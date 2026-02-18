DRDGOLD is in the process of finalising its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2026 ('Current Reporting Period') and DRDGOLD shareholders are accordingly advised that the Company is reasonably certain that, for the Current Reporting Period, it will report: • earnings per share ('EPS') of between 481.4 cents and 507.4 cents compared to EPS of 260.1 cents for the year ended 30 June 2025 ('Previous Corresponding Period'), being an increase of between 85% and 95%; and • headline earnings per share ('HEPS') of between 481.2 cents and 507.2 cents compared to HEPS of 260.6 cents for the Previous Corresponding Period, being an increase of between 85% and 95%. Revenue Group revenue increased by R3 280.8 million, or 42%, to R11 159.0 million (FY2025: R7 878.2 million), primarily as a result of a 40% increase in the Rand gold price received and a marginal 1% increase in gold sold from 4 818kg to 4 865kg. Cash operating costs Group cash operating costs increased by 8% to R4 712.4 million (FY2025: R4 372.7 million). Operational performance outlook Gold production of 155 577 ounces exceeded the upper end of the guidance range by more than 5 500 ounces, reflecting strong operational performances from both Ergo and FWGR. In addition, cash operating costs of R967 544/kg remained below the guidance of approximately R995 000/kg for the year ended 30 June 2026, demonstrating the Group's disciplined cost management and operational efficiency despite inflationary cost pressures. Capital expenditure Cash capital expenditure increased by R1 276.7 million, or 57%, to R3 531.6 million (FY2025: R2 254.9 million), primarily reflecting expenditure incurred in the execution of the core projects underpinning Vision 2028. Liquidity As at 30 June 2026, DRDGOLD held R2 770.0 million in cash and cash equivalents (FY2025: R1 306.2 million), the increase in cash and cash equivalents was after paying dividends of R779.3 million (FY2025: R431.0 million) and capital expenditure as detailed above. The reviewed condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026 are expected to be published on SENS on or about Wednesday, 19 August 2026.

The Board has resolved to disband the Investment Committee with effect from Tuesday, 1 September 2026. The Board has further approved the following appointments to Board committees, with effect from Tuesday, 1 September 2026: Mr Mark Hoffman, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a member of the: •Audit Committee; •Remuneration Committee; and •Social and Ethics Committee. Mr Andrew Brady, a non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as a member of the: •Remuneration Committee; and •Social and Ethics Committee.

Revenue for the period rose to R11.2 billion (R7.9 billion) while gross profit from operating activities also went up to R6.0 billion (R3.1 billion). Profit for the year increased to R4.3 billion (R2.2 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share improved to 491.9 cents per share (260.6 cents per share). Dividend The Board has declared a final cash dividend of 120cps for the year ended 30 June 2026 which is payable on Monday, 14 September 2026. The holders of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) should confirm dividend details with the depository bank. ADR information is tentative and subject to confirmation by the depository bank. Assuming an exchange rate of R16.00/USD1, the net dividend payable on an ADR is equivalent to USD60 cents per share for ADR holders liable to pay Dividend Withholding Tax. However, the actual rate of payment will depend on the exchange rate on the date of currency conversion. Company outlook In FY2027, we expect to maintain an acceptable level of stability in terms of our operating performance at both Group and operations levels. Financially, we will continue to apply diligence in terms of cost management, while enjoying what upside the average gold price we receive delivers. Vision 2028 will continue to need our focus and application for FY2027, a pivotal year in which several major components of the programme are expected to move from construction to commissioning. Key milestones include, commissioning of the DP2 expansion, completion of the RTSF for beneficial occupation, the associated step up in FWGR’s production following the commissioning of Libanon and securing the relevant approvals to start construction at Withok. As these milestones are reached, the gradual delivery of Vision 2028’s end objective should become increasingly evident. We have alluded to our 'what next' developments may be; firstly, we are excited about the potential of the up-flow reactor that is being constructed at FWGR, after very promising test work, and secondly, although it is early days we have begun our search for tailings retreatment partners on two continents - Africa and South America - for the recovery of both gold and copper. Our guidance for FY2027 is gold production of between 160 000oz and 170 000oz at a cash operating cost of approximately R1 099 000/kg. All-in sustaining costs are expected to be approximately R1 230 000/kg. Planned total capital investment for the year is around R3 billion.

