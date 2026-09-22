XGLOBAL Review - Main Banner

  XGLOBAL Africa is a boutique CFD broker with European roots and local presence in Johannesburg. Since 2012, it has offered South African traders access to MT5, variable ECN pricing, and multiple account types. Regulation sits with the FSCA locally, while derivatives are issued via its VFSC-licensed entity.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSCA. ?️ 1134 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

 

🔍 FeatureXGlobalAfrica CTA Logo
💰 Minimum Deposit$10 USD or equivalent in ZAR
🛡️ RegulatorsFSCA, VFSC
💻 Trading PlatformMetaTrader 5 (MT5)
🪙 Crypto Trading4 Cryptocurrency CFDs
💱 Total Forex Pairs44 Forex pairs
☪️ Islamic AccountYes – Swap-free option available
💸 Trading FeesVariable spreads (from 0.2 pips on Raw accounts) + commission from $3.75 per side
⏳ Account ActivationUp to 24 hours approval process
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

XGLOBAL Spider Chart

XGLOBAL Africa Spider Chart

 

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Regulated locally by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSP 51306)Derivatives are issued by XGLOBAL FX Ltd under VFSC rather than FSCA
Johannesburg office with localised support and relationship managersHigh-frequency trading and latency arbitrage are not supported
ZAR account currency availableCryptocurrency CFDs limited to four instruments
Low minimum deposit from $10 USD equivalentMaximum trade size capped at 50 lots
Leverage available up to 1:500Stop-out level set at 50%
Segregated client bank accountsIslamic accounts incur a nightly storage fee after seven calendar days
Access to MT5 on Windows, macOS, iOS and Android with EAs, hedging and copy trading permittedServices not available to residents of certain jurisdictions
 

Overview

Overview

 

  • The broker offers trading on MetaTrader 5 on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.
  • XGLOBAL is a CFD brokerage group founded in 2012, with roots in Cyprus and a headquarters located in Europe and South Africa.
  • The minimum deposit starts from the equivalent of 10 USD, with account currency options that include ZAR.
  • The FSCA authorises the South African entity under FSP number 51306.
  • Three main retail account types are available: XG Raw, XG Plus, and XG Zero.
  • Client trades are executed through XGLOBAL FX Ltd, which the VFSC regulates under registration number 15062.
  • Leverage is available up to 1:500, depending on the account type selected.
  • Available instruments include 44 currency pairs, metals, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrency CFDs.
  • XGLOBAL Africa (Pty) Ltd operates from Johannesburg and provides localised support to South African clients.
  • Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts according to the broker’s stated policy. Top of Form

 

Featured Offered

  • MetaTrader 5 support across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android gives you full desktop and mobile access to the same trading environment.
  • Hedging, Expert Advisors, copy trading, and long-term positions are permitted, while latency arbitrage and high-frequency trading are not supported.
  • A minimum deposit of 10 USD equivalent makes entry accessible if you prefer to begin with limited capital.
  • Internal matching combined with external liquidity coverage forms part of the broker’s execution structure.
  • Segregated bank accounts are used for client deposits, with funds held in denominated accounts.
  • Leverage of up to 1:500 is available, which increases trade exposure relative to your margin.
  • FSCA regulation under FSP 51306 provides local regulatory oversight through XGLOBAL Africa (Pty) Ltd.

 

🌟 FeatureXGlobalAfrica CTA Logo
🌐 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 5 available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android
📈 Trading Instruments44 Forex pairs, metals, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrency CFDs
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket execution with IOC fill policy and zero requotes
🔄 Account TypesXG Raw, XG Plus, XG Zero, Islamic, and Corporate accounts
💳 Deposit MethodsVISA, Bank Wire Transfer, STICPAY
📉 LeverageUp to 1:500
🌍 RegulationFSCA (FSP 51306), VFSC (Licence 15062), CySEC (171/12)
🔐 SecuritySegregated client bank accounts for enhanced fund protection
🤝 Social TradingCopy trading and signal trading fully supported
📱 Mobile TradingFull MT5 functionality on smartphones and tablets
💬 Customer SupportLocal Johannesburg office with global support response target within 1 hour during office hours
🌟 Trustpilot Rating4/5 (from 200+ reviews on XGLOBAL FX)
 

