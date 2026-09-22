Overall, Vault Markets can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that offers its services in 6 countries across the globe. Vault Markets is a South African-based licensed and regulated broker. Vault Markets has a trust score of 84 out of 99.

?️Regulated and trusted by the FSCA. ?️ 1010 traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🔎 Broker 💵 Minimum Deposit R50 🔁 Spreads from 0 Pips 📈 Leverage 1:500 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Yes 🎉 Bonus Offers Yes 💵 Currency Pairs 200 🪙 Crypto Pairs 5 💙 Support 24/7 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Vault Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MT4 and MT5 are available No research tools are available User-friendly trading interface Demo account not immediately available Comprehensive educational resources Limited product portfolio

Overview

Vault Markets is a South African-based brokerage firm that provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks.

The broker is known for offering a user-friendly trading experience through the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, catering to both beginner and professional traders.

Vault Markets emphasizes a regulated and secure trading environment, ensuring fast trade execution, quick withdrawals, and 24/7 customer support.

The company offers various account types tailored to different trading needs and skill levels, along with educational tools such as blogs, e-books, and podcasts to help clients enhance their trading knowledge.

Featured Offered

Vault Markets positions itself as a premium trading service provider in South Africa, offering fast withdrawals, ultra-low latency trading, a trusted and regulated environment, and world-class 24/7 customer support.

The broker provides a wide range of trading instruments, multi-currency account options, and a user-friendly mobile app designed for convenience and flexibility.

Vault Markets caters to traders of all experience levels by offering various account types suited to different trading goals.

Additionally, the platform features comprehensive educational resources, including forex terminology guides, blogs, podcasts, and eBooks, to help traders enhance their skills and trading knowledge.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, ECN ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 📉 Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips, variable commissions 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available 👥 Copy Trading Available 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, negative balance protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FSCA

Vault Markets Customer Reviews

Many traders praise Vault Markets for its customer-service responsiveness and localised support, particularly for South African and African clients.

For example, several reviews mention that account verification, deposits, and withdrawals were handled efficiently, and staff members like “Faatimah”, “Evelyn,” or “Carron” are singled out by name for being helpful.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.0/5 (Trustpilot) 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive Feedback: Many users commend Vault Markets for its responsive customer support, especially highlighting agents like Faatimah, Dylan Dewet, and Candice for their assistance. 📞Customer Service Mixed Reviews: While many users praise the support team for their responsiveness and helpfulness, there are occasional complaints about delayed withdrawals and technical issues.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Single review with a perfect 5/5 rating; limited sample size. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ User reported significant losses due to broker's actions; negative experience. ⭐ Positive reviews highlighting helpful customer support and platform reliability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users commend responsive support and user-friendly interface; some concerns noted ⭐⭐⭐⭐ High satisfaction with customer service, especially during weekends; positive feedback. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Over 400 reviews with an average rating of 4.5/5; users appreciate platform features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Vault Markets Safety and Security

Vault Markets prioritizes client safety and security by operating as a licensed and regulated financial service provider in South Africa.

The company is a juristic representative of RocketX (Pty) Ltd, which is authorized and supervised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under FSP number 52142.

Vault Markets ensures client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from company operations, to safeguard customer money.

The broker also provides negative balance protection, preventing clients from losing more than their deposits.

What measures does Vault Markets take to protect client funds?

Vault Markets keeps all client funds in segregated accounts, separate from company operations, ensuring that traders’ money remains safe and unaffected by business activities. The broker also provides negative balance protection to prevent losses beyond deposited amounts.

How does Vault Markets ensure trading and data security?

Vault Markets uses advanced encryption and secure trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 to protect personal and financial information. The company follows strict compliance policies, including privacy and anti-money laundering measures, to maintain a safe and transparent trading environment.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSCA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in separate accounts to protect against broker insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Offers insurance coverage for certain client fund losses. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and favorable credit ratings. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Uses advanced encryption and security protocols to protect cryptocurrency accounts. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients cannot lose more than their account balance, limiting risk exposure. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and transparent reporting to ensure regulatory adherence.

Vault Markets at a glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Cape Town, South Africa 👨‍💼 Year Founded 2020 👥 Amount of staff Not publicly disclosed 👨‍💻 Amount of active traders Not publicly disclosed 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🇬🇧 Regulation Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) 🇬🇧 Country of regulation South Africa 💼 Account Segregation Yes 🚫 Negative balance protection Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Not specified 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Not specified 📋 Account Types and Features Offers various account types tailored to different trading needs and experience levels. 🏦 Institutional Accounts Not specified 📊 Managed Accounts Not specified 💱 Minor account currencies USD, ZAR, TZS 💰 Minimum Deposit R50 🤝 Does JM Markets offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes, Vault Markets offers an affiliate program for South African traders. 💱 Does JM Markets allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands? Yes, accounts can be opened in ZAR (South African Rand). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Vault Markets Account Types

Vault Markets provides a diverse range of account types to cater to various trading preferences and strategies.

