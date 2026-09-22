Tickmill's Minimum Deposit required to register a live trading account is USD 100. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to ZAR 1800.00.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit for Tickmill ?

For Tickmill , the standard minimum deposit to open a live trading account is typically $100 (or equivalent in your account currency, like ZAR, EUR, or GBP) for most account types, such as Classic and Pro.

This requirement applies across payment methods and allows you to begin trading forex and CFDs once your account is funded.

Higher-tier accounts like VIP may require significantly more capital, but for standard retail trading, the baseline is generally $100.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Classic & Pro Accounts: Minimum $100 (or equivalent in ZAR/EUR/GBP) per trading account. VIP Account: Higher requirement (e.g., $50,000 premium tier). Minimum for SA CFD traders: approx ZAR 100 for standard accounts. 💳 Deposit Methods South African EFT (local bank transfer): Instant reflection in most cases. Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard): Instant funding. Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDC/USDT): 24/7 instant. Apple Pay & Google Pay: Instant. Skrill & other e‑wallets: Instant. International Bank Wire: 1–3 business days. 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Cards, EFT & E‑wallets: Typically instant to same day. International Bank Wire: 1–3 business days to be credited. Tickmill does not charge deposit fees; third‑party fees may apply. 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Base Funding: SA traders can deposit/withdraw in ZAR, often with instant local EFT. Account Verification: KYC (identity/address) must be completed before funding and withdrawals. Low SA Minimum: Roughly ZAR 100 to start standard trading. No Broker Fees: Tickmill typically does not charge deposit/withdrawal fees, but banks/wallets may charge. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Minimum Withdrawal: $25 or equivalent (e.g., ZAR 25). Return‑to‑Source Rule: Funds are usually returned to the original funding method (card, wallet, bank). Processing by Tickmill: Often within 1 business day. Final Arrival: E‑wallets & Crypto: within hours to 1 day Cards: 2–5 business days Bank Transfers (local/international): 3–7 business days depending on bank. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tickmill minimum deposit requirements South Africa

In South Africa, the minimum deposit to open a live trading account with Tickmill is generally ZAR 100 (or equivalent to USD 100) for standard CFD accounts like Classic or Raw, allowing you to fund and start trading once verification is complete.

Higher‑tier products (e.g., Futures or VIP) require larger capital.

Overview

Tickmill Ltd is a member of the Tickmill Group, operating under the trading name Tickmill.

It is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, catering to both retail and professional clients.

Tickmill provides premium services, products, innovative technologies, and the best possible trading environment.

Multiple top-tier regulators regulate brokers, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Tickmill Minimum Deposit

Tickmill offers a competitive minimum deposit requirement, making it accessible to traders of all experience levels.

For its Classic and Raw accounts, the minimum deposit is $100, which is quite reasonable compared to industry standards.

is $100, which is quite reasonable compared to industry standards. This low entry barrier allows beginners to start trading without committing substantial capital while still benefiting from Tickmill's excellent trading conditions, such as low spreads and high-speed execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to make a Deposit with Tickmill step-by-step

To deposit funds to an account with Tickmill, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to the Tickmill official website’s Client Area.

Log in to your Client Area through the Tickmill homepage. The first feature you see is your Wallet.

A newly opened account's wallet has zero balance and a "deposit" button in red. How to Deposit into Your Tickmill Account

Step 2: Click on the "deposit" option in the Wallet window

You will be redirected to another page where you can proceed to choose your preferred payment method through a pop-up.

Payment choices and availability may differ depending on your country of origin.

The most favorable are electronic payments and local bank transfers, but you can choose other options too.

Step 3: Choose your preference

Fill in the rest of the form, particularly the amount of funds and currency.

Make sure that all the details are correct. Check all the boxes, and then click "Confirm."

Step 4: Make Payment

You will then be redirected to a third-party service provider (payment gateway) to complete your payment.

