  DooPrime Minimum Deposit Review   Doo Prime minimum deposit amount required to open a live trading account in South Africa is $0 for the Cent account. Doo Prime does not charge fees when deposits are made. Doo Prime offers a wide selection of deposit methods, which vary for different regions.    

Doo Prime Minimum deposit – 10 key points quick overview:

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️At a Glance
  3. ☑️Regulation and Safety
  4. ☑️Doo Prime Deposit Fees and Methods
  5. ☑️Deposit Doo Prime Minimum Amount Step-by-step
  6. ☑️Broker Comparison
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Customer Reviews
  9. ☑️Our Findings
  10. ☑️Conclusion
  11. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

At a Glance

🔎 BrokerDoo Prime CTA
Company Information
📅Year Founded2016
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff136+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FSC, ASIC, FCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, Mauritius, Vanuatu
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, VIP, Swap-Free
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot available
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD, GBP/USD
💰Minimum Deposit$0
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeTypically within 24 hours
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo Fees
📊Spreads from0.1 pips (variable)
💸Commissions0% commission fees at all times
💱Number of base currencies supported22+
🚀Swap FeesApplicable for non-swap-free accounts
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirements$2000
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically fast execution
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 300
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets (Neteller, Skrill)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets (Neteller, Skrill)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTechnical analysis tools, charting packages, economic calendar
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addressen.sales@dooprime.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+60 3 2782 7788
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseNo
🧏‍♀️WebinarsOccasional webinars
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners37 000+
📋IB ProgramYes
📌SponsorshipsYes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

Overview

  Doo Prime Overview   Doo Prime’s minimum deposit starts from 0 USD on the CENT Account when you register an account. However, if you use payment methods like AO Pay, VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay to deposit in ZAR, the minimum requirement is 100 USD. When choosing a broker, there's a lot to consider, and the minimum deposit requirement is a big one. Doo Prime offers a low entry barrier along with supporting local deposit methods where South Africans can deposit in ZAR. Doo Prime’s account types have different minimum deposit requirements as follows:

💻Account Type💰Minimum Deposit (USD)💸Minimum Deposit (ZAR)📌Our Take🚀 Open an account
🪙CENT0R0A great option for beginners because there’s no large financial commitmentOpen Account
💳STP1R18A low-cost entry point for accessing more financial instruments and tighter spreadsOpen Account
➡️ECN100R1,800Designed for experienced traders to access more competitive conditionsOpen Account
 

Regulation and Safety of Funds

  Doo Prime Regulation   South Africa's financial market is among the most developed on the African continent, supported by a robust regulatory framework under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). However, traders in South Africa must consider economic disparities, high levels of unemployment, and currency volatility. Understanding how a broker like Doo Prime aligns with these local dynamics through its regulatory framework and safety measures is crucial for South African traders. Doo Prime doesn't currently hold a local FSCA license in South Africa. We understand this might be a factor for some traders who prefer dealing with locally regulated entities. However, we must mention that many brokers operating in the South African market function under international regulatory bodies, opening up access to a broader range of trading opportunities. Doo Prime, in particular, operates under several global regulators, ensuring a level of protection and adherence to international compliance standards.  

Global Regulations

Doo Prime operates under the supervision of a few regulatory bodies, allowing the broker to provide different financial services and products to a global clientele, South Africa included. Let's delve deeper into their regulatory framework:

🔎Regulatory Authority🌎Jurisdiction🪪License Type🏛️Regulated Entity
Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC)MauritiusInvestment Dealer (Full Service Dealer, excluding Underwriting)Doo Prime Mauritius Limited
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC)VanuatuPrincipal's Financial LicenseDoo Clearing Limited
Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA)SeychellesSecurities Dealer LicenseDoo Prime Seychelles Limited
 

