS Ombud deals with certain complaints involving advice or intermediary services provided by financial services providers. The right route depends on what actually happened.

Do South Africans pay tax on forex or CFD trading profits?

They can. SARS includes certain profits or losses from a trade or business in taxable income, while some gains may be capital in nature.

The difficult part is that the tax treatment depends on the facts. Someone trading frequently and systematically can be in a very different position from someone holding an investment for years. Keep proper records of trades, deposits, withdrawals, expenses and statements, and speak to a South African tax professional if you are unsure how your own activity should be declared.

How We Reviewed Headway

We fact-checked this review on 8 August 2026. We went through Headway's official account information, help centre, platform pages, payment and withdrawal guidance, current promotions, and its legal and regulatory disclosures. We also checked the FSCA's consumer information, current SARS guidance and official HFM and Exness pages used in the comparison.

There is one limitation worth stating clearly: we did not open and fund a Headway live account for this review. We also did not test a withdrawal, record live spreads over a trading session or run execution-speed tests. Where Headway publishes a figure or condition, we describe it as a broker-published figure rather than pretending we measured it ourselves.

Our Take on Headway Headway has a sensible setup for South African traders who want a low starting deposit, a ZAR account and MetaTrader. The Standard Account is probably the sweet spot for most local traders. You can start with a recommended $10 deposit, use ZAR as the base currency, trade from 0.01 lot and avoid a separate trading commission. Cent is useful if you want to trade very small size with real money. Pro makes more sense once you are active enough to compare spread-plus-commission pricing properly. The feature I would be most careful with is leverage. Headway advertises up to unlimited leverage under certain conditions, while South African accounts have a 20% stop-out level. That combination leaves very little room for poor position sizing. Before funding the account, verify JAROCEL PTY LTD on the FSCA register, look at the live spreads on the markets you trade, understand the withdrawal process and read any bonus terms. Then size the trade so one bad move is just a losing trade, not an account-ending event.

Disclaimer

Leveraged forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and will not be suitable for every trader.

Leverage increases losses just as quickly as it increases gains.

This review is general information. It is not financial, investment, legal or tax advice.

Broker conditions, promotions, payment methods, leverage, spreads and eligibility can change. Check the current terms directly with Headway before making a decision.

South African traders should verify the legal entity and FSCA status themselves and get professional tax advice where needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Headway?

Headway is a forex and CFD broker operated in South Africa by JAROCEL PTY LTD. It offers Cent, Standard and Pro accounts, with access to supported forex, cryptocurrency, metal, energy, stock, index and FX-index CFDs through MT4 and MT5.

Is Headway regulated in South Africa?

Headway says JAROCEL PTY LTD is authorised and regulated by the FSCA under number 52108. Before depositing, check the FSCA register yourself and make sure the legal entity shown in your Headway client agreement is the same company.

What is Headway's minimum deposit?

The recommended minimum deposits are $1 for Cent, $10 for Standard and $100 for Pro. Your payment method can have a different minimum, so the figure shown inside the Personal Area is the one that matters when you actually fund the account.

Does Headway support ZAR accounts?

Yes. ZAR is currently available on Standard and Pro. Cent uses USD. Keep in mind that the account base currency and the currency used by your deposit or withdrawal method are not necessarily the same.

What is Headway's stop-out level in South Africa?

Headway's help centre was updated in June 2026 to give South African accounts a 20% stop-out level. The margin-call level is 30%. Older global Headway tables may still show a 0% stop-out figure, so use the South Africa-specific information.

Does Headway really offer unlimited leverage?

Headway advertises leverage up to 1:Unlimited, but there are conditions. According to the broker, unlimited leverage becomes available after five standard lots of trading and also depends on account equity. It is unavailable on cryptocurrencies, energies, stocks and indices, and Headway can adjust leverage under its terms.

Which Headway account is best for South Africans?

For many South African traders, Standard is the most balanced option. It supports ZAR, has a recommended $10 minimum deposit, starts at 0.01 lot and has no separate trading commission listed.

Cent is better if you want to keep live exposure very small. Pro is aimed more at active traders who are comfortable comparing commission and spread together.

Does Headway charge commission?

Cent and Standard have no separate trading commission listed. Pro charges up to $1.5 each side per lot. Your total trading cost can still include the spread, swaps, conversion charges and instrument-specific costs.

Does Headway charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Headway says it does not normally charge deposit or withdrawal commission. Other costs can still come from banks, payment providers, crypto networks or currency conversion.

How do Headway withdrawals work?

You need to verify the account first. Headway says deposited funds are generally returned through the original funding method in proportion to the amount deposited. Profit above that amount can be withdrawn through an available method in the Personal Area. Payment details must match the verified account holder.

Which trading platforms does Headway offer?

Headway offers MT4 and MT5, including MT5 WebTerminal and MetaTrader mobile access. The Headway app is also available for account management, payments and trading-account access.

Does Headway offer a Cent Account?

Yes. The Cent Account has a recommended $1 minimum deposit, uses USD as the account currency, advertises floating spreads from 0.3 pips and has no separate trading commission listed. More than 300 instruments are available according to Headway's current account specifications.

Does Headway offer copy trading?

Yes. Headway Copytrade lets you follow published trading strategies or publish your own account for other users to copy.

Do not judge a strategy from its return alone. Look at drawdown, trading history, risk per position, how long the track record is, and any strategy-owner commission before subscribing.

Does Headway offer bonuses in 2026?

Yes. Headway currently advertises a Bonus $150 no-deposit promotion and a deposit-bonus campaign. Both have conditions. The $150 promotion uses a seven-day trading period and separate profit-withdrawal rules, while the deposit bonus can increase available trading margin. Check the live terms before accepting either offer.

Is Headway good for beginners?

Headway is easy to access because you can start with a Cent Account, a recommended $1 deposit, demo trading and MT4 or MT5.

The part beginners need to control is leverage. Keep the position size small enough that a normal losing trade does not put the account under pressure. Starting with a demo or tiny Cent positions is a much better way to learn than using the highest leverage available.