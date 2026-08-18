Best Metatrader 5 Forex Brokers Main Banner Image

MetaTrader 5 has become the stronger choice for traders who want more than traditional forex trading. It keeps the familiar MetaTrader layout but adds more timeframes, additional order types, an integrated economic calendar, stronger strategy testing and a proper multi-asset structure.

Our 10 best MT5 brokers for South Africans in 2026 are Tickmill, AvaTrade, XM, Pepperstone, HFM, FXTM, FxPro, IC Markets, FP Markets and Exness.

The platform may be the same, but the trading experience is not. Spreads, commissions, execution, available instruments, leverage and the legal entity holding your account all come from the broker.

What is MetaTrader 5, and Why Is It Popular in South Africa?

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is growing in popularity among South African traders for its ease of use and powerful features. It works smoothly across mobile, desktop, and web platforms, supports ZAR accounts, and handles all major instruments: forex, stocks, crypto, and more.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Is MetaTrader 5 better than MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 5 has more advanced features, including additional order types, a built-in economic calendar, faster processing, and support for more instruments. It's ideal for multi-asset trading, though some traders still prefer MT4 for simplicity.

10 Best MetaTrader 5 Brokers - An MT5 Comparison

🔎Broker👉 Open an Account💻Trading Platforms🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts💰 Min Deposit⚖️ Leverage
PrimeXBT CTA Logo👉 Open AccountMT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT AppNo0.001 BTC / 119 USD / 2130 ZARUp to 100x
Avatrade-CTA-logo.png
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTraderYes$1001:30 (Retail)
XM Logo
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5Yes$51:1000
Pepperstone CTA logo
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingViewNo$01:30 (Retail)
HFM-CTA-logo.png👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, HFM AppYes$01:2000
FXTM CTA logo
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5No$2001:2000
FxPro CTA logo
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro EdgeYes$1001:1000
IC Markets CTA logo
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingViewNo$51:3000
FPMarkets CTA logo
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, IRESS, TradingViewYesAU$1001:500
Exness-logo.png
👉 Open AccountMT4, MT5, Exness WebTraderYes$10Unlimited
 

10 Best MetaTrader 5 Forex Brokers (2026)

  1. Tickmill — Best Overall MT5 Broker for Raw Spreads and Fast Execution
  2. AvaTrade — Best Multi-Asset MetaTrader 5 Broker
  3. XM — Best $5 MT5 Broker with Advanced Trading Tools
  4. Pepperstone — Best Full MetaTrader Suite with Raw Pricing
  5. HFM — Best FSCA-Linked MT5 Account Choice
  6. FXTM — Best $50 MT5 Edge Account
  7. FxPro — Best for Fast MT5 Execution and Raw Pricing
  8. IC Markets — Best Raw Spread MetaTrader 5 Broker
  9. FP Markets — Best Multi-Asset MT5 Broker for EAs and Technical Traders
  10. Exness — Best for 200+ MT5 CFDs and Automated Withdrawals

1. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a well-regulated choice for cost-conscious traders, holding licenses from the FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus) alongside additional entities in South Africa and the Seychelles. Through MetaTrader 5 (mobile, web, desktop), traders get access to forex, stock indices, commodities, bonds, and crypto CFDs, with Raw account spreads from 0.0 pips and fast, no-dealing-desk execution.  

