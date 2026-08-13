JP Markets is an FSCA-regulated South African broker with a trust rating of 6/10. The company (JP Markets SA Pty Ltd) holds an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider (ODP) licence from the FSCA under FSP No. 46855. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Johannesburg, it is one of the few brokers built specifically for the South African market. The minimum deposit is ZAR 100, leverage goes up to 1:2000, and trading is available on MT5 and the JPM mobile app.

Quick Answer: JP Markets is a genuinely local South African broker with FSCA regulation, ZAR accounts, and local deposit methods — things that international brokers rarely offer natively. The ZAR 100 minimum deposit and up to 1:2000 leverage make it highly accessible. However, the broker has a complicated regulatory history: its licence was provisionally suspended by the FSCA in 2020 over withdrawal complaints, the regulator applied for its liquidation, and a ZAR 100,000 penalty was imposed in 2023 for operating without ODP authorisation. The licence was restored and ODP authorisation granted in July 2023. JP Markets is currently active with over 400,000 clients, but prospective traders should be aware of this history before depositing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Is JP Markets regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes — JP Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP No. 46855 as an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider (ODP). The company is registered in South Africa (company number 2016/123297/07) and is headquartered in Johannesburg. It acts as the counterparty and principal to client trades.

However, the regulatory history requires honest disclosure. In June 2020, the FSCA provisionally suspended JP Markets' licence, citing concerns about over-the-counter derivative transactions and numerous withdrawal complaints from clients. In July 2020, the regulator applied to the High Court for the company's liquidation. That application was ultimately unsuccessful, and the licence was eventually restored following a legal dispute in 2021.

In May 2023, the FSCA imposed an administrative penalty of ZAR 100,000 on JP Markets for operating as an ODP without the required authorisation. The company subsequently obtained its ODP authorisation in July 2023 and has been operating under that authorisation since. The licence is currently active and in a regulated state. JP Markets serves over 400,000 clients across South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

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JP Markets Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 6/10 Regulation FSCA ODP Licence — FSP 46855 Minimum Deposit ZAR 100 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 Spreads From 0.5 pips (VIP), from 1.0 pips (Premium) Platform MetaTrader 5, JPM Mobile App Account Types VIP, Premium, JPM Micro 300, JPM Bonus 300, Drawdown, Zero Stop-Out, Islamic, CashBack FSCA Regulated Yes — FSP 46855 (ODP) ZAR Account Yes (native) Clients 400,000+ 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the JP Markets minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at JP Markets is ZAR 100 — one of the lowest in the South African market and denominated in Rand, which means no currency conversion costs. The VIP Account requires ZAR 5,000 for tighter spreads and commission-based pricing. All other accounts start at ZAR 100.

JP Markets Trust Score

JP Markets scores 6 out of 10. The FSCA ODP licence is genuine and currently active, and the broker has built a large client base of over 400,000 traders. The ZAR-native account structure and local deposit methods are genuine advantages. However, the regulatory history — including a licence suspension in 2020, an attempted liquidation by the FSCA, and a ZAR 100,000 penalty in 2023 — significantly impacts the trust score. WikiFX rates the broker at 4.95/10. The licence is currently in good standing, but the past issues demand disclosure.

JP Markets Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA regulated (FSP 46855, ODP) Troubled regulatory history (suspension, penalty) ZAR 100 minimum — no currency conversion FSCA applied for liquidation in 2020 Local SA deposit methods (EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec) WikiFX score 4.95/10 8 account types including bonus and cashback accounts Acts as counterparty to trades (dealing desk model) 400,000+ active clients Historical withdrawal complaints cited in FSCA suspension

JP Markets Overview

JP Markets is a South African-born broker founded in 2016 and headquartered in Johannesburg. Unlike most brokers reviewed on this site, JP Markets was built specifically for the South African market — ZAR accounts, local bank deposit methods (EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, ABSA), and a dedicated mobile app designed for the local market. The company serves over 400,000 clients across South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

The broker stands out for the sheer variety of account types — eight live accounts covering everything from commission-based VIP trading to a 300% deposit bonus account, a 10% cashback account, and a zero stop-out account. All accounts start at just ZAR 100 except the VIP (ZAR 5,000). Trading is available on MetaTrader 5 and the proprietary JPM mobile app. The JP Bucks loyalty programme lets traders earn rewards through trading activity.

