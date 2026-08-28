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Nictus Ltd. JSE: NCS
R2.42 – 0 (0%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
2.42
Prev close
2.42
Day range
2.42 - 2.42
Volume
52-wk range
2.35 – 2.43
Market cap
129.33m
P/E Ratio
3.49
EPS (ZARc)
69.40
Dividend Yield
7.44%
DPS (ZARc)
18 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap129.33m
EPS69.40
P/E ratio3.49
Div. yield7.44%
DPS 18 (cps)
Issued shares53.44m
52-week range
R 2.35 R 2.43
R2.42
Price overview
Open2.42
Previous close2.42
Day range2.42 - 2.42
Volume
52-week range2.35 – 2.43
Change 0 (0%)
P/E ratio3.49
EPS69.40
Dividend 18 (cps)
Dividend yield7.44%
Important dates
  • No upcoming dates.
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 22.30 27.10
Attributable Income 37.10 20.30
Market Cap (ZARm) 116 80.70
EPS (ZARc) 69.35 37.89
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 69.40 37.66
DPS (ZARc) 18 12
Latest SENS announcements
  • No recent announcements.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
No peers available.

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nictus Ltd. shares on the jse look steady rather than stretched, with charts and historical graph readings pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. At a price today in rands of R2.42, the price forecast remains restrained, while the dividend and payout profile still supports income interest. For investors weighing buy or sell choices, preference shares discussion matters less than the ordinary stock for sale, and the total purchase cost can be assessed quickly through online trading. If you want to know how to buy, the share code, data, and graph all point back to the same setup: use a funded trading account, track the trading range, and avoid treating this as a high-conviction prediction without stronger confirmation.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00
Share Name & TickerNictus Ltd. (NCS)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Specialty Retail
Current PriceR2.42
Market Capitalization129.33m
P/E Ratio3.49
Dividend Yield7.44
Trading Volume (Live Data)
Recent Price Change0

Nictus Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR2.42 — reflecting a 0 from the previous close.
Market Cap129.33m — indicating small market presence.
P/E Ratio3.49 — suggesting potential undervaluation.
Dividend Yield7.44 — attractive for income-focused investors.
Volatilitylow volatility.

Nictus Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish Outlook: The flat price change and low valuation place the share in a narrow range, so any short-term upside would likely need stronger volume, firmer retail demand, or a supportive JSE risk backdrop. Without those signals, price action may remain sideways.

Bearish Outlook: If buying interest stays thin, the market may continue to price the shares mainly on income and earnings stability rather than momentum. A break below current support would likely come from weaker sector sentiment or broader South African consumer softness.

FAQ on Nictus Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nictus Ltd. shares?
Answer: Nictus Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity in a small-cap consumer discretionary business. At R2.42 per share, they represent ownership in a company with a market capitalization of 129.33m and a P/E ratio of 3.49.

Q2: How can I buy Nictus Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Nictus Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account with a broker or platform that supports ticker NCS. The price today is R2.42, so order sizing should reflect that cost, along with normal brokerage fees and market liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Nictus Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by earnings, consumer demand, valuation, and market liquidity. With a P/E of 3.49 and recent price change of 0, the market is currently assigning a modest rating to the business at R2.42.

Q4: Does Nictus Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.44, which indicates income is part of the investment case. At R2.42 per share, the yield may appeal to investors who prioritize cash return over rapid price momentum.

Q5: How can I track my Nictus Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track Nictus Ltd. shares by following the NCS ticker on your broker dashboard and monitoring updates in your account. Dividend figures should be checked against the 7.44 yield, while price movement remains anchored near R2.42 today.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nictus Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the small 129.33m market cap, the low P/E of 3.49, and the stable price action showing no recent change. Those metrics suggest the market is valuing the shares cautiously while still recognizing the dividend profile.

Q7: Is Nictus Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The shares may suit investors looking for value and income, given the 3.49 P/E ratio and 7.44 dividend yield. However, the small-cap profile and flat near-term price action mean suitability depends on risk tolerance and portfolio goals.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nictus Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today depends on whether you want yield or momentum. At R2.42, the shares are not showing strong immediate price acceleration, so a purchase is more defensible for value-minded investors than for traders seeking quick upside.

Q9: How much does one Nictus Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Nictus Ltd. share costs R2.42 according to the live data. That price per share, paired with a 129.33m market cap and zero recent move, suggests a relatively calm trading setup on the JSE today.

Q10: How to sell Nictus Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Nictus Ltd. shares, place a sell order for NCS through your brokerage platform while the market is open. Use the live quote near R2.42 as a reference, then choose market or limit execution based on liquidity.

How to Buy Nictus Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-access platform.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA to protect your trading account.

Complete KYC verification to activate full access.

Review the dashboard and locate NCS on the JSE.

Deposit fiat funds into your account.

Place your purchase order using the current price per share as your reference.

Monitor execution, dividends, and position performance over time.

Nictus Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nictus Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R2.42 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Nictus Shares
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