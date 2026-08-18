MetaTrader 5 has become the stronger choice for traders who want more than traditional forex trading. It keeps the familiar MetaTrader layout but adds more timeframes, additional order types, an integrated economic calendar, stronger strategy testing and a proper multi-asset structure.

Our 10 best MT5 brokers for South Africans in 2026 are Tickmill, AvaTrade, XM, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, FxPro, IC Markets, FP Markets and Exness.

The platform may be the same, but the trading experience is not. Spreads, commissions, execution, available instruments, leverage and the legal entity holding your account all come from the broker.

What is MetaTrader 5, and Why Is It Popular in South Africa?

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is growing in popularity among South African traders for its ease of use and powerful features. It works smoothly across mobile, desktop, and web platforms, supports ZAR accounts, and handles all major instruments: forex, stocks, crypto, and more.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is MetaTrader 5 better than MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 5 has more advanced features, including additional order types, a built-in economic calendar, faster processing, and support for more instruments. It's ideal for multi-asset trading, though some traders still prefer MT4 for simplicity.

10 Best MetaTrader 5 Brokers - An MT5 Comparison

10 Best MetaTrader 5 Forex Brokers (2026)

Tickmill — Best Overall MT5 Broker for Raw Spreads and Fast Execution AvaTrade — Best Multi-Asset MetaTrader 5 Broker XM — Best $5 MT5 Broker with Advanced Trading Tools Pepperstone — Best Full MetaTrader Suite with Raw Pricing HFM — Best FSCA-Linked MT5 Account Choice FXTM — Best $50 MT5 Edge Account FxPro — Best for Fast MT5 Execution and Raw Pricing IC Markets — Best Raw Spread MetaTrader 5 Broker FP Markets — Best Multi-Asset MT5 Broker for EAs and Technical Traders Exness — Best for 200+ MT5 CFDs and Automated Withdrawals

1. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a well-regulated choice for cost-conscious traders, holding licenses from the FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus) alongside additional entities in South Africa and the Seychelles. Through MetaTrader 5 (mobile, web, desktop), traders get access to forex, stock indices, commodities, bonds, and crypto CFDs, with Raw account spreads from 0.0 pips and fast, no-dealing-desk execution.

Featured

Feature Tickmill-CTA-logo.png 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 (Classic & Raw), $50,000 (VIP) 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs (no individual stocks) ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:30 (FCA/CySEC retail), up to 1:1000 via Seychelles/offshore entity 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA (Seychelles), Labuan FSA 🧾 Account Types Classic, Raw, VIP, Islamic (swap-free), Demo 📊 Spread Types Variable (Classic), Raw/ECN from 0.0 pips (Raw & VIP) 💸 Commission Structure Classic: commission-free (built into spread); Raw/VIP: ~$2–4 per side per lot 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 Depth of Market (DOM), more order types, faster execution, integrated economic calendar 🤖 Automated Trading Fully compatible (EAs, scalping & hedging allowed) 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators TradingView integration (400+ indicators, 110+ drawing tools), Acuity Signal Centre 🖥 User Interface Customizable UI, plus proprietary Tickmill Trader web platform 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational articles 📞 Customer Service Weekday multilingual live chat & email (no weekend coverage) 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – demo accounts, Classic account; no cent or copy-trading account 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 49464) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) FSCA-regulated SA entity, but no local SA phone line 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) EFT/bank transfer, debit/credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, crypto (no PayPal) 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes (guaranteed for FCA/CySEC clients) ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Available 📉 Margin Call Policy Varies by entity; FCA/CySEC follow standard regulatory close-out rules 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption standards 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts; FSCS (up to £85,000) / ICF (up to €20,000) for FCA/CySEC clients 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Is Tickmill beginner-friendly?

Tickmill suits cost-focused traders of most experience levels, offering a free demo account, negative balance protection, and a Classic account with no commission for those just starting out. However, its narrower product range and lack of cent or copy-trading accounts mean newer traders may want to lean on its educational tools while getting started.

What platforms does Tickmill support?

Tickmill supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own Tickmill Trader web platform, alongside mobile apps for iOS and Android. Traders can also access TradingView's charting tools directly, giving Expert Advisor users and algorithmic traders flexibility across desktop, web, and mobile.

2. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade has become a staple in South Africa with its secure trading environment and access to over 1,260 instruments through MetaTrader 5 (mobile, web, desktop). AvaTrade offers unique features like AvaProtect, where traders can safeguard their positions against loss while they benefit from deep liquidity and low latency.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, CFDs, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Stocks ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:400 (Retail), higher for professionals 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA, ASIC, FSA, CySEC 🧾 Account Types Retail, Professional, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Fixed & Variable 💸 Commission Structure Commission-free (built into spread) 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 Depth of Market (DOM), more order types, faster execution, integrated economic calendar 🤖 Automated Trading Fully compatible (EAs supported) 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Over 90+ built-in indicators, advanced charting 🖥 User Interface Customizable UI, multiple chart layouts 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, video tutorials, eBooks, market analysis 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual support, responsive live chat 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – AvaAcademy, demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 45984) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local office and support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) EFT, bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, etc. 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Available 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 50%, stop-out at 20% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption standards 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts, regulated safeguards 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade beginner-friendly?

Yes, AvaTrade is great for beginners. It offers a user-friendly platform, free demo accounts, educational resources, and negative balance protection, helping new traders gain confidence while learning to trade in a safe environment.

What platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTrade supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaOptions, and AvaTradeGO. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, copy trading, and automated strategies, giving traders flexibility across mobile, desktop, and web devices.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a popular broker that serves over 190 countries, including South Africa. XM offers South Africans over 1,000 CFD instruments on MetaTrader 5. XM’s MT5 platform offers fast execution with a 99.35% success rate under one second.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Stocks CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 (varies by region and entity) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, IFSC 🇧🇿 🧾 Account Types Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Shares 📊 Spread Types Variable (tight spreads) 💸 Commission Structure Zero commission on most accounts Ultra Low has raw-like spreads 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 More asset classes, advanced analytics, Depth of Market, economic calendar 🤖 Automated Trading Supports EAs & algorithmic trading 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 80+ technical indicators, multiple chart types, expert tools 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable; supports multi-window and multi-monitor use 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, live sessions, trading courses, articles 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual support, live chat, email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes, robust learning hub, demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 49976) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local customer service available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Local bank transfers, cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Guaranteed ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Fully supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 50%, stop-out at 20% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-encrypted platform security 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported via client portal 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts, regulatory protection 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

What account types does XM offer?

XM offers Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, and Shares accounts. These suit all trader levels, with low spreads, flexible lot sizes, and leverage up to 1:1000 on selected accounts.

Is XM suitable for mobile trading?

Yes, XM supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 mobile apps, plus its own mobile app. Traders can manage positions, view charts, and execute trades easily on both Android and iOS devices.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is an award-winning Forex Broker that ASIC, FCA, and CMA fully regulate. Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, and multilingual support is available 24/5. The Pepperstone MetaTrader5 platform offers fast processing times, the ability to hedge positions, and access to 38 built-in indicators plus 21 timeframes.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, ETFs, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:400 (retail) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, DFSA 🇦🇪 🧾 Account Types Standard, Razor (low-spread) 📊 Spread Types Variable (Standard: all-inclusive Razor: raw + commission) 💸 Commission Structure Razor: $3.50 per side/lot Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers more timeframes, advanced order types, better execution speed 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports Expert Advisors (EAs) 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Smart Trader Tools, Autochartist, 80+ indicators 🖥 User Interface Intuitive, customizable layouts with multi-chart support 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, tutorials, trading guides, market analysis 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual live chat, phone, and email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – demo accounts, beginner education series 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 49497) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local office and support team 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 90%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption used 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Enabled via Secure Client Area 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated client accounts, top-tier banking partners 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

What are Pepperstone’s main account types?

Pepperstone offers Standard and Razor accounts. The Razor account features raw spreads from 0.0 pips and low commissions—ideal for scalping and algorithmic trading.

Is Pepperstone regulated and safe?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and DFSA. It maintains strict fund segregation and offers negative balance protection, ensuring a secure trading environment.

5. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM is a long-standing South African favorite. HFM is well-known and liked for its flexible account types and ZAR-based options. HFM offers MetaTrader 5 with the added benefit of VPS hosting.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 (retail) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, DFSA 🇦🇪, FSA 🇲🇺 🧾 Account Types Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, HFCopy 📊 Spread Types Variable (tight), Zero Spread option available 💸 Commission Structure Zero Spread: Commission-based; Others: commission-free 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 includes DOM, more timeframes, and pending order types 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports EAs and algorithmic trading 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Advanced charting, Autochartist, Premium Trader Tools 🖥 User Interface Sleek and customizable; multi-chart and multi-screen support 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, video tutorials, eCourses, market outlooks 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual support, live chat, phone, and email 👶 Support for Beginners Strong educational content and demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Offered 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 46632) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local offices and dedicated SA support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) EFT, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Guaranteed ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Available 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 50%, stop-out at 20% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption protocols 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated funds, tier-1 banking, insurance coverage (varies by entity) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

What makes HFM suitable for South Africans?

