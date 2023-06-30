Doo Prime minimum deposit amount required to open a live trading account in South Africa is $0 for the Cent account. Doo Prime does not charge fees when deposits are made. Doo Prime offers a wide selection of deposit methods, which vary for different regions.

Doo Prime Minimum deposit – 10 key points quick overview:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

At a Glance

🔎 Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2016 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 136+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FSC, ASIC, FCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, Mauritius, Vanuatu 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, VIP, Swap-Free 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not available 📇Minor account currencies EUR/USD, GBP/USD 💰Minimum Deposit $0 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Typically within 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No Fees 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips (variable) 💸Commissions 0% commission fees at all times 💱Number of base currencies supported 22+ 🚀Swap Fees Applicable for non-swap-free accounts 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements $2000 ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically fast execution 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 300 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets (Neteller, Skrill) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets (Neteller, Skrill) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Technical analysis tools, charting packages, economic calendar Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address en.sales@dooprime.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +60 3 2782 7788 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course No 🧏‍♀️Webinars Occasional webinars 📚Educational Resources Articles, market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 37 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 📌Sponsorships Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Overview

Doo Prime’s minimum deposit starts from 0 USD on the CENT Account when you register an account. However, if you use payment methods like AO Pay, VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay to deposit in ZAR, the minimum requirement is 100 USD. When choosing a broker, there's a lot to consider, and the minimum deposit requirement is a big one. Doo Prime offers a low entry barrier along with supporting local deposit methods where South Africans can deposit in ZAR. Doo Prime’s account types have different minimum deposit requirements as follows:

💻Account Type 💰Minimum Deposit (USD) 💸Minimum Deposit (ZAR) 📌Our Take 🚀 Open an account 🪙CENT 0 R0 A great option for beginners because there’s no large financial commitment Open Account 💳STP 1 R18 A low-cost entry point for accessing more financial instruments and tighter spreads Open Account ➡️ECN 100 R1,800 Designed for experienced traders to access more competitive conditions Open Account

Regulation and Safety of Funds

South Africa's financial market is among the most developed on the African continent, supported by a robust regulatory framework under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). However, traders in South Africa must consider economic disparities, high levels of unemployment, and currency volatility. Understanding how a broker like Doo Prime aligns with these local dynamics through its regulatory framework and safety measures is crucial for South African traders. Doo Prime doesn't currently hold a local FSCA license in South Africa. We understand this might be a factor for some traders who prefer dealing with locally regulated entities. However, we must mention that many brokers operating in the South African market function under international regulatory bodies, opening up access to a broader range of trading opportunities. Doo Prime, in particular, operates under several global regulators, ensuring a level of protection and adherence to international compliance standards.

Global Regulations

Doo Prime operates under the supervision of a few regulatory bodies, allowing the broker to provide different financial services and products to a global clientele, South Africa included. Let's delve deeper into their regulatory framework:

🔎Regulatory Authority 🌎Jurisdiction 🪪License Type 🏛️Regulated Entity Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius Investment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, excluding Underwriting) Doo Prime Mauritius Limited Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) Vanuatu Principal's Financial License Doo Clearing Limited Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles Securities Dealer License Doo Prime Seychelles Limited

Protection of Client Funds

🛡️Security Measure 📌Information Segregated Accounts Yes; funds are held in Barclays accounts Compensation Fund Member None Compensation Amount N/A SSL Certificate Yes, 256-SSL encryption 2FA (Where Applicable) Supported Privacy Policy in Place Comprehensive and transparent, available on the website Risk Warning Provided Detailed Risk Disclosures available on the site Negative Balance Protection Available for Retail Clients

Doo Prime Vanuatu Limited: Holds Professional Indemnity Insurance from Keystone (Lloyd's). Coverage period: June 30, 2026 - June 30, 2026. Provides AUD 500,000 coverage per claim, with one automatic reinstatement. Covers incidents from June 30, 2023, onwards.

Doo Prime Mauritius Limited: Insured by The Mauritius Union Assurance Co. Ltd (MUA). Coverage period: May 22, 2026 - May 21, 2026. The policy is subject to specific conditions as outlined in the policy handbook.



While Doo Prime doesn’t have investor protection through funds like ICF or others, the broker has Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII). Here’s a breakdown:

While there's no compensation fund in place, these insurance policies act as a safety net against potential operational risks. This added protection layer provides financial security for traders in South Africa, which is certainly a positive development.

Doo Prime Deposit fees and deposit methods

Doo Prime offers a range of payment categories for South African traders, including the following:

Local Bank Transfers

Electronic Wallets

Credit/Debit Cards

Cryptocurrency Payments

International Wire Transfers

Here are the methods South Africans can use to deposit funds in ZAR:

👉Payment Method 📌Description ⏰Processing Time 💸AO Pay An electronic payment gateway designed for South African traders, supporting ZAR transactions Instant to 30 minutes 💳Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/MasterCard) Supports ZAR deposits via cards issued by South African banks Instant to a few minutes 💻Google Pay Digital wallet payment method allowing ZAR deposits Instant 🍎Apple Pay Mobile payment and digital wallet service for ZAR transactions Instant

How to Deposit Funds with Doo Prime From South Africa

Start by logging into your Doo Prime account via the Client Portal.

