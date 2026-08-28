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Supermarket Income REIT plc JSE: SRI
R18.48 ▲ 0.23 (1.26%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
18.27
Prev close
18.48
Day range
18.27 - 18.48
Volume
37
52-wk range
18.25 – 18.69
Market cap
25.26bn
P/E Ratio
20.29
EPS (ZARc)
91.08
Dividend Yield
7.78%
DPS (ZARc)
144 (GBP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap25.26bn
EPS91.08
P/E ratio20.29
Div. yield7.78%
DPS 144 (GBP)
Issued shares1.37bn
52-week range
R 18.25 R 18.69
R18.48
Price overview
Open18.27
Previous close18.48
Day range18.27 - 18.48
Volume37
52-week range18.25 – 18.69
Change▲ 0.23 (1.26%)
P/E ratio20.29
EPS91.08
Dividend 144 (GBP)
Dividend yield7.78%
Important dates
  • No upcoming dates.
Financial results
GBP million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 53.50 62.40
Attributable Income 36.30 35.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 22 930.80 19 752.90
EPS (ZARc) 67.48 67.14
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 58.18 55.56
DPS (ZARc) 69.40 34.79
Latest SENS announcements
  • No recent announcements.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
No peers available.

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Supermarket Income REIT plc price forecast stays anchored by stable dividend demand, with charts and the latest graph pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R18.25, and the current data suggests investors weighing buy or sell decisions can still assess for sale opportunities against payout strength, preference shares context, and overall dividend appeal. For those checking share code details and how to buy, the online route through a trading account on the JSE keeps cost control straightforward, while trading activity today remains the key focus for any near-term prediction.

Supermarket Income REIT plc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerSupermarket Income REIT plc (SRI)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Real Estate Investment Trusts
Current Price18.25
Market Capitalization24.94bn
P/E Ratio20.04
Dividend Yield7.87
Trading Volume (Live Data)Not disclosed
Recent Price Change0
Data as of2026-08-27 17:05:00

Supermarket Income REIT plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price18.25, flat versus the previous close
Market Cap24.94bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio20.04, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield7.87, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityLow to moderate, based on the unchanged recent price action

Supermarket Income REIT plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral short-term tone. With the price unchanged at 18.25 and dividend yield still supportive, the share looks range-bound unless volume expands or property-sector sentiment turns meaningfully. A break above near-term resistance would need stronger trading interest; otherwise, sideways movement remains the base case.

FAQ on Supermarket Income REIT plc Shares

Q1: What are Supermarket Income REIT plc shares?
Answer: Supermarket Income REIT plc shares represent an interest in a real estate investment trust listed on the JSE. Based on the live data, they trade at R18.25, carry a market cap of 24.94bn, and offer income exposure through a 7.87 dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Supermarket Income REIT plc shares?
Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-licensed trading account. With the ticker SRI, the current price per share is R18.25. The live data also shows a large-cap profile and a P/E ratio of 20.04, which helps frame the purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Supermarket Income REIT plc shares?
Answer: The price today is shaped by the current price of R18.25, the 20.04 P/E ratio, and the 7.87 dividend yield. Because the recent change is 0, the live data points to a calm session where valuation and income expectations matter most.

Q4: Does Supermarket Income REIT plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 7.87, which signals that income is part of the investment case. At R18.25 per share and a market cap of 24.94bn, the shares remain relevant for dividend-focused investors on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Supermarket Income REIT plc shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track the shares through your trading account using ticker SRI. Monitor the current price of R18.25, the unchanged recent move of 0, and the 7.87 dividend yield. That combination gives a practical view of both price action and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Supermarket Income REIT plc share price?
Answer: The main live factors are the R18.25 price, the 24.94bn market cap, and the 20.04 P/E ratio. With no recent price change, the share price appears driven more by valuation and dividend expectations than by short-term volatility.

Q7: Is Supermarket Income REIT plc a good share to buy?
Answer: The live numbers suggest it can suit income-oriented investors, because the dividend yield is 7.87 and the price per share is R18.25. Still, the 20.04 P/E ratio means buyers should compare valuation and income before making a purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Supermarket Income REIT plc shares today?
Answer: Based on today’s data, the shares are steady at R18.25 with a recent change of 0. That makes them more suitable for measured buying than aggressive trading, especially if your focus is the 7.87 dividend yield and lower volatility.

Q9: How much does one Supermarket Income REIT plc share cost?
Answer: One Supermarket Income REIT plc share costs R18.25 today. The live data also shows a 24.94bn market cap, a 20.04 P/E ratio, and a 7.87 dividend yield, giving investors a concise view of price and income.

Q10: How to sell Supermarket Income REIT plc shares?
Answer: To sell, use your JSE trading account and place a sell order for SRI at the current market price of R18.25 or your chosen limit. The flat recent change of 0 suggests a stable session, so execution should focus on liquidity.

How to Buy Supermarket Income REIT plc Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your account.

Trade and invest in SRI shares for your portfolio.

Supermarket Income REIT plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Supermarket Income REIT plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R18.25 and BUY cautiously on pullbacks below that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Supermarket Income REIT
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