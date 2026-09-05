Saxo Bank is one of the strongest regulated multi-asset trading and investment institutions we review, with a SA Shares Trust Score of 99/100. Founded in Denmark in 1992, Saxo Bank A/S is a licensed Danish bank, a Systemically Important Financial Institution and the parent of a global financial-services group serving more than 1.5 million clients.

The important change for this South African review is availability. Saxo's current serviced-country list, updated on 28 July 2026, does not include South Africa. That means South African residents should not assume they can currently open a new direct Saxo account simply because older reviews described Saxo as available locally.

Quick Verdict Saxo is an exceptional broker and investment bank, but it is not currently a practical direct-account option for most South African residents. Its regulation, financial strength, proprietary platforms, product range and institutional infrastructure are among the best in the retail market. The problem is access, not quality. Best suited to: Experienced investors and traders in supported countries who want professional-grade multi-asset access, research and strong regulation. Not suited to: South Africans looking to open a new direct account today, beginners who want the simplest possible platform, or traders seeking extremely high leverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Is Saxo Bank Regulated and Safe?

Yes. Saxo Bank is one of the most strongly regulated institutions in the online trading industry. Saxo Bank A/S is supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and holds banking licence number 1149.

Saxo received its Danish banking licence in 2001. The licence allows Saxo Bank A/S to operate as a credit institution and receive deposits from the public under Danish and European banking rules.

The Saxo Group also operates regulated financial entities in several other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan and Italy. The exact entity, investor protections and product availability depend on where a client lives.

Saxo Bank A/S was designated a Systemically Important Financial Institution in Denmark in 2023. It also currently holds an investment-grade A- credit rating from S&P Global Ratings.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Saxo Bank Trust Score

Saxo Bank receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 99/100. Very few brokers combine a banking licence, more than three decades of operating history, SIFI status, an investment-grade credit rating, multiple regulatory licences and this level of financial transparency.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters Banking Licence Very Strong Saxo Bank A/S is a licensed Danish credit institution. Primary Regulator Danish FSA Licence number 1149. Systemic Importance SIFI Saxo is classified as systemically important in Denmark. Credit Rating A- Investment-grade S&P Global Ratings assessment. Operating History Very Strong Founded in 1992. Client Assets Very Strong More than EUR 150 billion in client assets currently referenced by Saxo. South African Availability Poor South Africa is not on Saxo's current serviced-country list. Overall Trust Score 99/100 Exceptional institutional strength; South African access is the main limitation.

Why Saxo Scores So Highly

Licensed Danish bank.

Supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Systemically Important Financial Institution status.

A- investment-grade S&P credit rating.

More than 30 years of financial-market experience.

More than 1.5 million clients globally.

More than EUR 150 billion in client assets referenced by Saxo.

Regulated entities across multiple major financial jurisdictions.

Detailed financial reports and regulatory disclosures.

Saxo Bank Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed Danish bank with SIFI status South Africa is not currently on Saxo's serviced-country list 71,000+ financial instruments Platforms can feel complex for complete beginners Excellent SaxoTrader and SaxoInvestor platforms Custody fees can apply depending on residence and asset type 185+ forex pairs Platinum and VIP funding thresholds are very high Strong research and professional trading tools No FSCA-regulated South African entity No general inactivity fee Pricing and protections vary by country and legal entity

Saxo Bank Overview

Saxo Bank was founded in Copenhagen in 1992 and launched one of Europe's early online trading platforms in 1998. The group has since developed into a major multi-asset investment and trading institution serving retail, professional and institutional clients.

Saxo currently reports more than 1.5 million clients and more than 71,000 financial instruments across its platforms. Its products cover leveraged trading and traditional investments from a single account structure.

The broker's financial position has also strengthened. Saxo reported more than EUR 133 billion in client assets at the end of 2025, while current group marketing references more than EUR 150 billion.

In March 2026, J. Safra Sarasin Group completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Saxo Bank. Daniel Belfer became CEO and founder Kim Fournais moved to the role of Chairman.

