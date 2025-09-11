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Discovery Ltd. JSE: DSY
R258.47 ▲ 5.75 (2.28%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
252.51
Prev close
258.47
Day range
252.51 - 259.79
Volume
1 061 479
52-wk range
241.09 – 264
Market cap
176.40bn
P/E Ratio
15.63
EPS (ZARc)
1 654.10
Dividend Yield
1.21%
DPS (ZARc)
312 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap176.40bn
EPS1 654.10
P/E ratio15.63
Div. yield1.21%
DPS 312 (cps)
Issued shares682.49m
52-week range
R 241.09 R 264
R258.47
Price overview
Open252.51
Previous close258.47
Day range252.51 - 259.79
Volume1 061 479
52-week range241.09 – 264
Change▲ 5.75 (2.28%)
P/E ratio15.63
EPS1 654.10
Dividend 312 (cps)
Dividend yield1.21%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 11 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 2.01 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2025, LDT 14 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 2.01 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2025, Pay 20 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 3 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 1.11 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2026, LDT 30 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 1.11 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2026, Pay 7 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Co Estimate for 3 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 2.01 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2026, LDT 14 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 2.01 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2026, Pay 20 Oct 2026
  • 20 Nov 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 3 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.11 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2027, LDT 30 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 1.11 ZAR
    Decl 3 Mar 2027, Pay 7 Apr 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24R
Total Income 6 444 16 747
Attributable Income 5 716 4 285
Market Cap (ZARm) 155 321.40 128 747.10
EPS (ZARc) 846.60 637.10
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 850 642.90
DPS (ZARc) 111 87
Latest SENS announcements
  • Discovery - preference dividend declaration
    2026-08-28 10:39:48
    Discovery declared a final gross cash dividend of 510.47945 cents per B preference share for the period from 1 January 2026 to 30 June 2026, payable from the company's income reserves. The dividend is subject to a 20% dividend withholding tax for non-exempt shareholders. Key dates include the last day to trade to receive the dividend on 21 September 2026, ex-dividend trading from 22 September 2026, the record date on 25 September 2026, and the payment date on 28 September 2026. Share certificates cannot be dematerialised or rematerialised between 22 and 25 September 2026.
  • Discovery - trading statement
    2026-08-26 09:14:49
    Shareholders and noteholders were advised that, for the year ended 30 June 2026: -Headline earnings per share (HEPS) (basic) is expected to increase by between 31% and 36% (to between 1895.6 cents and 1967.9 cents) compared to the reported HEPS (basic) of 1447.0 cents for the prior year. -Earnings per share (EPS) (basic) is expected to increase by between 35% and 40% (to between 1893.0 cents and 1963.1 cents) compared to the reported EPS (basic) of 1402.2 cents for the prior year. -Normalised HEPS (NHEPS) (basic) is expected to increase by between 18% and 23% (to between 1735.1 cents and 1808.6 cents) compared to the reported NHEPS (basic) of 1470.4 cents for the prior year. Discovery will report its results for the year on or about 3 September 2026.
  • Discovery Ltd. - Dealings in Securities by a Direc
    2026-06-30 17:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Discovery Ltd. - Dealings in Securities by a Direc
    2026-06-30 17:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Discovery Ltd. - Disclosure of Beneficial Interest
    2026-04-14 15:40:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
SANLAM (SLM) R 87.05 +1.99%
DISCOVERY (DSY) R 258.47 +2.28%
OMUTUAL (OMU) R 12.77 +0.39%
MOMENTUM (MTM) R 40.27 +1.46%

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Discovery Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Discovery Ltd. shares show a constructive setup, with charts and historical graph signals still pointing to long-term growth, while today’s price today in rands sits at R255.59 per share. On the jse, the share code DSY remains one to watch for buy or sell decisions, especially as investors assess price forecast, prediction, and cost alongside dividend payout signals, preference shares context, and overall data. For those considering how to buy online through a trading account, the current trading pattern suggests the market is weighing short-term momentum against the stock’s for sale appeal and broader growth profile.

Discovery Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerDiscovery Ltd. (DSY)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Life Insurance
Current Price255.59
Market Capitalization172.48bn
P/E Ratio15.28
Dividend Yield1.23
Trading Volume (Live Data)25 223
Recent Price Change1.14
Data TimestampData as of 2026-08-28 10:05:02

Discovery Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price255.59, reflecting a 1.14 move from the previous close
Market Cap172.48bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio15.28, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield1.23, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest price change and trading volume

Discovery Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The latest price at R255.59, paired with a manageable P/E of 15.28 and steady volume of 25 223, suggests the share may retain near-term support if financial-sector sentiment stays firm. A break above recent resistance could extend momentum, while softer trading could invite consolidation.

FAQ on Discovery Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Discovery Ltd. shares?
Answer: Discovery Ltd. shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed financials company in the life insurance industry. At R255.59 per share, with a market cap of 172.48bn and a P/E ratio of 15.28, the SHARES trade actively on the exchange today.

Q2: How can I buy Discovery Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Discovery Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account. The current price per share is R255.59, so your purchase size depends on account funding and trade size. The ticker DSY is the relevant code, and today’s volume is 25 223.

Q3: What affects the price of Discovery Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Discovery Ltd. SHARES is influenced by the current price of R255.59, recent change of 1.14, trading volume of 25 223, and valuation metrics like a P/E ratio of 15.28. Sector sentiment and JSE activity also matter.

Q4: Does Discovery Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.23 for Discovery Ltd. SHARES. That supports income-oriented investors, although the yield should be judged alongside the current price of R255.59, market cap of 172.48bn, and the day’s trading volume.

Q5: How can I track my Discovery Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track Discovery Ltd. SHARES in your trading account using the DSY share code, live price of R255.59, and dividend yield of 1.23. Monitoring the 25 223 volume and 1.14 price move helps you stay aligned with today’s market activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Discovery Ltd. share price?
Answer: Discovery Ltd. SHARES are being shaped by the current price of R255.59, a 1.14 move, and volume of 25 223. The 172.48bn market cap, 15.28 P/E ratio, and 1.23 dividend yield also help frame the share’s JSE valuation today.

Q7: Is Discovery Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Discovery Ltd. SHARES may appeal to investors who value a large-cap JSE name with a 172.48bn market cap, 15.28 P/E, and 1.23 dividend yield. At R255.59, the decision to buy depends on risk appetite, trading style, and volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Discovery Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, Discovery Ltd. SHARES trade at R255.59 with a 1.14 rise and 25 223 volume. That can support a measured buy approach, but investors should check whether the P/E of 15.28 and dividend yield of 1.23 fit their strategy.

Q9: How much does one Discovery Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R255.59. For Discovery Ltd. SHARES on the JSE, that is the live cost shown in the data, alongside a market cap of 172.48bn, P/E ratio of 15.28, and dividend yield of 1.23.

Q10: How to sell Discovery Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Discovery Ltd. SHARES, use your trading account and place an order against the DSY share code. With the current price at R255.59 and volume at 25 223, you can trade through your broker and review execution against today’s market conditions.

How to Buy Discovery Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

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Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Discovery Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Discovery Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move above the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Discovery Shares
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