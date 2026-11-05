Day trading is one of the hardest professions in finance, which is why the public list of genuinely credible retail day traders is particularly short. The six below are the names most cited in 2026 — TJR for futures, Ross Cameron and Tim Grittani with verified broker statements, Humbled Trader for honest drawdowns, Umar Ashraf for options, Alex Temiz for momentum.

Who is the best day trader?

The best day trader depends on the market and style you want to learn. TJR leads for futures day trading and smart-money concepts with the largest active following in 2026, while Ross Cameron leads for small-cap momentum on verified track record – his Lightspeed broker statements show a progression from $583 in 2012 to over $10 million in cumulative trading profit.

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Are professional day traders profitable long-term?

Professional day traders are profitable long-term only when they combine verified broker records, honest drawdown discussion, and a documented strategy edge over multiple market cycles. The retail day-trading industry has a high failure rate – studies on prop firm and retail trader data consistently show that over 70% of day traders lose money on a net basis. The names on this list are the exception rather than the rule, and even the verified ones have gone through multi-month drawdown periods. Look for broker-verified P&L, long operating history, and public loss disclosure before treating any day trader's advice as sound.

6 day traders compared

Each trader on this list runs a different market and style, so the comparison is about matching a trader to your own strategy and account size rather than picking a single winner. The verification column shows the strongest profit evidence each trader has made public.

Trader Trading Style Focus Market Years Trading Verification Base TJR Futures (ICT smart-money concepts) ES, NQ futures, crypto Since ~2020 Live-stream screenshots USA Ross Cameron Small-cap momentum US small-cap stocks Since 2012 Verified Lightspeed statements USA Tim Grittani Penny stock day trading US low-float micro-caps Since 2011 Verified Profit.ly statements USA Humbled Trader Short-biased day trading US small-caps, biotech Since ~2016 Open drawdown disclosure Canada Umar Ashraf Options and equities US stocks and options Since ~2014 Trade recap screenshots USA Alex Temiz Momentum and short squeezes US small-caps Since ~2014 Broker screenshots USA

TJR leads on current relevance and futures focus, which is where most new day traders start in 2026. Ross Cameron and Tim Grittani lead on verification quality, with the longest independently audited track records on this list. Humbled Trader leads on honesty, which matters more than raw returns when you are still learning the profession.

What is a professional day trader?

A professional day trader is someone whose primary income comes from opening and closing positions within the same trading day, typically holding trades for minutes to hours rather than overnight. The traditional definition requires either a proprietary trading firm seat, a Series 56 or equivalent licence, or a verifiable multi-year track record of profitability from personal capital.

In retail day trading, the line blurs. Many traders labelled "professional" earn most of their income from courses, chat rooms, or affiliate deals rather than trading itself. The six traders below are all active market participants with documented trading activity, but you should still check each one's revenue mix before treating their output as pure trading insight.

6 Best Day Traders (2026):

TJR – Best Overall for Futures Day Trading and Smart-Money Concepts. Ross Cameron – Best for Verified Small-Cap Momentum Track Record. Tim Grittani – Best for Longest Verified Penny Stock Track Record. Humbled Trader – Best for Honest Drawdown Disclosure and Beginner Education. Umar Ashraf – Best for Options and Equity Day Trading Setups. Alex Temiz – Best for Momentum Day Trading and Short-Squeeze Setups.

How we assessed the day traders

The order reflects a combination of verification quality, career length, content consistency, and strategy clarity. Each trader had to run a genuine day-trading strategy (not swing or position trading), provide at least one verifiable form of trade evidence, and have a career history of at least three years through live market conditions.

Four factors drove the order:

Verification quality weighted first – independently audited broker statements (Ross Cameron, Tim Grittani) ranked ahead of screenshot-only evidence.

Career length and consistency affected the next position – traders with over a decade of active trading ranked higher.

Transparency about losses and drawdowns (Humbled Trader standard) shaped mid-table positions.

Strategy clarity and educational value for new traders completed the ranking.

TJR ranks first on current relevance and reach despite shorter verified history, because his futures-focused content is what most new day traders encounter first in 2026.

Trader reviews and day trading details

1. TJR

TJR ranks first because he has built the most recognised retail futures day trading profile since 2022, trading the E-mini S&P 500 (ES) and NASDAQ (NQ) futures with a heavy ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart-money concepts bias.