How Many Markets Does Saxo Offer?

Saxo currently advertises access to more than 71,000 instruments. Availability depends on country, account classification and regulatory entity.

The range includes forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds, mutual funds, listed options, FX options, futures, CFDs and commodities.

Is Saxo Available in South Africa?

South Africa does not appear on Saxo's current published list of serviced countries. Saxo updated that list on 28 July 2026 and included markets such as Australia, the UK, Switzerland, UAE, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia and most major European jurisdictions, but not South Africa.

Saxo also says a new client can only open an account if their country appears in the account-opening form. Therefore, South African residents should not rely on historical reviews stating that Saxo is currently available locally.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank Features Offered

Feature Current Saxo Offering Institution Type Licensed Danish bank and investment firm Founded 1992 Primary Regulator Danish FSA Danish Licence 1149 SIFI Status Yes Credit Rating A- from S&P Global Ratings Clients 1.5 million+ Financial Instruments 71,000+ Forex Pairs 185+ Platforms SaxoTrader and SaxoInvestor Demo Account 20 days with simulated USD 100,000 South African Direct Availability Not currently listed as a serviced country 📝 Sign up Open Account



Saxo Bank Customer Reviews

Customer sentiment around Saxo is generally strongest among experienced investors and active traders. The platform depth, market coverage, execution tools and research are recurring strengths.

The most common criticism is complexity. Saxo offers far more functionality than a simple mobile-only broker, and that can make the learning curve steeper for a first-time investor.

Customer ratings should still be treated as secondary evidence. Saxo's regulatory record, banking licence, audited financial statements and capital position carry more weight in our safety assessment than review-site averages.

Area SA Shares Assessment Regulation Excellent Financial Strength Excellent Platform Quality Excellent Product Range Excellent Beginner Simplicity Average South African Accessibility Poor in 2026 Overall Trust Score 99/100

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Saxo Bank Safety and Security

Saxo's regulatory framework is one of its biggest strengths. Saxo Bank A/S is both a bank and investment firm, which places it under capital, governance, liquidity, conduct and reporting requirements that go beyond those imposed on many standard CFD brokers.

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Saxo Bank A/S, registration number 15731249, is regulated by the Danish FSA under banking licence number 1149.

Other Saxo Group Regulation

The Saxo Group maintains regulated entities and financial licences in several other jurisdictions. These include the United Kingdom, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and Italy.

Client agreements are made with the appropriate Saxo entity based on residence. This matters because compensation schemes, leverage restrictions and legal protections can differ between entities.

Protection of Client Funds

Protection How Saxo Handles It Danish Banking Supervision Saxo Bank A/S is supervised by the Danish FSA Deposit Guarantee Eligible cash deposits with Saxo Bank A/S can be covered by the Danish Guarantee Fund up to EUR 100,000 Client Assets Subject to applicable segregation and custody rules Capital Strength Saxo reported a total capital ratio above 26% for H1 2026 Credit Rating A- from S&P Global Ratings FSCA Protection No direct FSCA-regulated Saxo entity identified for South Africa 📝 Sign up Open Account



★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank at a Glance

Category Saxo Details Company Saxo Bank A/S Founded 1992 Headquarters Hellerup, Denmark Banking Licence Danish FSA 1149 SIFI Yes Trust Score 99/100 Clients 1.5 million+ Products 71,000+ instruments Forex 185+ pairs Platforms SaxoTrader and SaxoInvestor Classic Minimum Funding No minimum in most supported countries Platinum Qualification USD 200,000 initial funding or sufficient reward points on global programme VIP Qualification USD 1,000,000 initial funding or sufficient reward points on global programme South Africa Not on current serviced-country list 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Saxo Bank Accounts

Saxo's current retail structure is built around Classic, Platinum and VIP service tiers rather than three completely separate trading accounts. Clients can move between tiers based on funding and qualifying trading activity through Saxo Rewards.