Procedures on the gateway may differ depending on your preferred payment method, but you can simply follow along with the steps shown on your screen.

Your deposit will appear in your Wallet within minutes upon completion, or up to 1 business day.

Otherwise, something might happen somewhere along the way, and you need to contact the Tickmill help desk to clear it up.

Step 5: Clicking on the "Transfer"

You cannot trade directly using the funds in your Wallet. You have to first transfer them to your account by clicking on the "Transfer" option in the Wallet area.

In the subsequent Transfer window, enter the amount of funds and choose which Tickmill real account you wish to trade with. Lastly, click "Confirm".

Tickmill Deposits and Withdrawals

Tickmill does not charge fees on deposits and withdrawals to and from Tickmill wallets and offers various funding methods such as bank transfers, crypto payments, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and UnionPay.

to and from Tickmill wallets and offers various funding methods such as bank transfers, crypto payments, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and UnionPay. STICPAY, FasaPay, UnionPay, and WebMoney.

All deposits starting from 5,000 USD or equivalent, processed in one transaction by bank wire transfer, fall under Tickmill’s Zero Fees Policy.

Interest Rate Offering

Traders can earn interest on their unused funds held in USD, EUR, and GBP wallets, subject to eligibility criteria.

The amount of interest they can earn is unlimited, and the funds are available to trade or withdraw at any time.

The interest rates reflect the below:

USD should be 2.5%

should be 2.5% GBP should be 2.5%

should be 2.5% EUR should be 0.75%

Safety of Funds

Clients’ funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, while negative balance protection is also provided.

In addition, clients’ funds ranging from $20,000 to $1,000,000 are insured with Lloyd’s in case of the company’s insolvency.

Brokers Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation Seychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA, DFSA CySEC, FSCA, ASIC, FSC, FSA Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, JFSA, FFAJ, ADGM, CySEC, ISA, KNF, IIROC 📍 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Tickmill App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader IRESS FP Markets App AvaTrade WebTrader AvaTradeGO AvaOptions AvaSocial MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 DupliTrade ZuluTrade 💴 Withdrawal Fee None Yes None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💶 Min Deposit 1,900 ZAR 1,200 ZAR 1,900 ZAR 📈 Leverage 1:500 1:500 1:30 (Retail) 1:400 (Pro) 📉 Spread Variable, from 0.0 pips 0.0 pips Fixed, from 0.9 pips 📊 Commissions $1 per side per 100,000 traded From US$3 None ⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out 100%/30% 100%/50% 25% - 50% (M) 10% (S/O) 💹 Order Execution Market Market Instant 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus Yes None None 🪙 Cent Accounts None None None 🖋️ FSCA Regulation Yes Yes Yes 💴 ZAR Deposits Yes Yes Yes 💵 ZAR Account Yes None Yes ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/5 24/7 24/5 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 3 4 1 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📈 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 pips 📉 Maximum Trade Size 100 lots 50 lots Unlimited 📊 Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 Business Day Instant 24 to 48 Hours ⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 2 to 7 Business Days Up to 10 working days Up to 10 days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Instant Deposits Yes None 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Tickmill At a Glance

📌Broker 📍 Headquartered Seychelles and United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA, Labuan FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, proprietary WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered 62 Currency pairs, CFDs on 2 Metals, 14 Stock Indices, 3 Commodities and 4 Bonds 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tickmill Customer Reviews

When compared to other brokers in the market, Tickmill maintains a consistently more positive reputation among clients.

This includes the numerous customer comments about the tightest spreads, the least expensive transactions, and speedy execution.

