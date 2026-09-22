Overall, IFX Brokers can be summarised as trustworthy, FSCA-regulated brokers. They provide super-low spreads, exceptional customer support, and excellent same-day withdrawals. This Broker has a trust score of 93 out of 100.
IFX Brokers Spider Chart
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Educational resources
|No USA clients
|A range of useful trading tools
|No FIX API trading
|MT4 & MT5 trading platforms
|1:500 leverage
Overview
- Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.
- The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than
- 200 instruments across 6 asset classes.
- State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.
Featured Offered
- IFX Brokers presents different competitive features that cater to experienced traders as well as newcomers to the market.
- Through its trading platform, IFX Brokers enables users to select from multiple trade instruments, which consist of foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, and indices alongside digital currencies.
- By providing real-time market data as well as advanced charting and instant order execution, IFX Brokers creates completely smooth trading conditions.
- User data protection relies on two-factor authentication (2FA) and encryption protocols that the platform implements for security purposes.
- Different investors benefit from selecting among Standard, Pro, ECN, and Islamic account types provided by IFX Brokers.
- The well-rounded trading platform IFX Brokers offers 24/5 customer support, together with educational resources and an intuitive mobile application.
|🚀Category
|🔹 Trading Instruments
|Spreads starting from 0.0 pips make Tickmill cost-effective for traders.
|⚡ Order Execution
|Quick trade execution ensures minimal slippage.
|📈 Charting Tools
|Access to over 80 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and bonds.
|🔄 Trading Platforms
|Competitive commission structure with no requotes during trading.
|📊 Account Types
|MT4/MT5 platforms and free VPS ensure seamless and uninterrupted trading.
|🛡️ Security Measures
|Webinars, tutorials, and market analysis support skill-building and strategy improvement.
|📉 Risk Management
|Appeals to both beginners and advanced traders with its versatile offerings.
|🤖 AI & Automation
|AI-assisted market analysis, Copy Trading
|📚 Education
|Webinars, Tutorials, Market Insights
|📱 Mobile Trading
|Mobile app with real-time data & alerts
|🔄 Deposit & Withdrawals
|Multiple payment methods, fast processing
|🎁 Bonuses & Promotions
|Welcome Bonus, Deposit Bonus, Trading Contests
|🕵️ Regulation & Security
|Compliance with financial regulations
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone
IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
- Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
- Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
- Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
- Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
- Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.
|Category
|Feedback
|🌟 Spreads and Costs
|IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
|⚡ Execution Speed
|Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
|💻 Platform Usability
|The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
|🛠️ Trading Tools
|IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
|📚 Educational Resources
|Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
|🕒 Customer Support
|Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
|🏦 Account Types
|Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
Customer Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Safety and Security
- The top priority at IFX Brokers involves safety through rigorous regulatory compliance and strong encryption standards that defend client money and information.
- The broker operates under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South African regulation to fulfill industry requirements.
- The broker implements separate protected accounts for client funds to enhance their financial protection.
- All essential security precautions exist at IFX Brokers, but traders must perform their own security inspections independently.
- Users benefit from a secure platform that the broker operates throughout its trading operations.
