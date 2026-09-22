CFI Markets is a regulated Cyprus-based broker with an overall trust score of 7 out of 10. Offers two primary account types — Zero Commission and Dynamic Trader — regulated by both CySEC and FCA with access to 15,000+ instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Is CFI Markets regulated and safe for South African traders?

CFI Markets is regulated by CySEC (License 179/12) in Cyprus and the FCA (FRN: 602588) in the UK. That's dual regulation, which matters. Client funds held in segregated accounts at tier-1 banks. CySEC membership means ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) backs you up to €20,000 if things go wrong. Real protection there. South African traders get the same regulatory coverage as EU traders. That's solid.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit required to open a CFI Markets account?

Minimum deposit varies by account type. No single figure applies across the board. Standard accounts typically require $250 minimum. Some account types have lower. Contact CFI Markets directly to confirm your specific account minimum. The variance depends on which trading tier fits your capital and strategy.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit no minimum 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasionally offers deposit bonuses terms apply (e.g., trade volume & time constraints). 💸Fees No deposit/withdrawal fees from CFI inactivity fee $10/month if commissions < $10 📉Spreads & Commissions Zero‑commission account with $0 commission and 0.4–1.1 pip spreads raw and dynamic accounts feature spreads from 0.0 pips 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supported via cards, bank wire, e‑wallets no fees by CFI, processing within 30 mins business hours third-party charges may apply 🖥️Platforms MT5, CFI Trading App, cTrader, TradingView, Multi‑Asset web/desktop platform 🛡️Regulation Licensed by CySEC, FCA, FSCA (South Africa), SCA (UAE), BDL (Lebanon), 🔐Trust Score 9/10 based on strong regulation, transparent fees, instant processing and advanced tools ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed same day or next business day (within 30 mins during business hours) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CFI Markets Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established in 2012 Account types are not efficient Minimum deposit from $100 Conditions of payment methods are not useful Regulated by FCA, CySEC, BaFin No industry awards yet Unlimited number of live and demo accounts Limited range of instruments

Overview

CFI Markets (Credit Financier Invest) launched in 2012 — over a decade in the game. Not a brand new startup. They've seen bull markets and crashes.

Regulated subsidiaries across London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis. That's global infrastructure. Serious company with presence on multiple continents.

Access to 15,000+ instruments. Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs. Whatever you want to trade, they probably have it.

MT4 and MT5 platforms. Both available. Professional-grade infrastructure. Not flashy but reliable. Execution matters more than flashy interfaces.

What can you actually trade on CFI Markets?

15,000+ instruments. Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, energy, commodities, cryptocurrencies. The range is massive. You're not limited to one asset class. Build diversified strategies across multiple markets on one platform. That breadth matters for serious traders.

How is CFI Markets different from other brokers?

Dual regulation — CySEC and FCA. That's stronger than single regulation. Been around since 2012 so they've proven they can survive market cycles. Global subsidiary structure across multiple continents. Professional traders appreciate the institutional infrastructure. Not chasing retail with bonuses. Infrastructure over flash.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

CFI Markets provides access to a comprehensive suite of trading instruments and platforms designed for professional traders and institutions.

15,000+ tradable assets across all major asset classes. Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, precious metals, energy, cryptocurrencies.

MT4 and MT5 platforms both available with desktop, web, and mobile versions. Professional-grade charting and automated trading via Expert Advisors.

Regulatory backing from CySEC and FCA provides investor protection and fund segregation in tier-1 banks.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Standard, Zero Commission, VIP, Elite, and Islamic (Swap-Free) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:200 (professional investors), 1:30 (retail under ESMA) 📉 Spreads & Commissions From 0.3 pips (VIP/Elite), 2.3 pips (Micro), 2 pips fixed (Hybrid) 🌐 Instruments Offered 15,000+ assets including Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares, ETFs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on desktop, web, and mobile ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for traders following Shariah principles 📚 Educational Resources Regular webinars, trading tutorials, market analysis, economic calendars 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts at tier-1 banks; ICF protection up to €20,000 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus) and FCA (UK); established 2012 🌍 Global Presence Subsidiaries in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis

CFI Markets Customer Reviews

CFI Markets receives largely positive reviews from traders globally, especially strong in South Africa and the MENA regions.