Tier Global Qualification Main Benefit 📝 Sign up Classic No minimum initial funding in most supported countries Standard Saxo pricing and support 👉 Open Account Platinum USD 200,000 initial funding or 120,000 reward points Lower pricing and priority support 👉 Open Account VIP USD 1,000,000 initial funding or 500,000 reward points Best standard pricing and premium service 👉 Open Account

The thresholds above are global Saxo references and can vary by region. They are not South African account-opening levels because direct South African onboarding is not currently shown as available.

Classic

Classic is the normal starting tier. Saxo currently states that no minimum initial funding is required in most supported countries for private individual or joint accounts.

This is a major correction from older reviews that quoted USD 2,000 or USD 10,000 as a universal Saxo minimum.

Platinum

Platinum is designed for larger or more active accounts. The global Saxo Rewards framework lists USD 200,000 in initial funding or 120,000 qualifying reward points as a path to Platinum.

Clients receive lower prices and priority support compared with Classic.

VIP

VIP is Saxo's highest standard service tier. Global qualification is currently listed at USD 1 million in initial funding or 500,000 reward points.

VIP clients receive Saxo's strongest standard pricing and access to higher levels of support.

Demo Account

Saxo offers a 20-day demo account with USD 100,000 in simulated funds. The demo currently runs through SaxoTrader and can be used on web, mobile and desktop.

It is useful for testing the platform, charting and order workflow. Demo trading does not reproduce the psychological pressure or all execution conditions of trading real capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Saxo Account

South African residents should first check whether South Africa has been added back to Saxo's onboarding form. As of the current July 2026 serviced-country update, South Africa is not listed.

Step 1 - Check Country Eligibility

Visit Saxo's current account-opening page and select your country of residence. Saxo states that if the country is not listed, it is currently unable to open a direct account for that resident.

Step 2 - Register Your Details

If eligible, enter your personal and tax information through Saxo's digital application.

Step 3 - Complete Identity Verification

Saxo typically requires a valid identity document, selfie, tax information and proof of residence where applicable.

Step 4 - Wait for Approval

Many individual accounts are approved digitally within minutes, although Saxo says applications can take up to two working days where additional checks are required.

Step 5 - Fund the Account

The first deposit must generally come from a bank account in the client's country of residence and in the client's own name.

Step 6 - Select SaxoInvestor or SaxoTrader

Use SaxoInvestor for straightforward long-term investing or SaxoTrader for the full multi-asset and leveraged product range.

Saxo Bank Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Saxo's fees are competitive for a premium multi-asset platform, but the exact cost depends heavily on the product, account tier and country.

The older claim that EUR/USD generally costs 2 pips is outdated. Saxo's current global forex page, updated with examples as of 5 August 2026, shows minimum EUR/USD pricing from around 1 pip for retail accounts.

Cost Area Current Global Example EUR/USD Minimum Spread From around 1 pip GBP/USD Minimum Spread From around 1.1 pips USD/JPY Minimum Spread From around 1.2 pips US Stocks Commissions can start around USD 1 depending on region and tier Futures Can start around USD/EUR 3 per contract on commonly traded contracts Bonds From around 0.05% depending on market and tier Currency Conversion Around 0.25% on current global pricing examples Inactivity Fee None on current global general-fee schedule Manual Order Fee EUR 50 per order where applicable Custody Fee Can apply to stocks, ETFs and bonds; rate varies by country and tier

Does Saxo Charge an Inactivity Fee?

No. Saxo's current general charges page says that it does not charge an inactivity fee.

Does Saxo Charge Custody Fees?

Custody charges can apply to stocks, ETFs and bonds depending on the client's country and account tier. Current global examples show annual custody pricing around 0.15% for Classic, 0.12% for Platinum and 0.09% for VIP, but local pricing can differ.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank Deposits and Withdrawals

Saxo currently supports funding through bank transfer and, in eligible countries, card or quick-payment methods. Method availability depends on residency.

Bank Transfer

A client's first deposit must generally come from a bank account in their country of residence and in their own name. Saxo does not accept ordinary third-party deposits.

Credit and Debit Cards

Credit or debit card funding is available only in supported jurisdictions. Saxo specifically warns that card availability depends on the client's country of residence.