HFM is FSCA-regulated, supports ZAR accounts, and offers low deposits. Traders also benefit from multilingual support and a wide range of local funding options.

What platforms does HFM offer?

HFM provides MetaTrader 4 and 5 for web, desktop, and mobile. It also offers the HFM App with trading tools, educational content, and account management features.

6. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM has a solid presence in South Africa. FXTM is locally regulated and offers a vast selection of CFD and forex trading instruments through MetaTrader 5. FXTM’s MetaTrader suite includes advanced charting tools and automated trading options.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Metals, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:2000 (dynamic based on equity) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, CySEC 🇨🇾, FCA 🇬🇧, FSC 🇲🇺 🧾 Account Types Advantage, Advantage Plus, Micro 📊 Spread Types Raw & variable spreads 💸 Commission Structure Advantage: Raw spreads + commission; others: commission-free 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers more instruments, faster backtesting, market depth, more timeframes 🤖 Automated Trading Supports EAs and algorithmic trading 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators FXTM Pivot Points Strategy, trading signals, 30+ indicators 🖥 User Interface Modern and customizable, mobile & desktop compatibility 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, eBooks, videos, in-depth guides 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual support, responsive live chat 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – beginner tutorials, demo account, free resources 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Offered 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 46614) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local presence and regional support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) EFT, cards, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, local banks 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Fully supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 80%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL security standard 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available via secure client portal 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts, compliant with regulatory protections 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast execution speeds Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions. High leverage (up to 1:2000) High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners. Tight spreads on ECN accounts Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders). Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5 High inactivity fees if the account is dormant. Good educational resources Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times. Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).

Is FXTM good for beginners?

Yes, FXTM offers educational webinars, a copy trading platform, and low deposit requirements. It’s ideal for those new to forex trading.

What are FXTM’s trading platforms?

FXTM supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 on mobile, desktop, and web. These platforms allow fast execution, advanced charting, and automated trading strategies.

7. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers clients access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes, top-tier liquidity, and advanced trade execution without dealing desk intervention. FXPro MetaTrader5 is one of the most widely used platforms in the industry and comes with a long list of impressive features.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Stocks, Futures, Commodities, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:200 (retail); dynamic leverage model 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, SCB 🇧🇸 🧾 Account Types FxPro MT5, MT4, cTrader, and Edge 📊 Spread Types Variable (market execution), Raw (cTrader) 💸 Commission Structure MT5: No commission (spreads only) 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 supports more order types, asset classes, faster processing 🤖 Automated Trading EAs and algorithmic trading fully supported 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Over 50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, trading calculators 🖥 User Interface Clean, user-friendly, highly customizable 🎓 Educational Resources Video tutorials, articles, trading tips, daily market updates 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual support, fast live chat & email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes, educational content and demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 45052) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Local client support available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) EFT, bank cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported on all account types 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 40%, stop-out at 20% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption protocols 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts, top-tier banking partners 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Not ASIC Regulated Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB) High trading fees Low Minimum Deposit Inactivity Fee User-Friendly account registration Only CFDs and Forex Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency) No Bonuses or Promotions Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge) Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs) No Deposit Fees Higher Spreads on Some Accounts 24/5 Multilingual Support No Social Trading Features

What makes FXPro stand out?

FXPro offers no-dealing desk execution, multiple trading platforms, and deep liquidity. It's suited for both institutional and retail traders.

Is FXPro regulated?

Yes, FXPro is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and FSCA. It uses segregated accounts and offers robust client protection measures.

8. IC

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers low spreads, fast execution, and superior technology. IC Markets is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA) and offers unrivaled 24/7 customer support. IC Markets MetaTrader 5 is an all-in-one trading platform for forex, stocks, indices, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on Commodities.

Featured

🔎Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 (retail clients) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨 🧾 Account Types Raw Spread, Standard, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types 🤖 Automated Trading Full EA, algorithmic, and VPS support 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar 🖥 User Interface MT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials, market insights 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong educational base & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.) 🧾 FSCA Compliance Not regulated by FSCA 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) No local office but global support is responsive 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL 256-bit encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Supported via secure client area 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated client accounts with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Why do scalpers choose IC Markets?