Clients praise fast execution, competitive spreads, and responsive customer service. Multiple platform support appreciated.

Platform ease of use gets consistent mentions. MT4 and MT5 stability noted. Mobile app performance solid.

Some traders suggest more educational content, but overall sentiment is favorable due to regulation and transparent fee structures.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5 / 5 ⭐ (based on multi-platform reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction High – praised for spreads, platforms, and local support 📞Customer Service Fast and helpful via live chat, email, and phone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited reviews recognized for wide product range, zero spreads, fast execution, multi-platform support ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Positive highlights: MT4/5 & cTrader, good instrument variety occasional negative slippage/fees noted ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ High satisfaction: “5 stars” for support staff, professionalism, and response times ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

CFI Markets Safety and Security

Regulatory oversight — the real indicator of broker safety. CFI Markets is regulated by FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus). Both are recognized authorities with teeth.

Client funds segregated in tier-1 bank accounts separate from company operations. That's a regulatory requirement, not just policy.

ICF membership guarantees up to €20,000 per client if the broker faces insolvency. That protection exists and is legally enforceable.

Established 2012. Survived 14+ years of market volatility. That track record matters. Not a fly-by-night operation.

Is CFI Markets a regulated broker?

Yes. Licensed by CySEC (Cyprus) and FCA (UK). Dual regulation is stronger than single. Client funds segregated at tier-1 banks. ICF membership backs deposits up to €20,000. This is real regulatory protection, not just marketing claims.

How does CFI Markets protect client funds?

Segregated accounts at tier-1 banks. SSL encryption for data. Personal information protected. Funds separated from company money. If CFI Markets fails, your money sits in bank accounts in your name. That's the legal structure.

🛡️ Safety Feature 📋 Details 🏛️ Regulatory Oversight Licensed by CySEC (Cyprus) and FCA (UK) with strict financial guidelines 🏦 Client Fund Segregation Client funds held in segregated accounts at tier-1 banks, separate from company operations 💰 Investor Protection ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) membership provides protection up to €20,000 per client 🔒 Data Encryption SSL encryption protects all personal and trading data from unauthorized access ✅ Compliance Standards Operates under ESMA guidelines and European financial directives for client protection 📅 Operating History Established in 2012 with proven track record of 12+ years in financial markets 🌍 Global Infrastructure Subsidiaries in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis for operational security ⚠️ Negative Balance Protection Account balance cannot go below zero, protecting traders from excessive losses 📊 Risk Management Tools Stop Loss Orders, Take Profit Orders, and Margin Calls notify of account equity levels 🔐 Financial Transparency Regular audits and transparent fee structures ensure operational integrity

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CFI Markets At a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2012 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Financial Conduct Authority, UK (FRN: 602588), and CySEC (Licence: 179/12). CySEC License No. 179/12, FCA Reg. No. 602588, BaFin Reg. No. 1338881, MiFID, ACIIF (CFI Markets Ltd, Company Registration: 303814, CIF license: 179/12​​​​) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, JCC (Master, Maestro, and Visa card), Safe Charge, Wire transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, JCC (Master, Maestro, and Visa card), Safe Charge, Wire transfer 💻 Platform Types MT4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Web, iOS, and Android 📈 Tradable assets offered FX, Metals, and CFDs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CFI Markets Account Types

CFI Markets offers multiple account types serving different trader needs and capital levels.

Each account type has different spreads, commissions, and minimum deposit requirements.

Islamic (swap-free) accounts available for traders following Shariah principles — no overnight interest charges on positions.