Withdrawals

Withdrawals are made to verified accounts belonging to the Saxo client. A bank account can normally be registered for withdrawals by making a bank transfer from that account first.

Funding Area Current Position Bank Transfer Available Credit / Debit Card Available in selected countries Quick Payment Limited to selected regions Third-Party Payments Not normally accepted First Deposit Must generally originate from country of residence South African Funding Not currently relevant for new direct accounts because South Africa is not on serviced-country list

Saxo Bank Minimum Deposit

There is no universal USD 2,000 or USD 10,000 minimum deposit for Saxo Classic anymore. Saxo's current help centre says that in most supported countries, no minimum funding is required to open a private individual or joint account.

Tier Current Global Funding Reference 📝 Sign up Classic No minimum initial funding in most supported countries Open Account

Platinum USD 200,000 or qualifying trading activity / points Open Account

VIP USD 1,000,000 or qualifying trading activity / points Open Account



Country-specific minimums can still apply. South Africans should not interpret the Classic figure as an invitation to open an account because direct South African onboarding is not currently listed.

Saxo Bank Leverage and Margin

Saxo does not use a simple universal maximum leverage figure such as 1:200. Retail margin depends on the product, market and regulatory entity.

For example, Saxo's current global forex pricing page shows initial margin from 3.33% on major pairs such as EUR/USD, which is roughly equivalent to maximum exposure of around 30:1 for that specific retail example.

Index CFDs can have initial margin from around 5%, while stock and ETF CFDs can require substantially more.

Example Product Indicative Initial Margin Approximate Exposure Major FX From 3.33% Around 30:1 Major Index CFDs From 5% Around 20:1 Stock / ETF CFDs Can start around 20% Around 5:1

Professional clients can qualify for lower margin requirements, but they may give up certain retail protections.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank Trading Platforms

Saxo currently organises its platform range around SaxoInvestor and SaxoTrader. This replaces the older review's emphasis on SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO as separate headline products.

SaxoInvestor

SaxoInvestor is the simpler investment platform. It is available through web and mobile and focuses on traditional products such as stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds and options.

It provides portfolio monitoring, research, analyst ratings, screeners, watchlists and market news without the more complicated leveraged-trading interface.

SaxoTrader

SaxoTrader is the advanced platform and provides access to Saxo's full available product range. It runs on web, mobile and desktop.

The platform includes complex charting, advanced order types, portfolio and margin tools, option chains, 85+ technical indicators and support for third-party integrations and APIs.

Platform Best For Products 📝 Sign up SaxoInvestor Long-term investors Stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds and options 👉 Open Account SaxoTrader Active and professional-style traders Full Saxo product range including leveraged products 👉 Open Account

Which Saxo Platform Is Best?

SaxoInvestor is easier if you mainly buy and hold investments. SaxoTrader is better if you trade forex, futures, CFDs, options or multiple asset classes and need more advanced order and risk-management tools.

Saxo Bank Market Instruments

Saxo currently provides access to more than 71,000 financial instruments. The exact product set depends on country and client classification.

Asset Class Current Saxo Range Stocks 23,000+ across 50+ global markets Forex 185+ pairs Forex Options 45+ FX options CFDs 8,500+ stock and ETF CFDs plus index, forex, commodity and bond CFDs ETFs 7,400+ globally referenced Bonds 5,200+ Futures 250+ across 25+ exchanges Listed Options 3,100+ Mutual Funds Broad range; availability varies by market Commodities CFDs, futures, options, ETCs and spot metals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank vs Exness vs XM

Feature Saxo Bank Exness XM Institution Type Licensed Danish bank Forex and CFD broker group Forex and CFD broker group Instrument Range 71,000+ More focused CFD range More focused CFD range Main Platforms SaxoInvestor and SaxoTrader MT4, MT5 and proprietary tools depending on entity MT4 and MT5 South African Direct Availability Not currently listed South African structure available Availability subject to current entity and onboarding rules Main Strength Institutional-grade multi-asset access Low-cost leveraged trading Accessible MetaTrader trading Best For Advanced investors and traders Active CFD and forex traders Retail forex and CFD traders 📝 Sign up Open Account

👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Saxo Bank Sign-Up Bonus

Saxo does not operate a single universal welcome bonus across all countries. Promotions are regional and subject to regulatory restrictions.

