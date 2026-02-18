Revenue for the period rose to USD174.4 billion (USD117.4 billion) and income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent recovered to USD4.4 billion (loss of USD655 million). Additionally, headline earnings per share went up to USD35 cents per share (USD1 cent per share). Looking ahead We've made a strong start to 2026. While global energy inventories remain relatively low and geopolitical tensions continue to create uncertainty, we expect market volatility to remain above historical norms for parts of H2 2026, albeit at lower levels than experienced during the first half. This backdrop continues to highlight the value of the Group's marketing, logistics and risk management capabilities, enabling us to efficiently source, transport and deliver essential energy and metals products to customers around the world. Our diversified business model, spanning both our industrial and marketing operations, has consistently demonstrated its resilience across a wide range of commodity price and market environments. We remain confident in the underlying fundamentals of our business and the long-term outlook for the commodities essential to global economic growth and the energy transition. In particular, we continue to advance our significant copper growth pipeline, positioning the Group to benefit from the increasing structural demand for this critical metal.

Glencore plc announced that its Board have declared a further cash distribution from the capital contribution reserves of the Company of USD0.085 per ordinary share, amounting to c.USD1 billion, to be paid concurrently with the USD0.085 per ordinary share second tranche of the previously approved distribution at the Company's AGM on 28 May 2026.

Shareholders resolved to pay an aggregate distribution of USD0.17 cents per share in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2025, payable in H1 and H2 in two equal tranches of USD0.085 cents per share from the capital contribution reserves of the Company. Further on 5 August 2026, Glencore plc announced that its Board has declared a further special cash distribution from the capital contribution reserves of the Company of USD0.085 cents per ordinary share, to be paid concurrently with the USD0.085 cents per ordinary share second tranche of the previously approved distribution mentioned above. The currency exchange rate applicable for the above combined distributions payable to shareholders on the Glencore plc South African branch register has been determined by reference to the close of business exchange rate applicable to the South African Rand on Monday, 17 August 2026. This rate is: ZAR/USD - 16.1764.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Glencore plc shares are drawing attention as charts and the latest graph data point to sustained growth momentum, even as traders weigh a fresh price forecast against near-term volatility. The price today in rands is R130.11, so the key buy or sell question now hinges on whether the listed for sale opportunity still offers value once the share code is checked. Preference shares, dividend payout expectations, and the cost of entry all matter, especially for anyone deciding how to buy online through a trading account. With live data, price forecast debates, growth expectations, prediction models, and trading signals remaining active, today’s setup looks suitable for disciplined trading rather than impulsive purchase decisions.

Glencore plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Glencore plc (GLN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Commodity Trading and Mining Current Price 130.11 Market Capitalization 1 701.26bn P/E Ratio 16.67 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 110 797 Recent Price Change 1.14 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:12:06

Glencore plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 130.11, reflecting a 1.14 rise from the previous close Market Cap 1 701.26bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 16.67, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield –, attractive for income-focused investors only if distributions resume Volatility Moderate, supported by live volume of 110 797 shares

Glencore plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias appears moderate because the share is trading higher on the day and volume is active. Near-term direction will likely depend on commodity-trading margins, mining output trends, and broader risk appetite on the JSE. A move above the current level could extend momentum, while failure to hold may invite profit-taking.

FAQ on Glencore plc Shares

Q1: What are Glencore plc shares?

Answer: Glencore plc shares represent ownership in a large JSE-listed basic materials business. At R130.11 per share, the market values the company at 1 701.26bn, with a P/E of 16.67 and live volume of 110 797.

Q2: How can I buy Glencore plc shares?

Answer: You can buy GLN through a JSE-registered trading account with a licensed broker or platform. The current price per share is R130.11, so you’d need enough cash to cover the purchase, fees, and any platform costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Glencore plc shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by market demand, live trading volume of 110 797, valuation at a P/E of 16.67, and sentiment around the company’s basic materials and commodity-trading exposure. Today’s move of 1.14 also signals active price discovery.

Q4: Does Glencore plc pay dividends?

Answer: The live data shows a dividend yield of –, so there’s no current yield being displayed. Investors should treat dividend expectations cautiously and focus on the R130.11 price, market cap of 1 701.26bn, and the current valuation picture.

Q5: How can I track my Glencore plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track GLN inside your brokerage account and monitor the live price per share, which is R130.11 today. Since the dividend yield is shown as –, dividend tracking is limited right now, but price changes and volume remain highly relevant.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Glencore plc share price?

Answer: The key factors are the current price of R130.11, the recent change of 1.14, and live trading volume of 110 797. The company’s large 1 701.26bn market cap and 16.67 P/E also shape how investors assess value.

Q7: Is Glencore plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, GLN may suit investors who want a large-cap JSE share with active trading and a fair-looking P/E of 16.67. At R130.11, it’s not obviously cheap, so the decision depends on your entry plan.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Glencore plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a positive move of 1.14 and volume of 110 797, which can support a short-term buy case. Still, the R130.11 price and 1 701.26bn market cap suggest investors should wait for confirmation from the market.

Q9: How much does one Glencore plc share cost?

Answer: One Glencore plc share costs R130.11 today. That price per share is paired with a 16.67 P/E, a market cap of 1 701.26bn, and live trading volume of 110 797, giving traders a clear snapshot.

Q10: How to sell Glencore plc shares?

Answer: To sell GLN shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed position, and place a sell order near the live price of R130.11. The recent gain of 1.14 and volume of 110 797 should help execution.

How to Buy Glencore plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard and market tools.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Purchase GLN shares and manage the position according to your plan.

Glencore plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Glencore plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.