XGLOBAL Customer Reviews

XGLOBAL AFRICA does not have any customer support reviews, but there are several reviews regarding XGLOBAL FX:

  • The rating breakdown shows 74% five-star reviews and 14% four-star reviews, so most feedback sits in the top tiers.
  • “Verified” labels appear on some reviews, which means Trustpilot confirmed a business interaction for those entries.
  • Recent reviews from South Africa show up in the feed, which gives you a local perspective alongside global posts.
  • Withdrawal comments contain clear turnaround references; several reviews mention 24 to 48 hours.
  • Customer support receives positive mention; reviewers mention quick replies and helpful answers.

 

🔍 Aspect🔖 Details
🌟 Overall RatingTrustScore 4.0 / 5 based on 219 reviews, with the majority rated at 4 or 5 stars
👏 Customer SatisfactionGenerally positive feedback, with traders highlighting platform reliability and smooth trade execution
📞 Customer ServiceResponsive support via standard contact channels, assisting with account setup, trading queries, and technical issues
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
High scores for platform, pricing and support.4.9/5 (6 reviews)
TrustPilot Logo
Four- and five-star majority; positive support and withdrawal mentions.4.0/5 (219 reviews)
 

XGLOBAL Safety and Security

XGLOBAL Safety and Security

  XGLOBAL has a group structure with multiple regulatory registrations, which affects how your account is handled.  

Regulatory structure

  • XGLOBAL Africa (Pty) Ltd holds authorisation from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa under FSP number 51306.
  • Clients onboarded through XGLOBAL Africa trade derivatives issued by XGLOBAL FX Ltd, which is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) under licence number 15062.
  • The wider XGLOBAL Group also includes a CySEC-licensed entity, X Global Markets Ltd, in Cyprus.
  • The brand has operated since 2012 and maintains offices in Johannesburg with localised support.

  The structure means that your relationship in South Africa sits under an FSCA-authorised entity, while the derivative instruments themselves are issued by a VFSC-regulated firm.  

🌍 Regulatory Body🏛️ Jurisdiction🆔 License Number
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)South Africa51306
Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC)Vanuatu15062
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)Cyprus171/12
 

Trader and Client Fund Security

🔎 Security Measureℹ️ Information
🔒 Segregated AccountsClient deposits are kept in segregated bank accounts in clients’ denominated bank accounts
🔏 Compensation Fund MemberNone
🔐 Compensation AmountNone
🔓 SSL CertificateThe website is secured via HTTPS encryption
🔒 2FA (Where Applicable)None
🔏 Privacy Policy in PlaceYes
🔐 Risk Warning ProvidedYes
🔓 Negative Balance ProtectionYes, on retail accounts
🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss OrdersNone
 

Security while Trading

  • XGLOBAL Africa operates under FSCA licence number 51306 in South Africa.
  • Client funds are kept in segregated denominated bank accounts.
  • Margin call is set at 100% and stop-out level at 50%, introducing automatic position management thresholds.
  • There is a dedicated complaints process and escalation route to the FAIS Ombud in place.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

How does XGLOBAL ensure trader safety and security?

XGLOBAL segregates client funds, uses regulated banking partners, and holds licenses such as FSCA and CySEC (group). Negative balance protection and secure client portals help protect traders, but market risk and internet security practices remain the client’s responsibility.  

Is my money safe with XGLOBAL?

Yes — client funds are held separately from company capital, and regulatory oversight helps enforce standards. However, all trading involves risk, and users must safeguard login credentials and enable features like two-factor authentication to enhance security.  