For those seeking higher leverage, the Vault 1000 account offers leverage up to 1:1000, allowing traders to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay.

The Vault Zero account is tailored for scalpers and high-frequency traders, featuring zero spreads and a commission-based structure.

Traders adhering to Islamic principles can opt for the Vault Swap Free account, which eliminates swap fees on overnight positions.

Vault 100

The Vault 100 account is designed for traders seeking to maximize their trading potential with a substantial bonus.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account offers a 100% bonus, effectively doubling the trader's initial capital.

Leverage is set at 1:500, providing traders with the ability to control larger positions.

Spreads start from 1 pip, ensuring competitive trading costs. This account is accessible via both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering flexibility in trading.

Vault 1000

The Vault 1000 account caters to traders looking for higher leverage to amplify their trading strategies.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account provides leverage up to 1:1000, allowing traders to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay.

Spreads begin from 1 pip, maintaining competitive trading costs. This account is available exclusively on the MT5 platform, ensuring access to advanced trading features.

Vault 200

The Vault 200 account is ideal for traders who desire a significant bonus to enhance their trading capital.

Requiring a minimum deposit, this account offers a 200% bonus, tripling the trader's initial investment.

Leverage is set at 1:500, providing ample opportunity for traders to manage larger positions.

Spreads start from 1 pip, ensuring competitive trading conditions. Traders can access this account through both MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Vault Swap Free

The Vault Swap Free account is tailored for traders who prefer or require an interest-free trading environment, such as those adhering to Islamic finance principles.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account offers leverage up to 1:500, allowing traders to manage larger positions.

Spreads begin from 1 pip, maintaining competitive trading costs. This account is accessible via both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering flexibility in trading.

Vault Zero

The Vault Zero account is designed for traders who prioritize tight spreads and are comfortable with commission-based trading.

Requiring a minimum deposit, this account offers spreads starting from 0 pips, providing traders with the ability to execute trades at optimal prices.

Leverage is set at 1:500, offering flexibility in position sizing. This account is available on the MT4 platform, ensuring access to a widely used and reliable trading interface.

Vault No Bonus

The Vault No Bonus account is suitable for traders who prefer to trade without the constraints of bonus-related conditions.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account offers leverage up to 1:500, allowing traders to manage larger positions.

Spreads start from 1 pip, ensuring competitive trading costs. This account is accessible via both MT4 and MT5 platforms, providing flexibility in trading.

Vault 250

The Vault 250 account is tailored for traders seeking a substantial bonus to enhance their trading capital.

Requiring a minimum deposit, this account offers a 250% bonus, significantly increasing the trader's initial investment.

Leverage is set at 1:500, providing ample opportunity for traders to manage larger positions.

Spreads begin from 1 pip, maintaining competitive trading conditions. Traders can access this account through the MT5 platform.

Micro Bonus 100

The Micro Bonus 100 account is designed for beginner traders who wish to start with a smaller capital outlay while benefiting from a bonus.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account offers a 100% bonus, doubling the trader's initial capital. Leverage is set at 1:500, allowing traders to control larger positions.

Spreads start from 1 pip, ensuring competitive trading costs. This account is accessible via both MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Vault No Stop-Out

The Vault No Stop-Out account is tailored for traders who wish to avoid automatic stop-outs during periods of high volatility.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account offers leverage up to 1:500, providing flexibility in position sizing.

Spreads begin from 1 pip, ensuring competitive trading costs. This account is accessible via both MT4 and MT5 platforms, offering flexibility in trading.

Vault Micro

The Vault Micro account is ideal for beginner traders who wish to start trading with a smaller capital outlay.

With a minimum deposit requirement, this account offers leverage up to 1:500, allowing traders to manage larger positions.

Spreads start from 1 pip, ensuring competitive trading costs. This account is accessible via both MT4 and MT5 platforms, providing flexibility in trading.

What types of accounts does Vault Markets offer?

Vault Markets provides a variety of account types designed to suit different trading styles and experience levels, each offering tailored features, spreads, and trading conditions.

How do I choose the right account type with Vault Markets?

You can select an account based on your trading goals, risk tolerance, and preferred trading style, ensuring the features and conditions align with your needs.

How to Open a Vault Markets Account - A Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start the Vault Markets Account Registration.

In order to open a Vault Markets account, the applicant can simply click on the gold "Register" Button located at the top of the Vault Markets webpage.

Step 2: Complete the Online Registration.

The next step will be to complete a basic registration form.

