ASP Isotopes Inc. announced that Tetra4 (Pty) Ltd., a subsidiary of Renergen Ltd. and the developer of the Virginia Gas Project, has entered the commissioning phase of the Company’s liquid helium plant. The Virginia Gas Project holds South Africa's first onshore petroleum production right and is the country's first integrated producer of both liquid helium and liquified natural gas (LNG).

ASPI filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issued a written communication regarding a business combination transaction, in accordance with Rule 425 under the Securities Act. The filings are accessible via the SEC's 8-K and 425 links.

On August 14, 2026, Renergen Ltd. (the “Borrower”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ASP Isotopes Inc., entered into a Second Amendment and Restatement Agreement (the with The Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd.

ASP Isotopes Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: ASP Isotopes Inc. shares are trading with a mixed short-term setup, where the price forecast leans cautious after the latest price today in rands at R62.83 and a negative daily move. The charts and graph data still point to growth potential over time, but the current data suggests traders should stay disciplined on buy or sell decisions. There is no dividend payout visible here, and preference shares are not indicated, so the focus remains on ordinary shares, share code ISO, and the cost of entering the trade. If you want to know how to buy, the online route through a trading account on the JSE is the practical path, especially with limited liquidity and fresh data for today.

ASP Isotopes Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker ASP Isotopes Inc. (ISO) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Sector Name / Industry Name Current Price 62.83 Market Capitalization 8.18bn P/E Ratio -2.73 Dividend Yield – Trading Volume (Live Data) 3 Recent Price Change -3.31 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 09:46:57

ASP Isotopes Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 62.83, reflecting a -3.31 from the previous close Market Cap 8.18bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio -2.73, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield –, not attractive for income-focused investors Volatility High volatility, supported by very light live volume

ASP Isotopes Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: The short-term tone is bearish to cautious. Price action is soft, and the live trading volume of 3 suggests limited conviction behind the move. With a negative P/E and no dividend yield, traders are likely to watch whether ISO can stabilize above nearby support before considering a fresh trade.

FAQ on ASP Isotopes Inc. Shares

Q1: What are ASP Isotopes Inc. shares?

Answer: ASP Isotopes Inc. shares are equity interests in ISO on the JSE. They trade at R62.83 today, with a market cap of 8.18bn and a negative P/E of -2.73, which signals market valuation is still under pressure.

Q2: How can I buy ASP Isotopes Inc. shares?

Answer: You can buy ISO shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. At the current price per share of R62.83, investors need to check the ticker, confirm execution costs, and place the purchase through an approved online broker.

Q3: What affects the price of ASP Isotopes Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current price of R62.83, the recent -3.31 change, the low trading volume of 3, and the negative P/E ratio of -2.73. Those data points together show sentiment and liquidity are both key drivers.

Q4: Does ASP Isotopes Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Based on the live data provided, the dividend yield is shown as –, so there is no visible dividend payout to factor into the decision right now. Investors are therefore looking mainly at price movement rather than income from this share.

Q5: How can I track my ASP Isotopes Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ISO by following the JSE ticker, the live price of R62.83, the market cap of 8.18bn, and the recent change of -3.31. Since dividend yield is –, there’s no active dividend stream to monitor in this dataset.

Q6: What factors are affecting the ASP Isotopes Inc. share price?

Answer: The key factors are the current price of R62.83, live volume of only 3, the drop of -3.31, and the negative P/E ratio of -2.73. Those figures suggest the market is thinly traded and not strongly supported today.

Q7: Is ASP Isotopes Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: It can be considered only by investors comfortable with volatility. The data show a R62.83 price, an 8.18bn market cap, a negative P/E of -2.73, and no dividend yield, so the case for a buy depends on risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy ASP Isotopes Inc. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data do not give a strong confirmation signal. With the share at R62.83, down -3.31, and volume at just 3, a cautious approach makes sense unless your strategy already allows for thin liquidity and rapid price swings.

Q9: How much does one ASP Isotopes Inc. share cost?

Answer: One ASP Isotopes Inc. share costs R62.83 today. That price per share is the live level shown for ISO on the JSE, and it comes alongside a market cap of 8.18bn and a -3.31 move from the previous close.

Q10: How to sell ASP Isotopes Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell ISO shares, use your brokerage trading account and place a market or limit order against the JSE ticker. The live data show R62.83, volume of 3, and a -3.31 change, so execution may depend on liquidity.

How to Buy ASP Isotopes Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with an approved JSE broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC to get verified.

Explore the trading dashboard and review ISO price action.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Enter the ticker ISO and place your purchase or trade order.

ASP Isotopes Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given ASP Isotopes Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.