Make sure you have your login information readily available to avoid any delays.

Once logged in, navigate to your dashboard's "Funds" section.

Look for and click on the "Deposit Funds" option to start the deposit process.

In the deposit section, choose ZAR as the currency you want to deposit.

Next, select a payment method that supports ZAR deposits. These might include AO Pay, Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/MasterCard), Google Pay, or Apple Pay.

Specify the exact amount of ZAR to deposit into your Doo Prime account.

Double-check to ensure the amount is entered correctly in ZAR.

Review the details and finish your deposit. If you're using e-wallets or credit/debit cards, you might need to take additional steps to verify your transaction.

South Africans should note that because Doo Prime’s accounts are denominated in US Cents (CENT) and USD (STP and ECN), currency conversion fees apply to ZAR deposits.

Broker Comparison

🔎 Broker 📈 Regulation VFSC, FSC, FSA Seychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA, DFSA FSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA 📉 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 InTrade Web API Social Trading CopyTrading Trading View MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Tickmill App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 XM Mobile App 📊 Withdrawal Fee None None None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💴 Min Deposit 0 USD 100 USD 5 USD 💹 Leverage 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 🖇️ Spread From 0.0 pips Variable, from 0.0 pips 0.7 pips 💴 Commissions Flexible, only on ECN $1 per side per 100,000 traded $1 to $9 ⛔ Margin Call / Stop-Out 100%/30% 100%/30% 50%/20%, 100%/50% (EU) 🖱️ Order Execution Market Market Market, Instant 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus No Yes Yes 🪙 Cent Accounts Yes No Yes, Micro 📌 Account Types Cent Account STP Account ECN Account Raw Account Classic Account Micro Account Standard Account XM Ultra-Low Account Shares Account 📍 FSCA Regulation No Yes Yes 💶 ZAR Deposits Yes Yes Yes 💷 ZAR Account No Yes Yes ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/5 24/7 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 3 2 4 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📉 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 📈 Maximum Trade Size 1,000 lots 100 lots 100 lots ⏱️ Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 working day 1 Business Day 1 working day ⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time 3-5 working days 2 to 7 Business Days 5 working days ⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes, deposits Instant Deposits Yes, deposits 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Customer Reviews

?Happy Customer "Doo Prime's minimum deposit requirements are reasonable, especially for beginners. The Cent account with a $0 deposit is a great starting point. However, experienced traders might find the minimum for the ECN account a bit high." Reviewer: Alex Turner ?Positive Feedback "The minimum deposit for Doo Prime's STP account is quite low, making it accessible to most traders. This is a positive aspect, as it allows for a more flexible trading experience." Reviewer: Maria Rodriguez ?Excellent Account Types "Doo Prime offers a range of account types with varying minimum deposits. While the Cent account is ideal for those starting, the higher minimums for the STP and ECN accounts might be a barrier for some traders." Reviewer: David Chen

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons VPS Hosting is available to eligible clients ZAR deposits are converted to USD or other currencies, incurring conversion fees No fees for deposits and withdrawals, saving costs for South Africans Withdrawals can take several days With over 10,000 trading instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, and ETFs, South African traders have access to diverse markets Even though ZAR deposits are accepted, traders can’t use ZAR as their account base currency CENT, STP, ECN, and Swap-Free accounts cater to different trading strategies The 1% fee on dividends from CFDs can reduce profit margins Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN and zero commissions on CENT and STP accounts keep trading costs low Lack of local FSCA regulation Doo Prime offers local deposit methods like AO Pay that allow South African traders to deposit in ZAR Lack of a physical presence in South Africa Social trading platforms like FOLLOWME offer strategies that align with South African traders' community-based approaches High overnight fees, especially on ZAR pairs

Conclusion

While minimum deposits are important when selecting a broker, evaluating other key aspects is essential. Fees and commissions, trading platform features, customer support quality, regulatory oversight, and leverage levels are crucial in determining a broker's suitability. By carefully considering these factors in addition to minimum deposits, you can make an informed decision and choose a broker that aligns with your trading goals and risk tolerance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit required for a Doo Prime STP account?

The minimum deposit for a Doo Prime STP account is 1 USD (about 18 ZAR).

Can I deposit funds in ZAR at Doo Prime?

Yes. Doo Prime accepts ZAR deposits by payment options such as AO Pay, Visa/MasterCard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.

Are there different deposit requirements for South African traders on Doo Prime?

No, Doo Prime's deposit requirements are standard in all areas, including South Africa.

What is the best way for South Africans to deposit ZAR at Doo Prime?

AO Pay is a recommended deposit method because of its instant processing and support for ZAR.

How fast are ZAR deposits processed through Doo Prime?

Deposits made in ZAR using AO Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay are usually handled instantly. Credit/Debit Card deposits can take a few minutes to verify.

Addendum/Disclosure:

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change at any time, even if the information supplied is correct when going live. SAShares Instagram [site_reviews assigned_posts="post_id"] [site_reviews_form assigned_posts="post_id"]