XGLOBAL at a Glance

Company InformationXGlobalAfrica CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2012
🧑🏻💻Number of staff10 to 15 (LinkedIn profile)
👩💻Number of active tradersNo published figure
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA (FSP 51306); VFSC (15062); CySEC (group firm)
🌎Country of regulationSouth Africa; Vanuatu; Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesNone
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsXG Raw, XG Plus, XG Zero, XG Islamic, Corporate, Demo
💳Institutional AccountsCorporate account available
👨💼Managed AccountsMAM
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, ZAR, EUR, GBP, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit10 USD or the equivalent thereof, 200 ZAR for XG Plus
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 24 hours
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊Spreads from0.2 pips on Raw, 1.0 pip on Zero, 1.8 pips on Plus
💸Commissions$3.75 per side on Raw
💱Number of base currencies supported5
🚀Swap FeesOvernight fees apply; Swap free option available, storage fee after 7 days Islamic
📈Leverage1:500
📏Margin requirements100% Margin Call, 50% Stop-Out
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes, unlimited
⌛Order Execution TimeFast, market execution
📆VPS HostingNone
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered100+
🗠CFD Stock Indices13
⚖️CFD Commodities5
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, E-Wallets, Internal Broker to Broker Transfer
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Card, Bank Transfer, E-Wallets, Internal Broker to Broker Transfer
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 5, MAM Multi-Trader, Autochartist
👩💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsExpert Advisors supported, copy and signal trading supported on MetaTrader 5
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availability24/5
📱Customer Support email addressclientsupport@xglobalfx.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27 84 777 7047
👾Social media PlatformsX, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes, Learning Center
🧏‍♀️WebinarsNo
📚Educational ResourcesLearning Center, Videos Center, Blogs
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?No (only on international entity)
👨🏫Number of partnersN/A
📋IB ProgramNo (only on international entity)
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programNo
South African Trader Specific Information
Does XGLOBAL Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is XGLOBAL regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does XGLOBAL offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?No
Does XGLOBAL allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

XGLOBAL Trading Accounts

XGLOBAL Trading Accounts

 

📊XG Raw📊 XG Plus📊XG Zero
🔎 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 5MetaTrader 5MetaTrader 5
💵 Minimum Deposit10 USD200 ZAR10 USD
📈 LeveragesUp to 1:500Up to 1:500Up to 1:500
📉 SpreadsFrom 0.2 pipsFrom 1.8 pipsFrom 1.0 pip
📎 Commission for forex pairs$3.75 per side per lotNoneNone
📑 Order ExecutionsMarket executionMarket executionMarket execution
🔁 Swap-FreeAvailableAvailableAvailable
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

XG Raw Account

  • Raw ECN pricing structure with commission-based trading.
  • Internal matching with external liquidity coverage for deeper pricing access.
  • Immediate-or-cancel fill policy designed for high-volume order flow.
  • Support for Expert Advisors, hedging, and copy trading strategies.
  • The trading environment is suited to experienced participants who prioritise tight spreads and execution quality.

  XG Raw Account  

XG Plus Account

  • Straightforward pricing model with spread-only costs.
  • Access to the full range of available instruments on MT5.
  • Internal matching and external liquidity model for order handling.
  • Compatibility with automated strategies and hedging approaches.
  • Entry structure suited to traders who prefer simplified cost visibility.

  XG Plus Account  

XG Zero Account

  • Commission-free structure with competitive standard spreads.
  • Expert Advisors are supported within the trading environment.
  • Immediate-or-cancel fill policy applied to trade execution.
  • Access to forex, indices, metals, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Structure intended for traders who prefer simplicity without commission calculations.

  XG Zero Account  

Demo Account

  • Time-unlimited access with no expiry restrictions.
  • Identical price feed and spreads to live accounts.
  • Multiple demo accounts permitted under one profile.
  • Full functionality of automated trading and strategy testing tools.
  • Access to desktop, mobile, and tablet platforms without limitations.

  Demo Account  

Islamic Account

  • Swap-free structure aligned with Sharia principles.
  • Nightly storage fee applied after seven calendar days.
  • Availability across forex, metals, indices, energies, and commodities.
  • Arabic-speaking support is provided for account holders.
  • Contract specifications are structured around interest-free conditions.

  Islamic Account  

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

XGLOBAL gives you five base currency options: USD, ZAR, EUR, GBP, and CHF. The ZAR option means that South Africans can deposit to and withdraw from a ZAR-denominated account without facing currency conversion fees. XGLOBAL supports market and limit orders, executed under a market execution model. Market execution means your order fills at the best available price at the time it reaches the market. The broker applies an IOC (Immediate-Or-Cancel) fill policy, and under this structure, any portion of an order that cannot fill immediately is cancelled instead of waiting in the order book.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What XGLOBAL account types are available?