Featured

FeatureTickmill-CTA-logo.png
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 (Classic & Raw), $50,000 (VIP)
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs (no individual stocks)
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:30 (FCA/CySEC retail), up to 1:1000 via Seychelles/offshore entity
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA (Seychelles), Labuan FSA
🧾 Account TypesClassic, Raw, VIP, Islamic (swap-free), Demo
📊 Spread TypesVariable (Classic), Raw/ECN from 0.0 pips (Raw & VIP)
💸 Commission StructureClassic: commission-free (built into spread); Raw/VIP: ~$2–4 per side per lot
🔄 MT5 vs MT4Depth of Market (DOM), more order types, faster execution, integrated economic calendar
🤖 Automated TradingFully compatible (EAs, scalping & hedging allowed)
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsTradingView integration (400+ indicators, 110+ drawing tools), Acuity Signal Centre
🖥 User InterfaceCustomizable UI, plus proprietary Tickmill Trader web platform
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, market analysis, educational articles
📞 Customer ServiceWeekday multilingual live chat & email (no weekend coverage)
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – demo accounts, Classic account; no cent or copy-trading account
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 49464)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)FSCA-regulated SA entity, but no local SA phone line
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)EFT/bank transfer, debit/credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, crypto (no PayPal)
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes (guaranteed for FCA/CySEC clients)
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitAvailable
📉 Margin Call PolicyVaries by entity; FCA/CySEC follow standard regulatory close-out rules
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption standards
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts; FSCS (up to £85,000) / ICF (up to €20,000) for FCA/CySEC clients
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

Tickmill

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic tradersNo individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service
Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licensesCustomer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage
Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing toolsSouth African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Is Tickmill beginner-friendly?

Tickmill suits cost-focused traders of most experience levels, offering a free demo account, negative balance protection, and a Classic account with no commission for those just starting out. However, its narrower product range and lack of cent or copy-trading accounts mean newer traders may want to lean on its educational tools while getting started.  

What platforms does Tickmill support?

Tickmill supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own Tickmill Trader web platform, alongside mobile apps for iOS and Android. Traders can also access TradingView's charting tools directly, giving Expert Advisor users and algorithmic traders flexibility across desktop, web, and mobile.    

2. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade has become a staple in South Africa with its secure trading environment and access to over 1,260 instruments through MetaTrader 5 (mobile, web, desktop). AvaTrade offers unique features like AvaProtect, where traders can safeguard their positions against loss while they benefit from deep liquidity and low latency.  

Featured

FeatureAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, CFDs, Commodities, Indices, Crypto, Stocks
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400 (Retail), higher for professionals
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA, ASIC, FSA, CySEC
🧾 Account TypesRetail, Professional, Islamic
📊 Spread TypesFixed & Variable
💸 Commission StructureCommission-free (built into spread)
🔄 MT5 vs MT4Depth of Market (DOM), more order types, faster execution, integrated economic calendar
🤖 Automated TradingFully compatible (EAs supported)
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsOver 90+ built-in indicators, advanced charting
🖥 User InterfaceCustomizable UI, multiple chart layouts
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, video tutorials, eBooks, market analysis
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual support, responsive live chat
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – AvaAcademy, demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 45984)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local office and support
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)EFT, bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, etc.
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitAvailable
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 50%, stop-out at 20%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption standards
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts, regulated safeguards
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  AvaTrade MT5

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange
 

Is AvaTrade beginner-friendly?

Yes, AvaTrade is great for beginners. It offers a user-friendly platform, free demo accounts, educational resources, and negative balance protection, helping new traders gain confidence while learning to trade in a safe environment.  

What platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTrade supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaOptions, and AvaTradeGO. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, copy trading, and automated strategies, giving traders flexibility across mobile, desktop, and web devices.    

3. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is a popular broker that serves over 190 countries, including South Africa. XM offers South Africans over 1,000 CFD instruments on MetaTrader 5. XM’s MT5 platform offers fast execution with a 99.35% success rate under one second.  