His content mixes live desk sessions, trade recaps, and short educational breakdowns on order blocks, fair-value gaps, and liquidity sweeps. Verification comes mainly from screen-recorded entries rather than independently audited broker statements.

TJR is based in the United States and trades through retail futures brokers (confirmation rotates over time). The paid mentorship sits behind a monthly subscription which is where the deeper education lives – the public content is top-of-funnel for that service.

Profile

Feature TJR Trading style Futures day trading (ICT concepts) Focus markets ES, NQ futures, crypto Years trading Since ~2020 Verification Live-stream screenshots, no audited broker statements Paid service Monthly mentorship subscription Public content Instagram, YouTube, X Base location United States Follow @tjr_trades

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Largest active futures day trading following in 2026 No independently audited broker statements Live-stream desk content shows real-time entries ICT concepts debated in the wider trading community Strong on futures-specific education (ES, NQ) Deeper education sits behind a paid mentorship Consistent output across multiple platforms Shorter public track record than Ross or Tim Grittani Clear workflow explanations for beginners High leverage on micro-futures requires strict risk control

What is TJR's trading style?

TJR trades futures using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart-money concepts, which focus on order blocks, fair-value gaps, liquidity sweeps, and market structure shifts. His primary instruments are the E-mini S&P 500 (ES), NASDAQ (NQ) futures, and crypto. Trades typically last minutes to a few hours rather than full sessions.

Does TJR publish verified broker statements?

TJR does not publish independently audited broker statements on platforms like Profit.ly. His profit evidence comes from live-stream screen recordings, trade recap screenshots, and in-session commentary. This is standard for the newer wave of retail day traders but weaker verification than Ross Cameron or Tim Grittani provide.

2. Ross Cameron

Ross Cameron ranks second as the founder of Warrior Trading and one of the most-documented retail day traders in the United States, with Lightspeed broker-verified statements showing progression from a $583 starting account in 2012 to over $10 million in cumulative trading profit.

His daily output covers recap videos, scanner workflows for small-cap momentum trades, and educational breakdowns of pre-market gappers. Cameron trades low-float runners on the US market open, typically holding positions for seconds to minutes.

Warrior Trading is the paid educational business, with a monthly chat room and multi-month courses. The commercial angle is clear and openly disclosed, which makes verification of his trading income easier than for traders with opaque revenue mixes.

Profile

Feature Ross Cameron Trading style Small-cap momentum day trading Focus markets US small-cap stocks, low-float runners Years trading Since 2012 Verification Verified Lightspeed broker statements Paid service Warrior Trading chat room and courses Public content YouTube, Instagram, Warrior Trading blog Base location United States Follow @warriortrading_ross

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Verified Lightspeed broker statements since 2012 Most educational content sits behind paid courses Documented $583 to $10M+ cumulative progression Small-cap strategy requires strict discipline to replicate Consistent daily recap videos with real P&L US small-cap focus less relevant to global markets Transparent on commercial revenue mix High trade frequency can generate large commission costs Strong on pre-market scanner workflow Warrior Trading course pricing is on the higher end

Is Ross Cameron's track record verified?

Ross Cameron's track record is Lightspeed broker-verified, which places him in a small group of retail day traders with genuinely independent profit verification. His $583 starting account in 2012 and subsequent cumulative trading profit (over $10 million by late 2024) have been documented through broker-side statements rather than screenshots alone.

What is Warrior Trading?

Warrior Trading is Ross Cameron's paid education business, offering a daily chat room, multi-month day-trading courses, and scanner tools for small-cap momentum traders. The subscription cost is higher than most peer services, so the value depends on how closely your strategy matches Cameron's small-cap momentum approach.

3. Tim Grittani

Tim Grittani ranks third as one of the longest-verified retail day traders anywhere, with a documented track record on Profit.ly showing progression from $1,500 starting capital in 2011 to over $20 million in cumulative trading profit.

His content covers penny stock and low-float day trading setups, trade recaps, and long-form reflections on career lessons. Grittani began as a student of Tim Sykes but has substantially overtaken his mentor in track record transparency and trade volume.

Grittani's paid output is primarily through Tim Sykes' education platform (Trading Tickers DVD and Profit.ly subscriptions) rather than a standalone service. The verification quality on his P&L is among the highest on this list.