🔎 Account 💶 Minimum Deposit 📝Sign up 📉 Spreads & Commissions 🛠️ Platforms 🥈 Zero Commission None (no minimum) 👉 Open Account 0.4–1.1 pips, with $0 commission MT4, MT5, cTrader, Web, App 🥇 Dynamic Trader None (no minimum) 👉 Open Account From 0.0 pips + low volume-based fee MT4, MT5, cTrader, Web, App

What types of accounts does CFI Markets offer?

Standard, Zero, VIP accounts with varying spreads and commission structures. Standard accounts commission-free with wider spreads. VIP accounts tight spreads but with commissions. Choose based on your trading volume and style.

Is there an Islamic account option available?

Yes. Swap-free accounts compliant with Shariah principles. No overnight interest charges. Ideal for traders avoiding interest-based swaps. Full access to all instruments and platforms with Islamic account structure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a CFI Markets Account - Step by Step

Step 1 – Begin Registration

Visit the CFI Markets website and start the account opening process.

You'll go through "know your customer" (KYC) verification — standard at all regulated brokers.

Basic information collected to verify your identity and ensure fund safety.

Step 2 – Submit Documentation

Scanned color copy of passport, driving license, or national ID card required.

Utility bill or bank statement from the past three months showing your address.

Answer compliance questions confirming your trading experience level.

Process ensures you understand trading risks before going live.

Step 3 – Choose Account Type

Select between Standard, Zero, VIP, or Islamic account based on your trading style.

Each account type offers different spreads and commission structures.

No commitment — can open multiple accounts if testing different strategies.

Step 4 – Deposit and Start Trading

Make a minimum deposit for your chosen account type (varies by tier).

Download MT4 or MT5, configure platform settings to your preferences.

Begin trading immediately after the deposit clears and fund arrives in the account.

CFI Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Cost structure depends on your account type and residency. Different countries sometimes see different pricing.

Spreads vary significantly by account tier. VIP spreads 0.3 pips, Micro 2.3 pips, Hybrid fixed 2 pips, Elite 0.3 pips.

Commission varies by account. Some accounts have zero commission; others have per-trade charges to offset spread costs.

Margin requirements calculated on position size, currency pair, and leverage applied.

What fees does CFI Markets charge for trading?

Fee structure varies by account type. Standard accounts are commission-free with spreads as the only cost. Zero accounts have tight spreads with modest commissions. VIP accounts widest access but the lowest spreads. Choose a structure matching your trading volume.

Are there any hidden fees with CFI Markets?

CFI Markets is transparent about its fee structure. No hidden charges. Account maintenance fees may apply for inactivity. Withdrawal costs depend on the method used. Check specific terms for your account type before funding.

📌 Fee Type 💰 Cost 📝 Notes 💵 Spreads (Forex, CFDs) From 0 pips Ultra-tight spreads on major pairs some products offer zero‑pip spreads 🆓 Commission (Forex/ETFs) 0% commission Zero commission accounts available costs included in spread & swap 📈 Stocks & ETFs (US-listed) $0.005/share (min. $1 per trade) Transparent per-share cost min. trade fee applies 💱 Dynamic Trader Accounts Integrated commission-free trading Spreads adapt dynamically no separate ticket fees ⏰ Swap/Rollover Fees Varies by instrument and holdings duration Overnight interest (swap) depends on holding time consult platform listings

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CFI Markets Market Instruments

15,000+ instruments accessible through a single platform. Forex, commodities, indices, precious metals, energy, cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs.

Most popular instruments include major forex pairs, gold, oil, indices like S&P500, DAX, FTSE.

Forex

Global currency exchange market. Trade major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY. Minor pairs, exotics. Real decentralized marketplace. CFI Markets provides access to all major currency pairs globally.

Commodities

Soft commodities — agricultural products. Hard commodities — metals, oil. Trading commodities offers portfolio diversification. Historically important market with significant liquidity. CFI provides access to major commodity contracts.

Indices

Stock market indices measure specific stock market sections. S&P 500, DAX, FTSE, Nikkei. Trade the entire market sector without picking individual stocks. CFI provides access to major global indices.

