IFX Brokers Review - Main Banner

  Overall, IFX Brokers can be summarised as trustworthy, FSCA-regulated brokers. They provide super-low spreads, exceptional customer support, and excellent same-day withdrawals. This Broker has a trust score of 93 out of 100.  

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSCA. ?️ 1045 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Brokers Spider Chart

IFX Brokers Spider Chart

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Educational resourcesNo USA clients
A range of useful trading toolsNo FIX API trading
MT4 & MT5 trading platforms1:500 leverage
 

Overview

Overview

 

  • Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online  Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.
  • The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than
  • 200 instruments across 6 asset classes.
  • State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

   

Featured Offered

  • IFX Brokers presents different competitive features that cater to experienced traders as well as newcomers to the market.
  • Through its trading platform, IFX Brokers enables users to select from multiple trade instruments, which consist of foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, and indices alongside digital currencies.
  • By providing real-time market data as well as advanced charting and instant order execution, IFX Brokers creates completely smooth trading conditions.
  • User data protection relies on two-factor authentication (2FA) and encryption protocols that the platform implements for security purposes.
  • Different investors benefit from selecting among Standard, Pro, ECN, and Islamic account types provided by IFX Brokers.
  • The well-rounded trading platform IFX Brokers offers 24/5 customer support, together with educational resources and an intuitive mobile application.

 

🚀CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
🔹 Trading InstrumentsSpreads starting from 0.0 pips make Tickmill cost-effective for traders.
⚡ Order ExecutionQuick trade execution ensures minimal slippage.
📈 Charting ToolsAccess to over 80 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and bonds.
🔄 Trading PlatformsCompetitive commission structure with no requotes during trading.
📊 Account TypesMT4/MT5 platforms and free VPS ensure seamless and uninterrupted trading.
🛡️ Security MeasuresWebinars, tutorials, and market analysis support skill-building and strategy improvement.
📉 Risk ManagementAppeals to both beginners and advanced traders with its versatile offerings.
🤖 AI & AutomationAI-assisted market analysis, Copy Trading
📚 EducationWebinars, Tutorials, Market Insights
📱 Mobile TradingMobile app with real-time data & alerts
🔄 Deposit & WithdrawalsMultiple payment methods, fast processing
🎁 Bonuses & PromotionsWelcome Bonus, Deposit Bonus, Trading Contests
🕵️ Regulation & SecurityCompliance with financial regulations
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
 

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

  • Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
  • Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
  • Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
  • Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
  • Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

 

CategoryFeedback
🌟 Spreads and CostsIFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
⚡ Execution SpeedExecution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
💻 Platform UsabilityThe platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
🛠️ Trading ToolsIFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
📚 Educational ResourcesOffers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
🕒 Customer SupportCustomer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
🏦 Account TypesMultiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

Safety and Security

IFX Safety and Security

 

  • The top priority at IFX Brokers involves safety through rigorous regulatory compliance and strong encryption standards that defend client money and information.
  • The broker operates under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South African regulation to fulfill industry requirements.
  • The broker implements separate protected accounts for client funds to enhance their financial protection.
  • All essential security precautions exist at IFX Brokers, but traders must perform their own security inspections independently.
  • Users benefit from a secure platform that the broker operates throughout its trading operations.

 

🏳️‍🌈 Region/Country🏛️ Regulatory Authority✅ Status🔒 Client Fund Protection🛡️ Security Features
🇿🇦 South AfricaFSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority)Fully RegulatedSegregated Client AccountsSSL Encryption Compliance with FSCA standards
 