What can you trade on JP Markets?

JP Markets offers forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics including USD/ZAR), indices, commodities, precious metals, share CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and synthetic indices. The instrument range covers the core asset classes most retail traders need. All instruments are accessible via MetaTrader 5.

How is JP Markets different from international FSCA-regulated brokers?

JP Markets is one of the few FSCA-regulated brokers that is actually South African-owned and headquartered. Most FSCA-regulated brokers (Exness, XM, FP Markets) are international companies with SA entities. JP Markets offers native ZAR accounts, local bank deposits, bonus and cashback accounts, and a mobile app designed for the local market. The trade-off is a more limited instrument range and a regulatory history that international competitors do not have.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes 300% Bonus Account Yes (JPM Bonus 300) 10% CashBack Account Yes Zero Stop-Out Account Yes JP Bucks Loyalty Programme Yes ZAR Accounts Yes (native) Local SA Deposits EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, ABSA Negative Balance Protection Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

JP Markets Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for JP Markets are polarised. Many traders — particularly in the SA retail trading community — praise the low entry barrier, local deposit methods, ZAR accounts, and the variety of account types including bonus and cashback options. The broker has a large and active user base. On the other side, the 2020 licence suspension was directly triggered by withdrawal complaints from clients, and some traders continue to report withdrawal delays and issues with bonus account terms. WikiFX rates the broker at 4.95/10, citing the regulatory history as a primary concern.

Review Source Rating Notes WikiFX 4.95/10 Regulatory history flagged as primary concern SA Retail Traders Mixed Low entry praised; withdrawal and bonus concerns noted Industry Awards Multiple Recognition for platforms, customer service, accessibility

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Local Accessibility ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Reliability ⭐⭐⭐ Account Variety ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

JP Markets Safety and Security

JP Markets holds a genuine FSCA licence (FSP 46855) with ODP authorisation. Client funds are held in segregated accounts. Negative balance protection is in place. The broker is not only licensed in South Africa but also supports ZAR natively and offers products designed specifically for African traders.

The regulatory history is the complicating factor. The 2020 licence suspension was triggered by client withdrawal complaints. The FSCA went as far as applying for the company's liquidation. While the dispute was resolved and the licence restored, and the 2023 ODP authorisation formalised the broker's status, these events are part of the public record.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Status JP Markets SA (Pty) Ltd FSCA (South Africa) FSP 46855 (ODP) Active

Is JP Markets safe to use?

JP Markets is currently FSCA-regulated and active. However, the regulatory history — licence suspension, attempted liquidation, and a financial penalty — distinguishes it from brokers with clean records. If you choose JP Markets, start with a small deposit, test the withdrawal process immediately, and scale up only after confirming smooth fund access.

JP Markets at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name JP Markets Founded 2016 Headquarters Johannesburg, South Africa Regulation FSCA ODP Licence — FSP 46855 Clients 400,000+ Min Deposit ZAR 100 (VIP: ZAR 5,000) Max Leverage Up to 1:2000 (Premium), 1:500 (VIP/others) Spreads From 0.5 pips (VIP), 1.0 pips (Premium), 3.0 pips (Micro 300) Platform MetaTrader 5, JPM Mobile App ZAR Account Yes (native) Local Deposits EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, ABSA, cards, crypto Markets Served South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

JP Markets Account Types

JP Markets offers eight live account types — more variety than most brokers. All accounts except VIP start at ZAR 100. The range includes commission-based, bonus, cashback, and zero stop-out options, covering almost every retail trading preference.