Featured

FeatureXM Logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Stocks CFDs, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Energies
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000 (varies by region and entity)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, IFSC 🇧🇿
🧾 Account TypesMicro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Shares
📊 Spread TypesVariable (tight spreads)
💸 Commission StructureZero commission on most accounts Ultra Low has raw-like spreads
🔄 MT5 vs MT4More asset classes, advanced analytics, Depth of Market, economic calendar
🤖 Automated TradingSupports EAs & algorithmic trading
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators80+ technical indicators, multiple chart types, expert tools
🖥 User InterfaceHighly customizable; supports multi-window and multi-monitor use
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, live sessions, trading courses, articles
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual support, live chat, email
👶 Support for BeginnersYes, robust learning hub, demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 49976)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local customer service available
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Local bank transfers, cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionGuaranteed
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitFully supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 50%, stop-out at 20%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL-encrypted platform security
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported via client portal
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts, regulatory protection
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  

XM M5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast digital account openingAccount types vary according to jurisdiction
 

What account types does XM offer?

XM offers Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, and Shares accounts. These suit all trader levels, with low spreads, flexible lot sizes, and leverage up to 1:1000 on selected accounts.  

Is XM suitable for mobile trading?

Yes, XM supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 mobile apps, plus its own mobile app. Traders can manage positions, view charts, and execute trades easily on both Android and iOS devices.   

4. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone is an award-winning Forex Broker that ASIC, FCA, and CMA fully regulate.  Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, and multilingual support is available 24/5. The Pepperstone MetaTrader5 platform offers fast processing times, the ability to hedge positions, and access to 38 built-in indicators plus 21 timeframes.  

Featured

FeaturePepperstone CTA logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, ETFs, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:400 (retail)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, ASIC 🇦🇺, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, DFSA 🇦🇪
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Razor (low-spread)
📊 Spread TypesVariable (Standard: all-inclusive Razor: raw + commission)
💸 Commission StructureRazor: $3.50 per side/lot Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers more timeframes, advanced order types, better execution speed
🤖 Automated TradingFully supports Expert Advisors (EAs)
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsSmart Trader Tools, Autochartist, 80+ indicators
🖥 User InterfaceIntuitive, customizable layouts with multi-chart support
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, tutorials, trading guides, market analysis
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual live chat, phone, and email
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – demo accounts, beginner education series
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 49497)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local office and support team
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitSupported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 90%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption used
🔐 Two-Factor AuthEnabled via Secure Client Area
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated client accounts, top-tier banking partners
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  Pepperstone MT5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts
 

What are Pepperstone’s main account types?

Pepperstone offers Standard and Razor accounts. The Razor account features raw spreads from 0.0 pips and low commissions—ideal for scalping and algorithmic trading.  

Is Pepperstone regulated and safe?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by ASIC, FCA, and DFSA. It maintains strict fund segregation and offers negative balance protection, ensuring a secure trading environment.   

5. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM is a long-standing South African favorite. HFM is well-known and liked for its flexible account types and ZAR-based options. HFM offers MetaTrader 5 with the added benefit of VPS hosting.  

Featured

FeatureHFM-CTA-logo.png
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:1000 (retail)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, DFSA 🇦🇪, FSA 🇲🇺
🧾 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, HFCopy
📊 Spread TypesVariable (tight), Zero Spread option available
💸 Commission StructureZero Spread: Commission-based; Others: commission-free
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 includes DOM, more timeframes, and pending order types
🤖 Automated TradingFully supports EAs and algorithmic trading
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsAdvanced charting, Autochartist, Premium Trader Tools
🖥 User InterfaceSleek and customizable; multi-chart and multi-screen support
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, video tutorials, eCourses, market outlooks
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual support, live chat, phone, and email
👶 Support for BeginnersStrong educational content and demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsOffered
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 46632)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local offices and dedicated SA support
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)EFT, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, no deposit fees
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionGuaranteed
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitAvailable
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 50%, stop-out at 20%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption protocols
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated funds, tier-1 banking, insurance coverage (varies by entity)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  HF Markets MT5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

What makes HFM suitable for South Africans?

HFM is FSCA-regulated, supports ZAR accounts, and offers low deposits. Traders also benefit from multilingual support and a wide range of local funding options.  

What platforms does HFM offer?

HFM provides MetaTrader 4 and 5 for web, desktop, and mobile. It also offers the HFM App with trading tools, educational content, and account management features.   

6. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM has a solid presence in South Africa. FXTM is locally regulated and offers a vast selection of CFD and forex trading instruments through MetaTrader 5. FXTM’s MetaTrader suite includes advanced charting tools and automated trading options.  

Featured

FeatureFXTM CTA logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$200
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Metals, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:2000 (dynamic based on equity)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, CySEC 🇨🇾, FCA 🇬🇧, FSC 🇲🇺
🧾 Account TypesAdvantage, Advantage Plus, Micro
📊 Spread TypesRaw & variable spreads
💸 Commission StructureAdvantage: Raw spreads + commission; others: commission-free
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers more instruments, faster backtesting, market depth, more timeframes
🤖 Automated TradingSupports EAs and algorithmic trading
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsFXTM Pivot Points Strategy, trading signals, 30+ indicators
🖥 User InterfaceModern and customizable, mobile & desktop compatibility
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, eBooks, videos, in-depth guides
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual support, responsive live chat
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – beginner tutorials, demo account, free resources
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsOffered
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 46614)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local presence and regional support
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)EFT, cards, Skrill, Neteller, Ozow, local banks
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitFully supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 80%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL security standard
🔐 Two-Factor AuthAvailable via secure client portal
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts, compliant with regulatory protections
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   FXTM MT5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speedsBonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
High leverage (up to 1:2000)High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsLower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
Good educational resourcesCustomer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
 

Is FXTM good for beginners?

Yes, FXTM offers educational webinars, a copy trading platform, and low deposit requirements. It’s ideal for those new to forex trading.  

What are FXTM’s trading platforms?

FXTM supports MetaTrader 4 and 5 on mobile, desktop, and web. These platforms allow fast execution, advanced charting, and automated trading strategies.   

7. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FxPro offers clients access to Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on 6 asset classes, top-tier liquidity, and advanced trade execution without dealing desk intervention. FXPro MetaTrader5 is one of the most widely used platforms in the industry and comes with a long list of impressive features.  

Featured

FeatureFxPro CTA logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Indices, Stocks, Futures, Commodities, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:200 (retail); dynamic leverage model
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, SCB 🇧🇸
🧾 Account TypesFxPro MT5, MT4, cTrader, and Edge
📊 Spread TypesVariable (market execution), Raw (cTrader)
💸 Commission StructureMT5: No commission (spreads only)
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 supports more order types, asset classes, faster processing
🤖 Automated TradingEAs and algorithmic trading fully supported
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsOver 50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, trading calculators
🖥 User InterfaceClean, user-friendly, highly customizable
🎓 Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, articles, trading tips, daily market updates
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual support, fast live chat & email
👶 Support for BeginnersYes, educational content and demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 45052)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Local client support available
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)EFT, bank cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitSupported on all account types
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 40%, stop-out at 20%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption protocols
🔐 Two-Factor AuthAvailable
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts, top-tier banking partners
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   FXPro MT5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsNot ASIC Regulated
Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB)High trading fees
Low Minimum DepositInactivity Fee
User-Friendly account registrationOnly CFDs and Forex
Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency)No Bonuses or Promotions
Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge)Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs)
No Deposit FeesHigher Spreads on Some Accounts
24/5 Multilingual SupportNo Social Trading Features
 

What makes FXPro stand out?

FXPro offers no-dealing desk execution, multiple trading platforms, and deep liquidity. It's suited for both institutional and retail traders.  

Is FXPro regulated?

Yes, FXPro is regulated by the FCA, CySEC, and FSCA. It uses segregated accounts and offers robust client protection measures.   

8. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC Markets is a renowned Forex CFD provider that offers low spreads, fast execution, and superior technology.  IC Markets is regulated by the Financial Services Authority of Seychelles (FSA) and offers unrivaled 24/7 customer support. IC Markets MetaTrader 5 is an all-in-one trading platform for forex, stocks, indices, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs on Commodities.  