IFX Brokers at a Glance

CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIFX Brokers
📍Headquarters LocationSouth Africa
📅Year Established2018
👤CEO/FounderNot publicly disclosed
🌐Global Offices South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyFSCA (South Africa)
👥Group CompaniesN/A
🏛️Business ModelSTP/ECN
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, others
🏆Awards & RecognitionsNot widely known
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA regulated
✔️Compliance StandardsBasic FSCA requirements
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionNo clear information
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightLimited
💰Insurance CoverageNo
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformSSL encryption
🛡️Investor Compensation FundNo
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresBasic encryption
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Yes
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes
💵Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R185 ZAR
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsNo
🌐Account Currency ConversionLimited
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportNo
👥Social Trading FeaturesNo
💼Managed AccountsNo
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips (ECN)
💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account)
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:500
🚀Execution SpeedFast
📊Order Execution TypeSTP/ECN
🔄Slippage PolicyMarket-based
📏Margin requirementsStandard
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsNo information
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsNo information
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossNo
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksNo
🗂️ETFsNo
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsNo
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes,
💸Spread BettingNo
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$10 USD / R160 ZAR
📉Minimum Withdrawal AmountVaries
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNo
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
🏘️Local Payment MethodsYes (South Africa)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformNo
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, available for iOS and Android
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, accessible via web browser
🤖Trading BotsNo
🖧VPS ServicesNo
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No
📩Trading Signals No
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsEmail, Live chat, Phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportLimited
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerNo
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Moderate
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars No
🏫SeminarsNo
📖Trading TutorialsLimited
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksNo
🎬Video LibraryNo
📜GlossaryNo
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesNo
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesNo
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsNo
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsNo
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesNo clear info
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes, integrated into platform
📩Trading Signals No
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsLimited
💭Sentiment Analysis No
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No
🔗Social Trading PlatformNo
🏆Trading CompetitionsNo
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus No
💵Deposit Bonus No
🏅Trading ContestsNo
🌟Seasonal PromotionsNo
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityIntuitive and user-friendly interface
🔒Platform StabilityHighly stable with minimal downtime
📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
⭐Overall User Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
🌟Trustpilot Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
😟Common ComplaintsOccasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIFX Brokers Mobile Trader
🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd.
📅Release Year2020
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting with multiple indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
🚀Order Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution under 1 second
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSeamless syncing across devices
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
📝Account Types AccessibleStandard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
🔄Switch AccountsYes, with easy toggling
💬In-App Support24/5 live chat, email, phone
📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses
🎯WatchlistYes, customizable
🌙Dark ModeAvailable
🌐Social TradingNo direct social trading features
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationLimited AI features
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo AI-driven predictive analytics
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, via trading bots & APIs
📉Risk Management ToolsStop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsBasic market analysis available
🚀Execution OptimizationYes, with smart routing
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo automated rebalancing
📚AI TutorialsNot applicable
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, available on the website
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features
🖥️Platform AvailabilityWeb, Desktop, Mobile
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, for automated strategies
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, via MT4/MT5
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, customizable
🔒Data ProtectionEnd-to-end encryption
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes, active page with updates
📷InstagramYes, educational content and promos
🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates
💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights
🎥YouTubeYes, tutorial videos and webinars
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IFX Brokers Accounts

  • IFX Brokers offers applicants five live Forex trading accounts: a Standard, Premium, VIP, Islamic, and Cent Account option.
  • In addition to the five Live Trading account options, an IFX Brokers Demo account is available.

  IFX Account 1  

Standard Account

  • The Standard account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and offers the applicant the option of adding the IFX Sign-Up Bonus offer.
  • It comes with both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.

 

💻 PlatformMT4 & MT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusYes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🚀 Open an Account👉 Open Account
  IFX Standard Account  

IFX Premium Account

  • The Premium Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 250 / R3800 ZAR.
  • The Premium Account does not support a Sign-Up Bonus but does offer the applicant attractive trading conditions.

 

💻 PlatformMT4 & MT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $250 USD / R4645 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusNo
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IFX Premium Account  

IFX VIP Account

  • The VIP Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR, giving the applicant access to RAW Spreads, Competitive commission structures, and the best trading conditions.

 

💻 PlatformMT4 & MT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusNo
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IFX VIP Account  

IFX Islamic Account

  • The Islamic Account is a swap-free account, utterly free of Riba. It can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR.

 

💻 PlatformMT4 & MT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusYes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IFX Islamic Account  

IFX Cent Account

  • The Cent account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and is an excellent choice for novice traders.

 

💻 PlatformMT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusNo
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IFX Cent Account  

IFX Raw Account

  • The Raw Account from IFX Brokers provides tight spreads along with direct market access to traders who need raw spreads.
  • The raw spreads featured in this account structure normally deliver prices that are below standard account rates since traders only need to pay trade commissions.
  • High-frequency traders, together with those who want minimal trade markup, benefit from this account.
  • Traders must understand the commission system and be prepared to deposit more capital at the beginning when they use the Raw Account.