Some markets currently offer commission-credit promotions or partner campaigns, but those should not be treated as standard Saxo account features globally.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank Referral Program

Saxo currently runs referral programmes in supported markets. Rewards commonly take the form of commission credits rather than withdrawable cash.

Referral terms differ by jurisdiction. The global Saxo page explains that eligible friends receive commission credits after successfully joining and funding an account, while specific local sites can provide additional rewards.

Commission credit is used to reimburse eligible trading fees and generally has an expiry date. It is not the same as free trading capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank Affiliate Program

Saxo maintains an active affiliate programme for publishers, financial websites, influencers, lead-generation businesses and other approved partners.

Approved affiliates receive tracking links, reporting tools and partner support. Compensation varies by market and partnership structure.

Affiliate Feature Current Position Application Required Yes Tracking Links Provided after approval Reporting Available Commission Structure Depends on region and partnership Payment Frequency Typically monthly for qualifying referrals South African Promotion Should not be targeted as direct Saxo onboarding is currently unavailable

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank Research and Trading Tools

Saxo's research offering is one of the strongest parts of the platform. Clients can access market news, thematic investment ideas, analyst research, educational material and commentary from Saxo's in-house strategy team.

Real-time market news.

FactSet and Morningstar analyst ratings.

SaxoStrats market analysis.

Investment themes.

Webinars and podcasts.

Economic and market commentary.

Trading signals and technical-analysis tools.

85+ technical indicators on SaxoTrader.

OpenAPI and FIX API access.

TradingView and MultiCharts integrations.

Saxo Bank Customer Support

Saxo provides digital support and 24/5 technical and account assistance in supported markets. Higher-tier clients can receive priority support and access to specialist relationship managers or sales traders.

Support Feature Availability Online Support Centre Yes Technical Support 24/5 in supported markets Email Support Available Priority Support Available to qualifying higher-tier clients Relationship Manager Available to qualifying premium clients Dedicated South African Support No current direct South African onboarding service identified 📝 Sign up Open Account



Is Saxo Bank Suitable for South African Traders?

Saxo itself is excellent, but it is not currently a suitable new-account recommendation for South African residents because South Africa is not on Saxo's current serviced-country list.

This distinction is important. A broker can have outstanding regulation, platforms and pricing but still be unsuitable for a specific country if the broker does not currently onboard residents there.

South African Consideration Saxo Position FSCA Regulated No direct Saxo South African entity identified South Africa on Serviced-Country List No, as of 28 July 2026 update New Direct Account Not currently available if South Africa is absent from onboarding form ZAR Account Focus No Institutional Trust Exceptional Best Alternative Use Research benchmark for premium international brokers

Who Should Consider Saxo?

Investors in supported countries who want institutional-grade market access, sophisticated platforms, traditional investments and leveraged products from one account should put Saxo near the top of their shortlist.

Who Should Avoid Saxo?

South African residents looking for a new direct account should currently consider brokers that explicitly accept South African clients. Complete beginners who want a very basic app may also find Saxo more complex than necessary.

Final Verdict Saxo Bank is one of the strongest financial institutions covered by SA Shares. It combines a Danish banking licence, SIFI status, an A- S&P credit rating, more than three decades of operating history and a product range exceeding 71,000 instruments. The modern platform structure is excellent. SaxoInvestor handles straightforward investing, while SaxoTrader provides advanced multi-asset trading across web, mobile and desktop. Current forex pricing starts around 1 pip on EUR/USD in Saxo's global examples, and the broker no longer applies the universal minimum deposits described in many older reviews. The issue for this page is South Africa. Saxo's current serviced-country list does not include South Africa. That means we cannot recommend Saxo as a practical new direct-account option for South African residents in September 2026, regardless of how strong the institution itself is. Saxo earns a SA Shares Trust Score of 99/100 for institutional safety and credibility, but its current South African availability score is much lower. If Saxo resumes direct South African onboarding, it would immediately become one of the strongest premium options in the market.

