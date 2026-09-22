Tickmill Sign Up Bonus currently offers a welcome account of USD 30 / R560 ZAR; however, this welcome account is not available for South Africans. The recommended minimum deposit amount for South African traders to open an account is USD 100 / R1856 ZAR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Overview

Overview

Tickmill Ltd is a member of the Tickmill Group, operating under the trading name Tickmill.

It is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, catering to both retail and professional clients.

Tickmill provides premium services, products, innovative technologies, and the best possible trading environment.

Multiple top-tier regulators regulate brokers, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Tickmill Sign Up Bonus

The broker provides a unique $30 Welcome Account for new clients; however, t his welcome account is not available for South Africans.

for new clients; however, The trading circumstances of the live account are replicated in the Welcome Account , including the ability to alter leverage.

, including the ability to alter leverage. It comes with a free $30 deposit and is available for trading for 60 days, after which it is available for a further 14 days to claim any profit.

Profits from the Welcome Account can be transferred to the client's Wallet, subject to certain restrictions, including the client registering a Client Area account, providing relevant identification documents, and depositing a minimum of $100 / R1835.36 to their Wallet.

🔎 Broker 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Yes 💴 Maximum trading credit $30/R550,61 ⏰ Validity Period 60 days after registration ⏱️ Withdrawal timeframe 14 days 💵 Minimum Withdrawable Profit $30/R550,61 💶 Maximum Withdrawal Profit $100/R1835,36 💷 Minimum Deposit to withdraw profit $100/R1835,36 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Does Tickmill offer a sign-up bonus?

Tickmill occasionally offers promotions like a $30 Welcome Bonus for new clients. These bonuses can be used to trade real markets without an initial deposit, though terms and conditions apply.

Is the Tickmill sign-up bonus available in South Africa?

Promotional availability varies by region. South African traders should check the official Tickmill website or contact support to see if the welcome bonus is currently offered locally.

Tickmill Sign-Up Bonus

The broker provides a unique $30 Welcome Account for new clients; however, t his welcome account is not available for South Africans.

for new clients; however, The trading circumstances of the live account are replicated in the Welcome Account , including the ability to alter leverage.

, including the ability to alter leverage. It comes with a free $30 deposit and is available for trading for 60 days, after which it is available for a further 14 days to claim any profit.

Profits from the Welcome Account can be transferred to the client's Wallet, subject to certain restrictions, including the client registering a Client Area account, providing relevant identification documents, and depositing a minimum of $100 / R1835.36 to their Wallet.

🔎 Broker 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Yes 💴 Maximum trading credit $30/R550,61 ⏰ Validity Period 60 days after registration ⏱️ Withdrawal timeframe 14 days 💵 Minimum Withdrawable Profit $30/R550,61 💶 Maximum Withdrawal Profit $100/R1835,36 💷 Minimum Deposit to withdraw profit $100/R1835,36 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Does Tickmill offer a sign-up bonus?

Tickmill occasionally offers promotions like a $30 Welcome Bonus for new clients. These bonuses can be used to trade real markets without an initial deposit, though terms and conditions apply.

Is the Tickmill sign-up bonus available in South Africa?

Promotional availability varies by region. South African traders should check the official Tickmill website or contact support to see if the welcome bonus is currently offered locally.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

Trader of the Month

Believing that remarkable achievements deserve special acknowledgment, every month they choose the best of the best among their skilled clients and award the top-performing trader with a $1,000 prize.

When deciding on the winner, they do not only account for good profit but also for money and risk management skills.

No additional registration is required to participate in the contest. Just open a live account with Tickmill, if you haven’t already done so, show your outstanding trading skills, and you may well become the next Trader

of the Month.

Tickmill offers various promotions for new clients and the monthly Non-Farm Payroll campaign. Its most recent promotion, ‘Trade More, Get More,’ offers traders cashback on their trades.

TICKMILL’S NFP MACHINE

Predict the NFP figure and win $500

The highly anticipated US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report is released on the first Friday of every month. Its release often causes significant shifts in the markets, making it a crucial event for traders.

Now you have the chance to turn your prediction into a profit.

Earn Cash Rewards While You Trade

They reward their clients for their loyalty, efforts, and passion for trading.

That’s why they created this exclusive promotion, offering you the possibility to earn twice, from your trades and cash rebates!

Please make the most of their superior trading conditions, cutting-edge trading tools, indicators, and market alerts to gain an advantage and maximize your trading potential.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What ongoing promotions does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill runs periodic promotions like trading contests, cashback offers, and rebate programs. These incentives reward active traders and can boost trading volume and earnings.

Are Tickmill’s promotions easy to claim?

Yes, promotions are straightforward to activate. Traders typically need to opt in through their dashboard or contact support and meet basic trading requirements to benefit from the offers.

Tickmill Affiliate Program

Tickmill’s partnership programs include:

Introducing a Broker program with competitive commissions, an IB intuitive room, and a huge range of ready-made advertising material to attract new clients.

program with competitive commissions, an IB intuitive room, and a huge range of ready-made advertising material to attract new clients. The IB Loyalty program awards IBs with cash prizes for their referral efforts.

Affiliate Program (CPA) offers tailor-made plans for partners who aim to expand their network by attracting traders drawn to Tickmill’s exceptional trading conditions.

offers tailor-made plans for partners who aim to expand their network by attracting traders drawn to Tickmill’s exceptional trading conditions. Benefits include uncapped commissions, reliable payments, and exclusive marketing support.

What is the Tickmill affiliate program?