Step 3: Complete the Vault Markets Account Registration.

In order for the account application to be completed, multiple fields must be completed.

This includes Personal Details, Email Validation, and Financial Details.

Vault Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commission

Vault Markets offers a range of trading accounts designed to suit various trading styles and preferences.

Their account types include options such as zero spread accounts, swap-free accounts, and accounts with bonuses.

The spreads on these accounts start from one pip, providing competitive pricing for traders.

Additionally, Vault Markets offers leverage options up to one thousand, allowing traders to control larger positions with a smaller initial investment.

What types of fees does Vault Markets charge?

Vault Markets offers a transparent fee structure with no hidden charges, ensuring that all trading costs, including commissions and other applicable fees, are clearly communicated to clients.

How competitive are Vault Markets' spreads and commissions?

Vault Markets provides tight spreads and competitive commissions to give traders cost-efficient trading conditions, allowing for optimized entry and exit points in the market.

🔎 Broker 💵 Minimum Deposit R50 🔁 Spreads from 0 Pips 📈 Leverage 1:500 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Yes 🎉 Bonus Offers Yes 💵 Currency Pairs 200 🪙 Crypto Pairs 5 💙 Support 24/7 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Vault Markets Trading Platforms

Vault Markets provides traders with access to two of the most widely used and trusted trading platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

These platforms are renowned for their user-friendly interfaces, advanced charting tools, and support for automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs).

MT4 is particularly favored for its simplicity and reliability, making it ideal for beginners and experienced traders alike.

MT5, the successor to MT4, offers enhanced features such as additional timeframes, more order types, and improved charting capabilities, catering to traders seeking more advanced functionalities.

MetaTrader Four (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a widely recognized trading platform known for its user-friendly interface and robust functionality.

It supports a variety of financial instruments, including Forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs.

Traders can utilize advanced charting tools, technical analysis features, and automated trading capabilities through Expert Advisors (EAs).

MT4 is available on desktop and mobile devices, ensuring seamless trading experiences across different platforms.

MetaTrader Five (MT5)

MetaTrader Five is the successor to MT4, offering enhanced features for more advanced trading strategies.

It provides additional timeframes, more order types, and improved charting capabilities.

MT5 supports trading in Forex, stocks, futures, and CFDs, making it a versatile platform for traders seeking a broader range of instruments.

The platform also includes an economic calendar and improved backtesting features for algorithmic trading.

cTrader

cTrader is a next-generation trading platform designed for speed, transparency, and efficiency in financial markets.

It offers a modern and intuitive interface, advanced charting tools, and fast order execution.

cTrader is particularly suitable for traders who prioritize speed and transparency in their trading activities.

The platform supports automated trading through cAlgo, allowing traders to develop and deploy their own trading algorithms.

Vault Markets Mobile App

The Vault Markets Mobile App provides traders with the flexibility to manage their trading activities on the go.

It offers real-time market data, account management features, and seamless integration with the trading platforms.

The app is designed to deliver a user-friendly experience, ensuring that traders can monitor their positions and execute trades anytime and anywhere.

Which trading platforms are available with Vault Markets?

Vault Markets offers popular and secure trading platforms, including MetaTrader Four and MetaTrader Five, providing advanced tools, charting features, and automated trading capabilities for both beginner and experienced traders.

Can I trade on Vault Markets platforms from different devices?

Yes, Vault Markets platforms are accessible on desktop computers, web browsers, and mobile devices, allowing you to trade anytime and anywhere with a consistent and reliable trading experience.

Vault Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Vault Markets accepts a large number of deposit options, including EFT, Card, MPESA, Bitcoin, and Perfect Money to mention just a few.

Withdrawals from Vault Markets will be approved almost immediately, and payouts happen within hours.

How can I deposit funds into my Vault Markets account?

You can deposit funds using secure methods offered by Vault Markets, such as bank transfers and e-wallets, ensuring your trading account is funded safely and efficiently.

How do withdrawals work with Vault Markets?

Withdrawals are processed through secure methods, with verification procedures in place to ensure your funds are safely returned to your chosen account or payment method.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods EFT, Credit/Debit Cards, M-Pesa, Bitcoin, Perfect Money, Zotapay, PayStack, Ozow EFT, M-Pesa, Bitcoin, Perfect Money, Zotapay ⏱️ Processing Time Instant allocation via portal or mobile app Instant approval; bank processing times may vary, especially during weekends or public holidays 💵 Minimum Amount R50 (for Micro Bonus 100 and Micro Bonus 200 accounts) No minimum withdrawal amount

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Vault Markets Leverage

Vault Markets offers flexible leverage options to cater to traders with varying risk appetites and trading strategies.

For instance, the VAULT 1000 account provides a leverage of 1:1000, allowing traders to control larger positions with a relatively small capital outlay.

