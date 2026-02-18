Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: DRDGOLD Ltd. shares show a steady setup on today’s price today in rands, with charts and graph data pointing to measured growth rather than a high-risk spike. The price forecast remains constructive, but the buy or sell decision should weigh the dividend payout, preference shares context, and the cost of entry. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code DRD can be reviewed online through a trading account, where how to buy, trading, and trading account access are all part of the same process; because this is live data, the current market data supports a cautious buy stance rather than an aggressive prediction.
DRDGOLD Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|DRDGOLD Ltd. (DRD)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Basic Materials / Gold Mining
|Current Price
|48.58
|Market Capitalization
|41.91bn
|P/E Ratio
|9.82
|Dividend Yield
|3.52
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|23 487
|Recent Price Change
|0.54
|Data Timestamp
|Data as of 2026-08-28 10:05:22
DRDGOLD Ltd. Key Highlights
Current Price: 48.58, up 0.54 from the previous close, keeps DRDGOLD positioned as an active JSE trade. Market cap of 41.91bn signals a large market presence. A P/E ratio of 9.82 points to potential undervaluation, while the dividend yield of 3.52 remains relevant for income-focused investors. Volume suggests moderate volatility.
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|48.58
|Previous Close Change
|0.54
|Market Cap
|41.91bn
|P/E Ratio
|9.82
|Dividend Yield
|3.52
|Volatility Profile
|Moderate
DRDGOLD Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish outlook: the share’s positive daily change, respectable volume, and sub-10 P/E ratio argue for near-term support if buyers continue to defend the 48.58 area. Any downside would likely need weaker participation or a loss of momentum rather than a sudden fundamental shift.
FAQ on DRDGOLD Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?
Answer: DRDGOLD Ltd. shares are listed JSE equities tied to a large-cap Basic Materials / Gold Mining company. Today’s price is 48.58, and the market cap of 41.91bn shows meaningful scale. The share’s valuation and dividend yield help frame investor interest.
Q2: How can I buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the DRD ticker. With the price today at 48.58, investors should compare the price per share, current volume of 23 487, and the 41.91bn market cap before placing a purchase order.
Q3: What affects the price of DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of DRDGOLD Ltd. shares is influenced by trading volume, investor demand, valuation, and the company’s sector position. A 9.82 P/E ratio and 0.54 recent price change suggest the market is actively weighing earnings strength against today’s 48.58 price level.
Q4: Does DRDGOLD Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.52, which indicates DRDGOLD Ltd. does pay dividends. At a price of 48.58 and market cap of 41.91bn, the dividend remains part of the share’s investment case for income-focused buyers.
Q5: How can I track my DRDGOLD Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track DRDGOLD Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring the DRD ticker, current price of 48.58, and dividend yield of 3.52 in your trading platform. Volume, market cap, and daily change help investors follow both price action and payout trends.
Q6: What factors are affecting the DRDGOLD Ltd. share price?
Answer: The DRDGOLD Ltd. share price is being shaped by the 48.58 price level, a 0.54 daily gain, and live volume of 23 487. A 9.82 P/E ratio and 41.91bn market cap also influence how traders value the share today.
Q7: Is DRDGOLD Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on today’s live data, DRDGOLD Ltd. looks reasonable for investors who buy quality shares with supportive valuation. The 48.58 share price, 9.82 P/E ratio, and 3.52 dividend yield suggest a balanced profile, though the final trade depends on risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares today?
Answer: It may be sensible to buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares today if you want exposure to a 41.91bn market cap company with a 48.58 price and stable trading. The 0.54 gain and 23 487 volume support a constructive short-term setup, but discipline matters.
Q9: How much does one DRDGOLD Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is 48.58. That level reflects the live JSE quote for DRD, alongside a 0.54 recent rise, a market cap of 41.91bn, and a dividend yield of 3.52 that may interest both traders and investors.
Q10: How to sell DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell DRDGOLD Ltd. shares, use a brokerage trading account and place a sell order for the DRD ticker. With the price at 48.58 and live volume at 23 487, execution depends on market liquidity and the order type you choose.
How to Buy DRDGOLD Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.
Verify your account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and locate DRD.
Deposit funds into your trading account.
Place a purchase order based on your preferred price per share.
DRDGOLD Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given DRDGOLD Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE 48.58 and hold discipline if momentum fades below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.