XGLOBAL offers several accounts, including XG Raw, XG Plus, XG Zero, Islamic, and Corporate accounts. Each has varying spreads, commission levels, and features tailored for different strategy types and trader experience levels.  

Can I switch between XGLOBAL accounts?

Yes — traders can open and manage multiple account types within their XGLOBAL client portal, adjusting based on preferred spreads, commission structures, leverage, or trading strategy.  

XGLOBAL Account Setup Step-by-Step

Go to the XGLOBAL Africa website and click “Open a Real Account”.  

Step 1: Visit the Registration Page

  • Go to the XGLOBAL sign-up page (often labelled Register or Open Account) and fill in your basic details (full name, email, phone, password).

 

Step 2: Submit Your Registration Form

  • After completing the form, submit it to create your XGLOBAL ID, which you will use to manage your account and services.

 

Step 3: Receive Your Login Details by Email

  • You should receive your username and temporary login information via email shortly after registration.

 

Step 4: Log In to the Members Area

  • Use the credentials you received to log into the XGLOBAL client portal or members' area.

 

Step 5: Complete the Account Application

In the portal, fill out the Real Account form with additional personal data (address, employment, risk profile) required for compliance.  

Step 6: Upload Verification Documents

To verify your identity and address, upload documents such as:   Passport or national ID Proof of residential address (utility bill or bank statement)  

Step 7: Verification & Approval

  • XGLOBAL will review your documents and application; once verified, your account will be approved for funding.

 

Step 8: Fund Your Trading Account

  • After approval, deposit funds using one of the supported payment methods (bank transfer, EFT, card, or e-wallets via provider options shown online).

 

Step 9: Download & Install MT5 Platform

  • Download MetaTrader 5 (supported on desktop, mobile, and tablet) to access market prices, charts, and trading functions.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XGLOBAL Spreads and Fees

Spreads

Spreads at XGLOBAL vary by account type, and your trading frequency and position size will determine which pricing structure is more ideal.  

💼 Account Type📉 Spreads From💼 Account Type📉 Spreads From
⚡ XG RawFrom 0.2 pipsXG RawFrom 0.2 pips
🔥 XG ZeroFrom 1.0 pipXG ZeroFrom 1.0 pip
⭐ XG PlusFrom 1.8 pipsXG PlusFrom 1.8 pips
 

Commissions

Commission charges apply only to the XG Raw account, and you can expect to pay $3.75 per side, per lot. This means you pay $3.75 when opening a position and $3.75 when closing it. The total round-turn commission per lot equals $7.50. XG Plus and XG Zero accounts do not apply commission charges as the broker’s fee for facilitating the trade is already included in the spread.  

Overnight Fees

Overnight fees apply to positions that remain open beyond the trading day. XGLOBAL refers to these as swap rates, which appear inside the MT5 platform under each instrument’s specification. Swap long and swap short values are visible in the symbol specification window, and the rate updates daily. The amount charged or credited can therefore change from one day to the next. Swap rates are charged seven days per week, although swaps do not apply on Saturday or Sunday nights. A triple swap is charged on a specific weekday to account for the weekend adjustment, and the exact day differs by instrument as shown in the platform specification. If you use an Islamic Account, you have a grace period of seven calendar days before standard swap fees apply.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What are XGLOBAL’s typical spreads?

XGLOBAL offers competitive spreads starting from 0.2 pips on raw accounts, with standard and zero spreads depending on account type. Spreads vary by market conditions and the instrument traded.  

Does XGLOBAL charge trading commissions?

Yes — Raw accounts typically carry a per-side commission (e.g., ~$3.75/side), while other account types may offer zero or reduced commission models with slightly wider spreads.  

