Overall, IFX Brokers can be summarised as trustworthy, FSCA-regulated brokers. They provide super-low spreads, exceptional customer support, and excellent same-day withdrawals. This Broker has a trust score of 93 out of 100.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSCA. ?️ 1045 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Educational resources No USA clients A range of useful trading tools No FIX API trading MT4 & MT5 trading platforms 1:500 leverage

Overview

Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.

The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than

200 instruments across 6 asset classes.

State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

Featured Offered

IFX Brokers presents different competitive features that cater to experienced traders as well as newcomers to the market.

Through its trading platform, IFX Brokers enables users to select from multiple trade instruments, which consist of foreign exchange, stocks, commodities, and indices alongside digital currencies.

By providing real-time market data as well as advanced charting and instant order execution, IFX Brokers creates completely smooth trading conditions.

User data protection relies on two-factor authentication (2FA) and encryption protocols that the platform implements for security purposes.

Different investors benefit from selecting among Standard, Pro, ECN, and Islamic account types provided by IFX Brokers.

The well-rounded trading platform IFX Brokers offers 24/5 customer support, together with educational resources and an intuitive mobile application.

🚀Category 🔹 Trading Instruments Spreads starting from 0.0 pips make Tickmill cost-effective for traders. ⚡ Order Execution Quick trade execution ensures minimal slippage. 📈 Charting Tools Access to over 80 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and bonds. 🔄 Trading Platforms Competitive commission structure with no requotes during trading. 📊 Account Types MT4/MT5 platforms and free VPS ensure seamless and uninterrupted trading. 🛡️ Security Measures Webinars, tutorials, and market analysis support skill-building and strategy improvement. 📉 Risk Management Appeals to both beginners and advanced traders with its versatile offerings. 🤖 AI & Automation AI-assisted market analysis, Copy Trading 📚 Education Webinars, Tutorials, Market Insights 📱 Mobile Trading Mobile app with real-time data & alerts 🔄 Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple payment methods, fast processing 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Welcome Bonus, Deposit Bonus, Trading Contests 🕵️ Regulation & Security Compliance with financial regulations ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat, email, phone

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.

Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.

Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.

Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.

Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good. ⚡ Execution Speed Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets. 💻 Platform Usability The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners. 🛠️ Trading Tools IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features. 📚 Educational Resources Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders. 🕒 Customer Support Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Safety and Security

The top priority at IFX Brokers involves safety through rigorous regulatory compliance and strong encryption standards that defend client money and information.

The broker operates under the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South African regulation to fulfill industry requirements.

The broker implements separate protected accounts for client funds to enhance their financial protection.

All essential security precautions exist at IFX Brokers, but traders must perform their own security inspections independently.

Users benefit from a secure platform that the broker operates throughout its trading operations.

🏳️‍🌈 Region/Country 🏛️ Regulatory Authority ✅ Status 🔒 Client Fund Protection 🛡️ Security Features 🇿🇦 South Africa FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) Fully Regulated Segregated Client Accounts SSL Encryption Compliance with FSCA standards