Protection of Client Funds

🛡️Security Measure📌Information
Segregated AccountsYes; funds are held in Barclays accounts
Compensation Fund MemberNone
Compensation AmountN/A
SSL CertificateYes, 256-SSL encryption
2FA (Where Applicable)Supported
Privacy Policy in PlaceComprehensive and transparent, available on the website
Risk Warning ProvidedDetailed Risk Disclosures available on the site
Negative Balance ProtectionAvailable for Retail Clients
  While Doo Prime doesn’t have investor protection through funds like ICF or others, the broker has Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII). Here’s a breakdown:

  • Doo Prime Vanuatu Limited:
    • Holds Professional Indemnity Insurance from Keystone (Lloyd's).
    • Coverage period: June 30, 2026 - June 30, 2026.
    • Provides AUD 500,000 coverage per claim, with one automatic reinstatement.
    • Covers incidents from June 30, 2023, onwards.
  • Doo Prime Mauritius Limited:
    • Insured by The Mauritius Union Assurance Co. Ltd (MUA).
    • Coverage period: May 22, 2026 - May 21, 2026.
    • The policy is subject to specific conditions as outlined in the policy handbook.

  While there's no compensation fund in place, these insurance policies act as a safety net against potential operational risks. This added protection layer provides financial security for traders in South Africa, which is certainly a positive development.    

Doo Prime Deposit fees and deposit methods

  Deposits and Withdrawals Doo Prime   Doo Prime offers a range of payment categories for South African traders, including the following:

  • Local Bank Transfers
  • Electronic Wallets
  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Cryptocurrency Payments
  • International Wire Transfers

  Here are the methods South Africans can use to deposit funds in ZAR:

👉Payment Method📌Description⏰Processing Time
💸AO PayAn electronic payment gateway designed for South African traders, supporting ZAR transactionsInstant to 30 minutes
💳Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/MasterCard)Supports ZAR deposits via cards issued by South African banksInstant to a few minutes
💻Google PayDigital wallet payment method allowing ZAR depositsInstant
🍎Apple PayMobile payment and digital wallet service for ZAR transactionsInstant
  South Africans should note that because Doo Prime’s accounts are denominated in US Cents (CENT) and USD (STP and ECN), currency conversion fees apply to ZAR deposits.  

How to Deposit Funds with Doo Prime From South Africa

  • Start by logging into your Doo Prime account via the Client Portal.
  • Make sure you have your login information readily available to avoid any delays.
  • Once logged in, navigate to your dashboard's "Funds" section.
  • Look for and click on the "Deposit Funds" option to start the deposit process.
  • In the deposit section, choose ZAR as the currency you want to deposit.
  • Next, select a payment method that supports ZAR deposits. These might include AO Pay, Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/MasterCard), Google Pay, or Apple Pay.
  • Specify the exact amount of ZAR to deposit into your Doo Prime account.
  • Double-check to ensure the amount is entered correctly in ZAR.
  • Review the details and finish your deposit. If you're using e-wallets or credit/debit cards, you might need to take additional steps to verify your transaction.

 