XGLOBAL Deposit and Withdrawal

  • XGLOBAL offers multiple convenient funding and withdrawal options for traders in South Africa and internationally.
  • You can deposit instantly using credit and debit cards, bank transfers (including Instant EFT in ZAR), and popular e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, Sticpay, and FasaPay — often with no fees covered by XGLOBAL and rapid processing for most methods.
  • Bank wire and Instant EFT deposits are typically credited the same day, while card and e-wallet deposits are usually instant.
  • On the withdrawal side, XGLOBAL processes requests within the same business day, returning funds to the original funding source where possible, with minimal or no fees on most methods for card, Instant EFT, and e-wallet transfers.
  • Bank wire withdrawals share SWIFT costs and may take a few business days to arrive.
  • Internal transfers can also be used between your accounts without fees.
  • Compliance and AML rules mean funds must be withdrawn to the same name and often the same method used for deposit.

 

AspectKey Details
💸 Credit/Debit Cards – DepositInstant funding with no fees; minimum ~25 USD equivalent.
💳 Credit/Debit Cards – WithdrawalFree (limits apply), processed same day; 1–5 business days to reach account.
🏦 Bank Transfer – DepositWire deposits credited same day; Instant EFT for ZAR.
🏧 Bank Transfer – WithdrawalSWIFT fees shared; minimum ~100 USD (or 200 ZAR for Instant EFT).
💼 E-Wallets – DepositSkrill, Neteller, Sticpay, FasaPay available; typically instant and free.
💱 E-Wallets – WithdrawalFree with limits; often instant.
🔁 Internal TransferFree and can be used for both deposit and withdrawal; ~24 hrs.
⏱️ Processing TimeMost deposits and e-wallet withdrawals are instant, bank methods same day or 1–5 business days.
⚠️ Compliance RuleWithdrawals generally must return to the same method/name as deposits.
🧾 FeesMost fees are covered by XGLOBAL; some limits and conditions may apply.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Deposit and Withdrawal Processing

AspectKey Details
💸 Credit/Debit Cards – DepositInstant funding with no fees; minimum ~25 USD equivalent.
💳 Credit/Debit Cards – WithdrawalFree (limits apply), processed same day; 1–5 business days to reach account.
🏦 Bank Transfer – DepositWire deposits credited same day; Instant EFT for ZAR.
🏧 Bank Transfer – WithdrawalSWIFT fees shared; minimum ~100 USD (or 200 ZAR for Instant EFT).
💼 E-Wallets – DepositSkrill, Neteller, Sticpay, FasaPay available; typically instant and free.
💱 E-Wallets – WithdrawalFree with limits; often instant.
🔁 Internal TransferFree and can be used for both deposit and withdrawal; ~24 hrs.
⏱️ Processing TimeMost deposits and e-wallet withdrawals are instant, bank methods same day or 1–5 business days.
⚠️ Compliance RuleWithdrawals generally must return to the same method/name as deposits.
🧾 FeesMost fees are covered by XGLOBAL; some limits and conditions may apply.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

Funding logistics influence how efficiently you can transfer capital in and out of your trading account. XGLOBAL supports five base currencies and offers several payment methods that process instantly, the same day, or within 24 hours.  

💳 Payment Method💵 Minimum Deposit💸 Deposit Fees
💳 Visa Credit Card25 USD equivalentFree
💳 MasterCard Credit Card25 USD equivalentFree
🏦 Bank Wire Transfer100 USD equivalentInward fees covered
⚡ InstantEFT (ZAR)500 ZARInward fees covered
🌐 Skrill100 USD equivalentFree
🌐 Neteller100 USD equivalentFree
💰 Sticpay100 USDFree
💰 Fasapay100 USDFree
🔄 Internal TransferNo minimumFree
 

How can I deposit funds with XGLOBAL?

Deposits are accepted via Visa, MasterCard, Bank Wire, InstantEFT (ZAR), Skrill, Neteller, Sticpay, Fasapay, and internal transfers. Most methods have low minimums and free inbound fees.  

What are XGLOBAL withdrawal options?

Withdrawals are processed back to the original funding source using card, bank wire, e-wallet, or internal transfer, often within the same business day, subject to compliance and AML verification.  

XGLOBAL Trading Platforms and Tools

 

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 is the core trading platform available at XGLOBAL. It has a long-standing global user base and is still one of the most recognised platforms in retail trading.