IFX Brokers at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name IFX Brokers 📍Headquarters Location South Africa 📅Year Established 2018 👤CEO/Founder Not publicly disclosed 🌐Global Offices South Africa 🔖Licensing Body FSCA (South Africa) 👥Group Companies N/A 🏛️Business Model STP/ECN 🌍Operational Languages English, others 🏆Awards & Recognitions Not widely known Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA regulated ✔️Compliance Standards Basic FSCA requirements 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection No clear information 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Limited 💰Insurance Coverage No 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund No 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Basic encryption Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD, ZAR ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts No 🌐Account Currency Conversion Limited 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 30% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support No 👥Social Trading Features No 💼Managed Accounts No Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.3 pips (ECN) 💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account) 🔢Leverage Range Up to 1:500 🚀Execution Speed Fast 📊Order Execution Type STP/ECN 🔄Slippage Policy Market-based 📏Margin requirements Standard ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills No information 🧾Dividend Adjustments No information 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss No Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic) 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks No 🗂️ETFs No 🏛️Bonds No 📜Futures Contracts No 🛡️Options Contracts No ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes, 💸Spread Betting No 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $10 USD / R160 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount Varies 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info 💱Supported Currencies USD, ZAR ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals No 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes (Skrill, Neteller) 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes (South Africa) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes, available for iOS and Android 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes, accessible via web browser 🤖Trading Bots No 🖧VPS Services No 🔌API Connectivity No 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No 📩Trading Signals No 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Email, Live chat, Phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Limited ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager No ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Moderate 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars No 🏫Seminars No 📖Trading Tutorials Limited 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books No 🎬Video Library No 📜Glossary No ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides No 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies No Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions No 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions No 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No 📤Withdrawal Fees No 💤Inactivity Fee Yes 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees No clear info Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes, integrated into platform 📩Trading Signals No 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Limited 💭Sentiment Analysis No Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No 🔗Social Trading Platform No 🏆Trading Competitions No 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus No 💵Deposit Bonus No 🏅Trading Contests No 🌟Seasonal Promotions No 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality Intuitive and user-friendly interface 🔒Platform Stability Highly stable with minimal downtime 📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance ⭐Overall User Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) 🌟Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) 😟Common Complaints Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IFX Brokers Mobile Trader 🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd. 📅Release Year 2020 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live market updates 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced charting with multiple indicators 📊Order Types Supported Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders 🚀Order Execution Speed Ultra-fast execution under 1 second 🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials 🔐Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption 🖥️Synchronization Seamless syncing across devices 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 📝Account Types Accessible Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, with easy toggling 💬In-App Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone 📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses 🎯Watchlist Yes, customizable 🌙Dark Mode Available 🌐Social Trading No direct social trading features AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Limited AI features 📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis 📈Predictive Analytics No AI-driven predictive analytics 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes, via trading bots & APIs 📉Risk Management Tools Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Basic market analysis available 🚀Execution Optimization Yes, with smart routing 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing No automated rebalancing 📚AI Tutorials Not applicable 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, available on the website 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions 🔍AI-Powered Search No 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features 🖥️Platform Availability Web, Desktop, Mobile 📈Backtesting Capability Yes, for automated strategies 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, via MT4/MT5 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes, customizable 🔒Data Protection End-to-end encryption 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes, active page with updates 📷Instagram Yes, educational content and promos 🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates 💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights 🎥YouTube Yes, tutorial videos and webinars 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Brokers Accounts

IFX Brokers offers applicants five live Forex trading accounts: a Standard, Premium, VIP, Islamic, and Cent Account option.

In addition to the five Live Trading account options, an IFX Brokers Demo account is available.

Standard Account

The Standard account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and offers the applicant the option of adding the IFX Sign-Up Bonus offer.

can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and offers the applicant the option of adding the IFX Sign-Up Bonus offer. It comes with both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms.

💻 Platform MT4 & MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

IFX Premium Account

The Premium Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 250 / R3800 ZAR.

can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 250 / R3800 ZAR. The Premium Account does not support a Sign-Up Bonus but does offer the applicant attractive trading conditions.

💻 Platform MT4 & MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 USD / R4645 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX VIP Account

The VIP Account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR, giving the applicant access to RAW Spreads, Competitive commission structures, and the best trading conditions.

💻 Platform MT4 & MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Islamic Account

The Islamic Account is a swap-free account, utterly free of Riba. It can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR.

💻 Platform MT4 & MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Cent Account

The Cent account can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR and is an excellent choice for novice traders.

💻 Platform MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Raw Account

The Raw Account from IFX Brokers provides tight spreads along with direct market access to traders who need raw spreads.

The raw spreads featured in this account structure normally deliver prices that are below standard account rates since traders only need to pay trade commissions.