Another favorite of clients is their charge structure, which they see as clear, choosing among Classic accounts without commissions from which they can invest as traders, versus the unbeatable spreads on their Pro account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs Competitive spreads and low trading costs make Tickmill a favorite. ⚡ Execution Speed Fast trade execution earns praise from many users. 💻 Platform Usability User-friendly interface appreciated by both beginners and pros. 🛠️ Trading Tools Robust tools cater to diverse trading strategies. 📚 Educational Resources Limited educational materials leave some traders wanting more. 🕒 Customer Support Reliable support but occasional delays in response time. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types tailored to varying trading needs.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews users commend the platform's speed, stability, competitive spreads, and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback some users report quick withdrawals and competitive fees, while others raise concerns about spread manipulation and account issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Tickmill has a mixed reputation among its clients. Some reviewers praise the company's efficient customer support, competitive spreads, and user-friendly trading platform. However, others have expressed dissatisfaction with high fees, poor execution, and difficulty in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 2,000 reviews, with many clients praising its competitive spreads, reliable trading conditions, and responsive customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users have praised the broker's trading conditions, customer support, and overall service. However, others have complained about withdrawal issues, high fees, and poor communication. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise the company's competitive spreads, responsive customer support, and user-friendly trading platforms. However, some reviewers have criticized the company's fees, execution issues, and difficulties in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Low spreads for active traders Limited asset selection Multi-jurisdiction regulation No cryptocurrencies Excellent education and research data No US clients

Conclusion According to our research, Tickmill is a stable and dependable trading platform for South African traders. It provides a combination of competitive trading conditions, cutting-edge technological infrastructure, and a strong regulatory framework. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regulation instills trust and corresponds with local financial standards, a key benefit for South African traders. Furthermore, per our findings, the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms and the Tickmill app cater to a broad spectrum of trading preferences, from novice to professional traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for Tickmill ?

The minimum deposit for Tickmill’s standard accounts, including Classic and Pro, is $100 or equivalent in local currency. This allows traders to start trading forex and CFDs immediately after account verification, offering a balance between accessibility and sufficient trading capital.

Does the minimum deposit differ by account type at Tickmill ?

Yes. The Classic and Pro accounts require around $100, while the VIP account requires significantly more, typically $50,000. This ensures that professional traders can access higher liquidity and benefits, while beginners can start with a lower deposit.

What is the minimum deposit for South African traders on Tickmill ?

In South Africa, traders can start a live account with roughly ZAR 100 for standard accounts. Local EFTs and card deposits often allow low minimums, while VIP and high-tier products require larger funding to meet platform requirements.

Can I open a Tickmill account without depositing money?

Yes. Tickmill offers demo accounts where no real money is required. However, to access live trading, a minimum deposit must be made. Depositing funds unlocks full platform features, real market conditions, and the ability to manage real positions.

Does the deposit method affect the minimum deposit at Tickmill ?

Yes. Deposit minimums can vary by payment method. Cards, e-wallets, and local EFT often allow smaller deposits, while international wire transfers or crypto may have higher minimums. Users should verify each method’s threshold before funding.

Is Tickmill’s $100 minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes. The relatively low $100 minimum allows beginner traders to start with manageable capital, learn order execution, and test strategies without committing large amounts, making Tickmill accessible while still providing realistic trading conditions.

Are there fees for depositing the minimum amount at Tickmill ?

Tickmill does not charge fees on deposits, including minimum deposits. However, third-party providers such as banks or e-wallet services may levy processing or conversion fees depending on the currency and method used.

Can I increase my Tickmill deposit after starting with the minimum?

Yes. Traders can top up their accounts anytime above the minimum deposit. This flexibility allows gradual scaling of capital as experience grows, while maintaining compliance with margin requirements and ensuring trading continuity.

Does the minimum deposit impact leverage or account features at Tickmill ?

No. The minimum deposit does not limit leverage or platform access. However, smaller deposits may restrict position sizes, meaning traders need to manage their capital efficiently to avoid margin calls while using available leverage.

Can I withdraw profits if I only deposited the minimum on Tickmill ?

Yes. Profits can be withdrawn regardless of the deposit size, provided the account is verified. Tickmill applies standard processing times and method-specific rules, meaning the minimum deposit size does not restrict withdrawals of earned funds.