  • Best bid and ask pricing is streamed from XGLOBAL’s liquidity pool, with market execution and no exposure limits on your account.
  • Lot sizes start from 0.01 for Forex and extend up to 200 lots, with CFDs available up to 50 lots, which suits both small ZAR-based accounts and higher-volume strategies.
  • Reduced margin applies to hedged trades, and swap-free conditions are available where required.
  • New York Close server time aligns chart data with the global trading week, which helps if you analyse daily and weekly structures.
  • Built-in tools include exposure overview, detailed contract specifications for USDZAR and other instruments, trade copying through MQL signals, and millisecond-level execution records in the journal.

  MetaTrader 5  

MAM Multi-Trader

The XGLOBAL MAM Multi-Trader solution focuses on portfolio management through a master account structure. The structure removes operational friction from day-to-day allocation for South African money managers.

  • A single MT5 master account transmits trades to unlimited client accounts under your management.
  • Automated performance fee collection applies according to the model set within your dashboard.
  • A minimum deposit of 100 USD or equivalent applies to access the MAM structure.
  • Exotic CFDs are available on request for managers handling specialised strategies.
  • Dedicated relationship management support is assigned to MAM account holders.

  MAM Multi-Trader  

AutoChartist

AutoChartist functions as a technical analysis tool integrated into the XGLOBAL client environment. If your strategy depends on pattern recognition and statistical triggers, the tool provides structured market scanning.

  • Statistical pattern recognition identifies large market movements and consecutive candle formations.
  • Horizontal key level detection highlights support and resistance zones across instruments such as USDZAR, indices, and metals.
  • Daily market reports deliver a 24–48 hour snapshot at the European session open.
  • Analysis updates are distributed through email, website posts, and a private Telegram channel for registered clients.
  • The tool scans and recognises emerging and completed trade setups using automated algorithms.

  AutoChartist  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Which trading platforms does XGLOBAL support?

XGLOBAL supports MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with multi-device access (desktop, mobile, web), MAM multi-trader solutions for money managers, and AutoChartist for pattern recognition and market insight.  

What trading tools are available at XGLOBAL?

Tools include advanced charting, risk calculators, AutoChartist market scanning, and account management dashboards, giving traders real-time analytics, alerts, and execution capabilities across assets.  

Mobile Platform Features

  • Access to MetaTrader 5 on iOS and Android gives you unrestricted trading functionality on your phone or tablet, with the same pricing environment as desktop.
  • All core instruments available on desktop, including forex, metals, indices, energies, and cryptocurrencies, are accessible on mobile.
  • Execution remains market-based with an IOC fill policy, which suits traders who monitor entries closely.
  • Account management, deposits, and monitoring margin levels can all take place within the mobile trading environment.

 

📍 Heading🔖 Information
🌐 Mobile App OverviewAccess to MetaTrader 5 on iOS and Android, alongside Windows and macOS compatibility.
🏆 Mobile App FeaturesMarket execution, hedging, Expert Advisors, copy/signal trading and support for long-term positions.
📈 Charting Tools on MobileInteractive charts, multiple timeframes and technical indicators within the MT5 mobile platform.
🔔 Trade Alerts & NotificationsPlatform alerts and price notifications linked to account activity.
🚀 Fast Execution on MobileMarket execution model with IOC fill policy and deep top-of-book liquidity model.
💡 Mobile User InterfaceStructured navigation between quotes, charts, open positions, history and account data.
🛠️ Customization OptionsAdjustable chart views, timeframes, indicators and order parameters within MT5 mobile.
🔒 Mobile Security FeaturesSecure login credentials required for access through the MT5 platform and client portal.
💬 Mobile Live ChatClient support available via South African contact number and email support.
📊 Account Management on MobileBalance, equity, margin level, open trades and history accessible in-app.
🧑🏫 Mobile Educational ResourcesTime-unlimited demo account with identical pricing conditions to live accounts.
🛠️ Technical Analysis on MobileIndicators, drawing tools and historical chart access for strategy testing.
📲 Mobile Account SetupRegistration through the client portal, followed by MT5 login credentials for mobile access.
📅 Mobile Economic CalendarEconomic data access within the MT5 trading environment.
🧮 Mobile Trading CalculatorsMargin impact and contract specifications visible within trade parameters.
🛡️ Mobile Risk ManagementMargin call at 100% and stop-out level at 50% apply to mobile trading.
 