Precious Metals

Gold, silver, platinum trading. Hard assets providing portfolio hedging. Crude oil and copper also available. Significant role in commodities markets. CFI provides liquid access to precious metal trading.

Energy

Oil and natural gas trading. High volatility due to political, environmental, and supply factors. Global economic growth impacts. CFI provides access to major energy contracts with tight spreads.

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, other major cryptos available as CFDs. Trade price movements without owning the underlying asset. Regulated environment for crypto trading. CFI provides institutional-grade crypto execution.

💼 Asset Class 📊 Description 📌 Example Instruments 💱 Forex Global currency exchange market with 24/5 trading and floating rates. EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/ZAR 🛢️ Commodities Includes soft commodities and raw materials used for diversification and inflation hedging. Coffee, Corn, Cocoa, Sugar 📈 Indices Track the performance of groups of stocks or sectors from global exchanges. S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, FTSE 100 🪙 Precious Metals Safe-haven hard assets used in risk-off markets and inflation hedging. Gold, Silver, Copper, Platinum ⚡ Energy High-volatility assets driven by supply/demand, geopolitical and environmental factors. Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Natural Gas 💡 Shares & ETFs Trade top global stocks and ETFs with access to fractional shares in some regions. Apple, Tesla, Amazon, SPY ETF 🌍 CFDs Contract-for-difference instruments available across multiple asset classes with flexible leverage. CFDs on Stocks, Indices, Commodities

What can I trade with CFI Markets?

15,000+ instruments covering forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, cryptocurrencies. This breadth allows comprehensive portfolio diversification and access to global markets from a single platform.

Are cryptocurrency assets available on CFI Markets?

Yes. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin available as CFDs. Trade price movements without owning underlying coins. Regulated crypto access through professional infrastructure.

CFI Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

CFI Markets accepts multiple deposit methods for convenience and global accessibility.

Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

Deposits processed quickly with no additional fees from CFI's side.

Withdrawals processed within 1-3 business days depending on the method chosen.

What deposit methods does CFI Markets support?

Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller). Multiple options for global traders. No deposit fees from CFI. Processing speeds vary by method but all are reliable and secure.

How fast are withdrawals processed by CFI Markets?

Generally 1-3 business days depending on withdrawal method. Bank transfers typically slower than card withdrawals. CFI strives for prompt processing. All withdrawals secure and verified before processing.

🏷️ Payment Method 🕒 Processing Time 💵 CFI Fee 💡 Notes 💳 Credit/Debit Cards Instant No fee Supported in USD, AED deposits are instant withdrawals back to card only 🌐 Wire Transfer 1–5 Business Days No fee No minimum, but costs may apply from sending/receiving banks 💳 CFI Card by G2P Instant No fee Branded Mastercard; instant top-ups & withdrawals, linked via app 🧾 Skrill / Neteller (e‑wallet) Instant / within 1 hour No fee Available only in specific regions deposits processed quickly 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

CFI Markets Trading Platforms

CFI Markets provides both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 — industry-standard platforms.

Multi-asset platforms allowing forex, commodities, and stocks trading from a single interface.

Available on Windows, Mac, web browser, iOS, Android. Every device covered.

Advanced charting, 50+ indicators, automated trading via Expert Advisors, backtesting capabilities.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Industry-standard platform trusted by millions globally.

Powerful charting with 50+ technical indicators.

Expert Advisors for automated trading if you code or use pre-built EAs.

Backtesting on historical data. Test strategies without risking money.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Newer generation platform built on MT4 foundation.

Additional assets available (stocks, futures) beyond forex.

Improved charting and speed compared to MT4.

Economic calendar integrated. News feeds built-in. All research tools on platform.