High-frequency traders, together with those who want minimal trade markup, benefit from this account.

Traders must understand the commission system and be prepared to deposit more capital at the beginning when they use the Raw Account.

💻 Platform MT4 & MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $250 USD / R4645 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus No 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Demo Account

At first glance, it might seem that IFX Brokers does not offer a Demo Account.

However, once the applicant has opened an IFX Brokers Live Trading account, they will receive an email informing them that they are the proud owners of a Demo Account.

The new account holder will receive an email with a download link for MT4 and MT4 login credentials.

Once MT4 has been installed, the trader will be met with the following screen, where their credentials will now come into play.

🧪 Account Type Demo Account 💵 Virtual Funds Up to $100,000 virtual money ⏱️ Duration Unlimited usage 📊 Market Conditions No 📱 Platform Access Up to 1:500 🎯 Purpose Practice trading strategies without risk 👤 User Level Beginner to advanced traders 🔄 Switch to Live Seamless transition to live account when ready 🌍 Market Access Forex, commodities, indices, and more 📝 Registration Free and easy online sign-up 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an IFX Brokers Account - Step-by-Step Guide

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/07/How-to-IFX-.mp4"][/video]

Step 1: Start Trading

Once the applicant has opened the IFX Brokers webpage, they can click on the red "Start Trading" button on the top right-hand side.

Step 2: Register

The second step is for the applicant to complete a simple registration form, set up a unique password, and agree to the terms.

Then, they can click on the Register Now button to complete the registration process.

Step 3: Email Validation

The next step is for the applicant to check their email inbox.

An email with a verification link will be waiting to be clicked.

Once this is done, the applicant will be redirected to their newly created live IFX Broker Trading account.

Step 4: Finalize

The account window will contain links for the trader to follow and complete. These include a questionnaire, Financial information, and more.

IFX Brokers Fees, Spreads, and Commission

Traders with IFX Brokers can expect Spreads from 0.5 to 1.6 pips with Commission-Free trading across most account options, excluding the IFX VIP account, which comes with a commission amount of $ 6 USD / R90 ZAR.

Swap -Fees are charged across the Standard, Premium, and VIP accounts with Minimum Deposits ranging between $10 USD / R160 ZAR to $1000 USD / R15'050 ZAR. No Deposit fees apply.

🔎 Account 🥉 IFX Standard 🥈 IFX Premium 🥉 IFX VIP 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R160 ZAR $250 USD / R3800 ZAR $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 📉 Min. Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 📌 Spreads from 1.3 pips 1 pips 0.5 pips 💳 Commission None None USD 6 💵 Base Currencies ZAR/USD/GBP/EUR ZAR/USD/GBP/EUR ZAR/USD/GBP/EUR 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit

The Minimum Deposit needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account ranges from USD 10 / R160 ZAR to USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR.

🔎 IFX Account 💰 Minimum Deposit 🥉 IFX Standard $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🥈 IFX Premium $250 USD / R3800 ZAR 🥇 IFX VIP $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR ☪️ IFX Islamic $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🏅 IFX Cent $10 USD / R160 ZAR

IFX Brokers Trading Platforms

IFX Brokers offers traders both MetaTrader trading Platforms.

MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available across all accounts except Demo and Cent.

IFX MetaTrader 4

The MetaTrader 4 provides traders with enhanced charting functionality, highly sophisticated management tools, comprehensive analysis, multiple chart setups, and a multilingual interface.

IFX MetaTrader 5

MT5 is the successor of MetaTrader 4 and offers traders additional trading features, including the option to trade futures and stocks.

IFX MT4 vs IFX MT5

🔎 Platform 🥇 MetaTrader 5 🥈 MetaTrader 4 📈 Partial Order Filling Policies Yes No 📉 Pending Order Types 6 4 📊 Depth of Market Yes No ⚙️ Technical Indicators 38 30 📌 Graphical Objects 44 31 🔁 Time Frames 21 9

Mobile Use of IFX Brokers

Users of IFX Brokers gain access to a highly functional mobile trading solution through their Android and iOS platform-compatible applications.