IC Markets offers ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, high-speed execution, and ECN-style accounts, making it a top choice for scalping and algorithmic trading.

Is IC Markets a safe broker?

Yes, IC Markets is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSA. It keeps client funds in segregated accounts and offers strong data security.

9. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is an Australian-based, multi-asset broker that offers access to CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities & Cryptocurrencies. The FP Markets MT5 platform is available across desktops, the web, and multiple smart devices.

Featured

📌Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC CySEC, FSCA 🧾 Account Types Standard, Raw, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (from 0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports EAs and VPS 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Autochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable, clean MT5 layout 🎓 Educational Resources Daily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong education & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 50926) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Yes – South African office/support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-secured servers 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

What trading options does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets provides CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, shares, and crypto. It supports MetaTrader 4/5 and IRESS, catering to both beginner and pro traders.

Is FP Markets reliable?

Yes, FP Markets is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSCA. It uses tier-1 banks for fund segregation and offers negative balance protection for added safety.

10. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a popular multi-asset broker in South Africa with several ZAR-based accounts, instant withdrawals, and tight spreads. Exness’ MetaTrader 5 integrates high-speed execution, deep liquidity, and automated trading solutions.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, Metals, Energies, Stocks ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to unlimited (dynamic leverage) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, FSA 🇸🇨 CySEC 🇨🇾 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips), variable 💸 Commission Structure Zero & Raw: $3.50 per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 includes more asset types, economic calendar, DoM 🤖 Automated Trading EA-friendly, VPS available 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, Exness Terminal 🖥 User Interface Sleek MT5 + custom Exness Web Terminal 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, how-to guides, Exness Academy 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email, phone 👶 Support for Beginners Cent accounts, easy UI, strong education 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Offered 🧾 FSCA Compliance Regulated (FSP No. 51024) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) South African support team available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Instant via EFT, Ozow, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Fully supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 60%, stop-out at 0–30% depending on account 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Via client portal 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts with Tier-1 banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads on major currency pairs Limited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers Multiple account types to suit different traders Restricted availability of some features in certain regions Fast and reliable order execution Limited educational resources for beginners

Does Exness support ZAR accounts?

Yes, Exness allows ZAR-based accounts for South African traders. This helps avoid conversion fees and simplifies funding and withdrawals in local currency.

Is Exness safe for trading?

Yes, Exness is regulated by FSCA, FCA, and CySEC. It provides transparent pricing, negative balance protection, and segregated client accounts for security.

Which MT5 Broker Is Best for Beginners?

XM is the easiest place to start in this ranking, mainly because eligible Standard and Ultra Low accounts currently have a minimum deposit of just $5.

AvaTrade is another fairly straightforward option if you want MT5 with access to several asset classes. FXTM sits slightly higher at a $50 minimum on its Edge account, but that still keeps the starting cost relatively low.

FP Markets is a different type of choice. We wouldn't call it the best beginner broker simply because MT5 itself is easy to access. Its setup makes more sense for traders who want to use technical analysis, Expert Advisors, and the wider functionality available through MT5.

Which MT5 Brokers Are FSCA Regulated?

Several broker groups in this comparison have companies authorised by the FSCA in South Africa:

Tickmill South Africa — FSP 49464

Ava Capital Markets Pty — FSP 45984

HF Markets SA — FSP 46632

Exinity Limited / FXTM — FSP 50320, according to FXTM's current disclosure

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd — FSP 50926

Exness (SC) Ltd — FSCA ODP authorisation disclosed

But don't stop at the group-level licence.

Having an FSCA-authorised company somewhere in the broker's structure doesn't automatically mean that company will hold your trading account.

Check your client agreement before depositing. The exact company name and regulator listed there tell you which entity you're actually trading with.

How We Selected the Best MT5 Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked specifically at what each broker actually offers through MetaTrader 5.

We compared:

MT5 availability

Standard and raw-account pricing

Trading commissions

Execution

Markets available through MT5

Minimum deposit

Expert Advisor support

MQL5 and Strategy Tester access

Desktop, web and mobile versions

South African regulation

The legal entity behind the account

Ease of use for beginners

Multi-asset trading options

We didn't move a broker higher up the list because it had the most awards, the biggest customer number or a vague claim about being more trustworthy.

Those numbers can look impressive. They tell you far less about the actual MT5 account than spreads, execution, regulation and the company holding your money.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

Tickmill is our top MetaTrader 5 broker for South African traders in 2026.