AI-Driven Market Insights

  • XGLOBAL provides access to MetaTrader 5, which supports algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors.
  • The platform allows automated strategies, copy trading, and signal-based trading within MT5.
  • High-frequency trading and latency arbitrage strategies are not supported on XGLOBAL accounts.

 

🔎 Instrument🔢 Number of Assets Offered▶️ Leverage Offered
📈 Forex44 currency pairsUp to 1:500
💎 Precious Metals2 (Gold, Silver)Gold 1:200 / Silver 1:100
📊 Indices13 global indices1:200
💹 Stocks100+ share CFDs (US, UK, EU)Up to 1:500
🪙 Cryptocurrency4 crypto CFDsUp to 1:500
🍎 Commodities (Energies)3 (Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Natural Gas)1:100
 

Forex Trading Guides

  • XGLOBAL provides a Learning Centre with introductory trading material aimed at building foundational knowledge.
  • Beginner modules explain what Forex trading involves, alongside fundamental and technical analysis principles.
  • Guidance covers broker selection, lot sizing, and pip calculation in plain terms.
  • Dedicated lessons focus on Japanese candlestick patterns and how to interpret single and double formations.
  • Technical indicator material explores support and resistance, trendlines, channel lines, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and moving averages.
  • Money management sections address risk control, diversification, trade timing, and core capital management principles.

 

Forex, Indices, and CFD Offering in South Africa

Forex, Indices, and CFD Offering in South Africa

 

Financial Instruments and Leverage

🔎 Instrument🔢 Number of Assets Offered▶️ Leverage Offered
📈 Forex44 currency pairsUp to 1:500
💎 Precious Metals2 (Gold, Silver)Gold 1:200 / Silver 1:100
📊 Indices13 global indices1:200
💹 Stocks100+ share CFDs (US, UK, EU)Up to 1:500
🪙 Cryptocurrency4 crypto CFDsUp to 1:500
🍎 Commodities (Energies)3 (Crude Oil, Brent Oil, Natural Gas)1:100
 

XGLOBAL Asset Range vs Exness

🔎 BrokersXGlobalAfrica CTA LogoExness logo
📈 Forex4473
💎 Precious Metals515
📉 ETFs00
📊 CFDs100+200+
💱 Indices1313
💹 Stocks100+90
🪙 Cryptocurrency49
🔁 Options00
💡 Energies03
🗂️ Bonds00
 
💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XGLOBAL vs Capital.com vs Exness in South Africa

🔖 FeatureXGlobalAfrica CTA LogoCapital.com CTA logoExness logo
📅 Founded201220162008
🏢 Headquarters / PresenceEuropean roots, Johannesburg officeUK, EU, Australia, Bahamas, Seychelles, UAE13 offices across 5 continents
🛡️ RegulatorsFSCA, VFSC, CySEC (group)FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB, FSA SeychellesFSA, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, FSC (BVI & Mauritius), CMA (Kenya), CBCS
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10From $10From $10
📈 Max LeverageUp to 1:500Retail capped; Pro up to 1:300Up to 1:Unlimited
💻 PlatformsMT5, MAM Multi-Trader, AutoChartistProprietary Web/App, TradingView integrationMT4, MT5, Exness Terminal & App
📊 InstrumentsForex, metals, commodities, indices, crypto CFDs (100+ CFDs)Forex, indices, shares, commodities, ETFs, crypto CFDsForex, metals, crypto, energies, stocks, indices
📉 Spread ModelFrom 0.2 pips (Raw)EUR/USD ~0.6–0.67 pipsFrom 0 pips (Zero, Raw)
💵 Commission Structure$3.75/side (Raw)Zero commission (spread-only)From $0.05/lot (Zero) / up to $3.50/side (Raw)
🗂️ Account TypesXG Raw, XG Plus, XG Zero, Islamic, CorporateRetail, ProfessionalStandard, Standard Cent, Pro, Zero, Raw Spread
⚖️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes (retail)Yes (retail only)Yes (all accounts)
🏦 Segregated FundsYesYesYes
🛠️ Compensation SchemeNoneRegulated dispute systems (FCA etc.)Financial Commission fund (up to €20,000 per ruling)
🕌 Swap-Free OptionYes (storage fee after 7 days)Region-specificAvailable on all accounts
📝Sign up👉Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Educational Resources for South African Traders