Users can perform similar functions on their mobile devices that they could do on the desktop version by utilizing the app's essential platform features.

Nevertheless, users have noticed occasional bugs in the mobile application when trading volumes reach their highest points.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Deposit and Withdrawals

This Broker offers instant deposits and fast withdrawals with various funding options. Deposits are free of cost.

IFX Deposits

Depositing with IFX Brokers is straightforward. The Broker covers all transaction fees.

To make a deposit, the trader can log in to their secure client area and select their preferred payment option to proceed.

🔎 Deposit Method 💰 Currency 💵 Fees ⚙️ Processing Time ZAR None Instant ZAR None Instant ZAR None Instant ZAR None Instant ZAR 2.5% 24/48 Business Hours USD/ZAR None Instant USD/ZAR None Instant

IFX Withdrawals

They offer their clients fast withdrawals. The myIFXBrokers secure client area powers withdrawals.

To withdraw, the client must log into the myIFXBrokers secure client area and add their bank account information for Verification.

Once verification has been successful, the process can be completed.

💳 Withdrawal Method ⏱️ Processing Time 💰 Fees 🌍 Availability 1 – 3 Business Days May incur bank charges 🇿🇦 South Africa 1 – 5 Business Days No broker fee International Within 24 hours No broker fee International Within 24 hours No broker fee International Within Minutes No broker fee 🇿🇦 South Africa only Up to 1 business day (varies) Network fee may apply International

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

IFX Brokers Sign-Up Bonus

The Sign-Up Bonus is available to any trader who opens an IFX Standard Account. It is a 50% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 50% on recurring deposits, subject to the prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Affiliate Program

An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.

Introducing Broker (IB) Program

The IB Program of IFX Brokers gives financial rewards to individuals and companies who successfully refer new clients to become their clients.

Partners at IFX Brokers obtain their earnings by receiving commissions from the trading actions their referred clients perform.

The program offers an ideal opportunity for traders and bloggers who wish to generate revenue from their network.

The partner portal and marketing assets, alongside fast speed commission payments, represent some of the investment tools provided to users.

100% Deposit Bonus

​Both new and existing clients at IFX Brokers receive a 100% Deposit Bonus. Trading volume increases through a bonus credit that exceeds $5,000 available to traders at IFX Brokers.

The bonus funds are non-withdrawable, but traders can withdraw profits obtained through bonus-funded trading operations.

A deposit bonus can be obtained by all Standard Account funders who choose to participate in the bonus program.

The Deposit Bonus Scheme enables clients to increase their trading capacity without exposing themselves to any new threats.

Forex Trading Guides

At IFX Brokers, users can access Forex trading guides that explain essential concepts combined with trading strategies as well as market analysis methods.

These guides provide information on risk control as well as technical studies and fundamental examination, and trader mental stamina, therefore helping traders of all ability levels.

The content structure assists beginner and intermediate traders in understanding practical market insights about Forex trading smoothly.

The information from guides proves helpful for new traders, although expert traders can find it elementary and require additional specialist material for their development.

The Forex trading guides provided by IFX Brokers function as an excellent base of information for anyone who wants to improve their trading abilities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Compare Forex Brokers - IFX Brokers vs. IQ Option vs. XM

🔎 Broker 💰 Min Deposit $10 USD / R160 ZAR $10 USD / R160 ZAR $5 USD / R80 ZAR 📝 Regulation FSCA CySEC ASIC 📌 Total Pairs 200 25 57 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 💵 Trading Fees Low Low N/A 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Research

The educational resources at IFX Brokers exist to assist beginners and experienced traders in their trading journey.

Users can access webinars, view video tutorials, and read articles based on fundamental and technical analysis trading strategies and platform operation through the platform.

