The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Shareholders and noteholders were advised that, for the year ended 30 June 2026: -Headline earnings per share (HEPS) (basic) is expected to increase by between 31% and 36% (to between 1895.6 cents and 1967.9 cents) compared to the reported HEPS (basic) of 1447.0 cents for the prior year. -Earnings per share (EPS) (basic) is expected to increase by between 35% and 40% (to between 1893.0 cents and 1963.1 cents) compared to the reported EPS (basic) of 1402.2 cents for the prior year. -Normalised HEPS (NHEPS) (basic) is expected to increase by between 18% and 23% (to between 1735.1 cents and 1808.6 cents) compared to the reported NHEPS (basic) of 1470.4 cents for the prior year. Discovery will report its results for the year on or about 3 September 2026.

Discovery declared a final gross cash dividend of 510.47945 cents per B preference share for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, payable from the company's income reserves. The dividend is subject to a 20% dividend withholding tax for non-exempt shareholders. Key dates include the last day to trade to receive the dividend on 21 September 2026, ex-dividend trading from 22 September 2026, the record date on 25 September 2026, and the payment date on 28 September 2026. Share certificates cannot be dematerialised or rematerialised between 22 and 25 September 2026.

Discovery Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Discovery Ltd. shares show a constructive setup, with charts and historical graph signals still pointing to long-term growth, while today’s price today in rands sits at R255.59 per share. On the jse, the share code DSY remains one to watch for buy or sell decisions, especially as investors assess price forecast, prediction, and cost alongside dividend payout signals, preference shares context, and overall data. For those considering how to buy online through a trading account, the current trading pattern suggests the market is weighing short-term momentum against the stock’s for sale appeal and broader growth profile.

Discovery Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Discovery Ltd. (DSY) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Life Insurance Current Price 255.59 Market Capitalization 172.48bn P/E Ratio 15.28 Dividend Yield 1.23 Trading Volume (Live Data) 25 223 Recent Price Change 1.14 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:05:02

Discovery Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 255.59, reflecting a 1.14 move from the previous close Market Cap 172.48bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 15.28, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 1.23, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price change and trading volume

Discovery Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The latest price at R255.59, paired with a manageable P/E of 15.28 and steady volume of 25 223, suggests the share may retain near-term support if financial-sector sentiment stays firm. A break above recent resistance could extend momentum, while softer trading could invite consolidation.

FAQ on Discovery Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Discovery Ltd. shares?

Answer: Discovery Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed financials company in the life insurance industry. At R255.59 per share, with a market cap of 172.48bn and a P/E ratio of 15.28, the SHARES trade actively on the exchange today.

Q2: How can I buy Discovery Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Discovery Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account. The current price per share is R255.59, so your purchase size depends on account funding and trade size. The ticker DSY is the relevant code, and today’s volume is 25 223.

Q3: What affects the price of Discovery Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Discovery Ltd. SHARES is influenced by the current price of R255.59, recent change of 1.14, trading volume of 25 223, and valuation metrics like a P/E ratio of 15.28. Sector sentiment and JSE activity also matter.

Q4: Does Discovery Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.23 for Discovery Ltd. SHARES. That supports income-oriented investors, although the yield should be judged alongside the current price of R255.59, market cap of 172.48bn, and the day’s trading volume.

Q5: How can I track my Discovery Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Discovery Ltd. SHARES in your trading account using the DSY share code, live price of R255.59, and dividend yield of 1.23. Monitoring the 25 223 volume and 1.14 price move helps you stay aligned with today’s market activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Discovery Ltd. share price?

Answer: Discovery Ltd. SHARES are being shaped by the current price of R255.59, a 1.14 move, and volume of 25 223. The 172.48bn market cap, 15.28 P/E ratio, and 1.23 dividend yield also help frame the share’s JSE valuation today.

Q7: Is Discovery Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Discovery Ltd. SHARES may appeal to investors who value a large-cap JSE name with a 172.48bn market cap, 15.28 P/E, and 1.23 dividend yield. At R255.59, the decision to buy depends on risk appetite, trading style, and volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Discovery Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based on today’s data, Discovery Ltd. SHARES trade at R255.59 with a 1.14 rise and 25 223 volume. That can support a measured buy approach, but investors should check whether the P/E of 15.28 and dividend yield of 1.23 fit their strategy.

Q9: How much does one Discovery Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R255.59. For Discovery Ltd. SHARES on the JSE, that is the live cost shown in the data, alongside a market cap of 172.48bn, P/E ratio of 15.28, and dividend yield of 1.23.

Q10: How to sell Discovery Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Discovery Ltd. SHARES, use your trading account and place an order against the DSY share code. With the current price at R255.59 and volume at 25 223, you can trade through your broker and review execution against today’s market conditions.

How to Buy Discovery Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Discovery Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Discovery Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move above the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.