Broker Comparison

  Doo Prime Comparison Chart  

🔎 Broker
Doo Prime CTA
Tickmill CTA logo
XM CTA logo
📈 RegulationVFSC, FSC, FSASeychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA, DFSAFSCA, IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, FCA
📉 Trading PlatformMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 InTrade Web API Social Trading CopyTrading Trading View MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Tickmill App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 XM Mobile App
📊 Withdrawal FeeNoneNoneNone
🆓 Demo AccountYesYesYes
💴 Min Deposit0 USD100 USD5 USD
💹 Leverage1:10001:10001:1000
🖇️ SpreadFrom 0.0 pipsVariable, from 0.0 pips0.7 pips
💴 CommissionsFlexible, only on ECN$1 per side per 100,000 traded$1 to $9
⛔ Margin Call / Stop-Out100%/30%100%/30%50%/20%, 100%/50% (EU)
🖱️ Order ExecutionMarketMarketMarket, Instant
🎁 No-Deposit BonusNoYesYes
🪙 Cent AccountsYesNoYes, Micro
📌 Account TypesCent Account STP Account ECN AccountRaw Account Classic AccountMicro Account Standard Account XM Ultra-Low Account Shares Account
📍 FSCA RegulationNoYesYes
💶 ZAR DepositsYesYesYes
💷 ZAR AccountNoYesYes
⏰ Customer Service Hours24/724/524/7
🔟 Retail Investor Accounts324
☪️ Islamic AccountYesYesYes
📉 Minimum Trade Size0.01 lots0.01 lots0.01 lots
📈 Maximum Trade Size1,000 lots100 lots100 lots
⏱️ Minimum Withdrawal Time1 working day1 Business Day1 working day
⏲️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time3-5 working days2 to 7 Business Days5 working days
⌚ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYes, depositsInstant DepositsYes, deposits
📝Sign up👉Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  Customer Review Pie Chart Doo Prime   ?Happy Customer "Doo Prime's minimum deposit requirements are reasonable, especially for beginners. The Cent account with a $0 deposit is a great starting point. However, experienced traders might find the minimum for the ECN account a bit high." Reviewer: Alex Turner   ?Positive Feedback "The minimum deposit for Doo Prime's STP account is quite low, making it accessible to most traders. This is a positive aspect, as it allows for a more flexible trading experience." Reviewer: Maria Rodriguez   ?Excellent Account Types "Doo Prime offers a range of account types with varying minimum deposits. While the Cent account is ideal for those starting, the higher minimums for the STP and ECN accounts might be a barrier for some traders." Reviewer: David Chen  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
VPS Hosting is available to eligible clientsZAR deposits are converted to USD or other currencies, incurring conversion fees
No fees for deposits and withdrawals, saving costs for South AfricansWithdrawals can take several days
With over 10,000 trading instruments, including Forex, indices, commodities, and ETFs, South African traders have access to diverse marketsEven though ZAR deposits are accepted, traders can’t use ZAR as their account base currency
CENT, STP, ECN, and Swap-Free accounts cater to different trading strategiesThe 1% fee on dividends from CFDs can reduce profit margins
Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN and zero commissions on CENT and STP accounts keep trading costs lowLack of local FSCA regulation
Doo Prime offers local deposit methods like AO Pay that allow South African traders to deposit in ZARLack of a physical presence in South Africa
Social trading platforms like FOLLOWME offer strategies that align with South African traders' community-based approachesHigh overnight fees, especially on ZAR pairs
    Doo Prime Minimum Deposit  

Conclusion

While minimum deposits are important when selecting a broker, evaluating other key aspects is essential. Fees and commissions, trading platform features, customer support quality, regulatory oversight, and leverage levels are crucial in determining a broker's suitability. By carefully considering these factors in addition to minimum deposits, you can make an informed decision and choose a broker that aligns with your trading goals and risk tolerance.  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit required for a Doo Prime STP account?

The minimum deposit for a Doo Prime STP account is 1 USD (about 18 ZAR).  

Can I deposit funds in ZAR at Doo Prime?

Yes. Doo Prime accepts ZAR deposits by payment options such as AO Pay, Visa/MasterCard, Google Pay, and Apple Pay.  

Are there different deposit requirements for South African traders on Doo Prime?

No, Doo Prime's deposit requirements are standard in all areas, including South Africa.  

What is the best way for South Africans to deposit ZAR at Doo Prime?

AO Pay is a recommended deposit method because of its instant processing and support for ZAR.  

How fast are ZAR deposits processed through Doo Prime?

Deposits made in ZAR using AO Pay, Google Pay, and Apple Pay are usually handled instantly. Credit/Debit Card deposits can take a few minutes to verify.  

Addendum/Disclosure:

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the forex market is volatile and may change at any time, even if the information supplied is correct when going live.   SAShares Instagram   [site_reviews assigned_posts="post_id"] [site_reviews_form assigned_posts="post_id"]

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