The educational materials at IFX Brokers provide useful information, but traders at an advanced level would prefer additional, detailed content.

The educational resources on IFX Brokers suit beginners in trading, but proficient traders will probably have to explore alternative learning platforms for their specialized needs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Reviews

IFX brokers provide the MetaTrader4 to its customers, which is considered one of the best trading platforms in the world of forex to date! - Carolina Best! IFX Brokers ranks as one of the Top 10 Brokers in South Africa for good reason - They offer both MetaTrader platforms across most accounts! - Rebecca Not user-friendly. The IFX Brokers website is not user-friendly. Good luck finding information about their demo account. Only after I opened a live trading account was I informed that I had a demo account available. Unfortunately, downloads and more complications followed. - Trisha.

Customer Support

Traders of IFX Brokers can reach support representatives across various channels, which include phone calls, live chat, and emails.

Users report that IFX Brokers provides fast responses together with helpful assistance, particularly for questions related to accounts or technical difficulties.

Users want 24/7 customer support from IFX Brokers despite the existing support hours during market operation times.

The customer support services at IFX Brokers fulfill their responsibility to deliver timely help to traders when they need it.

Conclusion Overall, IFX Brokers can be summarised as a trustworthy South African Broker that offers traders a well-rounded trading experience. It provides fantastic customer service and many instruments to assist with trading and making correct decisions.

References

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Frequently Asked Questions

What type of forex broker is IFX Brokers?

IFX Brokers is a Market maker.

What is the overall rating for IFX Brokers out of 10?

The overall rating for this Broker is 9/10.

How much is the IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit?

The Minimum deposit required to open an IFX Live trading account starts from $10 USD / R160 ZAR.

Does IFX Brokers make a Demo Account available?

Indeed, IFX Brokers makes a demo account available to standard account holders after registration.

Does IFX Brokers cater to Islamic Forex Traders?

Yes, IFX Brokers makes an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading Account available.

Does IFX offer a ZAR account?

Yes, IFX Brokers offers trading accounts in ZAR. As a South African registered entity, deposits and withdrawals are conducted in ZAR.

Can I trade on the JSE as an individual in South Africa on the IFX platform?

You cannot directly trade on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through IFX Brokers. IFX Brokers focuses on CFD trading, which allows speculation on price movements without directly buying or selling the underlying asset.

Which share indices can you trade on the IFX platform?

You can trade CFD Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Shares. However, they do have limited public information regarding Zar accounts.

What should you consider regarding trading sessions on IFX in South Africa?

IFX doesn't have specific trading sessions since the Forex market operates 24/5. The trading hours for specific CFDs will depend on the underlying market they track. For instance, CFDs on a US stock index will follow the trading hours of that US stock exchange.

Do IFX brokers host webinars?

Unfortunately, IFX Brokers doesn't explicitly advertise webinars on their website, However, they offer educational resources, including articles, seminars, and videos.

Does IFX offer rollover in Forex trading?

IFX most likely offers rollovers in Forex trading. This is because rollovers are a standard feature in Forex trading, not something a specific broker can choose to provide. They're an inherent part of holding positions beyond the standard settlement time.

Do IFX brokers have a signup bonus for South African accounts?

IFX Brokers offers a sign-up bonus for opening a standard account and depositing funds in ZAR.

Is the Dollar / Rand currency pair available to trade on the IFX ZAR account?

Traders can speculate on the price movements of the USD/ZAR pair by buying or selling it through CFDs on the pair.

Does IFX offer rebates?

IFX operates under a Referral Fee Policy that ensures fair and transparent payment procedures for rebate payments. Their website doesn't mention rebates for regular trading accounts. Their focus seems to be on partner rebates for referring new clients.

Can I trade with IFX on the following shares: Nedbank, Napers, and Anglo American?

No, you cannot directly trade shares of Nedbank, Napers, or Anglo American on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) through IFX Brokers.