 

💻 PlatformMT4 & MT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $250 USD / R4645 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusNo
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IFX Raw Account  

IFX Demo Account

IFX Demo Account

 

  • At first glance, it might seem that IFX Brokers does not offer a Demo Account.
  • However, once the applicant has opened an IFX Brokers Live Trading account, they will receive an email informing them that they are the proud owners of a Demo Account.
  • The new account holder will receive an email with a download link for MT4 and MT4 login credentials.
  • Once MT4 has been installed, the trader will be met with the following screen, where their credentials will now come into play.

 

🧪 Account TypeDemo Account
💵 Virtual FundsUp to $100,000 virtual money
⏱️ DurationUnlimited usage
📊 Market ConditionsNo
📱 Platform AccessUp to 1:500
🎯 PurposePractice trading strategies without risk
👤 User LevelBeginner to advanced traders
🔄 Switch to LiveSeamless transition to live account when ready
🌍 Market AccessForex, commodities, indices, and more
📝 RegistrationFree and easy online sign-up
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Open an IFX Brokers Account - Step-by-Step Guide

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/07/How-to-IFX-.mp4"][/video]  

Step 1:  Start Trading

Once the applicant has opened the IFX Brokers webpage, they can click on the red "Start Trading" button on the top right-hand side.   How to Open an IFX Account – Step 1  

Step 2:  Register

  • The second step is for the applicant to complete a simple registration form, set up a unique password, and agree to the terms.
  • Then, they can click on the Register Now button to complete the registration process.

  How to Open an IFX Account - Step 2   How to Open an IFX Account - Step 2  

Step 3:  Email Validation

  • The next step is for the applicant to check their email inbox.
  • An email with a verification link will be waiting to be clicked.
  • Once this is done, the applicant will be redirected to their newly created live IFX Broker Trading account.

  How to Open an IFX Account - Step 3  

Step 4:  Finalize

  • The account window will contain links for the trader to follow and complete. These include a questionnaire, Financial information, and more.

  How to Open an IFX Account - Step 4  

IFX Brokers Fees, Spreads, and Commission

IFX Fees, Spreads, and Commission

 

  • Traders with IFX Brokers can expect Spreads from 0.5 to 1.6 pips with Commission-Free trading across most account options, excluding the IFX VIP account, which comes with a commission amount of $ 6 USD / R90 ZAR.
  • Swap -Fees are charged across the Standard, Premium, and VIP accounts with Minimum Deposits ranging between $10 USD / R160 ZAR to $1000 USD / R15'050 ZAR.   No Deposit fees apply.

 

🔎 Account🥉 IFX Standard🥈 IFX Premium🥉 IFX VIP
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R160 ZAR$250 USD / R3800 ZAR$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
📊 LeverageUp to 1:500Up to 1:500Up to 1:500
📉 Min. Trade Size0.01 lots0.01 lots0.01 lots
📌 Spreads from1.3 pips1 pips0.5 pips
💳 CommissionNoneNoneUSD 6
💵 Base CurrenciesZAR/USD/GBP/EURZAR/USD/GBP/EURZAR/USD/GBP/EUR
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit

  • The Minimum Deposit needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account ranges from USD 10 / R160 ZAR to USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR.

 

🔎 IFX Account💰 Minimum Deposit
🥉 IFX Standard$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🥈 IFX Premium$250 USD / R3800 ZAR
🥇 IFX VIP$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
☪️ IFX Islamic$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🏅 IFX Cent$10 USD / R160 ZAR
 

IFX Brokers Trading Platforms

IFX Trading Platforms

 

  • IFX Brokers offers traders both MetaTrader trading Platforms.
  • MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available across all accounts except Demo and Cent.

 

IFX MetaTrader 4

  • The MetaTrader 4 provides traders with enhanced charting functionality, highly sophisticated management tools, comprehensive analysis, multiple chart setups, and a multilingual interface.

  IFX MetaTrader 4  

IFX MetaTrader 5

  • MT5 is the successor of MetaTrader 4 and offers traders additional trading features, including the option to trade futures and stocks.