🖥️ Platform 🌍 Access Type 🛠️ Features 👤 Best For 📊 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Desktop, Web, Mobile Advanced charting, 21 timeframes, hedging, expert advisors (EAs). Pro traders & algo users 📈 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Desktop, Web, Mobile Classic UI, fast execution, 9 timeframes, supports EAs. Beginners & traditional traders 🌐 CFI WebTrader Web Browser Only No installation, user-friendly interface, built-in tools and news feed. Quick access & casual trading 📱 CFI Mobile App iOS & Android Trade on the go, secure login, real-time alerts, full account access. Mobile-first & active traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Which trading platforms are available at CFI Markets?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Both available on desktop, web, and mobile. Advanced charting, real-time data, and automated trading features are standard. Choose based on your preferred feature set and device.

Does CFI offer mobile trading options?

Yes. MT4 and MT5 apps on iOS and Android. Full account management from mobile. Live charts, instant execution. Trading on the go with the same functionality as the desktop version.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CFI Markets Leverage

Leverage amplifies exposure. $1,000 account with 1:200 leverage controls $200,000 position. Magnifies profits. Magnifies losses equally.

CFI Markets offers maximum 1:200 leverage for professional investors. Retail traders limited to 1:30 under ESMA guidelines for CySEC-regulated brokers.

Leverage is powerful but dangerous in the wrong hands. Position sizing becomes critical. One bad trade with careless leverage wipes accounts.

Margin requirements vary by instrument and leverage applied. Understand margin calculations before trading high-leverage positions.

CFI Markets vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:200 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs _ 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

CFI Markets Education and Research

Before trading, traders should educate themselves on forex and commodity markets. CFI Markets provides educational resources.

Regular webinars covering market trends, trading strategies, and platform usage. Professional analysts conduct sessions.

Trading tutorials and guides available on the platform. Market analysis tools integrated into MT4/MT5.

Research features including economic calendars, news feeds, market reports.

📘 Resource Type 🧠 What It Offers 👤 Best For 🎥 Video Tutorials On-demand lessons covering trading basics, platform usage & strategies Beginners & visual learners 📰 Market Insights Daily/weekly market analysis, technical reports & economic outlooks Active traders & analysts 📚 CFI Academy Structured courses on forex, CFDs, technical & fundamental analysis New traders building core skills 🗓️ Webinars & Events Live sessions with CFI experts on trading techniques & market trends Intermediate to advanced traders 📖 Trading Glossary Definitions for key trading terms, indicators & order types Absolute beginners 📈 Platform Guides Step-by-step usage guides for MT4, MT5, and WebTrader All users getting started ❓ FAQs & Help Center Answers to common platform and account questions Clients needing quick clarifications

Research

Traders need research to trade profitably. CFI Markets provides basic analysis, news, and economic calendars. MT4/MT5 include charting tools and 50+ indicators for technical analysis. The foundation is there.

Does CFI Markets offer educational materials?

Yes. Webinars, tutorials, market analysis, trading guides. Designed for all experience levels. Professional analysts conduct sessions regularly. Educational foundation supports trader development.

Are there any free webinars for traders?

Yes. Regular free webinars covering market trends, trading strategies, and platform usage. Professional analysis included. Ideal for gaining market insights and learning from experienced traders.

CFI Markets Awards and Recognition

Awards instill trader confidence. CFI Markets received "Best Online Financial Trading Services, Middle East" for 2026 from Capital Finance International.

Industry recognition reflects commitment to excellence and service quality.

Awards validate the broker's competitive positioning in professional trading markets.

Has CFI Markets received any industry awards?

Yes. "Best Online Financial Trading Services, Middle East" (2026) from Capital Finance International. Recognition reflects trading service quality and market positioning.

What do CFI Markets' awards represent?

Awards signal credibility and industry standing. Independent publications recognize CFI's excellence in execution, service, and platform offerings. Market validation of broker quality.

Customer Support

Traders need reliable support. CFI Markets supports via email, phone, fax, and live chat on the website.

Multiple channels ensure you can reach support through your preferred method.

Response times generally fast. Issues get resolved promptly by a professional support team.

