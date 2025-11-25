The board has appointed Ian Kirk as lead independent non-executive director, effective 25 May 2026. Ian was appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director in June 2021. He will continue to serve as chair of the investment committee and as a member of the nomination and the human resources and remuneration committees. Steve Müller will be retiring as a director of Pepkor on 18 August 2026 as a result of his tenure as an independent non-executive director of the Company reaching nine years on 18 August 2026. Effective 25 May 2026, Nunu Ntshingila was appointed as a member of the social and ethics and nomination committees.

Wendy Luhabe has advised the Board that she will resign from the Pepkor Board with effect from 30 June 2026. Ian Kirk, who serves as Lead Independent Director of Pepkor, will act as Chair of the Board and as Chair of the Nominations Committee until a new Chairperson of the Board and a new Chairperson of the Nominations Committee is appointed. Ian was appointed to the Board as an independent non- executive director in June 2021.

- Pepkor to combine its Flash business with Shop2Shop to create one of South Africa's preeminent merchant commerce and fintech platforms serving both the formal and informal economy, with annual throughput value exceeding R200 billion. - The combined business ('FintechCo') will comprise: o Flash: a leading value-added services ('VAS') distribution network and digital products fintech platform; and o Shop2Shop: a leading merchant-focused trade enablement fintech platform providing merchants with acquiring, payments, cash management and trade services. - The Proposed Transaction builds on the long-standing commercial relationship between Flash and Shop2Shop, expanding the reach across the informal market value chain and unlocking meaningful strategic and operational synergies. - Pepkor will acquire a controlling interest of 57.1% in FintechCo through: o A cash purchase subscription of R1.57 billion for new shares in Shop2Shop; and o The contribution of 100% of its shares in Flash, valued at R10.6 billion. - The total equity valuation of FintechCo implied by the Proposed Transaction, is approximately R21.3 billion. - The Proposed Transaction is a significant step in Pepkor's strategy to accelerate expansion within its Informal Market Platform segment and will unlock value for

Shareholders were referred to the article published by Business Day on 30 July 2026 titled 'Standard Bank and Pepkor open exploratory talks over personal banking tie-up'. Pepkor noted the contents of the article and wishes to confirm that the Company is not engaged in any discussions with Standard Bank (or any other bank) regarding a personal banking tie-up or any other strategic partnership, as reported. Accordingly, shareholders were advised that there is no information requiring disclosure in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements and are cautioned against placing reliance on the article.

Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares look steady today, with charts and historical graph data still pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp move. The price forecast stays constructive on the live price today in rands at R20.11, so the current buy or sell debate on the JSE remains balanced. For investors comparing ordinary shares with preference shares, the dividend payout profile and overall data suggest the main cost is entry timing, especially for anyone researching how to buy online through a trading account. The share code PPH continues to support active trading interest, and the market’s price prediction will likely hinge on whether the stock stays for sale around current levels or breaks higher on stronger volume.

Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:03:06 Share Name & Ticker Pepkor Holdings Ltd. (PPH) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Consumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail Current Price R20.11 Market Capitalization 73.75bn P/E Ratio 11.78 Dividend Yield 2.65 Trading Volume (Live Data) 402 952 Recent Price Change 0.55

Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R20.11, reflecting a 0.55 gain from the previous close Market Cap 73.75bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 11.78, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.65, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by live volume of 402 952 shares

Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish tilt: the current price of R20.11, together with a moderate P/E of 11.78 and a 2.65 dividend yield, can support near-term stability if trading volume stays firm above 402 952 shares. A sustained move higher would likely need stronger retail sentiment and continued JSE buying interest.

FAQ on Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares are ordinary equity in a JSE-listed consumer discretionary retailer. The share code is PPH, the market cap is 73.75bn, and the current price is R20.11. Investors watch the 11.78 P/E and 2.65 dividend yield for valuation and income context.

Q2: How can I buy Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares, use a JSE-approved trading account and search for PPH. The live price is R20.11, so your order will be based on that price per share and prevailing volume of 402 952 shares. Execution depends on market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by retail-sector sentiment, earnings quality, valuation, and market liquidity. For PPH, the current price of R20.11, P/E of 11.78, dividend yield of 2.65, and live volume of 402 952 all help explain daily moves on the JSE.

Q4: Does Pepkor Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 2.65, which indicates Pepkor Holdings Ltd. does pay a dividend. At a current price of R20.11, that yield can appeal to income-focused investors, although the exact payout level depends on declared distributions and results.

Q5: How can I track my Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track PPH through your trading account, the JSE, and portfolio dashboards that list share code, price per share, dividend yield, and trade history. With a current price of R20.11 and volume of 402 952, daily monitoring helps you follow valuation and payout changes.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Pepkor Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current price of R20.11, the 0.55 recent change, trading volume of 402 952, the 11.78 P/E ratio, and the 2.65 dividend yield. These data points show how market interest and valuation are shaping PPH trading.

Q7: Is Pepkor Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: PPH may suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE retail share with a moderate valuation and a dividend yield of 2.65. At R20.11, the 11.78 P/E suggests reasonable pricing, but suitability depends on your buy or hold strategy and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today will depend on your objective. The live price is R20.11, recent change is 0.55, and volume is 402 952, which shows active trading. The 11.78 P/E and 2.65 dividend yield provide context, but timing still matters.

Q9: How much does one Pepkor Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Pepkor Holdings Ltd. share costs R20.11 today. That price per share reflects the latest live data for PPH on the JSE, with a market cap of 73.75bn and live volume at 402 952, which can affect execution quality.

Q10: How to sell Pepkor Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell PPH, log into your trading account, select the share code, enter the quantity, and place a sell order around the live price of R20.11. Market volume of 402 952 can support liquidity, but final execution depends on bid demand.

How to Buy Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Pepkor Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Pepkor Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R20.11 and volume confirms the break. Monitor macroeconomic developments, consumer demand, and retail-sector conditions to refine your strategy, and treat any weakness below current support as a cue to reassess risk.