Profile

Feature Tim Grittani Trading style Penny stock and low-float day trading Focus markets US low-float micro-caps and penny stocks Years trading Since 2011 Verification Verified Profit.ly broker statements Paid service Tim Sykes education platform Public content Profit.ly, YouTube, Instagram Base location United States Follow @kroyrunner89

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Verified Profit.ly broker statements since 2011 Penny stock strategy requires small account to replicate Documented $1,500 to $20M+ cumulative progression Education tied to Tim Sykes platform pricing Longest consistent track record on this list Low-float stocks have high slippage and halt risk Trading Tickers DVD is widely respected Public output less frequent than peer traders Transparent on trade frequency and market conditions Strategy capacity-constrained at larger account sizes

Is Tim Grittani the same as Tim Sykes?

No. Tim Grittani is a separate trader who began as a student of Tim Sykes in 2011 but has built an independent track record since then. Grittani's verified profit on Profit.ly now exceeds Sykes' own publicly disclosed trading P&L, though both traders operate in the same low-float penny stock niche.

Can I replicate Tim Grittani's strategy?

Replicating Tim Grittani's strategy requires a small account, fast execution, pattern recognition for low-float runners, and strict risk management on halt-prone stocks. The strategy works best under $500,000 in capital due to liquidity constraints on penny stocks, which Grittani himself has acknowledged in long-form interviews.

4. Humbled Trader

Humbled Trader (Shay Huang) ranks fourth as one of the most respected Canadian day traders, known for openly discussing both wins and losses in a space where loss disclosure is the exception rather than the rule.

Her content covers short-biased day trading on US small-cap stocks, biotech runners, and overextended short setups. The honest-about-losses tone makes her particularly suitable for beginners who should see realistic P&L volatility before committing capital.

Humbled Trader Academy is the paid education service, offering structured courses and community access. Her EEAT score is arguably the highest on this list due to drawdown transparency and consistent loss disclosure.

Profile

Feature Humbled Trader Trading style Short-biased day trading Focus markets US small-caps, biotech, overextended shorts Years trading Since ~2016 Verification Open drawdown discussion, screenshot evidence Paid service Humbled Trader Academy Public content YouTube, Instagram, blog Base location Vancouver, Canada Follow @humbledtrader

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Most honest drawdown disclosure on this list No independently audited broker statements Strong YouTube presence with long-form content Short-biased strategy carries unlimited loss risk Canadian context adds non-US regulatory perspective Academy subscription required for deeper education Realistic beginner-friendly tone Trade frequency lower than Warrior Trading peers Transparent about trading psychology and losses Focus on small-caps limits large-account scalability

Why is Humbled Trader considered honest?

Humbled Trader (Shay Huang) is considered honest because she openly discusses losing streaks, drawdowns, and psychological struggles in both long-form videos and daily recaps – content that most social-media day traders avoid because it reduces engagement. Her brand is built on the realistic emotional and financial toll of day trading rather than highlight reels.

What does Humbled Trader short?

Humbled Trader focuses on short-biased day trading of US small-cap and biotech stocks that have run too far, too fast on hype or news catalysts. The strategy involves shorting overextended positions once the rally weakens, which carries unlimited theoretical loss exposure and requires strict risk management.

5. Umar Ashraf

Umar Ashraf ranks fifth as a US-based day trader focused on equities and options setups, with content built around technical setup breakdowns and market structure education.

His output covers chart patterns, options Greeks, and risk management for day traders, with occasional trade recap screenshots. Verification is screenshot-based rather than independently audited, which places him mid-tier on the verification spectrum.

Ashraf runs the TrdFloor paid community for traders who want deeper mentorship, though his public output remains free and provides substantial educational value even without subscription.

Profile

Feature Umar Ashraf Trading style Options and equity day trading Focus markets US stocks and options Years trading Since ~2014 Verification Trade recap screenshots Paid service TrdFloor mentorship community Public content Instagram, X, YouTube Base location United States Follow @traderashraf

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong on technical setup breakdowns No independently audited broker statements Options and equity dual coverage Deeper content sits behind paid TrdFloor community Consistent posting since 2014 US market focus less directly relevant to SA traders Clear chart annotations for new traders Options trading carries higher complexity than equities Transparent about trade losses Monetisation mix less transparent than Warrior Trading

What does Umar Ashraf trade?