|🏳️🌈 Region/Country
|🏛️ Regulatory Authority
|✅ Status
|🔒 Client Fund Protection
|🛡️ Security Features
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority)
|Fully Regulated
|Segregated Client Accounts
|SSL Encryption Compliance with FSCA standards
IFX Brokers at a Glance
|Category
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|IFX Brokers
|📍Headquarters Location
|South Africa
|📅Year Established
|2018
|👤CEO/Founder
|Not publicly disclosed
|🌐Global Offices
|South Africa
|🔖Licensing Body
|FSCA (South Africa)
|👥Group Companies
|N/A
|🏛️Business Model
|STP/ECN
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, others
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Not widely known
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA regulated
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Basic FSCA requirements
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|No clear information
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Limited
|💰Insurance Coverage
|No
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|SSL encryption
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|No
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Basic encryption
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Yes
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R185 ZAR
|💱Base Currencies
|USD, ZAR
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 1:500
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|No
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Limited
|🚨Margin Call Level
|50%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|30%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|No
|👥Social Trading Features
|No
|💼Managed Accounts
|No
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|From 0.3 pips (ECN)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|Yes (ECN account)
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 1:500
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast
|📊Order Execution Type
|STP/ECN
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Market-based
|📏Margin requirements
|Standard
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|No information
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|No information
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Yes
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|No
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|No
|🗂️ETFs
|No
|🏛️Bonds
|No
|📜Futures Contracts
|No
|🛡️Options Contracts
|No
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes,
|💸Spread Betting
|No
|🧺Currency Baskets
|No
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-3 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|No
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|No
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|Varies
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|No clear info
|💱Supported Currencies
|USD, ZAR
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|No
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Yes (South Africa)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|No
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes, available for iOS and Android
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes, accessible via web browser
|🤖Trading Bots
|No
|🖧VPS Services
|No
|🔌API Connectivity
|No
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|No
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Email, Live chat, Phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Limited
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|No
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|Moderate
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24-48 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.5/5 based on user feedback
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|No
|🏫Seminars
|No
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Limited
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|No
|🎬Video Library
|No
|📜Glossary
|No
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|No
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|No
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|No
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|No
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|No
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|No
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|No clear info
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes, integrated into platform
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Limited
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|No
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|No
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|No
|🏆Trading Competitions
|No
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|No
|💵Deposit Bonus
|No
|🏅Trading Contests
|No
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|No
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|Intuitive and user-friendly interface
|🔒Platform Stability
|Highly stable with minimal downtime
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
|⭐Overall User Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
|😟Common Complaints
|Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|IFX Brokers Mobile Trader
|🛠️Developer
|IFX Brokers Ltd.
|📅Release Year
|2020
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
|📈Trading Instruments
|Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes, with live market updates
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Advanced charting with multiple indicators
|📊Order Types Supported
|Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Ultra-fast execution under 1 second
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes, push and email notifications
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes, with guided tutorials
|🔐Security Features
|Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
|🖥️Synchronization
|Seamless syncing across devices
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
|📝Account Types Accessible
|Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes, with easy toggling
|💬In-App Support
|24/5 live chat, email, phone
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars, e-books, trading courses
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes, customizable
|🌙Dark Mode
|Available
|🌐Social Trading
|No direct social trading features
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Limited AI features
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
|📈Predictive Analytics
|No AI-driven predictive analytics
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes, via trading bots & APIs
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Basic market analysis available
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes, with smart routing
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|No automated rebalancing
|📚AI Tutorials
|Not applicable
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|Yes, available on the website
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes, weekly sessions
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|No
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes, with simplified features
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Web, Desktop, Mobile
|📈Backtesting Capability
|Yes, for automated strategies
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|Yes, via MT4/MT5
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes, customizable
|🔒Data Protection
|End-to-end encryption
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Regulated with clear fee structures
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes, active page with updates
|Yes, educational content and promos
|Yes, for market updates
|Yes, company news and professional insights
|🎥YouTube
|Yes, tutorial videos and webinars
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Brokers Accounts
- IFX Brokers offers applicants five live Forex trading accounts: a Standard, Premium, VIP, Islamic, and Cent Account option.
- In addition to the five Live Trading account options, an IFX Brokers Demo account is available.
Standard Account
- The Standard account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and offers the applicant the option of adding the IFX Sign-Up Bonus offer.
- It comes with both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.
|💻 Platform
|MT4 & MT5
|📊 Range of Markets
|All Instruments
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R185 ZAR
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|Yes
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🚀 Open an Account
|👉 Open Account
IFX Premium Account
- The Premium Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 250 / R3800 ZAR.
- The Premium Account does not support a Sign-Up Bonus but does offer the applicant attractive trading conditions.
|💻 Platform
|MT4 & MT5
|📊 Range of Markets
|All Instruments
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$250 USD / R4645 ZAR
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|No
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX VIP Account
- The VIP Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR, giving the applicant access to RAW Spreads, Competitive commission structures, and the best trading conditions.
|💻 Platform
|MT4 & MT5
|📊 Range of Markets
|All Instruments
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|No
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Islamic Account
- The Islamic Account is a swap-free account, utterly free of Riba. It can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR.
|💻 Platform
|MT4 & MT5
|📊 Range of Markets
|All Instruments
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R185 ZAR
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|Yes
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Cent Account
- The Cent account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and is an excellent choice for novice traders.
|💻 Platform
|MT5
|📊 Range of Markets
|All Instruments
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R185 ZAR
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|No
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Raw Account
- The Raw Account from IFX Brokers provides tight spreads along with direct market access to traders who need raw spreads.