  IFX MetaTrader 5  

IFX MT4 vs IFX MT5

🔎 Platform🥇 MetaTrader 5🥈 MetaTrader 4
📈 Partial Order Filling PoliciesYesNo
📉 Pending Order Types64
📊 Depth of MarketYesNo
⚙️ Technical Indicators3830
📌 Graphical Objects4431
🔁 Time Frames219
  IFX MT4 vs IFX MT5  

Mobile Use of IFX Brokers

Mobile Use of IFX Brokers

 

  • Users of IFX Brokers gain access to a highly functional mobile trading solution through their Android and iOS platform-compatible applications.
  • Users can perform similar functions on their mobile devices that they could do on the desktop version by utilizing the app's essential platform features.
  • Nevertheless, users have noticed occasional bugs in the mobile application when trading volumes reach their highest points.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Deposit and Withdrawals

  IFX Deposit and Withdrawals  

  • This Broker offers instant deposits and fast withdrawals with various funding options. Deposits are free of cost.

 

IFX Deposits

  • Depositing with IFX Brokers is straightforward. The Broker covers all transaction fees.
  • To make a deposit, the trader can log in to their secure client area and select their preferred payment option to proceed.

 

🔎 Deposit Method💰 Currency💵 Fees⚙️ Processing Time
ZARNoneInstant
ZARNoneInstant
mastercardZARNoneInstant
ZARNoneInstant
ZAR2.5%24/48 Business Hours
USD/ZARNoneInstant
USD/ZARNoneInstant
  IFX Brokers Deposits  

IFX Withdrawals

  • They offer their clients fast withdrawals. The myIFXBrokers secure client area powers withdrawals.
  • To withdraw, the client must log into the myIFXBrokers secure client area and add their bank account information for Verification.
  • Once verification has been successful, the process can be completed.

  IFX Brokers Withdrawals  

💳 Withdrawal Method⏱️ Processing Time💰 Fees🌍 Availability
1 – 3 Business DaysMay incur bank charges🇿🇦 South Africa
1 – 5 Business DaysNo broker feeInternational
Within 24 hoursNo broker feeInternational
Within 24 hoursNo broker feeInternational
Within MinutesNo broker fee🇿🇦 South Africa only
Up to 1 business day (varies)Network fee may apply International
 
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IFX Brokers Sign-Up Bonus

IFX Sign-Up Bonus

 

  • The Sign-Up Bonus is available to any trader who opens an IFX Standard Account. It is a 50% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 50% on recurring deposits, subject to the prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Affiliate Program

IFX Affiliate Program step 1

  An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.  

Introducing Broker (IB) Program

  • The IB Program of IFX Brokers gives financial rewards to individuals and companies who successfully refer new clients to become their clients.
  • Partners at IFX Brokers obtain their earnings by receiving commissions from the trading actions their referred clients perform.
  • The program offers an ideal opportunity for traders and bloggers who wish to generate revenue from their network.
  • The partner portal and marketing assets, alongside fast speed commission payments, represent some of the investment tools provided to users.

 

100% Deposit Bonus

  • ​Both new and existing clients at IFX Brokers receive a 100% Deposit Bonus. Trading volume increases through a bonus credit that exceeds $5,000 available to traders at IFX Brokers.
  • The bonus funds are non-withdrawable, but traders can withdraw profits obtained through bonus-funded trading operations.
  • A deposit bonus can be obtained by all Standard Account funders who choose to participate in the bonus program.
  • The Deposit Bonus Scheme enables clients to increase their trading capacity without exposing themselves to any new threats.

 

Forex Trading Guides

  • At IFX Brokers, users can access Forex trading guides that explain essential concepts combined with trading strategies as well as market analysis methods.
  • These guides provide information on risk control as well as technical studies and fundamental examination, and trader mental stamina, therefore helping traders of all ability levels.
  • The content structure assists beginner and intermediate traders in understanding practical market insights about Forex trading smoothly.
  • The information from guides proves helpful for new traders, although expert traders can find it elementary and require additional specialist material for their development.
  • The Forex trading guides provided by IFX Brokers function as an excellent base of information for anyone who wants to improve their trading abilities.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Compare Forex Brokers - IFX Brokers vs. IQ Option vs. XM

🔎 BrokerIFX Brokers CTA LogoIQ Option CTA logoXM-CTA-logo.png
💰 Min Deposit$10 USD / R160 ZAR$10 USD / R160 ZAR$5 USD / R80 ZAR
📝 RegulationFSCACySECASIC
📌 Total Pairs2002557
☪️ Islamic AccountYesYesYes
💵 Trading Fees LowLowN/A
🆓 Demo AccountYesYesYes
 📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Education and Research

Education and Research

 

  • The educational resources at IFX Brokers exist to assist beginners and experienced traders in their trading journey.
  • Users can access webinars, view video tutorials, and read articles based on fundamental and technical analysis trading strategies and platform operation through the platform.
  • The educational materials at IFX Brokers provide useful information, but traders at an advanced level would prefer additional, detailed content.
  • The educational resources on IFX Brokers suit beginners in trading, but proficient traders will probably have to explore alternative learning platforms for their specialized needs.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customer Reviews

⭐ Excellent Platform.