Featured

🔎BrokerIC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
💰 Minimum Deposit$200
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Stocks, Futures, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500 (retail clients)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesASIC 🇦🇺, CySEC 🇨🇾, FSA 🇸🇨
🧾 Account TypesRaw Spread, Standard, Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (0.0 pips) & variable
💸 Commission StructureRaw: $3.5 per lot per side; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers more instruments, better performance, more order types
🤖 Automated TradingFull EA, algorithmic, and VPS support
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators80+ indicators, Autochartist, Trading Central, economic calendar
🖥 User InterfaceMT5 + proprietary tools, multi-device sync, high customizability
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials, market insights
📞 Customer Service24/7 multilingual live chat, email & phone
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – strong educational base & demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot directly offered (USD, EUR, AUD, etc.)
🧾 FSCA ComplianceNot regulated by FSCA
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)No local office but global support is responsive
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Bank transfer, cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Crypto, Ozow
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitSupported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL 256-bit encryption
🔐 Two-Factor AuthSupported via secure client area
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated client accounts with top-tier banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   IC Markets MT5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

Why do scalpers choose IC Markets?

IC Markets offers ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, high-speed execution, and ECN-style accounts, making it a top choice for scalping and algorithmic trading.  

Is IC Markets a safe broker?

Yes, IC Markets is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSA. It keeps client funds in segregated accounts and offers strong data security.   

9. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FP Markets is an Australian-based, multi-asset broker that offers access to CFDs across Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities & Cryptocurrencies. The FP Markets MT5 platform is available across desktops, the web, and multiple smart devices.  

Featured

📌BrokerFPMarkets CTA logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
🛡 Regulatory BodiesASIC CySEC, FSCA
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Raw, Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (from 0.0 pips) & variable
💸 Commission StructureRaw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control
🤖 Automated TradingFully supports EAs and VPS
🧰 Trading Tools & IndicatorsAutochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading
🖥 User InterfaceHighly customizable, clean MT5 layout
🎓 Educational ResourcesDaily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses
📞 Customer Service24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email
👶 Support for BeginnersYes – strong education & demo accounts
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsAvailable
🧾 FSCA ComplianceYes (FSP No. 50926)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)Yes – South African office/support
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 100%, stop-out at 50%
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL-secured servers
🔐 Two-Factor AuthAvailable
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated with top-tier banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  

FP Markets MT5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy and fast account openingLimited product portfolio
Low trading feesHigh CFD fees
Fast execution of tradesHigh minimum deposit
Low Forex feesHigh fee for international bank withdrawal
 

What trading options does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets provides CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, shares, and crypto. It supports MetaTrader 4/5 and IRESS, catering to both beginner and pro traders.  

Is FP Markets reliable?

Yes, FP Markets is regulated by ASIC, CySEC, and FSCA. It uses tier-1 banks for fund segregation and offers negative balance protection for added safety.   

10. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness is a popular multi-asset broker in South Africa with several ZAR-based accounts, instant withdrawals, and tight spreads. Exness’ MetaTrader 5 integrates high-speed execution, deep liquidity, and automated trading solutions.  

Featured

FeatureExness-logo.png
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10
📈 Available InstrumentsForex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, Metals, Energies, Stocks
⚖️ Leverage OptionsUp to unlimited (dynamic leverage)
🛡 Regulatory BodiesFSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, FSA 🇸🇨 CySEC 🇨🇾
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Islamic
📊 Spread TypesRaw (0.0 pips), variable
💸 Commission StructureZero & Raw: $3.50 per side; Standard: No commission
🔄 MT5 vs MT4MT5 includes more asset types, economic calendar, DoM
🤖 Automated TradingEA-friendly, VPS available
🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, Exness Terminal
🖥 User InterfaceSleek MT5 + custom Exness Web Terminal
🎓 Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, how-to guides, Exness Academy
📞 Customer Service24/7 multilingual live chat, email, phone
👶 Support for BeginnersCent accounts, easy UI, strong education
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsOffered
🧾 FSCA ComplianceRegulated (FSP No. 51024)
🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA)South African support team available
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA)Instant via EFT, Ozow, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards
🛡 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-ProfitFully supported
📉 Margin Call PolicyMargin call at 60%, stop-out at 0–30% depending on account
🔐 Data EncryptionSSL encryption
🔐 Two-Factor AuthVia client portal
💼 Client Fund ProtectionSegregated accounts with Tier-1 banks
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