Account Min Deposit Spreads From Leverage Key Feature 📝 Sign up VIP R5,000 0.5 pips 1:500 Commission-based, tightest spreads 👉 Open Account Premium R100 1.0 pips 1:2000 Highest leverage, no commission 👉 Open Account JPM Micro 300 R100 3.0 pips 1:500 Beginner-friendly, micro lots 👉 Open Account JPM Bonus 300 R100 Variable 1:500 300% deposit bonus (max R30,000) 👉 Open Account 25% Drawdown R100 Variable 1:500 25% bonus cushion against losses 👉 Open Account Zero Stop-Out R100 Variable 1:500 No automatic liquidation 👉 Open Account Islamic R100 Variable 1:500 Swap-free, Sharia compliant 👉 Open Account CashBack R100 Variable 1:500 10% cashback on losses daily 👉 Open Account

VIP Account

The VIP Account requires ZAR 5,000 and offers the tightest spreads from 0.5 pips with commission-based pricing and faster execution. It is designed for experienced traders who want optimal conditions and are prepared to meet the higher deposit requirement. Leverage is capped at 1:500.

Premium Account

The Premium Account starts at ZAR 100 with spreads from 1.0 pips, no commission, and leverage up to 1:2000 — the highest JP Markets offers. It is suitable for traders who prefer simple, low-cost trading without commission and want maximum leverage flexibility.

JPM Micro 300 Account

The Micro 300 starts at ZAR 100 with spreads from 3.0 pips and 1:500 leverage. It is tailored for beginners who want a low-risk environment to learn and practise with very small position sizes. The wider spreads are the trade-off for the beginner-friendly structure.

JPM Bonus 300 Account

The Bonus 300 Account provides a 300% bonus on deposits up to a maximum of R30,000 or USD 1,500 per deposit. The bonus increases your available margin but comes with specific terms — including withdrawal restrictions and trading volume requirements. Read the full T&Cs before accepting.

25% Drawdown Bonus Account

This account offers a 25% bonus on deposits (max R30,000) that acts as a cushion against losses. The bonus is applied automatically and becomes visible once the deposit is completed. Any withdrawal reduces the bonus proportionally.

Zero Stop-Out Account

The Zero Stop-Out Account eliminates the standard stop-out mechanism, allowing traders to use their entire available balance without automatic liquidation. This increases flexibility but also significantly increases the potential for higher losses. Use with caution.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account offers swap-free trading with no interest or swap fees on overnight positions. Spreads and leverage match the standard offering. It is suitable for Muslim traders who require Sharia-compliant trading conditions.

CashBack Account

The CashBack Account returns 10% of trading losses, credited back to the account at midnight daily. This provides a partial safety net against losing trades. Terms and conditions apply, including withdrawal restrictions and volume requirements.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. JP Markets offers demo accounts on MT5. Given the regulatory history, starting with demo and then testing with a small ZAR 100 live deposit — including a withdrawal test — is strongly recommended before committing larger capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a JP Markets Account

Step 1 – Visit the JP Markets Website

Go to www.jpmarkets.co.za and click "Register" on the homepage. Fill out the registration form with your personal details.

Step 2 – Verify Your Email

Click the verification link sent to your email address to activate your account.

Step 3 – Complete KYC Verification

Upload your South African ID (or passport) and proof of address to meet FSCA regulatory requirements.

Step 4 – Select Your Account Type

Choose from VIP, Premium, JPM Micro 300, JPM Bonus 300, 25% Drawdown, Zero Stop-Out, Islamic, or CashBack based on your trading style and experience.

Step 5 – Fund Your Account

Deposit a minimum of ZAR 100 using EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, ABSA, credit card, or crypto. No deposit fees from JP Markets.

Step 6 – Start Trading

Download MetaTrader 5 or the JPM mobile app. Log in with your credentials and start trading in ZAR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

JP Markets Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Spreads: From 0.5 pips (VIP), 1.0 pips (Premium), 3.0 pips (Micro 300).

From 0.5 pips (VIP), 1.0 pips (Premium), 3.0 pips (Micro 300). Commission: VIP accounts use commission-based pricing; other accounts are spread-only.

VIP accounts use commission-based pricing; other accounts are spread-only. Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions (Islamic accounts exempt).

Applied on overnight positions (Islamic accounts exempt). Deposit Fees: None from JP Markets.