- The raw spreads featured in this account structure normally deliver prices that are below standard account rates since traders only need to pay trade commissions.
- High-frequency traders, together with those who want minimal trade markup, benefit from this account.
- Traders must understand the commission system and be prepared to deposit more capital at the beginning when they use the Raw Account.
|💻 Platform
|MT4 & MT5
|📊 Range of Markets
|All Instruments
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$250 USD / R4645 ZAR
|🎉 Sign-Up Bonus
|No
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Demo Account
- At first glance, it might seem that IFX Brokers does not offer a Demo Account.
- However, once the applicant has opened an IFX Brokers Live Trading account, they will receive an email informing them that they are the proud owners of a Demo Account.
- The new account holder will receive an email with a download link for MT4 and MT4 login credentials.
- Once MT4 has been installed, the trader will be met with the following screen, where their credentials will now come into play.
|🧪 Account Type
|Demo Account
|💵 Virtual Funds
|Up to $100,000 virtual money
|⏱️ Duration
|Unlimited usage
|📊 Market Conditions
|No
|📱 Platform Access
|Up to 1:500
|🎯 Purpose
|Practice trading strategies without risk
|👤 User Level
|Beginner to advanced traders
|🔄 Switch to Live
|Seamless transition to live account when ready
|🌍 Market Access
|Forex, commodities, indices, and more
|📝 Registration
|Free and easy online sign-up
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
How to Open an IFX Brokers Account - Step-by-Step Guide
[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/07/How-to-IFX-.mp4"][/video]
Step 1: Start Trading
Once the applicant has opened the IFX Brokers webpage, they can click on the red "Start Trading" button on the top right-hand side.
Step 2: Register
- The second step is for the applicant to complete a simple registration form, set up a unique password, and agree to the terms.
- Then, they can click on the Register Now button to complete the registration process.
Step 3: Email Validation
- The next step is for the applicant to check their email inbox.
- An email with a verification link will be waiting to be clicked.
- Once this is done, the applicant will be redirected to their newly created live IFX Broker Trading account.
Step 4: Finalize
- The account window will contain links for the trader to follow and complete. These include a questionnaire, Financial information, and more.
IFX Brokers Fees, Spreads, and Commission
- Traders with IFX Brokers can expect Spreads from 0.5 to 1.6 pips with Commission-Free trading across most account options, excluding the IFX VIP account, which comes with a commission amount of $ 6 USD / R90 ZAR.
- Swap -Fees are charged across the Standard, Premium, and VIP accounts with Minimum Deposits ranging between $10 USD / R160 ZAR to $1000 USD / R15'050 ZAR. No Deposit fees apply.
|🔎 Account
|🥉 IFX Standard
|🥈 IFX Premium
|🥉 IFX VIP
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|$250 USD / R3800 ZAR
|$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
|📊 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|Up to 1:500
|Up to 1:500
|📉 Min. Trade Size
|0.01 lots
|0.01 lots
|0.01 lots
|📌 Spreads from
|1.3 pips
|1 pips
|0.5 pips
|💳 Commission
|None
|None
|USD 6
|💵 Base Currencies
|ZAR/USD/GBP/EUR
|ZAR/USD/GBP/EUR
|ZAR/USD/GBP/EUR
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit
- The Minimum Deposit needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account ranges from USD 10 / R160 ZAR to USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR.
|🔎 IFX Account
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|🥉 IFX Standard
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|🥈 IFX Premium
|$250 USD / R3800 ZAR
|🥇 IFX VIP
|$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
|☪️ IFX Islamic
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|🏅 IFX Cent
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
IFX Brokers Trading Platforms
- IFX Brokers offers traders both MetaTrader trading Platforms.
- MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available across all accounts except Demo and Cent.
IFX MetaTrader 4
- The MetaTrader 4 provides traders with enhanced charting functionality, highly sophisticated management tools, comprehensive analysis, multiple chart setups, and a multilingual interface.