The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: DRDGOLD Ltd. shares show a steady setup on today’s price today in rands, with charts and graph data pointing to measured growth rather than a high-risk spike. The price forecast remains constructive, but the buy or sell decision should weigh the dividend payout, preference shares context, and the cost of entry. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code DRD can be reviewed online through a trading account, where how to buy, trading, and trading account access are all part of the same process; because this is live data, the current market data supports a cautious buy stance rather than an aggressive prediction.

DRDGOLD Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker DRDGOLD Ltd. (DRD) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Gold Mining Current Price 48.58 Market Capitalization 41.91bn P/E Ratio 9.82 Dividend Yield 3.52 Trading Volume (Live Data) 23 487 Recent Price Change 0.54 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:05:22

DRDGOLD Ltd. Key Highlights

Current Price: 48.58, up 0.54 from the previous close, keeps DRDGOLD positioned as an active JSE trade. Market cap of 41.91bn signals a large market presence. A P/E ratio of 9.82 points to potential undervaluation, while the dividend yield of 3.52 remains relevant for income-focused investors. Volume suggests moderate volatility.

Label Value Current Price 48.58 Previous Close Change 0.54 Market Cap 41.91bn P/E Ratio 9.82 Dividend Yield 3.52 Volatility Profile Moderate

DRDGOLD Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook: the share’s positive daily change, respectable volume, and sub-10 P/E ratio argue for near-term support if buyers continue to defend the 48.58 area. Any downside would likely need weaker participation or a loss of momentum rather than a sudden fundamental shift.

FAQ on DRDGOLD Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?

Answer: DRDGOLD Ltd. shares are listed JSE equities tied to a large-cap Basic Materials / Gold Mining company. Today’s price is 48.58, and the market cap of 41.91bn shows meaningful scale. The share’s valuation and dividend yield help frame investor interest.

Q2: How can I buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares through a JSE-registered trading account using the DRD ticker. With the price today at 48.58, investors should compare the price per share, current volume of 23 487, and the 41.91bn market cap before placing a purchase order.

Q3: What affects the price of DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of DRDGOLD Ltd. shares is influenced by trading volume, investor demand, valuation, and the company’s sector position. A 9.82 P/E ratio and 0.54 recent price change suggest the market is actively weighing earnings strength against today’s 48.58 price level.

Q4: Does DRDGOLD Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.52, which indicates DRDGOLD Ltd. does pay dividends. At a price of 48.58 and market cap of 41.91bn, the dividend remains part of the share’s investment case for income-focused buyers.

Q5: How can I track my DRDGOLD Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track DRDGOLD Ltd. shares and dividends by monitoring the DRD ticker, current price of 48.58, and dividend yield of 3.52 in your trading platform. Volume, market cap, and daily change help investors follow both price action and payout trends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the DRDGOLD Ltd. share price?

Answer: The DRDGOLD Ltd. share price is being shaped by the 48.58 price level, a 0.54 daily gain, and live volume of 23 487. A 9.82 P/E ratio and 41.91bn market cap also influence how traders value the share today.

Q7: Is DRDGOLD Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on today’s live data, DRDGOLD Ltd. looks reasonable for investors who buy quality shares with supportive valuation. The 48.58 share price, 9.82 P/E ratio, and 3.52 dividend yield suggest a balanced profile, though the final trade depends on risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares today?

Answer: It may be sensible to buy DRDGOLD Ltd. shares today if you want exposure to a 41.91bn market cap company with a 48.58 price and stable trading. The 0.54 gain and 23 487 volume support a constructive short-term setup, but discipline matters.

Q9: How much does one DRDGOLD Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is 48.58. That level reflects the live JSE quote for DRD, alongside a 0.54 recent rise, a market cap of 41.91bn, and a dividend yield of 3.52 that may interest both traders and investors.

Q10: How to sell DRDGOLD Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell DRDGOLD Ltd. shares, use a brokerage trading account and place a sell order for the DRD ticker. With the price at 48.58 and live volume at 23 487, execution depends on market liquidity and the order type you choose.

How to Buy DRDGOLD Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a broker that offers JSE access.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and locate DRD.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order based on your preferred price per share.

DRDGOLD Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given DRDGOLD Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE 48.58 and hold discipline if momentum fades below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.