Its MT5 setup is strong where it counts: raw spreads from 0.0 pips, average execution of around 0.15 seconds, full MQL5 support and an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

AvaTrade is the better fit if you want broader multi-asset access. XM stands out if keeping the starting deposit at $5 matters, while Pepperstone, FxPro and IC Markets are better suited to traders who care most about raw pricing.

HFM offers several MT5 account types and also has an FSCA-authorised company in South Africa. FXTM now fits better as a $50 Edge-account broker rather than the ultra-low-deposit option it was once known for.

FP Markets is a strong pick for traders who rely heavily on technical analysis or automated strategies, while Exness has one of the broader, clearly documented MT5 instrument ranges in this comparison.

The main thing to remember is that MT5 is the platform. The broker controls the trading conditions.

Before opening an account, compare the spread, commission, execution, leverage, and the exact legal entity that will hold your account.

Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss because leverage can magnify market moves. MT5 and automated strategies can make trading more efficient, but they do not make it safer.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MetaTrader 5 (MT5)?

MT5 is a multi-asset trading platform developed by MetaQuotes, succeeding MetaTrader 4. It supports forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, offering advanced charting, more timeframes, an economic calendar, and a built-in strategy tester. MT5 also features a depth-of-market tool and additional order types, making it suitable for traders who want broader asset access and more sophisticated technical analysis than MT4 provides.

How is MT5 different from MT4?

MT5 offers more timeframes (21 vs. 9), additional order types, an economic calendar, and faster backtesting with multi-threaded optimization. It supports more asset classes beyond forex, including stocks and futures. However, MT4 remains popular for its simplicity and vast library of existing Expert Advisors. Many brokers now offer both platforms, letting traders choose based on personal preference.

What should I look for in an MT5 broker?

Key factors include regulatory licensing (FCA, ASIC, CySEC, etc.), competitive spreads and commissions, fast and reliable order execution, deposit/withdrawal flexibility, and responsive customer support. Also check available account types, leverage limits, and whether the broker offers a genuine MT5 demo account so you can test conditions before committing real funds.

Are MT5 brokers regulated?

Reputable MT5 brokers are typically licensed by recognized authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA, depending on their operating region. Regulation enforces capital requirements, segregated client funds, and dispute resolution mechanisms. Always verify a broker's license number directly on the regulator's website rather than trusting claims made on the broker's own site.

Can I trade MT5 on mobile devices?

Yes, MT5 has dedicated apps for iOS and Android that mirror most desktop functionality, including charting, order execution, and account management. Mobile MT5 supports push notifications for price alerts and trade confirmations. Most top brokers ensure seamless synchronization between desktop, web, and mobile MT5 versions, so trades and settings update across devices in real time.

Do MT5 brokers charge commissions?

It depends on the account type. Standard accounts usually build costs into wider spreads with no separate commission, while ECN or raw-spread accounts charge a fixed commission per lot alongside tighter spreads. Commission-based accounts often suit active or algorithmic traders seeking lower overall trading costs, while spread-only accounts may appeal to beginners wanting simplicity.

What account types do MT5 brokers typically offer?

Most brokers offer Standard, ECN/Raw Spread, and sometimes Islamic (swap-free) accounts on MT5. Differences usually involve spread width, commission structure, minimum deposit, and leverage. Some brokers also provide cent or micro accounts for beginners trading smaller sizes. Comparing account specifications helps traders match a broker's offering to their strategy and budget.

Can I use Expert Advisors (EAs) on MT5?

Yes, MT5 supports automated trading through Expert Advisors written in MQL5. While MQL5 isn't fully backward-compatible with MQL4 EAs, many popular strategies have been ported or rewritten. Brokers allowing EA use should also offer adequate server stability and low-latency execution, since automated strategies are particularly sensitive to slippage and connection reliability.

Is a demo account available before trading live on MT5?

Nearly all reputable MT5 brokers offer free demo accounts with virtual funds, letting traders practice strategies, test platform features, and get comfortable with order execution risk-free. Demo accounts typically mirror live market conditions, though execution speed and slippage may differ slightly. Trying the demo first is a useful step before depositing real money.

How do I choose the best MT5 broker for my needs?

Compare regulation, trading costs, available instruments, platform stability, and customer support quality. Consider your trading style—scalpers need low latency and tight spreads, while long-term traders may prioritize swap rates. Reading independent reviews, checking real user feedback, and testing a demo account are practical steps toward finding a broker that fits.