Umar Ashraf trades US equities and equity options, with a focus on technical chart setups, market structure, and options Greeks for day-trading entries. His content mixes options-specific education (strike selection, premium decay) with equity chart analysis, which makes him suitable for traders interested in both instruments.

Is Umar Ashraf's content free?

Umar Ashraf's public content is free, with substantial educational value including setup breakdowns, trade recaps, and risk management posts. His TrdFloor community is a paid subscription with deeper mentorship, live-trade walkthroughs, and direct access – typical of the tiered content model among retail day traders.

6. Alex Temiz

Alex Temiz ranks sixth as a US-based momentum day trader and co-founder of My Investing Club (MIC), focused on small-cap and short-squeeze setups.

His content covers daily trade recaps, scanner workflows, and short-biased momentum plays. Verification is broker-screenshot based, which places him in the same tier as Humbled Trader on evidence quality.

Temiz's My Investing Club is the paid education service, structured around a chat room and recorded sessions. Public output functions as a daily recap channel rather than a standalone educational resource, so direct subscription offers more value for serious students.

Profile

Feature Alex Temiz Trading style Momentum day trading and short squeezes Focus markets US small-caps, short-squeeze setups Years trading Since ~2014 Verification Broker screenshots and recap videos Paid service My Investing Club (MIC) Public content YouTube, Instagram, MIC community Base location United States Follow @alextemiz

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Co-founder of a well-known trading education community No independently audited broker statements Strong on momentum and short-squeeze setups Deeper education behind MIC subscription Consistent daily recap content since 2014 Focus on short squeezes is strategy-specific Clear scanner workflow for small-cap setups US market focus reduces direct SA relevance Open about commercial revenue from MIC Short-biased strategy requires unlimited-loss discipline

What is My Investing Club?

My Investing Club (MIC) is the paid education community co-founded by Alex Temiz, offering a chat room, recorded sessions, and mentorship for day traders focused on small-cap momentum and short-squeeze strategies. Membership tiers vary, and the community is active during US market hours with multiple moderators.

Is Alex Temiz suitable for beginners?

Alex Temiz's content is suitable for intermediate traders rather than absolute beginners because the short-squeeze and momentum strategies he trades require fast execution, pattern recognition, and strict risk management. Beginners should start with Humbled Trader or Ross Cameron's longer-form educational content before engaging with Temiz's faster-paced recaps.

What to check before learning from a day trader

Trading reach and trading profitability are completely different metrics. A trader with a large audience may be a less profitable actual trader than one with a smaller audience, because reach rewards entertainment rather than consistent returns. The checks below help separate genuine traders from signal sellers and course marketers.

Verify the trader has independently audited broker statements (Profit.ly, Myfxbook, or broker-side PDFs) – screenshots alone are easy to fabricate.

Check the length of the track record – three years or more through at least one bear market is a reasonable baseline.

Read drawdown and loss disclosures – a trader who never mentions losses is either lying or extremely short-term lucky.

Understand the revenue mix – courses, chat rooms, and affiliate deals can make up 80%+ of a retail day trader's income.

Match the trading style to your own capital, time zone, and risk tolerance before replicating any strategy.

For example, following a US penny stock day trader when you live in South Africa means trading the US pre-market and open from 14:30 to 22:30 local time, every weekday. The strategy may be profitable in isolation, but the lifestyle fit matters just as much as the P&L fit.

How to learn from day traders safely

Verify the trader's background on an independent platform (Profit.ly, Myfxbook, LinkedIn) before treating any claim as fact. Compare the trader's time zone and market focus with your own availability – US day traders trade during SA evening hours. Never copy trades blindly – use the content for workflow and strategy ideas, and build your own entries and exits. Paper-trade the strategy for at least three months before committing real capital, to test fit with your psychology and risk tolerance. Track your own P&L separately and honestly – copy-trading without personal review tends to amplify every weakness in the original strategy.

You should also understand the commercial model behind most retail day traders. Courses, chat rooms, and brokerage affiliate deals are the primary income for most names on this list, which is not inherently a red flag – but it does mean content is partially designed to funnel followers into paid products.

Regulation, day trading, and risk in South Africa

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regulates South African financial advisers and brokers under the FAIS Act, but it does not regulate content creators or educators even when their content amounts to financial advice. Learning from a US-based day trader is not a regulated activity under South African law, which also means there is no FSCA recourse if the trader's content proves misleading or inaccurate.

