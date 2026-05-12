The following results are the company's maiden interim results rendering them incomparable. Revenue came to EUR4.3 billion whilst operating income was EUR365 million. Earnings attributable to equity holders of EUR29 million were recorded. Additionally, headline earnings per share were EUR15cps. Company outlook - Well on track to achieve 2026 synergies target: EUR250m Adjusted EBIT; EUR220m FCF. - Confirmed full year and medium-term guidance while remaining cognisant of the macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop. - Full year 2026 guidance: revenue flat; adjusted EBIT EUR735m; CFFO above EUR600m and FCF above EUR250m before payment of French VAT litigation settlement & restructuring.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Canal+ SA Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Canal+ SA Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with dividend support, charts and historical graph signals pointing to steady growth rather than momentum chasing. At a price today in rands of R56.81, the buy or sell debate leans on preference shares, payout visibility and the share code CNP for sale on the JSE. Investors comparing cost, online access and trading account setup can review how to buy, since current trading conditions and data suggest the stock is best approached with disciplined trading rather than aggressive prediction.

Canal+ SA Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Canal+ SA Ltd. (CNP) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Media / Broadcasting Current Price R56.81 Market Capitalization 56.35bn P/E Ratio 9.88 Dividend Yield 0.73 Trading Volume (Live Data) Not provided Recent Price Change 0 Data as of 2026-08-27 17:05:00

Canal+ SA Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R56.81, unchanged from the previous close Market Cap 56.35bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 9.88, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 0.73, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Low, based on the flat recent price change

Canal+ SA Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Short-term positioning looks neutral to slightly constructive. With the share holding at R56.81 and no recent price change reported, the main catalyst would be a volume-led move rather than a valuation reset. A sustained break above near-term resistance could improve sentiment, while weak trading interest would likely keep the share range-bound.

For traders on the JSE, the current setup suggests monitoring risk rather than chasing upside. The muted day-to-day move, moderate valuation, and modest dividend yield support a cautious stance until fresh volume confirms direction.

FAQ on Canal+ SA Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Canal+ SA Ltd. shares?

Answer: Canal+ SA Ltd. shares are equity interests in a JSE-listed media and broadcasting company. Today, the share trades at R56.81, with a market capitalization of 56.35bn and a P/E ratio of 9.88, placing it in the large-cap category.

Q2: How can I buy Canal+ SA Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Canal+ SA Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered brokerage using the ticker CNP. At today’s price of R56.81, investors should review the cost, trading access, and any fees before placing a purchase order through their trading account.

Q3: What affects the price of Canal+ SA Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price per share is influenced by earnings expectations, valuation, sector sentiment, and trading activity. With a P/E of 9.88 and no recent price change, today’s move appears more sensitive to volume, investor demand, and broader media-sector conditions.

Q4: Does Canal+ SA Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 0.73, which indicates the share does pay a dividend. Based on the current price of R56.81, the yield is modest, so income investors may treat it as a supplementary rather than primary payout source.

Q5: How can I track my Canal+ SA Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Canal+ SA Ltd. shares and dividend records through your brokerage platform or JSE portfolio dashboard. The key live reference points are the ticker CNP, price of R56.81, dividend yield of 0.73, and market cap of 56.35bn.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Canal+ SA Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by its stable trading profile, valuation of 9.88 times earnings, and the absence of a recent price change. For today, the price per share at R56.81 suggests investors are waiting for stronger data or volume.

Q7: Is Canal+ SA Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Canal+ SA Ltd. may suit investors who want a large-cap JSE media share with a moderate valuation and some dividend support. At R56.81, the share looks reasonably priced, but the flat recent move means confirmation from trading activity would help.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Canal+ SA Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today depends on your strategy. With the stock at R56.81, a P/E of 9.88, and a dividend yield of 0.73, the data supports a measured approach. Traders may wait for clearer momentum before committing fresh capital.

Q9: How much does one Canal+ SA Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Canal+ SA Ltd. share costs R56.81 today. That price per share is unchanged from the previous close, according to the live data, and sits alongside a market capitalization of 56.35bn and a dividend yield of 0.73.

Q10: How to sell Canal+ SA Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Canal+ SA Ltd. shares, log in to your online trading account, enter ticker CNP, and submit a sell order at your chosen price. At today’s R56.81 level, monitor liquidity and execution quality before completing the trade.

How to Buy Canal+ SA Ltd. Shares Step by Step

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Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in the shares you want in your portfolio.

Canal+ SA Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Canal+ SA Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R56.81 and if follow-through volume confirms strength; otherwise, remain patient below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.