IFX MetaTrader 5
- MT5 is the successor of MetaTrader 4 and offers traders additional trading features, including the option to trade futures and stocks.
IFX MT4 vs IFX MT5
|🔎 Platform
|🥇 MetaTrader 5
|🥈 MetaTrader 4
|📈 Partial Order Filling Policies
|Yes
|No
|📉 Pending Order Types
|6
|4
|📊 Depth of Market
|Yes
|No
|⚙️ Technical Indicators
|38
|30
|📌 Graphical Objects
|44
|31
|🔁 Time Frames
|21
|9
Mobile Use of IFX Brokers
- Users of IFX Brokers gain access to a highly functional mobile trading solution through their Android and iOS platform-compatible applications.
- Users can perform similar functions on their mobile devices that they could do on the desktop version by utilizing the app's essential platform features.
- Nevertheless, users have noticed occasional bugs in the mobile application when trading volumes reach their highest points.
IFX Deposit and Withdrawals
- This Broker offers instant deposits and fast withdrawals with various funding options. Deposits are free of cost.
IFX Deposits
- Depositing with IFX Brokers is straightforward. The Broker covers all transaction fees.
- To make a deposit, the trader can log in to their secure client area and select their preferred payment option to proceed.
|🔎 Deposit Method
|💰 Currency
|💵 Fees
|⚙️ Processing Time
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|2.5%
|24/48 Business Hours
|USD/ZAR
|None
|Instant
|USD/ZAR
|None
|Instant
IFX Withdrawals
- They offer their clients fast withdrawals. The myIFXBrokers secure client area powers withdrawals.
- To withdraw, the client must log into the myIFXBrokers secure client area and add their bank account information for Verification.
- Once verification has been successful, the process can be completed.
|💳 Withdrawal Method
|⏱️ Processing Time
|💰 Fees
|🌍 Availability
|1 – 3 Business Days
|May incur bank charges
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|1 – 5 Business Days
|No broker fee
|International
|Within 24 hours
|No broker fee
|International
|Within 24 hours
|No broker fee
|International
|Within Minutes
|No broker fee
|🇿🇦 South Africa only
|Up to 1 business day (varies)
|Network fee may apply
|International
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|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
IFX Brokers Sign-Up Bonus
- The Sign-Up Bonus is available to any trader who opens an IFX Standard Account. It is a 50% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 50% on recurring deposits, subject to the prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.
IFX Affiliate Program
An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.
Introducing Broker (IB) Program
- The IB Program of IFX Brokers gives financial rewards to individuals and companies who successfully refer new clients to become their clients.
- Partners at IFX Brokers obtain their earnings by receiving commissions from the trading actions their referred clients perform.
- The program offers an ideal opportunity for traders and bloggers who wish to generate revenue from their network.
- The partner portal and marketing assets, alongside fast speed commission payments, represent some of the investment tools provided to users.
100% Deposit Bonus
- Both new and existing clients at IFX Brokers receive a 100% Deposit Bonus. Trading volume increases through a bonus credit that exceeds $5,000 available to traders at IFX Brokers.
- The bonus funds are non-withdrawable, but traders can withdraw profits obtained through bonus-funded trading operations.
- A deposit bonus can be obtained by all Standard Account funders who choose to participate in the bonus program.
- The Deposit Bonus Scheme enables clients to increase their trading capacity without exposing themselves to any new threats.
Forex Trading Guides
- At IFX Brokers, users can access Forex trading guides that explain essential concepts combined with trading strategies as well as market analysis methods.
- These guides provide information on risk control as well as technical studies and fundamental examination, and trader mental stamina, therefore helping traders of all ability levels.
- The content structure assists beginner and intermediate traders in understanding practical market insights about Forex trading smoothly.
- The information from guides proves helpful for new traders, although expert traders can find it elementary and require additional specialist material for their development.
- The Forex trading guides provided by IFX Brokers function as an excellent base of information for anyone who wants to improve their trading abilities.
Compare Forex Brokers - IFX Brokers vs. IQ Option vs. XM
|🔎 Broker
|💰 Min Deposit
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|$5 USD / R80 ZAR
|📝 Regulation
|FSCA
|CySEC
|ASIC
|📌 Total Pairs
|200
|25
|57
|☪️ Islamic Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|💵 Trading Fees
|Low
|Low
|N/A
|🆓 Demo Account
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Education and Research
- The educational resources at IFX Brokers exist to assist beginners and experienced traders in their trading journey.