South African residents who day-trade US markets need to consider time-zone fit (US open is 15:30 SA time in winter, 14:30 in summer), tax treatment of US-sourced trading profits under SARS rules, and broker selection for US market access. An FSCA-regulated broker with US stock CFDs or direct US market access through a group entity is the usual route.

Day-trading profits are taxable in South Africa as trading income under the SARS framework, regardless of which market or which day trader's strategy produced them. A registered SA tax practitioner can clarify the specific treatment for your trading activity.

Final verdict

TJR leads this list for current relevance and futures day trading reach, which makes him the best starting point for new traders discovering the profession. Ross Cameron and Tim Grittani provide the deepest verified track records for small-cap and penny stock strategies – both are the names to study if you want long-form evidence of what retail day trading looks like over more than a decade.

Humbled Trader deserves a mention in any honest ranking because her drawdown disclosures raise the bar on EEAT in a space that rarely meets it. Umar Ashraf and Alex Temiz round out the list with options and short-squeeze coverage respectively. For South African readers, remember that all six of these traders operate in US markets during SA evening hours, and the strategy fit matters just as much as the P&L fit. Learn for ideas, verify independently, and never copy blindly.

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Frequently asked questions

Who is the best day trader in the world?

There is no single "best day trader" globally because success varies by market, strategy, and account size. In the retail space, Ross Cameron and Tim Grittani hold the longest independently verified track records (Lightspeed and Profit.ly broker-verified). Institutional traders at hedge funds and prop firms produce larger absolute returns but rarely publish their P&L.

Are professional day traders profitable?

Some professional day traders are genuinely profitable – Ross Cameron and Tim Grittani have Lightspeed and Profit.ly broker verification of long-term profit. Most retail day traders are not profitable from trading itself and earn most of their income from courses, chat rooms, or affiliate deals. Industry studies suggest over 70% of retail day traders lose money net of fees.

Can I copy trades from the day traders on this list?

Copying trades directly from a day trader's recaps is risky because the posts are delayed, selectively published, and rarely show the full entry and exit timing. The traders on this list are better used for strategy ideas and workflow inspiration than direct copy-trading. Regulated copy-trading platforms like eToro offer a safer alternative with transparent live performance.

Which day trader has the most verified track record?

Tim Grittani has the longest verified track record, with Profit.ly broker-verified statements since 2011 showing cumulative profit over $20 million. Ross Cameron has the second-longest verified track record with Lightspeed-verified statements since 2012. Both operate in the US small-cap and penny stock niche.

Are professional day traders regulated?

Professional day traders working at proprietary trading firms or hedge funds are regulated under the firm's registration (FINRA, SEC, FCA, ASIC). Independent retail day traders who publish content are generally not regulated as financial advisers because their output is framed as entertainment or education. In South Africa, the FSCA does not regulate independent content creators.

How much do day trading courses from these traders cost?

Day trading courses from traders on this list range from around $300 for shorter introductory programs to over $5,000 for Warrior Trading's multi-month courses. Monthly chat room subscriptions typically run $100 to $300. Compare the cost to your realistic trading capital – a course that costs more than 10% of your account is probably not worth the outlay.

Can South African traders learn from US day traders?

South African traders can learn from US day traders for strategy ideas and workflow inspiration, but the time-zone fit and market access matter. US market hours are 15:30 to 22:00 SA local time (summer) or 16:30 to 23:00 (winter), which affects lifestyle. US stock access also requires either direct market access or CFDs through an FSCA-regulated broker.

What is the biggest risk of following a day trader's strategy?

The biggest risk is survivorship bias – the day traders you hear about publicly are the winners who kept going, while the far larger group of unprofitable traders quit and disappeared. Combined with highlight-reel content showing mostly winning trades, this creates an unrealistic picture of the realistic difficulty and failure rate of retail day trading.

Do these day traders sell live trade signals?

Most of the traders on this list do not sell live trade signals directly – they sell education, chat room access, and recorded content instead. Signal services are more common on Telegram and Discord than on mainstream platforms. Live signals should be treated with particular caution because the provider has no liability for the trades.

Should I paper-trade before following a day trader?

Yes, paper trading before committing real capital is essential. The sequence that works best is: follow and observe, paper-trade the strategy for three months, review your own P&L honestly, and only then commit real capital. Skipping the paper-trade step is the most common beginner mistake across every strategy and market on this list.