   exness mt5  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads on major currency pairsLimited range of trading instruments compared to some brokers
Multiple account types to suit different tradersRestricted availability of some features in certain regions
Fast and reliable order executionLimited educational resources for beginners
 

Does Exness support ZAR accounts?

Yes, Exness allows ZAR-based accounts for South African traders. This helps avoid conversion fees and simplifies funding and withdrawals in local currency.  

Is Exness safe for trading?

Yes, Exness is regulated by FSCA, FCA, and CySEC. It provides transparent pricing, negative balance protection, and segregated client accounts for security.

Which MT5 Broker Is Best for Beginners?

XM is the easiest place to start in this ranking, mainly because eligible Standard and Ultra Low accounts currently have a minimum deposit of just $5.

AvaTrade is another fairly straightforward option if you want MT5 with access to several asset classes. FXTM sits slightly higher at a $50 minimum on its Edge account, but that still keeps the starting cost relatively low.

FP Markets is a different type of choice. We wouldn't call it the best beginner broker simply because MT5 itself is easy to access. Its setup makes more sense for traders who want to use technical analysis, Expert Advisors, and the wider functionality available through MT5.

Which MT5 Brokers Are FSCA Regulated?

Several broker groups in this comparison have companies authorised by the FSCA in South Africa:

  • Tickmill South Africa — FSP 49464
  • Ava Capital Markets Pty — FSP 45984
  • HF Markets SA — FSP 46632
  • Exinity Limited / FXTM — FSP 50320, according to FXTM's current disclosure
  • FP Markets (Pty) Ltd — FSP 50926
  • Exness (SC) Ltd — FSCA ODP authorisation disclosed

But don't stop at the group-level licence.

Having an FSCA-authorised company somewhere in the broker's structure doesn't automatically mean that company will hold your trading account.

Check your client agreement before depositing. The exact company name and regulator listed there tell you which entity you're actually trading with.

How We Selected the Best MT5 Brokers

For this 2026 update, we looked specifically at what each broker actually offers through MetaTrader 5.

We compared:

  • MT5 availability
  • Standard and raw-account pricing
  • Trading commissions
  • Execution
  • Markets available through MT5
  • Minimum deposit
  • Expert Advisor support
  • MQL5 and Strategy Tester access
  • Desktop, web and mobile versions
  • South African regulation
  • The legal entity behind the account
  • Ease of use for beginners
  • Multi-asset trading options

We didn't move a broker higher up the list because it had the most awards, the biggest customer number or a vague claim about being more trustworthy.

Those numbers can look impressive. They tell you far less about the actual MT5 account than spreads, execution, regulation and the company holding your money.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

Tickmill is our top MetaTrader 5 broker for South African traders in 2026.

Its MT5 setup is strong where it counts: raw spreads from 0.0 pips, average execution of around 0.15 seconds, full MQL5 support and an FSCA-authorised South African entity.

AvaTrade is the better fit if you want broader multi-asset access. XM stands out if keeping the starting deposit at $5 matters, while Pepperstone, FxPro and IC Markets are better suited to traders who care most about raw pricing.

HFM offers several MT5 account types and also has an FSCA-authorised company in South Africa. FXTM now fits better as a $50 Edge-account broker rather than the ultra-low-deposit option it was once known for.