IFX brokers provide the MetaTrader4 to its customers, which is considered one of the best trading platforms in the world of forex to date! - Carolina   ⭐ Best! IFX Brokers ranks as one of the Top 10 Brokers in South Africa for good reason - They offer both MetaTrader platforms across most accounts! - Rebecca   ⭐ Not user-friendly. The IFX Brokers website is not user-friendly. Good luck finding information about their demo account. Only after I opened a live trading account was I informed that I had a demo account available. Unfortunately, downloads and more complications followed. - Trisha.  

Customer Support

Customer Support

 

  • Traders of IFX Brokers can reach support representatives across various channels, which include phone calls, live chat, and emails.
  • Users report that IFX Brokers provides fast responses together with helpful assistance, particularly for questions related to accounts or technical difficulties.
  • Users want 24/7 customer support from IFX Brokers despite the existing support hours during market operation times.
  • The customer support services at IFX Brokers fulfill their responsibility to deliver timely help to traders when they need it.

 

Conclusion

Overall, IFX Brokers can be summarised as a trustworthy South African Broker that offers traders a well-rounded trading experience. It provides fantastic customer service and many instruments to assist with trading and making correct decisions.

 

References

IFX FSCA

 

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KBC Securities ReviewOne Financial Markets ReviewPlus500 Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What type of forex broker is IFX Brokers?

IFX Brokers is a Market maker.  

What is the overall rating for IFX Brokers out of 10?

The overall rating for this Broker is 9/10.  

How much is the IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit?

The Minimum deposit required to open an IFX Live trading account starts from $10 USD / R160 ZAR.  

Does IFX Brokers make a Demo Account available?

Indeed, IFX Brokers makes a demo account available to standard account holders after registration.  

Does IFX Brokers cater to Islamic Forex Traders?

Yes, IFX Brokers makes an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading Account available.  

Does IFX offer a ZAR account?

Yes, IFX Brokers offers trading accounts in ZAR. As a South African registered entity, deposits and withdrawals are conducted in ZAR.  

Can I trade on the JSE as an individual in South Africa on the IFX platform?

You cannot directly trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through IFX Brokers. IFX Brokers focuses on CFD trading, which allows speculation on price movements without directly buying or selling the underlying asset.  

Which share indices can you trade on the IFX platform?

You can trade CFD Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Shares. However, they do have limited public information regarding Zar accounts.  

What should you consider regarding trading sessions on IFX in South Africa?

IFX doesn't have specific trading sessions since the Forex market operates 24/5. The trading hours for specific CFDs will depend on the underlying market they track. For instance, CFDs on a US stock index will follow the trading hours of that US stock exchange.  

Do IFX brokers host webinars?

Unfortunately, IFX Brokers doesn't explicitly advertise webinars on their website, However, they offer educational resources, including articles, seminars, and videos.  

Does IFX offer rollover in Forex trading?

IFX most likely offers rollovers in Forex trading. This is because rollovers are a standard feature in Forex trading, not something a specific broker can choose to provide. They're an inherent part of holding positions beyond the standard settlement time.  

Do IFX brokers have a signup bonus for South African accounts?

IFX Brokers offers a sign-up bonus for opening a standard account and depositing funds in ZAR.  

Is the Dollar / Rand currency pair available to trade on the IFX ZAR account?

Traders can speculate on the price movements of the USD/ZAR pair by buying or selling it through CFDs on the pair.  

Does IFX offer rebates?

IFX operates under a Referral Fee Policy that ensures fair and transparent payment procedures for rebate payments. Their website doesn't mention rebates for regular trading accounts. Their focus seems to be on partner rebates for referring new clients.  

Can I trade with IFX on the following shares: Nedbank, Napers, and Anglo American?

No, you cannot directly trade shares of Nedbank, Napers, or Anglo American on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through IFX Brokers.  

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