This means that with a $100 deposit, traders can manage a position worth up to $100,000.

Such high leverage can amplify potential returns but also increase the risk of significant losses. It's essential for traders to use leverage judiciously and ensure they have a solid risk management strategy in place.

Vault Markets vs Exness vs AvaTrade - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit R50 $10 USD $100 🎁 Bonus Offers Yes No Yes 🆓 Demo Account No Yes Yes 📱 Mobile Trading Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Vault Markets Research

Vault Markets offers a comprehensive suite of research and educational resources tailored to both novice and experienced traders.

Their platform includes a beginner's guide to forex trading, providing foundational knowledge on trading terms, risk management, and market dynamics.

Additionally, they offer insights into optimal trade timing, helping traders identify the right moments to buy and sell.

To support continuous learning, Vault Markets provides access to eBooks, podcasts, and blogs, covering various trading strategies and market analyses.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Vault Markets Awards

Vault Markets has garnered several prestigious awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence in the trading industry.

In 2023, the company was recognized as the "Best Forex Broker" and "Most Innovative Broker" in Africa by International Investor Magazine.

Additionally, it was honored as the "Most Secure Broker" in South Africa in 2022.

These accolades highlight Vault Markets' dedication to providing secure, innovative, and top-tier services to traders across the continent.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli serves as a Senior Account Manager, bringing extensive experience and professionalism to his role in assisting clients with their trading accounts. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos Panteli for his excellent assistance, noting his prompt, clear, and helpful guidance on all account and trading-related matters. ⭐ I have worked with many different… Having worked with many different brokers and account managers, I can confidently say that Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise, responsiveness, and dedication to client satisfaction.

Conclusion Vault Markets is a licensed and regulated South African forex broker that offers a secure and accessible trading environment for both beginners and experienced traders. The company is a juristic representative of RocketX (Pty) Ltd, which is authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under FSP number 52142. Vault Markets provides features such as segregated client accounts, negative balance protection, and secure access to trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker also offers flexible account types, local deposit and withdrawal options, and educational resources tailored to the South African market.

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader. Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure and determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in loss of capital. Our Review Methodology: For each of our broker evaluations, we investigate, evaluate, analyze, and compare what we feel to be the most crucial criteria to consider when selecting a broker. This evaluation is comprised of positives, disadvantages, and an overall score based on our findings. We want to assist you in locating the ideal broker for your requirements.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What regulatory authority oversees Vault Markets?

Vault Markets operates under South African regulation as a juristic representative of RocketX (Pty) Ltd, which is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). This ensures compliance with local financial laws and protection of clients’ trading activities.

How does Vault Markets protect client funds?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s operational funds. This, combined with negative balance protection, ensures that traders cannot lose more than their deposited amount, safeguarding investments even during volatile market conditions.

What trading platforms are available at Vault Markets?

Vault Markets provides access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, which offer advanced charting tools, automated trading options, and strong security measures, ensuring a reliable and efficient trading environment for both beginner and experienced traders.

Does Vault Markets offer negative balance protection?

Yes, Vault Markets provides negative balance protection, preventing clients from losing more than their account balance. This ensures that traders are shielded from extreme market volatility and cannot incur debt beyond their deposited funds.

Is my personal and financial data secure with Vault Markets?

Vault Markets employs strict data protection policies, including encryption and secure storage measures. Combined with privacy and anti-money laundering protocols, these safeguards ensure that personal and financial information remains confidential and protected from unauthorized access.

What types of accounts does Vault Markets offer?

Vault Markets offers various account types to suit different trading needs, including standard, premium, and professional accounts. Each account provides access to multiple trading instruments, competitive spreads, leverage options, and advanced trading tools for effective portfolio management.

How fast are deposits and withdrawals processed?

Deposits and withdrawals at Vault Markets are processed promptly, with standard procedures ensuring funds are transferred quickly and securely. The broker provides multiple payment methods to facilitate smooth transactions while maintaining regulatory compliance and client fund security.

Does Vault Markets offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts?

Yes, Vault Markets offers Islamic or swap-free accounts to comply with Sharia law. These accounts do not incur overnight swap or interest fees, allowing traders to participate in the financial markets while adhering to religious requirements.

What risk management tools are available for traders?

Vault Markets provides tools such as stop-loss, take-profit orders, and margin alerts to help traders manage risk. Combined with educational resources and market analysis, these features allow clients to make informed decisions and protect their trading capital.

How can I contact Vault Markets for support or inquiries?

Vault Markets offers dedicated customer support through live chat, email, and phone. The support team is trained to handle account, technical, and trading-related questions, providing timely assistance to ensure clients receive reliable guidance and solutions.