- Users can access webinars, view video tutorials, and read articles based on fundamental and technical analysis trading strategies and platform operation through the platform.
- The educational materials at IFX Brokers provide useful information, but traders at an advanced level would prefer additional, detailed content.
- The educational resources on IFX Brokers suit beginners in trading, but proficient traders will probably have to explore alternative learning platforms for their specialized needs.
Customer ReviewsExcellent Platform.
IFX brokers provide the MetaTrader4 to its customers, which is considered one of the best trading platforms in the world of forex to date! - Carolina Best! IFX Brokers ranks as one of the Top 10 Brokers in South Africa for good reason - They offer both MetaTrader platforms across most accounts! - Rebecca Not user-friendly. The IFX Brokers website is not user-friendly. Good luck finding information about their demo account. Only after I opened a live trading account was I informed that I had a demo account available. Unfortunately, downloads and more complications followed. - Trisha.
Customer Support
- Traders of IFX Brokers can reach support representatives across various channels, which include phone calls, live chat, and emails.
- Users report that IFX Brokers provides fast responses together with helpful assistance, particularly for questions related to accounts or technical difficulties.
- Users want 24/7 customer support from IFX Brokers despite the existing support hours during market operation times.
- The customer support services at IFX Brokers fulfill their responsibility to deliver timely help to traders when they need it.
ConclusionOverall, IFX Brokers can be summarised as a trustworthy South African Broker that offers traders a well-rounded trading experience. It provides fantastic customer service and many instruments to assist with trading and making correct decisions.
ReferencesIFX FSCA
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Frequently Asked Questions
What type of forex broker is IFX Brokers?
IFX Brokers is a Market maker.
What is the overall rating for IFX Brokers out of 10?
The overall rating for this Broker is 9/10.
How much is the IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit?
The Minimum deposit required to open an IFX Live trading account starts from $10 USD / R160 ZAR.
Does IFX Brokers make a Demo Account available?
Indeed, IFX Brokers makes a demo account available to standard account holders after registration.
Does IFX Brokers cater to Islamic Forex Traders?
Yes, IFX Brokers makes an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading Account available.
Does IFX offer a ZAR account?
Yes, IFX Brokers offers trading accounts in ZAR. As a South African registered entity, deposits and withdrawals are conducted in ZAR.
Can I trade on the JSE as an individual in South Africa on the IFX platform?
You cannot directly trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through IFX Brokers. IFX Brokers focuses on CFD trading, which allows speculation on price movements without directly buying or selling the underlying asset.
Which share indices can you trade on the IFX platform?
You can trade CFD Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Shares. However, they do have limited public information regarding Zar accounts.
What should you consider regarding trading sessions on IFX in South Africa?
IFX doesn't have specific trading sessions since the Forex market operates 24/5. The trading hours for specific CFDs will depend on the underlying market they track. For instance, CFDs on a US stock index will follow the trading hours of that US stock exchange.
Do IFX brokers host webinars?
Unfortunately, IFX Brokers doesn't explicitly advertise webinars on their website, However, they offer educational resources, including articles, seminars, and videos.
Does IFX offer rollover in Forex trading?
IFX most likely offers rollovers in Forex trading. This is because rollovers are a standard feature in Forex trading, not something a specific broker can choose to provide. They're an inherent part of holding positions beyond the standard settlement time.
Do IFX brokers have a signup bonus for South African accounts?
IFX Brokers offers a sign-up bonus for opening a standard account and depositing funds in ZAR.
Is the Dollar / Rand currency pair available to trade on the IFX ZAR account?
Traders can speculate on the price movements of the USD/ZAR pair by buying or selling it through CFDs on the pair.
Does IFX offer rebates?
IFX operates under a Referral Fee Policy that ensures fair and transparent payment procedures for rebate payments. Their website doesn't mention rebates for regular trading accounts. Their focus seems to be on partner rebates for referring new clients.
Can I trade with IFX on the following shares: Nedbank, Napers, and Anglo American?
No, you cannot directly trade shares of Nedbank, Napers, or Anglo American on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through IFX Brokers.
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