Continuing operations Media and broadcasting revenue for the interim period went down to R1.5 billion (2024: R1.6 billion) while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation grew to R284.9 million (2024: R282.8 million) and operating profit rose to R232.7 million (2024: R221.3 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share were up at 27.09 cps (2024: 22.47 cps). Dividend declaration The directors of eMedia Holdings have resolved to declare an interim cash dividend for the period ended 30 September 2025 of 14.0 cents per share (2024: 14.0 cents). The dividend to shareholders relates to the ordinary shares (share code: EMH) and N ordinary shares (share code: EMN).

Continuing operations Media and broadcasting revenue declined to R3 billion (R3.2 billion), with gross profit dipping to R1.4 billion (R1.5 billion). Operating profit dropped R405.1 million (R441.7 million). Profit attributable to owners of the company climbed to R247.4 million (R203.6 million). Furthermore, headline earnings per share was reported lower at 43.31 cents per share (45.63 cents per share). Dividend declaration The directors of eMedia Holdings have resolved to declare a final cash dividend for the year ended 31 March 2026 of 15 cents per share (2025: 15 cents), paid from income reserves. The dividend to shareholders relates to the ordinary shares (share code: EMH) and N ordinary shares (share code: EMN).

A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

eMedia Holdings Ltd. has distributed its reporting suite for the year ending 31 March 2026, including the integrated annual report and audited group financial statements, which received an unmodified audit opinion from Forvis Mazars. The reports are accessible on the company's website and the JSE cloudlink. The company's AGM is scheduled for 1 September 2026 at 11h00 at HCI's offices in Sea Point, Cape Town, with the record date for voting set for 21 August 2026. Shareholders are advised of a reclassification between trade and other debtors and creditors in the reviewed financial results, with no changes to key financial metrics. Additionally, the company will submit its annual B-BBEE compliance report to the B-BBEE Commission, with further details to follow.

The Company's annual Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act (B-BBEE) verification certificate and annual compliance report has been published and is available at: emediaholdings.co.za/transformation/.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: eMedia Holdings Ltd. price forecast signals a measured stance, with dividend appeal, charts, and the live graph pointing to stable interest rather than a sharp rerating. The price today in rands is R1.89, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the cost against the payout profile, including preference shares where relevant. For those checking how to buy this share code on the JSE, the online trading process through a trading account keeps data, growth, prediction, and trading checks straightforward for any for sale opportunity.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00 Share Name & Ticker eMedia Holdings Ltd. (EMH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Media / Broadcasting Current Price R1.89 Market Capitalization 120.60m P/E Ratio 4.36 Dividend Yield 15.34% Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R1.89, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 120.60m, indicating a small market presence P/E Ratio 4.36, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 15.34, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the flat recent price change

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook is limited but intact if the share can hold R1.89 and attract follow-through buying above nearby resistance. The low P/E and high dividend yield may support demand, while flat price action suggests traders should watch volume closely before expecting a breakout or a renewed decline.

FAQ on eMedia Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares represent equity in a JSE-listed media and broadcasting business. Based on the live data, the share price is R1.89, the market cap is 120.60m, and the P/E ratio is 4.36, which helps frame its current market profile.

Q2: How can I buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares through a JSE trading account with a broker that supports EMH. At R1.89 per share, the live quote gives you the price per share, while the 120.60m market cap and 4.36 P/E help you assess the purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by its JSE listing, market cap of 120.60m, P/E ratio of 4.36, and dividend yield of 15.34%. With recent price change at 0, the current R1.89 level suggests the market is paused rather than trending sharply.

Q4: Does eMedia Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 15.34%, which indicates dividend payments are an important part of the investment case. At a current price of R1.89, income-focused investors may value the yield, especially when comparing it with the modest market capitalization.

Q5: How can I track my eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track EMH through your broker’s portfolio tools and corporate action notices. The live data shows R1.89 per share, a 15.34% dividend yield, and a 4.36 P/E, so you can monitor both price movement and income performance alongside your holdings.

Q6: What factors are affecting the eMedia Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in the live set are the R1.89 price, 120.60m market cap, 4.36 P/E ratio, and 15.34% dividend yield. With recent change at 0, the share appears driven more by valuation and income characteristics than by momentum.

Q7: Is eMedia Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors seeking income, because the dividend yield is 15.34% and the P/E ratio is 4.36. However, the market cap of 120.60m and unchanged price at R1.89 suggest it’s better suited to value-minded buyers than aggressive growth seekers.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s data, a purchase may appeal to investors focused on yield and valuation, since the share trades at R1.89 with a 15.34% dividend yield and a 4.36 P/E. The zero recent price change suggests patience may also be sensible.

Q9: How much does one eMedia Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One eMedia Holdings Ltd. share costs R1.89 today. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 120.60m, a P/E ratio of 4.36, and a dividend yield of 15.34%, giving investors a concise snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell eMedia Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell EMH shares, log into your trading account, place a sell order, and confirm the quantity. The live reference price is R1.89, so traders can compare execution against that level while factoring in the 0 recent price change and 15.34% yield.

How to Buy eMedia Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

eMedia Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given eMedia Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R1.89 and the income profile remains supported. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.