FP Markets is a strong pick for traders who rely heavily on technical analysis or automated strategies, while Exness has one of the broader, clearly documented MT5 instrument ranges in this comparison.

The main thing to remember is that MT5 is the platform. The broker controls the trading conditions.

Before opening an account, compare the spread, commission, execution, leverage, and the exact legal entity that will hold your account.

Risk Warning: Forex and CFD trading carries a high risk of loss because leverage can magnify market moves. MT5 and automated strategies can make trading more efficient, but they do not make it safer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is MetaTrader 5 (MT5)?

MT5 is a multi-asset trading platform developed by MetaQuotes, succeeding MetaTrader 4. It supports forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, offering advanced charting, more timeframes, an economic calendar, and a built-in strategy tester. MT5 also features a depth-of-market tool and additional order types, making it suitable for traders who want broader asset access and more sophisticated technical analysis than MT4 provides.

How is MT5 different from MT4?

MT5 offers more timeframes (21 vs. 9), additional order types, an economic calendar, and faster backtesting with multi-threaded optimization. It supports more asset classes beyond forex, including stocks and futures. However, MT4 remains popular for its simplicity and vast library of existing Expert Advisors. Many brokers now offer both platforms, letting traders choose based on personal preference.

What should I look for in an MT5 broker?

Key factors include regulatory licensing (FCA, ASIC, CySEC, etc.), competitive spreads and commissions, fast and reliable order execution, deposit/withdrawal flexibility, and responsive customer support. Also check available account types, leverage limits, and whether the broker offers a genuine MT5 demo account so you can test conditions before committing real funds.

Are MT5 brokers regulated?

Reputable MT5 brokers are typically licensed by recognized authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA, depending on their operating region. Regulation enforces capital requirements, segregated client funds, and dispute resolution mechanisms. Always verify a broker's license number directly on the regulator's website rather than trusting claims made on the broker's own site.

Can I trade MT5 on mobile devices?

Yes, MT5 has dedicated apps for iOS and Android that mirror most desktop functionality, including charting, order execution, and account management. Mobile MT5 supports push notifications for price alerts and trade confirmations. Most top brokers ensure seamless synchronization between desktop, web, and mobile MT5 versions, so trades and settings update across devices in real time.

Do MT5 brokers charge commissions?

It depends on the account type. Standard accounts usually build costs into wider spreads with no separate commission, while ECN or raw-spread accounts charge a fixed commission per lot alongside tighter spreads. Commission-based accounts often suit active or algorithmic traders seeking lower overall trading costs, while spread-only accounts may appeal to beginners wanting simplicity.

What account types do MT5 brokers typically offer?

Most brokers offer Standard, ECN/Raw Spread, and sometimes Islamic (swap-free) accounts on MT5. Differences usually involve spread width, commission structure, minimum deposit, and leverage. Some brokers also provide cent or micro accounts for beginners trading smaller sizes. Comparing account specifications helps traders match a broker's offering to their strategy and budget.

Can I use Expert Advisors (EAs) on MT5?

Yes, MT5 supports automated trading through Expert Advisors written in MQL5. While MQL5 isn't fully backward-compatible with MQL4 EAs, many popular strategies have been ported or rewritten. Brokers allowing EA use should also offer adequate server stability and low-latency execution, since automated strategies are particularly sensitive to slippage and connection reliability.

Is a demo account available before trading live on MT5?

Nearly all reputable MT5 brokers offer free demo accounts with virtual funds, letting traders practice strategies, test platform features, and get comfortable with order execution risk-free. Demo accounts typically mirror live market conditions, though execution speed and slippage may differ slightly. Trying the demo first is a useful step before depositing real money.

How do I choose the best MT5 broker for my needs?

Compare regulation, trading costs, available instruments, platform stability, and customer support quality. Consider your trading style—scalpers need low latency and tight spreads, while long-term traders may prioritize swap rates. Reading independent reviews, checking real user feedback, and testing a demo account are practical steps toward finding a broker that fits.

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