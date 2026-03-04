The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Quilter plc price forecast signals a measured backdrop, with dividend support, charts and historical graph readings pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp move. The price today in rands is R41.89 per share, so investors weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the for sale price, cost, and payout profile across ordinary and preference shares. If you want to know how to buy, the share code QLT can be accessed online through a trading account on the JSE, where data, graph patterns, and trading activity help shape a practical prediction for the day.

Quilter plc Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:07:22 Share Name & Ticker Quilter plc (QLT) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financial Services / Asset Management Current Price 41.89 Market Capitalization 57.11bn P/E Ratio 20.74 Dividend Yield 3.37 Trading Volume (Live Data) 91 105 Recent Price Change 0.24

Quilter plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 41.89, reflecting a 0.24 move from the previous close Market Cap 57.11bn — indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 20.74 — suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 3.37 — attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest trading volume and price change

Quilter plc Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup looks cautiously constructive. A price holding above R41.89 would support a mild bullish bias, while failure to sustain that level may keep the share range-bound. For traders, volume near 91 105 will be the key tell, since stronger participation would be needed to confirm a cleaner break.

FAQ on Quilter plc Shares

Q1: What are Quilter plc shares?

Answer: Quilter plc shares represent ownership in Quilter plc on the JSE under QLT. The current price is 41.89, market cap is 57.11bn, and the share sits in Financial Services / Asset Management, which helps frame its market position and investor profile.

Q2: How can I buy Quilter plc shares?

Answer: To buy Quilter plc shares, investors use a JSE trading account and enter QLT at the price per share shown today, which is 41.89. The live market cap, dividend yield, and trading volume can help you decide whether to purchase now or wait.

Q3: What affects the price of Quilter plc shares?

Answer: The price of Quilter plc shares is influenced by market sentiment, sector conditions, valuation, and trading activity. Today’s data show a 0.24 change, volume of 91 105, and a P/E of 20.74, all of which can shape short-term movement on the JSE.

Q4: Does Quilter plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 3.37. That indicates Quilter plc offers income potential alongside price movement, with the current price at 41.89 and a market cap of 57.11bn. Income investors often weigh yield against valuation before they buy.

Q5: How can I track my Quilter plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track Quilter plc shares and dividends through your JSE trading account, where QLT price updates, volume, and yield can be monitored. Today’s figures include a price of 41.89, dividend yield of 3.37, and trading volume of 91 105 for active portfolio review.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Quilter plc share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the recent 0.24 move, the current price of 41.89, and the latest volume of 91 105. Quilter’s Financial Services / Asset Management sector, plus its 20.74 P/E ratio, also helps define trading sentiment.

Q7: Is Quilter plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Quilter plc may appeal to investors seeking a large-cap JSE listing with a 3.37 dividend yield and a 57.11bn market cap. Whether it is a good buy depends on your view of the 20.74 P/E ratio and the current price of 41.89.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Quilter plc shares today?

Answer: Buying today may suit investors who want a Financial Services / Asset Management share at 41.89 with a 3.37 dividend yield. Still, the 0.24 price change and 91 105 trading volume suggest you should match the purchase to your risk tolerance and timeframe.

Q9: How much does one Quilter plc share cost?

Answer: One Quilter plc share costs 41.89 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a 57.11bn market cap, a 20.74 P/E ratio, and a dividend yield of 3.37, giving traders several reference points before they trade or purchase.

Q10: How to sell Quilter plc shares?

Answer: To sell Quilter plc shares, log into your JSE trading account, choose QLT, and place a sell order at the desired price per share. With the current price at 41.89 and volume at 91 105, liquidity appears adequate for normal trade execution.

How to Buy Quilter plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Quilter plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Quilter plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.