None from JP Markets. Withdrawal Fees: None from JP Markets.

None from JP Markets. Margin Call: 50% level. Stop-Out: 30% level (except Zero Stop-Out account).

JP Markets Trading Platforms

Platform Type Best For 📝 Sign up MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Advanced charting, EAs, multi-asset trading 👉 Open Account JPM Mobile App iOS, Android Local SA trading, quick deposits, account management 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 on JP Markets provides advanced charting, multiple timeframes, technical indicators, automated trading through Expert Advisors, and real-time order execution. JP Markets has integrated MT5 with local payment solutions, allowing deposits directly through the client terminal. Forex, stock trading, and crypto assets are all accessible from the same interface.

JPM Mobile App

The JPM mobile app is JP Markets' proprietary mobile solution designed for South African traders. It provides quick account access, order execution, deposits via local methods, and portfolio management — all optimised for the local market.

JP Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

JP Markets stands out for its local payment method support. Deposits can be made via EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, ABSA, Standard Bank, credit/debit cards, and cryptocurrency. All methods are fee-free and denominated in ZAR. Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, with JP Markets claiming some of the fastest withdrawal times in Africa.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing EFT (Instant) Free Instant FNB eWallet Free Instant Capitec / Nedbank / ABSA Free Instant Credit / Debit Card Free Instant Cryptocurrency Free Network confirmation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

JP Markets Leverage

JP Markets offers leverage up to 1:2000 on the Premium Account and up to 1:500 on VIP and other accounts. The margin call level is set at 50% and the stop-out at 30% (except the Zero Stop-Out account, which has no automatic liquidation). At 1:2000, even a tiny adverse move can wipe out your entire deposit. Use conservative leverage regardless of the maximum available.

JP Markets vs Exness vs XM

Feature JP Markets Exness XM Regulation FSCA (ODP) FSCA, FCA, CySEC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC SA-Headquartered Yes (Johannesburg) No No Min Deposit ZAR 100 USD 10 USD 5 ZAR Account Yes (native) Yes Yes Account Types 8 5 4 Max Leverage 1:2000 Unlimited 1:888 Clean Regulatory Record No Yes Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

JP Markets' unique advantage is its South African DNA — Johannesburg headquarters, native ZAR accounts, local bank deposits, and bonus/cashback accounts that international brokers do not offer. But Exness and XM both offer FSCA regulation with clean records and multi-jurisdictional tier-1 oversight. For the local SA experience, JP Markets delivers. For regulatory track record, Exness and XM are safer choices.

Research and Trading Tools

JP Markets provides educational resources including eBooks, quizzes, webinars, real-time charts, an economic calendar, and market analysis. The JP Bucks loyalty programme lets traders earn rewards through trading activity, redeemable for trading credits, cash prizes, or other incentives. The educational content is geared toward South African beginners.

JP Markets Awards

JP Markets has earned multiple industry awards for its trading platforms, customer service, and accessibility in forex and synthetic markets. The broker has received recognition as a trusted leader in the South African trading sector, with awards highlighting innovation and client satisfaction.

JP Markets Sign-Up Bonus

JP Markets offers several bonus programmes: the JPM Bonus 300 provides a 300% deposit bonus (max R30,000), and the 25% Drawdown Bonus adds a loss cushion. The CashBack Account returns 10% of daily losses. All bonus programmes have specific terms including withdrawal restrictions and volume requirements. Read the full T&Cs before opting in.

JP Markets Customer Support

JP Markets provides customer support via live chat, email, phone, and through its Johannesburg office. Support is available during South African business hours. The local SA presence means you can potentially visit the office in person — a level of accessibility that international brokers cannot match.

JP Markets for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated Yes — FSP 46855 (ODP) SA Headquartered Yes — Johannesburg ZAR Account Yes (native base currency) Local Deposits EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, ABSA, Standard Bank Min Deposit ZAR 100 Markets Served South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho

Who Should Consider JP Markets?