Saxo Bank Review Methodology

This Saxo Bank review was updated on 5 September 2026. We reviewed Saxo's current regulatory disclosures, serviced-country list, account tiers, Saxo Rewards programme, platforms, pricing pages, product range, deposits and withdrawals, referrals and affiliate programme.

Regulation was checked against Saxo Bank A/S's current licence disclosures. Current availability was checked against Saxo's help centre, which updated its serviced-country list on 28 July 2026.

We also checked Saxo's current forex pricing dated 5 August 2026, platform pages, 2026 financial information and the group's present product counts.

SA Shares did not open or fund a Saxo account, place a live order, test a withdrawal or contact customer support while preparing this update. Execution and service claims are therefore based on Saxo's published data rather than claimed first-hand testing.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading and investing can result in financial loss. Leveraged products such as forex, CFDs, futures and options can magnify losses, and in some circumstances losses can exceed initial margin. Saxo currently states that 64% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with the provider. Product availability, margin requirements, fees and protections depend on country, legal entity and client classification.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Saxo Bank regulated?

Yes. Saxo Bank A/S is a licensed Danish bank supervised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority under licence number 1149. The group also operates regulated financial entities in several other jurisdictions. The exact Saxo company and investor protections that apply depend on the client's country of residence.

Can South Africans open a Saxo Bank account?

South Africa is not included in Saxo's published serviced-country list updated on 28 July 2026. Saxo says clients can only open a new account when their country of residence appears in the account-opening form. South Africans should therefore confirm eligibility before relying on older reviews that say Saxo is locally available.

What is the Saxo minimum deposit?

Saxo no longer has a universal USD 2,000 or USD 10,000 Classic minimum. In most supported countries, Saxo says no minimum funding is required to open an individual or joint account. Platinum can be reached through USD 200,000 in initial funding or qualifying activity, while VIP begins around USD 1 million under the global rewards framework.

What trading platforms does Saxo offer?

Saxo currently provides two principal platforms. SaxoInvestor is the simpler investing platform for products such as stocks, ETFs, funds and bonds. SaxoTrader is the advanced web, mobile and desktop platform and gives access to Saxo's broader range, including leveraged products such as forex, CFDs, futures and options.

Does Saxo still offer SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO?

Saxo's current platform branding is centred on SaxoInvestor and SaxoTrader. Older reviews often separate SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO, but the current SaxoTrader platform now covers web, mobile and desktop, with the desktop version providing the more advanced multi-screen trading environment.

What are Saxo's forex spreads?

Saxo's current global forex page shows minimum EUR/USD spreads from around 1 pip, GBP/USD from around 1.1 pips and USD/JPY from around 1.2 pips, based on pricing examples dated 5 August 2026. Actual spreads vary with account tier, market conditions and residence.

Does Saxo offer a demo account?

Yes. Saxo offers a 20-day demo account with USD 100,000 in simulated funds. The current demo provides access to SaxoTrader across web, mobile and desktop. It is useful for learning the platform and testing tools before risking real money.

Does Saxo offer high leverage?

Saxo does not advertise one universal leverage ratio. Retail margin depends on the instrument and regulatory entity. Current global examples show initial forex margin from around 3.33% on selected major pairs, roughly equivalent to 30:1 exposure, while index and stock CFD margins can be higher.

Is Saxo suitable for beginners?

Saxo can work for motivated beginners, particularly through SaxoInvestor and the demo account, but it is not the simplest platform on the market. Its strength is depth rather than minimalism. New investors may need time to learn the product range, pricing and advanced tools before using leveraged products.

Who owns Saxo Bank?

J. Safra Sarasin Group completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Saxo Bank on 2 March 2026. Daniel Belfer became CEO following the transaction, while Saxo founder Kim Fournais moved to Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sources Checked