Educational Resources for South African Traders

 

Research and Trading Tool Comparison

🔎 BrokerXGlobalAfrica CTA LogoExness logo
📈 Economic CalendarYes (via MT5)Yes
📉 VPSNoYes
📊 AutoChartistYesNo
💹 Trading ViewNoYes
📔 Trading CentralNoYes
📚 Market AnalysisYes (via MT5)Yes
📒 News FeedYes (Blogs)Yes
📑 BlogYesYes
 

Regions Excluded from XGLOBAL’s Services

XGLOBAL does not accept traders from these regions:

  • The United States
  • Syria
  • Iran
  • North Korea

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XGLOBAL Customer Support

💹Support Channel📊Details
📞 Phone Support‪+27 84 777 7047‬‬
💬 Live ChatVia WhatsApp from the website
📧 Email Supportclientsupport@xglobalfx.com
🌍 Languages SupportedEnglish
⏱️ Response TimeWithin an hour
 

References

 

 Conclusion

XGLOBAL has a local presence in Johannesburg and ties it to a broader international structure, which gives South African traders direct contact and familiar oversight. The minimum deposit requirements are low, ZAR accounts are available, and MT5 offers a dynamic and feature-rich setup. The raw spreads on the commission account appeal to active traders, while spread-only options suit those who prefer simpler pricing. There are several learning resources available for beginners, and those who want to diversify their portfolios can choose from 100+ CFD markets. However, while XGLOBAL has several benefits for South Africans, derivatives are issued via the Vanuatu entity, and there’s no investor compensation fund. Overall, XGLOBAL caters to South Africans who understand what they require from their broker and are comfortable dealing with some trade-offs.

 

Disclaimer

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority authorises Africa Sector (Pty) Ltd under FSP 51306. South African clients access CFD products issued by XGLOBAL FX Ltd, which holds a licence with the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (15062). Trading leveraged derivatives carries substantial risk, and losses can exceed the amount deposited. Regulatory oversight for conduct is local, while the product issuer falls under offshore supervision.  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What trading platforms does XGLOBAL offer?

XGLOBAL provides MetaTrader 5 on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. MAM Multi-Trader and AutoChartist are also available.  

What are the minimum deposit requirements at XGLOBAL?

The standard minimum deposit is 10 USD or the equivalent. The XG Plus account requires 200 ZAR.  

How does XGLOBAL support ZAR deposits and withdrawals?

ZAR is available as a base account currency. InstantEFT supports ZAR transactions, and local bank transfers are accepted.  

What leverage options are available at XGLOBAL?

Leverage reaches up to 1:500, depending on the instrument and account type selected.  

What spreads are offered by XGLOBAL on major forex pairs?

Spreads start from 0.2 pips on the XG Raw account, 1.0 pips on XG Zero, and 1.8 pips on XG Plus.  

Can beginners trade with XGLOBAL?

Yes, educational material is available through the Learning Centre, and a demo account allows practice before funding a live account.  

What regulation does XGLOBAL operate under in South Africa?

XGLOBAL Africa (Pty) Ltd holds authorisation from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 51306.  

What instruments can I trade with XGLOBAL?

Trading includes 44 forex pairs, metals, commodities, 13 global indices, over 100 share CFDs, and four cryptocurrency CFDs.  

How long do XGLOBAL withdrawals take?

Processing ranges from instant to 24 hours, depending on the payment method used.  

What support services does XGLOBAL provide to South African clients?

Support is available through phone, email, and WhatsApp live chat. A Johannesburg office provides local assistance.  

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