Tickmill’s affiliate program lets partners earn commissions by referring new traders. It offers competitive payouts, multilingual marketing materials, and tracking tools to help affiliates succeed.

How can I join Tickmill’s affiliate program?

Anyone can apply through Tickmill’s IB/Affiliate section. Once approved, you’ll receive a referral link, dashboard access, and support to track and grow your commissions.

How to open an Affiliate Account with Tickmill

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: "Partnership"

Start by visiting the website. Hover your cursor over the "Partnership" option on the page and select "Introducing Broker" or “Affiliate.”

Step 2: Click on Become a CPA Affiliate

Examine the affiliate program information briefly, then click the button to begin enrollment.

Step 3: Complete Registration

Continue by completing the application form's required fields, which include your personal information and specifics that showcase your abilities.

Next, complete the Client Area registration process on the website.

Provide the required address verification and identity confirmation documents to finish setting up your profile.

After creating your profile, sign in to the IB Room. This step activates your account and gives you access to all of Tickmill's content, which you can use to acquire and refer clients efficiently.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Tickmill At a Glance

📌Broker 📍 Headquartered Seychelles and United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA, Labuan FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, proprietary WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered 62 Currency pairs, CFDs on 2 Metals, 14 Stock Indices, 3 Commodities and 4 Bonds 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tickmill Customer Reviews

When compared to other brokers in the market, Tickmill maintains a consistently more positive reputation among clients.

This includes the numerous customer comments about the tightest spreads, the least expensive transactions, and speedy execution.

Another favorite of clients is their charge structure, which they see as clear, choosing among Classic accounts without commissions from which they can invest as traders, versus the unbeatable spreads on their Pro account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs Competitive spreads and low trading costs make Tickmill a favorite. ⚡ Execution Speed Fast trade execution earns praise from many users. 💻 Platform Usability User-friendly interface appreciated by both beginners and pros. 🛠️ Trading Tools Robust tools cater to diverse trading strategies. 📚 Educational Resources Limited educational materials leave some traders wanting more. 🕒 Customer Support Reliable support but occasional delays in response time. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types tailored to varying trading needs.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews users commend the platform's speed, stability, competitive spreads, and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback some users report quick withdrawals and competitive fees, while others raise concerns about spread manipulation and account issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Tickmill has a mixed reputation among its clients. Some reviewers praise the company's efficient customer support, competitive spreads, and user-friendly trading platform. However, others have expressed dissatisfaction with high fees, poor execution, and difficulty in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 2,000 reviews, with many clients praising its competitive spreads, reliable trading conditions, and responsive customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users have praised the broker's trading conditions, customer support, and overall service. However, others have complained about withdrawal issues, high fees, and poor communication. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise the company's competitive spreads, responsive customer support, and user-friendly trading platforms. However, some reviewers have criticized the company's fees, execution issues, and difficulties in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive pricing Limited platform options Competitive spread of 1.6 pips on average for EUR/USD with their Classic Account Tickmill does not offer the Metatrader5 version

Conclusion It is important to note that the welcome bonus is not available in some areas; visit the promotions page to see if you qualify for it. Tickmill allows new clients who may want to test its platform using free money to open a $30 welcome account. Your primary account, in which you are not able to withdraw the initial deposit made; however, any gains up to $100 can be transferred there.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tickmill offer a sign-up bonus?

Tickmill typically does not offer a traditional sign-up or deposit bonus due to regulatory restrictions. Instead, the broker focuses on providing competitive spreads, low commissions, and transparent trading conditions as value-driven incentives for new and existing traders.

Why doesn’t Tickmill provide bonuses?

Tickmill avoids bonuses to comply with strict regulations in many jurisdictions where incentives can be misleading. By removing bonus schemes, Tickmill ensures fair trading conditions and transparency, allowing traders to focus on performance rather than promotional offers.

Are there any promotions available at Tickmill?

While a standard sign-up bonus may not be available, Tickmill occasionally offers promotions such as trading contests or rebates. These promotions are usually time-limited and depend on the trader’s region and regulatory environment.

Can I get a deposit bonus with Tickmill?

Tickmill generally does not provide deposit bonuses. This approach aligns with global regulatory standards that discourage trading incentives, ensuring traders operate in a fair and transparent environment without artificial trading advantages.

Does Tickmill offer any rewards for new traders?

Instead of bonuses, Tickmill supports new traders through educational resources, demo accounts, and competitive trading conditions. These tools help beginners gain experience and improve their trading skills without relying on promotional incentives.

Are Tickmill promotions available worldwide?

Tickmill promotions vary depending on the trader’s location and regulatory requirements. Some regions may have access to trading contests or rebates, while others may not receive any promotional offers due to compliance restrictions.

What is Tickmill’s NFP Machine promotion?

Tickmill previously offered the NFP Machine, a promotion rewarding traders for predicting Non-Farm Payroll results. However, availability varies, and traders should check current promotions on the official Tickmill website for up-to-date information.

Is Tickmill better without bonuses?

Many traders prefer brokers like Tickmill that avoid bonuses, as it reflects a focus on fair pricing and execution. Transparent conditions without bonus restrictions can be more beneficial for long-term trading success and strategy consistency.

Can I withdraw profits without bonus restrictions?

Yes, since Tickmill does not impose bonus conditions, traders can withdraw profits freely without meeting trading volume requirements. This provides greater flexibility and control over funds compared to brokers that offer restrictive bonus schemes.

How can I stay updated on Tickmill offers?

To stay informed about Tickmill promotions, traders should regularly check the official website or subscribe to newsletters. This ensures they don’t miss any limited-time campaigns, contests, or special trading opportunities when available.