Conclusion CFI Markets is a solid regulated broker offering two main account types — Zero Commission and Dynamic Trader. Provides MT4 and MT5 platforms. Access to 15,000+ instruments across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Dual regulation (CySEC and FCA) provides real investor protection. Maximum leverage 1:200 for professionals. Established in 2012 with a proven track record. For traders seeking institutional infrastructure with regulatory backing, CFI Markets delivers professional-grade execution.

Disclaimer

CFI Markets warns that forex and CFD trading carries substantial risk. May not suit all investors. Before trading, carefully consider investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and experience level. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. Margin trading amplifies profit and loss potential equally. Forex and commodity price movements are unpredictable. CFI Markets cannot guarantee maximum loss on your positions. Trade with discipline and proper risk management.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many instruments can I trade with CFI Markets?

CFI Markets gives you 15,000+ tradable instruments. Forex pairs — majors, minors, exotics. Metals like gold and silver. Indices for stock market access. Commodities. Cryptocurrencies. Stocks and ETFs. One platform covers everything. That's the point. Build diversified portfolios without switching between apps. The breadth is there for serious portfolio construction.

Which platforms are supported by CFI Markets?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Both are industry-standard, trusted by millions globally. Robust charting with 50+ technical indicators. Expert Advisors for automated trading if you code strategies. Available on Windows, Mac, web browser, iOS, Android. Every device covered. Professional-grade infrastructure either way.

Does CFI Markets offer leverage?

Yes. Maximum 1:200 leverage available for professional investors who qualify. Retail traders capped at 1:30 under ESMA regulations. High leverage amplifies profits when right. Amplifies losses when wrong. Position sizing becomes mandatory. One careless trade with high leverage wipes accounts. Requires discipline and strict risk management every single trade.

What spreads can I expect with CFI Markets?

Spreads vary by account type. VIP accounts start from 0.3 pips — super tight. Micro accounts around 2.3 pips. Hybrid accounts fixed at 2 pips consistently. Elite accounts start from 0.3 pips. Tighter spreads on some accounts come with commissions offsetting the benefit. Check your specific account type for exact spread costs before opening.

Is CFI Markets Broker a fake or a scam?

No, not a scam. CFI Markets operates under Credit Financier Invest Ltd., based in Cyprus. Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus) and FCA (UK). That's dual regulation. Been operating since 2012 — over a decade surviving market cycles. Subsidiaries in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis. Global infrastructure backs this up.

What is the overall rating out of 10 for CFI Markets?

CFI Markets gets a 7 out of 10 rating. That reflects regulatory backing, platform quality, instrument range, and competitive spreads. Not perfect — there's room for improvement in educational content and mobile app performance. But overall it's solid. Professional traders find value. Retail traders can learn. Reasonable middle ground between cost and service.

How quickly can I open an account at CFI Markets?

Fast process. Complete the signup form online. Submit identity documents — passport, license, national ID. Provide address proof from a utility bill or bank statement. KYC approval happens within hours or the next business day, typically. Deposit the minimum for your account type. Then access MT4/MT5 and start trading immediately. The whole thing takes maybe 24 hours tops.

What deposit methods does CFI Markets accept?

Bank transfers for direct deposits. Credit and debit cards accepted. E-wallets like Skrill and Neteller available. Multiple options for global traders coming from different countries. Zero deposit fees from CFI's side. Processing speeds vary depending on method — card fastest, bank transfers slower. All methods reliable and secure though.

Can I trade with a demo account first?

Yes, demo accounts available for practice. Check the CFI Markets website for exact details on demo availability and setup. Demo gives you virtual funds to test strategies without risking real money. Market conditions mirror live trading exactly. Real spreads, real execution speeds. Perfect for learning platform features before deploying actual capital into live trades.

How can I contact CFI Markets customer support?

Multiple support channels at your disposal. Email for detailed questions. Live chat for quick answers. Phone for voice conversations. Fax for formal requests. A professional support team responds to account questions, technical platform issues, and trading questions. Pick whichever communication method works best for you personally. Support quality gets praised in reviews for responsiveness.