JP Markets is best suited for South African traders who specifically want a local broker experience — ZAR accounts, SA bank deposits, Johannesburg headquarters, bonus and cashback accounts, and a mobile app designed for the local market. The eight account types offer something for almost every trading preference. The 400,000+ client base demonstrates strong local adoption.

The broker is less suited for traders who prioritise a clean regulatory record. The 2020 licence suspension, attempted liquidation, and 2023 penalty are public record. If regulatory history concerns you, Exness, XM, or FP Markets offer FSCA regulation with clean track records and multi-jurisdictional oversight.

Conclusion JP Markets is the most "South African" broker you can trade with — locally headquartered, ZAR-native, with local bank deposits and eight unique account types including bonus, cashback, and zero stop-out options. The FSCA ODP licence (FSP 46855) is genuine, and the broker serves over 400,000 clients across Southern Africa. But the regulatory history is a real concern. A licence suspension, an attempted liquidation by the FSCA, and a financial penalty are not minor events. The licence is currently active, but these events should inform your risk assessment. Start small, test withdrawals, and use the local advantages JP Markets offers. If regulatory track record is your priority, there are FSCA-regulated alternatives with cleaner histories.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official JP Markets website (jpmarkets.co.za), the FSCA regulatory register, WikiFX, Finance Magnates, and independent review platforms. Regulatory history was verified against FSCA enforcement records. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

JP Markets SA (Pty) Ltd, registered in South Africa under company number 2016/123297/07 and licensed by the FSCA as an ODP with FSP No. 46855, offers financial services including CFDs. The company acts as the counterparty and principal to client trades. Clients are fully responsible for any financial losses, which may exceed their initial investment. The broker's licence was previously suspended by the FSCA (2020), and a financial penalty was imposed (2023). Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is JP Markets?

JP Markets is a South African-owned forex and CFD broker founded in 2016 and headquartered in Johannesburg. It is FSCA-regulated under FSP No. 46855 as an Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider, serving over 400,000 clients across South Africa, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

Is JP Markets regulated?

Yes, JP Markets SA (Pty) Ltd holds an FSCA ODP licence under FSP 46855. The licence is currently active. However, the broker's licence was suspended in 2020 and a ZAR 100,000 penalty was imposed in 2023. The ODP authorisation was granted in July 2023.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit is ZAR 100 on most accounts. The VIP Account requires ZAR 5,000. All deposits are in ZAR with no currency conversion needed. Local deposit methods include EFT, FNB eWallet, Capitec, Nedbank, and ABSA.

What account types does JP Markets offer?

JP Markets offers eight account types: VIP (tightest spreads), Premium (highest leverage), JPM Micro 300 (beginners), JPM Bonus 300 (300% bonus), 25% Drawdown Bonus, Zero Stop-Out, Islamic (swap-free), and CashBack (10% daily loss rebate).

What trading platforms are available?

JP Markets provides MetaTrader 5 on desktop, web, and mobile, plus the proprietary JPM mobile app designed for South African traders. MT5 supports advanced charting, EAs, and automated trading.

What leverage does JP Markets offer?

Leverage goes up to 1:2000 on the Premium Account and up to 1:500 on VIP and other accounts. The margin call level is 50% and stop-out is at 30% (except the Zero Stop-Out account).

Does JP Markets offer bonuses?

Yes — the JPM Bonus 300 provides a 300% deposit bonus (max R30,000), the 25% Drawdown Bonus cushions losses, and the CashBack Account returns 10% of daily losses. All bonuses have terms including withdrawal restrictions and volume requirements.

How long do withdrawals take?

JP Markets processes withdrawals within 24 hours on business days. Local methods (EFT, eWallet) are typically faster. Withdrawals are fee-free from the broker. Some reviews report occasional delays.

Is JP Markets safe?

JP Markets is FSCA-regulated with an active licence, serves 400,000+ clients, and segregates funds. However, the 2020 licence suspension, attempted liquidation, and 2023 penalty are public record. Test withdrawals before committing significant capital.

Does JP Markets offer a demo account?

Yes, JP Markets provides demo accounts on MetaTrader 5 that mirror live market conditions with virtual funds. They are free and useful for practising strategies before committing real capital.

Sources Checked